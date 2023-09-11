BreakingNews
Maxwell summary after Week 4

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago
The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 709 of 732 total games including 0 tie(s) (96.86%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.38 points and all game margins within 12.77 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.69

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Milton2-1100.421Hughes2-198.10
2Buford3-099.682Thomas County Central3-092.51
3Mill Creek3-099.263Roswell3-185.51
4Westlake4-098.104Gainesville4-085.19
5Walton3-094.205Blessed Trinity3-083.21
6Colquitt County4-092.576Houston County4-081.09
7Carrollton3-191.677Lee County3-180.74
8Valdosta3-189.918Brunswick1-178.86
9Parkview3-087.749Marist3-178.57
10Norcross2-183.1210Rome3-178.02
11North Cobb1-282.8711Douglas County3-077.60
12East Coweta4-082.5812Woodward Academy1-274.95
13Newton4-080.9213North Atlanta4-074.37
14North Gwinnett2-279.8214Creekview3-172.43
15Grayson3-179.4515Northside (Warner Robins)2-171.47



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Jefferson4-084.841Benedictine4-086.61
2Ware County3-181.752North Oconee2-077.18
3Coffee3-079.523Spalding4-074.31
4Calhoun3-179.474Troup3-073.35
5Cartersville4-076.455Perry2-173.15
6Warner Robins1-274.576Bainbridge2-272.75
7Kell3-171.107Cairo3-171.28
8Flowery Branch2-170.498Stockbridge2-269.88
9Dalton3-069.819Central (Carrollton)4-067.69
10Creekside2-169.5110Burke County3-067.10
11Hiram4-068.2511Baldwin3-166.82
12Clarke Central2-166.5212LaGrange2-164.42
13Greater Atlanta Christian4-066.4113Holy Innocents4-064.36
14Jones County2-265.0214Stephenson3-164.12
15Ola3-063.1415Wayne County2-161.42



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove2-285.061Pierce County3-073.26
2Stephens County4-084.342Appling County2-171.91
3Sandy Creek3-172.843Northeast2-166.86
4Calvary Day3-071.444Fitzgerald2-266.76
5Mary Persons3-168.145Callaway2-165.85
6Monroe Area3-164.496Thomson2-165.33
7Carver (Atlanta)1-263.377Fellowship Christian2-161.58
8Oconee County1-363.278Athens Academy2-260.96
9Thomasville1-361.609Rockmart1-260.47
10Savannah Christian2-160.1610Toombs County3-057.85
11Carver (Columbus)2-159.8711Union County3-156.87
12Lumpkin County3-058.8312Washington County1-254.32
13Morgan County3-157.2713Fannin County2-153.25
14White County2-156.6014Columbia2-253.25
15Douglass3-156.0715Dodge County1-353.12



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Prince Avenue Christian4-084.771Schley County3-062.01
2Swainsboro4-073.102Greene County4-056.09
3Rabun County2-166.483Bowdon2-254.85
4Irwin County2-159.154Clinch County3-154.07
5Bleckley County2-158.125Macon County3-052.97
6Brooks County1-255.776Aquinas3-051.62
7Elbert County2-154.137Jenkins County4-050.42
8Mount Vernon3-054.008McIntosh County Academy2-149.98
9Trion3-051.159Lanier County3-049.10
10Dublin2-150.3310Manchester2-148.72
11Metter1-350.3311Lincoln County2-148.24
12Lamar County2-249.5612Early County2-148.08
13Bryan County3-049.4413Turner County2-246.95
14Darlington2-148.8514Johnson County1-145.06
15Commerce2-146.4415Wilcox County1-244.56



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy3-064.661Gatewood School3-037.71
2St. Anne-Pacelli3-150.782Brentwood School2-136.88
3First Presbyterian1-1-149.723Central Fellowship Christian2-0-128.31
4Stratford Academy3-046.974Edmund Burke Academy2-023.80
5Brookstone0-242.455Southwest Georgia Academy1-123.39



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Robert Toombs Academy2-128.171Cherokee Christian1-226.71
2Flint River Academy3-027.962Skipstone Academy2-117.39
3Thomas Jefferson0-311.783Calvary Christian2-216.57
4Memorial Day3-010.924King's Academy2-15.19
5Fullington Academy0-2-4.595Lanier Christian1-13.79



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Milton6-AAAAAAA2-1100.4282.425 [5]37.45-18.42
2 [2]Buford8-AAAAAAA3-099.6882.874 [4]43.22-11.91
3 [3]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA3-099.2678.1515 [11]38.17-16.53
4 [4]Westlake2-AAAAAAA4-098.1067.6747 [16]42.77-10.79
5 [1]Hughes5-AAAAAA2-198.1077.0017 [3]41.32-12.24
6 [5]Walton5-AAAAAAA3-094.2065.6660 [21]40.26-9.39
7 [6]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA4-092.5766.5256 [19]39.61-8.41
8 [2]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA3-092.5168.5440 [11]35.70-12.27
9 [7]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA3-191.6772.2426 [13]36.09-11.03
10 [8]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA3-189.9159.46112 [29]34.75-10.61
11 [9]Parkview4-AAAAAAA3-087.7467.0253 [17]36.88-6.31
12 [1]Benedictine3-AAAA4-086.6164.2071 [7]31.78-10.28
13 [3]Roswell7-AAAAAA3-185.5168.2943 [13]32.98-7.98
14 [4]Gainesville8-AAAAAA4-085.1971.3929 [8]32.67-7.97
15 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA2-285.0680.1011 [1]36.07-4.44
16 [1]Jefferson8-AAAAA4-084.8460.5596 [16]32.45-7.85
17 [1]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I4-084.7762.7379 [1]36.92-3.31
18 [2]Stephens County8-AAA4-084.3457.96128 [10]28.98-10.80
19 [5]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA3-083.2164.5567 [19]25.57-13.09
20 [10]Norcross7-AAAAAAA2-183.1280.3510 [9]30.87-7.70
21 [11]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA1-282.8789.361 [1]31.38-6.94
22 [12]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA4-082.5860.4797 [28]29.47-8.56
23 [2]Ware County1-AAAAA3-181.7573.3423 [3]31.24-5.96
24 [6]Houston County1-AAAAAA4-081.0950.59187 [40]34.52-2.03
25 [13]Newton4-AAAAAAA4-080.9256.32139 [33]28.09-8.28
26 [7]Lee County1-AAAAAA3-180.7468.4142 [12]28.77-7.42
27 [14]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA2-279.8286.162 [2]29.34-5.94
28 [3]Coffee1-AAAAA3-079.5260.8494 [15]26.00-8.96
29 [4]Calhoun7-AAAAA3-179.4770.0331 [4]29.89-5.03
30 [15]Grayson4-AAAAAAA3-179.4568.4941 [15]29.36-5.54
31 [16]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA3-079.3930.43-4.41
32 [17]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA1-279.3484.413 [3]26.74-8.05
33 [8]Brunswick2-AAAAAA1-178.8674.7419 [4]26.86-7.45
34 [9]Marist4-AAAAAA3-178.5773.4322 [7]26.43-7.59
35 [10]Rome6-AAAAAA3-178.0260.3799 [25]26.32-7.14
36 [11]Douglas County5-AAAAAA3-077.6063.6176 [20]31.45-1.61
37 [18]Lambert6-AAAAAAA3-077.4759.24115 [30]31.70-1.22
38 [2]North Oconee8-AAAA2-077.1860.3998 [14]26.30-6.33
39 [5]Cartersville7-AAAAA4-076.4556.79133 [19]25.57-6.33
40 [12]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA1-274.9569.9532 [9]24.53-5.86
41 [19]Camden County1-AAAAAAA3-174.7461.8086 [25]26.16-4.03
42 [20]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA4-074.5749.27203 [39]27.60-2.42
43 [6]Warner Robins2-AAAAA1-274.5780.718 [1]27.53-2.49
44 [13]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA4-074.3746.12235 [49]28.54-1.28
45 [3]Spalding2-AAAA4-074.3152.98164 [29]27.51-2.25
46 [4]Troup4-AAAA3-073.3551.09181 [30]24.58-4.23
47 [1]Pierce County3-AA3-073.2645.60242 [24]27.53-1.18
48 [5]Perry2-AAAA2-173.1569.1638 [3]26.96-1.64
49 [2]Swainsboro2-A Division I4-073.1052.26172 [8]23.71-4.84
50 [3]Sandy Creek5-AAA3-172.8464.9763 [7]27.29-1.00
51 [6]Bainbridge1-AAAA2-272.7571.3430 [1]26.58-1.62
52 [14]Creekview6-AAAAAA3-172.4364.6166 [18]24.73-3.15
53 [21]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA4-072.4156.15143 [34]22.94-4.92
54 [2]Appling County3-AA2-171.9171.5928 [2]22.53-4.83
55 [22]Archer4-AAAAAAA1-371.4980.649 [8]24.24-2.71
56 [15]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA2-171.4764.8465 [17]25.11-1.81
57 [4]Calvary Day3-AAA3-071.4437.62306 [35]24.77-2.13
58 [23]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA3-171.4458.85120 [32]23.22-3.67
59 [7]Cairo1-AAAA3-171.2869.2936 [2]22.65-4.09
60 [24]Harrison3-AAAAAAA4-071.1853.34161 [37]19.63-7.00
61 [7]Kell6-AAAAA3-171.1062.6380 [13]24.71-1.84
62 [8]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-170.4967.4750 [8]24.44-1.50
63 [25]Marietta3-AAAAAAA1-370.2980.737 [7]24.72-1.03
64 [26]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA3-070.0652.63167 [38]23.07-2.44
65 [8]Stockbridge5-AAAA2-269.8863.6775 [10]24.66-0.67
66 [9]Dalton7-AAAAA3-069.8152.62168 [27]22.43-2.83
67 [10]Creekside5-AAAAA2-169.5152.57169 [28]24.86-0.10
68 [27]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA2-269.0865.5761 [22]23.26-1.27
69 [11]Hiram7-AAAAA4-068.2540.83277 [43]28.424.72
70 [5]Mary Persons2-AAA3-168.1461.2590 [8]21.25-2.34
71 [28]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA3-168.0061.6987 [26]20.17-3.28
72 [29]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA1-267.7678.6212 [10]24.691.48
73 [9]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA4-067.6942.71265 [43]23.07-0.07
74 [16]Lanier8-AAAAAA2-167.1460.15103 [27]24.922.33
75 [10]Burke County3-AAAA3-067.1054.55153 [27]19.50-3.04
76 [3]Northeast2-AA2-166.8664.9264 [3]21.98-0.33
77 [11]Baldwin2-AAAA3-166.8260.08106 [17]21.07-1.20
78 [4]Fitzgerald1-AA2-266.7657.65130 [11]21.23-0.98
79 [12]Clarke Central8-AAAAA2-166.5262.1484 [14]21.55-0.42
80 [3]Rabun County8-A Division I2-166.4859.42113 [4]23.561.62
81 [13]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA4-066.4150.39190 [35]21.21-0.65
82 [5]Callaway5-AA2-165.8557.65131 [12]20.87-0.43
83 [17]Etowah6-AAAAAA4-065.7246.21233 [48]25.874.69
84 [6]Thomson4-AA2-165.3349.10205 [19]20.31-0.47
85 [14]Jones County2-AAAAA2-265.0264.3968 [11]23.613.13
86 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA3-064.6636.69316 [9]20.160.05
87 [6]Monroe Area8-AAA3-164.4954.19154 [13]17.57-2.37
88 [18]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA2-264.4965.8458 [15]19.92-0.02
89 [12]LaGrange4-AAAA2-164.4257.90129 [24]21.982.11
90 [13]Holy Innocents6-AAAA4-064.3641.04275 [45]19.67-0.14
91 [14]Stephenson6-AAAA3-164.1248.44211 [33]22.643.07
92 [7]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA1-263.3769.3435 [4]19.050.23
93 [8]Oconee County8-AAA1-363.2769.4633 [3]21.983.26
94 [15]Ola2-AAAAA3-063.1439.36293 [47]20.692.10
95 [16]Dutchtown2-AAAAA1-362.8767.5049 [7]22.734.41
96 [19]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-362.4674.1421 [6]17.920.00
97 [30]McEachern3-AAAAAAA0-462.3381.106 [6]15.01-2.77
98 [1]Schley County6-A Division II3-062.0148.79209 [5]21.153.69
99 [20]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA2-161.7050.63186 [39]18.681.53
100 [17]Cambridge6-AAAAA2-261.6664.3070 [12]19.952.84
101 [9]Thomasville1-AAA1-361.6073.0824 [2]20.533.48
102 [7]Fellowship Christian8-AA2-161.5847.66222 [23]20.643.61
103 [15]Wayne County3-AAAA2-161.4256.55136 [25]16.62-0.25
104 [21]Veterans1-AAAAAA2-161.3747.40224 [47]22.635.82
105 [16]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA1-261.3368.2244 [4]20.503.72
106 [17]Miller Grove6-AAAA3-161.2256.38138 [26]22.335.66
107 [18]Cedartown7-AAAA1-361.1167.5748 [5]17.631.07
108 [8]Athens Academy8-AA2-260.9653.61158 [16]21.284.87
109 [22]East Paulding5-AAAAAA2-260.9255.11148 [33]19.623.25
110 [9]Rockmart7-AA1-260.4763.3478 [5]17.811.89
111 [18]Eastside8-AAAAA2-160.3853.99156 [24]17.701.87
112 [23]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA1-360.3665.9057 [14]18.082.27
113 [10]Savannah Christian3-AAA2-160.1651.05183 [16]17.792.18
114 [19]North Hall8-AAAA3-060.1146.64229 [37]20.004.43
115 [11]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA2-159.8745.86238 [22]17.712.39
116 [24]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA3-159.7356.17142 [32]21.035.85
117 [19]Northgate3-AAAAA3-159.6251.61176 [30]19.194.12
118 [4]Irwin County1-A Division I2-159.1551.09180 [10]19.104.50
119 [20]Cass7-AAAAA2-259.1156.72134 [20]19.474.91
120 [31]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-259.0758.97116 [31]19.314.78
121 [25]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA3-058.9838.93299 [50]16.572.14
122 [32]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-358.9361.2191 [27]16.822.44
123 [26]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA3-158.9058.09127 [30]16.832.47
124 [12]Lumpkin County7-AAA3-058.8342.27269 [32]18.624.34
125 [21]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA3-158.8150.16194 [36]15.721.46
126 [22]Mays5-AAAAA0-358.6066.8454 [10]19.024.96
127 [20]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA1-358.3767.0952 [6]16.022.19
128 [23]Tucker4-AAAAA2-158.2956.00144 [22]20.486.74
129 [5]Bleckley County2-A Division I2-158.1253.23162 [7]18.655.07
130 [33]Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-358.0363.9672 [23]16.563.09
131 [21]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA1-257.8763.9173 [8]19.075.76
132 [10]Toombs County3-AA3-057.8540.33281 [29]17.504.20
133 [27]River Ridge6-AAAAAA2-257.8360.20102 [26]18.615.33
134 [28]South Paulding5-AAAAAA0-357.8378.4213 [1]18.024.74
135 [34]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-357.5171.8327 [14]16.543.58
136 [35]Denmark6-AAAAAAA0-357.4172.7825 [12]16.393.53
137 [29]Alexander5-AAAAAA2-157.3354.64151 [34]13.750.97
138 [13]Morgan County4-AAA3-157.2744.85249 [27]16.373.64
139 [22]Madison County8-AAAA3-057.1541.15272 [44]20.728.13
140 [23]Starr's Mill4-AAAA1-257.1059.69109 [19]15.973.43
141 [36]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA1-356.9466.5355 [18]13.611.22
142 [11]Union County8-AA3-156.8735.92324 [36]18.916.59
143 [37]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA3-056.7935.70329 [44]17.265.03
144 [14]White County7-AAA2-156.6044.85248 [26]19.937.88
145 [24]Whitewater4-AAAA2-156.3344.82250 [41]17.145.37
146 [25]New Hampstead3-AAAA2-156.1950.10195 [32]18.707.06
147 [2]Greene County8-A Division II4-056.0933.06349 [31]16.605.07
148 [15]Douglass5-AAA3-156.0742.68266 [31]15.163.63
149 [24]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA2-156.0250.55188 [33]15.864.39
150 [30]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA1-255.9261.5089 [24]17.065.68
151 [6]Brooks County1-A Division I1-255.7749.98196 [12]16.655.43
152 [25]Decatur4-AAAAA2-255.6259.36114 [18]16.865.79
153 [26]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA3-155.5039.86287 [46]18.737.78
154 [16]Hebron Christian8-AAA3-155.4145.62241 [23]16.225.36
155 [31]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA2-255.1649.76199 [43]14.583.96
156 [38]Campbell2-AAAAAAA2-255.1253.58159 [36]15.004.43
157 [27]Villa Rica5-AAAAA1-255.0368.9039 [6]14.213.72
158 [32]Newnan5-AAAAAA1-254.9963.3877 [21]15.915.48
159 [17]Peach County2-AAA0-354.9367.7746 [6]16.516.13
160 [3]Bowdon7-A Division II2-254.8550.96184 [3]17.186.88
161 [18]Upson-Lee2-AAA3-154.8548.15215 [20]15.425.12
162 [39]Osborne5-AAAAAAA3-054.8136.34317 [43]16.846.58
163 [12]Washington County4-AA1-254.3264.3569 [4]17.267.49
164 [7]Elbert County8-A Division I2-154.1350.81185 [11]16.496.91
165 [4]Clinch County2-A Division II3-154.0743.45259 [16]15.606.07
166 [8]Mount Vernon6-A Division I3-054.0041.08273 [18]16.977.51
167 [19]Crisp County1-AAA2-253.9859.67110 [9]13.754.31
168 [20]Monroe1-AAA3-153.7643.24261 [30]14.345.13
169 [33]Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-453.2769.2337 [10]16.798.06
170 [13]Fannin County7-AA2-153.2550.28192 [18]16.257.55
171 [14]Columbia5-AA2-253.2555.26147 [15]11.793.09
172 [15]Dodge County1-AA1-353.1258.20126 [10]11.663.09
173 [28]Jenkins1-AAAAA1-252.9877.3116 [2]15.737.29
174 [5]Macon County6-A Division II3-052.9744.04254 [14]15.547.12
175 [29]Harris County3-AAAAA3-152.7051.36178 [31]14.606.46
176 [26]Lovett5-AAAA1-252.6958.90119 [21]14.576.43
177 [16]Cook1-AA1-252.6160.27101 [7]16.808.74
178 [40]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA0-352.5765.6859 [20]15.697.66
179 [27]Pace Academy5-AAAA1-352.4460.33100 [15]14.506.61
180 [21]Wesleyan7-AAA2-251.7948.83208 [18]12.835.59
181 [17]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA0-351.7375.8018 [1]15.588.40
182 [18]Providence Christian8-AA3-051.6423.67401 [50]16.058.96
183 [6]Aquinas8-A Division II3-051.6241.39271 [18]13.676.60
184 [34]South Effingham2-AAAAAA3-051.4936.06322 [51]14.847.90
185 [22]Adairsville6-AAA1-251.4156.23140 [11]14.998.13
186 [19]Jeff Davis1-AA2-251.2758.91118 [9]11.484.76
187 [30]McIntosh3-AAAAA3-151.2444.56252 [40]17.4910.79
188 [31]Loganville8-AAAAA2-251.2348.31213 [38]15.688.99
189 [32]Banneker5-AAAAA2-151.2056.66135 [21]14.948.30
190 [41]Duluth7-AAAAAAA3-051.1539.85288 [40]16.169.56
191 [9]Trion7-A Division I3-051.1524.31400 [34]14.808.21
192 [28]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA3-150.9739.43290 [48]13.947.52
193 [29]Sonoraville7-AAAA2-250.8050.31191 [31]17.0710.82
194 [2]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-150.7827.34383 [13]14.998.76
195 [35]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA3-050.7831.07362 [54]14.548.32
196 [36]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA1-250.7261.9285 [23]11.144.97
197 [7]Jenkins County3-A Division II4-050.4230.13367 [34]16.0510.17
198 [37]Effingham County2-AAAAAA1-350.3358.55124 [29]13.077.28
199 [10]Dublin2-A Division I2-150.3339.36292 [21]13.948.15
200 [11]Metter3-A Division I1-350.3360.11105 [3]12.126.34
201 [38]Shiloh8-AAAAAA1-250.1562.2783 [22]13.928.32
202 [8]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II2-149.9845.67240 [13]10.995.55
203 [20]Laney4-AA1-1-149.9747.80219 [20]13.568.14
204 [39]Pope7-AAAAAA0-349.7674.3720 [5]15.9310.72
205 [3]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-1-149.7246.21232 [2]18.8113.63
206 [23]Savannah Country Day3-AAA2-149.5839.41291 [33]12.757.73
207 [12]Lamar County4-A Division I2-249.5649.62202 [13]13.918.90
208 [30]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA2-149.5545.02247 [40]11.296.29
209 [33]Statesboro1-AAAAA1-249.5452.93165 [26]11.986.99
210 [40]Jackson County8-AAAAAA2-249.4752.30171 [37]14.439.51
211 [13]Bryan County3-A Division I3-049.4434.27341 [27]11.766.88
212 [24]Gilmer7-AAA3-149.3835.44333 [41]13.338.50
213 [21]Putnam County4-AA1-249.3256.49137 [13]13.148.37
214 [9]Lanier County2-A Division II3-049.1039.23294 [21]10.976.42
215 [41]Tift County1-AAAAAA0-348.9378.3214 [2]12.808.42
216 [14]Darlington7-A Division I2-148.8540.99276 [19]12.488.18
217 [31]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA1-348.7763.7274 [9]12.648.42
218 [10]Manchester6-A Division II2-148.7243.50256 [15]10.526.34
219 [34]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA3-148.7142.51267 [42]13.349.18
220 [25]Ringgold6-AAA2-148.5047.42223 [21]11.507.55
221 [35]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA3-048.3828.14379 [53]9.255.42
222 [42]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-248.3858.67122 [28]11.317.49
223 [42]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA1-248.2554.70150 [35]13.419.71
224 [11]Lincoln County8-A Division II2-148.2446.13234 [12]13.359.66
225 [36]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA0-348.1267.4051 [9]12.979.40
226 [12]Early County1-A Division II2-148.0840.73278 [20]11.497.96
227 [43]Evans2-AAAAAA1-247.9949.96197 [41]11.908.46
228 [26]Harlem4-AAA2-247.9236.25318 [38]12.399.02
229 [32]McDonough5-AAAA3-047.7728.52376 [55]13.129.89
230 [27]Dougherty1-AAA2-247.6448.32212 [19]13.2510.17
231 [28]Hart County8-AAA1-247.3843.30260 [29]9.847.01
232 [29]Bremen6-AAA2-147.2645.28245 [24]10.127.41
233 [33]West Laurens2-AAAA1-247.2558.97117 [20]12.289.58
234 [22]North Cobb Christian6-AA2-247.2236.19320 [34]10.387.71
235 [4]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA3-046.9715.17425 [20]13.0410.62
236 [13]Turner County2-A Division II2-246.9547.29225 [9]14.6712.27
237 [23]North Murray7-AA2-246.6147.75220 [21]17.6015.54
238 [34]Howard2-AAAA2-146.5133.15348 [52]11.819.84
239 [15]Commerce8-A Division I2-146.4455.41145 [6]12.4110.52
240 [30]Long County3-AAA2-146.4035.55331 [40]13.0611.21
241 [24]Model7-AA2-046.2735.85327 [37]10.108.38
242 [31]Hephzibah4-AAA3-145.8739.10297 [34]11.199.87
243 [25]Sumter County1-AA1-245.8359.54111 [8]11.6810.40
244 [35]East Forsyth8-AAAA2-045.2033.98343 [50]11.2910.64
245 [14]Johnson County5-A Division II1-145.0641.40270 [17]9.859.33
246 [37]Centennial6-AAAAA0-345.0569.3434 [5]12.0911.60
247 [43]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA2-244.8338.59301 [41]11.5011.22
248 [32]Pickens7-AAA1-244.5950.22193 [17]12.3312.29
249 [15]Wilcox County4-A Division II1-244.5648.17214 [7]13.0213.01
250 [44]Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-244.1957.64132 [31]11.1411.50
251 [33]Dawson County7-AAA0-444.1367.8545 [5]8.408.82
252 [16]Temple4-A Division I3-143.7432.06355 [29]11.4612.27
253 [26]East Jackson8-AA3-043.6429.01372 [42]9.9010.80
254 [36]Westover1-AAAA2-243.5545.81239 [39]10.6711.67
255 [45]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA2-143.2832.82351 [53]8.119.38
256 [34]Jackson2-AAA1-243.2351.72175 [15]11.2312.55
257 [37]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA0-343.1060.00107 [18]8.319.76
258 [46]Riverwood4-AAAAAA1-242.9549.22204 [44]13.4015.00
259 [27]South Atlanta6-AA1-342.8647.70221 [22]9.7211.41
260 [16]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II1-242.8149.63201 [4]7.319.04
261 [38]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA1-342.7859.99108 [17]12.9514.72
262 [28]Vidalia3-AA2-242.7036.82313 [31]9.2811.13
263 [29]Haralson County7-AA0-342.5160.6295 [6]9.5211.56
264 [5]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA0-242.4549.72200 [1]10.1812.28
265 [30]Banks County8-AA3-042.2826.49387 [45]10.3812.65
266 [47]Grovetown2-AAAAAA1-242.1849.08206 [45]10.0812.46
267 [38]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA4-042.1022.80405 [57]12.6615.11
268 [39]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA1-341.9751.07182 [32]13.2815.86
269 [39]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA3-141.9033.66344 [51]8.6211.26
270 [31]Worth County1-AA2-241.7736.75315 [32]10.1412.92
271 [17]Telfair County4-A Division II2-041.4820.75410 [39]10.3113.39
272 [40]Hampton5-AAAA2-241.3144.70251 [42]7.5010.74
273 [48]New Manchester5-AAAAAA1-241.2952.22173 [38]6.719.97
274 [32]ACE Charter2-AA4-041.269.61436 [54]10.3313.62
275 [17]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I2-240.9546.05236 [15]7.4111.00
276 [44]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA0-440.8062.6082 [24]9.8313.57
277 [18]St. Francis6-A Division I1-240.6943.46258 [17]8.7212.58
278 [49]Paulding County5-AAAAAA0-440.6365.0262 [16]8.1212.04
279 [6]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-340.1844.33253 [3]11.8616.23
280 [40]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-139.7036.88311 [48]8.3313.17
281 [18]Marion County6-A Division II3-039.6831.53358 [33]10.2015.07
282 [19]Dooly County4-A Division II0-339.5755.37146 [1]9.8114.79
283 [19]Jasper County5-A Division I2-239.3738.48302 [22]7.7112.89
284 [33]Berrien1-AA0-239.2651.58177 [17]8.7614.05
285 [20]Bacon County1-A Division I2-139.2030.46366 [32]6.5711.92
286 [41]Walnut Grove8-AAAA1-239.1839.66289 [47]6.4011.78
287 [41]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA2-239.1539.97286 [45]9.7415.15
288 [20]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II2-139.1119.08415 [41]9.9315.37
289 [21]Charlton County2-A Division II1-338.9351.27179 [2]9.3815.00
290 [34]Washington6-AA0-438.7856.22141 [14]7.0612.83
291 [21]Heard County4-A Division I0-338.4951.99174 [9]7.3513.41
292 [22]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I1-338.4846.52231 [14]7.3613.43
293 [50]Woodstock6-AAAAAA1-338.1853.65157 [35]7.5213.88
294 [42]Fayette County4-AAAA0-338.1661.5188 [12]7.0613.45
295 [23]Jefferson County2-A Division I0-338.0458.27125 [5]9.1515.66
296 [42]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA0-338.0053.00163 [25]10.6917.24
297 [35]LaFayette6-AAA1-237.9844.01255 [28]6.3712.95
298 [43]Griffin2-AAAA0-437.9760.11104 [16]5.6412.21
299 [44]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-337.9758.74121 [22]7.6614.24
300 [1]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA3-037.7114.94427 [8]7.3814.21
301 [24]East Laurens2-A Division I2-137.7140.20283 [20]9.2016.04
302 [22]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-037.689.36438 [44]8.0814.96
303 [43]Drew3-AAAAA1-236.9952.31170 [29]5.3212.88
304 [2]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA2-136.8832.86350 [1]8.0915.77
305 [45]Luella5-AAAA0-436.8762.6381 [11]6.0313.72
306 [44]Union Grove2-AAAAA0-436.8650.54189 [34]7.3915.08
307 [25]Pelham1-A Division I2-236.8435.90325 [25]5.9813.69
308 [35]Westside (Augusta)4-AA1-236.5742.41268 [27]5.1913.17
309 [23]Wheeler County4-A Division II2-236.5535.06335 [28]5.5013.50
310 [7]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-236.5143.10263 [4]3.7511.79
311 [45]Locust Grove2-AAAAA1-236.1354.57152 [23]6.5414.96
312 [36]Spencer2-AA1-236.0040.30282 [30]4.0312.58
313 [46]Chamblee4-AAAAA2-235.2634.30340 [49]5.5114.81
314 [36]Liberty County3-AAA0-335.1854.93149 [12]3.2812.64
315 [26]Dade County7-A Division I1-235.1260.9692 [2]6.0715.50
316 [37]Mount Paran Christian6-AA1-234.9343.15262 [26]6.2815.90
317 [47]M.L. King4-AAAAA1-334.8340.49279 [44]5.9115.62
318 [8]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-034.8013.57429 [21]7.1616.91
319 [46]Hardaway1-AAAA0-434.7360.9393 [13]3.3513.18
320 [48]Midtown5-AAAAA †2-234.5031.69357 [51]4.9214.97
321 [47]Shaw1-AAAA1-334.2040.18284 [46]2.5912.93
322 [37]Gordon Lee6-AAA2-133.9827.51382 [48]6.8717.44
323 [27]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I1-233.8237.05310 [24]2.5913.31
324 [38]Windsor Forest3-AA2-233.5840.43280 [28]3.7314.70
325 [9]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-033.5817.39421 [19]3.9714.93
326 [10]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-233.0340.15285 [5]7.1618.67
327 [11]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-032.969.43437 [23]4.6816.26
328 [51]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †3-132.8324.92396 [57]1.9813.69
329 [49]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-432.8245.34244 [39]4.7116.43
330 [12]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA4-032.69-6.83457 [25]4.3516.22
331 [52]Lassiter7-AAAAAA0-332.6153.56160 [36]4.1516.09
332 [28]Pepperell7-A Division I0-332.5545.46243 [16]5.3817.38
333 [53]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-432.4648.04216 [46]4.9817.07
334 [38]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA1-232.4436.84312 [37]2.7214.83
335 [24]Warren County8-A Division II2-132.3824.77398 [38]4.6416.81
336 [48]Druid Hills6-AAAA †2-1-131.9931.31361 [53]3.3915.95
337 [50]Lithonia4-AAAAA1-331.6348.85207 [37]5.8918.81
338 [13]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-231.3933.15347 [10]1.9715.13
339 [25]Seminole County1-A Division II1-231.2238.23303 [24]3.9217.25
340 [26]Christian Heritage7-A Division II0-331.1846.60230 [11]4.8818.25
341 [49]North Clayton4-AAAA3-131.1123.28403 [56]5.7719.21
342 [50]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-431.0846.77227 [35]3.3016.77
343 [39]Richmond Academy4-AAA2-231.0721.53408 [49]0.9114.38
344 [14]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA2-130.8323.16404 [17]4.7018.42
345 [39]Tattnall County3-AA1-230.7536.12321 [35]1.1814.97
346 [40]Therrell6-AA3-030.691.93447 [57]4.2418.10
347 [27]Terrell County1-A Division II1-030.6117.46419 [42]3.4517.39
348 [28]Portal3-A Division II2-130.5611.24433 [43]2.3816.38
349 [41]McNair5-AA2-130.1726.36389 [46]3.5717.95
350 [29]Chattooga7-A Division I1-230.0837.26309 [23]3.4317.90
351 [40]Coahulla Creek6-AAA1-230.0631.40359 [45]2.6417.13
352 [51]Seckinger8-AAAA †0-429.9858.57123 [23]7.1121.67
353 [30]Screven County3-A Division I1-229.7335.44332 [26]3.7818.59
354 [15]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-129.6822.02407 [18]2.1216.99
355 [54]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-429.4349.87198 [42]5.8520.97
356 [29]Hawkinsville4-A Division II2-229.0026.80385 [36]3.1718.72
357 [30]Miller County1-A Division II0-328.9547.87217 [8]0.8616.46
358 [51]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA2-128.7929.44371 [52]2.0117.77
359 [31]Social Circle5-A Division I1-328.5233.31345 [28]2.6818.70
360 [42]Southwest2-AA1-228.4632.25354 [40]4.2320.32
361 [31]Taylor County6-A Division II2-128.3320.73411 [40]0.5016.72
362 [3]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA2-0-128.311.29448 [10]4.6320.87
363 [41]Salem4-AAA1-228.1737.36308 [36]1.6117.98
364 [1]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A2-128.1712.70431 [3]3.6720.05
365 [2]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A3-027.96-8.17458 [6]3.1719.76
366 [43]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA2-227.4828.02381 [44]3.4920.56
367 [44]Brantley County3-AA3-126.9613.66428 [53]0.3017.89
368 [32]Mitchell County1-A Division II0-426.9247.04226 [10]-0.4317.20
369 [16]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-226.8728.91373 [12]1.9219.60
370 [42]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA1-226.8634.81338 [43]5.6323.32
371 [17]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-226.7938.90300 [7]7.6825.43
372 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA1-226.7126.14390 [1]0.2118.04
373 [43]Franklin County8-AAA1-326.2152.75166 [14]1.8720.21
374 [44]Columbus1-AAA1-226.0835.66330 [39]4.5523.02
375 [52]North Springs6-AAAAA0-325.9642.85264 [41]-0.2018.39
376 [18]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-125.9423.29402 [16]3.3421.95
377 [33]Wilkinson County5-A Division II1-225.7039.14295 [22]-0.4818.37
378 [45]Ridgeland6-AAA0-325.6145.24246 [25]2.4821.42
379 [52]East Hall8-AAAA2-125.5922.61406 [58]1.2420.20
380 [34]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †2-225.2224.79397 [37]0.4719.80
381 [46]West Hall7-AAA1-224.6829.56370 [46]2.2022.07
382 [45]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA1-1-124.3117.40420 [45]0.6220.86
383 [4]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA2-023.804.38443 [9]-0.5620.19
384 [53]Chestatee8-AAAA0-323.7245.87237 [38]-1.1219.71
385 [55]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-223.6728.35378 [55]-0.7620.13
386 [56]Morrow3-AAAAAA1-323.5735.93323 [52]-3.4517.53
387 [54]Islands3-AAAA0-423.5254.17155 [28]-1.6219.41
388 [55]Riverdale4-AAAA0-423.4647.80218 [34]1.8622.95
389 [45]Redan5-AA1-223.4436.20319 [33]-0.3920.73
390 [5]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA1-123.3925.67392 [5]1.8222.98
391 [6]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA1-123.3819.98412 [6]-1.1620.01
392 [19]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-322.1539.11296 [6]-2.1420.26
393 [35]Hancock Central5-A Division II1-221.7936.79314 [25]1.6624.42
394 [46]Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-321.7037.74305 [42]-4.5418.31
395 [36]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-221.4734.24342 [30]-5.3317.75
396 [46]Rutland2-AA1-220.9025.65393 [48]2.0925.74
397 [32]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †2-120.8920.99409 [35]-2.4021.26
398 [33]Coosa7-A Division I2-120.1517.12422 [37]-1.9222.48
399 [34]Armuchee7-A Division I1-220.1430.60365 [31]0.0024.41
400 [47]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA2-219.9718.63416 [52]-0.9423.64
401 [37]Montgomery County3-A Division II0-319.8132.42353 [32]1.8426.59
402 [47]Cross Creek4-AAA1-119.7228.39377 [47]0.7025.53
403 [20]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-219.7013.40430 [22]-2.6922.16
404 [21]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-3-119.5329.74369 [11]2.7727.79
405 [38]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-319.5135.71328 [27]-2.6022.44
406 [56]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †1-219.4430.85364 [54]-2.9622.15
407 [48]Central (Macon)2-AA0-318.2843.46257 [25]-3.8422.43
408 [39]Treutlen4-A Division II0-318.0448.75210 [6]-1.8124.70
409 [22]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-317.7526.65386 [14]-1.2225.58
410 [40]Greenville6-A Division II0-317.4634.76339 [29]0.9228.01
411 [2]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA2-117.3911.40432 [4]1.5428.69
412 [49]Landmark Christian5-AA0-317.1632.00356 [41]-0.9726.42
413 [3]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA2-216.5719.22414 [2]-3.9824.00
414 [35]Claxton3-A Division I1-316.0817.98418 [36]-3.3625.11
415 [53]Northview6-AAAAA0-315.9832.50352 [50]-5.0823.49
416 [50]Walker6-AA †3-115.65-10.32459 [58]-6.3522.55
417 [48]Beach3-AAA0-315.5034.83337 [42]-6.0223.03
418 [7]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA1-214.1027.26384 [3]-3.6226.82
419 [41]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-413.1638.97298 [23]-4.2927.09
420 [51]Murray County7-AA0-313.1535.43334 [38]-3.7627.63
421 [52]Kendrick2-AA1-212.8624.43399 [49]-4.4227.27
422 [57]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-312.5746.72228 [36]-7.5324.45
423 [42]Atkinson County2-A Division II0-312.5435.88326 [26]-3.1928.82
424 [58]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †0-412.1337.40307 [49]-5.1927.23
425 [3]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A0-311.7828.73374 [1]-6.2526.51
426 [43]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †2-111.558.76439 [45]-6.2826.72
427 [44]Towns County8-A Division II0-311.4441.05274 [19]-7.6125.50
428 [8]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA1-211.3915.67424 [7]-9.8223.34
429 [59]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-211.2418.36417 [59]-4.5628.75
430 [36]Crawford County4-A Division I0-410.9930.90363 [30]-4.6228.94
431 [4]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A3-010.92-4.59455 [5]-7.2326.40
432 [37]Athens Christian8-A Division I0-39.6929.85368 [33]-3.1931.66
433 [45]Glascock County5-A Division II0-39.4428.09380 [35]-2.2332.87
434 [49]Pike County2-AAA0-48.1433.26346 [44]-7.8428.57
435 [23]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA0-37.8725.27395 [15]-11.7524.93
436 [53]Butler4-AA1-16.803.99445 [56]-13.6924.06
437 [54]Glenn Hills4-AA1-36.3619.92413 [51]-9.7928.40
438 [55]Towers5-AA0-45.8528.58375 [43]-13.8724.83
439 [4]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA2-15.19-4.48454 [7]-13.3725.99
440 [57]Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-34.6025.46394 [56]-12.0727.88
441 [5]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA1-13.79-4.62456 [8]-6.3734.39
442 [56]Jordan2-AA0-32.7535.00336 [39]-7.3134.50
443 [6]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA1-21.34-0.87450 [5]-10.4532.76
444 [9]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA0-21.2031.38360 [2]-9.4733.88
445 [46]Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-11.11-2.27452 [47]-4.6538.79
446 [57]Gordon Central7-AA0-40.9625.67391 [47]-12.9630.62
447 [7]Community ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-30.16-11.7032.69
448 [10]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA0-4-0.6826.47388 [4]-12.8432.39
449 [58]Josey4-AA1-2-0.968.48440 [55]-13.1232.38
450 [24]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-2-4.191.99446 [24]-11.0437.70
451 [5]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A0-2-4.5910.92434 [4]-18.6330.52
452 [50]Groves3-AAA1-2-5.8210.35435 [50]-17.9132.46
453 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-3-8.1638.09304 [8]-9.1843.53
454 [38]Savannah3-A Division I0-4-11.987.77441 [38]-16.6139.92
455 [60]Clarkston6-AAAA †1-2-12.644.24444 [60]-16.0941.10
456 [47]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †0-0-13.26-16.6941.12
457 [48]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II1-2-16.10-4.12453 [48]-24.8635.78
458 [11]St. Mary's AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA0-0-17.96-20.0942.42
459 [6]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A0-3-18.3115.05426 [2]-11.4251.44
460 [49]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-2-25.017.23442 [46]-24.1945.37
461 [7]Grace ChristianGIAA Region 1-A0-0-25.69-24.2146.03
462 [12]Notre Dame AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA1-2-25.83-24.7045.68
463 [8]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA1-3-26.64-1.25451 [6]-21.5649.63
464 [9]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-3-27.7516.07423 [3]-27.1545.16
465 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-4-42.291.08449 [54]-43.8942.94



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
12-AAAAAAA586.0577.31
21-AAAAAAA585.9980.92
38-AAAAAAA685.3375.04
44-AAAAAAA680.4876.24
51-AAAAAA679.8872.69
66-AAAAAAA678.0968.75
75-AAA475.5269.34
85-AAAAAAA675.4366.69
97-AAAAA671.8765.37
105-AAAAAA871.0061.09
113-AAAAAAA570.2566.63
127-AAAAAA768.7859.30
136-AAAAAA767.5261.42
148-AAAAA767.5260.27
153-AAAA666.7857.40
161-AAAAA666.0156.43
178-AAA665.6856.85
187-AAAAAAA765.5453.64
198-AAAAAA764.6456.50
202-AAAA762.8355.44
214-AAAAAA662.3756.43
222-AAAAA761.5754.48
231-AAAA560.2951.30
242-AAAAAA759.7953.29
255-A Division I459.4046.62
264-AAAA858.5750.66
272-A Division I558.4951.46
283-AA757.5448.15
298-AA656.6152.83
306-AAAAA755.8746.31
315-AAAAA855.8651.96
321-AAA655.6950.49
337-AAAA655.4647.29
342-AAA554.9645.86
353-AAAAA554.9151.21
361-AA754.8950.09
376-AAAA654.1259.12
383-AAAAAA854.1243.35
398-A Division I453.7944.19
401-A Division I452.7047.74
417-AAA752.1547.14
42GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA551.9544.74
435-AAAA850.9243.08
448-AAAA950.7045.47
453-AAA849.1938.11
467-AA747.1537.60
472-A Division II546.9540.32
484-AAAAA646.5445.74
497-A Division II346.4441.23
505-AA745.7235.35
514-AA845.1333.46
524-AAA644.8938.34
533-A Division II544.8138.72
548-A Division II644.7639.81
556-A Division I444.2343.53
566-AAA842.7737.71
576-A Division II842.6331.57
584-A Division I442.2535.70
597-A Division I739.8834.00
604-A Division II639.0934.87
61GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA538.7331.53
622-AA838.4428.42
633-A Division I537.6226.72
646-AA737.3134.56
65GIAA Region 2-AA334.3528.66
66GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA432.3930.69
67GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA631.6027.31
681-A Division II729.1726.91
695-A Division II625.2215.02
70GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA524.6415.31
71GIAA Region 4-AA322.5320.43
72GIAA Region 2-A321.2916.96
73GIAA Region 6-AA221.1013.81
74GIAA Region 3-AA217.7812.29
75GAPPS Region 1-AA415.309.26
76GIAA Region 1-A46.57-5.16
77GAPPS Region 2-AA55.94-4.05
78GIAA Region 1-AA2-19.93-21.90

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/18Stephens CountyHabersham Central31 - 2931.9397.8%0.185
08/19Cedar GroveDutchtown34 - 3322.2093.3%0.271
08/18MonroeMitchell County3 - 025.1695.2%0.279
09/08Blessed TrinitySt. Pius X16 - 1419.0690.5%0.335
08/18Upson-LeeUnion Grove21 - 2016.3087.3%0.352
09/01Mount Pisgah ChristianCherokee Christian14 - 1315.9386.8%0.358
08/25Winder-BarrowM.L. King28 - 2715.5786.3%0.363
08/19East CowetaStarr's Mill28 - 2125.4895.3%0.381
08/18Cherokee ChristianCalvary Christian19 - 2011.8480.2%0.382
09/08Central Fellowship ChristianCrawford County31 - 2915.6386.4%0.382
09/08Crisp CountySumter County15 - 246.4668.2%0.386
09/08SwainsboroDodge County11 - 718.2989.7%0.391
08/18SonoravillePickens21 - 384.5263.1%0.393
09/01EvansGreenbrier22 - 2113.4783.1%0.393
08/25ChambleeTowers21 - 1229.4197.0%0.398

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
100.2610/13Mill CreekBuford - 1.2753.8%
95.0808/18HughesCarrollton39 - 344.7563.7%
95.0810/20WestlakeCarrollton - 4.7563.7%
91.7709/22Mill CreekParkview - 9.8376.2%
91.5310/27Colquitt CountyValdosta - 4.3562.6%
89.4909/08MiltonRoswell34 - 1413.2282.7%
87.3809/22Colquitt CountyCedar Grove - 9.2074.8%
87.2609/01WestlakeCedar Grove46 - 4114.7385.1%
87.1709/15Mill CreekCedar Grove - 15.8986.8%
86.9010/06WaltonNorth Cobb - 9.6375.8%
86.8308/18WestlakeNorth Cobb52 - 2813.5483.2%
86.7309/01BufordNorth Cobb45 - 2815.1285.7%
86.4510/06CarrolltonEast Coweta - 7.4070.6%
85.1909/29RoswellBlessed Trinity - 0.6151.8%
85.1210/21Thomas County CentralHouston County - 9.7376.0%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
