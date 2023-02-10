X
Dark Mode Toggle

Bartlett rains down on Fairburn Arlington Christian

Sports
By Sports Bot
42 minutes ago

Bartlett called “game” in the waning moments of a 66-51 defeat of Fairburn Arlington Christian on February 9 in Georgia girls high school basketball.

Bartlett drew first blood by forging a 24-13 margin over Fairburn Arlington Christian after the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a colossal 41-26 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Fairburn Arlington Christian showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 54-40.

Conditioning showed as the Panthers outscored the Eagles 12-11 in the final quarter.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Hawks make flurry of moves ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Trades make Hawks better but still not good enough to beat East’s best
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

For Georgia Tech, success of the Tech Way collective ‘imperative’
14h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

These Braves will compete in the World Baseball Classic
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

These Braves will compete in the World Baseball Classic
2h ago

Harrison Butker is hoping for a Georgia Tech football revival
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Stan Awtrey

McDonough Union Grove blitzes McDonough Eagles Landing in dominating victory
42m ago
Greenville Homeschool outlasts Augusta Homeschool in topsy-turvy battle
42m ago
Atlanta TV sports listings
6h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
5h ago
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top