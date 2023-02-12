Alpharetta Denmark claims close encounter of the winning kind over Milton

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Alpharetta Denmark did just enough to beat Milton 51-47 during this Georgia girls high school basketball game.
Milton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-8 advantage over Alpharetta Denmark as the first quarter ended.
The Eagles took a 22-21 lead over the Danes heading to the half locker room.
Milton enjoyed a 40-37 lead over Alpharetta Denmark to start the final quarter.
The Danes put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 14-7 edge in the final quarter.
