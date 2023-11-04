Atlanta Druid Hills shuts out Stone Mountain

Atlanta Druid Hills moved in front of Stone Mountain 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils’ offense steamrolled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Pirates at halftime.

Atlanta Druid Hills stormed to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Devils held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Stone Mountain and Atlanta Druid Hills faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Atlanta Druid Hills High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Stone Mountain faced off against Atlanta Lakeside and Atlanta Druid Hills took on Gainesville Johnson on Oct. 20 at Atlanta Druid Hills High School.

