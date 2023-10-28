Blairsville Union County earns solid win over Athens

Blairsville Union County opened with a 14-7 advantage over Athens through the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Blairsville Union County and Athens each scored in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Athens and Blairsville Union County faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Athens Academy.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Blairsville Union County faced off against Lilburn Providence Christian and Athens took on Roswell Fellowship Christian on Oct. 13 at Athens Academy.

