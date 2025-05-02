Arrested Manchester player starred in title game after teammate’s killing

A teen recently arrested in connection with the 2023 killing of Manchester High School student Brandon Smith was his teammate and led the football team in rushing and tackling in a state championship game just days after Smith’s death.
The GBI on Thursday announced it arrested Qua’vion Jakwon Cooper, 17, a senior at Manchester, on a murder charge.
Manchester football coach Demonta Prather confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the teen arrested was a member of the football team, which was state runner-up in a game played Dec. 11, 2023.
“Cooper aided and abetted A’darious Williams, who shot and killed Smith” following an argument Dec. 7 of that year, the GBI said. Williams, 19, was arrested in January 2024 and faces a murder charge.
The details of Cooper’s alleged involvement are not clear. The Meriwether County Magistrate Court and the sheriff’s office declined to provide a copy of his arrest warrant.
Smith was a sophomore defensive lineman on the 2023 Manchester team. His body was found behind a home on 3rd Avenue near downtown Manchester the Sunday before the Monday championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Cooper played in the game, rushed for 80 yards, scored a touchdown and made a team-leading eight tackles, according to Georgia High School Association statisticians. Manchester lost to Bowdon 28-27 for the Class A Division II championship.
The teen remains in the Meriwether County jail and has been denied bond, the sheriff’s office confirmed. As of Friday afternoon, he did not have an attorney on record.
District Attorney Herbert Cranford Jr. would not confirm whether his office would seek to try Cooper as an adult.
Meriwether County Schools Superintendent Robert Griffin said the district was aware of the arrests in the case and said it is cooperating with the investigation. He added that students’ well-being is the school system’s highest priority.
“This is a deeply difficult moment for many in our community, and our hearts remain with Brandon’s family, friends and teammates as they continue to grieve this loss,” Griffin said.
Cooper just completed his senior football season, in which he was a first-team all-region player with 917 rushing yards and 55 solo tackles. Cooper’s X account indicates he has football scholarship offers from Bluffton University, South Georgia State and Culver-Stockton College.
Manchester is about 60 miles southwest of Atlanta. The high school has about 430 students.
