Bartlett rains down on Fairburn Arlington Christian

Bartlett called “game” in the waning moments of a 66-51 defeat of Fairburn Arlington Christian on February 9 in Georgia girls high school basketball.
Bartlett drew first blood by forging a 24-13 margin over Fairburn Arlington Christian after the first quarter.
The Panthers opened a colossal 41-26 gap over the Eagles at halftime.
Fairburn Arlington Christian showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 54-40.
Conditioning showed as the Panthers outscored the Eagles 12-11 in the final quarter.
