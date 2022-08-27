Blowout: Macon Stratford delivers statement win over Perry The Westfield

Macon Stratford showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Perry The Westfield 39-17 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
The Eagles opened a lopsided 29-3 gap over the Hornets at the intermission.
Macon Stratford thundered to a 39-3 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Hornets rallied with a 14-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Eagles prevailed.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.