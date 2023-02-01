Alpharetta Denmark pushes over Cumming Forsyth Central

Alpharetta Denmark pushed past Cumming Forsyth Central for a 41-27 win on January 31 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.
Alpharetta Denmark moved in front of Cumming Forsyth Central 11-7 to begin the second quarter.
A halftime tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The third quarter gave Alpharetta Denmark a 28-21 lead over Cumming Forsyth Central.
The Danes got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-6 edge.
In recent action on January 25, Alpharetta Denmark faced off against Milton.
Credit: Photo courtesy Bailey Stockton