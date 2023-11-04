Athens Clarke Central takes down Winder-Barrow

The first quarter gave Athens Clarke Central an 8-7 lead over Winder-Barrow.

The Gladiators opened an immense 39-7 gap over the Bulldoggs at halftime.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 46-14.

The Gladiators maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Athens Clarke Central and Winder-Barrow faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Winder-Barrow High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Winder-Barrow faced off against Conyers Heritage.

