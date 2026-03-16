Georgia Bulldogs Georgia women’s basketball receives NCAA Tournament bid Lady Bulldogs return to NCAA Tournament as No. 7 seed. Trinity Turner (0), Savannah Henderson (2), Dani Carnegie (3), Mia Woolfolk (33), and Zhen Craft (8) during Georgia’s game against Ole Miss at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.

By Olivia Sayer 25 minutes ago link copied

Georgia women’s basketball is back in the NCAA Tournament. In Sunday’s tournament bracket announcement, the Lady Bulldogs earned a No. 7 seed. They will face either Virginia or Arizona State on Saturday in the first round, with the winner advancing to play Iowa, the host team, or Fairleigh Dickinson in the Iowa City, Iowa, bracket.

It marks Georgia’s first NCAA Tournament bid in three years. The Lady Bulldogs, who made five Final Fours between 1983-99, have advanced past the first round in four consecutive NCAA Tournament outings. They will look to extend the streak this season against either Virginia or Arizona State, with those No. 10 seeds playing Thursday in the First Four bracket. Georgia last faced Virginia in 2017 and last played Arizona State in 2004. RELATED Georgia women’s basketball finding its footing in SEC Georgia earned a bid in 37 of 42 NCAA Tournaments but spiraled after coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson’s first season. After making an appearance in 2022 — and beating Florida State in the first round — the Bulldogs posted a 25-37 record over the next two seasons.

Georgia nearly matched that win total this year, finishing the regular season with a 22-8 record that included an 8-8 mark in conference play. The performance earned the Lady Bulldogs their highest seeding in four years.