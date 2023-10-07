Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal sets early tone to dominate Lithonia Miller Grove

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal left no doubt in recording a 47-7 win over Lithonia Miller Grove for a Georgia high school football victory at Lithonia Miller Grove High on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal a 31-7 lead over Lithonia Miller Grove.

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal pulled to a 47-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal and Lithonia Miller Grove played in a 14-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

