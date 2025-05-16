Blessed Trinity girls go from four wins to Class 4A championship

The Blessed Trinity girls may be the Cinderella story of the state soccer playoffs. After winning only four games last year, the Titans walked off with the Class 4A championship on Thursday.
Blessed Trinity got a goal from freshman Julie Melhuish with 12 minutes left to beat defending champion Marist 1-0 and bring home the program’s first championship since 2021.
“To have this turnaround is so special,” coach Johnny Jackson said. “Last year we believed we were going to win every game and that belief carried over to this year. We got in a streak and it’s easier to believe more when you start winning.”
Blessed Trinity (19-1) won its last 11 games. Marist (17-4) had its eight-game winning streak broken.
Melhuish scored the lone goal on an outstanding individual play. She had the ball on the right side of the goal, faked out the defender, turned and shot it into the top left corner of the net.
“I beat her and didn’t see anybody open, then she fell, and I cut it back and just shot it,” Melhuish said. “It’s amazing. Freshman year. I don’t think any year will ever top this.”
Marist was the dominant team for most of the first half but only had limited opportunities. The Titans began to find their legs in the final 10 minutes.
“Things aren’t always going to go well and it’s how you respond to that,” Jackson said. “We were a mess for 30 minutes, then we settled down. Every game you’ve got to be ready to make a play, and we made the play. That was the difference in the game. A big-time player stepped up and made a play for us.”
There have been a variety of players who have scored big goals this season for Blessed Trinity. Amelia Comeaux scored three times in the second-round win and Alba Zaccagnino scored twice in the overtime win against rival St. Pius.
“Today it was Julie,” Jackson said. “That’s the epitome of this group. They trust each other, support each other and pick each other up.”
They also know how to play defense. The Titans allowed only seven goals all season and shutout 15 opponents.
“We were a basket of nerves to start. For the first 30 minutes we were all over the place, defending for our lives,” Jackson said. “But we’re a tough team to score on. Even when we’re not playing our best, we’re still tough to score on.”
Jackson, who has coached soccer for 28 years, said this is his all-time favorite team to coach.
“I wanted it so badly for them,” he said. “The culture, the positive energy, how they play for each other, how the whole group plays for each other. I told them before the game, I’m so glad they allowed me to coach them as long as possible.”
