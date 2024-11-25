High School Sports
High School Sports

10 games that were upsets in second round of Georgia high school football playoffs

High school football

Credit: For the AJC

Credit: For the AJC

High school football
By
1 hour ago

Only 10 of the 64 second-round games were upsets, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings, and only two favorites that lost were favored by more than six points.

Aquinas d. Athens Academy (-16)

Thomson d. Hapeville Charter (-14)

Stephens Co. d. Callaway (-6)

Southeast Bulloch d. Harlem (-6)

LaGrange d. Sandy Creek (-6)

North Hall d. Upson-Lee (-6)

Elbert Co. d. Heard Co. (-5)

Calhoun d. Douglass (-2)

Stephenson d. Jenkins (-2)

Cambridge d. Central-Carrollton (-1)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jim Blackburn for the AJC

15 teams that pulled off upsets in first round of Georgia high school football playoffs
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Georgia high school football state championship brackets
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz

Georgia high school football rankings: Maxwell summary after playoffs first round
Placeholder Image
Morgan County survives shootout with heavy underdog East Jackson
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Stephens County High School

Q&A: Stephens County coach describes how team grew after challenging start55m ago
Douglas County shuts down North Cobb 31-10 to reach Class 6A quarterfinals
GHSA football playoff recaps: Second Round
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

BioLab fire: New details released amid federal investigation
5 things we learned after Georgia’s 59-21 win over UMass
In concert, Mariah Carey cements status as Queen of Christmas