Maxwell Week 3 summary

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 392 of 435 total games including 0 tie(s) (90.32%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.01 points and all game margins within 13.53 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.02

By Class

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating 1 1 - AAAAAAA 4 95.38 89.62 2 4 - AAAAAAA 5 92.82 86.54 3 8 - AAAAAAA 5 91.31 83.80 4 1 - AAAAAA 4 88.48 84.39 5 1 - AAAAA 5 85.20 81.57 6 3 - AAAAAAA 6 82.72 79.66 7 7 - AAAAA 6 80.73 71.88 8 5 - AAAAAAA 6 78.66 73.59 9 2 - AAAAAAA 5 77.46 69.94 10 8 - AAAAAA 7 75.18 69.70 11 5 - AAAAAA 8 74.10 69.99 12 5 - AAA 7 73.75 66.03 13 6 - AAAAAAA 7 71.16 67.29 14 3 - AAAA 4 69.30 63.97 15 6 - AAAA 7 69.10 59.05 16 2 - AAA 8 69.07 62.86 17 4 - AAAAA 8 68.63 64.06 18 2 - AAAAAA 7 67.42 63.29 19 7 - AAAAAAA 7 66.03 55.83 20 5 - AA 5 65.85 61.24 21 2 - A Private 3 65.82 54.79 22 8 - AAAA 7 65.70 58.65 23 1 - AA 6 65.27 58.42 24 2 - A Public 7 65.13 58.22 25 7 - AAAAAA 8 65.01 61.11 26 6 - AAAAAA 9 64.67 57.10 27 8 - AAA 6 64.61 57.47 28 4 - AAAAAA 7 64.43 58.21 29 2 - AAAAA 7 64.03 58.57 30 1 - AAAA 6 63.50 58.25 31 8 - A Private 5 61.53 52.26 32 4 - AAAA 7 60.85 55.71 33 8 - AA 4 60.38 52.69 34 3 - AA 7 59.05 54.72 35 3 - AAAAA 8 58.97 51.72 36 5 - A Private 5 58.79 50.26 37 4 - AAA 7 58.41 51.02 38 3 - A Private 4 58.35 55.74 39 1 - AAA 5 57.68 47.49 40 8 - AAAAA 8 56.78 50.53 41 2 - AA 6 56.77 51.77 42 7 - AAAA 7 56.54 50.70 43 7 - AAA 7 55.11 47.61 44 2 - AAAA 9 55.04 47.53 45 3 - AAAAAA 4 54.95 50.92 46 7 - A Private 5 54.91 50.16 47 6 - AAA 9 53.04 46.60 48 5 - AAAAA 8 53.01 50.53 49 6 - AAAAA 7 51.83 47.57 50 4 - A Public 9 51.58 44.91 51 6 - AA 9 51.58 43.60 52 4 - A Private 4 50.46 45.95 53 5 - A Public 8 49.44 42.00 54 6 - A Private 5 48.55 41.24 55 7 - AA 7 47.56 42.77 56 5 - AAAA 7 47.33 42.77 57 3 - A Public 8 47.02 39.75 58 3 - AAA 7 46.98 39.42 59 1 - A Private 6 46.96 44.93 60 8 - A Public 6 46.39 39.26 61 6 - A Public 6 43.66 40.41 62 4 - AA 8 41.51 34.57 63 GISA 4-AAA 4 39.64 30.64 64 GISA 3-AAA 4 39.36 37.22 65 1 - A Public 7 38.08 31.97 66 GISA 1-AA 3 38.02 32.39 67 GISA 2-AAA 5 37.23 30.83 68 GISA 2-AA 4 27.27 24.63 69 7 - A Public 5 27.18 29.59 70 GISA 4-AA 4 25.87 20.57

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob Likelihood 09/04 Clinch County Macon County 19 - 21 19.53 89.9% 0.266 09/18 Irwin County Cook 20 - 21 15.31 84.8% 0.342 09/18 Harrison Hughes 7 - 14 10.24 75.9% 0.345 09/04 Telfair County Wheeler County 19 - 26 9.66 74.7% 0.355 09/03 Savannah Country Day Bulloch Academy 2 - 32 4.48 62.3% 0.383 09/18 Westside (Macon) Central (Macon) 7 - 12 8.72 72.7% 0.390 09/11 Dublin Dodge County 20 - 33 5.33 64.5% 0.397 09/18 Lincoln County Westside (Augusta) 7 - 6 13.57 82.1% 0.400 09/04 West Laurens Bleckley County 19 - 27 5.93 66.0% 0.412 09/18 Ridgeland Ringgold 12 - 38 3.26 59.0% 0.417 09/05 Dodge County Toombs County 20 - 26 6.41 67.3% 0.418 09/11 Morgan County Putnam County 2 - 5 8.14 71.4% 0.419 09/18 Northview Chattahoochee 39 - 56 3.34 59.3% 0.428 09/04 Swainsboro Metter 0 - 28 2.69 57.5% 0.431 09/18 Grovetown Laney 6 - 2 15.34 84.8% 0.434

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob 100.93 11/06 Colquitt County Lowndes - 1.40 53.9% 95.37 09/25 Colquitt County Valdosta - 8.69 72.6% 95.22 10/09 Lowndes Valdosta - 7.29 69.4% 94.57 09/03 North Gwinnett McEachern 35 - 7 13.86 82.6% 94.54 09/11 Grayson McEachern 55 - 21 14.40 83.4% 93.78 09/18 North Gwinnett Parkview 21 - 0 14.61 83.7% 93.75 10/30 Grayson Parkview - 15.14 84.5% 93.36 10/16 North Gwinnett Mill Creek - 15.01 84.3% 93.32 10/09 Grayson Mill Creek - 15.54 85.1% 93.11 10/30 Blessed Trinity Cartersville - 1.01 52.8% 92.14 09/25 Lowndes Lee County - 10.62 76.7% 92.03 09/04 Valdosta Warner Robins 28 - 25 1.75 54.9% 91.02 11/13 Valdosta Lee County - 3.32 59.2% 90.45 10/09 North Gwinnett North Cobb - 17.70 87.9% 90.39 10/09 McEachern Milton - 3.02 58.4%