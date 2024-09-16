4 Questions with Mount Zion-Jonesboro head coach Willie Binyard

3. What was the state of the program when you arrived? “When I got here in the summer of 2022, there were 16 kids [in the summer program]. I didn’t get all my kids until school started. I started the season with maybe 40-something players, but a lot of those were freshmen and sophomores, and there wasn’t a JV program, so most of them were playing football in high school for the first time. A lot of players had left. I want to say at least 10 that played varsity the season before went to other schools. Robert Wright, who plays at Georgia Southern, he transferred. The weight room was horrible. I’d come from Woodland [in Stockbridge] and Riverdale, and I thought I can’t do anything with this. Coach Carson [Lovejoy coach Edgar Carson] gave me some stuff from his weight room. He was getting his weight room remodeled and let me get four or five racks and more free weights as well. Being in Clayton so long, I’ve known Coach Carson for a long time. He said, ‘I know what you’re going through, take this.’ But I grew up in adversity. It’s nothing new to me. We make no excuses and keep moving.” [Mount Zion’s practice field is currently closed for remodeling. The team has to travel to Morrow High School to practice and shares a practice field with Morrow’s band three days a week. There are days when the team is unable to start practice until after 5:30 p.m.]

4. How have you gotten the program to where it is, perhaps just one victory from a playoff berth? “We pride ourselves in getting kids that are supposed to come to us. We made sure to go to the middle school games and let them know we’re turning the program around and that you don’t have to wait to play if you’re really good as a freshman or sophomore. It’s also loving on the kids, showing them what we call tough love. That came from a book that I just finished called ‘The Power of a Positive Team’ that I got from Perry’s head coach [Kevin Smith] at a Nike Clinic. It’s about being honest and tough with players and coaches about why we’re not successful. This is not about singling people out disrespectfully, but how we can learn from mistakes to get better as a team. I go to clinics and I’m taking stuff from everybody that’s been successful and brought it into my staff and team. I’ve talked with Maurice Dixon at Creekside, Bowdon’s coach [Rich Fendley] on his strength program, Thomas County Central’s coach [Justin Rogers] on how his practice schedule is. I created our own set practice schedule based off of his, where we focus on getting as many reps as possible on both sides of the ball. I’ve learned a lot from reading different books. and ‘The Coffee Bean’ is another good one. That’s one that Dabo Swinney has talked about. We’ve still got a long way to go and a lot to prove. We’ve still got hard games coming up. If we do our part, we should make the playoffs.”

