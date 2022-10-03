Maxwell summary after Week 7

BreakingNews
The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

ExploreAJC rankings: Ware No. 1 in 5A; Hebron, Heritage-Ringgold make history

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,208 of 1,277 total games (ignoring ties) (94.60%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.47 points and all game margins within 12.06 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 2.42

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Colquitt County6-0113.561Lee County5-196.73
2Mill Creek6-0105.062Hughes6-089.60
3Valdosta6-090.013Houston County5-185.26
4Walton4-189.284Gainesville6-083.23
5Buford6-087.835Thomas County Central6-082.72
6Parkview5-184.696Woodward Academy5-181.51
7Lambert5-084.637Roswell5-181.03
8Carrollton6-081.088Northside (Warner Robins)4-274.29
9North Cobb3-280.689Marist4-272.14
10Milton2-380.3810Rome5-171.48
11Westlake4-276.9511Blessed Trinity4-269.22
12Grayson5-176.2412South Paulding4-267.01
13Lowndes3-275.3613Alpharetta4-265.61
14Norcross4-274.8314Sequoyah3-363.26
15Brookwood3-373.7715Douglas County4-261.25



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Ware County4-080.481Cedartown6-088.25
2Dutchtown6-077.582Perry5-181.49
3Warner Robins2-473.403Troup6-077.61
4Coffee4-172.904North Oconee5-074.77
5Calhoun4-272.635Benedictine3-274.21
6Cambridge4-268.146Bainbridge2-470.88
7Loganville7-067.737Burke County5-070.69
8Cartersville5-167.578Whitewater5-165.81
9Creekside4-265.179Starr's Mill4-264.39
10Jefferson4-264.9910Pace Academy5-163.60
11Jones County4-264.6111Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-262.97
12Kell5-063.0412Stockbridge4-262.57
13Eastside4-258.9513Wayne County4-160.33
14Clarke Central2-457.2914Heritage (Ringgold)6-059.37
15Northside (Columbus)5-157.2715Stephenson3-258.52



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove4-293.211Pierce County5-072.65
2Sandy Creek6-171.432Fitzgerald5-070.99
3Stephens County5-171.003Cook5-168.23
4Carver (Atlanta)4-168.274Rockmart3-263.06
5Hebron Christian6-067.515Thomson4-160.79
6Dougherty6-066.696Callaway3-360.26
7Oconee County3-365.867Northeast4-257.83
8Monroe Area2-464.828South Atlanta5-057.04
9Adairsville5-163.149Athens Academy4-156.96
10Peach County3-363.1010Appling County2-156.35
11Calvary Day4-060.4911Fellowship Christian2-355.46
12Thomasville3-359.3412Eagle's Landing Christian2-355.18
13Mary Persons4-259.0913Vidalia5-052.54
14Carver (Columbus)4-158.4014Worth County6-052.28
15Hart County4-258.0515Putnam County5-150.68



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Prince Avenue Christian5-077.891Bowdon5-154.95
2Rabun County6-073.022Early County6-049.06
3Brooks County4-172.703Johnson County5-048.98
4Irwin County4-172.004Schley County4-248.88
5Darlington6-065.245Clinch County5-148.57
6Swainsboro5-064.476Charlton County3-245.68
7Bleckley County6-063.647Manchester4-245.32
8Elbert County6-058.958Dooly County3-244.63
9Whitefield Academy5-158.299McIntosh County Academy5-143.52
10Metter3-353.1110Aquinas4-141.60
11Lamar County6-151.9011Washington-Wilkes5-140.91
12St. Francis4-250.2612Emanuel County Institute2-440.56
13Social Circle4-148.9113Lincoln County3-237.81
14Mount Pisgah Christian5-148.0314Mitchell County2-437.13
15Dublin2-247.3315Wilcox County3-336.31



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy5-054.331Central Fellowship Christian6-028.00
2St. Anne-Pacelli5-149.432Brentwood School3-325.80
3Stratford Academy5-147.013Edmund Burke Academy4-117.74
4Heritage (Newnan)6-042.424Briarwood Academy3-315.61
5Brookstone3-241.775Southwest Georgia Academy3-312.44



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Thomas Jefferson6-033.491Cherokee Christian4-228.36
2Robert Toombs Academy3-411.812Skipstone Academy5-018.07
3Fullington Academy3-3-3.383Calvary Christian5-217.24
4Memorial Day3-3-18.154Lanier Christian5-18.65
5Harvester Christian1-4-23.795King's Academy3-27.93



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA6-0113.5674.4911 [6]52.78-22.27
2 [2]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA6-0105.0675.928 [4]49.25-17.31
3 [1]Lee County1-AAAAAA5-196.7375.1210 [2]41.51-16.72
4 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA4-293.2186.881 [1]40.23-14.47
5 [3]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA6-090.0160.3858 [28]35.10-16.41
6 [2]Hughes5-AAAAAA6-089.6051.37127 [30]38.19-12.91
7 [4]Walton5-AAAAAAA4-189.2870.8016 [11]40.55-10.23
8 [1]Cedartown7-AAAA6-088.2561.5746 [4]32.99-16.75
9 [5]Buford8-AAAAAAA6-087.8371.4915 [10]32.43-16.90
10 [3]Houston County1-AAAAAA5-185.2657.7473 [17]38.11-8.64
11 [6]Parkview4-AAAAAAA5-184.6964.5330 [17]36.12-10.08
12 [7]Lambert6-AAAAAAA5-084.6362.4539 [20]36.78-9.35
13 [4]Gainesville8-AAAAAA6-083.2356.8577 [19]34.55-10.18
14 [5]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA6-082.7259.3463 [13]36.21-8.01
15 [6]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA5-181.5148.64149 [37]34.12-8.88
16 [2]Perry2-AAAA5-181.4957.8172 [5]34.40-8.59
17 [8]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA6-081.0856.8478 [31]32.17-10.41
18 [7]Roswell7-AAAAAA5-181.0361.5248 [10]33.41-9.12
19 [9]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA3-280.6877.706 [3]32.23-9.95
20 [1]Ware County1-AAAAA4-080.4863.2636 [4]29.51-12.47
21 [10]Milton6-AAAAAAA2-380.3875.779 [5]28.59-13.29
22 [1]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I5-077.8959.0167 [2]31.22-8.17
23 [3]Troup4-AAAA6-077.6141.14220 [41]34.48-4.62
24 [2]Dutchtown2-AAAAA6-077.5855.1987 [12]27.92-11.15
25 [11]Westlake2-AAAAAAA4-276.9567.1222 [13]31.55-6.89
26 [12]Grayson4-AAAAAAA5-176.2461.9741 [22]28.77-8.97
27 [13]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA3-275.3674.4912 [7]31.32-5.53
28 [14]Norcross7-AAAAAAA4-274.8364.3831 [18]33.10-3.22
29 [4]North Oconee8-AAAA5-074.7746.42170 [28]25.16-11.10
30 [8]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA4-274.2964.0934 [8]28.79-7.00
31 [5]Benedictine3-AAAA3-274.2161.6044 [3]28.19-7.52
32 [15]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA3-373.7771.7514 [9]28.08-7.19
33 [3]Warner Robins2-AAAAA2-473.4078.135 [1]25.47-9.43
34 [2]Rabun County8-A Division I6-073.0252.64115 [5]27.67-6.85
35 [4]Coffee1-AAAAA4-172.9043.07202 [34]31.07-3.33
36 [16]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA4-272.7467.1123 [14]30.33-3.91
37 [3]Brooks County1-A Division I4-172.7059.1866 [1]32.17-2.03
38 [1]Pierce County3-AA5-072.6542.98204 [13]31.12-3.02
39 [5]Calhoun7-AAAAA4-272.6368.1920 [3]30.88-3.25
40 [17]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA4-272.1760.5657 [27]31.79-1.87
41 [9]Marist4-AAAAAA4-272.1463.4435 [9]28.50-5.14
42 [4]Irwin County1-A Division I4-172.0052.57116 [6]27.43-6.06
43 [18]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA5-071.9647.28165 [39]32.89-0.58
44 [10]Rome6-AAAAAA5-171.4848.59151 [39]27.83-5.15
45 [2]Sandy Creek5-AAA6-171.4352.75114 [10]28.81-4.11
46 [19]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA5-271.1654.5894 [33]28.69-3.97
47 [3]Stephens County8-AAA5-171.0054.2197 [7]25.54-6.95
48 [2]Fitzgerald1-AA5-070.9950.04136 [10]28.26-4.22
49 [6]Bainbridge1-AAAA2-470.8876.897 [1]25.50-6.88
50 [7]Burke County3-AAAA5-070.6955.0689 [9]30.75-1.43
51 [20]Denmark6-AAAAAAA4-170.1864.6728 [16]25.18-6.50
52 [11]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA4-269.2264.1733 [7]25.71-5.01
53 [21]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA4-269.0661.9642 [23]24.97-5.58
54 [22]Marietta3-AAAAAAA1-569.0579.803 [2]25.69-4.86
55 [23]McEachern3-AAAAAAA3-368.5269.4318 [12]29.25-0.77
56 [4]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA4-168.2753.58105 [9]27.98-1.79
57 [3]Cook1-AA5-168.2355.0590 [7]25.05-4.68
58 [6]Cambridge6-AAAAA4-268.1455.3985 [11]27.79-1.85
59 [24]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA2-467.9680.642 [1]24.34-5.11
60 [7]Loganville8-AAAAA7-067.7344.52187 [32]24.88-4.35
61 [8]Cartersville7-AAAAA5-167.5746.32173 [29]27.82-1.25
62 [5]Hebron Christian8-AAA6-067.5141.40217 [22]32.903.89
63 [12]South Paulding5-AAAAAA4-267.0160.9054 [11]28.680.17
64 [25]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA3-267.0061.6143 [24]27.85-0.64
65 [6]Dougherty1-AAA6-066.6937.55252 [27]26.87-1.32
66 [26]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-265.9663.0937 [19]23.06-4.40
67 [7]Oconee County8-AAA3-365.8664.3232 [3]22.87-4.49
68 [8]Whitewater4-AAAA5-165.8148.94146 [21]28.531.21
69 [13]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA4-265.6153.12108 [25]29.722.61
70 [5]Darlington7-A Division I6-065.2438.55243 [16]28.691.95
71 [9]Creekside5-AAAAA4-265.1752.85112 [18]21.63-5.04
72 [10]Jefferson8-AAAAA4-264.9957.6975 [9]22.45-4.04
73 [8]Monroe Area8-AAA2-464.8266.0924 [2]26.360.05
74 [11]Jones County2-AAAAA4-264.6154.3596 [14]25.45-0.66
75 [6]Swainsboro2-A Division I5-064.4739.86228 [15]22.07-3.90
76 [9]Starr's Mill4-AAAA4-264.3957.1176 [6]22.06-3.83
77 [27]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA3-363.9055.2586 [32]25.990.59
78 [28]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA3-263.7659.7961 [29]24.68-0.58
79 [7]Bleckley County2-A Division I6-063.6437.86249 [18]23.71-1.43
80 [10]Pace Academy5-AAAA5-163.6050.44131 [15]23.08-2.01
81 [14]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA3-363.2664.7426 [4]19.77-4.99
82 [9]Adairsville6-AAA5-163.1443.91193 [18]29.594.96
83 [10]Peach County2-AAA3-363.1061.3549 [5]21.65-2.95
84 [4]Rockmart7-AA3-263.0660.9352 [2]25.701.15
85 [12]Kell6-AAAAA5-063.0444.89184 [31]25.190.66
86 [11]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA4-262.9749.53140 [18]21.60-2.86
87 [29]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA3-362.6362.2540 [21]22.54-1.59
88 [12]Stockbridge5-AAAA4-262.5752.94110 [12]22.55-1.52
89 [15]Douglas County5-AAAAAA4-261.2556.5280 [20]22.770.02
90 [16]Creekview6-AAAAAA3-361.1160.1760 [12]20.84-1.76
91 [5]Thomson4-AA4-160.7937.74250 [17]21.38-0.91
92 [11]Calvary Day3-AAA4-060.4939.48235 [25]23.351.36
93 [13]Wayne County3-AAAA4-160.3347.61160 [25]18.62-3.21
94 [6]Callaway5-AA3-360.2652.90111 [9]20.35-1.41
95 [30]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA4-260.1852.40118 [35]26.845.16
96 [31]Newton4-AAAAAAA3-360.1159.1965 [30]20.46-1.15
97 [17]Effingham County2-AAAAAA4-260.0448.60150 [38]18.49-3.05
98 [32]Archer4-AAAAAAA1-559.7073.9113 [8]19.39-1.80
99 [14]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA6-059.3728.21331 [52]24.934.07
100 [12]Thomasville1-AAA3-359.3461.5745 [4]21.380.53
101 [18]Brunswick2-AAAAAA6-059.2236.02264 [50]24.043.32
102 [13]Mary Persons2-AAA4-259.0953.95103 [8]23.372.79
103 [8]Elbert County8-A Division I6-058.9543.02203 [10]24.283.82
104 [13]Eastside8-AAAAA4-258.9546.40172 [28]19.52-0.93
105 [19]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA4-258.5753.38106 [24]22.552.49
106 [15]Stephenson6-AAAA3-258.5254.7291 [10]19.08-0.94
107 [16]LaGrange4-AAAA4-258.5054.0999 [11]22.212.21
108 [17]Spalding2-AAAA4-258.4548.35153 [23]21.141.19
109 [14]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA4-158.4039.49234 [24]19.80-0.10
110 [18]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA4-258.3151.49125 [14]19.45-0.36
111 [9]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I5-158.2941.01221 [14]20.760.97
112 [15]Hart County8-AAA4-258.0529.48324 [39]20.410.87
113 [7]Northeast2-AA4-257.8340.29225 [15]20.681.35
114 [20]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA4-157.6336.01265 [51]20.131.01
115 [16]Crisp County1-AAA3-357.3060.5856 [6]18.37-0.43
116 [14]Clarke Central8-AAAAA2-457.2962.6338 [5]20.291.51
117 [15]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA5-157.2738.22247 [42]22.523.76
118 [33]Harrison3-AAAAAAA1-557.1766.0525 [15]19.370.71
119 [8]South Atlanta6-AA5-057.0426.60342 [39]23.014.47
120 [9]Athens Academy8-AA4-156.9647.95157 [11]23.214.75
121 [21]Allatoona6-AAAAAA1-556.3964.7227 [5]19.601.72
122 [17]Dawson County7-AAA4-256.3649.02145 [12]20.973.12
123 [10]Appling County3-AA2-156.3560.3359 [3]18.580.74
124 [22]Paulding County5-AAAAAA4-256.2451.91123 [28]21.323.58
125 [19]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA4-255.7649.04144 [20]23.065.80
126 [11]Fellowship Christian8-AA2-355.4656.5379 [6]20.213.25
127 [12]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA2-355.1858.0471 [5]20.423.74
128 [1]Bowdon7-A Division II5-154.9543.73194 [6]20.213.76
129 [23]River Ridge6-AAAAAA4-254.9445.31179 [42]20.363.92
130 [24]Shiloh8-AAAAAA2-454.8651.36129 [32]20.844.49
131 [20]Sonoraville7-AAAA4-254.8350.38133 [16]18.151.82
132 [16]Dalton7-AAAAA3-354.4454.5795 [13]22.886.94
133 [25]Veterans1-AAAAAA4-254.3552.82113 [26]20.594.75
134 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA5-054.3320.15389 [16]21.705.88
135 [17]Mays5-AAAAA2-354.1556.0882 [10]24.108.45
136 [21]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA4-254.0547.41162 [26]21.475.92
137 [18]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA3-353.9659.5662 [8]19.564.10
138 [26]Newnan5-AAAAAA2-453.9557.7274 [18]19.253.80
139 [18]Savannah Christian3-AAA5-153.8935.47270 [31]22.627.24
140 [34]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA5-153.8352.09122 [37]19.404.07
141 [27]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-453.8264.5829 [6]15.09-0.23
142 [35]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA4-253.5639.22236 [42]17.802.75
143 [36]Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-553.1361.3550 [25]17.542.92
144 [10]Metter3-A Division I3-353.1155.4684 [3]15.741.13
145 [37]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-452.9360.9253 [26]18.243.80
146 [28]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA3-352.9049.90137 [34]20.025.63
147 [19]Morgan County4-AAA4-252.8544.70186 [16]19.635.28
148 [22]Cairo1-AAAA5-252.7838.81239 [43]19.475.20
149 [23]Holy Innocents6-AAAA3-352.7145.15180 [31]16.872.66
150 [13]Vidalia3-AA5-052.5429.42325 [31]18.734.70
151 [29]Etowah6-AAAAAA4-252.3747.92158 [41]20.186.32
152 [14]Worth County1-AA6-052.2833.29289 [23]21.968.18
153 [11]Lamar County4-A Division I6-151.9041.26218 [13]20.577.17
154 [24]Hampton5-AAAA4-251.9047.36164 [27]19.726.32
155 [25]New Hampstead3-AAAA4-151.8233.15292 [49]21.057.73
156 [19]Union Grove2-AAAAA3-351.6852.24120 [19]12.43-0.74
157 [38]Camden County1-AAAAAAA4-251.3333.50288 [44]12.890.07
158 [20]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-450.8561.2551 [6]17.154.80
159 [30]Jackson County8-AAAAAA3-450.8350.33134 [33]15.453.13
160 [15]Putnam County4-AA5-150.6828.63329 [32]15.233.05
161 [21]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA3-350.5947.88159 [25]16.053.96
162 [22]Cass7-AAAAA3-350.5340.03227 [36]16.034.00
163 [12]St. Francis6-A Division I4-250.2643.64195 [9]17.325.56
164 [31]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA1-550.2058.0569 [16]17.465.76
165 [20]Harlem4-AAA5-149.6827.97332 [42]14.683.51
166 [2]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-149.4329.69323 [11]13.923.00
167 [26]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-649.4167.3921 [2]15.905.00
168 [2]Early County1-A Division II6-049.0615.78411 [37]13.953.39
169 [3]Johnson County5-A Division II5-048.9825.65350 [23]15.294.81
170 [13]Social Circle5-A Division I4-148.9130.07320 [27]14.363.96
171 [4]Schley County6-A Division II4-248.8826.16346 [21]13.212.83
172 [5]Clinch County2-A Division II5-148.5731.96308 [16]16.436.36
173 [27]Lovett5-AAAA3-348.3849.13142 [19]12.732.85
174 [16]Laney4-AA5-048.3235.25272 [21]12.522.70
175 [14]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I5-148.0338.31245 [17]17.788.25
176 [17]Sumter County1-AA1-448.0061.5447 [1]15.165.66
177 [18]North Cobb Christian6-AA6-047.8026.61341 [38]15.115.81
178 [21]Jackson2-AAA3-347.7750.90130 [11]14.174.90
179 [22]Ringgold6-AAA3-347.6946.74167 [13]14.395.20
180 [28]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA4-147.4430.19319 [51]17.018.07
181 [32]Alexander5-AAAAAA2-447.3654.6593 [23]15.546.69
182 [15]Dublin2-A Division I2-247.3342.64208 [12]13.674.85
183 [23]Gilmer7-AAA5-147.1528.87327 [41]17.699.05
184 [33]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA5-147.1234.48276 [53]13.795.17
185 [3]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA5-147.0126.52343 [13]16.908.39
186 [23]Villa Rica5-AAAAA3-346.7946.00175 [30]16.878.58
187 [19]Columbia5-AA4-246.4639.09237 [16]14.706.74
188 [24]Lumpkin County7-AAA5-146.4624.68359 [46]14.176.21
189 [29]Walnut Grove8-AAAA4-146.2735.84267 [45]15.387.61
190 [39]Osborne5-AAAAAAA5-046.2516.24407 [46]16.348.59
191 [40]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA3-246.1640.35224 [41]13.155.49
192 [24]Jenkins1-AAAAA1-446.0069.5617 [2]15.387.88
193 [25]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA3-345.8738.80240 [41]14.957.59
194 [6]Charlton County2-A Division II3-245.6854.2098 [1]12.645.46
195 [34]Tift County1-AAAAAA1-545.4679.534 [1]13.967.00
196 [20]Fannin County7-AA3-245.3631.80309 [27]15.378.51
197 [7]Manchester6-A Division II4-245.3232.41302 [14]13.056.24
198 [30]Baldwin2-AAAA2-445.3152.57117 [13]16.739.92
199 [31]East Forsyth8-AAAA4-145.1322.03378 [57]10.373.75
200 [35]Lanier8-AAAAAA2-445.0658.2768 [15]12.746.18
201 [26]Ola2-AAAAA2-344.8949.42141 [22]15.649.25
202 [36]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA2-444.8851.62124 [29]17.3510.97
203 [25]Monroe1-AAA4-244.8832.54301 [37]11.905.53
204 [37]East Paulding5-AAAAAA2-444.7752.40119 [27]16.2710.01
205 [8]Dooly County4-A Division II3-244.6342.81206 [7]16.129.99
206 [38]Evans2-AAAAAA3-344.6144.48188 [44]13.387.27
207 [27]Chamblee4-AAAAA4-144.5725.19356 [51]16.049.97
208 [16]Commerce8-A Division I4-244.4942.70207 [11]12.366.38
209 [28]Tucker4-AAAAA2-444.4451.41126 [20]15.129.18
210 [21]Berrien1-AA4-244.1536.77258 [20]15.219.57
211 [29]Statesboro1-AAAAA1-443.9753.19107 [17]16.9211.45
212 [30]Centennial6-AAAAA2-443.9553.66104 [16]13.297.85
213 [32]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA3-343.8544.30191 [35]15.6810.33
214 [39]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA3-343.6338.28246 [49]13.488.35
215 [40]Lassiter7-AAAAAA3-243.6240.65222 [47]11.546.43
216 [9]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II5-143.5233.08293 [13]10.735.71
217 [41]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-443.5252.17121 [36]14.199.18
218 [33]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-443.4747.98156 [24]13.048.07
219 [31]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA1-543.3660.6055 [7]17.7712.91
220 [26]Wesleyan7-AAA2-443.1846.42171 [14]12.968.28
221 [34]Miller Grove6-AAAA3-343.0442.28210 [38]15.8711.34
222 [4]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-042.42-14.91460 [25]12.858.94
223 [27]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA4-142.0332.36305 [38]12.188.65
224 [28]Upson-Lee2-AAA2-441.8343.58196 [19]13.319.99
225 [32]Decatur4-AAAAA2-441.8049.75138 [21]16.9113.62
226 [5]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-241.7742.19211 [2]13.3410.07
227 [41]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA3-241.6441.94213 [45]12.058.92
228 [10]Aquinas8-A Division II4-141.6030.70316 [18]15.4412.33
229 [22]Union County8-AA4-141.4625.97347 [40]11.858.89
230 [42]Duluth7-AAAAAAA2-441.3250.39132 [38]9.786.96
231 [35]Riverdale4-AAAA3-441.1736.41262 [44]14.7412.07
232 [33]Northgate3-AAAAA1-541.0654.05101 [15]9.386.82
233 [11]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II5-140.9122.31373 [27]9.817.40
234 [6]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA3-340.8838.69241 [3]17.3714.99
235 [36]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA3-340.7343.93192 [36]11.439.21
236 [23]Brantley County3-AA4-240.6432.78296 [24]11.379.23
237 [12]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II2-440.5647.54161 [3]15.6113.54
238 [43]Discovery7-AAAAAAA3-440.4643.46198 [40]11.9510.00
239 [42]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA2-440.4548.76147 [36]13.7211.77
240 [34]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA4-240.0734.19278 [47]9.688.11
241 [29]Coahulla Creek6-AAA5-140.0121.17382 [50]14.2112.71
242 [37]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA2-440.0044.88185 [33]11.289.78
243 [43]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA4-239.8930.34318 [54]12.1710.78
244 [17]Trion7-A Division I4-139.8924.21366 [30]14.1812.80
245 [30]White County7-AAA2-339.7645.62176 [15]12.3611.10
246 [31]Liberty County3-AAA3-339.7137.32254 [28]13.6112.40
247 [38]Westover1-AAAA2-439.6445.38178 [30]11.5810.44
248 [24]Model7-AA3-339.4532.63300 [26]10.779.83
249 [44]South Effingham2-AAAAAA2-239.3935.18273 [52]9.939.04
250 [25]North Murray7-AA4-239.3431.11313 [29]14.9714.13
251 [26]Dodge County1-AA1-539.2853.01109 [8]11.7210.95
252 [44]Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-539.2754.08100 [34]11.0510.28
253 [35]McIntosh3-AAAAA3-338.9738.94238 [40]14.3413.87
254 [39]Madison County8-AAAA2-338.9341.93214 [39]11.9711.54
255 [45]Grovetown2-AAAAAA3-338.7545.00181 [43]14.9214.67
256 [36]Hiram7-AAAAA3-338.3432.39303 [49]13.8714.03
257 [13]Lincoln County8-A Division II3-237.8137.43253 [10]12.3913.08
258 [32]Long County3-AAA4-237.4926.18345 [43]10.4811.49
259 [18]Pepperell7-A Division I3-237.3333.18291 [24]9.0310.20
260 [19]Screven County3-A Division I5-037.275.38435 [37]4.916.14
261 [40]Griffin2-AAAA1-537.1950.11135 [17]14.3915.70
262 [14]Mitchell County1-A Division II2-437.1349.04143 [2]7.709.08
263 [41]McDonough5-AAAA2-337.0732.76297 [50]11.1812.61
264 [20]Mount Vernon6-A Division I3-337.0133.63285 [22]11.6613.16
265 [21]Temple4-A Division I4-336.4530.69317 [26]13.6615.71
266 [42]North Hall8-AAAA2-436.3644.91183 [32]9.9912.13
267 [46]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-536.3555.1088 [21]10.4312.59
268 [15]Wilcox County4-A Division II3-336.3130.83315 [17]11.6513.85
269 [22]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I5-136.2514.03419 [35]9.0111.26
270 [27]East Jackson8-AA4-236.1324.62360 [44]10.2212.59
271 [43]West Laurens2-AAAA1-436.1055.5883 [8]6.338.74
272 [7]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-036.0316.50405 [18]7.8910.36
273 [16]Christian Heritage7-A Division II2-435.8446.53168 [4]6.769.42
274 [28]Jeff Davis1-AA0-635.7558.0570 [4]11.9214.67
275 [29]Toombs County3-AA4-235.5927.96333 [33]9.3212.24
276 [23]Pelham1-A Division I2-535.2347.37163 [7]8.9112.18
277 [17]Telfair County4-A Division II5-135.0221.15383 [29]13.8617.34
278 [30]Haralson County7-AA2-434.8542.12212 [14]9.8413.49
279 [33]Savannah Country Day3-AAA3-334.7734.10279 [33]7.2711.00
280 [31]Banks County8-AA4-234.7524.96358 [43]9.7313.48
281 [44]Hardaway1-AAAA1-534.1156.1781 [7]11.4915.89
282 [47]Pope7-AAAAAA0-533.9269.0119 [3]9.5714.15
283 [37]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA3-333.8832.64299 [48]5.8710.49
284 [34]Bremen6-AAA3-333.6934.81275 [32]6.4011.21
285 [8]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-233.6931.56311 [8]11.6516.46
286 [24]Jefferson County2-A Division I1-533.5446.04174 [8]8.5613.52
287 [18]Jenkins County3-A Division II4-233.5419.72391 [32]7.5812.55
288 [1]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A6-033.4915.24413 [2]9.2814.30
289 [25]Heard County4-A Division I2-433.1235.62269 [20]8.9114.30
290 [32]Providence Christian8-AA2-333.0137.28256 [18]8.1113.60
291 [19]Lanier County2-A Division II3-333.0036.49261 [11]5.1110.62
292 [35]Pickens7-AAA1-432.8744.37190 [17]10.7216.35
293 [36]Richmond Academy4-AAA3-332.8025.28354 [45]6.9212.62
294 [20]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II4-232.7521.15384 [30]8.8714.62
295 [48]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-732.7259.2064 [14]6.3012.08
296 [37]Douglass5-AAA3-432.5933.22290 [35]3.359.26
297 [45]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-332.1035.18274 [43]7.5813.99
298 [45]Howard2-AAAA4-232.0833.58286 [48]5.7312.15
299 [26]Bryan County3-A Division I4-231.8722.21376 [31]7.9714.61
300 [38]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA2-431.8040.63223 [35]5.0111.71
301 [33]Tattnall County3-AA3-331.7727.59336 [36]7.4614.19
302 [38]Columbus1-AAA2-431.7036.65260 [30]12.2619.06
303 [39]Banneker5-AAAAA3-331.3839.78231 [37]7.9415.07
304 [9]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-331.3430.94314 [9]11.0018.16
305 [21]Turner County2-A Division II1-531.0544.94182 [5]9.9517.39
306 [40]North Springs6-AAAAA4-130.8520.25387 [52]3.6211.28
307 [10]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-530.7343.26200 [1]10.3018.07
308 [22]Macon County6-A Division II1-530.7042.59209 [8]10.3218.12
309 [34]Washington County4-AA1-530.5943.33199 [12]10.6418.55
310 [23]Greene County8-A Division II4-230.5720.80386 [31]9.3217.25
311 [39]Hephzibah4-AAA4-230.3022.42370 [48]8.5016.70
312 [24]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II2-430.2728.68328 [19]6.5314.76
313 [49]Morrow3-AAAAAA3-330.1338.57242 [48]9.1017.48
314 [46]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA2-430.0135.82268 [46]8.0916.58
315 [11]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-229.9127.16339 [12]7.7716.36
316 [47]Luella5-AAAA1-529.7648.57152 [22]4.3713.11
317 [12]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-129.589.06428 [22]8.5717.49
318 [40]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-429.2336.68259 [29]4.8114.09
319 [27]Dade County7-A Division I3-328.8754.03102 [4]8.4618.10
320 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA4-228.3621.28380 [1]7.5717.71
321 [28]Athens Christian8-A Division I2-328.2231.23312 [25]8.0718.35
322 [1]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA6-028.00-0.32447 [10]7.9018.39
323 [13]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-327.9832.92295 [6]6.3316.85
324 [48]Fayette County4-AAAA1-527.6041.18219 [40]2.0112.92
325 [41]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-526.8543.26201 [33]1.7213.37
326 [42]Harris County3-AAAAA1-526.7146.52169 [27]2.9814.78
327 [43]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-526.6639.58232 [38]4.9516.79
328 [35]ACE Charter2-AA5-126.614.83438 [56]12.2724.16
329 [25]Atkinson County2-A Division II2-426.5034.02282 [12]4.9516.95
330 [26]Terrell County1-A Division II1-526.2739.81230 [9]7.2219.46
331 [50]Riverwood4-AAAAAA1-526.0841.84215 [46]7.2819.70
332 [36]Therrell6-AA4-226.0721.19381 [47]3.8316.26
333 [2]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA3-325.8026.24344 [1]4.7117.41
334 [37]Mount Paran Christian6-AA2-225.5916.02410 [54]7.1520.06
335 [51]New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-625.5654.6692 [22]1.5514.49
336 [52]Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-525.0648.14155 [40]6.6520.09
337 [27]Wilkinson County5-A Division II3-224.9912.86421 [39]2.2215.73
338 [29]Bacon County1-A Division I1-524.5435.41271 [21]4.4918.45
339 [38]Landmark Christian5-AA3-324.5327.51338 [37]-1.3112.66
340 [14]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-324.5338.34244 [4]6.3320.30
341 [39]Spencer2-AA4-224.4016.12409 [53]5.3219.43
342 [15]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-324.3518.53399 [17]4.5218.68
343 [41]Gordon Lee6-AAA2-424.0229.42326 [40]3.5918.07
344 [49]Chestatee8-AAAA1-523.9645.54177 [29]5.4920.04
345 [40]Butler4-AA2-323.8417.92401 [49]4.0318.69
346 [30]Jasper County5-A Division I2-423.5833.51287 [23]1.2716.20
347 [28]Wheeler County4-A Division II3-323.0225.89348 [22]3.9419.43
348 [42]LaFayette6-AAA1-523.0139.81229 [23]4.3919.88
349 [31]East Laurens2-A Division I1-422.9636.15263 [19]4.2819.83
350 [44]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA1-422.5235.86266 [45]-1.8714.11
351 [16]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-321.8322.25374 [15]2.9619.64
352 [29]Warren County8-A Division II2-421.7528.60330 [20]6.0522.80
353 [50]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA4-221.7322.40371 [56]4.2321.01
354 [53]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †4-221.3720.87385 [57]2.1119.24
355 [43]Pike County2-AAA2-421.3725.74349 [44]1.0318.17
356 [45]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA0-621.0848.73148 [23]5.7623.19
357 [17]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-120.668.49429 [23]-0.8716.97
358 [46]M.L. King4-AAAAA1-520.5137.31255 [44]3.9021.89
359 [41]Southwest2-AA2-420.3325.65351 [41]6.4424.61
360 [44]Beach3-AAA1-520.1533.95283 [34]2.3920.74
361 [30]Montgomery County3-A Division II3-319.4518.96395 [34]-0.9418.12
362 [32]Coosa7-A Division I3-319.1524.31365 [29]1.1520.50
363 [42]Redan5-AA2-419.0831.70310 [28]5.3724.79
364 [47]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-519.0146.96166 [26]1.9621.45
365 [31]Hancock Central5-A Division II2-418.9625.13357 [24]0.0219.57
366 [18]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-218.3214.18418 [20]-1.1219.06
367 [33]Armuchee7-A Division I3-318.1820.23388 [32]0.3220.65
368 [2]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA5-018.07-15.22461 [7]-2.0018.43
369 [43]Windsor Forest3-AA1-517.7937.01257 [19]-0.3520.36
370 [3]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA4-117.744.58439 [8]0.4221.18
371 [51]Shaw1-AAAA3-417.3719.92390 [58]-0.5420.59
372 [54]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-617.2751.36128 [31]0.7922.02
373 [3]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA5-217.243.03441 [3]3.8225.09
374 [32]Portal3-A Division II3-316.689.94426 [41]-1.2220.59
375 [19]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-516.6032.19306 [7]1.1923.10
376 [55]Forest Park3-AAAAAA2-416.5324.42362 [55]-1.1620.81
377 [33]Seminole County1-A Division II2-416.2613.94420 [38]1.6023.84
378 [4]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA3-315.6114.85416 [5]-3.5419.35
379 [48]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-315.3134.23277 [46]2.8726.06
380 [34]Claxton3-A Division I3-314.3418.74398 [34]-3.0621.10
381 [45]Ridgeland6-AAA0-614.2141.57216 [21]-0.2124.09
382 [56]Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-613.9249.69139 [35]0.3724.96
383 [44]Washington6-AA1-513.7427.95334 [34]-6.7917.97
384 [20]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-513.6834.09280 [5]-1.4523.37
385 [46]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA2-413.0732.11307 [45]-3.9821.46
386 [45]Rutland2-AA3-312.7017.04404 [51]-2.7223.08
387 [5]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA3-312.447.76431 [6]-4.7721.29
388 [52]East Hall8-AAAA2-412.2727.52337 [53]-1.6224.61
389 [53]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-612.2640.16226 [42]-4.8321.42
390 [46]Franklin County8-AAA0-611.9742.86205 [20]-1.3625.18
391 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A3-411.8117.72402 [1]4.1430.83
392 [47]West Hall7-AAA1-511.5232.95294 [36]-4.3722.61
393 [21]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-211.35-1.27450 [24]-1.1426.02
394 [49]Lithonia4-AAAAA0-611.0537.94248 [43]-2.9824.48
395 [6]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA2-410.7718.76397 [2]-0.2727.47
396 [50]Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-510.7348.27154 [24]-3.3024.47
397 [34]Miller County1-A Division II1-410.4718.77396 [35]-4.1023.94
398 [22]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-210.4410.05425 [21]-1.8726.20
399 [54]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †1-410.0723.76369 [55]-8.2720.17
400 [35]Greenville6-A Division II2-49.8818.31400 [36]-3.4825.15
401 [51]Midtown5-AAAAA †3-39.589.76427 [53]-4.1524.77
402 [36]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II1-59.4524.57361 [25]-6.4222.63
403 [35]Chattooga7-A Division I1-59.3225.20355 [28]-1.4027.79
404 [55]Islands3-AAAA0-69.1343.47197 [37]-7.1722.21
405 [46]Westside (Augusta)4-AA1-58.6727.70335 [35]-7.9221.91
406 [4]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA5-18.65-15.59462 [8]-0.1329.73
407 [57]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-58.6424.37363 [56]-5.6324.23
408 [37]Towns County8-A Division II1-48.3222.08377 [28]-5.8124.37
409 [56]Druid Hills6-AAAA †2-37.9611.55423 [60]-5.6024.95
410 [5]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA3-27.93-1.36451 [4]-4.5626.01
411 [7]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA2-47.9316.34406 [3]-4.7725.81
412 [36]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †1-47.8819.56392 [33]0.4331.05
413 [23]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-56.6424.14367 [14]0.9632.82
414 [47]Central (Macon)2-AA1-56.3032.66298 [25]-2.1130.10
415 [38]Glascock County5-A Division II1-56.0619.24393 [33]-1.4031.04
416 [48]Gordon Central7-AA0-65.7229.86322 [30]-5.0027.78
417 [39]Hawkinsville4-A Division II2-45.638.18430 [42]-2.6030.27
418 [52]Northview6-AAAAA1-55.1725.54352 [50]-7.4725.86
419 [49]Josey4-AA2-44.5422.33372 [45]-5.9228.05
420 [57]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †0-64.3326.86340 [54]-7.4326.74
421 [58]Seckinger8-AAAA †0-53.4444.38189 [34]-7.5227.54
422 [50]Glenn Hills4-AA2-41.8216.19408 [52]-7.6729.01
423 [40]Treutlen4-A Division II0-61.2932.37304 [15]-5.9931.22
424 [8]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA3-41.175.71434 [7]-3.2734.06
425 [51]McNair5-AA2-40.944.44440 [57]-7.9129.66
426 [41]Taylor County6-A Division II2-40.801.13444 [46]-10.3427.36
427 [9]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA0-50.3415.10415 [4]-4.1434.03
428 [48]Groves3-AAA1-5-0.2521.92379 [49]-9.5529.21
429 [59]Clarkston6-AAAA †1-4-1.8315.17414 [59]-9.3131.03
430 [52]Towers5-AA0-4-1-1.8617.17403 [50]-18.4021.96
431 [42]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †2-5-2.8412.33422 [40]-11.1330.22
432 [3]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A3-3-3.38-3.03453 [5]-5.9835.91
433 [53]Murray County7-AA0-6-3.7834.08281 [22]-15.6826.60
434 [54]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA1-5-4.3714.62417 [55]-9.1533.72
435 [60]North Clayton4-AAAA1-6-4.4233.74284 [47]-12.1630.76
436 [43]Marion County6-A Division II1-5-5.085.17436 [44]-16.8426.75
437 [53]Drew3-AAAAA0-5-5.1539.55233 [39]-5.6937.96
438 [37]Crawford County4-A Division I2-4-5.68-0.96449 [38]-7.0037.18
439 [55]Kendrick2-AA0-6-6.3922.23375 [46]-12.7632.14
440 [49]Cross Creek4-AAA1-5-6.5124.35364 [47]-12.6232.39
441 [50]Salem4-AAA0-6-6.6837.63251 [26]-11.2433.94
442 [24]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-5-7.1115.69412 [19]-13.0332.58
443 [10]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA2-3-1-7.572.42442 [9]-14.4531.62
444 [44]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †4-2-8.72-9.04458 [48]-5.9741.26
445 [45]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-4-9.8923.93368 [26]-12.7235.68
446 [6]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA2-3-12.24-2.51452 [5]-14.9435.80
447 [7]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA2-4-12.436.38432 [2]-16.6734.27
448 [56]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-5-1-16.5919.17394 [48]-21.3633.72
449 [57]Jordan2-AA0-6-17.5325.53353 [42]-17.3138.72
450 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-6-17.8730.02321 [10]-11.0345.34
451 [4]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A3-3-18.15-0.01446 [4]-16.4740.18
452 [58]Walker6-AA †1-5-19.700.38445 [58]-14.1844.02
453 [38]Savannah3-A Division I0-6-20.8210.96424 [36]-19.4339.90
454 [5]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A1-4-23.795.02437 [3]-20.9741.33
455 [46]Twiggs County5-A Division II2-4-24.60-12.93459 [49]-17.7645.35
456 [8]Community ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA3-1-25.54-27.81465 [9]-26.2037.84
457 [9]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA2-5-26.41-8.43457 [6]-20.8744.04
458 [6]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A1-5-28.31-8.26456 [6]-24.3942.43
459 [11]Notre Dame AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA2-5-32.73-26.99464 [12]-24.8146.42
460 [7]Grace ChristianGIAA Region 1-A0-3-39.07-16.76463 [7]-32.0445.53
461 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-5-42.64-0.74448 [54]-30.2950.86
462 [47]Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-4-44.351.53443 [45]-33.1349.72
463 [12]St. Mary's AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA0-5-53.09-6.92455 [11]-35.2756.33
464 [48]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-6-57.606.09433 [43]-35.8960.22
465 [49]GSIC8-A Division II †1-5-61.59-6.43454 [47]-38.4061.69



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11-AAAAAAA590.2278.58
28-AAAAAAA683.1072.81
31-AAAAAA681.8073.14
45-AAA476.7966.38
54-AAAAAAA674.9870.08
66-AAAAAAA674.2966.34
72-AAAAAAA573.4166.79
85-AAAAAAA672.5762.97
93-AAAAAAA568.1563.97
107-AAAA665.7155.67
118-AAA665.4956.53
125-AAAAAA864.7455.72
137-AAAAAA763.0254.28
142-AAAAA762.5052.32
151-A Division I461.9151.12
166-AAAAAA760.6753.35
174-AAAA860.5749.20
188-AAAAAA760.4652.25
193-AAAA660.4349.36
207-AAAAAAA760.2550.65
211-AAAAA659.8048.20
228-A Division I459.6151.17
237-AAAAA659.5751.70
241-AAA658.5953.05
258-AAAAA758.5551.57
261-AA758.0251.24
275-A Division I457.2546.66
282-AAAA757.1548.29
292-A Division I554.4346.39
302-AAA553.7146.63
313-AA752.6043.90
321-AAAA552.2442.96
332-AAAAAA752.0746.94
345-AAAA851.1043.28
354-AAAAAA651.0844.47
366-AAAAA750.7940.40
373-AAAAAA849.7038.19
388-AA648.2142.96
396-A Division I448.1148.40
405-AAAAA848.0843.23
417-A Division II346.6141.18
426-AAAA646.1450.91
437-AAA745.6439.61
44GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA545.3140.19
453-AAA844.5336.04
468-AAAA944.0640.17
476-AAA842.7634.38
48GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA542.6137.86
497-AA742.3732.00
503-AAAAA541.7631.77
512-A Division II541.6836.96
525-AA741.2129.23
537-A Division I740.5631.14
544-AA839.5928.66
554-A Division I438.6628.95
564-AAA636.9725.41
573-A Division II536.7030.75
583-A Division I534.9723.15
594-AAAAA634.1832.71
604-A Division II632.1524.32
616-AA729.8121.33
628-A Division II628.2530.16
636-A Division II827.6212.90
642-AA827.0015.53
65GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA625.0320.29
665-A Division II625.0213.97
67GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA424.3919.26
681-A Division II723.1312.13
69GIAA Region 6-AA221.2914.59
70GIAA Region 2-A319.729.05
71GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA519.709.89
72GIAA Region 2-AA317.8512.30
73GIAA Region 4-AA316.1913.76
74GAPPS Region 1-AA415.488.18
75GIAA Region 3-AA27.382.44
76GAPPS Region 2-AA54.70-5.81
77GIAA Region 1-A4-16.11-23.64
78GIAA Region 1-AA2-37.87-42.91

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
09/09Pace AcademyLovett20 - 3017.6488.1%0.194
09/30Douglas CountyNew Manchester10 - 633.2797.7%0.226
08/26AdairsvilleCherokee Bluff51 - 5025.5794.8%0.242
09/08TherrellTowers3 - 027.9496.0%0.257
09/02DiscoveryStone Mountain20 - 1432.8197.6%0.280
09/09Calvary ChristianFlint River Academy30 - 1947.9899.6%0.296
09/23Burke CountyStatesboro35 - 3224.2994.0%0.299
09/23Arabia MountainLocust Grove13 - 1220.7391.3%0.302
08/26Lakeview-Ft. OglethorpeMurray County13 - 730.5897.0%0.302
08/19VeteransRichmond Academy23 - 2023.9793.8%0.303
09/02Deerfield-WindsorStrong Rock Christian19 - 427.9971.2%0.307
09/16Edmund Burke AcademyPiedmont Academy25 - 2419.8390.4%0.313
09/23FitzgeraldDodge County20 - 1234.1398.0%0.322
08/19Kennesaw MountainCass26 - 2519.0189.6%0.324
09/02Central Fellowship ChristianTiftarea Academy33 - 2923.7893.7%0.329

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
101.5109/09Colquitt CountyLee County48 - 2714.4083.6%
95.5709/16Mill CreekCedar Grove52 - 3614.2883.4%
94.8109/23Colquitt CountyCedar Grove39 - 1722.7793.0%
94.2010/28Colquitt CountyValdosta - 21.1291.6%
92.5810/14Mill CreekBuford - 14.8184.3%
91.5508/20Mill CreekWalton47 - 4115.7885.7%
87.6409/29Lee CountyHouston County50 - 2113.9082.9%
86.3009/23Mill CreekParkview40 - 1722.7993.0%
85.2010/21Houston CountyThomas County Central - 0.1150.3%
84.9310/28Lee CountyThomas County Central - 16.4486.6%
83.5408/26Houston CountyPerry57 - 566.1966.9%
83.1310/07WaltonNorth Cobb - 11.0377.7%
83.1009/02BufordNorth Cobb21 - 149.5774.7%
82.5211/04LambertMilton - 6.6768.0%
81.8309/09MiltonRoswell14 - 71.7855.0%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
