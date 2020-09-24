X

Maxwell Week 4 projections

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Loren Maxwell

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Sept. 24

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
72.78AAAAAAAMilton88.7%28 - 721Johns CreekAAAAAA
68.12A PrivateEagle's Landing Christian92.5%30 - 030Pace AcademyAA
63.37AAAAAAShiloh57.7%22 - 211DenmarkAAAAAAA
52.34AAAAWestside (Macon)81.0%28 - 1414Central (Macon)AAA
37.98A PublicScreven County80.3%28 - 1414ButlerAA
14.87A PublicHawkinsville88.2%28 - 820Baconton CharterA Public

Sept. 25

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
95.36AAAAAAAColquitt County0.72727 - 1710ValdostaAAAAAA
92.12AAAAAAALowndes0.76728 - 1612Lee CountyAAAAAA
85.35AAAAAAAGrayson0.92833 - 726ArcherAAAAAAA
84.67AAAAAAAMcEachern0.75228 - 1810HillgroveAAAAAAA
83.60AAAAAAAMill Creek0.75127 - 1710BrookwoodAAAAAAA
82.66AAAAAWarner Robins0.77522 - 1012Northside (Warner Robins)AAAAAA
82.51AAAAAAACollins Hill0.66421 - 147RomeAAAAAA
80.56A PrivateEagle's Landing Christian0.61920 - 146Crisp CountyAAA
80.47AAAAAAANorcross0.70121 - 129South GwinnettAAAAAAA
79.41AAAAAAAMarietta0.70124 - 177Camden CountyAAAAAAA
77.50AAAAAAAWalton0.51420 - 200West ForsythAAAAAAA
75.58AAAAABlessed Trinity0.90331 - 724KellAAAAAA
75.54AAAAAAARoswell0.68926 - 197North PauldingAAAAAAA
74.96AAAAJefferson0.72323 - 149Mountain ViewAAAAAAA
74.69AAAAAAAMilton0.86627 - 720Hapeville CharterAAAA
74.15AAAAAAACherokee0.68221 - 147CreekviewAAAAAA
73.60AAThomasville0.52220 - 191BainbridgeAAAA
72.72AAAAAWare County0.78026 - 1412ThomsonAAA
72.41AAAAAABuford0.85928 - 1018Clarke CentralAAAAA
71.73AAAAAAWestlake0.68425 - 187Johns CreekAAAAAA
71.70AAAAAAANewnan0.63121 - 174Mary PersonsAAA
71.48AAASandy Creek0.56921 - 201Starr's MillAAAAA
67.30AAAWestminster (Atlanta)0.68821 - 138Pace AcademyAA
66.51AAAAAAANorth Forsyth0.76724 - 1410EtowahAAAAAAA
66.32AAAAACartersville0.95634 - 034CreeksideAAAAA
65.00AAAAASt. Pius X0.73221 - 138Cedar ShoalsAAAA
64.44AAAAAAHouston County0.80522 - 715StatesboroAAAAAA
64.40AAAGreater Atlanta Christian0.86028 - 1018Hart CountyAAA
64.08A PrivatePrince Avenue Christian0.68627 - 207Holy InnocentsA Private
64.00AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett0.99138 - 038LovejoyAAAAAA
63.94AAAAAAASouth Forsyth0.79528 - 1513Central GwinnettAAAAAA
63.51AAAAAWoodward Academy0.83027 - 1116RiverwoodAAAAAA
63.21AAAAMays0.69324 - 177HughesAAAAAA
62.48AASwainsboro0.51319 - 181Washington CountyAA
62.21AAFitzgerald0.85828 - 1216Jefferson CountyAA
62.11AAAWhite County0.77030 - 2010Habersham CentralAAAAAA
61.66AAAATroup0.70521 - 147HardawayAAAA
61.65AAAACedartown0.69821 - 147New ManchesterAAAAA
61.55AAAAWest Laurens0.70823 - 149Toombs CountyAA
61.50AAAAppling County0.62621 - 174Westside (Macon)AAAA
61.23AAAAAALanier0.88026 - 323DenmarkAAAAAAA
61.06AAHeard County0.60821 - 174DarlingtonA Private
61.02AAAAAChapel Hill0.58122 - 202South PauldingAAAAAA
60.61AARabun County0.85228 - 1216BremenAA
60.45AACallaway0.87628 - 721DouglassAAA
60.30AAAABenedictine0.89632 - 1220North OconeeAAAA
59.83A PrivateSavannah Christian0.64421 - 147John Milledge AcademyGISA AAA
59.08AABleckley County0.59920 - 155VidaliaAA
58.99AAAAAAAParkview0.97635 - 035LoganvilleAAAAA
58.91AAALiberty County0.68024 - 177Bradwell InstituteAAAAAA
58.27A PublicBrooks County0.90729 - 722CookAA
57.59AAAAAAAForsyth Central0.50217 - 170CambridgeAAAAAA
57.04A PrivateNorth Cobb Christian0.51920 - 200Calvary DayA Private
56.84A PublicCommerce0.64821 - 165Elbert CountyAA
56.28AAAStephens County0.64321 - 147Madison CountyAAAA
56.25A PrivateChristian Heritage0.50320 - 200Heritage (Ringgold)AAAA
56.02AAAAAWayne County0.87228 - 820South EffinghamAAAAAA
55.78AAADawson County0.72428 - 199NorthviewAAAAA
55.73AAAAAAEast Paulding0.73124 - 1410HiramAAAAA
54.83AAAAAAAEast Coweta0.92134 - 1024MeadowcreekAAAAAAA
54.63AAAAAAEvans0.75522 - 1210Richmond AcademyAAA
54.08A PublicMarion County0.71026 - 179Macon CountyA Public
54.08AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge0.77528 - 1414CentennialAAAAAA
53.78AAAAAALassiter0.50920 - 200PopeAAAAAA
53.42AAAAHoward0.72324 - 1410Central (Macon)AAA
53.28AAAAThomas County Central0.78127 - 1413Lamar CountyAA
52.93A PublicMetter0.74421 - 129Savannah Country DayA Private
52.85AAAAANorthgate0.77526 - 1412Villa RicaAAAAA
52.37AAAAAAAAlpharetta0.85128 - 1315ChattahoocheeAAAAAA
52.33AAAACentral (Carrollton)0.54320 - 173WhitewaterAAAAA
51.96A PrivateHebron Christian0.71627 - 1710Mount Pisgah ChristianA Private
51.64AAAAAGreenbrier0.51316 - 151GrovetownAAAAAA
51.24AAAAAASprayberry0.90931 - 724Kennesaw MountainAAAAAA
51.21AAAAACalhoun0.95734 - 034RidgelandAAAA
50.86AAAAACass0.83021 - 021TempleAA
50.83AAAAAAEffingham County0.75022 - 139Lakeside (Evans)AAAAAA
50.58AAAAAAAGainesville0.88028 - 721DiscoveryAAAAAAA
50.27AAAANorthwest Whitfield0.74624 - 1410ChattoogaAA
49.81AAAAAAAWoodstock0.85228 - 1216CampbellAAAAAAA
49.70A PrivateAquinas0.60922 - 193First PresbyterianA Private
49.36A PublicWilcox County0.67221 - 147Johnson CountyA Public
49.24AAANorth Murray0.78926 - 1313RinggoldAAA
48.47AAHaralson County0.82523 - 716ModelAA
47.97A PrivateMount de Sales0.58720 - 155BrookstoneA Private
47.72AAAAAMundy's Mill0.57320 - 164Mount Zion (Jonesboro)AAAA
47.22AAAFranklin County0.60620 - 146Jackson CountyAAAAA
46.65AAAAAAALambert0.87731 - 1318DuluthAAAAAAA
46.19A PublicCharlton County0.58720 - 173McIntosh County AcademyA Public
46.04A PrivateTrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)0.84628 - 1018ClaxtonA Public
45.79AAWashington0.54618 - 153South AtlantaAA
45.67AAAAAMaynard Jackson0.63121 - 165Tri-CitiesAAAAA
45.43A PrivateFellowship Christian0.90434 - 1222B.E.S.T. AcademyA Public
45.06AAAAAAAllatoona0.98438 - 038South CobbAAAAAA
44.69A PublicSchley County0.75726 - 1412Taylor CountyA Public
43.99A PublicWashington-Wilkes0.53420 - 200Warren CountyA Public
43.82AAAALaGrange0.78825 - 1312ColumbusAAAA
43.01AAAAAEastside0.92031 - 625AlcovyAAAAAA
42.03AAAAMarist0.99540 - 040HamptonAAAA
41.29GISA AAAFrederica Academy0.53821 - 201Tiftarea AcademyGISA AAA
40.87AAAAAAAPebblebrook0.92131 - 724Lithia SpringsAAAAA
40.65AAAWest Hall0.54023 - 212ChestateeAAAA
40.24AAAAPickens0.80828 - 1414CoosaAA
40.14AALovett0.96235 - 035TherrellAA
39.69AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)0.69324 - 159North SpringsAAAAA
39.42A PrivateTattnall Square0.69921 - 147Deerfield-WindsorA Private
39.37A PrivateWhitefield Academy0.80327 - 1413St. FrancisA Private
39.11AAAUpson-Lee0.94334 - 628McIntoshAAAAA
38.66AABacon County0.59920 - 146Brantley CountyAAA
38.43A PublicLincoln County0.83422 - 616LaneyAA
38.40AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe0.57522 - 202LaFayetteAAA
37.08A PublicBowdon0.73024 - 1410Heritage SchoolA Private
36.27AAAMorgan County0.89228 - 721MonticelloAA
36.10A PublicLanier County0.69924 - 168Brookwood SchoolGISA AAA
34.16A PublicIrwin County0.98636 - 036Wilkinson CountyA Public
34.08AAAAdairsville0.87429 - 1019Murray CountyAAA
33.66AAAGilmer0.60121 - 174East JacksonAAA
33.55GISA AAAPinewood Christian0.52019 - 172Southland AcademyGISA AAA
33.34A PublicHancock Central0.71227 - 1710Greene CountyA Public
33.14A PublicTelfair County0.87727 - 621HawkinsvilleA Public
32.34AAWorth County0.91731 - 724RutlandAAAA
32.20AAARockmart0.98839 - 039Coahulla CreekAAA
31.75A PrivateLakeview Academy0.52620 - 191WalkerA Private
31.60A PublicTrion0.76827 - 1413Dade CountyAA
31.39GISA AAGatewood School0.85427 - 819Terrell AcademyGISA AA
31.09A PublicAtkinson County0.85228 - 1018Miller CountyA Public
30.69AAAAEast Hall0.82931 - 1615Johnson (Gainesville)AAAAA
30.58A PrivateAthens Academy0.99337 - 037BerkmarAAAAAAA
30.27A PublicMount Zion (Carroll)0.87226 - 620Towns CountyA Public
29.84AAAAAAWheeler0.96435 - 035OsborneAAAAAA
27.63A PublicTurner County0.95333 - 033Seminole CountyA Public
26.90AAAAADrew0.89226 - 026North ClaytonAAAA
26.84AAAACarver (Columbus)0.99042 - 042KendrickAAAA
25.66A PrivateLandmark Christian0.71022 - 148King's Ridge ChristianA Private
25.54AABanks County0.67724 - 186Lumpkin CountyAAA
25.36GISA AABrentwood School0.80127 - 1413Edmund Burke AcademyGISA AA
24.53AAButler0.79128 - 1414Long CountyAAA
22.56AAPutnam County0.93634 - 727Social CircleA Public
21.89AAEast Laurens0.83028 - 1315Oglethorpe CountyAA
21.14A PublicTreutlen0.60621 - 174PortalA Public
21.04AAFannin County0.95535 - 629Southeast WhitfieldAAAA
20.46A PrivateWesleyan0.99641 - 041Loganville ChristianA Private
19.01GISA AAMemorial Day0.74124 - 1410Piedmont AcademyGISA AA
15.35AAASoutheast Bulloch0.98035 - 035Bryan CountyA Public
14.85AAACherokee Bluff0.97234 - 034Georgia Military CollegeA Public
11.76GISA AAThomas Jefferson0.93132 - 626Glascock CountyA Public
11.69GISA AAAWestfield School0.84024 - 717Baconton CharterA Public
11.42GISA AABriarwood Academy0.83328 - 1315Trinity Christian (Dublin)GISA AAA
8.64AASouthwest0.99342 - 042Randolph-ClayA Public
4.47GISA AAABethlehem Christian Academy0.74928 - 1810Augusta PrepGISA AA
-0.80A PublicManchester0.99844 - 044Central (Talbotton)A Public
-3.61A PublicACE Charter0.86628 - 820Pataula CharterA Public

Sept. 26

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
46.01AAAAAANorth Atlanta0.73926 - 1412GradyAAAAA

Sep 28

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
19.34AAACross Creek0.70224 - 159JoseyAA

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

