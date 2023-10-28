Adel Cook claims tight victory against Fitzgerald

Adel Cook posted a narrow 14-7 win over Fitzgerald in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Hornets registered a 7-0 advantage at halftime over the Hurricanes.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Adel Cook and Fitzgerald locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

The Hornets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Adel Cook faced off against Nashville Berrien and Fitzgerald took on Hazlehurst Jeff Davis on Oct. 13 at Hazlehurst Jeff Davis High School.

