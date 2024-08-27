4 Questions with Fannin County head coach Chad Cheatham

2. What did this game mean to the team (players/coaches), and do they view this as a special win? “I think they felt it was special, for many reasons, to beat a top-ranked opponent that is well respected around our state. Obviously with the fact that my career started there almost 30 years ago, as much as I kept it quiet, I do think it was in the back of everyone’s mind. Also, the fact that we got to coach and play against some of my best friends that are on their current staff as well as playing and coaching against the children of the players that I coached when I was there. Rabun County holds a special place in my heart.

“Our kids understand the deep tradition and success of Rabun County football and hold them in high respect. They prepared well and physically did the things it takes to prepare your body for a short week. We played Saturday because of the storms. We have focused on improving every week, knowing these first three games were going to be heavyweight fights.” [Fannin had not played Rabun since 2011.]

3. You won a couple of region titles in 2020 and 2021, then had some playoff teams that weren’t quite as successful. What did you think you had with this year’s team, and why did you feel that way? “I think the reclass was good for us. We have a lot of football to play. Only the Good Lord knows what the future holds. I do know it feels pretty good to look at that schedule and not see Rockmart, North Murray, Model and so on. Not that this new region doesn’t scare the heck out of me. I just have so much respect for what those coaches and players did in the old Region 7-2A in ‘22 and ‘23.”

4. Who have been your biggest influences as a coach, and what did you learn from them? “There have been so many, I could write a book. Obviously my time at Rabun with Sonny Smart was very instrumental in my growth on and off the field. Sonny and Sharon became my second father and mother. I also got to spend some time as a young coach watching Billy Henderson when I was a community coach at Clarke Central. Then to be able to work with Bo James, T. McFerrin, Bill Navas, Buddy Cain, Ben Hall, Theo Caldwell and on and on and on. I feel extremely blessed to say they taught me what it meant to be an impact coach but more importantly a better husband and father. I also can’t express enough how my father-in-law, coach Jack Keen, influenced my life as a coach and person. I married his daughter Katherine. He taught me so many things – patience, kindness, relentless pursuit of perfection. I would sit with my father-in-law for hours and watch him work. The way he did anything was the way he did everything. I miss him every day.”

