Maxwell Week 5 summary

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
This offseason, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 713 of 753 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.69%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.58 points and all game margins within 12.38 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
Home Advantage: 1.80
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Colquitt County
|3-0
|105.69
|1
|Valdosta
|2-1
|94.17
|2
|Grayson
|4-0
|103.90
|2
|Buford
|2-1
|86.05
|3
|Lowndes
|4-0
|101.60
|3
|Lee County
|3-1
|83.81
|4
|Norcross
|4-0
|94.85
|4
|Richmond Hill
|3-1
|83.72
|5
|Brookwood
|4-0
|89.58
|5
|Lovejoy
|5-0
|80.49
|6
|Collins Hill
|4-1
|87.47
|6
|Dacula
|1-2
|80.18
|7
|North Cobb
|4-0
|87.35
|7
|Allatoona
|3-0
|80.09
|8
|Archer
|1-3
|86.67
|8
|Carrollton
|1-1
|78.53
|9
|Hillgrove
|2-1
|86.53
|9
|Douglas County
|4-0
|77.55
|10
|North Gwinnett
|3-2
|85.72
|10
|Rome
|2-2
|77.02
|11
|Mill Creek
|2-1
|85.70
|11
|Lanier
|3-0
|76.03
|12
|Cherokee
|5-0
|84.83
|12
|Westlake
|2-1
|75.84
|13
|Parkview
|3-1
|83.41
|13
|Houston County
|3-2
|75.73
|14
|Roswell
|3-0
|83.20
|14
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|2-3
|74.25
|15
|Milton
|2-1
|82.97
|15
|Kell
|1-2
|73.53
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Warner Robins
|3-1
|96.56
|1
|Marist
|3-0
|85.54
|2
|Blessed Trinity
|2-0
|89.61
|2
|Jefferson
|4-0
|83.81
|3
|Ware County
|4-0
|87.28
|3
|Benedictine
|5-0
|79.71
|4
|Veterans
|4-0
|84.79
|4
|Bainbridge
|1-3
|74.11
|5
|Cartersville
|4-1
|84.15
|5
|Flowery Branch
|3-1
|71.43
|6
|Calhoun
|4-1
|81.63
|6
|Cedartown
|2-2
|71.02
|7
|Coffee
|3-1
|79.87
|7
|Stephenson
|1-0
|69.62
|8
|Jones County
|1-3
|72.93
|8
|Hapeville Charter
|0-2
|69.10
|9
|Starr's Mill
|3-1
|71.89
|9
|Carver (Columbus)
|3-0
|66.66
|10
|Ola
|4-0
|71.16
|10
|West Laurens
|1-2
|66.29
|11
|St. Pius X
|2-1
|71.10
|11
|Jenkins
|0-1
|64.31
|12
|Wayne County
|2-3
|70.45
|12
|Cairo
|0-3
|63.62
|13
|Dutchtown
|1-3
|68.41
|13
|Mays
|2-2
|62.67
|14
|Harris County
|3-1
|68.35
|14
|Baldwin
|0-0
|62.58
|15
|Clarke Central
|2-2
|67.75
|15
|Hardaway
|2-1
|61.61
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|1-0
|88.43
|1
|Callaway
|3-0
|74.74
|2
|Oconee County
|4-0
|82.00
|2
|Fitzgerald
|4-0
|74.35
|3
|Crisp County
|3-0
|80.19
|3
|Rabun County
|3-1
|72.42
|4
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|3-0
|78.43
|4
|Thomasville
|2-3
|69.30
|5
|Pierce County
|4-0
|77.91
|5
|Lovett
|3-1
|67.63
|6
|Peach County
|2-1
|77.88
|6
|Pace Academy
|2-1
|63.66
|7
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|2-0
|73.60
|7
|Bleckley County
|3-1
|62.87
|8
|White County
|4-0
|72.68
|8
|Heard County
|4-1
|60.88
|9
|Rockmart
|3-1
|72.22
|9
|Haralson County
|4-0
|60.72
|10
|Appling County
|3-0
|70.85
|10
|Washington County
|2-2
|60.36
|11
|Sandy Creek
|1-2
|70.18
|11
|Dodge County
|1-2
|60.09
|12
|Thomson
|3-1
|67.34
|12
|Cook
|2-2
|59.23
|13
|Burke County
|0-2
|67.33
|13
|Early County
|3-0
|58.61
|14
|Stephens County
|4-1
|64.75
|14
|Jefferson County
|1-2
|57.90
|15
|Liberty County
|2-0
|63.29
|15
|Toombs County
|3-1
|57.72
|A Public
|A Private
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Brooks County
|4-0
|72.60
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|4-1
|72.19
|2
|Irwin County
|2-2
|71.05
|2
|Athens Academy
|4-0
|72.09
|3
|Clinch County
|1-1
|69.44
|3
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-3
|71.69
|4
|Dublin
|1-1
|68.83
|4
|Fellowship Christian
|4-0
|69.71
|5
|Metter
|4-0
|64.90
|5
|Wesleyan
|4-1
|63.85
|6
|Commerce
|3-1
|59.26
|6
|North Cobb Christian
|4-1
|61.55
|7
|Macon County
|3-0
|58.47
|7
|Christian Heritage
|3-1
|59.56
|8
|Pelham
|1-1
|58.41
|8
|Holy Innocents
|1-3
|58.83
|9
|Wilcox County
|3-1
|54.49
|9
|Darlington
|3-1
|58.70
|10
|Turner County
|3-1
|54.15
|10
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-1
|58.41
|11
|Marion County
|2-2
|53.35
|11
|Savannah Christian
|4-1
|58.11
|12
|Mitchell County
|0-3
|53.00
|12
|Hebron Christian
|2-1
|56.60
|13
|Washington-Wilkes
|3-0
|52.29
|13
|Aquinas
|5-0
|54.63
|14
|Emanuel County Institute
|1-2
|49.45
|14
|Calvary Day
|3-2
|54.09
|15
|McIntosh County Academy
|2-2
|47.96
|15
|Whitefield Academy
|2-2
|52.37
|GISA AAA
|GISA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|3-0
|61.56
|1
|Gatewood School
|3-0
|42.67
|2
|Bulloch Academy
|2-1
|44.37
|2
|Brentwood School
|3-1
|39.63
|3
|Tiftarea Academy
|3-1
|43.69
|3
|Piedmont Academy
|4-0
|32.37
|4
|Frederica Academy
|2-2
|42.13
|4
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|3-1
|27.05
|5
|Valwood School
|2-2
|37.20
|5
|Thomas Jefferson
|4-1
|25.99
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|105.69
|35.61
|-19.18
|2 [2]
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|103.90
|37.57
|-15.44
|3 [3]
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|101.60
|39.66
|-11.04
|4 [1]
|Warner Robins
|1 - AAAAA
|3-1
|96.56
|35.84
|-9.83
|5 [4]
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|94.85
|32.97
|-10.99
|6 [1]
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|94.17
|33.69
|-9.58
|7 [2]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 - AAAAA
|2-0
|89.61
|31.61
|-7.10
|8 [5]
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|89.58
|34.28
|-4.40
|9 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|1-0
|88.43
|28.04
|-9.48
|10 [6]
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|87.47
|29.87
|-6.70
|11 [7]
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|87.35
|29.66
|-6.79
|12 [3]
|Ware County
|1 - AAAAA
|4-0
|87.28
|31.95
|-4.43
|13 [8]
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|86.67
|27.32
|-8.45
|14 [9]
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-1
|86.53
|31.20
|-4.43
|15 [2]
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|86.05
|28.63
|-6.52
|16 [10]
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|3-2
|85.72
|26.47
|-8.36
|17 [11]
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|2-1
|85.70
|25.52
|-9.28
|18 [1]
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|3-0
|85.54
|26.28
|-8.36
|19 [12]
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|5-0
|84.83
|26.61
|-7.31
|20 [4]
|Veterans
|1 - AAAAA
|4-0
|84.79
|25.20
|-8.70
|21 [5]
|Cartersville
|7 - AAAAA
|4-1
|84.15
|26.25
|-7.00
|22 [3]
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|83.81
|27.36
|-5.56
|23 [2]
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|4-0
|83.81
|26.56
|-6.35
|24 [4]
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|83.72
|29.02
|-3.79
|25 [13]
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|83.41
|27.93
|-4.58
|26 [14]
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|83.20
|27.12
|-5.18
|27 [15]
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|2-1
|82.97
|25.84
|-6.23
|28 [2]
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|4-0
|82.00
|25.96
|-5.14
|29 [16]
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|81.87
|27.39
|-3.57
|30 [6]
|Calhoun
|7 - AAAAA
|4-1
|81.63
|25.11
|-5.62
|31 [5]
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|5-0
|80.49
|22.63
|-6.96
|32 [3]
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|3-0
|80.19
|23.05
|-6.24
|33 [6]
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|80.18
|26.90
|-2.38
|34 [17]
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|80.10
|26.99
|-2.21
|35 [7]
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|3-0
|80.09
|23.49
|-5.70
|36 [7]
|Coffee
|1 - AAAAA
|3-1
|79.87
|25.10
|-3.87
|37 [3]
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|5-0
|79.71
|29.60
|0.79
|38 [18]
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|78.89
|23.05
|-4.94
|39 [8]
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|78.53
|26.51
|-1.12
|40 [4]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|3-0
|78.43
|23.97
|-3.57
|41 [19]
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|2-2
|78.00
|24.20
|-2.89
|42 [5]
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|4-0
|77.91
|23.31
|-3.70
|43 [6]
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|2-1
|77.88
|24.31
|-2.67
|44 [9]
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|4-0
|77.55
|22.25
|-4.41
|45 [10]
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|77.02
|23.61
|-2.52
|46 [20]
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|77.00
|22.29
|-3.81
|47 [21]
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|76.86
|26.31
|0.34
|48 [22]
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|76.16
|27.26
|1.99
|49 [23]
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-2
|76.10
|24.60
|-0.60
|50 [11]
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-0
|76.03
|23.69
|-1.44
|51 [12]
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|75.84
|23.16
|-1.78
|52 [13]
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|75.73
|20.91
|-3.92
|53 [24]
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|75.22
|25.47
|1.15
|54 [1]
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|3-0
|74.74
|22.89
|-0.95
|55 [2]
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|4-0
|74.35
|21.11
|-2.34
|56 [14]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|74.25
|20.53
|-2.82
|57 [4]
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|1-3
|74.11
|22.49
|-0.72
|58 [25]
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|2-1
|73.83
|18.59
|-4.34
|59 [7]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|2-0
|73.60
|21.07
|-1.63
|60 [15]
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|73.53
|24.75
|2.12
|61 [8]
|Jones County
|4 - AAAAA
|1-3
|72.93
|24.44
|2.41
|62 [16]
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|72.89
|18.10
|-3.89
|63 [8]
|White County
|7 - AAA
|4-0
|72.68
|24.33
|2.56
|64 [1]
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|4-0
|72.60
|23.11
|1.41
|65 [3]
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|3-1
|72.42
|23.39
|1.87
|66 [26]
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|0-2
|72.40
|21.14
|-0.36
|67 [9]
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|3-1
|72.22
|22.41
|1.09
|68 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|4-1
|72.19
|25.74
|4.45
|69 [2]
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|4-0
|72.09
|19.27
|-1.92
|70 [9]
|Starr's Mill
|2 - AAAAA
|3-1
|71.89
|19.38
|-1.61
|71 [3]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|2-3
|71.69
|21.08
|0.28
|72 [27]
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|71.44
|18.87
|-1.66
|73 [5]
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|3-1
|71.43
|22.29
|1.77
|74 [10]
|Ola
|4 - AAAAA
|4-0
|71.16
|23.64
|3.38
|75 [11]
|St. Pius X
|5 - AAAAA
|2-1
|71.10
|21.78
|1.58
|76 [2]
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|2-2
|71.05
|20.66
|0.51
|77 [28]
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|0-3
|71.03
|20.47
|0.34
|78 [6]
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|2-2
|71.02
|18.46
|-1.66
|79 [10]
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|3-0
|70.85
|20.56
|0.62
|80 [29]
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|70.83
|22.99
|3.06
|81 [12]
|Wayne County
|1 - AAAAA
|2-3
|70.45
|19.41
|-0.14
|82 [17]
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|3-0
|70.21
|18.60
|-0.72
|83 [11]
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|1-2
|70.18
|19.78
|0.51
|84 [18]
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|69.91
|22.73
|3.73
|85 [4]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|4-0
|69.71
|21.11
|2.30
|86 [19]
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|69.66
|21.59
|2.83
|87 [7]
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|1-0
|69.62
|19.08
|0.36
|88 [3]
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|1-1
|69.44
|20.71
|2.17
|89 [30]
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|69.32
|22.48
|4.05
|90 [4]
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|2-3
|69.30
|19.09
|0.69
|91 [8]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|0-2
|69.10
|20.80
|2.60
|92 [4]
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|1-1
|68.83
|21.07
|3.14
|93 [20]
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|68.56
|19.39
|1.73
|94 [13]
|Dutchtown
|4 - AAAAA
|1-3
|68.41
|15.68
|-1.83
|95 [14]
|Harris County
|2 - AAAAA
|3-1
|68.35
|18.27
|0.82
|96 [15]
|Clarke Central
|8 - AAAAA
|2-2
|67.75
|18.15
|1.29
|97 [21]
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|67.70
|20.58
|3.77
|98 [16]
|Stockbridge
|4 - AAAAA
|1-2
|67.66
|19.75
|2.98
|99 [31]
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-4
|67.64
|20.13
|3.38
|100 [5]
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|3-1
|67.63
|18.34
|1.61
|101 [12]
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|3-1
|67.34
|18.67
|2.23
|102 [13]
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|0-2
|67.33
|21.43
|5.00
|103 [22]
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|67.04
|19.00
|2.86
|104 [32]
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|1-2
|66.92
|16.56
|0.54
|105 [17]
|Woodward Academy
|3 - AAAAA
|1-3
|66.80
|18.91
|3.01
|106 [9]
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|3-0
|66.66
|21.71
|5.95
|107 [23]
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-0
|66.57
|18.40
|2.72
|108 [18]
|Cass
|7 - AAAAA
|5-0
|66.36
|15.83
|0.37
|109 [10]
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|1-2
|66.29
|17.94
|2.55
|110 [24]
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-0
|65.55
|19.12
|4.47
|111 [25]
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|65.52
|16.97
|2.35
|112 [33]
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|65.32
|17.13
|2.71
|113 [26]
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|65.26
|16.68
|2.32
|114 [5]
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|4-0
|64.90
|15.74
|1.74
|115 [14]
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|4-1
|64.75
|17.06
|3.20
|116 [19]
|Griffin
|2 - AAAAA
|1-3
|64.64
|18.55
|4.81
|117 [27]
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|64.49
|15.12
|1.53
|118 [11]
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|0-1
|64.31
|16.36
|2.95
|119 [5]
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|4-1
|63.85
|16.17
|3.22
|120 [6]
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|2-1
|63.66
|14.18
|1.42
|121 [12]
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|0-3
|63.62
|17.16
|4.45
|122 [15]
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|2-0
|63.29
|16.94
|4.55
|123 [34]
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|63.18
|17.85
|5.57
|124 [7]
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|3-1
|62.87
|17.58
|5.62
|125 [20]
|Creekside
|3 - AAAAA
|1-2
|62.85
|15.77
|3.82
|126 [13]
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|2-2
|62.67
|19.16
|7.39
|127 [14]
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|0-0
|62.58
|17.46
|5.78
|128 [35]
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|2-1
|62.37
|16.52
|5.05
|129 [16]
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|2-2
|62.34
|16.89
|5.46
|130 [17]
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|1-3
|62.28
|18.46
|7.08
|131 [18]
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|1-3
|62.19
|18.99
|7.70
|132 [19]
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|3-1
|62.04
|16.76
|5.63
|133 [36]
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|61.73
|15.55
|4.72
|134 [28]
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|61.71
|17.40
|6.58
|135 [15]
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|2-1
|61.61
|15.05
|4.34
|136 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|3-0
|61.56
|15.55
|4.89
|137 [6]
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|4-1
|61.55
|16.79
|6.15
|138 [16]
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|0-3
|61.50
|15.09
|4.49
|139 [21]
|Eastside
|8 - AAAAA
|3-1
|61.24
|17.31
|6.97
|140 [37]
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|61.16
|16.51
|6.26
|141 [22]
|Union Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|2-2
|61.03
|16.76
|6.63
|142 [23]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 - AAAAA
|0-1
|60.91
|13.93
|3.91
|143 [8]
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|4-1
|60.88
|18.37
|8.39
|144 [29]
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|60.81
|16.69
|6.78
|145 [17]
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|1-2
|60.74
|17.14
|7.29
|146 [9]
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|4-0
|60.72
|15.99
|6.17
|147 [18]
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|2-1
|60.46
|16.06
|6.49
|148 [10]
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|2-2
|60.36
|15.48
|6.02
|149 [19]
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|1-3
|60.28
|16.53
|7.16
|150 [11]
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|1-2
|60.09
|15.85
|6.66
|151 [30]
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|60.05
|16.45
|7.30
|152 [20]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|4-0
|59.90
|13.84
|4.84
|153 [7]
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|3-1
|59.56
|15.97
|7.31
|154 [20]
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|3-1
|59.31
|13.66
|5.26
|155 [21]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|0-3
|59.27
|12.98
|4.61
|156 [6]
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|3-1
|59.26
|16.35
|7.99
|157 [12]
|Cook
|1 - AA
|2-2
|59.23
|14.58
|6.25
|158 [24]
|Greenbrier
|8 - AAAAA
|4-0
|59.22
|15.19
|6.87
|159 [38]
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|4-1
|59.15
|15.65
|7.40
|160 [25]
|Northgate
|2 - AAAAA
|2-2
|58.87
|15.96
|7.99
|161 [26]
|Jonesboro
|3 - AAAAA
|3-0
|58.87
|11.98
|4.01
|162 [8]
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|1-3
|58.83
|14.79
|6.86
|163 [9]
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|3-1
|58.70
|14.36
|6.56
|164 [13]
|Early County
|1 - AA
|3-0
|58.61
|13.76
|6.04
|165 [21]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|0-3
|58.50
|15.24
|7.63
|166 [7]
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|3-0
|58.47
|14.48
|6.90
|167 [10]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|4-1
|58.41
|12.73
|5.22
|168 [8]
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|1-1
|58.41
|16.14
|8.63
|169 [31]
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|58.33
|14.68
|7.25
|170 [22]
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|1-1
|58.14
|14.62
|7.37
|171 [11]
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|4-1
|58.11
|15.19
|7.97
|172 [14]
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|1-2
|57.90
|14.16
|7.16
|173 [39]
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-4
|57.79
|13.94
|7.05
|174 [15]
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|3-1
|57.72
|14.21
|7.38
|175 [27]
|New Manchester
|6 - AAAAA
|2-2
|57.52
|14.46
|7.84
|176 [28]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 - AAAAA
|4-0
|57.46
|16.65
|10.09
|177 [22]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|1-2
|57.25
|13.94
|7.59
|178 [23]
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|0-4
|57.25
|15.71
|9.36
|179 [24]
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|1-0
|57.10
|14.71
|8.52
|180 [32]
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|56.95
|13.23
|7.18
|181 [16]
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|2-3
|56.75
|13.02
|7.17
|182 [12]
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|2-1
|56.60
|13.25
|7.55
|183 [23]
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|1-1
|56.53
|14.26
|8.63
|184 [33]
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|56.35
|15.16
|9.70
|185 [34]
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|55.86
|13.10
|8.15
|186 [24]
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-2
|55.78
|12.44
|7.56
|187 [35]
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-3
|55.74
|11.98
|7.14
|188 [36]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|55.60
|13.43
|8.72
|189 [29]
|Loganville
|8 - AAAAA
|1-3
|55.44
|12.05
|7.51
|190 [25]
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|0-1
|55.21
|13.08
|8.78
|191 [37]
|Rockdale County
|3 - AAAAAA †
|0-0
|55.19
|12.74
|8.44
|192 [25]
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|2-2
|55.08
|11.86
|7.68
|193 [17]
|Temple
|5 - AA
|3-2
|54.73
|11.03
|7.20
|194 [13]
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|5-0
|54.63
|14.15
|10.42
|195 [9]
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|3-1
|54.49
|11.68
|8.09
|196 [18]
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|1-2
|54.42
|10.98
|7.45
|197 [30]
|Chapel Hill
|6 - AAAAA
|2-2
|54.42
|12.50
|8.98
|198 [38]
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|54.37
|12.45
|8.98
|199 [31]
|Locust Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|2-2
|54.17
|12.83
|9.55
|200 [10]
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|3-1
|54.15
|13.37
|10.12
|201 [39]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-2
|54.11
|13.39
|10.18
|202 [14]
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|3-2
|54.09
|11.91
|8.73
|203 [40]
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|54.08
|10.50
|7.32
|204 [40]
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|54.06
|16.69
|13.53
|205 [19]
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|3-2
|53.68
|14.54
|11.75
|206 [20]
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|4-0
|53.49
|11.81
|9.21
|207 [11]
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|2-2
|53.35
|12.12
|9.66
|208 [26]
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|2-1
|53.31
|11.39
|8.98
|209 [26]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|2-1
|53.13
|13.51
|11.27
|210 [21]
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|1-3
|53.05
|12.17
|10.02
|211 [27]
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|2-2
|53.01
|11.25
|9.14
|212 [12]
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|0-3
|53.00
|13.58
|11.48
|213 [41]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 - AAAAAA †
|0-0
|52.99
|10.61
|8.52
|214 [42]
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-3
|52.70
|13.39
|11.60
|215 [15]
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|2-2
|52.37
|10.27
|8.80
|216 [43]
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-0
|52.32
|11.42
|10.01
|217 [13]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|3-0
|52.29
|11.39
|10.00
|218 [16]
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|2-0
|52.18
|10.93
|9.66
|219 [44]
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|52.14
|11.32
|10.08
|220 [22]
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|2-1
|51.94
|11.34
|10.30
|221 [27]
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|4-0
|51.81
|9.73
|8.82
|222 [23]
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|4-0
|51.68
|10.42
|9.64
|223 [28]
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|3-1
|51.64
|10.87
|10.13
|224 [28]
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|3-1
|51.41
|12.34
|11.83
|225 [29]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|3-2
|51.36
|9.98
|9.53
|226 [24]
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|3-1
|51.32
|12.02
|11.61
|227 [30]
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|1-0
|51.32
|11.64
|11.22
|228 [45]
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|51.13
|10.94
|10.70
|229 [32]
|Banneker
|3 - AAAAA
|0-2
|50.88
|9.53
|9.55
|230 [33]
|M.L. King
|5 - AAAAA
|0-1
|50.66
|9.86
|10.10
|231 [25]
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|1-0
|50.65
|10.84
|11.09
|232 [46]
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|50.15
|13.89
|14.64
|233 [26]
|Union County
|8 - AA
|2-2
|49.99
|11.34
|12.25
|234 [29]
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|2-1
|49.88
|11.24
|12.27
|235 [30]
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|1-3
|49.84
|11.02
|12.07
|236 [31]
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|3-1
|49.63
|8.69
|9.95
|237 [31]
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|4-0
|49.59
|10.27
|11.58
|238 [27]
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|3-0
|49.52
|10.36
|11.74
|239 [14]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|1-2
|49.45
|10.63
|12.08
|240 [34]
|Whitewater
|2 - AAAAA
|1-3
|49.28
|9.11
|10.72
|241 [35]
|Decatur
|5 - AAAAA
|1-0
|49.14
|9.11
|10.87
|242 [32]
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|1-3
|49.12
|8.23
|10.01
|243 [32]
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|2-1
|48.98
|9.86
|11.78
|244 [28]
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|2-2
|48.83
|11.04
|13.11
|245 [47]
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|48.70
|9.50
|11.70
|246 [36]
|Northview
|5 - AAAAA
|1-2
|48.66
|10.40
|12.65
|247 [37]
|Northside (Columbus)
|2 - AAAAA
|3-1
|48.62
|11.72
|14.00
|248 [17]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|2-2
|48.55
|12.13
|14.47
|249 [48]
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-3
|48.46
|12.38
|14.83
|250 [33]
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|0-3
|48.33
|8.38
|10.95
|251 [18]
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|2-1
|48.11
|9.57
|12.36
|252 [29]
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|1-1
|48.08
|9.02
|11.84
|253 [15]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|2-2
|47.96
|8.26
|11.20
|254 [38]
|Jackson County
|8 - AAAAA
|2-2
|47.78
|7.65
|10.77
|255 [30]
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|1-3
|47.71
|9.45
|12.64
|256 [16]
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|3-0
|47.62
|8.19
|11.48
|257 [49]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|47.61
|7.53
|10.82
|258 [50]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|47.51
|9.77
|13.16
|259 [39]
|Tri-Cities
|3 - AAAAA
|3-0
|47.49
|9.68
|13.09
|260 [51]
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|47.46
|8.02
|11.45
|261 [17]
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|3-0
|47.34
|10.30
|13.85
|262 [40]
|Eagle's Landing
|4 - AAAAA
|0-4
|47.29
|6.24
|9.85
|263 [41]
|Mundy's Mill
|3 - AAAAA
|1-3
|47.24
|11.17
|14.83
|264 [19]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|1-2
|46.98
|9.38
|13.30
|265 [42]
|Lithonia
|5 - AAAAA
|0-1
|46.84
|8.34
|12.40
|266 [18]
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|4-0
|46.76
|10.84
|14.98
|267 [43]
|Hiram
|7 - AAAAA
|0-5
|46.72
|9.46
|13.64
|268 [33]
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|3-1
|46.49
|6.42
|10.82
|269 [19]
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|2-2
|46.46
|7.95
|12.39
|270 [34]
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|0-1
|46.36
|7.79
|12.32
|271 [34]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|3-1
|46.24
|7.24
|11.90
|272 [20]
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|0-0
|46.21
|9.18
|13.87
|273 [35]
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-1
|46.02
|8.32
|13.19
|274 [21]
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|1-2
|45.91
|8.29
|13.29
|275 [41]
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|45.81
|7.57
|12.65
|276 [20]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|2-2
|45.79
|9.55
|14.66
|277 [22]
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|3-0
|45.79
|8.44
|13.56
|278 [31]
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|1-3
|45.58
|6.52
|11.84
|279 [21]
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|1-1
|45.47
|6.53
|11.96
|280 [35]
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|0-1
|45.28
|6.91
|12.54
|281 [22]
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|2-2
|45.25
|8.87
|14.52
|282 [23]
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|1-3
|45.21
|8.35
|14.03
|283 [36]
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|2-2
|45.08
|9.63
|15.45
|284 [42]
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|1-4
|45.03
|8.08
|13.96
|285 [36]
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|0-3
|45.02
|8.54
|14.42
|286 [24]
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|2-2
|44.93
|6.86
|12.83
|287 [43]
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-2
|44.54
|8.94
|15.30
|288 [44]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 - AAAAA
|3-0
|44.44
|6.71
|13.17
|289 [37]
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|1-3
|44.44
|10.49
|16.95
|290 [2]
|Bulloch Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|2-1
|44.37
|8.49
|15.03
|291 [32]
|Model
|7 - AA
|2-2
|44.32
|5.45
|12.03
|292 [33]
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|1-3
|44.29
|9.61
|16.23
|293 [34]
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|4-1
|43.85
|7.91
|14.96
|294 [25]
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|3-1
|43.84
|7.61
|14.67
|295 [37]
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|3-1
|43.79
|11.04
|18.15
|296 [23]
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|3-1
|43.75
|7.03
|14.18
|297 [3]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|3-1
|43.69
|8.16
|15.37
|298 [45]
|Villa Rica
|6 - AAAAA
|1-3
|43.61
|7.47
|14.76
|299 [46]
|Drew
|3 - AAAAA
|1-3
|43.50
|4.43
|11.83
|300 [38]
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|2-3
|43.29
|4.60
|12.21
|301 [47]
|Apalachee
|8 - AAAAA
|0-4
|43.12
|8.09
|15.88
|302 [44]
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-1
|43.10
|6.76
|14.56
|303 [48]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 - AAAAA
|0-4
|43.04
|4.61
|12.47
|304 [38]
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|0-2
|42.84
|6.49
|14.55
|305 [52]
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|42.81
|8.62
|16.71
|306 [26]
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|3-1
|42.80
|4.94
|13.04
|307 [1]
|Gatewood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|3-0
|42.67
|6.14
|14.37
|308 [39]
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|0-3
|42.54
|5.73
|14.09
|309 [27]
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|3-0
|42.47
|7.49
|15.92
|310 [35]
|Washington
|6 - AA
|2-2
|42.36
|7.78
|16.32
|311 [39]
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|1-0
|42.26
|8.44
|17.08
|312 [4]
|Frederica Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|2-2
|42.13
|6.00
|14.77
|313 [40]
|Salem
|5 - AAA †
|0-0
|41.77
|6.80
|15.92
|314 [28]
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|2-2
|41.69
|5.00
|14.21
|315 [41]
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|1-1
|41.68
|6.96
|16.18
|316 [29]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|1-1
|41.62
|6.67
|15.95
|317 [30]
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|1-3
|41.61
|4.03
|13.31
|318 [24]
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|2-2
|41.59
|5.73
|15.04
|319 [42]
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|2-2
|41.31
|8.65
|18.23
|320 [25]
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|3-1
|40.79
|5.42
|15.53
|321 [53]
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-3
|40.65
|7.59
|17.84
|322 [26]
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|3-1
|40.58
|5.58
|15.90
|323 [54]
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|40.45
|3.55
|14.01
|324 [49]
|Lithia Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-4
|40.42
|6.94
|17.42
|325 [40]
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|0-5
|40.16
|6.43
|17.17
|326 [31]
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|2-2
|40.05
|6.84
|17.68
|327 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|3-1
|39.63
|6.28
|17.55
|328 [27]
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|0-4
|39.52
|2.44
|13.83
|329 [41]
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-1
|39.49
|4.08
|15.50
|330 [28]
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|3-0
|39.47
|5.15
|16.58
|331 [43]
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|2-2
|39.30
|3.47
|15.07
|332 [50]
|Walnut Grove
|8 - AAAAA
|1-3
|38.82
|3.76
|15.84
|333 [32]
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|2-0
|38.58
|3.93
|16.25
|334 [33]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|4-0
|38.27
|3.82
|16.45
|335 [34]
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|3-1
|38.07
|3.76
|16.59
|336 [42]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|0-4
|37.89
|3.31
|16.31
|337 [35]
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|2-3
|37.21
|4.81
|18.50
|338 [5]
|Valwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|2-2
|37.20
|5.18
|18.88
|339 [51]
|Stone Mountain
|5 - AAAAA
|1-0
|36.99
|3.94
|17.85
|340 [36]
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|1-2
|36.83
|5.06
|19.12
|341 [52]
|McIntosh
|2 - AAAAA
|0-4
|36.80
|5.56
|19.66
|342 [43]
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|1-3
|36.80
|6.77
|20.87
|343 [44]
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|0-1
|36.76
|0.23
|14.37
|344 [53]
|Grady
|6 - AAAAA
|0-4
|36.49
|2.87
|17.28
|345 [36]
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|2-1
|36.32
|4.20
|18.78
|346 [45]
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|1-4
|36.18
|3.66
|18.38
|347 [6]
|Creekside Christian
|GISA 4 - AAA
|3-0
|36.09
|5.00
|19.81
|348 [37]
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|2-2
|36.03
|1.76
|16.63
|349 [44]
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|2-1
|35.78
|2.67
|17.79
|350 [29]
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|2-1
|35.68
|3.60
|18.82
|351 [37]
|Laney
|4 - AA
|1-2
|35.57
|0.70
|16.03
|352 [38]
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|1-1
|35.24
|2.09
|17.75
|353 [38]
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|1-3
|35.21
|2.42
|18.11
|354 [7]
|Pinewood Christian
|GISA 2 - AAA
|1-1
|35.18
|4.08
|19.80
|355 [45]
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|1-0
|34.45
|3.84
|20.29
|356 [46]
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|1-3
|34.35
|2.69
|19.24
|357 [39]
|Butler
|4 - AA
|2-1
|34.32
|-0.08
|16.50
|358 [39]
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|3-0
|33.90
|2.17
|19.17
|359 [47]
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-4
|33.83
|4.35
|21.42
|360 [40]
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|1-3
|33.28
|1.05
|18.67
|361 [46]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|1-2
|33.05
|1.48
|19.34
|362 [41]
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|1-3
|32.90
|3.68
|21.68
|363 [3]
|Piedmont Academy
|GISA 1 - AA
|4-0
|32.37
|1.43
|19.95
|364 [30]
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|1-3
|32.27
|2.61
|21.24
|365 [8]
|Brookwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|2-1
|32.03
|1.65
|20.52
|366 [48]
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|0-2
|31.96
|1.22
|20.16
|367 [47]
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|0-3
|30.86
|1.25
|21.30
|368 [31]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|2-3
|30.83
|0.17
|20.24
|369 [48]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|0-4
|30.52
|-1.15
|19.23
|370 [42]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|1-3
|30.25
|-1.98
|18.66
|371 [32]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|2-0
|30.17
|-1.11
|19.63
|372 [43]
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|2-1
|29.28
|0.32
|21.94
|373 [49]
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|1-2
|29.12
|1.36
|23.14
|374 [55]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA †
|0-1
|29.06
|-0.40
|21.44
|375 [44]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|0-1
|28.80
|0.02
|22.11
|376 [45]
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|1-3
|28.66
|-2.17
|20.06
|377 [45]
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-3
|28.24
|-0.11
|22.55
|378 [50]
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|1-3
|27.47
|0.85
|24.27
|379 [46]
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|1-4
|27.43
|-0.68
|22.78
|380 [51]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|1-0
|27.10
|-0.88
|22.92
|381 [40]
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|0-4
|27.08
|-3.58
|20.24
|382 [4]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|3-1
|27.05
|3.59
|27.44
|383 [56]
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|26.59
|-0.70
|23.61
|384 [41]
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|1-3
|26.48
|1.82
|26.24
|385 [52]
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|0-1
|26.48
|-2.62
|21.81
|386 [49]
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|1-2
|26.46
|-0.69
|23.75
|387 [47]
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|1-3
|26.22
|3.86
|28.53
|388 [5]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GISA 4 - AA
|4-1
|25.99
|-2.87
|22.04
|389 [54]
|Chamblee
|5 - AAAAA †
|0-0
|25.70
|-1.49
|23.71
|390 [6]
|Terrell Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|3-1
|25.54
|-4.33
|21.03
|391 [42]
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|1-3
|25.25
|-2.40
|23.25
|392 [33]
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-4
|24.88
|-3.12
|22.90
|393 [9]
|Westfield School
|GISA 4 - AAA
|2-0
|24.53
|-2.85
|23.53
|394 [43]
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|0-3
|24.35
|-4.04
|22.51
|395 [44]
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|1-3
|24.12
|-2.31
|24.48
|396 [45]
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|2-3
|23.92
|0.78
|27.76
|397 [53]
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|0-5
|23.82
|-4.74
|22.34
|398 [46]
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|0-3
|23.63
|-3.13
|24.14
|399 [48]
|Towers
|6 - AA
|0-0
|22.86
|-4.28
|23.75
|400 [55]
|North Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-3
|22.84
|-0.99
|27.07
|401 [34]
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|0-5
|22.82
|-2.23
|25.85
|402 [35]
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|1-3
|22.14
|-4.05
|24.71
|403 [50]
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-3
|22.10
|-3.01
|25.79
|404 [54]
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-5
|20.98
|-4.01
|25.91
|405 [51]
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-5
|20.73
|-8.31
|21.86
|406 [7]
|Memorial Day
|GISA 2 - AA
|1-1
|20.66
|-3.77
|26.47
|407 [52]
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|0-5
|20.48
|-7.59
|22.83
|408 [47]
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|2-3
|20.33
|-4.76
|25.81
|409 [10]
|St. Andrew's School
|GISA 2 - AAA
|0-1-1
|20.05
|-5.50
|25.35
|410 [11]
|Southland Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|0-4
|19.99
|-6.92
|23.99
|411 [53]
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-1
|19.80
|-5.18
|25.91
|412 [8]
|Briarwood Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|1-2
|19.70
|-3.73
|27.48
|413 [49]
|Josey
|4 - AA
|1-1
|19.68
|-5.22
|26.00
|414 [50]
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-1
|18.98
|-5.04
|26.88
|415 [54]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|1-4
|18.80
|-3.31
|28.79
|416 [56]
|Forest Park
|3 - AAAAA
|0-4
|18.73
|-5.67
|26.50
|417 [57]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 - AAAAA
|0-4
|18.39
|-4.57
|27.94
|418 [51]
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-3
|17.27
|-5.65
|27.98
|419 [9]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|1-3
|17.15
|-5.39
|28.36
|420 [36]
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|0-5
|17.09
|-8.72
|25.09
|421 [48]
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|1-2
|16.78
|-10.62
|23.50
|422 [55]
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-4
|15.39
|-9.79
|25.72
|423 [49]
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|0-4
|14.44
|-5.30
|31.16
|424 [37]
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-4
|14.32
|-7.71
|28.87
|425 [50]
|Calhoun County
|1 - A Public
|0-0
|13.84
|-8.95
|28.11
|426 [51]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|0-3
|13.76
|-4.62
|32.53
|427 [52]
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|1-3
|13.74
|-8.59
|28.57
|428 [52]
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|0-3
|13.11
|-13.67
|24.12
|429 [53]
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-4
|12.91
|-8.21
|29.78
|430 [12]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|1-3
|10.55
|-8.83
|31.52
|431 [10]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|0-2
|10.23
|-5.96
|34.71
|432 [56]
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-1
|9.95
|-10.77
|30.18
|433 [54]
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-4
|9.95
|-7.44
|33.51
|434 [55]
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public †
|1-2
|9.92
|-10.37
|30.60
|435 [56]
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public
|1-2
|9.11
|-11.15
|30.64
|436 [57]
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-3
|8.37
|-10.97
|31.55
|437 [57]
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-4
|6.87
|-10.68
|33.35
|438 [58]
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public †
|2-3
|5.23
|-13.93
|31.74
|439 [13]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA 2 - AAA
|0-4
|3.73
|-11.24
|35.92
|440 [59]
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public †
|1-4
|-2.93
|-19.67
|34.16
|441 [60]
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-4
|-3.62
|-15.95
|38.58
|442 [11]
|Augusta Prep
|GISA 4 - AA
|3-2
|-8.72
|-15.43
|44.19
|443 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 - AAAAA †
|1-0
|-33.16
|-30.72
|53.35
|444 [61]
|GSIC
|7 - A Public †
|0-2
|-42.74
|-38.29
|55.35
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4
|97.21
|89.64
|2
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5
|91.61
|85.54
|3
|1 - AAAAA
|5
|88.56
|83.79
|4
|1 - AAAAAA
|4
|86.39
|81.99
|5
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5
|82.90
|77.54
|6
|3 - AAAAAAA
|6
|81.34
|77.59
|7
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6
|78.50
|73.15
|8
|7 - AAAAA
|6
|77.52
|68.82
|9
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5
|75.20
|68.60
|10
|8 - AAAAAA
|7
|74.31
|68.39
|11
|6 - AAAAAAA
|7
|73.07
|69.41
|12
|5 - AAAAAA
|8
|72.62
|68.14
|13
|5 - AAA
|7
|71.08
|65.62
|14
|3 - AAAA
|4
|69.21
|63.11
|15
|7 - AAAAAAA
|7
|68.88
|56.76
|16
|4 - AAAAAA
|6
|68.85
|66.43
|17
|4 - AAAAA
|8
|67.23
|62.51
|18
|2 - AAAAAA
|7
|67.13
|60.90
|19
|2 - AAA
|8
|67.05
|60.63
|20
|8 - AAA
|6
|65.89
|58.21
|21
|6 - AAAA
|7
|65.87
|55.70
|22
|5 - AA
|5
|65.21
|60.95
|23
|8 - AAAA
|7
|65.10
|56.93
|24
|7 - AAAAAA
|8
|64.98
|60.52
|25
|1 - AA
|6
|63.90
|57.62
|26
|6 - AAAAAA
|9
|63.37
|55.25
|27
|2 - A Public
|7
|63.24
|56.70
|28
|2 - AAAAA
|7
|62.71
|56.92
|29
|1 - AAAA
|6
|62.23
|56.53
|30
|8 - A Private
|5
|61.45
|51.84
|31
|4 - AAAA
|7
|59.96
|55.01
|32
|2 - A Private
|3
|58.69
|48.96
|33
|1 - AAA
|5
|57.45
|44.88
|34
|8 - AA
|4
|57.45
|49.39
|35
|4 - AAA
|7
|56.72
|48.98
|36
|3 - AA
|7
|56.57
|52.21
|37
|5 - A Private
|5
|56.02
|48.43
|38
|3 - AAAAA
|8
|56.02
|49.54
|39
|8 - AAAAA
|8
|55.78
|48.97
|40
|7 - AAAA
|7
|55.71
|48.24
|41
|3 - A Private
|4
|55.47
|53.45
|42
|7 - A Private
|5
|54.98
|47.28
|43
|7 - AAA
|7
|54.51
|45.18
|44
|2 - AA
|6
|53.60
|49.25
|45
|6 - AAA
|9
|52.03
|45.00
|46
|3 - AAAAAA
|4
|51.77
|46.24
|47
|2 - AAAA
|9
|51.64
|43.15
|48
|5 - AAAAA
|7
|51.24
|52.04
|49
|6 - A Private
|5
|50.68
|42.72
|50
|6 - AA
|9
|50.03
|41.75
|51
|4 - A Public
|9
|49.46
|42.89
|52
|5 - A Public
|8
|47.88
|40.16
|53
|6 - AAAAA
|7
|47.88
|42.62
|54
|4 - A Private
|4
|47.16
|41.09
|55
|3 - A Public
|8
|46.52
|37.69
|56
|3 - AAA
|7
|45.24
|37.23
|57
|7 - AA
|7
|45.23
|40.34
|58
|1 - A Private
|6
|44.93
|42.37
|59
|5 - AAAA
|7
|44.68
|39.76
|60
|8 - A Public
|6
|43.91
|35.32
|61
|GISA 4 - AAA
|4
|42.91
|33.18
|62
|6 - A Public
|6
|41.40
|36.98
|63
|GISA 1 - AA
|3
|40.42
|38.22
|64
|4 - AA
|8
|40.36
|32.47
|65
|GISA 3 - AAA
|4
|37.44
|33.23
|66
|GISA 2 - AAA
|5
|36.19
|29.09
|67
|1 - A Public
|7
|35.57
|31.87
|68
|GISA 2 - AA
|4
|25.22
|20.87
|69
|7 - A Public
|6
|22.64
|22.30
|70
|GISA 4 - AA
|4
|19.51
|13.53
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|10/02
|Jenkins
|Islands
|8 - 26
|12.99
|81.2%
|0.222
|09/18
|Lovejoy
|Eagle's Landing
|12 - 6
|34.99
|98.1%
|0.259
|09/12
|Lovejoy
|Carver (Atlanta)
|27 - 26
|21.99
|92.3%
|0.286
|09/18
|Southeast Bulloch
|Telfair County
|7 - 20
|7.24
|69.4%
|0.357
|10/02
|Rome
|South Paulding
|22 - 20
|18.01
|88.4%
|0.359
|09/25
|Cartersville
|Creekside
|21 - 18
|19.50
|90.0%
|0.360
|10/02
|North Forsyth
|Denmark
|10 - 20
|7.91
|71.0%
|0.361
|09/11
|Dublin
|Dodge County
|20 - 33
|6.94
|68.6%
|0.363
|09/25
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|Towns County
|21 - 20
|16.15
|86.1%
|0.364
|09/25
|North Gwinnett
|Lovejoy
|7 - 19
|7.03
|68.9%
|0.366
|09/25
|Eastside
|Alcovy
|34 - 31
|18.43
|88.9%
|0.374
|09/18
|Jeff Davis
|Brantley County
|14 - 6
|27.88
|95.9%
|0.387
|09/18
|Glascock County
|Augusta Prep
|29 - 27
|15.74
|85.5%
|0.389
|09/04
|Creekview
|Etowah
|14 - 13
|13.29
|81.8%
|0.403
|09/25
|Fitzgerald
|Jefferson County
|14 - 12
|14.65
|83.9%
|0.403
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|103.60
|11/06
|Colquitt County
|Lowndes
|-
|5.89
|66.0%
|97.92
|10/09
|Lowndes
|Valdosta
|-
|5.63
|65.4%
|96.59
|09/25
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|24 - 10
|13.32
|81.8%
|96.26
|09/04
|Warner Robins
|Valdosta
|25 - 28
|0.60
|51.7%
|93.83
|11/06
|Grayson
|Brookwood
|-
|12.53
|80.4%
|90.90
|09/05
|Lowndes
|Archer
|35 - 21
|13.13
|81.5%
|90.77
|09/25
|Grayson
|Archer
|26 - 7
|15.43
|85.1%
|90.44
|09/04
|Norcross
|Hillgrove
|30 - 21
|6.53
|67.6%
|89.75
|10/30
|Warner Robins
|Ware County
|-
|11.08
|77.7%
|89.54
|09/18
|Grayson
|Collins Hill
|28 - 7
|18.23
|88.7%
|89.14
|09/11
|Warner Robins
|Archer
|42 - 7
|11.69
|78.9%
|89.11
|11/20
|Norcross
|Archer
|-
|9.98
|75.5%
|89.03
|11/20
|Warner Robins
|Veterans
|-
|9.97
|75.5%
|88.17
|10/23
|Norcross
|Mill Creek
|-
|10.95
|77.5%
|88.08
|10/09
|Warner Robins
|Lee County
|-
|10.95
|77.5%
About the Author