Maxwell Week 4 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Sept. 24
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|72.78
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|88.7%
|28 - 7
|21
|Johns Creek
|AAAAAA
|68.12
|A Private
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|92.5%
|30 - 0
|30
|Pace Academy
|AA
|63.37
|AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|57.7%
|22 - 21
|1
|Denmark
|AAAAAAA
|52.34
|AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|81.0%
|28 - 14
|14
|Central (Macon)
|AAA
|37.98
|A Public
|Screven County
|80.3%
|28 - 14
|14
|Butler
|AA
|14.87
|A Public
|Hawkinsville
|88.2%
|28 - 8
|20
|Baconton Charter
|A Public
Sept. 25
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|95.36
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|0.727
|27 - 17
|10
|Valdosta
|AAAAAA
|92.12
|AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|0.767
|28 - 16
|12
|Lee County
|AAAAAA
|85.35
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|0.928
|33 - 7
|26
|Archer
|AAAAAAA
|84.67
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|0.752
|28 - 18
|10
|Hillgrove
|AAAAAAA
|83.60
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|0.751
|27 - 17
|10
|Brookwood
|AAAAAAA
|82.66
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|0.775
|22 - 10
|12
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|AAAAAA
|82.51
|AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|0.664
|21 - 14
|7
|Rome
|AAAAAA
|80.56
|A Private
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|0.619
|20 - 14
|6
|Crisp County
|AAA
|80.47
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|0.701
|21 - 12
|9
|South Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|79.41
|AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|0.701
|24 - 17
|7
|Camden County
|AAAAAAA
|77.50
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|0.514
|20 - 20
|0
|West Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|75.58
|AAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|0.903
|31 - 7
|24
|Kell
|AAAAAA
|75.54
|AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|0.689
|26 - 19
|7
|North Paulding
|AAAAAAA
|74.96
|AAAA
|Jefferson
|0.723
|23 - 14
|9
|Mountain View
|AAAAAAA
|74.69
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|0.866
|27 - 7
|20
|Hapeville Charter
|AAAA
|74.15
|AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|0.682
|21 - 14
|7
|Creekview
|AAAAAA
|73.60
|AA
|Thomasville
|0.522
|20 - 19
|1
|Bainbridge
|AAAA
|72.72
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|0.780
|26 - 14
|12
|Thomson
|AAA
|72.41
|AAAAAA
|Buford
|0.859
|28 - 10
|18
|Clarke Central
|AAAAA
|71.73
|AAAAAA
|Westlake
|0.684
|25 - 18
|7
|Johns Creek
|AAAAAA
|71.70
|AAAAAAA
|Newnan
|0.631
|21 - 17
|4
|Mary Persons
|AAA
|71.48
|AAA
|Sandy Creek
|0.569
|21 - 20
|1
|Starr's Mill
|AAAAA
|67.30
|AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|0.688
|21 - 13
|8
|Pace Academy
|AA
|66.51
|AAAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|0.767
|24 - 14
|10
|Etowah
|AAAAAAA
|66.32
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|0.956
|34 - 0
|34
|Creekside
|AAAAA
|65.00
|AAAAA
|St. Pius X
|0.732
|21 - 13
|8
|Cedar Shoals
|AAAA
|64.44
|AAAAAA
|Houston County
|0.805
|22 - 7
|15
|Statesboro
|AAAAAA
|64.40
|AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|0.860
|28 - 10
|18
|Hart County
|AAA
|64.08
|A Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|0.686
|27 - 20
|7
|Holy Innocents
|A Private
|64.00
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|0.991
|38 - 0
|38
|Lovejoy
|AAAAAA
|63.94
|AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|0.795
|28 - 15
|13
|Central Gwinnett
|AAAAAA
|63.51
|AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|0.830
|27 - 11
|16
|Riverwood
|AAAAAA
|63.21
|AAAA
|Mays
|0.693
|24 - 17
|7
|Hughes
|AAAAAA
|62.48
|AA
|Swainsboro
|0.513
|19 - 18
|1
|Washington County
|AA
|62.21
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|0.858
|28 - 12
|16
|Jefferson County
|AA
|62.11
|AAA
|White County
|0.770
|30 - 20
|10
|Habersham Central
|AAAAAA
|61.66
|AAAA
|Troup
|0.705
|21 - 14
|7
|Hardaway
|AAAA
|61.65
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|0.698
|21 - 14
|7
|New Manchester
|AAAAA
|61.55
|AAAA
|West Laurens
|0.708
|23 - 14
|9
|Toombs County
|AA
|61.50
|AAA
|Appling County
|0.626
|21 - 17
|4
|Westside (Macon)
|AAAA
|61.23
|AAAAAA
|Lanier
|0.880
|26 - 3
|23
|Denmark
|AAAAAAA
|61.06
|AA
|Heard County
|0.608
|21 - 17
|4
|Darlington
|A Private
|61.02
|AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|0.581
|22 - 20
|2
|South Paulding
|AAAAAA
|60.61
|AA
|Rabun County
|0.852
|28 - 12
|16
|Bremen
|AA
|60.45
|AA
|Callaway
|0.876
|28 - 7
|21
|Douglass
|AAA
|60.30
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|0.896
|32 - 12
|20
|North Oconee
|AAAA
|59.83
|A Private
|Savannah Christian
|0.644
|21 - 14
|7
|John Milledge Academy
|GISA AAA
|59.08
|AA
|Bleckley County
|0.599
|20 - 15
|5
|Vidalia
|AA
|58.99
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|0.976
|35 - 0
|35
|Loganville
|AAAAA
|58.91
|AAA
|Liberty County
|0.680
|24 - 17
|7
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAAA
|58.27
|A Public
|Brooks County
|0.907
|29 - 7
|22
|Cook
|AA
|57.59
|AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|0.502
|17 - 17
|0
|Cambridge
|AAAAAA
|57.04
|A Private
|North Cobb Christian
|0.519
|20 - 20
|0
|Calvary Day
|A Private
|56.84
|A Public
|Commerce
|0.648
|21 - 16
|5
|Elbert County
|AA
|56.28
|AAA
|Stephens County
|0.643
|21 - 14
|7
|Madison County
|AAAA
|56.25
|A Private
|Christian Heritage
|0.503
|20 - 20
|0
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|AAAA
|56.02
|AAAAA
|Wayne County
|0.872
|28 - 8
|20
|South Effingham
|AAAAAA
|55.78
|AAA
|Dawson County
|0.724
|28 - 19
|9
|Northview
|AAAAA
|55.73
|AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|0.731
|24 - 14
|10
|Hiram
|AAAAA
|54.83
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|0.921
|34 - 10
|24
|Meadowcreek
|AAAAAAA
|54.63
|AAAAAA
|Evans
|0.755
|22 - 12
|10
|Richmond Academy
|AAA
|54.08
|A Public
|Marion County
|0.710
|26 - 17
|9
|Macon County
|A Public
|54.08
|AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|0.775
|28 - 14
|14
|Centennial
|AAAAAA
|53.78
|AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|0.509
|20 - 20
|0
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|53.42
|AAAA
|Howard
|0.723
|24 - 14
|10
|Central (Macon)
|AAA
|53.28
|AAAA
|Thomas County Central
|0.781
|27 - 14
|13
|Lamar County
|AA
|52.93
|A Public
|Metter
|0.744
|21 - 12
|9
|Savannah Country Day
|A Private
|52.85
|AAAAA
|Northgate
|0.775
|26 - 14
|12
|Villa Rica
|AAAAA
|52.37
|AAAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|0.851
|28 - 13
|15
|Chattahoochee
|AAAAAA
|52.33
|AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|0.543
|20 - 17
|3
|Whitewater
|AAAAA
|51.96
|A Private
|Hebron Christian
|0.716
|27 - 17
|10
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|A Private
|51.64
|AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|0.513
|16 - 15
|1
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|51.24
|AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|0.909
|31 - 7
|24
|Kennesaw Mountain
|AAAAAA
|51.21
|AAAAA
|Calhoun
|0.957
|34 - 0
|34
|Ridgeland
|AAAA
|50.86
|AAAAA
|Cass
|0.830
|21 - 0
|21
|Temple
|AA
|50.83
|AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|0.750
|22 - 13
|9
|Lakeside (Evans)
|AAAAAA
|50.58
|AAAAAAA
|Gainesville
|0.880
|28 - 7
|21
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|50.27
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|0.746
|24 - 14
|10
|Chattooga
|AA
|49.81
|AAAAAAA
|Woodstock
|0.852
|28 - 12
|16
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|49.70
|A Private
|Aquinas
|0.609
|22 - 19
|3
|First Presbyterian
|A Private
|49.36
|A Public
|Wilcox County
|0.672
|21 - 14
|7
|Johnson County
|A Public
|49.24
|AAA
|North Murray
|0.789
|26 - 13
|13
|Ringgold
|AAA
|48.47
|AA
|Haralson County
|0.825
|23 - 7
|16
|Model
|AA
|47.97
|A Private
|Mount de Sales
|0.587
|20 - 15
|5
|Brookstone
|A Private
|47.72
|AAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|0.573
|20 - 16
|4
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAA
|47.22
|AAA
|Franklin County
|0.606
|20 - 14
|6
|Jackson County
|AAAAA
|46.65
|AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|0.877
|31 - 13
|18
|Duluth
|AAAAAAA
|46.19
|A Public
|Charlton County
|0.587
|20 - 17
|3
|McIntosh County Academy
|A Public
|46.04
|A Private
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|0.846
|28 - 10
|18
|Claxton
|A Public
|45.79
|AA
|Washington
|0.546
|18 - 15
|3
|South Atlanta
|AA
|45.67
|AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|0.631
|21 - 16
|5
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAA
|45.43
|A Private
|Fellowship Christian
|0.904
|34 - 12
|22
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|A Public
|45.06
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|0.984
|38 - 0
|38
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|44.69
|A Public
|Schley County
|0.757
|26 - 14
|12
|Taylor County
|A Public
|43.99
|A Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|0.534
|20 - 20
|0
|Warren County
|A Public
|43.82
|AAAA
|LaGrange
|0.788
|25 - 13
|12
|Columbus
|AAAA
|43.01
|AAAAA
|Eastside
|0.920
|31 - 6
|25
|Alcovy
|AAAAAA
|42.03
|AAAA
|Marist
|0.995
|40 - 0
|40
|Hampton
|AAAA
|41.29
|GISA AAA
|Frederica Academy
|0.538
|21 - 20
|1
|Tiftarea Academy
|GISA AAA
|40.87
|AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|0.921
|31 - 7
|24
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|40.65
|AAA
|West Hall
|0.540
|23 - 21
|2
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|40.24
|AAAA
|Pickens
|0.808
|28 - 14
|14
|Coosa
|AA
|40.14
|AA
|Lovett
|0.962
|35 - 0
|35
|Therrell
|AA
|39.69
|AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|0.693
|24 - 15
|9
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|39.42
|A Private
|Tattnall Square
|0.699
|21 - 14
|7
|Deerfield-Windsor
|A Private
|39.37
|A Private
|Whitefield Academy
|0.803
|27 - 14
|13
|St. Francis
|A Private
|39.11
|AAA
|Upson-Lee
|0.943
|34 - 6
|28
|McIntosh
|AAAAA
|38.66
|AA
|Bacon County
|0.599
|20 - 14
|6
|Brantley County
|AAA
|38.43
|A Public
|Lincoln County
|0.834
|22 - 6
|16
|Laney
|AA
|38.40
|AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|0.575
|22 - 20
|2
|LaFayette
|AAA
|37.08
|A Public
|Bowdon
|0.730
|24 - 14
|10
|Heritage School
|A Private
|36.27
|AAA
|Morgan County
|0.892
|28 - 7
|21
|Monticello
|AA
|36.10
|A Public
|Lanier County
|0.699
|24 - 16
|8
|Brookwood School
|GISA AAA
|34.16
|A Public
|Irwin County
|0.986
|36 - 0
|36
|Wilkinson County
|A Public
|34.08
|AAA
|Adairsville
|0.874
|29 - 10
|19
|Murray County
|AAA
|33.66
|AAA
|Gilmer
|0.601
|21 - 17
|4
|East Jackson
|AAA
|33.55
|GISA AAA
|Pinewood Christian
|0.520
|19 - 17
|2
|Southland Academy
|GISA AAA
|33.34
|A Public
|Hancock Central
|0.712
|27 - 17
|10
|Greene County
|A Public
|33.14
|A Public
|Telfair County
|0.877
|27 - 6
|21
|Hawkinsville
|A Public
|32.34
|AA
|Worth County
|0.917
|31 - 7
|24
|Rutland
|AAAA
|32.20
|AAA
|Rockmart
|0.988
|39 - 0
|39
|Coahulla Creek
|AAA
|31.75
|A Private
|Lakeview Academy
|0.526
|20 - 19
|1
|Walker
|A Private
|31.60
|A Public
|Trion
|0.768
|27 - 14
|13
|Dade County
|AA
|31.39
|GISA AA
|Gatewood School
|0.854
|27 - 8
|19
|Terrell Academy
|GISA AA
|31.09
|A Public
|Atkinson County
|0.852
|28 - 10
|18
|Miller County
|A Public
|30.69
|AAAA
|East Hall
|0.829
|31 - 16
|15
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAAA
|30.58
|A Private
|Athens Academy
|0.993
|37 - 0
|37
|Berkmar
|AAAAAAA
|30.27
|A Public
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|0.872
|26 - 6
|20
|Towns County
|A Public
|29.84
|AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|0.964
|35 - 0
|35
|Osborne
|AAAAAA
|27.63
|A Public
|Turner County
|0.953
|33 - 0
|33
|Seminole County
|A Public
|26.90
|AAAAA
|Drew
|0.892
|26 - 0
|26
|North Clayton
|AAAA
|26.84
|AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|0.990
|42 - 0
|42
|Kendrick
|AAAA
|25.66
|A Private
|Landmark Christian
|0.710
|22 - 14
|8
|King's Ridge Christian
|A Private
|25.54
|AA
|Banks County
|0.677
|24 - 18
|6
|Lumpkin County
|AAA
|25.36
|GISA AA
|Brentwood School
|0.801
|27 - 14
|13
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA AA
|24.53
|AA
|Butler
|0.791
|28 - 14
|14
|Long County
|AAA
|22.56
|AA
|Putnam County
|0.936
|34 - 7
|27
|Social Circle
|A Public
|21.89
|AA
|East Laurens
|0.830
|28 - 13
|15
|Oglethorpe County
|AA
|21.14
|A Public
|Treutlen
|0.606
|21 - 17
|4
|Portal
|A Public
|21.04
|AA
|Fannin County
|0.955
|35 - 6
|29
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|20.46
|A Private
|Wesleyan
|0.996
|41 - 0
|41
|Loganville Christian
|A Private
|19.01
|GISA AA
|Memorial Day
|0.741
|24 - 14
|10
|Piedmont Academy
|GISA AA
|15.35
|AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|0.980
|35 - 0
|35
|Bryan County
|A Public
|14.85
|AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|0.972
|34 - 0
|34
|Georgia Military College
|A Public
|11.76
|GISA AA
|Thomas Jefferson
|0.931
|32 - 6
|26
|Glascock County
|A Public
|11.69
|GISA AAA
|Westfield School
|0.840
|24 - 7
|17
|Baconton Charter
|A Public
|11.42
|GISA AA
|Briarwood Academy
|0.833
|28 - 13
|15
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA AAA
|8.64
|AA
|Southwest
|0.993
|42 - 0
|42
|Randolph-Clay
|A Public
|4.47
|GISA AAA
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|0.749
|28 - 18
|10
|Augusta Prep
|GISA AA
|-0.80
|A Public
|Manchester
|0.998
|44 - 0
|44
|Central (Talbotton)
|A Public
|-3.61
|A Public
|ACE Charter
|0.866
|28 - 8
|20
|Pataula Charter
|A Public
Sept. 26
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|46.01
|AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|0.739
|26 - 14
|12
|Grady
|AAAAA
Sep 28
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|19.34
|AAA
|Cross Creek
|0.702
|24 - 15
|9
|Josey
|AA
