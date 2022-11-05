Big start becomes big finish as Rome Unity Christian bowls over LaGrange Lafayette Christian

Rome Unity Christian zipped to a quick start to key a 56-20 win over LaGrange Lafayette Christian in Georgia high school football action on November 4.
Rome Unity Christian opened with a 14-0 advantage over LaGrange Lafayette Christian through the first quarter.
The Lions registered a 36-12 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.
Rome Unity Christian thundered to a 48-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lions and the Cougars each scored in the final quarter.
Recently on October 21, Rome Unity Christian squared off with Cumming Fideles Christian in a football game. Click here for a recap
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.