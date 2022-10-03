Maxwell summary after Week 7

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,208 of 1,277 total games (ignoring ties) (94.60%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.47 points and all game margins within 12.06 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
Home Advantage: 2.42
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Colquitt County
|6-0
|113.56
|1
|Lee County
|5-1
|96.73
|2
|Mill Creek
|6-0
|105.06
|2
|Hughes
|6-0
|89.60
|3
|Valdosta
|6-0
|90.01
|3
|Houston County
|5-1
|85.26
|4
|Walton
|4-1
|89.28
|4
|Gainesville
|6-0
|83.23
|5
|Buford
|6-0
|87.83
|5
|Thomas County Central
|6-0
|82.72
|6
|Parkview
|5-1
|84.69
|6
|Woodward Academy
|5-1
|81.51
|7
|Lambert
|5-0
|84.63
|7
|Roswell
|5-1
|81.03
|8
|Carrollton
|6-0
|81.08
|8
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|4-2
|74.29
|9
|North Cobb
|3-2
|80.68
|9
|Marist
|4-2
|72.14
|10
|Milton
|2-3
|80.38
|10
|Rome
|5-1
|71.48
|11
|Westlake
|4-2
|76.95
|11
|Blessed Trinity
|4-2
|69.22
|12
|Grayson
|5-1
|76.24
|12
|South Paulding
|4-2
|67.01
|13
|Lowndes
|3-2
|75.36
|13
|Alpharetta
|4-2
|65.61
|14
|Norcross
|4-2
|74.83
|14
|Sequoyah
|3-3
|63.26
|15
|Brookwood
|3-3
|73.77
|15
|Douglas County
|4-2
|61.25
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Ware County
|4-0
|80.48
|1
|Cedartown
|6-0
|88.25
|2
|Dutchtown
|6-0
|77.58
|2
|Perry
|5-1
|81.49
|3
|Warner Robins
|2-4
|73.40
|3
|Troup
|6-0
|77.61
|4
|Coffee
|4-1
|72.90
|4
|North Oconee
|5-0
|74.77
|5
|Calhoun
|4-2
|72.63
|5
|Benedictine
|3-2
|74.21
|6
|Cambridge
|4-2
|68.14
|6
|Bainbridge
|2-4
|70.88
|7
|Loganville
|7-0
|67.73
|7
|Burke County
|5-0
|70.69
|8
|Cartersville
|5-1
|67.57
|8
|Whitewater
|5-1
|65.81
|9
|Creekside
|4-2
|65.17
|9
|Starr's Mill
|4-2
|64.39
|10
|Jefferson
|4-2
|64.99
|10
|Pace Academy
|5-1
|63.60
|11
|Jones County
|4-2
|64.61
|11
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-2
|62.97
|12
|Kell
|5-0
|63.04
|12
|Stockbridge
|4-2
|62.57
|13
|Eastside
|4-2
|58.95
|13
|Wayne County
|4-1
|60.33
|14
|Clarke Central
|2-4
|57.29
|14
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|6-0
|59.37
|15
|Northside (Columbus)
|5-1
|57.27
|15
|Stephenson
|3-2
|58.52
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|4-2
|93.21
|1
|Pierce County
|5-0
|72.65
|2
|Sandy Creek
|6-1
|71.43
|2
|Fitzgerald
|5-0
|70.99
|3
|Stephens County
|5-1
|71.00
|3
|Cook
|5-1
|68.23
|4
|Carver (Atlanta)
|4-1
|68.27
|4
|Rockmart
|3-2
|63.06
|5
|Hebron Christian
|6-0
|67.51
|5
|Thomson
|4-1
|60.79
|6
|Dougherty
|6-0
|66.69
|6
|Callaway
|3-3
|60.26
|7
|Oconee County
|3-3
|65.86
|7
|Northeast
|4-2
|57.83
|8
|Monroe Area
|2-4
|64.82
|8
|South Atlanta
|5-0
|57.04
|9
|Adairsville
|5-1
|63.14
|9
|Athens Academy
|4-1
|56.96
|10
|Peach County
|3-3
|63.10
|10
|Appling County
|2-1
|56.35
|11
|Calvary Day
|4-0
|60.49
|11
|Fellowship Christian
|2-3
|55.46
|12
|Thomasville
|3-3
|59.34
|12
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-3
|55.18
|13
|Mary Persons
|4-2
|59.09
|13
|Vidalia
|5-0
|52.54
|14
|Carver (Columbus)
|4-1
|58.40
|14
|Worth County
|6-0
|52.28
|15
|Hart County
|4-2
|58.05
|15
|Putnam County
|5-1
|50.68
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-0
|77.89
|1
|Bowdon
|5-1
|54.95
|2
|Rabun County
|6-0
|73.02
|2
|Early County
|6-0
|49.06
|3
|Brooks County
|4-1
|72.70
|3
|Johnson County
|5-0
|48.98
|4
|Irwin County
|4-1
|72.00
|4
|Schley County
|4-2
|48.88
|5
|Darlington
|6-0
|65.24
|5
|Clinch County
|5-1
|48.57
|6
|Swainsboro
|5-0
|64.47
|6
|Charlton County
|3-2
|45.68
|7
|Bleckley County
|6-0
|63.64
|7
|Manchester
|4-2
|45.32
|8
|Elbert County
|6-0
|58.95
|8
|Dooly County
|3-2
|44.63
|9
|Whitefield Academy
|5-1
|58.29
|9
|McIntosh County Academy
|5-1
|43.52
|10
|Metter
|3-3
|53.11
|10
|Aquinas
|4-1
|41.60
|11
|Lamar County
|6-1
|51.90
|11
|Washington-Wilkes
|5-1
|40.91
|12
|St. Francis
|4-2
|50.26
|12
|Emanuel County Institute
|2-4
|40.56
|13
|Social Circle
|4-1
|48.91
|13
|Lincoln County
|3-2
|37.81
|14
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|5-1
|48.03
|14
|Mitchell County
|2-4
|37.13
|15
|Dublin
|2-2
|47.33
|15
|Wilcox County
|3-3
|36.31
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|5-0
|54.33
|1
|Central Fellowship Christian
|6-0
|28.00
|2
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|5-1
|49.43
|2
|Brentwood School
|3-3
|25.80
|3
|Stratford Academy
|5-1
|47.01
|3
|Edmund Burke Academy
|4-1
|17.74
|4
|Heritage (Newnan)
|6-0
|42.42
|4
|Briarwood Academy
|3-3
|15.61
|5
|Brookstone
|3-2
|41.77
|5
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|3-3
|12.44
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Thomas Jefferson
|6-0
|33.49
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|4-2
|28.36
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|3-4
|11.81
|2
|Skipstone Academy
|5-0
|18.07
|3
|Fullington Academy
|3-3
|-3.38
|3
|Calvary Christian
|5-2
|17.24
|4
|Memorial Day
|3-3
|-18.15
|4
|Lanier Christian
|5-1
|8.65
|5
|Harvester Christian
|1-4
|-23.79
|5
|King's Academy
|3-2
|7.93
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|113.56
|74.49
|11 [6]
|52.78
|-22.27
|2 [2]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|105.06
|75.92
|8 [4]
|49.25
|-17.31
|3 [1]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|5-1
|96.73
|75.12
|10 [2]
|41.51
|-16.72
|4 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|4-2
|93.21
|86.88
|1 [1]
|40.23
|-14.47
|5 [3]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|90.01
|60.38
|58 [28]
|35.10
|-16.41
|6 [2]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|6-0
|89.60
|51.37
|127 [30]
|38.19
|-12.91
|7 [4]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|89.28
|70.80
|16 [11]
|40.55
|-10.23
|8 [1]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|6-0
|88.25
|61.57
|46 [4]
|32.99
|-16.75
|9 [5]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|87.83
|71.49
|15 [10]
|32.43
|-16.90
|10 [3]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|5-1
|85.26
|57.74
|73 [17]
|38.11
|-8.64
|11 [6]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|84.69
|64.53
|30 [17]
|36.12
|-10.08
|12 [7]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|84.63
|62.45
|39 [20]
|36.78
|-9.35
|13 [4]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|6-0
|83.23
|56.85
|77 [19]
|34.55
|-10.18
|14 [5]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|6-0
|82.72
|59.34
|63 [13]
|36.21
|-8.01
|15 [6]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|5-1
|81.51
|48.64
|149 [37]
|34.12
|-8.88
|16 [2]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|5-1
|81.49
|57.81
|72 [5]
|34.40
|-8.59
|17 [8]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|81.08
|56.84
|78 [31]
|32.17
|-10.41
|18 [7]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|5-1
|81.03
|61.52
|48 [10]
|33.41
|-9.12
|19 [9]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|80.68
|77.70
|6 [3]
|32.23
|-9.95
|20 [1]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|4-0
|80.48
|63.26
|36 [4]
|29.51
|-12.47
|21 [10]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|80.38
|75.77
|9 [5]
|28.59
|-13.29
|22 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|5-0
|77.89
|59.01
|67 [2]
|31.22
|-8.17
|23 [3]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|6-0
|77.61
|41.14
|220 [41]
|34.48
|-4.62
|24 [2]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|6-0
|77.58
|55.19
|87 [12]
|27.92
|-11.15
|25 [11]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|76.95
|67.12
|22 [13]
|31.55
|-6.89
|26 [12]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|76.24
|61.97
|41 [22]
|28.77
|-8.97
|27 [13]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|75.36
|74.49
|12 [7]
|31.32
|-5.53
|28 [14]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|74.83
|64.38
|31 [18]
|33.10
|-3.22
|29 [4]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|5-0
|74.77
|46.42
|170 [28]
|25.16
|-11.10
|30 [8]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|4-2
|74.29
|64.09
|34 [8]
|28.79
|-7.00
|31 [5]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|3-2
|74.21
|61.60
|44 [3]
|28.19
|-7.52
|32 [15]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|73.77
|71.75
|14 [9]
|28.08
|-7.19
|33 [3]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|2-4
|73.40
|78.13
|5 [1]
|25.47
|-9.43
|34 [2]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|6-0
|73.02
|52.64
|115 [5]
|27.67
|-6.85
|35 [4]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|4-1
|72.90
|43.07
|202 [34]
|31.07
|-3.33
|36 [16]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|72.74
|67.11
|23 [14]
|30.33
|-3.91
|37 [3]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|4-1
|72.70
|59.18
|66 [1]
|32.17
|-2.03
|38 [1]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|5-0
|72.65
|42.98
|204 [13]
|31.12
|-3.02
|39 [5]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|4-2
|72.63
|68.19
|20 [3]
|30.88
|-3.25
|40 [17]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|72.17
|60.56
|57 [27]
|31.79
|-1.87
|41 [9]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|4-2
|72.14
|63.44
|35 [9]
|28.50
|-5.14
|42 [4]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|4-1
|72.00
|52.57
|116 [6]
|27.43
|-6.06
|43 [18]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|71.96
|47.28
|165 [39]
|32.89
|-0.58
|44 [10]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|5-1
|71.48
|48.59
|151 [39]
|27.83
|-5.15
|45 [2]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|6-1
|71.43
|52.75
|114 [10]
|28.81
|-4.11
|46 [19]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|71.16
|54.58
|94 [33]
|28.69
|-3.97
|47 [3]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|5-1
|71.00
|54.21
|97 [7]
|25.54
|-6.95
|48 [2]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|5-0
|70.99
|50.04
|136 [10]
|28.26
|-4.22
|49 [6]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|2-4
|70.88
|76.89
|7 [1]
|25.50
|-6.88
|50 [7]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|5-0
|70.69
|55.06
|89 [9]
|30.75
|-1.43
|51 [20]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|70.18
|64.67
|28 [16]
|25.18
|-6.50
|52 [11]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|4-2
|69.22
|64.17
|33 [7]
|25.71
|-5.01
|53 [21]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|69.06
|61.96
|42 [23]
|24.97
|-5.58
|54 [22]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|69.05
|79.80
|3 [2]
|25.69
|-4.86
|55 [23]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|68.52
|69.43
|18 [12]
|29.25
|-0.77
|56 [4]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|4-1
|68.27
|53.58
|105 [9]
|27.98
|-1.79
|57 [3]
|Cook
|1-AA
|5-1
|68.23
|55.05
|90 [7]
|25.05
|-4.68
|58 [6]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|4-2
|68.14
|55.39
|85 [11]
|27.79
|-1.85
|59 [24]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|67.96
|80.64
|2 [1]
|24.34
|-5.11
|60 [7]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|7-0
|67.73
|44.52
|187 [32]
|24.88
|-4.35
|61 [8]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|5-1
|67.57
|46.32
|173 [29]
|27.82
|-1.25
|62 [5]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|6-0
|67.51
|41.40
|217 [22]
|32.90
|3.89
|63 [12]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|4-2
|67.01
|60.90
|54 [11]
|28.68
|0.17
|64 [25]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|67.00
|61.61
|43 [24]
|27.85
|-0.64
|65 [6]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|6-0
|66.69
|37.55
|252 [27]
|26.87
|-1.32
|66 [26]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|65.96
|63.09
|37 [19]
|23.06
|-4.40
|67 [7]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|3-3
|65.86
|64.32
|32 [3]
|22.87
|-4.49
|68 [8]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|5-1
|65.81
|48.94
|146 [21]
|28.53
|1.21
|69 [13]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|4-2
|65.61
|53.12
|108 [25]
|29.72
|2.61
|70 [5]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|6-0
|65.24
|38.55
|243 [16]
|28.69
|1.95
|71 [9]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|4-2
|65.17
|52.85
|112 [18]
|21.63
|-5.04
|72 [10]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|4-2
|64.99
|57.69
|75 [9]
|22.45
|-4.04
|73 [8]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|2-4
|64.82
|66.09
|24 [2]
|26.36
|0.05
|74 [11]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|4-2
|64.61
|54.35
|96 [14]
|25.45
|-0.66
|75 [6]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|5-0
|64.47
|39.86
|228 [15]
|22.07
|-3.90
|76 [9]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|4-2
|64.39
|57.11
|76 [6]
|22.06
|-3.83
|77 [27]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|63.90
|55.25
|86 [32]
|25.99
|0.59
|78 [28]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|63.76
|59.79
|61 [29]
|24.68
|-0.58
|79 [7]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|6-0
|63.64
|37.86
|249 [18]
|23.71
|-1.43
|80 [10]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|5-1
|63.60
|50.44
|131 [15]
|23.08
|-2.01
|81 [14]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|3-3
|63.26
|64.74
|26 [4]
|19.77
|-4.99
|82 [9]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|5-1
|63.14
|43.91
|193 [18]
|29.59
|4.96
|83 [10]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|3-3
|63.10
|61.35
|49 [5]
|21.65
|-2.95
|84 [4]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|3-2
|63.06
|60.93
|52 [2]
|25.70
|1.15
|85 [12]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|5-0
|63.04
|44.89
|184 [31]
|25.19
|0.66
|86 [11]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|4-2
|62.97
|49.53
|140 [18]
|21.60
|-2.86
|87 [29]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|62.63
|62.25
|40 [21]
|22.54
|-1.59
|88 [12]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|4-2
|62.57
|52.94
|110 [12]
|22.55
|-1.52
|89 [15]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|4-2
|61.25
|56.52
|80 [20]
|22.77
|0.02
|90 [16]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|3-3
|61.11
|60.17
|60 [12]
|20.84
|-1.76
|91 [5]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|4-1
|60.79
|37.74
|250 [17]
|21.38
|-0.91
|92 [11]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|4-0
|60.49
|39.48
|235 [25]
|23.35
|1.36
|93 [13]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|4-1
|60.33
|47.61
|160 [25]
|18.62
|-3.21
|94 [6]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|3-3
|60.26
|52.90
|111 [9]
|20.35
|-1.41
|95 [30]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|60.18
|52.40
|118 [35]
|26.84
|5.16
|96 [31]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|60.11
|59.19
|65 [30]
|20.46
|-1.15
|97 [17]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|4-2
|60.04
|48.60
|150 [38]
|18.49
|-3.05
|98 [32]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|59.70
|73.91
|13 [8]
|19.39
|-1.80
|99 [14]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|6-0
|59.37
|28.21
|331 [52]
|24.93
|4.07
|100 [12]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|3-3
|59.34
|61.57
|45 [4]
|21.38
|0.53
|101 [18]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|6-0
|59.22
|36.02
|264 [50]
|24.04
|3.32
|102 [13]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|4-2
|59.09
|53.95
|103 [8]
|23.37
|2.79
|103 [8]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|6-0
|58.95
|43.02
|203 [10]
|24.28
|3.82
|104 [13]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|4-2
|58.95
|46.40
|172 [28]
|19.52
|-0.93
|105 [19]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|4-2
|58.57
|53.38
|106 [24]
|22.55
|2.49
|106 [15]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|3-2
|58.52
|54.72
|91 [10]
|19.08
|-0.94
|107 [16]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|4-2
|58.50
|54.09
|99 [11]
|22.21
|2.21
|108 [17]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|4-2
|58.45
|48.35
|153 [23]
|21.14
|1.19
|109 [14]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|4-1
|58.40
|39.49
|234 [24]
|19.80
|-0.10
|110 [18]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|4-2
|58.31
|51.49
|125 [14]
|19.45
|-0.36
|111 [9]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|5-1
|58.29
|41.01
|221 [14]
|20.76
|0.97
|112 [15]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|4-2
|58.05
|29.48
|324 [39]
|20.41
|0.87
|113 [7]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|4-2
|57.83
|40.29
|225 [15]
|20.68
|1.35
|114 [20]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|4-1
|57.63
|36.01
|265 [51]
|20.13
|1.01
|115 [16]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|3-3
|57.30
|60.58
|56 [6]
|18.37
|-0.43
|116 [14]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|2-4
|57.29
|62.63
|38 [5]
|20.29
|1.51
|117 [15]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|5-1
|57.27
|38.22
|247 [42]
|22.52
|3.76
|118 [33]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|57.17
|66.05
|25 [15]
|19.37
|0.71
|119 [8]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|5-0
|57.04
|26.60
|342 [39]
|23.01
|4.47
|120 [9]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|4-1
|56.96
|47.95
|157 [11]
|23.21
|4.75
|121 [21]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|1-5
|56.39
|64.72
|27 [5]
|19.60
|1.72
|122 [17]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|4-2
|56.36
|49.02
|145 [12]
|20.97
|3.12
|123 [10]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|2-1
|56.35
|60.33
|59 [3]
|18.58
|0.74
|124 [22]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|4-2
|56.24
|51.91
|123 [28]
|21.32
|3.58
|125 [19]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|4-2
|55.76
|49.04
|144 [20]
|23.06
|5.80
|126 [11]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|2-3
|55.46
|56.53
|79 [6]
|20.21
|3.25
|127 [12]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|2-3
|55.18
|58.04
|71 [5]
|20.42
|3.74
|128 [1]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|5-1
|54.95
|43.73
|194 [6]
|20.21
|3.76
|129 [23]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|4-2
|54.94
|45.31
|179 [42]
|20.36
|3.92
|130 [24]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|2-4
|54.86
|51.36
|129 [32]
|20.84
|4.49
|131 [20]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|4-2
|54.83
|50.38
|133 [16]
|18.15
|1.82
|132 [16]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|3-3
|54.44
|54.57
|95 [13]
|22.88
|6.94
|133 [25]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|4-2
|54.35
|52.82
|113 [26]
|20.59
|4.75
|134 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5-0
|54.33
|20.15
|389 [16]
|21.70
|5.88
|135 [17]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|2-3
|54.15
|56.08
|82 [10]
|24.10
|8.45
|136 [21]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-2
|54.05
|47.41
|162 [26]
|21.47
|5.92
|137 [18]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|3-3
|53.96
|59.56
|62 [8]
|19.56
|4.10
|138 [26]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|2-4
|53.95
|57.72
|74 [18]
|19.25
|3.80
|139 [18]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|5-1
|53.89
|35.47
|270 [31]
|22.62
|7.24
|140 [34]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|53.83
|52.09
|122 [37]
|19.40
|4.07
|141 [27]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-4
|53.82
|64.58
|29 [6]
|15.09
|-0.23
|142 [35]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|53.56
|39.22
|236 [42]
|17.80
|2.75
|143 [36]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|53.13
|61.35
|50 [25]
|17.54
|2.92
|144 [10]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|3-3
|53.11
|55.46
|84 [3]
|15.74
|1.13
|145 [37]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|52.93
|60.92
|53 [26]
|18.24
|3.80
|146 [28]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|3-3
|52.90
|49.90
|137 [34]
|20.02
|5.63
|147 [19]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|4-2
|52.85
|44.70
|186 [16]
|19.63
|5.28
|148 [22]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|5-2
|52.78
|38.81
|239 [43]
|19.47
|5.20
|149 [23]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|3-3
|52.71
|45.15
|180 [31]
|16.87
|2.66
|150 [13]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|5-0
|52.54
|29.42
|325 [31]
|18.73
|4.70
|151 [29]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-2
|52.37
|47.92
|158 [41]
|20.18
|6.32
|152 [14]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|6-0
|52.28
|33.29
|289 [23]
|21.96
|8.18
|153 [11]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|6-1
|51.90
|41.26
|218 [13]
|20.57
|7.17
|154 [24]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|4-2
|51.90
|47.36
|164 [27]
|19.72
|6.32
|155 [25]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|4-1
|51.82
|33.15
|292 [49]
|21.05
|7.73
|156 [19]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|3-3
|51.68
|52.24
|120 [19]
|12.43
|-0.74
|157 [38]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|51.33
|33.50
|288 [44]
|12.89
|0.07
|158 [20]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-4
|50.85
|61.25
|51 [6]
|17.15
|4.80
|159 [30]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|3-4
|50.83
|50.33
|134 [33]
|15.45
|3.13
|160 [15]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|5-1
|50.68
|28.63
|329 [32]
|15.23
|3.05
|161 [21]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|3-3
|50.59
|47.88
|159 [25]
|16.05
|3.96
|162 [22]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|3-3
|50.53
|40.03
|227 [36]
|16.03
|4.00
|163 [12]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|4-2
|50.26
|43.64
|195 [9]
|17.32
|5.56
|164 [31]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|1-5
|50.20
|58.05
|69 [16]
|17.46
|5.76
|165 [20]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|5-1
|49.68
|27.97
|332 [42]
|14.68
|3.51
|166 [2]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5-1
|49.43
|29.69
|323 [11]
|13.92
|3.00
|167 [26]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-6
|49.41
|67.39
|21 [2]
|15.90
|5.00
|168 [2]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|6-0
|49.06
|15.78
|411 [37]
|13.95
|3.39
|169 [3]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|5-0
|48.98
|25.65
|350 [23]
|15.29
|4.81
|170 [13]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|4-1
|48.91
|30.07
|320 [27]
|14.36
|3.96
|171 [4]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|4-2
|48.88
|26.16
|346 [21]
|13.21
|2.83
|172 [5]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|5-1
|48.57
|31.96
|308 [16]
|16.43
|6.36
|173 [27]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|3-3
|48.38
|49.13
|142 [19]
|12.73
|2.85
|174 [16]
|Laney
|4-AA
|5-0
|48.32
|35.25
|272 [21]
|12.52
|2.70
|175 [14]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|5-1
|48.03
|38.31
|245 [17]
|17.78
|8.25
|176 [17]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-4
|48.00
|61.54
|47 [1]
|15.16
|5.66
|177 [18]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|6-0
|47.80
|26.61
|341 [38]
|15.11
|5.81
|178 [21]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|3-3
|47.77
|50.90
|130 [11]
|14.17
|4.90
|179 [22]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|3-3
|47.69
|46.74
|167 [13]
|14.39
|5.20
|180 [28]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|4-1
|47.44
|30.19
|319 [51]
|17.01
|8.07
|181 [32]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-4
|47.36
|54.65
|93 [23]
|15.54
|6.69
|182 [15]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|2-2
|47.33
|42.64
|208 [12]
|13.67
|4.85
|183 [23]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|5-1
|47.15
|28.87
|327 [41]
|17.69
|9.05
|184 [33]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|5-1
|47.12
|34.48
|276 [53]
|13.79
|5.17
|185 [3]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5-1
|47.01
|26.52
|343 [13]
|16.90
|8.39
|186 [23]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|3-3
|46.79
|46.00
|175 [30]
|16.87
|8.58
|187 [19]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|4-2
|46.46
|39.09
|237 [16]
|14.70
|6.74
|188 [24]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|5-1
|46.46
|24.68
|359 [46]
|14.17
|6.21
|189 [29]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|4-1
|46.27
|35.84
|267 [45]
|15.38
|7.61
|190 [39]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|46.25
|16.24
|407 [46]
|16.34
|8.59
|191 [40]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|46.16
|40.35
|224 [41]
|13.15
|5.49
|192 [24]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-4
|46.00
|69.56
|17 [2]
|15.38
|7.88
|193 [25]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|3-3
|45.87
|38.80
|240 [41]
|14.95
|7.59
|194 [6]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|3-2
|45.68
|54.20
|98 [1]
|12.64
|5.46
|195 [34]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-5
|45.46
|79.53
|4 [1]
|13.96
|7.00
|196 [20]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|3-2
|45.36
|31.80
|309 [27]
|15.37
|8.51
|197 [7]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|4-2
|45.32
|32.41
|302 [14]
|13.05
|6.24
|198 [30]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|2-4
|45.31
|52.57
|117 [13]
|16.73
|9.92
|199 [31]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|4-1
|45.13
|22.03
|378 [57]
|10.37
|3.75
|200 [35]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|2-4
|45.06
|58.27
|68 [15]
|12.74
|6.18
|201 [26]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|2-3
|44.89
|49.42
|141 [22]
|15.64
|9.25
|202 [36]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|2-4
|44.88
|51.62
|124 [29]
|17.35
|10.97
|203 [25]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|4-2
|44.88
|32.54
|301 [37]
|11.90
|5.53
|204 [37]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-4
|44.77
|52.40
|119 [27]
|16.27
|10.01
|205 [8]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|3-2
|44.63
|42.81
|206 [7]
|16.12
|9.99
|206 [38]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|3-3
|44.61
|44.48
|188 [44]
|13.38
|7.27
|207 [27]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|4-1
|44.57
|25.19
|356 [51]
|16.04
|9.97
|208 [16]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|4-2
|44.49
|42.70
|207 [11]
|12.36
|6.38
|209 [28]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|2-4
|44.44
|51.41
|126 [20]
|15.12
|9.18
|210 [21]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|4-2
|44.15
|36.77
|258 [20]
|15.21
|9.57
|211 [29]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-4
|43.97
|53.19
|107 [17]
|16.92
|11.45
|212 [30]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|2-4
|43.95
|53.66
|104 [16]
|13.29
|7.85
|213 [32]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|3-3
|43.85
|44.30
|191 [35]
|15.68
|10.33
|214 [39]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|3-3
|43.63
|38.28
|246 [49]
|13.48
|8.35
|215 [40]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|3-2
|43.62
|40.65
|222 [47]
|11.54
|6.43
|216 [9]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|5-1
|43.52
|33.08
|293 [13]
|10.73
|5.71
|217 [41]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|43.52
|52.17
|121 [36]
|14.19
|9.18
|218 [33]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-4
|43.47
|47.98
|156 [24]
|13.04
|8.07
|219 [31]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|1-5
|43.36
|60.60
|55 [7]
|17.77
|12.91
|220 [26]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|2-4
|43.18
|46.42
|171 [14]
|12.96
|8.28
|221 [34]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|3-3
|43.04
|42.28
|210 [38]
|15.87
|11.34
|222 [4]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|6-0
|42.42
|-14.91
|460 [25]
|12.85
|8.94
|223 [27]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|4-1
|42.03
|32.36
|305 [38]
|12.18
|8.65
|224 [28]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|2-4
|41.83
|43.58
|196 [19]
|13.31
|9.99
|225 [32]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|2-4
|41.80
|49.75
|138 [21]
|16.91
|13.62
|226 [5]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-2
|41.77
|42.19
|211 [2]
|13.34
|10.07
|227 [41]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|3-2
|41.64
|41.94
|213 [45]
|12.05
|8.92
|228 [10]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|4-1
|41.60
|30.70
|316 [18]
|15.44
|12.33
|229 [22]
|Union County
|8-AA
|4-1
|41.46
|25.97
|347 [40]
|11.85
|8.89
|230 [42]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|41.32
|50.39
|132 [38]
|9.78
|6.96
|231 [35]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|3-4
|41.17
|36.41
|262 [44]
|14.74
|12.07
|232 [33]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|1-5
|41.06
|54.05
|101 [15]
|9.38
|6.82
|233 [11]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|5-1
|40.91
|22.31
|373 [27]
|9.81
|7.40
|234 [6]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|3-3
|40.88
|38.69
|241 [3]
|17.37
|14.99
|235 [36]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|3-3
|40.73
|43.93
|192 [36]
|11.43
|9.21
|236 [23]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|4-2
|40.64
|32.78
|296 [24]
|11.37
|9.23
|237 [12]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|2-4
|40.56
|47.54
|161 [3]
|15.61
|13.54
|238 [43]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|40.46
|43.46
|198 [40]
|11.95
|10.00
|239 [42]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|2-4
|40.45
|48.76
|147 [36]
|13.72
|11.77
|240 [34]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|4-2
|40.07
|34.19
|278 [47]
|9.68
|8.11
|241 [29]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|5-1
|40.01
|21.17
|382 [50]
|14.21
|12.71
|242 [37]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|2-4
|40.00
|44.88
|185 [33]
|11.28
|9.78
|243 [43]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|4-2
|39.89
|30.34
|318 [54]
|12.17
|10.78
|244 [17]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|4-1
|39.89
|24.21
|366 [30]
|14.18
|12.80
|245 [30]
|White County
|7-AAA
|2-3
|39.76
|45.62
|176 [15]
|12.36
|11.10
|246 [31]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|3-3
|39.71
|37.32
|254 [28]
|13.61
|12.40
|247 [38]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|2-4
|39.64
|45.38
|178 [30]
|11.58
|10.44
|248 [24]
|Model
|7-AA
|3-3
|39.45
|32.63
|300 [26]
|10.77
|9.83
|249 [44]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|39.39
|35.18
|273 [52]
|9.93
|9.04
|250 [25]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|4-2
|39.34
|31.11
|313 [29]
|14.97
|14.13
|251 [26]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-5
|39.28
|53.01
|109 [8]
|11.72
|10.95
|252 [44]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|39.27
|54.08
|100 [34]
|11.05
|10.28
|253 [35]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|3-3
|38.97
|38.94
|238 [40]
|14.34
|13.87
|254 [39]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|2-3
|38.93
|41.93
|214 [39]
|11.97
|11.54
|255 [45]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|3-3
|38.75
|45.00
|181 [43]
|14.92
|14.67
|256 [36]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|3-3
|38.34
|32.39
|303 [49]
|13.87
|14.03
|257 [13]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|3-2
|37.81
|37.43
|253 [10]
|12.39
|13.08
|258 [32]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|4-2
|37.49
|26.18
|345 [43]
|10.48
|11.49
|259 [18]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|3-2
|37.33
|33.18
|291 [24]
|9.03
|10.20
|260 [19]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|5-0
|37.27
|5.38
|435 [37]
|4.91
|6.14
|261 [40]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|1-5
|37.19
|50.11
|135 [17]
|14.39
|15.70
|262 [14]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|2-4
|37.13
|49.04
|143 [2]
|7.70
|9.08
|263 [41]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|2-3
|37.07
|32.76
|297 [50]
|11.18
|12.61
|264 [20]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|3-3
|37.01
|33.63
|285 [22]
|11.66
|13.16
|265 [21]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|4-3
|36.45
|30.69
|317 [26]
|13.66
|15.71
|266 [42]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-4
|36.36
|44.91
|183 [32]
|9.99
|12.13
|267 [46]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-5
|36.35
|55.10
|88 [21]
|10.43
|12.59
|268 [15]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|3-3
|36.31
|30.83
|315 [17]
|11.65
|13.85
|269 [22]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|5-1
|36.25
|14.03
|419 [35]
|9.01
|11.26
|270 [27]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|4-2
|36.13
|24.62
|360 [44]
|10.22
|12.59
|271 [43]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-4
|36.10
|55.58
|83 [8]
|6.33
|8.74
|272 [7]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|7-0
|36.03
|16.50
|405 [18]
|7.89
|10.36
|273 [16]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|2-4
|35.84
|46.53
|168 [4]
|6.76
|9.42
|274 [28]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-6
|35.75
|58.05
|70 [4]
|11.92
|14.67
|275 [29]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|4-2
|35.59
|27.96
|333 [33]
|9.32
|12.24
|276 [23]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|2-5
|35.23
|47.37
|163 [7]
|8.91
|12.18
|277 [17]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|5-1
|35.02
|21.15
|383 [29]
|13.86
|17.34
|278 [30]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|2-4
|34.85
|42.12
|212 [14]
|9.84
|13.49
|279 [33]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|3-3
|34.77
|34.10
|279 [33]
|7.27
|11.00
|280 [31]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-2
|34.75
|24.96
|358 [43]
|9.73
|13.48
|281 [44]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|1-5
|34.11
|56.17
|81 [7]
|11.49
|15.89
|282 [47]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-5
|33.92
|69.01
|19 [3]
|9.57
|14.15
|283 [37]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|3-3
|33.88
|32.64
|299 [48]
|5.87
|10.49
|284 [34]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|3-3
|33.69
|34.81
|275 [32]
|6.40
|11.21
|285 [8]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|3-2
|33.69
|31.56
|311 [8]
|11.65
|16.46
|286 [24]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|1-5
|33.54
|46.04
|174 [8]
|8.56
|13.52
|287 [18]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|4-2
|33.54
|19.72
|391 [32]
|7.58
|12.55
|288 [1]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|6-0
|33.49
|15.24
|413 [2]
|9.28
|14.30
|289 [25]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|2-4
|33.12
|35.62
|269 [20]
|8.91
|14.30
|290 [32]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|2-3
|33.01
|37.28
|256 [18]
|8.11
|13.60
|291 [19]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|3-3
|33.00
|36.49
|261 [11]
|5.11
|10.62
|292 [35]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|1-4
|32.87
|44.37
|190 [17]
|10.72
|16.35
|293 [36]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|3-3
|32.80
|25.28
|354 [45]
|6.92
|12.62
|294 [20]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|4-2
|32.75
|21.15
|384 [30]
|8.87
|14.62
|295 [48]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-7
|32.72
|59.20
|64 [14]
|6.30
|12.08
|296 [37]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|3-4
|32.59
|33.22
|290 [35]
|3.35
|9.26
|297 [45]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|32.10
|35.18
|274 [43]
|7.58
|13.99
|298 [45]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|4-2
|32.08
|33.58
|286 [48]
|5.73
|12.15
|299 [26]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|4-2
|31.87
|22.21
|376 [31]
|7.97
|14.61
|300 [38]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|2-4
|31.80
|40.63
|223 [35]
|5.01
|11.71
|301 [33]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|3-3
|31.77
|27.59
|336 [36]
|7.46
|14.19
|302 [38]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|2-4
|31.70
|36.65
|260 [30]
|12.26
|19.06
|303 [39]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|3-3
|31.38
|39.78
|231 [37]
|7.94
|15.07
|304 [9]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-3
|31.34
|30.94
|314 [9]
|11.00
|18.16
|305 [21]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|1-5
|31.05
|44.94
|182 [5]
|9.95
|17.39
|306 [40]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|4-1
|30.85
|20.25
|387 [52]
|3.62
|11.28
|307 [10]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|1-5
|30.73
|43.26
|200 [1]
|10.30
|18.07
|308 [22]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|1-5
|30.70
|42.59
|209 [8]
|10.32
|18.12
|309 [34]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|1-5
|30.59
|43.33
|199 [12]
|10.64
|18.55
|310 [23]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|4-2
|30.57
|20.80
|386 [31]
|9.32
|17.25
|311 [39]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|4-2
|30.30
|22.42
|370 [48]
|8.50
|16.70
|312 [24]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|2-4
|30.27
|28.68
|328 [19]
|6.53
|14.76
|313 [49]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|3-3
|30.13
|38.57
|242 [48]
|9.10
|17.48
|314 [46]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|2-4
|30.01
|35.82
|268 [46]
|8.09
|16.58
|315 [11]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|4-2
|29.91
|27.16
|339 [12]
|7.77
|16.36
|316 [47]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|1-5
|29.76
|48.57
|152 [22]
|4.37
|13.11
|317 [12]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|4-1
|29.58
|9.06
|428 [22]
|8.57
|17.49
|318 [40]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-4
|29.23
|36.68
|259 [29]
|4.81
|14.09
|319 [27]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|3-3
|28.87
|54.03
|102 [4]
|8.46
|18.10
|320 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4-2
|28.36
|21.28
|380 [1]
|7.57
|17.71
|321 [28]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|2-3
|28.22
|31.23
|312 [25]
|8.07
|18.35
|322 [1]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|6-0
|28.00
|-0.32
|447 [10]
|7.90
|18.39
|323 [13]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-3
|27.98
|32.92
|295 [6]
|6.33
|16.85
|324 [48]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-5
|27.60
|41.18
|219 [40]
|2.01
|12.92
|325 [41]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-5
|26.85
|43.26
|201 [33]
|1.72
|13.37
|326 [42]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|1-5
|26.71
|46.52
|169 [27]
|2.98
|14.78
|327 [43]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-5
|26.66
|39.58
|232 [38]
|4.95
|16.79
|328 [35]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|5-1
|26.61
|4.83
|438 [56]
|12.27
|24.16
|329 [25]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|2-4
|26.50
|34.02
|282 [12]
|4.95
|16.95
|330 [26]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-5
|26.27
|39.81
|230 [9]
|7.22
|19.46
|331 [50]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|1-5
|26.08
|41.84
|215 [46]
|7.28
|19.70
|332 [36]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|4-2
|26.07
|21.19
|381 [47]
|3.83
|16.26
|333 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3-3
|25.80
|26.24
|344 [1]
|4.71
|17.41
|334 [37]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|2-2
|25.59
|16.02
|410 [54]
|7.15
|20.06
|335 [51]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-6
|25.56
|54.66
|92 [22]
|1.55
|14.49
|336 [52]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-5
|25.06
|48.14
|155 [40]
|6.65
|20.09
|337 [27]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|3-2
|24.99
|12.86
|421 [39]
|2.22
|15.73
|338 [29]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-5
|24.54
|35.41
|271 [21]
|4.49
|18.45
|339 [38]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|3-3
|24.53
|27.51
|338 [37]
|-1.31
|12.66
|340 [14]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-3
|24.53
|38.34
|244 [4]
|6.33
|20.30
|341 [39]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|4-2
|24.40
|16.12
|409 [53]
|5.32
|19.43
|342 [15]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-3
|24.35
|18.53
|399 [17]
|4.52
|18.68
|343 [41]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|2-4
|24.02
|29.42
|326 [40]
|3.59
|18.07
|344 [49]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|1-5
|23.96
|45.54
|177 [29]
|5.49
|20.04
|345 [40]
|Butler
|4-AA
|2-3
|23.84
|17.92
|401 [49]
|4.03
|18.69
|346 [30]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|2-4
|23.58
|33.51
|287 [23]
|1.27
|16.20
|347 [28]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|3-3
|23.02
|25.89
|348 [22]
|3.94
|19.43
|348 [42]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-5
|23.01
|39.81
|229 [23]
|4.39
|19.88
|349 [31]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|1-4
|22.96
|36.15
|263 [19]
|4.28
|19.83
|350 [44]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|1-4
|22.52
|35.86
|266 [45]
|-1.87
|14.11
|351 [16]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|3-3
|21.83
|22.25
|374 [15]
|2.96
|19.64
|352 [29]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-4
|21.75
|28.60
|330 [20]
|6.05
|22.80
|353 [50]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-2
|21.73
|22.40
|371 [56]
|4.23
|21.01
|354 [53]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|4-2
|21.37
|20.87
|385 [57]
|2.11
|19.24
|355 [43]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|2-4
|21.37
|25.74
|349 [44]
|1.03
|18.17
|356 [45]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|0-6
|21.08
|48.73
|148 [23]
|5.76
|23.19
|357 [17]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|3-1
|20.66
|8.49
|429 [23]
|-0.87
|16.97
|358 [46]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|1-5
|20.51
|37.31
|255 [44]
|3.90
|21.89
|359 [41]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|2-4
|20.33
|25.65
|351 [41]
|6.44
|24.61
|360 [44]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-5
|20.15
|33.95
|283 [34]
|2.39
|20.74
|361 [30]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|3-3
|19.45
|18.96
|395 [34]
|-0.94
|18.12
|362 [32]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-3
|19.15
|24.31
|365 [29]
|1.15
|20.50
|363 [42]
|Redan
|5-AA
|2-4
|19.08
|31.70
|310 [28]
|5.37
|24.79
|364 [47]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-5
|19.01
|46.96
|166 [26]
|1.96
|21.45
|365 [31]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|2-4
|18.96
|25.13
|357 [24]
|0.02
|19.57
|366 [18]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|3-2
|18.32
|14.18
|418 [20]
|-1.12
|19.06
|367 [33]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|3-3
|18.18
|20.23
|388 [32]
|0.32
|20.65
|368 [2]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5-0
|18.07
|-15.22
|461 [7]
|-2.00
|18.43
|369 [43]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|1-5
|17.79
|37.01
|257 [19]
|-0.35
|20.36
|370 [3]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|4-1
|17.74
|4.58
|439 [8]
|0.42
|21.18
|371 [51]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|3-4
|17.37
|19.92
|390 [58]
|-0.54
|20.59
|372 [54]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-6
|17.27
|51.36
|128 [31]
|0.79
|22.02
|373 [3]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5-2
|17.24
|3.03
|441 [3]
|3.82
|25.09
|374 [32]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|3-3
|16.68
|9.94
|426 [41]
|-1.22
|20.59
|375 [19]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-5
|16.60
|32.19
|306 [7]
|1.19
|23.10
|376 [55]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|2-4
|16.53
|24.42
|362 [55]
|-1.16
|20.81
|377 [33]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|2-4
|16.26
|13.94
|420 [38]
|1.60
|23.84
|378 [4]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3-3
|15.61
|14.85
|416 [5]
|-3.54
|19.35
|379 [48]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-3
|15.31
|34.23
|277 [46]
|2.87
|26.06
|380 [34]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|3-3
|14.34
|18.74
|398 [34]
|-3.06
|21.10
|381 [45]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-6
|14.21
|41.57
|216 [21]
|-0.21
|24.09
|382 [56]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-6
|13.92
|49.69
|139 [35]
|0.37
|24.96
|383 [44]
|Washington
|6-AA
|1-5
|13.74
|27.95
|334 [34]
|-6.79
|17.97
|384 [20]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-5
|13.68
|34.09
|280 [5]
|-1.45
|23.37
|385 [46]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|13.07
|32.11
|307 [45]
|-3.98
|21.46
|386 [45]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|3-3
|12.70
|17.04
|404 [51]
|-2.72
|23.08
|387 [5]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|3-3
|12.44
|7.76
|431 [6]
|-4.77
|21.29
|388 [52]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-4
|12.27
|27.52
|337 [53]
|-1.62
|24.61
|389 [53]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-6
|12.26
|40.16
|226 [42]
|-4.83
|21.42
|390 [46]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-6
|11.97
|42.86
|205 [20]
|-1.36
|25.18
|391 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3-4
|11.81
|17.72
|402 [1]
|4.14
|30.83
|392 [47]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-5
|11.52
|32.95
|294 [36]
|-4.37
|22.61
|393 [21]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|3-2
|11.35
|-1.27
|450 [24]
|-1.14
|26.02
|394 [49]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-6
|11.05
|37.94
|248 [43]
|-2.98
|24.48
|395 [6]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|2-4
|10.77
|18.76
|397 [2]
|-0.27
|27.47
|396 [50]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-5
|10.73
|48.27
|154 [24]
|-3.30
|24.47
|397 [34]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|10.47
|18.77
|396 [35]
|-4.10
|23.94
|398 [22]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|3-2
|10.44
|10.05
|425 [21]
|-1.87
|26.20
|399 [54]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|1-4
|10.07
|23.76
|369 [55]
|-8.27
|20.17
|400 [35]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|2-4
|9.88
|18.31
|400 [36]
|-3.48
|25.15
|401 [51]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|3-3
|9.58
|9.76
|427 [53]
|-4.15
|24.77
|402 [36]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|1-5
|9.45
|24.57
|361 [25]
|-6.42
|22.63
|403 [35]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-5
|9.32
|25.20
|355 [28]
|-1.40
|27.79
|404 [55]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-6
|9.13
|43.47
|197 [37]
|-7.17
|22.21
|405 [46]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|1-5
|8.67
|27.70
|335 [35]
|-7.92
|21.91
|406 [4]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|5-1
|8.65
|-15.59
|462 [8]
|-0.13
|29.73
|407 [57]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-5
|8.64
|24.37
|363 [56]
|-5.63
|24.23
|408 [37]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|1-4
|8.32
|22.08
|377 [28]
|-5.81
|24.37
|409 [56]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|2-3
|7.96
|11.55
|423 [60]
|-5.60
|24.95
|410 [5]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-2
|7.93
|-1.36
|451 [4]
|-4.56
|26.01
|411 [7]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|2-4
|7.93
|16.34
|406 [3]
|-4.77
|25.81
|412 [36]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|1-4
|7.88
|19.56
|392 [33]
|0.43
|31.05
|413 [23]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-5
|6.64
|24.14
|367 [14]
|0.96
|32.82
|414 [47]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|1-5
|6.30
|32.66
|298 [25]
|-2.11
|30.10
|415 [38]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|1-5
|6.06
|19.24
|393 [33]
|-1.40
|31.04
|416 [48]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-6
|5.72
|29.86
|322 [30]
|-5.00
|27.78
|417 [39]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|2-4
|5.63
|8.18
|430 [42]
|-2.60
|30.27
|418 [52]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-5
|5.17
|25.54
|352 [50]
|-7.47
|25.86
|419 [49]
|Josey
|4-AA
|2-4
|4.54
|22.33
|372 [45]
|-5.92
|28.05
|420 [57]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|0-6
|4.33
|26.86
|340 [54]
|-7.43
|26.74
|421 [58]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|0-5
|3.44
|44.38
|189 [34]
|-7.52
|27.54
|422 [50]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|2-4
|1.82
|16.19
|408 [52]
|-7.67
|29.01
|423 [40]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-6
|1.29
|32.37
|304 [15]
|-5.99
|31.22
|424 [8]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|3-4
|1.17
|5.71
|434 [7]
|-3.27
|34.06
|425 [51]
|McNair
|5-AA
|2-4
|0.94
|4.44
|440 [57]
|-7.91
|29.66
|426 [41]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|2-4
|0.80
|1.13
|444 [46]
|-10.34
|27.36
|427 [9]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|0-5
|0.34
|15.10
|415 [4]
|-4.14
|34.03
|428 [48]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-5
|-0.25
|21.92
|379 [49]
|-9.55
|29.21
|429 [59]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|1-4
|-1.83
|15.17
|414 [59]
|-9.31
|31.03
|430 [52]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-4-1
|-1.86
|17.17
|403 [50]
|-18.40
|21.96
|431 [42]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|2-5
|-2.84
|12.33
|422 [40]
|-11.13
|30.22
|432 [3]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|3-3
|-3.38
|-3.03
|453 [5]
|-5.98
|35.91
|433 [53]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-6
|-3.78
|34.08
|281 [22]
|-15.68
|26.60
|434 [54]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|1-5
|-4.37
|14.62
|417 [55]
|-9.15
|33.72
|435 [60]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-6
|-4.42
|33.74
|284 [47]
|-12.16
|30.76
|436 [43]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|1-5
|-5.08
|5.17
|436 [44]
|-16.84
|26.75
|437 [53]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-5
|-5.15
|39.55
|233 [39]
|-5.69
|37.96
|438 [37]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|2-4
|-5.68
|-0.96
|449 [38]
|-7.00
|37.18
|439 [55]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-6
|-6.39
|22.23
|375 [46]
|-12.76
|32.14
|440 [49]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-5
|-6.51
|24.35
|364 [47]
|-12.62
|32.39
|441 [50]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|0-6
|-6.68
|37.63
|251 [26]
|-11.24
|33.94
|442 [24]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-5
|-7.11
|15.69
|412 [19]
|-13.03
|32.58
|443 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2-3-1
|-7.57
|2.42
|442 [9]
|-14.45
|31.62
|444 [44]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|4-2
|-8.72
|-9.04
|458 [48]
|-5.97
|41.26
|445 [45]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|-9.89
|23.93
|368 [26]
|-12.72
|35.68
|446 [6]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|2-3
|-12.24
|-2.51
|452 [5]
|-14.94
|35.80
|447 [7]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|2-4
|-12.43
|6.38
|432 [2]
|-16.67
|34.27
|448 [56]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-5-1
|-16.59
|19.17
|394 [48]
|-21.36
|33.72
|449 [57]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-6
|-17.53
|25.53
|353 [42]
|-17.31
|38.72
|450 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-6
|-17.87
|30.02
|321 [10]
|-11.03
|45.34
|451 [4]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3-3
|-18.15
|-0.01
|446 [4]
|-16.47
|40.18
|452 [58]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|1-5
|-19.70
|0.38
|445 [58]
|-14.18
|44.02
|453 [38]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-6
|-20.82
|10.96
|424 [36]
|-19.43
|39.90
|454 [5]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-4
|-23.79
|5.02
|437 [3]
|-20.97
|41.33
|455 [46]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|2-4
|-24.60
|-12.93
|459 [49]
|-17.76
|45.35
|456 [8]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-1
|-25.54
|-27.81
|465 [9]
|-26.20
|37.84
|457 [9]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|2-5
|-26.41
|-8.43
|457 [6]
|-20.87
|44.04
|458 [6]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-5
|-28.31
|-8.26
|456 [6]
|-24.39
|42.43
|459 [11]
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2-5
|-32.73
|-26.99
|464 [12]
|-24.81
|46.42
|460 [7]
|Grace Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-3
|-39.07
|-16.76
|463 [7]
|-32.04
|45.53
|461 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-5
|-42.64
|-0.74
|448 [54]
|-30.29
|50.86
|462 [47]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|-44.35
|1.53
|443 [45]
|-33.13
|49.72
|463 [12]
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|0-5
|-53.09
|-6.92
|455 [11]
|-35.27
|56.33
|464 [48]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-6
|-57.60
|6.09
|433 [43]
|-35.89
|60.22
|465 [49]
|GSIC
|8-A Division II †
|1-5
|-61.59
|-6.43
|454 [47]
|-38.40
|61.69
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|90.22
|78.58
|2
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|83.10
|72.81
|3
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|81.80
|73.14
|4
|5-AAA
|4
|76.79
|66.38
|5
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|74.98
|70.08
|6
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|74.29
|66.34
|7
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|73.41
|66.79
|8
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|72.57
|62.97
|9
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|68.15
|63.97
|10
|7-AAAA
|6
|65.71
|55.67
|11
|8-AAA
|6
|65.49
|56.53
|12
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|64.74
|55.72
|13
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|63.02
|54.28
|14
|2-AAAAA
|7
|62.50
|52.32
|15
|1-A Division I
|4
|61.91
|51.12
|16
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|60.67
|53.35
|17
|4-AAAA
|8
|60.57
|49.20
|18
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|60.46
|52.25
|19
|3-AAAA
|6
|60.43
|49.36
|20
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|60.25
|50.65
|21
|1-AAAAA
|6
|59.80
|48.20
|22
|8-A Division I
|4
|59.61
|51.17
|23
|7-AAAAA
|6
|59.57
|51.70
|24
|1-AAA
|6
|58.59
|53.05
|25
|8-AAAAA
|7
|58.55
|51.57
|26
|1-AA
|7
|58.02
|51.24
|27
|5-A Division I
|4
|57.25
|46.66
|28
|2-AAAA
|7
|57.15
|48.29
|29
|2-A Division I
|5
|54.43
|46.39
|30
|2-AAA
|5
|53.71
|46.63
|31
|3-AA
|7
|52.60
|43.90
|32
|1-AAAA
|5
|52.24
|42.96
|33
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|52.07
|46.94
|34
|5-AAAA
|8
|51.10
|43.28
|35
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|51.08
|44.47
|36
|6-AAAAA
|7
|50.79
|40.40
|37
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|49.70
|38.19
|38
|8-AA
|6
|48.21
|42.96
|39
|6-A Division I
|4
|48.11
|48.40
|40
|5-AAAAA
|8
|48.08
|43.23
|41
|7-A Division II
|3
|46.61
|41.18
|42
|6-AAAA
|6
|46.14
|50.91
|43
|7-AAA
|7
|45.64
|39.61
|44
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|45.31
|40.19
|45
|3-AAA
|8
|44.53
|36.04
|46
|8-AAAA
|9
|44.06
|40.17
|47
|6-AAA
|8
|42.76
|34.38
|48
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|42.61
|37.86
|49
|7-AA
|7
|42.37
|32.00
|50
|3-AAAAA
|5
|41.76
|31.77
|51
|2-A Division II
|5
|41.68
|36.96
|52
|5-AA
|7
|41.21
|29.23
|53
|7-A Division I
|7
|40.56
|31.14
|54
|4-AA
|8
|39.59
|28.66
|55
|4-A Division I
|4
|38.66
|28.95
|56
|4-AAA
|6
|36.97
|25.41
|57
|3-A Division II
|5
|36.70
|30.75
|58
|3-A Division I
|5
|34.97
|23.15
|59
|4-AAAAA
|6
|34.18
|32.71
|60
|4-A Division II
|6
|32.15
|24.32
|61
|6-AA
|7
|29.81
|21.33
|62
|8-A Division II
|6
|28.25
|30.16
|63
|6-A Division II
|8
|27.62
|12.90
|64
|2-AA
|8
|27.00
|15.53
|65
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|25.03
|20.29
|66
|5-A Division II
|6
|25.02
|13.97
|67
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|24.39
|19.26
|68
|1-A Division II
|7
|23.13
|12.13
|69
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|21.29
|14.59
|70
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|19.72
|9.05
|71
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|19.70
|9.89
|72
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|17.85
|12.30
|73
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|16.19
|13.76
|74
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|15.48
|8.18
|75
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|7.38
|2.44
|76
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5
|4.70
|-5.81
|77
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4
|-16.11
|-23.64
|78
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2
|-37.87
|-42.91
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|09/09
|Pace Academy
|Lovett
|20 - 30
|17.64
|88.1%
|0.194
|09/30
|Douglas County
|New Manchester
|10 - 6
|33.27
|97.7%
|0.226
|08/26
|Adairsville
|Cherokee Bluff
|51 - 50
|25.57
|94.8%
|0.242
|09/08
|Therrell
|Towers
|3 - 0
|27.94
|96.0%
|0.257
|09/02
|Discovery
|Stone Mountain
|20 - 14
|32.81
|97.6%
|0.280
|09/09
|Calvary Christian
|Flint River Academy
|30 - 19
|47.98
|99.6%
|0.296
|09/23
|Burke County
|Statesboro
|35 - 32
|24.29
|94.0%
|0.299
|09/23
|Arabia Mountain
|Locust Grove
|13 - 12
|20.73
|91.3%
|0.302
|08/26
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|Murray County
|13 - 7
|30.58
|97.0%
|0.302
|08/19
|Veterans
|Richmond Academy
|23 - 20
|23.97
|93.8%
|0.303
|09/02
|Deerfield-Windsor
|Strong Rock Christian
|19 - 42
|7.99
|71.2%
|0.307
|09/16
|Edmund Burke Academy
|Piedmont Academy
|25 - 24
|19.83
|90.4%
|0.313
|09/23
|Fitzgerald
|Dodge County
|20 - 12
|34.13
|98.0%
|0.322
|08/19
|Kennesaw Mountain
|Cass
|26 - 25
|19.01
|89.6%
|0.324
|09/02
|Central Fellowship Christian
|Tiftarea Academy
|33 - 29
|23.78
|93.7%
|0.329
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|101.51
|09/09
|Colquitt County
|Lee County
|48 - 27
|14.40
|83.6%
|95.57
|09/16
|Mill Creek
|Cedar Grove
|52 - 36
|14.28
|83.4%
|94.81
|09/23
|Colquitt County
|Cedar Grove
|39 - 17
|22.77
|93.0%
|94.20
|10/28
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|-
|21.12
|91.6%
|92.58
|10/14
|Mill Creek
|Buford
|-
|14.81
|84.3%
|91.55
|08/20
|Mill Creek
|Walton
|47 - 41
|15.78
|85.7%
|87.64
|09/29
|Lee County
|Houston County
|50 - 21
|13.90
|82.9%
|86.30
|09/23
|Mill Creek
|Parkview
|40 - 17
|22.79
|93.0%
|85.20
|10/21
|Houston County
|Thomas County Central
|-
|0.11
|50.3%
|84.93
|10/28
|Lee County
|Thomas County Central
|-
|16.44
|86.6%
|83.54
|08/26
|Houston County
|Perry
|57 - 56
|6.19
|66.9%
|83.13
|10/07
|Walton
|North Cobb
|-
|11.03
|77.7%
|83.10
|09/02
|Buford
|North Cobb
|21 - 14
|9.57
|74.7%
|82.52
|11/04
|Lambert
|Milton
|-
|6.67
|68.0%
|81.83
|09/09
|Milton
|Roswell
|14 - 7
|1.78
|55.0%
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com