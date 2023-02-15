Week 1 Boys Soccer Rankings

Collins Hill tops the state’s highest class entering the season and is leading Peachtree Ridge, South Forsyth, Lambert and Mountain View in the top 5. Berkmar, North Gwinnett, Denmark, Campbell and Forsyth Central round the top 10 in Class 7A.
Blessed Trinity tops Class 6A and is leading Lassiter, Johns Creek, Lanier and Gainesville. Veterans, Riverwood, River Ridge, Pope and Rockdale County fill the top 10.
McIntosh enters the season atop Class 5A with Dalton, Clarke Central, Chattahoochee and Midtown in the top 5. Westminster is ranked atop Class 4A and leading Johnson-Gainesville, Southeast Whitfield, East Hall and Druid Hills. In Class 3A, Columbus is the team to beat ahead of Oconee County, Bremen, Pike County and Coahulla Creek.
Providence Christian leads Class 2A with Toombs County, Walker, Callaway and Pierce County chasing. In Class A Division I, Whitefield Academy leads the way ahead of Atlanta International, Tallulah Falls, Paideia and Prince Avenue Christian.
Christian Heritage leads Class A Division II ahead of Lake Oconee Academy, Dooly County, Georgia Military and Portal in the top 5.
Class 7A
1. Collins Hill
2. Peachtree Ridge
3. South Forsyth
4. Lambert
5. Mountain View
6. Berkmar
7. North Gwinnett
8. Denmark
9. Campbell
10. Forsyth Central
Class 6A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Lassiter
3. Johns Creek
4. Lanier
5. Gainesville
6. Veterans
7. Riverwood
8. River Ridge
9. Pope
10. Rockdale County
Class 5A
1. McIntosh
2. Dalton
3. Clarke Central
4. Chattahoochee
5. Midtown
6. Chapel Hill
7. Tucker
8. Greater Atlanta Christian
9. Villa Rica
10. Northgate
Class 4A
1. Westminster
2. Johnson-Gainesville
3. Southeast Whitfield
4. East Hall
5. Druid Hills
6. Starr’s Mill
7. Northwest Whitfield
8. Islands
9. Pace Academy
10. Perry
Class 3A
1. Columbus
2. Oconee County
3. Bremen
4. Pike County
5. Coahulla Creek
6. Hebron Christian
7. Morgan County
8. Jackson
9. Lumpkin County
10. Harlem
Class 2A
1. Providence Christian
2. Toombs County
3. Walker
4. Callaway
5. Pierce County
6. Dodge County
7. Putnam County
8. Savannah Arts
9. Athens Academy
10. Gordon Central
Class A Division I
1. Whitefield Academy
2. Atlanta International
3. Tallulah Falls
4. Paideia
5. Prince Avenue Christian
6. Dalton Academy
7. Bleckley County
8. Mount Pisgah
9. Mount Vernon
10. King’s Ridge
Class A Division II
1. Christian Heritage
2. Lake Oconee Academy
3. Dooly County
4. Georgia Military
5. Portal
6. Macon County
7. Atkinson County
8. Echols County
9. Towns County
10. Atlanta Classical
