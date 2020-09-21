Maxwell Week 3 summary

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 440 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
This offseason, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 392 of 435 total games including 0 tie(s) (90.32%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.01 points and all game margins within 13.53 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.02
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Grayson
|3-0
|106.55
|1
|Valdosta
|2-0
|92.99
|2
|North Gwinnett
|3-0
|106.02
|2
|Lee County
|2-0
|89.67
|3
|Colquitt County
|1-0
|101.68
|3
|Buford
|1-1
|86.34
|4
|Lowndes
|3-0
|100.28
|4
|Allatoona
|2-0
|81.31
|5
|McEachern
|1-2
|92.15
|5
|Rome
|1-1
|80.50
|6
|Parkview
|1-1
|91.41
|6
|Dacula
|0-2
|80.43
|7
|Mill Creek
|1-0
|91.01
|7
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|2-1
|80.22
|8
|Milton
|1-0
|89.13
|8
|Carrollton
|0-1
|79.80
|9
|North Cobb
|3-0
|88.32
|9
|Richmond Hill
|2-1
|77.35
|10
|Collins Hill
|2-1
|86.56
|10
|Lanier
|2-0
|76.96
|11
|Norcross
|2-0
|85.51
|11
|Douglas County
|3-0
|76.56
|12
|Marietta
|1-1
|84.80
|12
|Westlake
|1-0
|76.50
|13
|Archer
|0-2
|83.73
|13
|Houston County
|2-1
|74.70
|14
|Hillgrove
|0-1
|82.17
|14
|Kell
|1-1
|73.70
|15
|Brookwood
|2-0
|81.18
|15
|Creekview
|2-0
|72.04
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Blessed Trinity
|1-0
|93.65
|1
|Marist
|2-0
|88.78
|2
|Cartersville
|3-0
|92.64
|2
|Jefferson
|2-0
|81.20
|3
|Warner Robins
|1-1
|91.24
|3
|Benedictine
|3-0
|77.59
|4
|Veterans
|3-0
|86.27
|4
|Bainbridge
|0-2
|73.27
|5
|Ware County
|2-0
|81.56
|5
|Hapeville Charter
|0-1
|72.52
|6
|Calhoun
|2-1
|77.82
|6
|Flowery Branch
|2-1
|71.14
|7
|Coffee
|2-1
|77.74
|7
|Stephenson
|0-0
|71.06
|8
|Jones County
|0-3
|76.62
|8
|Jenkins
|0-0
|69.16
|9
|Woodward Academy
|0-2
|75.32
|9
|Mays
|2-1
|68.31
|10
|Dutchtown
|1-2
|72.43
|10
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-0
|67.87
|11
|St. Pius X
|1-0
|71.64
|11
|West Laurens
|0-2
|67.24
|12
|Wayne County
|1-2
|71.06
|12
|Troup
|0-2
|67.22
|13
|Starr's Mill
|2-1
|70.26
|13
|Cedartown
|0-2
|66.96
|14
|Clarke Central
|1-1
|70.20
|14
|Cairo
|0-3
|66.63
|15
|Harris County
|3-0
|69.60
|15
|Baldwin
|0-0
|64.02
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|0-0
|88.67
|1
|Fitzgerald
|3-0
|76.04
|2
|Peach County
|1-1
|80.66
|2
|Callaway
|2-0
|75.77
|3
|Oconee County
|3-0
|79.99
|3
|Thomasville
|2-1
|74.07
|4
|Crisp County
|2-0
|78.95
|4
|Rabun County
|2-1
|74.01
|5
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|2-0
|78.38
|5
|Lovett
|1-1
|68.08
|6
|Pierce County
|3-0
|76.58
|6
|Dodge County
|1-1
|65.74
|7
|Sandy Creek
|1-1
|72.95
|7
|Pace Academy
|1-0
|65.17
|8
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|0-0
|72.21
|8
|Heard County
|3-0
|63.53
|9
|Rockmart
|1-1
|71.06
|9
|Swainsboro
|2-1
|62.79
|10
|White County
|3-0
|70.49
|10
|Washington County
|0-2
|62.33
|11
|Thomson
|3-0
|70.30
|11
|Bleckley County
|2-1
|61.32
|12
|Burke County
|0-1
|70.10
|12
|Jefferson County
|0-1
|60.01
|13
|Mary Persons
|2-0
|69.99
|13
|Haralson County
|3-0
|59.96
|14
|Appling County
|1-0
|64.45
|14
|Toombs County
|2-0
|59.33
|15
|Liberty County
|0-0
|63.55
|15
|Bremen
|2-1
|58.38
|A Public
|A Private
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Brooks County
|2-0
|76.82
|1
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-1
|83.29
|2
|Irwin County
|0-2
|71.78
|2
|Athens Academy
|2-0
|73.99
|3
|Clinch County
|1-1
|71.40
|3
|Wesleyan
|3-0
|68.95
|4
|Dublin
|0-1
|71.08
|4
|Prince Avenue Christian
|2-1
|68.95
|5
|Commerce
|2-1
|60.45
|5
|Fellowship Christian
|2-0
|63.58
|6
|Metter
|2-0
|60.10
|6
|Savannah Christian
|3-0
|63.32
|7
|Marion County
|1-1
|59.86
|7
|Holy Innocents
|0-2
|61.97
|8
|Pelham
|1-1
|59.39
|8
|Darlington
|2-0
|59.61
|9
|Mitchell County
|0-2
|55.46
|9
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|2-1
|58.99
|10
|Emanuel County Institute
|1-1
|54.29
|10
|Hebron Christian
|1-1
|57.98
|11
|Wilcox County
|1-1
|53.75
|11
|North Cobb Christian
|3-0
|57.48
|12
|Turner County
|1-1
|53.26
|12
|Calvary Day
|2-1
|56.82
|13
|Manchester
|0-2
|53.11
|13
|Christian Heritage
|2-1
|56.40
|14
|Schley County
|2-0
|52.48
|14
|George Walton Academy
|2-0
|53.34
|15
|Macon County
|1-0
|51.87
|15
|Aquinas
|3-0
|52.22
|GISA AAA
|GISA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|1-0
|58.02
|1
|Gatewood School
|2-0
|44.94
|2
|Bulloch Academy
|2-1
|46.12
|2
|Brentwood School
|1-1
|35.46
|3
|Frederica Academy
|1-1
|42.16
|3
|Thomas Jefferson
|3-0
|33.56
|4
|Tiftarea Academy
|1-1
|40.79
|4
|Terrell Academy
|2-0
|29.24
|5
|Valwood School
|1-2
|40.77
|5
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|1-1
|27.51
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|106.55
|38.77
|-14.95
|2 [2]
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|106.02
|35.87
|-17.31
|3 [3]
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|101.68
|35.62
|-13.23
|4 [4]
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|100.28
|36.74
|-10.71
|5 [1]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 - AAAAA
|1-0
|93.65
|31.47
|-9.34
|6 [1]
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|2-0
|92.99
|33.42
|-6.74
|7 [2]
|Cartersville
|7 - AAAAA
|3-0
|92.64
|30.85
|-8.96
|8 [5]
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|1-2
|92.15
|33.24
|-6.08
|9 [6]
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|1-1
|91.41
|30.76
|-7.82
|10 [3]
|Warner Robins
|1 - AAAAA
|1-1
|91.24
|30.87
|-7.54
|11 [7]
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|91.01
|29.18
|-9.00
|12 [2]
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|2-0
|89.67
|30.21
|-6.63
|13 [8]
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|89.13
|27.61
|-8.69
|14 [1]
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|2-0
|88.78
|27.23
|-8.72
|15 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|0-0
|88.67
|28.18
|-7.66
|16 [9]
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|88.32
|29.78
|-5.71
|17 [10]
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|2-1
|86.56
|27.36
|-6.38
|18 [3]
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|86.34
|27.72
|-5.79
|19 [4]
|Veterans
|1 - AAAAA
|3-0
|86.27
|25.68
|-7.76
|20 [11]
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|85.51
|26.79
|-5.89
|21 [12]
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-1
|84.80
|28.54
|-3.43
|22 [13]
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-2
|83.73
|26.78
|-4.12
|23 [1]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|2-1
|83.29
|26.21
|-4.25
|24 [14]
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|0-1
|82.17
|26.40
|-2.94
|25 [5]
|Ware County
|1 - AAAAA
|2-0
|81.56
|26.00
|-2.73
|26 [4]
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-0
|81.31
|23.44
|-5.04
|27 [2]
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|2-0
|81.20
|24.96
|-3.41
|28 [15]
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|81.18
|28.57
|0.23
|29 [2]
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|1-1
|80.66
|25.21
|-2.62
|30 [5]
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|80.50
|25.06
|-2.61
|31 [16]
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|80.48
|25.09
|-2.56
|32 [6]
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|0-2
|80.43
|24.33
|-3.27
|33 [7]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|80.22
|21.97
|-5.42
|34 [3]
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|3-0
|79.99
|22.72
|-4.44
|35 [8]
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|79.80
|26.10
|-0.87
|36 [17]
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|0-1
|79.34
|22.94
|-3.56
|37 [4]
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|2-0
|78.95
|21.25
|-4.87
|38 [18]
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|78.87
|23.50
|-2.54
|39 [5]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|2-0
|78.38
|22.40
|-3.14
|40 [19]
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|78.31
|21.29
|-4.19
|41 [6]
|Calhoun
|7 - AAAAA
|2-1
|77.82
|21.72
|-3.26
|42 [20]
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-1
|77.80
|24.46
|-0.51
|43 [7]
|Coffee
|1 - AAAAA
|2-1
|77.74
|23.01
|-1.90
|44 [3]
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|3-0
|77.59
|25.25
|0.49
|45 [9]
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|77.35
|24.34
|-0.18
|46 [21]
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|1-1
|77.32
|21.98
|-2.50
|47 [22]
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|2-1
|77.18
|22.96
|-1.39
|48 [10]
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|2-0
|76.96
|22.00
|-2.13
|49 [1]
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|2-0
|76.82
|23.28
|-0.71
|50 [8]
|Jones County
|4 - AAAAA
|0-3
|76.62
|24.35
|0.57
|51 [6]
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|3-0
|76.58
|22.89
|-0.85
|52 [11]
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-0
|76.56
|21.43
|-2.29
|53 [12]
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|76.50
|23.32
|-0.35
|54 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|3-0
|76.04
|22.75
|-0.46
|55 [2]
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|2-0
|75.77
|23.29
|0.35
|56 [9]
|Woodward Academy
|3 - AAAAA
|0-2
|75.32
|22.48
|-0.01
|57 [23]
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|75.26
|21.19
|-1.24
|58 [24]
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|74.78
|21.12
|-0.83
|59 [25]
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|74.72
|21.32
|-0.57
|60 [13]
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|74.70
|20.08
|-1.79
|61 [3]
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|2-1
|74.07
|21.31
|0.07
|62 [4]
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|2-1
|74.01
|22.60
|1.42
|63 [2]
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|2-0
|73.99
|19.28
|-1.88
|64 [26]
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-1
|73.91
|22.27
|1.19
|65 [14]
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|73.70
|22.33
|1.46
|66 [27]
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|73.63
|23.01
|2.21
|67 [28]
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-1
|73.57
|23.54
|2.80
|68 [4]
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|0-2
|73.27
|20.86
|0.43
|69 [7]
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|1-1
|72.95
|21.60
|1.48
|70 [29]
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-2
|72.64
|21.02
|1.21
|71 [5]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|0-1
|72.52
|21.00
|1.31
|72 [10]
|Dutchtown
|4 - AAAAA
|1-2
|72.43
|17.98
|-1.62
|73 [8]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|0-0
|72.21
|19.69
|0.31
|74 [15]
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-0
|72.04
|19.19
|-0.02
|75 [2]
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|0-2
|71.78
|18.86
|-0.09
|76 [11]
|St. Pius X
|5 - AAAAA
|1-0
|71.64
|20.26
|1.45
|77 [3]
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|1-1
|71.40
|20.74
|2.18
|78 [30]
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|0-3
|71.30
|19.17
|0.70
|79 [6]
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|2-1
|71.14
|21.67
|3.36
|80 [4]
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|0-1
|71.08
|21.12
|2.87
|81 [9]
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|1-1
|71.06
|20.70
|2.47
|82 [12]
|Wayne County
|1 - AAAAA
|1-2
|71.06
|18.58
|0.35
|83 [7]
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|71.06
|19.06
|0.84
|84 [16]
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|70.51
|21.42
|3.74
|85 [10]
|White County
|7 - AAA
|3-0
|70.49
|22.29
|4.63
|86 [17]
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|70.44
|19.42
|1.82
|87 [11]
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|3-0
|70.30
|19.44
|1.97
|88 [18]
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|70.29
|20.78
|3.32
|89 [13]
|Starr's Mill
|2 - AAAAA
|2-1
|70.26
|19.70
|2.28
|90 [14]
|Clarke Central
|8 - AAAAA
|1-1
|70.20
|20.03
|2.66
|91 [12]
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|0-1
|70.10
|21.39
|4.12
|92 [19]
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|70.01
|20.89
|3.71
|93 [13]
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|2-0
|69.99
|20.38
|3.22
|94 [20]
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|69.60
|20.72
|3.95
|95 [15]
|Harris County
|2 - AAAAA
|3-0
|69.60
|17.87
|1.11
|96 [8]
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|0-0
|69.16
|17.87
|1.54
|97 [3]
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|3-0
|68.95
|17.80
|1.68
|98 [4]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|2-1
|68.95
|21.94
|5.83
|99 [21]
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|68.85
|18.79
|2.78
|100 [16]
|Stockbridge
|4 - AAAAA
|0-2
|68.77
|19.38
|3.44
|101 [17]
|Griffin
|2 - AAAAA
|1-2
|68.47
|19.45
|3.82
|102 [9]
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|2-1
|68.31
|20.66
|5.19
|103 [18]
|Ola
|4 - AAAAA
|3-0
|68.17
|21.34
|6.01
|104 [5]
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|1-1
|68.08
|18.66
|3.42
|105 [10]
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|1-0
|67.87
|21.15
|6.11
|106 [11]
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|0-2
|67.24
|17.71
|3.30
|107 [12]
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|0-2
|67.22
|18.45
|4.06
|108 [13]
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|0-2
|66.96
|16.55
|2.42
|109 [14]
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|0-3
|66.63
|17.67
|3.88
|110 [31]
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|1-1
|66.34
|18.77
|5.26
|111 [22]
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-0
|66.28
|17.57
|4.12
|112 [6]
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|1-1
|65.74
|18.50
|5.59
|113 [32]
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-1
|65.71
|16.16
|3.28
|114 [7]
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|1-0
|65.17
|15.50
|3.16
|115 [19]
|Creekside
|3 - AAAAA
|0-1
|65.17
|17.50
|5.17
|116 [23]
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|64.56
|15.45
|3.73
|117 [14]
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|1-0
|64.45
|16.02
|4.40
|118 [24]
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|64.14
|15.61
|4.30
|119 [33]
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-2
|64.10
|16.84
|5.57
|120 [15]
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|0-0
|64.02
|17.37
|6.17
|121 [25]
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|3-0
|63.72
|16.21
|5.33
|122 [5]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|2-0
|63.58
|18.69
|7.95
|123 [20]
|Union Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|2-1
|63.57
|16.43
|5.70
|124 [15]
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|63.55
|16.33
|5.61
|125 [8]
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|3-0
|63.53
|17.04
|6.35
|126 [21]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|63.35
|14.32
|3.80
|127 [6]
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|3-0
|63.32
|15.87
|5.38
|128 [34]
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|1-2
|63.25
|16.11
|5.69
|129 [22]
|Eastside
|8 - AAAAA
|1-1
|63.23
|16.69
|6.30
|130 [23]
|Chapel Hill
|6 - AAAAA
|1-1
|63.09
|16.44
|6.18
|131 [16]
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|1-1
|62.90
|16.43
|6.36
|132 [9]
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|2-1
|62.79
|14.37
|4.41
|133 [35]
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|62.75
|15.46
|5.54
|134 [24]
|Cass
|7 - AAAAA
|3-0
|62.69
|12.88
|3.02
|135 [16]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|0-2
|62.68
|14.41
|4.56
|136 [10]
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|0-2
|62.33
|16.02
|6.52
|137 [26]
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-0
|62.33
|15.94
|6.44
|138 [27]
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|3-0
|62.29
|15.85
|6.39
|139 [17]
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|1-2
|62.25
|17.51
|8.09
|140 [17]
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|0-2
|62.24
|16.39
|6.98
|141 [18]
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|0-2
|62.24
|15.08
|5.67
|142 [36]
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|62.14
|16.17
|6.86
|143 [18]
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|0-3
|62.10
|18.11
|8.84
|144 [28]
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|62.05
|14.35
|5.13
|145 [7]
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|0-2
|61.97
|15.43
|6.29
|146 [29]
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|61.55
|16.63
|7.92
|147 [25]
|Northgate
|2 - AAAAA
|1-1
|61.48
|15.99
|7.34
|148 [11]
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|2-1
|61.32
|16.15
|7.66
|149 [37]
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-1
|61.23
|16.04
|7.65
|150 [30]
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|61.17
|14.57
|6.23
|151 [31]
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|61.06
|14.43
|6.20
|152 [32]
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|60.82
|16.44
|8.45
|153 [19]
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|2-1
|60.80
|14.10
|6.13
|154 [5]
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|2-1
|60.45
|15.08
|7.47
|155 [33]
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-3
|60.34
|15.84
|8.33
|156 [6]
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|2-0
|60.10
|12.38
|5.10
|157 [12]
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|0-1
|60.01
|15.55
|8.37
|158 [13]
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|3-0
|59.96
|14.17
|7.04
|159 [7]
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|1-1
|59.86
|15.83
|8.80
|160 [19]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|0-1
|59.86
|15.46
|8.44
|161 [20]
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|2-1
|59.80
|14.29
|7.32
|162 [20]
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|0-1
|59.72
|14.71
|7.83
|163 [34]
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|2-0
|59.71
|17.15
|10.27
|164 [8]
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|2-0
|59.61
|13.85
|7.07
|165 [26]
|Hiram
|7 - AAAAA
|1-2
|59.60
|14.02
|7.26
|166 [27]
|Jonesboro
|3 - AAAAA
|2-0
|59.55
|12.37
|5.65
|167 [21]
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|1-1
|59.45
|12.50
|5.88
|168 [21]
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|1-1
|59.41
|14.53
|7.96
|169 [8]
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|1-1
|59.39
|15.96
|9.40
|170 [14]
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|2-0
|59.33
|14.73
|8.24
|171 [38]
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|0-2
|59.18
|12.52
|6.17
|172 [22]
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|0-0
|59.13
|15.03
|8.74
|173 [35]
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|59.09
|14.80
|8.54
|174 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|2-1
|58.99
|13.90
|7.74
|175 [22]
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|0-1
|58.64
|13.89
|8.08
|176 [23]
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|0-3
|58.39
|14.55
|9.00
|177 [15]
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|2-1
|58.38
|13.31
|7.76
|178 [23]
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-1
|58.37
|13.11
|7.58
|179 [36]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|58.31
|14.26
|8.78
|180 [28]
|Locust Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|2-1
|58.31
|14.34
|8.86
|181 [29]
|Loganville
|8 - AAAAA
|1-1
|58.27
|12.36
|6.91
|182 [37]
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|58.27
|13.80
|8.36
|183 [38]
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-3
|58.11
|13.73
|8.46
|184 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GISA 4-AAA
|1-0
|58.02
|12.75
|7.57
|185 [16]
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|1-2
|57.98
|13.82
|8.68
|186 [10]
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|1-1
|57.98
|13.77
|8.62
|187 [17]
|Early County
|1 - AA
|2-0
|57.76
|12.29
|7.36
|188 [18]
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|0-1
|57.73
|11.28
|6.38
|189 [39]
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|57.71
|12.39
|7.51
|190 [24]
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|0-0
|57.66
|13.48
|8.64
|191 [39]
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|57.66
|12.49
|7.67
|192 [25]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|3-0
|57.56
|12.26
|7.53
|193 [11]
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|3-0
|57.48
|13.99
|9.34
|194 [24]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|0-3
|57.05
|13.69
|9.47
|195 [26]
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|2-1
|56.93
|13.02
|8.92
|196 [40]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|56.84
|13.89
|9.88
|197 [12]
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|2-1
|56.82
|12.41
|8.43
|198 [19]
|Cook
|1 - AA
|1-1
|56.47
|12.53
|8.89
|199 [13]
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|2-1
|56.40
|12.91
|9.34
|200 [27]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|3-0
|56.30
|13.18
|9.72
|201 [20]
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|3-0
|56.22
|12.48
|9.09
|202 [9]
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|0-2
|55.46
|13.16
|10.53
|203 [21]
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|1-0
|55.33
|12.41
|9.92
|204 [22]
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|1-1
|55.02
|11.76
|9.57
|205 [28]
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|1-1
|54.50
|10.42
|8.75
|206 [10]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|1-1
|54.29
|13.42
|11.97
|207 [41]
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|54.04
|11.55
|10.34
|208 [42]
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-2
|53.92
|13.20
|12.10
|209 [25]
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|0-3
|53.83
|11.38
|10.38
|210 [30]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 - AAAAA
|3-0
|53.75
|13.71
|12.79
|211 [11]
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|1-1
|53.75
|11.25
|10.34
|212 [43]
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-2
|53.71
|11.69
|10.81
|213 [31]
|Banneker
|3 - AAAAA
|0-1
|53.62
|10.42
|9.63
|214 [32]
|Northview
|5 - AAAAA
|0-1
|53.48
|12.26
|11.61
|215 [14]
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|2-0
|53.34
|10.77
|10.26
|216 [29]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|0-1
|53.28
|11.26
|10.82
|217 [12]
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|1-1
|53.26
|10.60
|10.17
|218 [26]
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|0-2
|53.22
|10.51
|10.12
|219 [40]
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-2
|53.21
|13.66
|13.28
|220 [27]
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|0-2
|53.18
|10.68
|10.33
|221 [30]
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|1-1
|53.15
|9.73
|9.42
|222 [13]
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|0-2
|53.11
|11.63
|11.36
|223 [23]
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|0-0
|53.05
|10.69
|10.47
|224 [44]
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|52.98
|11.18
|11.03
|225 [45]
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|52.91
|11.08
|11.01
|226 [33]
|M.L. King
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|52.62
|10.00
|10.21
|227 [14]
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|2-0
|52.48
|10.72
|11.06
|228 [24]
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|0-0
|52.42
|11.14
|11.55
|229 [28]
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|2-0
|52.27
|8.78
|9.34
|230 [15]
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|3-0
|52.22
|11.31
|11.92
|231 [29]
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|2-0
|52.17
|11.68
|12.33
|232 [25]
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|2-1
|52.12
|11.69
|12.40
|233 [34]
|Greenbrier
|8 - AAAAA
|2-0
|51.99
|9.78
|10.61
|234 [15]
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|1-0
|51.87
|10.73
|11.70
|235 [35]
|Whitewater
|2 - AAAAA
|1-2
|51.73
|9.33
|10.43
|236 [46]
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|51.68
|13.00
|14.15
|237 [26]
|Union County
|8 - AA
|1-2
|51.57
|11.05
|12.31
|238 [47]
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|51.51
|8.10
|9.42
|239 [30]
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|1-0
|51.14
|10.10
|11.79
|240 [27]
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|2-1
|50.90
|10.40
|12.34
|241 [36]
|Eagle's Landing
|4 - AAAAA
|0-3
|50.86
|8.13
|10.10
|242 [31]
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|1-2
|50.69
|9.80
|11.94
|243 [37]
|Northside (Columbus)
|2 - AAAAA
|2-1
|50.63
|12.91
|15.11
|244 [16]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|0-1
|50.60
|10.08
|12.32
|245 [16]
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|1-1
|50.54
|8.56
|10.86
|246 [38]
|Villa Rica
|6 - AAAAA
|1-1
|50.47
|9.70
|12.06
|247 [48]
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|50.14
|12.26
|14.95
|248 [32]
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|0-3
|50.12
|10.62
|13.33
|249 [39]
|New Manchester
|6 - AAAAA
|1-2
|50.09
|10.41
|13.15
|250 [33]
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|0-0
|50.00
|10.23
|13.06
|251 [17]
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|1-1
|49.93
|8.89
|11.79
|252 [18]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|1-2
|49.81
|10.76
|13.78
|253 [19]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|2-1
|49.73
|11.55
|14.65
|254 [31]
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|3-0
|49.66
|8.40
|11.57
|255 [40]
|Decatur
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|49.64
|8.57
|11.77
|256 [20]
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|1-2
|49.58
|8.77
|12.02
|257 [49]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-3
|49.47
|9.41
|12.77
|258 [34]
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|49.44
|8.54
|11.93
|259 [32]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|2-1
|49.39
|8.42
|11.86
|260 [41]
|Mundy's Mill
|3 - AAAAA
|0-2
|49.33
|10.03
|13.53
|261 [33]
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|1-1
|49.31
|9.38
|12.90
|262 [42]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 - AAAAA
|0-2
|48.80
|7.38
|11.41
|263 [17]
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|2-1
|48.66
|8.51
|12.69
|264 [28]
|Temple
|5 - AA
|2-1
|48.56
|6.68
|10.95
|265 [41]
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-2
|48.55
|7.57
|11.84
|266 [43]
|Lithonia
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|48.55
|8.36
|12.64
|267 [50]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-2
|48.48
|6.96
|11.32
|268 [18]
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|2-0
|48.37
|8.55
|13.01
|269 [35]
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-0
|48.26
|9.06
|13.62
|270 [21]
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|2-0
|48.26
|9.22
|13.79
|271 [19]
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|0-0
|48.03
|9.26
|14.06
|272 [29]
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|1-2
|47.94
|9.49
|14.37
|273 [36]
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|0-1
|47.67
|7.41
|12.56
|274 [42]
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|1-2
|47.62
|8.91
|14.13
|275 [44]
|Apalachee
|8 - AAAAA
|0-3
|47.41
|9.13
|14.55
|276 [20]
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|2-0
|47.36
|7.61
|13.08
|277 [37]
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|2-1
|47.28
|5.85
|11.40
|278 [30]
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|1-0
|47.17
|8.35
|14.01
|279 [34]
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|1-1
|46.87
|8.04
|14.00
|280 [31]
|Washington
|6 - AA
|1-1
|46.80
|7.07
|13.10
|281 [22]
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|2-1
|46.79
|7.01
|13.06
|282 [38]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|0-2
|46.69
|5.95
|12.09
|283 [35]
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|46.64
|6.69
|12.88
|284 [36]
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|0-1
|46.57
|7.67
|13.93
|285 [21]
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|0-2
|46.57
|9.01
|15.28
|286 [23]
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|0-1
|46.19
|5.98
|12.62
|287 [32]
|Model
|7 - AA
|2-1
|46.16
|5.23
|11.90
|288 [39]
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|0-3
|46.15
|8.38
|15.06
|289 [2]
|Bulloch Academy
|GISA 2-AAA
|2-1
|46.12
|8.67
|15.38
|290 [24]
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|0-3
|45.88
|5.45
|12.41
|291 [45]
|Jackson County
|8 - AAAAA
|1-1
|45.84
|5.90
|12.90
|292 [37]
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|2-0
|45.77
|6.77
|13.84
|293 [22]
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|3-0
|45.57
|8.93
|16.20
|294 [40]
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|2-1
|45.47
|5.70
|13.06
|295 [23]
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|2-0
|45.33
|6.15
|13.65
|296 [24]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|2-0
|45.31
|5.78
|13.30
|297 [33]
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|0-2
|45.16
|5.87
|13.54
|298 [34]
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|2-0
|45.04
|6.08
|13.87
|299 [25]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|0-2
|45.02
|5.66
|13.48
|300 [38]
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|45.00
|8.81
|16.64
|301 [1]
|Gatewood School
|GISA 1-AA
|2-0
|44.94
|6.98
|14.87
|302 [46]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 - AAAAA
|2-0
|44.86
|6.13
|14.11
|303 [25]
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|2-0
|44.80
|6.35
|14.38
|304 [43]
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|44.80
|6.76
|14.80
|305 [26]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|1-0
|44.75
|6.64
|14.72
|306 [26]
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|3-0
|44.74
|5.94
|14.03
|307 [44]
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|44.61
|8.80
|17.02
|308 [51]
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-2
|44.59
|8.80
|17.05
|309 [27]
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|2-1
|44.48
|7.28
|15.63
|310 [47]
|Tri-Cities
|3 - AAAAA
|1-0
|44.02
|7.71
|16.52
|311 [39]
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|0-1
|43.95
|6.91
|15.80
|312 [48]
|Drew
|3 - AAAAA
|0-2
|43.83
|6.78
|15.78
|313 [28]
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|1-1
|43.82
|6.56
|15.58
|314 [29]
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|0-3
|43.70
|5.64
|14.77
|315 [49]
|Grady
|6 - AAAAA
|0-2
|43.70
|7.17
|16.30
|316 [30]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|1-0
|43.62
|7.07
|16.27
|317 [31]
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|2-0
|43.55
|6.75
|16.04
|318 [27]
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|3-0
|43.21
|6.87
|16.50
|319 [28]
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|3-0
|43.10
|6.07
|15.80
|320 [41]
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|1-1
|42.51
|9.13
|19.45
|321 [40]
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|0-3
|42.46
|7.61
|17.98
|322 [32]
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|1-0
|42.35
|6.63
|17.11
|323 [3]
|Frederica Academy
|GISA 2-AAA
|1-1
|42.16
|5.72
|16.40
|324 [42]
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|1-2
|41.90
|4.90
|15.83
|325 [41]
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|1-2
|41.55
|5.53
|16.81
|326 [33]
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|2-0
|41.54
|6.51
|17.81
|327 [43]
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|0-2
|41.46
|6.17
|17.55
|328 [34]
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|2-0
|41.46
|5.87
|17.24
|329 [44]
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-0
|41.44
|3.74
|15.13
|330 [52]
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-3
|41.39
|5.08
|16.53
|331 [4]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GISA 3-AAA
|1-1
|40.79
|6.17
|18.22
|332 [5]
|Valwood School
|GISA 3-AAA
|1-2
|40.77
|5.96
|18.02
|333 [35]
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|2-1
|40.76
|4.76
|16.83
|334 [45]
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-2
|40.12
|7.70
|20.41
|335 [42]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|0-2
|40.09
|4.21
|16.95
|336 [35]
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|0-2
|39.94
|5.14
|18.03
|337 [50]
|Lithia Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-2
|39.28
|4.22
|17.77
|338 [36]
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|0-0
|39.22
|3.37
|16.98
|339 [36]
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|1-1
|39.19
|4.63
|18.28
|340 [37]
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|3-0
|39.00
|3.83
|17.66
|341 [51]
|Walnut Grove
|8 - AAAAA
|1-2
|38.90
|3.60
|17.53
|342 [46]
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|37.99
|0.13
|14.97
|343 [37]
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|2-0
|37.91
|5.58
|20.50
|344 [52]
|McIntosh
|2 - AAAAA
|0-3
|37.81
|4.76
|19.77
|345 [53]
|North Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-1
|37.57
|4.83
|20.09
|346 [43]
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|0-3
|37.41
|1.91
|17.34
|347 [44]
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|0-2
|37.39
|5.79
|21.24
|348 [29]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|2-1
|37.29
|2.10
|17.64
|349 [30]
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|0-3
|37.03
|4.55
|20.35
|350 [38]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|1-2
|36.97
|-0.23
|15.64
|351 [54]
|Stone Mountain
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|36.81
|3.20
|19.22
|352 [45]
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|0-2
|36.80
|2.31
|18.35
|353 [39]
|Laney
|4 - AA
|0-1
|36.17
|0.33
|16.99
|354 [47]
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|0-3
|36.11
|3.04
|19.77
|355 [46]
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|1-1
|36.00
|1.67
|18.50
|356 [48]
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|0-3
|35.65
|0.33
|17.51
|357 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GISA 1-AA
|1-1
|35.46
|3.62
|20.99
|358 [38]
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|0-1
|35.42
|1.67
|19.08
|359 [31]
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-2
|34.82
|3.15
|21.16
|360 [47]
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|0-0
|34.58
|3.10
|21.35
|361 [40]
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|0-2
|34.37
|2.31
|20.77
|362 [41]
|Butler
|4 - AA
|1-0
|34.07
|1.92
|20.69
|363 [6]
|Pinewood Christian
|GISA 2-AAA
|0-0
|34.05
|2.69
|21.47
|364 [42]
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|1-2
|34.04
|3.61
|22.41
|365 [7]
|Brookwood School
|GISA 3-AAA
|1-0
|33.97
|1.86
|20.72
|366 [43]
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|1-1
|33.77
|3.83
|22.89
|367 [39]
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|0-1
|33.75
|0.94
|20.02
|368 [40]
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|0-3
|33.65
|-1.29
|17.90
|369 [3]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GISA 4-AA
|3-0
|33.56
|1.78
|21.06
|370 [8]
|Southland Academy
|GISA 3-AAA
|0-2
|33.35
|-1.28
|18.20
|371 [44]
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|1-2
|32.97
|-0.38
|19.48
|372 [32]
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|0-1
|32.37
|1.27
|21.73
|373 [48]
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|1-0
|32.35
|1.19
|21.68
|374 [49]
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|1-1
|32.04
|1.66
|22.45
|375 [50]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|1-1
|31.87
|0.10
|21.07
|376 [41]
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|1-2
|31.72
|1.83
|22.94
|377 [33]
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|0-3
|31.48
|0.82
|22.16
|378 [34]
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|0-3
|31.45
|-0.60
|20.78
|379 [53]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|31.44
|-0.08
|21.31
|380 [42]
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|0-2
|31.16
|3.19
|24.87
|381 [43]
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|1-1
|31.14
|-1.11
|20.59
|382 [49]
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|0-1
|30.71
|-0.17
|21.95
|383 [45]
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-1
|30.41
|-2.08
|20.34
|384 [45]
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|0-3
|30.16
|-0.31
|22.36
|385 [46]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|0-0
|29.83
|-1.55
|21.45
|386 [47]
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|1-1
|29.28
|0.62
|24.17
|387 [4]
|Terrell Academy
|GISA 2-AA
|2-0
|29.24
|-1.30
|22.29
|388 [54]
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|28.94
|-0.39
|23.51
|389 [44]
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|1-2
|28.92
|-1.40
|22.51
|390 [50]
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|0-1
|28.69
|0.16
|24.29
|391 [55]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 - AAAAA
|0-2
|28.43
|-0.14
|24.26
|392 [9]
|Creekside Christian
|GISA 4-AAA
|2-0
|28.30
|-0.93
|23.61
|393 [45]
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|2-1
|28.23
|-2.34
|22.26
|394 [56]
|Chamblee
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|28.14
|-1.14
|23.55
|395 [51]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|27.80
|-1.49
|23.54
|396 [52]
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|27.80
|-2.67
|22.36
|397 [5]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GISA 2-AA
|1-1
|27.51
|0.65
|25.97
|398 [48]
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-2
|27.42
|-2.67
|22.74
|399 [51]
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-1
|26.60
|-1.86
|24.37
|400 [46]
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|0-2
|26.52
|-2.52
|23.79
|401 [6]
|Memorial Day
|GISA 2-AA
|1-0
|26.12
|-1.50
|25.21
|402 [49]
|Towers
|6 - AA
|0-0
|25.38
|-3.87
|23.59
|403 [52]
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|25.29
|-3.28
|24.26
|404 [53]
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-3
|25.02
|-6.87
|20.94
|405 [53]
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-3
|24.88
|-3.28
|24.67
|406 [47]
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|1-0
|24.34
|-4.64
|23.86
|407 [10]
|Westfield School
|GISA 4-AAA
|1-0
|24.27
|-4.35
|24.21
|408 [48]
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|0-2
|23.62
|-4.47
|24.74
|409 [54]
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-2
|23.56
|-1.98
|27.29
|410 [7]
|Briarwood Academy
|GISA 4-AA
|0-1
|23.50
|-3.40
|25.93
|411 [35]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|0-0
|23.48
|-4.70
|24.64
|412 [8]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA 4-AA
|1-2
|23.03
|-4.29
|25.51
|413 [57]
|Forest Park
|3 - AAAAA
|0-3
|22.93
|-4.91
|25.00
|414 [11]
|St. Andrew's School
|GISA 2-AAA
|0-1-1
|22.65
|-5.07
|25.12
|415 [55]
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-3
|22.20
|-4.32
|26.32
|416 [49]
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|1-2
|20.46
|-1.96
|30.41
|417 [50]
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-0
|20.32
|-5.39
|27.11
|418 [36]
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|1-1
|20.30
|-5.42
|27.12
|419 [54]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|0-3
|19.97
|-3.32
|29.54
|420 [50]
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-2
|19.79
|-4.65
|28.39
|421 [51]
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|0-1
|19.66
|-7.40
|25.78
|422 [51]
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-3
|17.26
|-4.52
|31.05
|423 [52]
|Josey
|4 - AA
|0-0
|17.22
|-5.91
|29.71
|424 [9]
|Piedmont Academy
|GISA 1-AA
|2-0
|16.76
|-8.32
|27.75
|425 [56]
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|15.78
|-8.44
|28.62
|426 [10]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA 2-AA
|0-1
|15.66
|-6.64
|30.54
|427 [52]
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-2
|14.79
|-8.58
|29.46
|428 [53]
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|1-1
|14.15
|-9.08
|29.60
|429 [37]
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-3
|12.57
|-9.74
|30.53
|430 [12]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA 4-AAA
|0-2
|11.99
|-8.87
|31.97
|431 [54]
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public †
|0-2
|10.99
|-7.68
|34.17
|432 [55]
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public †
|2-1
|10.34
|-10.34
|32.15
|433 [56]
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public
|1-1
|9.51
|-12.23
|31.09
|434 [13]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA 2-AAA
|0-3
|9.18
|-10.44
|33.21
|435 [57]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|0-1
|8.54
|-9.76
|34.53
|436 [11]
|Augusta Prep
|GISA 4-AA
|2-1
|2.21
|-11.46
|39.16
|437 [58]
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-2
|-0.73
|-15.99
|37.57
|438 [59]
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public †
|0-3
|-5.64
|-20.41
|38.06
|439 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 - AAAAA †
|0-0
|-29.44
|-29.75
|52.52
|440 [60]
|GSIC
|7 - A Public †
|0-2
|-33.79
|-33.92
|52.70
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4
|95.38
|89.62
|2
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5
|92.82
|86.54
|3
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5
|91.31
|83.80
|4
|1 - AAAAAA
|4
|88.48
|84.39
|5
|1 - AAAAA
|5
|85.20
|81.57
|6
|3 - AAAAAAA
|6
|82.72
|79.66
|7
|7 - AAAAA
|6
|80.73
|71.88
|8
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6
|78.66
|73.59
|9
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5
|77.46
|69.94
|10
|8 - AAAAAA
|7
|75.18
|69.70
|11
|5 - AAAAAA
|8
|74.10
|69.99
|12
|5 - AAA
|7
|73.75
|66.03
|13
|6 - AAAAAAA
|7
|71.16
|67.29
|14
|3 - AAAA
|4
|69.30
|63.97
|15
|6 - AAAA
|7
|69.10
|59.05
|16
|2 - AAA
|8
|69.07
|62.86
|17
|4 - AAAAA
|8
|68.63
|64.06
|18
|2 - AAAAAA
|7
|67.42
|63.29
|19
|7 - AAAAAAA
|7
|66.03
|55.83
|20
|5 - AA
|5
|65.85
|61.24
|21
|2 - A Private
|3
|65.82
|54.79
|22
|8 - AAAA
|7
|65.70
|58.65
|23
|1 - AA
|6
|65.27
|58.42
|24
|2 - A Public
|7
|65.13
|58.22
|25
|7 - AAAAAA
|8
|65.01
|61.11
|26
|6 - AAAAAA
|9
|64.67
|57.10
|27
|8 - AAA
|6
|64.61
|57.47
|28
|4 - AAAAAA
|7
|64.43
|58.21
|29
|2 - AAAAA
|7
|64.03
|58.57
|30
|1 - AAAA
|6
|63.50
|58.25
|31
|8 - A Private
|5
|61.53
|52.26
|32
|4 - AAAA
|7
|60.85
|55.71
|33
|8 - AA
|4
|60.38
|52.69
|34
|3 - AA
|7
|59.05
|54.72
|35
|3 - AAAAA
|8
|58.97
|51.72
|36
|5 - A Private
|5
|58.79
|50.26
|37
|4 - AAA
|7
|58.41
|51.02
|38
|3 - A Private
|4
|58.35
|55.74
|39
|1 - AAA
|5
|57.68
|47.49
|40
|8 - AAAAA
|8
|56.78
|50.53
|41
|2 - AA
|6
|56.77
|51.77
|42
|7 - AAAA
|7
|56.54
|50.70
|43
|7 - AAA
|7
|55.11
|47.61
|44
|2 - AAAA
|9
|55.04
|47.53
|45
|3 - AAAAAA
|4
|54.95
|50.92
|46
|7 - A Private
|5
|54.91
|50.16
|47
|6 - AAA
|9
|53.04
|46.60
|48
|5 - AAAAA
|8
|53.01
|50.53
|49
|6 - AAAAA
|7
|51.83
|47.57
|50
|4 - A Public
|9
|51.58
|44.91
|51
|6 - AA
|9
|51.58
|43.60
|52
|4 - A Private
|4
|50.46
|45.95
|53
|5 - A Public
|8
|49.44
|42.00
|54
|6 - A Private
|5
|48.55
|41.24
|55
|7 - AA
|7
|47.56
|42.77
|56
|5 - AAAA
|7
|47.33
|42.77
|57
|3 - A Public
|8
|47.02
|39.75
|58
|3 - AAA
|7
|46.98
|39.42
|59
|1 - A Private
|6
|46.96
|44.93
|60
|8 - A Public
|6
|46.39
|39.26
|61
|6 - A Public
|6
|43.66
|40.41
|62
|4 - AA
|8
|41.51
|34.57
|63
|GISA 4-AAA
|4
|39.64
|30.64
|64
|GISA 3-AAA
|4
|39.36
|37.22
|65
|1 - A Public
|7
|38.08
|31.97
|66
|GISA 1-AA
|3
|38.02
|32.39
|67
|GISA 2-AAA
|5
|37.23
|30.83
|68
|GISA 2-AA
|4
|27.27
|24.63
|69
|7 - A Public
|5
|27.18
|29.59
|70
|GISA 4-AA
|4
|25.87
|20.57
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|09/04
|Clinch County
|Macon County
|19 - 21
|19.53
|89.9%
|0.266
|09/18
|Irwin County
|Cook
|20 - 21
|15.31
|84.8%
|0.342
|09/18
|Harrison
|Hughes
|7 - 14
|10.24
|75.9%
|0.345
|09/04
|Telfair County
|Wheeler County
|19 - 26
|9.66
|74.7%
|0.355
|09/03
|Savannah Country Day
|Bulloch Academy
|2 - 32
|4.48
|62.3%
|0.383
|09/18
|Westside (Macon)
|Central (Macon)
|7 - 12
|8.72
|72.7%
|0.390
|09/11
|Dublin
|Dodge County
|20 - 33
|5.33
|64.5%
|0.397
|09/18
|Lincoln County
|Westside (Augusta)
|7 - 6
|13.57
|82.1%
|0.400
|09/04
|West Laurens
|Bleckley County
|19 - 27
|5.93
|66.0%
|0.412
|09/18
|Ridgeland
|Ringgold
|12 - 38
|3.26
|59.0%
|0.417
|09/05
|Dodge County
|Toombs County
|20 - 26
|6.41
|67.3%
|0.418
|09/11
|Morgan County
|Putnam County
|2 - 5
|8.14
|71.4%
|0.419
|09/18
|Northview
|Chattahoochee
|39 - 56
|3.34
|59.3%
|0.428
|09/04
|Swainsboro
|Metter
|0 - 28
|2.69
|57.5%
|0.431
|09/18
|Grovetown
|Laney
|6 - 2
|15.34
|84.8%
|0.434
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|100.93
|11/06
|Colquitt County
|Lowndes
|-
|1.40
|53.9%
|95.37
|09/25
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|-
|8.69
|72.6%
|95.22
|10/09
|Lowndes
|Valdosta
|-
|7.29
|69.4%
|94.57
|09/03
|North Gwinnett
|McEachern
|35 - 7
|13.86
|82.6%
|94.54
|09/11
|Grayson
|McEachern
|55 - 21
|14.40
|83.4%
|93.78
|09/18
|North Gwinnett
|Parkview
|21 - 0
|14.61
|83.7%
|93.75
|10/30
|Grayson
|Parkview
|-
|15.14
|84.5%
|93.36
|10/16
|North Gwinnett
|Mill Creek
|-
|15.01
|84.3%
|93.32
|10/09
|Grayson
|Mill Creek
|-
|15.54
|85.1%
|93.11
|10/30
|Blessed Trinity
|Cartersville
|-
|1.01
|52.8%
|92.14
|09/25
|Lowndes
|Lee County
|-
|10.62
|76.7%
|92.03
|09/04
|Valdosta
|Warner Robins
|28 - 25
|1.75
|54.9%
|91.02
|11/13
|Valdosta
|Lee County
|-
|3.32
|59.2%
|90.45
|10/09
|North Gwinnett
|North Cobb
|-
|17.70
|87.9%
|90.39
|10/09
|McEachern
|Milton
|-
|3.02
|58.4%
About the Author