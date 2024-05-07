Bogart North Oconee darts by Perry

Bogart North Oconee dismissed Perry by an 8-1 count for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Bogart North Oconee High on May 6.
In recent action on April 25, Bogart North Oconee faced off against Stockbridge and Perry took on Fayetteville Whitewater on May 2 at Perry High School.
