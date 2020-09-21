X

Maxwell Week 3 summary

Brookwood head coach Philip Jones (middle) watches his player react to a touchdown in the second half of game Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, against Walton. (Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC)
Credit: Daniel Varnado

By Loren Maxwell

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 440 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

This offseason, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 392 of 435 total games including 0 tie(s) (90.32%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.01 points and all game margins within 13.53 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.02

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Grayson3-0106.551Valdosta2-092.99
2North Gwinnett3-0106.022Lee County2-089.67
3Colquitt County1-0101.683Buford1-186.34
4Lowndes3-0100.284Allatoona2-081.31
5McEachern1-292.155Rome1-180.50
6Parkview1-191.416Dacula0-280.43
7Mill Creek1-091.017Northside (Warner Robins)2-180.22
8Milton1-089.138Carrollton0-179.80
9North Cobb3-088.329Richmond Hill2-177.35
10Collins Hill2-186.5610Lanier2-076.96
11Norcross2-085.5111Douglas County3-076.56
12Marietta1-184.8012Westlake1-076.50
13Archer0-283.7313Houston County2-174.70
14Hillgrove0-182.1714Kell1-173.70
15Brookwood2-081.1815Creekview2-072.04



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Blessed Trinity1-093.651Marist2-088.78
2Cartersville3-092.642Jefferson2-081.20
3Warner Robins1-191.243Benedictine3-077.59
4Veterans3-086.274Bainbridge0-273.27
5Ware County2-081.565Hapeville Charter0-172.52
6Calhoun2-177.826Flowery Branch2-171.14
7Coffee2-177.747Stephenson0-071.06
8Jones County0-376.628Jenkins0-069.16
9Woodward Academy0-275.329Mays2-168.31
10Dutchtown1-272.4310Carver (Columbus)1-067.87
11St. Pius X1-071.6411West Laurens0-267.24
12Wayne County1-271.0612Troup0-267.22
13Starr's Mill2-170.2613Cedartown0-266.96
14Clarke Central1-170.2014Cairo0-366.63
15Harris County3-069.6015Baldwin0-064.02



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove0-088.671Fitzgerald3-076.04
2Peach County1-180.662Callaway2-075.77
3Oconee County3-079.993Thomasville2-174.07
4Crisp County2-078.954Rabun County2-174.01
5Greater Atlanta Christian2-078.385Lovett1-168.08
6Pierce County3-076.586Dodge County1-165.74
7Sandy Creek1-172.957Pace Academy1-065.17
8Westminster (Atlanta)0-072.218Heard County3-063.53
9Rockmart1-171.069Swainsboro2-162.79
10White County3-070.4910Washington County0-262.33
11Thomson3-070.3011Bleckley County2-161.32
12Burke County0-170.1012Jefferson County0-160.01
13Mary Persons2-069.9913Haralson County3-059.96
14Appling County1-064.4514Toombs County2-059.33
15Liberty County0-063.5515Bremen2-158.38



A Public A Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Brooks County2-076.821Eagle's Landing Christian2-183.29
2Irwin County0-271.782Athens Academy2-073.99
3Clinch County1-171.403Wesleyan3-068.95
4Dublin0-171.084Prince Avenue Christian2-168.95
5Commerce2-160.455Fellowship Christian2-063.58
6Metter2-060.106Savannah Christian3-063.32
7Marion County1-159.867Holy Innocents0-261.97
8Pelham1-159.398Darlington2-059.61
9Mitchell County0-255.469Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-158.99
10Emanuel County Institute1-154.2910Hebron Christian1-157.98
11Wilcox County1-153.7511North Cobb Christian3-057.48
12Turner County1-153.2612Calvary Day2-156.82
13Manchester0-253.1113Christian Heritage2-156.40
14Schley County2-052.4814George Walton Academy2-053.34
15Macon County1-051.8715Aquinas3-052.22



GISA AAA GISA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy1-058.021Gatewood School2-044.94
2Bulloch Academy2-146.122Brentwood School1-135.46
3Frederica Academy1-142.163Thomas Jefferson3-033.56
4Tiftarea Academy1-140.794Terrell Academy2-029.24
5Valwood School1-240.775Southwest Georgia Academy1-127.51



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Offense Defense
1 [1]Grayson4 - AAAAAAA3-0106.5538.77-14.95
2 [2]North Gwinnett8 - AAAAAAA3-0106.0235.87-17.31
3 [3]Colquitt County1 - AAAAAAA1-0101.6835.62-13.23
4 [4]Lowndes1 - AAAAAAA3-0100.2836.74-10.71
5 [1]Blessed Trinity7 - AAAAA1-093.6531.47-9.34
6 [1]Valdosta1 - AAAAAA2-092.9933.42-6.74
7 [2]Cartersville7 - AAAAA3-092.6430.85-8.96
8 [5]McEachern2 - AAAAAAA1-292.1533.24-6.08
9 [6]Parkview4 - AAAAAAA1-191.4130.76-7.82
10 [3]Warner Robins1 - AAAAA1-191.2430.87-7.54
11 [7]Mill Creek8 - AAAAAAA1-091.0129.18-9.00
12 [2]Lee County1 - AAAAAA2-089.6730.21-6.63
13 [8]Milton5 - AAAAAAA1-089.1327.61-8.69
14 [1]Marist6 - AAAA2-088.7827.23-8.72
15 [1]Cedar Grove5 - AAA0-088.6728.18-7.66
16 [9]North Cobb3 - AAAAAAA3-088.3229.78-5.71
17 [10]Collins Hill8 - AAAAAAA2-186.5627.36-6.38
18 [3]Buford8 - AAAAAA1-186.3427.72-5.79
19 [4]Veterans1 - AAAAA3-086.2725.68-7.76
20 [11]Norcross7 - AAAAAAA2-085.5126.79-5.89
21 [12]Marietta3 - AAAAAAA1-184.8028.54-3.43
22 [13]Archer7 - AAAAAAA0-283.7326.78-4.12
23 [1]Eagle's Landing Christian2 - A Private2-183.2926.21-4.25
24 [14]Hillgrove3 - AAAAAAA0-182.1726.40-2.94
25 [5]Ware County1 - AAAAA2-081.5626.00-2.73
26 [4]Allatoona6 - AAAAAA2-081.3123.44-5.04
27 [2]Jefferson8 - AAAA2-081.2024.96-3.41
28 [15]Brookwood4 - AAAAAAA2-081.1828.570.23
29 [2]Peach County2 - AAA1-180.6625.21-2.62
30 [5]Rome5 - AAAAAA1-180.5025.06-2.61
31 [16]Roswell5 - AAAAAAA1-080.4825.09-2.56
32 [6]Dacula8 - AAAAAA0-280.4324.33-3.27
33 [7]Northside (Warner Robins)1 - AAAAAA2-180.2221.97-5.42
34 [3]Oconee County8 - AAA3-079.9922.72-4.44
35 [8]Carrollton5 - AAAAAA0-179.8026.10-0.87
36 [17]Tift County1 - AAAAAAA0-179.3422.94-3.56
37 [4]Crisp County2 - AAA2-078.9521.25-4.87
38 [18]Cherokee5 - AAAAAAA3-078.8723.50-2.54
39 [5]Greater Atlanta Christian5 - AAA2-078.3822.40-3.14
40 [19]South Gwinnett4 - AAAAAAA3-078.3121.29-4.19
41 [6]Calhoun7 - AAAAA2-177.8221.72-3.26
42 [20]Walton3 - AAAAAAA2-177.8024.46-0.51
43 [7]Coffee1 - AAAAA2-177.7423.01-1.90
44 [3]Benedictine3 - AAAA3-077.5925.250.49
45 [9]Richmond Hill2 - AAAAAA2-177.3524.34-0.18
46 [21]West Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA1-177.3221.98-2.50
47 [22]Camden County1 - AAAAAAA2-177.1822.96-1.39
48 [10]Lanier8 - AAAAAA2-076.9622.00-2.13
49 [1]Brooks County2 - A Public2-076.8223.28-0.71
50 [8]Jones County4 - AAAAA0-376.6224.350.57
51 [6]Pierce County1 - AAA3-076.5822.89-0.85
52 [11]Douglas County5 - AAAAAA3-076.5621.43-2.29
53 [12]Westlake4 - AAAAAA1-076.5023.32-0.35
54 [1]Fitzgerald1 - AA3-076.0422.75-0.46
55 [2]Callaway5 - AA2-075.7723.290.35
56 [9]Woodward Academy3 - AAAAA0-275.3222.48-0.01
57 [23]Newton4 - AAAAAAA2-075.2621.19-1.24
58 [24]Newnan2 - AAAAAAA2-074.7821.12-0.83
59 [25]North Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA3-074.7221.32-0.57
60 [13]Houston County1 - AAAAAA2-174.7020.08-1.79
61 [3]Thomasville1 - AA2-174.0721.310.07
62 [4]Rabun County8 - AA2-174.0122.601.42
63 [2]Athens Academy8 - A Private2-073.9919.28-1.88
64 [26]East Coweta2 - AAAAAAA2-173.9122.271.19
65 [14]Kell6 - AAAAAA1-173.7022.331.46
66 [27]South Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA1-073.6323.012.21
67 [28]North Paulding3 - AAAAAAA1-173.5723.542.80
68 [4]Bainbridge1 - AAAA0-273.2720.860.43
69 [7]Sandy Creek5 - AAA1-172.9521.601.48
70 [29]Mountain View8 - AAAAAAA1-272.6421.021.21
71 [5]Hapeville Charter6 - AAAA0-172.5221.001.31
72 [10]Dutchtown4 - AAAAA1-272.4317.98-1.62
73 [8]Westminster (Atlanta)5 - AAA0-072.2119.690.31
74 [15]Creekview7 - AAAAAA2-072.0419.19-0.02
75 [2]Irwin County2 - A Public0-271.7818.86-0.09
76 [11]St. Pius X5 - AAAAA1-071.6420.261.45
77 [3]Clinch County2 - A Public1-171.4020.742.18
78 [30]Harrison3 - AAAAAAA0-371.3019.170.70
79 [6]Flowery Branch8 - AAAA2-171.1421.673.36
80 [4]Dublin4 - A Public0-171.0821.122.87
81 [9]Rockmart6 - AAA1-171.0620.702.47
82 [12]Wayne County1 - AAAAA1-271.0618.580.35
83 [7]Stephenson6 - AAAA0-071.0619.060.84
84 [16]Alexander5 - AAAAAA2-170.5121.423.74
85 [10]White County7 - AAA3-070.4922.294.63
86 [17]Glynn Academy2 - AAAAAA2-170.4419.421.82
87 [11]Thomson4 - AAA3-070.3019.441.97
88 [18]Dalton5 - AAAAAA1-170.2920.783.32
89 [13]Starr's Mill2 - AAAAA2-170.2619.702.28
90 [14]Clarke Central8 - AAAAA1-170.2020.032.66
91 [12]Burke County4 - AAA0-170.1021.394.12
92 [19]Sprayberry6 - AAAAAA1-270.0120.893.71
93 [13]Mary Persons2 - AAA2-069.9920.383.22
94 [20]Johns Creek7 - AAAAAA0-169.6020.723.95
95 [15]Harris County2 - AAAAA3-069.6017.871.11
96 [8]Jenkins3 - AAAA0-069.1617.871.54
97 [3]Wesleyan5 - A Private3-068.9517.801.68
98 [4]Prince Avenue Christian8 - A Private2-168.9521.945.83
99 [21]Tucker4 - AAAAAA0-068.8518.792.78
100 [16]Stockbridge4 - AAAAA0-268.7719.383.44
101 [17]Griffin2 - AAAAA1-268.4719.453.82
102 [9]Mays6 - AAAA2-168.3120.665.19
103 [18]Ola4 - AAAAA3-068.1721.346.01
104 [5]Lovett6 - AA1-168.0818.663.42
105 [10]Carver (Columbus)2 - AAAA1-067.8721.156.11
106 [11]West Laurens4 - AAAA0-267.2417.713.30
107 [12]Troup2 - AAAA0-267.2218.454.06
108 [13]Cedartown7 - AAAA0-266.9616.552.42
109 [14]Cairo1 - AAAA0-366.6317.673.88
110 [31]Gainesville6 - AAAAAAA1-166.3418.775.26
111 [22]River Ridge7 - AAAAAA3-066.2817.574.12
112 [6]Dodge County3 - AA1-165.7418.505.59
113 [32]Alpharetta5 - AAAAAAA0-165.7116.163.28
114 [7]Pace Academy6 - AA1-065.1715.503.16
115 [19]Creekside3 - AAAAA0-165.1717.505.17
116 [23]Shiloh8 - AAAAAA1-164.5615.453.73
117 [14]Appling County1 - AAA1-064.4516.024.40
118 [24]Brunswick2 - AAAAAA1-264.1415.614.30
119 [33]Etowah5 - AAAAAAA0-264.1016.845.57
120 [15]Baldwin4 - AAAA0-064.0217.376.17
121 [25]Lovejoy4 - AAAAAA3-063.7216.215.33
122 [5]Fellowship Christian6 - A Private2-063.5818.697.95
123 [20]Union Grove4 - AAAAA2-163.5716.435.70
124 [15]Liberty County3 - AAA0-063.5516.335.61
125 [8]Heard County5 - AA3-063.5317.046.35
126 [21]Southwest DeKalb5 - AAAAA0-063.3514.323.80
127 [6]Savannah Christian3 - A Private3-063.3215.875.38
128 [34]Woodstock5 - AAAAAAA1-263.2516.115.69
129 [22]Eastside8 - AAAAA1-163.2316.696.30
130 [23]Chapel Hill6 - AAAAA1-163.0916.446.18
131 [16]Upson-Lee2 - AAA1-162.9016.436.36
132 [9]Swainsboro2 - AA2-162.7914.374.41
133 [35]Peachtree Ridge8 - AAAAAAA2-062.7515.465.54
134 [24]Cass7 - AAAAA3-062.6912.883.02
135 [16]Cedar Shoals8 - AAAA0-262.6814.414.56
136 [10]Washington County3 - AA0-262.3316.026.52
137 [26]East Paulding5 - AAAAAA2-062.3315.946.44
138 [27]Evans3 - AAAAAA3-062.2915.856.39
139 [17]Hart County8 - AAA1-262.2517.518.09
140 [17]Thomas County Central1 - AAAA0-262.2416.396.98
141 [18]Perry4 - AAAA0-262.2415.085.67
142 [36]Lambert6 - AAAAAAA3-062.1416.176.86
143 [18]Dawson County7 - AAA0-362.1018.118.84
144 [28]Statesboro2 - AAAAAA0-162.0514.355.13
145 [7]Holy Innocents5 - A Private0-261.9715.436.29
146 [29]Central Gwinnett8 - AAAAAA1-261.5516.637.92
147 [25]Northgate2 - AAAAA1-161.4815.997.34
148 [11]Bleckley County3 - AA2-161.3216.157.66
149 [37]Pebblebrook2 - AAAAAAA2-161.2316.047.65
150 [30]Riverwood7 - AAAAAA1-061.1714.576.23
151 [31]Hughes4 - AAAAAA1-061.0614.436.20
152 [32]South Paulding5 - AAAAAA1-160.8216.448.45
153 [19]Monroe Area8 - AAA2-160.8014.106.13
154 [5]Commerce8 - A Public2-160.4515.087.47
155 [33]Sequoyah7 - AAAAAA0-360.3415.848.33
156 [6]Metter3 - A Public2-060.1012.385.10
157 [12]Jefferson County4 - AA0-160.0115.558.37
158 [13]Haralson County5 - AA3-059.9614.177.04
159 [7]Marion County5 - A Public1-159.8615.838.80
160 [19]Westside (Macon)4 - AAAA0-159.8615.468.44
161 [20]Stephens County8 - AAA2-159.8014.297.32
162 [20]Howard4 - AAAA0-159.7214.717.83
163 [34]Habersham Central8 - AAAAAA2-059.7117.1510.27
164 [8]Darlington7 - A Private2-059.6113.857.07
165 [26]Hiram7 - AAAAA1-259.6014.027.26
166 [27]Jonesboro3 - AAAAA2-059.5512.375.65
167 [21]Hardaway2 - AAAA1-159.4512.505.88
168 [21]Jackson2 - AAA1-159.4114.537.96
169 [8]Pelham1 - A Public1-159.3915.969.40
170 [14]Toombs County2 - AA2-059.3314.738.24
171 [38]Denmark6 - AAAAAAA0-259.1812.526.17
172 [22]New Hampstead3 - AAAA0-059.1315.038.74
173 [35]Paulding County5 - AAAAAA2-159.0914.808.54
174 [9]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4 - A Private2-158.9913.907.74
175 [22]North Murray6 - AAA0-158.6413.898.08
176 [23]North Oconee8 - AAAA0-358.3914.559.00
177 [15]Bremen5 - AA2-158.3813.317.76
178 [23]Douglass5 - AAA0-158.3713.117.58
179 [36]Winder-Barrow8 - AAAAAA1-258.3114.268.78
180 [28]Locust Grove4 - AAAAA2-158.3114.348.86
181 [29]Loganville8 - AAAAA1-158.2712.366.91
182 [37]Effingham County2 - AAAAAA1-158.2713.808.36
183 [38]Wheeler6 - AAAAAA0-358.1113.738.46
184 [1]John Milledge AcademyGISA 4-AAA1-058.0212.757.57
185 [16]Pepperell7 - AA1-257.9813.828.68
186 [10]Hebron Christian5 - A Private1-157.9813.778.62
187 [17]Early County1 - AA2-057.7612.297.36
188 [18]Vidalia2 - AA0-157.7311.286.38
189 [39]Forsyth Central6 - AAAAAAA1-057.7112.397.51
190 [24]Westover1 - AAAA0-057.6613.488.64
191 [39]Cambridge7 - AAAAAA1-057.6612.497.67
192 [25]Northwest Whitfield7 - AAAA3-057.5612.267.53
193 [11]North Cobb Christian7 - A Private3-057.4813.999.34
194 [24]Carver (Atlanta)5 - AAA0-357.0513.699.47
195 [26]Riverdale5 - AAAA2-156.9313.028.92
196 [40]Bradwell Institute2 - AAAAAA0-056.8413.899.88
197 [12]Calvary Day3 - A Private2-156.8212.418.43
198 [19]Cook1 - AA1-156.4712.538.89
199 [13]Christian Heritage7 - A Private2-156.4012.919.34
200 [27]Heritage (Ringgold)7 - AAAA3-056.3013.189.72
201 [20]Jeff Davis2 - AA3-056.2212.489.09
202 [9]Mitchell County1 - A Public0-255.4613.1610.53
203 [21]Northeast3 - AA1-055.3312.419.92
204 [22]Elbert County8 - AA1-155.0211.769.57
205 [28]Madison County8 - AAAA1-154.5010.428.75
206 [10]Emanuel County Institute3 - A Public1-154.2913.4211.97
207 [41]Lassiter6 - AAAAAA1-254.0411.5510.34
208 [42]South Effingham2 - AAAAAA0-253.9213.2012.10
209 [25]North Hall7 - AAA0-353.8311.3810.38
210 [30]Woodland (Stockbridge)4 - AAAAA3-053.7513.7112.79
211 [11]Wilcox County4 - A Public1-153.7511.2510.34
212 [43]Pope6 - AAAAAA0-253.7111.6910.81
213 [31]Banneker3 - AAAAA0-153.6210.429.63
214 [32]Northview5 - AAAAA0-153.4812.2611.61
215 [14]George Walton Academy8 - A Private2-053.3410.7710.26
216 [29]Central (Carrollton)7 - AAAA0-153.2811.2610.82
217 [12]Turner County2 - A Public1-153.2610.6010.17
218 [26]Americus-Sumter2 - AAA0-253.2210.5110.12
219 [40]Meadowcreek7 - AAAAAAA1-253.2113.6613.28
220 [27]Morgan County4 - AAA0-253.1810.6810.33
221 [30]LaGrange2 - AAAA1-153.159.739.42
222 [13]Manchester5 - A Public0-253.1111.6311.36
223 [23]Southwest3 - AA0-053.0510.6910.47
224 [44]North Atlanta4 - AAAAAA1-052.9811.1811.03
225 [45]Morrow4 - AAAAAA1-152.9111.0811.01
226 [33]M.L. King5 - AAAAA0-052.6210.0010.21
227 [14]Schley County5 - A Public2-052.4810.7211.06
228 [24]Columbia6 - AA0-052.4211.1411.55
229 [28]Richmond Academy4 - AAA2-052.278.789.34
230 [15]Aquinas3 - A Private3-052.2211.3111.92
231 [29]Sonoraville6 - AAA2-052.1711.6812.33
232 [25]Worth County1 - AA2-152.1211.6912.40
233 [34]Greenbrier8 - AAAAA2-051.999.7810.61
234 [15]Macon County5 - A Public1-051.8710.7311.70
235 [35]Whitewater2 - AAAAA1-251.739.3310.43
236 [46]Centennial7 - AAAAAA0-151.6813.0014.15
237 [26]Union County8 - AA1-251.5711.0512.31
238 [47]Grovetown3 - AAAAAA1-251.518.109.42
239 [30]Central (Macon)2 - AAA1-051.1410.1011.79
240 [27]Lamar County3 - AA2-150.9010.4012.34
241 [36]Eagle's Landing4 - AAAAA0-350.868.1310.10
242 [31]Pickens7 - AAAA1-250.699.8011.94
243 [37]Northside (Columbus)2 - AAAAA2-150.6312.9115.11
244 [16]Savannah Country Day3 - A Private0-150.6010.0812.32
245 [16]Lincoln County8 - A Public1-150.548.5610.86
246 [38]Villa Rica6 - AAAAA1-150.479.7012.06
247 [48]Chattahoochee7 - AAAAAA1-050.1412.2614.95
248 [32]Ridgeland7 - AAAA0-350.1210.6213.33
249 [39]New Manchester6 - AAAAA1-250.0910.4113.15
250 [33]Islands3 - AAAA0-050.0010.2313.06
251 [17]Mount de Sales1 - A Private1-149.938.8911.79
252 [18]Mount Vernon Presbyterian5 - A Private1-249.8110.7613.78
253 [19]Mount Pisgah Christian6 - A Private2-149.7311.5514.65
254 [31]Franklin County8 - AAA3-049.668.4011.57
255 [40]Decatur5 - AAAAA0-049.648.5711.77
256 [20]Whitefield Academy2 - A Private1-249.588.7712.02
257 [49]Kennesaw Mountain6 - AAAAAA0-349.479.4112.77
258 [34]Arabia Mountain6 - AAAA0-049.448.5411.93
259 [32]Southeast Bulloch3 - AAA2-149.398.4211.86
260 [41]Mundy's Mill3 - AAAAA0-249.3310.0313.53
261 [33]Adairsville6 - AAA1-149.319.3812.90
262 [42]Maynard Jackson6 - AAAAA0-248.807.3811.41
263 [17]Telfair County4 - A Public2-148.668.5112.69
264 [28]Temple5 - AA2-148.566.6810.95
265 [41]Discovery7 - AAAAAAA1-248.557.5711.84
266 [43]Lithonia5 - AAAAA0-048.558.3612.64
267 [50]Lakeside (Evans)3 - AAAAAA0-248.486.9611.32
268 [18]Charlton County2 - A Public2-048.378.5513.01
269 [35]Monroe1 - AAAA0-048.269.0613.62
270 [21]First Presbyterian1 - A Private2-048.269.2213.79
271 [19]Dooly County4 - A Public0-048.039.2614.06
272 [29]Chattooga7 - AA1-247.949.4914.37
273 [36]Shaw2 - AAAA0-147.677.4112.56
274 [42]Campbell2 - AAAAAAA1-247.628.9114.13
275 [44]Apalachee8 - AAAAA0-347.419.1314.55
276 [20]Johnson County4 - A Public2-047.367.6113.08
277 [37]Fayette County5 - AAAA2-147.285.8511.40
278 [30]Fannin County7 - AA1-047.178.3514.01
279 [34]Ringgold6 - AAA1-146.878.0414.00
280 [31]Washington6 - AA1-146.807.0713.10
281 [22]Brookstone4 - A Private2-146.797.0113.06
282 [38]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5 - AAAA0-246.695.9512.09
283 [35]Windsor Forest3 - AAA0-046.646.6912.88
284 [36]Pike County2 - AAA0-146.577.6713.93
285 [21]Screven County3 - A Public0-246.579.0115.28
286 [23]Stratford Academy1 - A Private0-146.195.9812.62
287 [32]Model7 - AA2-146.165.2311.90
288 [39]Spalding4 - AAAA0-346.158.3815.06
289 [2]Bulloch AcademyGISA 2-AAA2-146.128.6715.38
290 [24]Mount Paran Christian7 - A Private0-345.885.4512.41
291 [45]Jackson County8 - AAAAA1-145.845.9012.90
292 [37]Cherokee Bluff7 - AAA2-045.776.7713.84
293 [22]Gordon Lee6 - A Public3-045.578.9316.20
294 [40]Luella5 - AAAA2-145.475.7013.06
295 [23]Chattahoochee County5 - A Public2-045.336.1513.65
296 [24]Mount Zion (Carroll)6 - A Public2-045.315.7813.30
297 [33]South Atlanta6 - AA0-245.165.8713.54
298 [34]Putnam County4 - AA2-045.046.0813.87
299 [25]McIntosh County Academy3 - A Public0-245.025.6613.48
300 [38]Beach3 - AAA0-045.008.8116.64
301 [1]Gatewood SchoolGISA 1-AA2-044.946.9814.87
302 [46]Woodland (Cartersville)7 - AAAAA2-044.866.1314.11
303 [25]Tattnall Square1 - A Private2-044.806.3514.38
304 [43]Dunwoody7 - AAAAAAA0-044.806.7614.80
305 [26]Washington-Wilkes8 - A Public1-044.756.6414.72
306 [26]Athens Christian8 - A Private3-044.745.9414.03
307 [44]Duluth7 - AAAAAAA1-044.618.8017.02
308 [51]South Cobb6 - AAAAAA0-244.598.8017.05
309 [27]Atkinson County2 - A Public2-144.487.2815.63
310 [47]Tri-Cities3 - AAAAA1-044.027.7116.52
311 [39]Hephzibah4 - AAA0-143.956.9115.80
312 [48]Drew3 - AAAAA0-243.836.7815.78
313 [28]Claxton3 - A Public1-143.826.5615.58
314 [29]Bowdon6 - A Public0-343.705.6414.77
315 [49]Grady6 - AAAAA0-243.707.1716.30
316 [30]B.E.S.T. Academy6 - A Public1-043.627.0716.27
317 [31]Warren County7 - A Public2-043.556.7516.04
318 [27]Pacelli4 - A Private3-043.216.8716.50
319 [28]Strong Rock Christian1 - A Private3-043.106.0715.80
320 [41]East Hall8 - AAAA1-142.519.1319.45
321 [40]Harlem4 - AAA0-342.467.6117.98
322 [32]Taylor County5 - A Public1-042.356.6317.11
323 [3]Frederica AcademyGISA 2-AAA1-142.165.7216.40
324 [42]Hampton5 - AAAA1-241.904.9015.83
325 [41]West Hall7 - AAA1-241.555.5316.81
326 [33]Montgomery County4 - A Public2-041.546.5117.81
327 [43]Columbus2 - AAAA0-241.466.1717.55
328 [34]Lanier County2 - A Public2-041.465.8717.24
329 [44]Dougherty1 - AAAA0-041.443.7415.13
330 [52]Alcovy3 - AAAAAA0-341.395.0816.53
331 [4]Tiftarea AcademyGISA 3-AAA1-140.796.1718.22
332 [5]Valwood SchoolGISA 3-AAA1-240.775.9618.02
333 [35]Bacon County2 - AA2-140.764.7616.83
334 [45]Chestatee8 - AAAA0-240.127.7020.41
335 [42]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6 - AAA0-240.094.2116.95
336 [35]Trion6 - A Public0-239.945.1418.03
337 [50]Lithia Springs6 - AAAAA0-239.284.2217.77
338 [36]Hancock Central7 - A Public0-039.223.3716.98
339 [36]Therrell6 - AA1-139.194.6318.28
340 [37]Wheeler County4 - A Public3-039.003.8317.66
341 [51]Walnut Grove8 - AAAAA1-238.903.6017.53
342 [46]Miller Grove6 - AAAA0-037.990.1314.97
343 [37]Coosa7 - AA2-037.915.5820.50
344 [52]McIntosh2 - AAAAA0-337.814.7619.77
345 [53]North Springs6 - AAAAA0-137.574.8320.09
346 [43]Brantley County1 - AAA0-337.411.9117.34
347 [44]LaFayette6 - AAA0-237.395.7921.24
348 [29]Deerfield-Windsor1 - A Private2-137.292.1017.64
349 [30]St. Francis6 - A Private0-337.034.5520.35
350 [38]Westside (Augusta)4 - AA1-236.97-0.2315.64
351 [54]Stone Mountain5 - AAAAA0-036.813.2019.22
352 [45]Tattnall County1 - AAA0-236.802.3118.35
353 [39]Laney4 - AA0-136.170.3316.99
354 [47]McDonough5 - AAAA0-336.113.0419.77
355 [46]Gilmer7 - AAA1-136.001.6718.50
356 [48]Spencer2 - AAAA0-335.650.3317.51
357 [2]Brentwood SchoolGISA 1-AA1-135.463.6220.99
358 [38]Terrell County1 - A Public0-135.421.6719.08
359 [31]Heritage School4 - A Private0-234.823.1521.16
360 [47]Redan5 - AAA0-034.583.1021.35
361 [40]Monticello3 - AA0-234.372.3120.77
362 [41]Butler4 - AA1-034.071.9220.69
363 [6]Pinewood ChristianGISA 2-AAA0-034.052.6921.47
364 [42]Berrien1 - AA1-234.043.6122.41
365 [7]Brookwood SchoolGISA 3-AAA1-033.971.8620.72
366 [43]East Laurens2 - AA1-133.773.8322.89
367 [39]Wilkinson County7 - A Public0-133.750.9420.02
368 [40]Jenkins County3 - A Public0-333.65-1.2917.90
369 [3]Thomas JeffersonGISA 4-AA3-033.561.7821.06
370 [8]Southland AcademyGISA 3-AAA0-233.35-1.2818.20
371 [44]Gordon Central7 - AA1-232.97-0.3819.48
372 [32]Lakeview Academy6 - A Private0-132.371.2721.73
373 [48]East Jackson8 - AAA1-032.351.1921.68
374 [49]Murray County6 - AAA1-132.041.6622.45
375 [50]Coahulla Creek6 - AAA1-131.870.1021.07
376 [41]Greenville5 - A Public1-231.721.8322.94
377 [33]Landmark Christian2 - A Private0-331.480.8222.16
378 [34]Walker7 - A Private0-331.45-0.6020.78
379 [53]Lakeside (Atlanta)4 - AAAAAA0-031.44-0.0821.31
380 [42]Greene County8 - A Public0-231.163.1924.87
381 [43]Hawkinsville4 - A Public1-131.14-1.1120.59
382 [49]Rutland4 - AAAA0-130.71-0.1721.95
383 [45]Berkmar7 - AAAAAAA0-130.41-2.0820.34
384 [45]Banks County8 - AA0-330.16-0.3122.36
385 [46]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6 - AA0-029.83-1.5521.45
386 [47]Dade County7 - AA1-129.280.6224.17
387 [4]Terrell AcademyGISA 2-AA2-029.24-1.3022.29
388 [54]Osborne6 - AAAAAA1-128.94-0.3923.51
389 [44]Miller County1 - A Public1-228.92-1.4022.51
390 [50]Jordan2 - AAAA0-128.690.1624.29
391 [55]Johnson (Gainesville)8 - AAAAA0-228.43-0.1424.26
392 [9]Creekside ChristianGISA 4-AAA2-028.30-0.9323.61
393 [45]Towns County8 - A Public2-128.23-2.3422.26
394 [56]Chamblee5 - AAAAA0-028.14-1.1423.55
395 [51]Johnson (Savannah)3 - AAA0-027.80-1.4923.54
396 [52]Savannah3 - AAA0-027.80-2.6722.36
397 [5]Southwest Georgia AcademyGISA 2-AA1-127.510.6525.97
398 [48]Glenn Hills4 - AA0-227.42-2.6722.74
399 [51]Kendrick2 - AAAA0-126.60-1.8624.37
400 [46]Seminole County1 - A Public0-226.52-2.5223.79
401 [6]Memorial DayGISA 2-AA1-026.12-1.5025.21
402 [49]Towers6 - AA0-025.38-3.8723.59
403 [52]Druid Hills6 - AAAA0-025.29-3.2824.26
404 [53]North Clayton5 - AAAA0-325.02-6.8720.94
405 [53]Cross Creek4 - AAA0-324.88-3.2824.67
406 [47]Armuchee6 - A Public1-024.34-4.6423.86
407 [10]Westfield SchoolGISA 4-AAA1-024.27-4.3524.21
408 [48]Treutlen4 - A Public0-223.62-4.4724.74
409 [54]Lumpkin County7 - AAA0-223.56-1.9827.29
410 [7]Briarwood AcademyGISA 4-AA0-123.50-3.4025.93
411 [35]King's Ridge Christian6 - A Private0-023.48-4.7024.64
412 [8]Edmund Burke AcademyGISA 4-AA1-223.03-4.2925.51
413 [57]Forest Park3 - AAAAA0-322.93-4.9125.00
414 [11]St. Andrew's SchoolGISA 2-AAA0-1-122.65-5.0725.12
415 [55]Long County1 - AAA0-322.20-4.3226.32
416 [49]Social Circle8 - A Public1-220.46-1.9630.41
417 [50]McNair6 - AA0-020.32-5.3927.11
418 [36]Loganville Christian8 - A Private1-120.30-5.4227.12
419 [54]Southeast Whitfield7 - AAAA0-319.97-3.3229.54
420 [50]Portal3 - A Public0-219.79-4.6528.39
421 [51]Oglethorpe County4 - AA0-119.66-7.4025.78
422 [51]Crawford County7 - A Public0-317.26-4.5231.05
423 [52]Josey4 - AA0-017.22-5.9129.71
424 [9]Piedmont AcademyGISA 1-AA2-016.76-8.3227.75
425 [56]Groves3 - AAA0-015.78-8.4428.62
426 [10]Robert Toombs AcademyGISA 2-AA0-115.66-6.6430.54
427 [52]Bryan County3 - A Public0-214.79-8.5829.46
428 [53]Georgia Military College7 - A Public1-114.15-9.0829.60
429 [37]Providence Christian5 - A Private0-312.57-9.7430.53
430 [12]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGISA 4-AAA0-211.99-8.8731.97
431 [54]ACE Charter7 - A Public †0-210.99-7.6834.17
432 [55]Glascock County7 - A Public †2-110.34-10.3432.15
433 [56]Baconton Charter1 - A Public1-19.51-12.2331.09
434 [13]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GISA 2-AAA0-39.18-10.4433.21
435 [57]Randolph-Clay1 - A Public0-18.54-9.7634.53
436 [11]Augusta PrepGISA 4-AA2-12.21-11.4639.16
437 [58]Central (Talbotton)5 - A Public0-2-0.73-15.9937.57
438 [59]Pataula Charter1 - A Public †0-3-5.64-20.4138.06
439 [58]Cross Keys5 - AAAAA †0-0-29.44-29.7552.52
440 [60]GSIC7 - A Public †0-2-33.79-33.9252.70



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11 - AAAAAAA495.3889.62
24 - AAAAAAA592.8286.54
38 - AAAAAAA591.3183.80
41 - AAAAAA488.4884.39
51 - AAAAA585.2081.57
63 - AAAAAAA682.7279.66
77 - AAAAA680.7371.88
85 - AAAAAAA678.6673.59
92 - AAAAAAA577.4669.94
108 - AAAAAA775.1869.70
115 - AAAAAA874.1069.99
125 - AAA773.7566.03
136 - AAAAAAA771.1667.29
143 - AAAA469.3063.97
156 - AAAA769.1059.05
162 - AAA869.0762.86
174 - AAAAA868.6364.06
182 - AAAAAA767.4263.29
197 - AAAAAAA766.0355.83
205 - AA565.8561.24
212 - A Private365.8254.79
228 - AAAA765.7058.65
231 - AA665.2758.42
242 - A Public765.1358.22
257 - AAAAAA865.0161.11
266 - AAAAAA964.6757.10
278 - AAA664.6157.47
284 - AAAAAA764.4358.21
292 - AAAAA764.0358.57
301 - AAAA663.5058.25
318 - A Private561.5352.26
324 - AAAA760.8555.71
338 - AA460.3852.69
343 - AA759.0554.72
353 - AAAAA858.9751.72
365 - A Private558.7950.26
374 - AAA758.4151.02
383 - A Private458.3555.74
391 - AAA557.6847.49
408 - AAAAA856.7850.53
412 - AA656.7751.77
427 - AAAA756.5450.70
437 - AAA755.1147.61
442 - AAAA955.0447.53
453 - AAAAAA454.9550.92
467 - A Private554.9150.16
476 - AAA953.0446.60
485 - AAAAA853.0150.53
496 - AAAAA751.8347.57
504 - A Public951.5844.91
516 - AA951.5843.60
524 - A Private450.4645.95
535 - A Public849.4442.00
546 - A Private548.5541.24
557 - AA747.5642.77
565 - AAAA747.3342.77
573 - A Public847.0239.75
583 - AAA746.9839.42
591 - A Private646.9644.93
608 - A Public646.3939.26
616 - A Public643.6640.41
624 - AA841.5134.57
63GISA 4-AAA439.6430.64
64GISA 3-AAA439.3637.22
651 - A Public738.0831.97
66GISA 1-AA338.0232.39
67GISA 2-AAA537.2330.83
68GISA 2-AA427.2724.63
697 - A Public527.1829.59
70GISA 4-AA425.8720.57

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob Likelihood
09/04Clinch CountyMacon County19 - 2119.5389.9%0.266
09/18Irwin CountyCook20 - 2115.3184.8%0.342
09/18HarrisonHughes7 - 1410.2475.9%0.345
09/04Telfair CountyWheeler County19 - 269.6674.7%0.355
09/03Savannah Country DayBulloch Academy2 - 324.4862.3%0.383
09/18Westside (Macon)Central (Macon)7 - 128.7272.7%0.390
09/11DublinDodge County20 - 335.3364.5%0.397
09/18Lincoln CountyWestside (Augusta)7 - 613.5782.1%0.400
09/04West LaurensBleckley County19 - 275.9366.0%0.412
09/18RidgelandRinggold12 - 383.2659.0%0.417
09/05Dodge CountyToombs County20 - 266.4167.3%0.418
09/11Morgan CountyPutnam County2 - 58.1471.4%0.419
09/18NorthviewChattahoochee39 - 563.3459.3%0.428
09/04SwainsboroMetter0 - 282.6957.5%0.431
09/18GrovetownLaney6 - 215.3484.8%0.434

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
100.9311/06Colquitt CountyLowndes - 1.4053.9%
95.3709/25Colquitt CountyValdosta - 8.6972.6%
95.2210/09LowndesValdosta - 7.2969.4%
94.5709/03North GwinnettMcEachern35 - 713.8682.6%
94.5409/11GraysonMcEachern55 - 2114.4083.4%
93.7809/18North GwinnettParkview21 - 014.6183.7%
93.7510/30GraysonParkview - 15.1484.5%
93.3610/16North GwinnettMill Creek - 15.0184.3%
93.3210/09GraysonMill Creek - 15.5485.1%
93.1110/30Blessed TrinityCartersville - 1.0152.8%
92.1409/25LowndesLee County - 10.6276.7%
92.0309/04ValdostaWarner Robins28 - 251.7554.9%
91.0211/13ValdostaLee County - 3.3259.2%
90.4510/09North GwinnettNorth Cobb - 17.7087.9%
90.3910/09McEachernMilton - 3.0258.4%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

