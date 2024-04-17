Sports

Alma Bacon County defeats Quitman Brooks County

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Alma Bacon County dismissed Quitman Brooks County by a 16-1 count at Quitman Brooks County High on April 16 in Georgia baseball action.

Recently on April 5, Quitman Brooks County squared off with Ocilla Irwin County in a baseball game.

Check out our complete boys baseball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia regents increase tuition for the 2024-25 school year

Credit: AP

Marjorie Taylor Greene draws an ally, and a foe, in effort to oust speaker

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

Orange Crush beach party prep begins on Tybee as criticism grows louder

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ossoff to USPS chief about mail woes: ‘You’ve got weeks ... to fix this.’

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ossoff to USPS chief about mail woes: ‘You’ve got weeks ... to fix this.’

Credit: AJC

Watchdog agency investigating challenger to Fulton Trump judge
The Latest

Atlanta TV sports listings
19m ago
Woodstock River Ridge delivers statement win over Cartersville
1h ago
Shellman Southwest Georgia STEM Charter grinds out close victory over Cuthbert Randolph...
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jack Meyer

How does your garden grow? On these metro Atlanta garden tours, beautifully!
Some things to know in advance of Wednesday’s Hawks-Bulls Play-In game
Vidalia onions: When does the season begin?