Bogart North Oconee bests Savannah Calvary Day

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Bogart North Oconee scored early and often to roll over Savannah Calvary Day 6-2 in a Georgia girls soccer matchup on Dec. 7.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

