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Georgia women’s basketball receives NCAA Tournament bid

Lady Bulldogs return to NCAA Tournament as No. 7 seed.
Trinity Turner (0), Savannah Henderson (2), Dani Carnegie (3), Mia Woolfolk (33), and Zhen Craft (8) during Georgia’s game against Ole Miss at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.
Trinity Turner (0), Savannah Henderson (2), Dani Carnegie (3), Mia Woolfolk (33), and Zhen Craft (8) during Georgia’s game against Ole Miss at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.
By Olivia Sayer
25 minutes ago

Georgia women’s basketball is back in the NCAA Tournament.

In Sunday’s tournament bracket announcement, the Lady Bulldogs earned a No. 7 seed. They will face either Virginia or Arizona State on Saturday in the first round, with the winner advancing to play Iowa, the host team, or Fairleigh Dickinson in the Iowa City, Iowa, bracket.

It marks Georgia’s first NCAA Tournament bid in three years.

The Lady Bulldogs, who made five Final Fours between 1983-99, have advanced past the first round in four consecutive NCAA Tournament outings. They will look to extend the streak this season against either Virginia or Arizona State, with those No. 10 seeds playing Thursday in the First Four bracket.

Georgia last faced Virginia in 2017 and last played Arizona State in 2004.

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Georgia earned a bid in 37 of 42 NCAA Tournaments but spiraled after coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson’s first season. After making an appearance in 2022 — and beating Florida State in the first round — the Bulldogs posted a 25-37 record over the next two seasons.

Georgia nearly matched that win total this year, finishing the regular season with a 22-8 record that included an 8-8 mark in conference play. The performance earned the Lady Bulldogs their highest seeding in four years.

Georgia accomplished its turnaround through support from the athletic department, receiving funding through the school’s revenue sharing. The investment helped the Lady Bulldogs add a transfer portal class ranked No. 5 nationally by 247Sports and a group of freshmen that ESPN slotted in at No. 18.

“Thanks to God that our president (Jere Morehead) and (athletic director) Josh Brooks decided to give us some revenue sharing money,” Abrahamson-Henderson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier in the season. “Because that really helps when we’re in the portal and getting some really talented players.”

The group became the fastest Georgia team to reach 20 wins in eight years.

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And now, it will have a chance to make an NCAA Tournament run.

“We stay together through the storm,” sophomore guard Dani Carnegie told the AJC earlier in the season. “We just want each other to win, be successful and win in life.”

About the Author

Olivia Sayer joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the sports beat. She is earning a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia with a minor in sport management and a sports media certificate. Olivia previously held the titles of digital and assistant sports editor at The Red & Black.

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