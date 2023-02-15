X
Week 1 Boys Soccer Rankings

1 hour ago

Collins Hill tops the state’s highest class entering the season and is leading Peachtree Ridge, South Forsyth, Lambert and Mountain View in the top 5. Berkmar, North Gwinnett, Denmark, Campbell and Forsyth Central round the top 10 in Class 7A.

Blessed Trinity tops Class 6A and is leading Lassiter, Johns Creek, Lanier and Gainesville. Veterans, Riverwood, River Ridge, Pope and Rockdale County fill the top 10.

McIntosh enters the season atop Class 5A with Dalton, Clarke Central, Chattahoochee and Midtown in the top 5. Westminster is ranked atop Class 4A and leading Johnson-Gainesville, Southeast Whitfield, East Hall and Druid Hills. In Class 3A, Columbus is the team to beat ahead of Oconee County, Bremen, Pike County and Coahulla Creek.

Providence Christian leads Class 2A with Toombs County, Walker, Callaway and Pierce County chasing. In Class A Division I, Whitefield Academy leads the way ahead of Atlanta International, Tallulah Falls, Paideia and Prince Avenue Christian.

Christian Heritage leads Class A Division II ahead of Lake Oconee Academy, Dooly County, Georgia Military and Portal in the top 5.

Class 7A

1. Collins Hill

2. Peachtree Ridge

3. South Forsyth

4. Lambert

5. Mountain View

6. Berkmar

7. North Gwinnett

8. Denmark

9. Campbell

10. Forsyth Central

Class 6A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Lassiter

3. Johns Creek

4. Lanier

5. Gainesville

6. Veterans

7. Riverwood

8. River Ridge

9. Pope

10. Rockdale County

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Dalton

3. Clarke Central

4. Chattahoochee

5. Midtown

6. Chapel Hill

7. Tucker

8. Greater Atlanta Christian

9. Villa Rica

10. Northgate

Class 4A

1. Westminster

2. Johnson-Gainesville

3. Southeast Whitfield

4. East Hall

5. Druid Hills

6. Starr’s Mill

7. Northwest Whitfield

8. Islands

9. Pace Academy

10. Perry

Class 3A

1. Columbus

2. Oconee County

3. Bremen

4. Pike County

5. Coahulla Creek

6. Hebron Christian

7. Morgan County

8. Jackson

9. Lumpkin County

10. Harlem

Class 2A

1. Providence Christian

2. Toombs County

3. Walker

4. Callaway

5. Pierce County

6. Dodge County

7. Putnam County

8. Savannah Arts

9. Athens Academy

10. Gordon Central

Class A Division I

1. Whitefield Academy

2. Atlanta International

3. Tallulah Falls

4. Paideia

5. Prince Avenue Christian

6. Dalton Academy

7. Bleckley County

8. Mount Pisgah

9. Mount Vernon

10. King’s Ridge

Class A Division II

1. Christian Heritage

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Dooly County

4. Georgia Military

5. Portal

6. Macon County

7. Atkinson County

8. Echols County

9. Towns County

10. Atlanta Classical

