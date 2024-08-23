4 Questions with Gordon Central head coach Lenny Gregory

Today’s interviewee is Gordon Central coach Lenny Gregory, whose team broke a 31-game losing streak with a 62-0 victory over Southeast Whitfield last week. Gregory took over the program in 2023 after leading Collins Hill for six seasons, including the 2021 Class 7A championship year. Citing differences with administration, Gregory resigned and was hired at Gordon Central, a rural Class A Division I school.

1. What did this win mean to you and your team? What’s been the reaction? “The win was incredible for our kids. You know, our kids who are seniors this year, this is their first win in their high school career. And they have been through a lot of adversity. They have been through coaching changes, and for me on a personal note, getting these kids to buy in and believe in our program and our culture is what we’re trying to do. It was just extremely rewarding to see the kids experience success. I think as coaches we forget that this game is about the kids. For me to be able to help out and bring a plan here and work for these kids is extremely exciting.”

2. What has been your main focus for the improvement of Gordon Central since the beginning? “Some of the issues that I found when I came in was the weight room. They didn’t have a strong strength-and-conditioning program, and our kids were out of shape and weren’t very strong. You can’t play football and be successful and not be good in the weight room. So we had to implement the same strength program I had at Centennial and Collins Hill. Both of those programs that I had were very similar when I took them over. So getting that thing fixed first, and then getting the kids to commit and the families to commit because it’s not just the kids that you’ve got to get to buy in. What I mean by that is, you know, our summer program is so important and requires people to commit four days a week, getting up early in the morning. So being there at 7:30 to work out until 11 o’clock. And not all families can do that, and they definitely were not used to that here. And so, year one was a struggle, a lot of issues with attendance. And then we had injuries. And part of the injuries was we were physically not strong enough. Now they have a year under my belt and a year in the weight room, experiencing what a summer looks like, of commitment. What they did this summer was they bought into it. They bought into the all-season strength-and-conditioning program. We saw tremendous growth in the weight room. I mean, tremendous growth. And then they bought in in the summer, and they were there every day. We had over 90% attendance all summer long, which is incredible. And some of the coaches that have been around our program here at Gordon Central have not seen that. And so our kids, our parents, our communities really bought in to get invested in the hard work, and that investment is what pays off.”