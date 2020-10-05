Maxwell Week 5 summary

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 713 of 753 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.69%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.58 points and all game margins within 12.38 points.

Home Advantage: 1.80

By Class

All-Class

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating 1 1 - AAAAAAA 4 97.21 89.64 2 4 - AAAAAAA 5 91.61 85.54 3 1 - AAAAA 5 88.56 83.79 4 1 - AAAAAA 4 86.39 81.99 5 8 - AAAAAAA 5 82.90 77.54 6 3 - AAAAAAA 6 81.34 77.59 7 5 - AAAAAAA 6 78.50 73.15 8 7 - AAAAA 6 77.52 68.82 9 2 - AAAAAAA 5 75.20 68.60 10 8 - AAAAAA 7 74.31 68.39 11 6 - AAAAAAA 7 73.07 69.41 12 5 - AAAAAA 8 72.62 68.14 13 5 - AAA 7 71.08 65.62 14 3 - AAAA 4 69.21 63.11 15 7 - AAAAAAA 7 68.88 56.76 16 4 - AAAAAA 6 68.85 66.43 17 4 - AAAAA 8 67.23 62.51 18 2 - AAAAAA 7 67.13 60.90 19 2 - AAA 8 67.05 60.63 20 8 - AAA 6 65.89 58.21 21 6 - AAAA 7 65.87 55.70 22 5 - AA 5 65.21 60.95 23 8 - AAAA 7 65.10 56.93 24 7 - AAAAAA 8 64.98 60.52 25 1 - AA 6 63.90 57.62 26 6 - AAAAAA 9 63.37 55.25 27 2 - A Public 7 63.24 56.70 28 2 - AAAAA 7 62.71 56.92 29 1 - AAAA 6 62.23 56.53 30 8 - A Private 5 61.45 51.84 31 4 - AAAA 7 59.96 55.01 32 2 - A Private 3 58.69 48.96 33 1 - AAA 5 57.45 44.88 34 8 - AA 4 57.45 49.39 35 4 - AAA 7 56.72 48.98 36 3 - AA 7 56.57 52.21 37 5 - A Private 5 56.02 48.43 38 3 - AAAAA 8 56.02 49.54 39 8 - AAAAA 8 55.78 48.97 40 7 - AAAA 7 55.71 48.24 41 3 - A Private 4 55.47 53.45 42 7 - A Private 5 54.98 47.28 43 7 - AAA 7 54.51 45.18 44 2 - AA 6 53.60 49.25 45 6 - AAA 9 52.03 45.00 46 3 - AAAAAA 4 51.77 46.24 47 2 - AAAA 9 51.64 43.15 48 5 - AAAAA 7 51.24 52.04 49 6 - A Private 5 50.68 42.72 50 6 - AA 9 50.03 41.75 51 4 - A Public 9 49.46 42.89 52 5 - A Public 8 47.88 40.16 53 6 - AAAAA 7 47.88 42.62 54 4 - A Private 4 47.16 41.09 55 3 - A Public 8 46.52 37.69 56 3 - AAA 7 45.24 37.23 57 7 - AA 7 45.23 40.34 58 1 - A Private 6 44.93 42.37 59 5 - AAAA 7 44.68 39.76 60 8 - A Public 6 43.91 35.32 61 GISA 4 - AAA 4 42.91 33.18 62 6 - A Public 6 41.40 36.98 63 GISA 1 - AA 3 40.42 38.22 64 4 - AA 8 40.36 32.47 65 GISA 3 - AAA 4 37.44 33.23 66 GISA 2 - AAA 5 36.19 29.09 67 1 - A Public 7 35.57 31.87 68 GISA 2 - AA 4 25.22 20.87 69 7 - A Public 6 22.64 22.30 70 GISA 4 - AA 4 19.51 13.53

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood 10/02 Jenkins Islands 8 - 26 12.99 81.2% 0.222 09/18 Lovejoy Eagle's Landing 12 - 6 34.99 98.1% 0.259 09/12 Lovejoy Carver (Atlanta) 27 - 26 21.99 92.3% 0.286 09/18 Southeast Bulloch Telfair County 7 - 20 7.24 69.4% 0.357 10/02 Rome South Paulding 22 - 20 18.01 88.4% 0.359 09/25 Cartersville Creekside 21 - 18 19.50 90.0% 0.360 10/02 North Forsyth Denmark 10 - 20 7.91 71.0% 0.361 09/11 Dublin Dodge County 20 - 33 6.94 68.6% 0.363 09/25 Mount Zion (Carroll) Towns County 21 - 20 16.15 86.1% 0.364 09/25 North Gwinnett Lovejoy 7 - 19 7.03 68.9% 0.366 09/25 Eastside Alcovy 34 - 31 18.43 88.9% 0.374 09/18 Jeff Davis Brantley County 14 - 6 27.88 95.9% 0.387 09/18 Glascock County Augusta Prep 29 - 27 15.74 85.5% 0.389 09/04 Creekview Etowah 14 - 13 13.29 81.8% 0.403 09/25 Fitzgerald Jefferson County 14 - 12 14.65 83.9% 0.403

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob 103.60 11/06 Colquitt County Lowndes - 5.89 66.0% 97.92 10/09 Lowndes Valdosta - 5.63 65.4% 96.59 09/25 Colquitt County Valdosta 24 - 10 13.32 81.8% 96.26 09/04 Warner Robins Valdosta 25 - 28 0.60 51.7% 93.83 11/06 Grayson Brookwood - 12.53 80.4% 90.90 09/05 Lowndes Archer 35 - 21 13.13 81.5% 90.77 09/25 Grayson Archer 26 - 7 15.43 85.1% 90.44 09/04 Norcross Hillgrove 30 - 21 6.53 67.6% 89.75 10/30 Warner Robins Ware County - 11.08 77.7% 89.54 09/18 Grayson Collins Hill 28 - 7 18.23 88.7% 89.14 09/11 Warner Robins Archer 42 - 7 11.69 78.9% 89.11 11/20 Norcross Archer - 9.98 75.5% 89.03 11/20 Warner Robins Veterans - 9.97 75.5% 88.17 10/23 Norcross Mill Creek - 10.95 77.5% 88.08 10/09 Warner Robins Lee County - 10.95 77.5%