Augusta Aquinas squeezes past Lincolnton Lincoln County

Augusta Aquinas finally found a way to top Lincolnton Lincoln County 28-21 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 29.

Lincolnton Lincoln County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Augusta Aquinas as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard blinked a 7-7 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Augusta Aquinas moved ahead over Lincolnton Lincoln County when the final quarter began 21-14.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Augusta Aquinas faced off against Harlem and Lincolnton Lincoln County took on Commerce on Sept. 15 at Lincolnton Lincoln County High School.

