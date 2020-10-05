X

Maxwell Week 5 summary

By Loren Maxwell

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

This offseason, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 713 of 753 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.69%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.58 points and all game margins within 12.38 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.80

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Colquitt County3-0105.691Valdosta2-194.17
2Grayson4-0103.902Buford2-186.05
3Lowndes4-0101.603Lee County3-183.81
4Norcross4-094.854Richmond Hill3-183.72
5Brookwood4-089.585Lovejoy5-080.49
6Collins Hill4-187.476Dacula1-280.18
7North Cobb4-087.357Allatoona3-080.09
8Archer1-386.678Carrollton1-178.53
9Hillgrove2-186.539Douglas County4-077.55
10North Gwinnett3-285.7210Rome2-277.02
11Mill Creek2-185.7011Lanier3-076.03
12Cherokee5-084.8312Westlake2-175.84
13Parkview3-183.4113Houston County3-275.73
14Roswell3-083.2014Northside (Warner Robins)2-374.25
15Milton2-182.9715Kell1-273.53



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Warner Robins3-196.561Marist3-085.54
2Blessed Trinity2-089.612Jefferson4-083.81
3Ware County4-087.283Benedictine5-079.71
4Veterans4-084.794Bainbridge1-374.11
5Cartersville4-184.155Flowery Branch3-171.43
6Calhoun4-181.636Cedartown2-271.02
7Coffee3-179.877Stephenson1-069.62
8Jones County1-372.938Hapeville Charter0-269.10
9Starr's Mill3-171.899Carver (Columbus)3-066.66
10Ola4-071.1610West Laurens1-266.29
11St. Pius X2-171.1011Jenkins0-164.31
12Wayne County2-370.4512Cairo0-363.62
13Dutchtown1-368.4113Mays2-262.67
14Harris County3-168.3514Baldwin0-062.58
15Clarke Central2-267.7515Hardaway2-161.61



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove1-088.431Callaway3-074.74
2Oconee County4-082.002Fitzgerald4-074.35
3Crisp County3-080.193Rabun County3-172.42
4Greater Atlanta Christian3-078.434Thomasville2-369.30
5Pierce County4-077.915Lovett3-167.63
6Peach County2-177.886Pace Academy2-163.66
7Westminster (Atlanta)2-073.607Bleckley County3-162.87
8White County4-072.688Heard County4-160.88
9Rockmart3-172.229Haralson County4-060.72
10Appling County3-070.8510Washington County2-260.36
11Sandy Creek1-270.1811Dodge County1-260.09
12Thomson3-167.3412Cook2-259.23
13Burke County0-267.3313Early County3-058.61
14Stephens County4-164.7514Jefferson County1-257.90
15Liberty County2-063.2915Toombs County3-157.72



A Public A Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Brooks County4-072.601Prince Avenue Christian4-172.19
2Irwin County2-271.052Athens Academy4-072.09
3Clinch County1-169.443Eagle's Landing Christian2-371.69
4Dublin1-168.834Fellowship Christian4-069.71
5Metter4-064.905Wesleyan4-163.85
6Commerce3-159.266North Cobb Christian4-161.55
7Macon County3-058.477Christian Heritage3-159.56
8Pelham1-158.418Holy Innocents1-358.83
9Wilcox County3-154.499Darlington3-158.70
10Turner County3-154.1510Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-158.41
11Marion County2-253.3511Savannah Christian4-158.11
12Mitchell County0-353.0012Hebron Christian2-156.60
13Washington-Wilkes3-052.2913Aquinas5-054.63
14Emanuel County Institute1-249.4514Calvary Day3-254.09
15McIntosh County Academy2-247.9615Whitefield Academy2-252.37



GISA AAA GISA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy3-061.561Gatewood School3-042.67
2Bulloch Academy2-144.372Brentwood School3-139.63
3Tiftarea Academy3-143.693Piedmont Academy4-032.37
4Frederica Academy2-242.134Southwest Georgia Academy3-127.05
5Valwood School2-237.205Thomas Jefferson4-125.99



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Offense Defense
1 [1]Colquitt County1 - AAAAAAA3-0105.6935.61-19.18
2 [2]Grayson4 - AAAAAAA4-0103.9037.57-15.44
3 [3]Lowndes1 - AAAAAAA4-0101.6039.66-11.04
4 [1]Warner Robins1 - AAAAA3-196.5635.84-9.83
5 [4]Norcross7 - AAAAAAA4-094.8532.97-10.99
6 [1]Valdosta1 - AAAAAA2-194.1733.69-9.58
7 [2]Blessed Trinity7 - AAAAA2-089.6131.61-7.10
8 [5]Brookwood4 - AAAAAAA4-089.5834.28-4.40
9 [1]Cedar Grove5 - AAA1-088.4328.04-9.48
10 [6]Collins Hill8 - AAAAAAA4-187.4729.87-6.70
11 [7]North Cobb3 - AAAAAAA4-087.3529.66-6.79
12 [3]Ware County1 - AAAAA4-087.2831.95-4.43
13 [8]Archer7 - AAAAAAA1-386.6727.32-8.45
14 [9]Hillgrove3 - AAAAAAA2-186.5331.20-4.43
15 [2]Buford8 - AAAAAA2-186.0528.63-6.52
16 [10]North Gwinnett8 - AAAAAAA3-285.7226.47-8.36
17 [11]Mill Creek8 - AAAAAAA2-185.7025.52-9.28
18 [1]Marist6 - AAAA3-085.5426.28-8.36
19 [12]Cherokee5 - AAAAAAA5-084.8326.61-7.31
20 [4]Veterans1 - AAAAA4-084.7925.20-8.70
21 [5]Cartersville7 - AAAAA4-184.1526.25-7.00
22 [3]Lee County1 - AAAAAA3-183.8127.36-5.56
23 [2]Jefferson8 - AAAA4-083.8126.56-6.35
24 [4]Richmond Hill2 - AAAAAA3-183.7229.02-3.79
25 [13]Parkview4 - AAAAAAA3-183.4127.93-4.58
26 [14]Roswell5 - AAAAAAA3-083.2027.12-5.18
27 [15]Milton5 - AAAAAAA2-182.9725.84-6.23
28 [2]Oconee County8 - AAA4-082.0025.96-5.14
29 [16]Newnan2 - AAAAAAA4-081.8727.39-3.57
30 [6]Calhoun7 - AAAAA4-181.6325.11-5.62
31 [5]Lovejoy4 - AAAAAA5-080.4922.63-6.96
32 [3]Crisp County2 - AAA3-080.1923.05-6.24
33 [6]Dacula8 - AAAAAA1-280.1826.90-2.38
34 [17]McEachern2 - AAAAAAA2-380.1026.99-2.21
35 [7]Allatoona6 - AAAAAA3-080.0923.49-5.70
36 [7]Coffee1 - AAAAA3-179.8725.10-3.87
37 [3]Benedictine3 - AAAA5-079.7129.600.79
38 [18]Camden County1 - AAAAAAA4-178.8923.05-4.94
39 [8]Carrollton5 - AAAAAA1-178.5326.51-1.12
40 [4]Greater Atlanta Christian5 - AAA3-078.4323.97-3.57
41 [19]West Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA2-278.0024.20-2.89
42 [5]Pierce County1 - AAA4-077.9123.31-3.70
43 [6]Peach County2 - AAA2-177.8824.31-2.67
44 [9]Douglas County5 - AAAAAA4-077.5522.25-4.41
45 [10]Rome5 - AAAAAA2-277.0223.61-2.52
46 [20]South Gwinnett4 - AAAAAAA4-177.0022.29-3.81
47 [21]East Coweta2 - AAAAAAA4-176.8626.310.34
48 [22]South Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA3-076.1627.261.99
49 [23]Walton3 - AAAAAAA2-276.1024.60-0.60
50 [11]Lanier8 - AAAAAA3-076.0323.69-1.44
51 [12]Westlake4 - AAAAAA2-175.8423.16-1.78
52 [13]Houston County1 - AAAAAA3-275.7320.91-3.92
53 [24]Marietta3 - AAAAAAA1-375.2225.471.15
54 [1]Callaway5 - AA3-074.7422.89-0.95
55 [2]Fitzgerald1 - AA4-074.3521.11-2.34
56 [14]Northside (Warner Robins)1 - AAAAAA2-374.2520.53-2.82
57 [4]Bainbridge1 - AAAA1-374.1122.49-0.72
58 [25]Newton4 - AAAAAAA2-173.8318.59-4.34
59 [7]Westminster (Atlanta)5 - AAA2-073.6021.07-1.63
60 [15]Kell6 - AAAAAA1-273.5324.752.12
61 [8]Jones County4 - AAAAA1-372.9324.442.41
62 [16]Creekview7 - AAAAAA3-172.8918.10-3.89
63 [8]White County7 - AAA4-072.6824.332.56
64 [1]Brooks County2 - A Public4-072.6023.111.41
65 [3]Rabun County8 - AA3-172.4223.391.87
66 [26]Tift County1 - AAAAAAA0-272.4021.14-0.36
67 [9]Rockmart6 - AAA3-172.2222.411.09
68 [1]Prince Avenue Christian8 - A Private4-172.1925.744.45
69 [2]Athens Academy8 - A Private4-072.0919.27-1.92
70 [9]Starr's Mill2 - AAAAA3-171.8919.38-1.61
71 [3]Eagle's Landing Christian2 - A Private2-371.6921.080.28
72 [27]North Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA4-171.4418.87-1.66
73 [5]Flowery Branch8 - AAAA3-171.4322.291.77
74 [10]Ola4 - AAAAA4-071.1623.643.38
75 [11]St. Pius X5 - AAAAA2-171.1021.781.58
76 [2]Irwin County2 - A Public2-271.0520.660.51
77 [28]Harrison3 - AAAAAAA0-371.0320.470.34
78 [6]Cedartown7 - AAAA2-271.0218.46-1.66
79 [10]Appling County1 - AAA3-070.8520.560.62
80 [29]Gainesville6 - AAAAAAA3-170.8322.993.06
81 [12]Wayne County1 - AAAAA2-370.4519.41-0.14
82 [17]Hughes4 - AAAAAA3-070.2118.60-0.72
83 [11]Sandy Creek5 - AAA1-270.1819.780.51
84 [18]Sprayberry6 - AAAAAA2-269.9122.733.73
85 [4]Fellowship Christian6 - A Private4-069.7121.112.30
86 [19]Alexander5 - AAAAAA3-169.6621.592.83
87 [7]Stephenson6 - AAAA1-069.6219.080.36
88 [3]Clinch County2 - A Public1-169.4420.712.17
89 [30]North Paulding3 - AAAAAAA1-369.3222.484.05
90 [4]Thomasville1 - AA2-369.3019.090.69
91 [8]Hapeville Charter6 - AAAA0-269.1020.802.60
92 [4]Dublin4 - A Public1-168.8321.073.14
93 [20]Tucker4 - AAAAAA1-068.5619.391.73
94 [13]Dutchtown4 - AAAAA1-368.4115.68-1.83
95 [14]Harris County2 - AAAAA3-168.3518.270.82
96 [15]Clarke Central8 - AAAAA2-267.7518.151.29
97 [21]Dalton5 - AAAAAA1-267.7020.583.77
98 [16]Stockbridge4 - AAAAA1-267.6619.752.98
99 [31]Mountain View8 - AAAAAAA1-467.6420.133.38
100 [5]Lovett6 - AA3-167.6318.341.61
101 [12]Thomson4 - AAA3-167.3418.672.23
102 [13]Burke County4 - AAA0-267.3321.435.00
103 [22]Glynn Academy2 - AAAAAA2-267.0419.002.86
104 [32]Alpharetta5 - AAAAAAA1-266.9216.560.54
105 [17]Woodward Academy3 - AAAAA1-366.8018.913.01
106 [9]Carver (Columbus)2 - AAAA3-066.6621.715.95
107 [23]Riverwood7 - AAAAAA3-066.5718.402.72
108 [18]Cass7 - AAAAA5-066.3615.830.37
109 [10]West Laurens4 - AAAA1-266.2917.942.55
110 [24]River Ridge7 - AAAAAA4-065.5519.124.47
111 [25]Brunswick2 - AAAAAA2-265.5216.972.35
112 [33]Denmark6 - AAAAAAA1-365.3217.132.71
113 [26]Johns Creek7 - AAAAAA1-265.2616.682.32
114 [5]Metter3 - A Public4-064.9015.741.74
115 [14]Stephens County8 - AAA4-164.7517.063.20
116 [19]Griffin2 - AAAAA1-364.6418.554.81
117 [27]Shiloh8 - AAAAAA1-264.4915.121.53
118 [11]Jenkins3 - AAAA0-164.3116.362.95
119 [5]Wesleyan5 - A Private4-163.8516.173.22
120 [6]Pace Academy6 - AA2-163.6614.181.42
121 [12]Cairo1 - AAAA0-363.6217.164.45
122 [15]Liberty County3 - AAA2-063.2916.944.55
123 [34]Woodstock5 - AAAAAAA2-363.1817.855.57
124 [7]Bleckley County3 - AA3-162.8717.585.62
125 [20]Creekside3 - AAAAA1-262.8515.773.82
126 [13]Mays6 - AAAA2-262.6719.167.39
127 [14]Baldwin4 - AAAA0-062.5817.465.78
128 [35]Forsyth Central6 - AAAAAAA2-162.3716.525.05
129 [16]Mary Persons2 - AAA2-262.3416.895.46
130 [17]Hart County8 - AAA1-362.2818.467.08
131 [18]Dawson County7 - AAA1-362.1918.997.70
132 [19]Upson-Lee2 - AAA3-162.0416.765.63
133 [36]Lambert6 - AAAAAAA4-161.7315.554.72
134 [28]East Paulding5 - AAAAAA3-161.7117.406.58
135 [15]Hardaway2 - AAAA2-161.6115.054.34
136 [1]John Milledge AcademyGISA 4 - AAA3-061.5615.554.89
137 [6]North Cobb Christian7 - A Private4-161.5516.796.15
138 [16]Perry4 - AAAA0-361.5015.094.49
139 [21]Eastside8 - AAAAA3-161.2417.316.97
140 [37]Peachtree Ridge8 - AAAAAAA3-061.1616.516.26
141 [22]Union Grove4 - AAAAA2-261.0316.766.63
142 [23]Southwest DeKalb5 - AAAAA0-160.9113.933.91
143 [8]Heard County5 - AA4-160.8818.378.39
144 [29]South Paulding5 - AAAAAA2-260.8116.696.78
145 [17]Thomas County Central1 - AAAA1-260.7417.147.29
146 [9]Haralson County5 - AA4-060.7215.996.17
147 [18]Howard4 - AAAA2-160.4616.066.49
148 [10]Washington County3 - AA2-260.3615.486.02
149 [19]Troup2 - AAAA1-360.2816.537.16
150 [11]Dodge County3 - AA1-260.0915.856.66
151 [30]Central Gwinnett8 - AAAAAA1-360.0516.457.30
152 [20]Northwest Whitfield7 - AAAA4-059.9013.844.84
153 [7]Christian Heritage7 - A Private3-159.5615.977.31
154 [20]Monroe Area8 - AAA3-159.3113.665.26
155 [21]Cedar Shoals8 - AAAA0-359.2712.984.61
156 [6]Commerce8 - A Public3-159.2616.357.99
157 [12]Cook1 - AA2-259.2314.586.25
158 [24]Greenbrier8 - AAAAA4-059.2215.196.87
159 [38]Pebblebrook2 - AAAAAAA4-159.1515.657.40
160 [25]Northgate2 - AAAAA2-258.8715.967.99
161 [26]Jonesboro3 - AAAAA3-058.8711.984.01
162 [8]Holy Innocents5 - A Private1-358.8314.796.86
163 [9]Darlington7 - A Private3-158.7014.366.56
164 [13]Early County1 - AA3-058.6113.766.04
165 [21]Carver (Atlanta)5 - AAA0-358.5015.247.63
166 [7]Macon County5 - A Public3-058.4714.486.90
167 [10]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4 - A Private4-158.4112.735.22
168 [8]Pelham1 - A Public1-158.4116.148.63
169 [31]Sequoyah7 - AAAAAA0-458.3314.687.25
170 [22]Jackson2 - AAA1-158.1414.627.37
171 [11]Savannah Christian3 - A Private4-158.1115.197.97
172 [14]Jefferson County4 - AA1-257.9014.167.16
173 [39]Etowah5 - AAAAAAA0-457.7913.947.05
174 [15]Toombs County2 - AA3-157.7214.217.38
175 [27]New Manchester6 - AAAAA2-257.5214.467.84
176 [28]Woodland (Stockbridge)4 - AAAAA4-057.4616.6510.09
177 [22]Westside (Macon)4 - AAAA1-257.2513.947.59
178 [23]North Oconee8 - AAAA0-457.2515.719.36
179 [24]New Hampstead3 - AAAA1-057.1014.718.52
180 [32]Cambridge7 - AAAAAA1-256.9513.237.18
181 [16]Swainsboro2 - AA2-356.7513.027.17
182 [12]Hebron Christian5 - A Private2-156.6013.257.55
183 [23]North Murray6 - AAA1-156.5314.268.63
184 [33]Habersham Central8 - AAAAAA2-256.3515.169.70
185 [34]Pope6 - AAAAAA1-255.8613.108.15
186 [24]Douglass5 - AAA0-255.7812.447.56
187 [35]Statesboro2 - AAAAAA0-355.7411.987.14
188 [36]Winder-Barrow8 - AAAAAA1-255.6013.438.72
189 [29]Loganville8 - AAAAA1-355.4412.057.51
190 [25]Westover1 - AAAA0-155.2113.088.78
191 [37]Rockdale County3 - AAAAAA †0-055.1912.748.44
192 [25]Morgan County4 - AAA2-255.0811.867.68
193 [17]Temple5 - AA3-254.7311.037.20
194 [13]Aquinas3 - A Private5-054.6314.1510.42
195 [9]Wilcox County4 - A Public3-154.4911.688.09
196 [18]Vidalia2 - AA1-254.4210.987.45
197 [30]Chapel Hill6 - AAAAA2-254.4212.508.98
198 [38]Wheeler6 - AAAAAA1-354.3712.458.98
199 [31]Locust Grove4 - AAAAA2-254.1712.839.55
200 [10]Turner County2 - A Public3-154.1513.3710.12
201 [39]Bradwell Institute2 - AAAAAA0-254.1113.3910.18
202 [14]Calvary Day3 - A Private3-254.0911.918.73
203 [40]Evans3 - AAAAAA3-254.0810.507.32
204 [40]Meadowcreek7 - AAAAAAA2-354.0616.6913.53
205 [19]Bremen5 - AA3-253.6814.5411.75
206 [20]Jeff Davis2 - AA4-053.4911.819.21
207 [11]Marion County5 - A Public2-253.3512.129.66
208 [26]Central (Macon)2 - AAA2-153.3111.398.98
209 [26]Central (Carrollton)7 - AAAA2-153.1313.5111.27
210 [21]Pepperell7 - AA1-353.0512.1710.02
211 [27]Riverdale5 - AAAA2-253.0111.259.14
212 [12]Mitchell County1 - A Public0-353.0013.5811.48
213 [41]Heritage (Conyers)3 - AAAAAA †0-052.9910.618.52
214 [42]South Effingham2 - AAAAAA0-352.7013.3911.60
215 [15]Whitefield Academy2 - A Private2-252.3710.278.80
216 [43]North Atlanta4 - AAAAAA2-052.3211.4210.01
217 [13]Washington-Wilkes8 - A Public3-052.2911.3910.00
218 [16]George Walton Academy8 - A Private2-052.1810.939.66
219 [44]Paulding County5 - AAAAAA2-252.1411.3210.08
220 [22]Northeast3 - AA2-151.9411.3410.30
221 [27]Franklin County8 - AAA4-051.819.738.82
222 [23]Putnam County4 - AA4-051.6810.429.64
223 [28]Richmond Academy4 - AAA3-151.6410.8710.13
224 [28]LaGrange2 - AAAA3-151.4112.3411.83
225 [29]Heritage (Ringgold)7 - AAAA3-251.369.989.53
226 [24]Worth County1 - AA3-151.3212.0211.61
227 [30]Islands3 - AAAA1-051.3211.6411.22
228 [45]Morrow4 - AAAAAA1-151.1310.9410.70
229 [32]Banneker3 - AAAAA0-250.889.539.55
230 [33]M.L. King5 - AAAAA0-150.669.8610.10
231 [25]Columbia6 - AA1-050.6510.8411.09
232 [46]Chattahoochee7 - AAAAAA1-250.1513.8914.64
233 [26]Union County8 - AA2-249.9911.3412.25
234 [29]Sonoraville6 - AAA2-149.8811.2412.27
235 [30]North Hall7 - AAA1-349.8411.0212.07
236 [31]Luella5 - AAAA3-149.638.699.95
237 [31]Cherokee Bluff7 - AAA4-049.5910.2711.58
238 [27]Fannin County7 - AA3-049.5210.3611.74
239 [14]Emanuel County Institute3 - A Public1-249.4510.6312.08
240 [34]Whitewater2 - AAAAA1-349.289.1110.72
241 [35]Decatur5 - AAAAA1-049.149.1110.87
242 [32]Madison County8 - AAAA1-349.128.2310.01
243 [32]Adairsville6 - AAA2-148.989.8611.78
244 [28]Lamar County3 - AA2-248.8311.0413.11
245 [47]Lassiter6 - AAAAAA1-348.709.5011.70
246 [36]Northview5 - AAAAA1-248.6610.4012.65
247 [37]Northside (Columbus)2 - AAAAA3-148.6211.7214.00
248 [17]Mount Vernon Presbyterian5 - A Private2-248.5512.1314.47
249 [48]Centennial7 - AAAAAA0-348.4612.3814.83
250 [33]Americus-Sumter2 - AAA0-348.338.3810.95
251 [18]Mount de Sales1 - A Private2-148.119.5712.36
252 [29]Southwest3 - AA1-148.089.0211.84
253 [15]McIntosh County Academy3 - A Public2-247.968.2611.20
254 [38]Jackson County8 - AAAAA2-247.787.6510.77
255 [30]Elbert County8 - AA1-347.719.4512.64
256 [16]Chattahoochee County5 - A Public3-047.628.1911.48
257 [49]Lakeside (Evans)3 - AAAAAA1-347.617.5310.82
258 [50]Kennesaw Mountain6 - AAAAAA0-447.519.7713.16
259 [39]Tri-Cities3 - AAAAA3-047.499.6813.09
260 [51]Effingham County2 - AAAAAA1-347.468.0211.45
261 [17]Taylor County5 - A Public3-047.3410.3013.85
262 [40]Eagle's Landing4 - AAAAA0-447.296.249.85
263 [41]Mundy's Mill3 - AAAAA1-347.2411.1714.83
264 [19]Savannah Country Day3 - A Private1-246.989.3813.30
265 [42]Lithonia5 - AAAAA0-146.848.3412.40
266 [18]Gordon Lee6 - A Public4-046.7610.8414.98
267 [43]Hiram7 - AAAAA0-546.729.4613.64
268 [33]Fayette County5 - AAAA3-146.496.4210.82
269 [19]Schley County5 - A Public2-246.467.9512.39
270 [34]Arabia Mountain6 - AAAA0-146.367.7912.32
271 [34]Southeast Bulloch3 - AAA3-146.247.2411.90
272 [20]Dooly County4 - A Public0-046.219.1813.87
273 [35]Monroe1 - AAAA0-146.028.3213.19
274 [21]Screven County3 - A Public1-245.918.2913.29
275 [41]Discovery7 - AAAAAAA2-345.817.5712.65
276 [20]Mount Pisgah Christian6 - A Private2-245.799.5514.66
277 [22]Lanier County2 - A Public3-045.798.4413.56
278 [31]South Atlanta6 - AA1-345.586.5211.84
279 [21]Stratford Academy1 - A Private1-145.476.5311.96
280 [35]Windsor Forest3 - AAA0-145.286.9112.54
281 [22]First Presbyterian1 - A Private2-245.258.8714.52
282 [23]Manchester5 - A Public1-345.218.3514.03
283 [36]Ringgold6 - AAA2-245.089.6315.45
284 [42]Campbell2 - AAAAAAA1-445.038.0813.96
285 [36]Spalding4 - AAAA0-345.028.5414.42
286 [24]Claxton3 - A Public2-244.936.8612.83
287 [43]Duluth7 - AAAAAAA1-244.548.9415.30
288 [44]Woodland (Cartersville)7 - AAAAA3-044.446.7113.17
289 [37]Harlem4 - AAA1-344.4410.4916.95
290 [2]Bulloch AcademyGISA 2 - AAA2-144.378.4915.03
291 [32]Model7 - AA2-244.325.4512.03
292 [33]Chattooga7 - AA1-344.299.6116.23
293 [34]Bacon County2 - AA4-143.857.9114.96
294 [25]Atkinson County2 - A Public3-143.847.6114.67
295 [37]East Hall8 - AAAA3-143.7911.0418.15
296 [23]Tattnall Square1 - A Private3-143.757.0314.18
297 [3]Tiftarea AcademyGISA 3 - AAA3-143.698.1615.37
298 [45]Villa Rica6 - AAAAA1-343.617.4714.76
299 [46]Drew3 - AAAAA1-343.504.4311.83
300 [38]Pickens7 - AAAA2-343.294.6012.21
301 [47]Apalachee8 - AAAAA0-443.128.0915.88
302 [44]Dunwoody7 - AAAAAAA0-143.106.7614.56
303 [48]Maynard Jackson6 - AAAAA0-443.044.6112.47
304 [38]Pike County2 - AAA0-242.846.4914.55
305 [52]Alcovy3 - AAAAAA0-442.818.6216.71
306 [26]Johnson County4 - A Public3-142.804.9413.04
307 [1]Gatewood SchoolGISA 1 - AA3-042.676.1414.37
308 [39]Shaw2 - AAAA0-342.545.7314.09
309 [27]Montgomery County4 - A Public3-042.477.4915.92
310 [35]Washington6 - AA2-242.367.7816.32
311 [39]Beach3 - AAA1-042.268.4417.08
312 [4]Frederica AcademyGISA 2 - AAA2-242.136.0014.77
313 [40]Salem5 - AAA †0-041.776.8015.92
314 [28]Lincoln County8 - A Public2-241.695.0014.21
315 [41]Hephzibah4 - AAA1-141.686.9616.18
316 [29]B.E.S.T. Academy6 - A Public1-141.626.6715.95
317 [30]Bowdon6 - A Public1-341.614.0313.31
318 [24]Brookstone4 - A Private2-241.595.7315.04
319 [42]LaFayette6 - AAA2-241.318.6518.23
320 [25]Strong Rock Christian1 - A Private3-140.795.4215.53
321 [53]South Cobb6 - AAAAAA0-340.657.5917.84
322 [26]Athens Christian8 - A Private3-140.585.5815.90
323 [54]Grovetown3 - AAAAAA1-440.453.5514.01
324 [49]Lithia Springs6 - AAAAA0-440.426.9417.42
325 [40]Ridgeland7 - AAAA0-540.166.4317.17
326 [31]Charlton County2 - A Public2-240.056.8417.68
327 [2]Brentwood SchoolGISA 1 - AA3-139.636.2817.55
328 [27]Mount Paran Christian7 - A Private0-439.522.4413.83
329 [41]Dougherty1 - AAAA0-139.494.0815.50
330 [28]Pacelli4 - A Private3-039.475.1516.58
331 [43]West Hall7 - AAA2-239.303.4715.07
332 [50]Walnut Grove8 - AAAAA1-338.823.7615.84
333 [32]Hancock Central7 - A Public2-038.583.9316.25
334 [33]Mount Zion (Carroll)6 - A Public4-038.273.8216.45
335 [34]Warren County7 - A Public3-138.073.7616.59
336 [42]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5 - AAAA0-437.893.3116.31
337 [35]Telfair County4 - A Public2-337.214.8118.50
338 [5]Valwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA2-237.205.1818.88
339 [51]Stone Mountain5 - AAAAA1-036.993.9417.85
340 [36]Trion6 - A Public1-236.835.0619.12
341 [52]McIntosh2 - AAAAA0-436.805.5619.66
342 [43]Columbus2 - AAAA1-336.806.7720.87
343 [44]Miller Grove6 - AAAA0-136.760.2314.37
344 [53]Grady6 - AAAAA0-436.492.8717.28
345 [36]Coosa7 - AA2-136.324.2018.78
346 [45]Hampton5 - AAAA1-436.183.6618.38
347 [6]Creekside ChristianGISA 4 - AAA3-036.095.0019.81
348 [37]Hawkinsville4 - A Public2-236.031.7616.63
349 [44]Gilmer7 - AAA2-135.782.6717.79
350 [29]Lakeview Academy6 - A Private2-135.683.6018.82
351 [37]Laney4 - AA1-235.570.7016.03
352 [38]Terrell County1 - A Public1-135.242.0917.75
353 [38]Therrell6 - AA1-335.212.4218.11
354 [7]Pinewood ChristianGISA 2 - AAA1-135.184.0819.80
355 [45]Redan5 - AAA1-034.453.8420.29
356 [46]McDonough5 - AAAA1-334.352.6919.24
357 [39]Butler4 - AA2-134.32-0.0816.50
358 [39]Wheeler County4 - A Public3-033.902.1719.17
359 [47]Chestatee8 - AAAA0-433.834.3521.42
360 [40]Monticello3 - AA1-333.281.0518.67
361 [46]Coahulla Creek6 - AAA1-233.051.4819.34
362 [41]Berrien1 - AA1-332.903.6821.68
363 [3]Piedmont AcademyGISA 1 - AA4-032.371.4319.95
364 [30]St. Francis6 - A Private1-332.272.6121.24
365 [8]Brookwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA2-132.031.6520.52
366 [48]Rutland4 - AAAA0-231.961.2220.16
367 [47]Tattnall County1 - AAA0-330.861.2521.30
368 [31]Deerfield-Windsor1 - A Private2-330.830.1720.24
369 [48]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6 - AAA0-430.52-1.1519.23
370 [42]Westside (Augusta)4 - AA1-330.25-1.9818.66
371 [32]King's Ridge Christian6 - A Private2-030.17-1.1119.63
372 [43]East Laurens2 - AA2-129.280.3221.94
373 [49]East Jackson8 - AAA1-229.121.3623.14
374 [55]Lakeside (Atlanta)4 - AAAAAA †0-129.06-0.4021.44
375 [44]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6 - AA0-128.800.0222.11
376 [45]Gordon Central7 - AA1-328.66-2.1720.06
377 [45]Berkmar7 - AAAAAAA0-328.24-0.1122.55
378 [50]Murray County6 - AAA1-327.470.8524.27
379 [46]Banks County8 - AA1-427.43-0.6822.78
380 [51]Johnson (Savannah)3 - AAA1-027.10-0.8822.92
381 [40]Jenkins County3 - A Public0-427.08-3.5820.24
382 [4]Southwest Georgia AcademyGISA 2 - AA3-127.053.5927.44
383 [56]Osborne6 - AAAAAA1-226.59-0.7023.61
384 [41]Greenville5 - A Public1-326.481.8226.24
385 [52]Savannah3 - AAA0-126.48-2.6221.81
386 [49]Jordan2 - AAAA1-226.46-0.6923.75
387 [47]Dade County7 - AA1-326.223.8628.53
388 [5]Thomas JeffersonGISA 4 - AA4-125.99-2.8722.04
389 [54]Chamblee5 - AAAAA †0-025.70-1.4923.71
390 [6]Terrell AcademyGISA 2 - AA3-125.54-4.3321.03
391 [42]Miller County1 - A Public1-325.25-2.4023.25
392 [33]Heritage School4 - A Private0-424.88-3.1222.90
393 [9]Westfield SchoolGISA 4 - AAA2-024.53-2.8523.53
394 [43]Wilkinson County7 - A Public0-324.35-4.0422.51
395 [44]Treutlen4 - A Public1-324.12-2.3124.48
396 [45]Social Circle8 - A Public2-323.920.7827.76
397 [53]Brantley County1 - AAA0-523.82-4.7422.34
398 [46]Seminole County1 - A Public0-323.63-3.1324.14
399 [48]Towers6 - AA0-022.86-4.2823.75
400 [55]North Springs6 - AAAAA0-322.84-0.9927.07
401 [34]Landmark Christian2 - A Private0-522.82-2.2325.85
402 [35]Loganville Christian8 - A Private1-322.14-4.0524.71
403 [50]Kendrick2 - AAAA0-322.10-3.0125.79
404 [54]Long County1 - AAA0-520.98-4.0125.91
405 [51]North Clayton5 - AAAA0-520.73-8.3121.86
406 [7]Memorial DayGISA 2 - AA1-120.66-3.7726.47
407 [52]Spencer2 - AAAA0-520.48-7.5922.83
408 [47]Towns County8 - A Public2-320.33-4.7625.81
409 [10]St. Andrew's SchoolGISA 2 - AAA0-1-120.05-5.5025.35
410 [11]Southland AcademyGISA 3 - AAA0-419.99-6.9223.99
411 [53]Druid Hills6 - AAAA0-119.80-5.1825.91
412 [8]Briarwood AcademyGISA 4 - AA1-219.70-3.7327.48
413 [49]Josey4 - AA1-119.68-5.2226.00
414 [50]McNair6 - AA0-118.98-5.0426.88
415 [54]Southeast Whitfield7 - AAAA1-418.80-3.3128.79
416 [56]Forest Park3 - AAAAA0-418.73-5.6726.50
417 [57]Johnson (Gainesville)8 - AAAAA0-418.39-4.5727.94
418 [51]Glenn Hills4 - AA0-317.27-5.6527.98
419 [9]Edmund Burke AcademyGISA 4 - AA1-317.15-5.3928.36
420 [36]Walker7 - A Private0-517.09-8.7225.09
421 [48]Armuchee6 - A Public1-216.78-10.6223.50
422 [55]Cross Creek4 - AAA0-415.39-9.7925.72
423 [49]Greene County8 - A Public0-414.44-5.3031.16
424 [37]Providence Christian5 - A Private0-414.32-7.7128.87
425 [50]Calhoun County1 - A Public0-013.84-8.9528.11
426 [51]Randolph-Clay1 - A Public0-313.76-4.6232.53
427 [52]Georgia Military College7 - A Public1-313.74-8.5928.57
428 [52]Oglethorpe County4 - AA0-313.11-13.6724.12
429 [53]Portal3 - A Public0-412.91-8.2129.78
430 [12]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGISA 4 - AAA1-310.55-8.8331.52
431 [10]Robert Toombs AcademyGISA 2 - AA0-210.23-5.9634.71
432 [56]Groves3 - AAA0-19.95-10.7730.18
433 [54]Crawford County7 - A Public0-49.95-7.4433.51
434 [55]Baconton Charter1 - A Public †1-29.92-10.3730.60
435 [56]ACE Charter7 - A Public1-29.11-11.1530.64
436 [57]Bryan County3 - A Public0-38.37-10.9731.55
437 [57]Lumpkin County7 - AAA0-46.87-10.6833.35
438 [58]Glascock County7 - A Public †2-35.23-13.9331.74
439 [13]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GISA 2 - AAA0-43.73-11.2435.92
440 [59]Pataula Charter1 - A Public †1-4-2.93-19.6734.16
441 [60]Central (Talbotton)5 - A Public0-4-3.62-15.9538.58
442 [11]Augusta PrepGISA 4 - AA3-2-8.72-15.4344.19
443 [58]Cross Keys5 - AAAAA †1-0-33.16-30.7253.35
444 [61]GSIC7 - A Public †0-2-42.74-38.2955.35



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11 - AAAAAAA497.2189.64
24 - AAAAAAA591.6185.54
31 - AAAAA588.5683.79
41 - AAAAAA486.3981.99
58 - AAAAAAA582.9077.54
63 - AAAAAAA681.3477.59
75 - AAAAAAA678.5073.15
87 - AAAAA677.5268.82
92 - AAAAAAA575.2068.60
108 - AAAAAA774.3168.39
116 - AAAAAAA773.0769.41
125 - AAAAAA872.6268.14
135 - AAA771.0865.62
143 - AAAA469.2163.11
157 - AAAAAAA768.8856.76
164 - AAAAAA668.8566.43
174 - AAAAA867.2362.51
182 - AAAAAA767.1360.90
192 - AAA867.0560.63
208 - AAA665.8958.21
216 - AAAA765.8755.70
225 - AA565.2160.95
238 - AAAA765.1056.93
247 - AAAAAA864.9860.52
251 - AA663.9057.62
266 - AAAAAA963.3755.25
272 - A Public763.2456.70
282 - AAAAA762.7156.92
291 - AAAA662.2356.53
308 - A Private561.4551.84
314 - AAAA759.9655.01
322 - A Private358.6948.96
331 - AAA557.4544.88
348 - AA457.4549.39
354 - AAA756.7248.98
363 - AA756.5752.21
375 - A Private556.0248.43
383 - AAAAA856.0249.54
398 - AAAAA855.7848.97
407 - AAAA755.7148.24
413 - A Private455.4753.45
427 - A Private554.9847.28
437 - AAA754.5145.18
442 - AA653.6049.25
456 - AAA952.0345.00
463 - AAAAAA451.7746.24
472 - AAAA951.6443.15
485 - AAAAA751.2452.04
496 - A Private550.6842.72
506 - AA950.0341.75
514 - A Public949.4642.89
525 - A Public847.8840.16
536 - AAAAA747.8842.62
544 - A Private447.1641.09
553 - A Public846.5237.69
563 - AAA745.2437.23
577 - AA745.2340.34
581 - A Private644.9342.37
595 - AAAA744.6839.76
608 - A Public643.9135.32
61GISA 4 - AAA442.9133.18
626 - A Public641.4036.98
63GISA 1 - AA340.4238.22
644 - AA840.3632.47
65GISA 3 - AAA437.4433.23
66GISA 2 - AAA536.1929.09
671 - A Public735.5731.87
68GISA 2 - AA425.2220.87
697 - A Public622.6422.30
70GISA 4 - AA419.5113.53

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
10/02JenkinsIslands8 - 2612.9981.2%0.222
09/18LovejoyEagle's Landing12 - 634.9998.1%0.259
09/12LovejoyCarver (Atlanta)27 - 2621.9992.3%0.286
09/18Southeast BullochTelfair County7 - 207.2469.4%0.357
10/02RomeSouth Paulding22 - 2018.0188.4%0.359
09/25CartersvilleCreekside21 - 1819.5090.0%0.360
10/02North ForsythDenmark10 - 207.9171.0%0.361
09/11DublinDodge County20 - 336.9468.6%0.363
09/25Mount Zion (Carroll)Towns County21 - 2016.1586.1%0.364
09/25North GwinnettLovejoy7 - 197.0368.9%0.366
09/25EastsideAlcovy34 - 3118.4388.9%0.374
09/18Jeff DavisBrantley County14 - 627.8895.9%0.387
09/18Glascock CountyAugusta Prep29 - 2715.7485.5%0.389
09/04CreekviewEtowah14 - 1313.2981.8%0.403
09/25FitzgeraldJefferson County14 - 1214.6583.9%0.403

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
103.6011/06Colquitt CountyLowndes - 5.8966.0%
97.9210/09LowndesValdosta - 5.6365.4%
96.5909/25Colquitt CountyValdosta24 - 1013.3281.8%
96.2609/04Warner RobinsValdosta25 - 280.6051.7%
93.8311/06GraysonBrookwood - 12.5380.4%
90.9009/05LowndesArcher35 - 2113.1381.5%
90.7709/25GraysonArcher26 - 715.4385.1%
90.4409/04NorcrossHillgrove30 - 216.5367.6%
89.7510/30Warner RobinsWare County - 11.0877.7%
89.5409/18GraysonCollins Hill28 - 718.2388.7%
89.1409/11Warner RobinsArcher42 - 711.6978.9%
89.1111/20NorcrossArcher - 9.9875.5%
89.0311/20Warner RobinsVeterans - 9.9775.5%
88.1710/23NorcrossMill Creek - 10.9577.5%
88.0810/09Warner RobinsLee County - 10.9577.5%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

