X
Dark Mode Toggle

Atlanta Lovett handles stress test to best McDonough

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Atlanta Lovett nipped McDonough 66-62 in Georgia boys basketball on Feb. 16.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Brandon Gaudin lands dream job as Braves play-by-play voice for Bally Sports13h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Matt Olson and Reece Blankenship share bond, vision for change around autism
16h ago

Credit: Julie Bennett

Georgia can be next SEC football school to get good at men’s basketball
9h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Sluggers departed, Georgia Tech seeks new formula as baseball season begins
7h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Sluggers departed, Georgia Tech seeks new formula as baseball season begins
7h ago

Credit: BRANT SANDERLIN / BSANDERLIN@AJ

What might Georgia’s offense look like under Mike Bobo?
14h ago
The Latest

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan collects skin-tight win against Cleveland White County
1h ago
Marietta Kell posts win at Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian’s expense
1h ago
Fitzgerald engineers impressive victory over Nashville Berrien
1h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Closer look: The Georgia laws examined by the Fulton grand jury in Trump probe
Read the document: Portions of final grand jury report released Thursday
12h ago
Listen to new Braves play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top