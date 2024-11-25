10 games that were upsets in second round of Georgia high school football playoffs

Only 10 of the 64 second-round games were upsets, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings, and only two favorites that lost were favored by more than six points.
Aquinas d. Athens Academy (-16)
Thomson d. Hapeville Charter (-14)
Stephens Co. d. Callaway (-6)
Southeast Bulloch d. Harlem (-6)
LaGrange d. Sandy Creek (-6)
North Hall d. Upson-Lee (-6)
Elbert Co. d. Heard Co. (-5)
Calhoun d. Douglass (-2)
Stephenson d. Jenkins (-2)
Cambridge d. Central-Carrollton (-1)
