Maxwell summary after Week 4

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 709 of 732 total games including 0 tie(s) (96.86%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.38 points and all game margins within 12.77 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.69
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Milton
|2-1
|100.42
|1
|Hughes
|2-1
|98.10
|2
|Buford
|3-0
|99.68
|2
|Thomas County Central
|3-0
|92.51
|3
|Mill Creek
|3-0
|99.26
|3
|Roswell
|3-1
|85.51
|4
|Westlake
|4-0
|98.10
|4
|Gainesville
|4-0
|85.19
|5
|Walton
|3-0
|94.20
|5
|Blessed Trinity
|3-0
|83.21
|6
|Colquitt County
|4-0
|92.57
|6
|Houston County
|4-0
|81.09
|7
|Carrollton
|3-1
|91.67
|7
|Lee County
|3-1
|80.74
|8
|Valdosta
|3-1
|89.91
|8
|Brunswick
|1-1
|78.86
|9
|Parkview
|3-0
|87.74
|9
|Marist
|3-1
|78.57
|10
|Norcross
|2-1
|83.12
|10
|Rome
|3-1
|78.02
|11
|North Cobb
|1-2
|82.87
|11
|Douglas County
|3-0
|77.60
|12
|East Coweta
|4-0
|82.58
|12
|Woodward Academy
|1-2
|74.95
|13
|Newton
|4-0
|80.92
|13
|North Atlanta
|4-0
|74.37
|14
|North Gwinnett
|2-2
|79.82
|14
|Creekview
|3-1
|72.43
|15
|Grayson
|3-1
|79.45
|15
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|2-1
|71.47
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Jefferson
|4-0
|84.84
|1
|Benedictine
|4-0
|86.61
|2
|Ware County
|3-1
|81.75
|2
|North Oconee
|2-0
|77.18
|3
|Coffee
|3-0
|79.52
|3
|Spalding
|4-0
|74.31
|4
|Calhoun
|3-1
|79.47
|4
|Troup
|3-0
|73.35
|5
|Cartersville
|4-0
|76.45
|5
|Perry
|2-1
|73.15
|6
|Warner Robins
|1-2
|74.57
|6
|Bainbridge
|2-2
|72.75
|7
|Kell
|3-1
|71.10
|7
|Cairo
|3-1
|71.28
|8
|Flowery Branch
|2-1
|70.49
|8
|Stockbridge
|2-2
|69.88
|9
|Dalton
|3-0
|69.81
|9
|Central (Carrollton)
|4-0
|67.69
|10
|Creekside
|2-1
|69.51
|10
|Burke County
|3-0
|67.10
|11
|Hiram
|4-0
|68.25
|11
|Baldwin
|3-1
|66.82
|12
|Clarke Central
|2-1
|66.52
|12
|LaGrange
|2-1
|64.42
|13
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|4-0
|66.41
|13
|Holy Innocents
|4-0
|64.36
|14
|Jones County
|2-2
|65.02
|14
|Stephenson
|3-1
|64.12
|15
|Ola
|3-0
|63.14
|15
|Wayne County
|2-1
|61.42
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|2-2
|85.06
|1
|Pierce County
|3-0
|73.26
|2
|Stephens County
|4-0
|84.34
|2
|Appling County
|2-1
|71.91
|3
|Sandy Creek
|3-1
|72.84
|3
|Northeast
|2-1
|66.86
|4
|Calvary Day
|3-0
|71.44
|4
|Fitzgerald
|2-2
|66.76
|5
|Mary Persons
|3-1
|68.14
|5
|Callaway
|2-1
|65.85
|6
|Monroe Area
|3-1
|64.49
|6
|Thomson
|2-1
|65.33
|7
|Carver (Atlanta)
|1-2
|63.37
|7
|Fellowship Christian
|2-1
|61.58
|8
|Oconee County
|1-3
|63.27
|8
|Athens Academy
|2-2
|60.96
|9
|Thomasville
|1-3
|61.60
|9
|Rockmart
|1-2
|60.47
|10
|Savannah Christian
|2-1
|60.16
|10
|Toombs County
|3-0
|57.85
|11
|Carver (Columbus)
|2-1
|59.87
|11
|Union County
|3-1
|56.87
|12
|Lumpkin County
|3-0
|58.83
|12
|Washington County
|1-2
|54.32
|13
|Morgan County
|3-1
|57.27
|13
|Fannin County
|2-1
|53.25
|14
|White County
|2-1
|56.60
|14
|Columbia
|2-2
|53.25
|15
|Douglass
|3-1
|56.07
|15
|Dodge County
|1-3
|53.12
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|4-0
|84.77
|1
|Schley County
|3-0
|62.01
|2
|Swainsboro
|4-0
|73.10
|2
|Greene County
|4-0
|56.09
|3
|Rabun County
|2-1
|66.48
|3
|Bowdon
|2-2
|54.85
|4
|Irwin County
|2-1
|59.15
|4
|Clinch County
|3-1
|54.07
|5
|Bleckley County
|2-1
|58.12
|5
|Macon County
|3-0
|52.97
|6
|Brooks County
|1-2
|55.77
|6
|Aquinas
|3-0
|51.62
|7
|Elbert County
|2-1
|54.13
|7
|Jenkins County
|4-0
|50.42
|8
|Mount Vernon
|3-0
|54.00
|8
|McIntosh County Academy
|2-1
|49.98
|9
|Trion
|3-0
|51.15
|9
|Lanier County
|3-0
|49.10
|10
|Dublin
|2-1
|50.33
|10
|Manchester
|2-1
|48.72
|11
|Metter
|1-3
|50.33
|11
|Lincoln County
|2-1
|48.24
|12
|Lamar County
|2-2
|49.56
|12
|Early County
|2-1
|48.08
|13
|Bryan County
|3-0
|49.44
|13
|Turner County
|2-2
|46.95
|14
|Darlington
|2-1
|48.85
|14
|Johnson County
|1-1
|45.06
|15
|Commerce
|2-1
|46.44
|15
|Wilcox County
|1-2
|44.56
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|3-0
|64.66
|1
|Gatewood School
|3-0
|37.71
|2
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|3-1
|50.78
|2
|Brentwood School
|2-1
|36.88
|3
|First Presbyterian
|1-1-1
|49.72
|3
|Central Fellowship Christian
|2-0-1
|28.31
|4
|Stratford Academy
|3-0
|46.97
|4
|Edmund Burke Academy
|2-0
|23.80
|5
|Brookstone
|0-2
|42.45
|5
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|1-1
|23.39
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Robert Toombs Academy
|2-1
|28.17
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|1-2
|26.71
|2
|Flint River Academy
|3-0
|27.96
|2
|Skipstone Academy
|2-1
|17.39
|3
|Thomas Jefferson
|0-3
|11.78
|3
|Calvary Christian
|2-2
|16.57
|4
|Memorial Day
|3-0
|10.92
|4
|King's Academy
|2-1
|5.19
|5
|Fullington Academy
|0-2
|-4.59
|5
|Lanier Christian
|1-1
|3.79
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|100.42
|82.42
|5 [5]
|37.45
|-18.42
|2 [2]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|99.68
|82.87
|4 [4]
|43.22
|-11.91
|3 [3]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|99.26
|78.15
|15 [11]
|38.17
|-16.53
|4 [4]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|98.10
|67.67
|47 [16]
|42.77
|-10.79
|5 [1]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|2-1
|98.10
|77.00
|17 [3]
|41.32
|-12.24
|6 [5]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|94.20
|65.66
|60 [21]
|40.26
|-9.39
|7 [6]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|92.57
|66.52
|56 [19]
|39.61
|-8.41
|8 [2]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|3-0
|92.51
|68.54
|40 [11]
|35.70
|-12.27
|9 [7]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|91.67
|72.24
|26 [13]
|36.09
|-11.03
|10 [8]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|89.91
|59.46
|112 [29]
|34.75
|-10.61
|11 [9]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|87.74
|67.02
|53 [17]
|36.88
|-6.31
|12 [1]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|4-0
|86.61
|64.20
|71 [7]
|31.78
|-10.28
|13 [3]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|3-1
|85.51
|68.29
|43 [13]
|32.98
|-7.98
|14 [4]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|4-0
|85.19
|71.39
|29 [8]
|32.67
|-7.97
|15 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|2-2
|85.06
|80.10
|11 [1]
|36.07
|-4.44
|16 [1]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|4-0
|84.84
|60.55
|96 [16]
|32.45
|-7.85
|17 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|4-0
|84.77
|62.73
|79 [1]
|36.92
|-3.31
|18 [2]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|4-0
|84.34
|57.96
|128 [10]
|28.98
|-10.80
|19 [5]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|3-0
|83.21
|64.55
|67 [19]
|25.57
|-13.09
|20 [10]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|83.12
|80.35
|10 [9]
|30.87
|-7.70
|21 [11]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|82.87
|89.36
|1 [1]
|31.38
|-6.94
|22 [12]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|82.58
|60.47
|97 [28]
|29.47
|-8.56
|23 [2]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|3-1
|81.75
|73.34
|23 [3]
|31.24
|-5.96
|24 [6]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|4-0
|81.09
|50.59
|187 [40]
|34.52
|-2.03
|25 [13]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|80.92
|56.32
|139 [33]
|28.09
|-8.28
|26 [7]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|3-1
|80.74
|68.41
|42 [12]
|28.77
|-7.42
|27 [14]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|79.82
|86.16
|2 [2]
|29.34
|-5.94
|28 [3]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|3-0
|79.52
|60.84
|94 [15]
|26.00
|-8.96
|29 [4]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|3-1
|79.47
|70.03
|31 [4]
|29.89
|-5.03
|30 [15]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|79.45
|68.49
|41 [15]
|29.36
|-5.54
|31 [16]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|79.39
|30.43
|-4.41
|32 [17]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|79.34
|84.41
|3 [3]
|26.74
|-8.05
|33 [8]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|1-1
|78.86
|74.74
|19 [4]
|26.86
|-7.45
|34 [9]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|3-1
|78.57
|73.43
|22 [7]
|26.43
|-7.59
|35 [10]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|3-1
|78.02
|60.37
|99 [25]
|26.32
|-7.14
|36 [11]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|3-0
|77.60
|63.61
|76 [20]
|31.45
|-1.61
|37 [18]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|77.47
|59.24
|115 [30]
|31.70
|-1.22
|38 [2]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|77.18
|60.39
|98 [14]
|26.30
|-6.33
|39 [5]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|4-0
|76.45
|56.79
|133 [19]
|25.57
|-6.33
|40 [12]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-2
|74.95
|69.95
|32 [9]
|24.53
|-5.86
|41 [19]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|74.74
|61.80
|86 [25]
|26.16
|-4.03
|42 [20]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|74.57
|49.27
|203 [39]
|27.60
|-2.42
|43 [6]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|1-2
|74.57
|80.71
|8 [1]
|27.53
|-2.49
|44 [13]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|4-0
|74.37
|46.12
|235 [49]
|28.54
|-1.28
|45 [3]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|4-0
|74.31
|52.98
|164 [29]
|27.51
|-2.25
|46 [4]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|3-0
|73.35
|51.09
|181 [30]
|24.58
|-4.23
|47 [1]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|3-0
|73.26
|45.60
|242 [24]
|27.53
|-1.18
|48 [5]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|2-1
|73.15
|69.16
|38 [3]
|26.96
|-1.64
|49 [2]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|4-0
|73.10
|52.26
|172 [8]
|23.71
|-4.84
|50 [3]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|3-1
|72.84
|64.97
|63 [7]
|27.29
|-1.00
|51 [6]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|2-2
|72.75
|71.34
|30 [1]
|26.58
|-1.62
|52 [14]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|3-1
|72.43
|64.61
|66 [18]
|24.73
|-3.15
|53 [21]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|72.41
|56.15
|143 [34]
|22.94
|-4.92
|54 [2]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|2-1
|71.91
|71.59
|28 [2]
|22.53
|-4.83
|55 [22]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|71.49
|80.64
|9 [8]
|24.24
|-2.71
|56 [15]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|2-1
|71.47
|64.84
|65 [17]
|25.11
|-1.81
|57 [4]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|3-0
|71.44
|37.62
|306 [35]
|24.77
|-2.13
|58 [23]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|71.44
|58.85
|120 [32]
|23.22
|-3.67
|59 [7]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|3-1
|71.28
|69.29
|36 [2]
|22.65
|-4.09
|60 [24]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|71.18
|53.34
|161 [37]
|19.63
|-7.00
|61 [7]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|3-1
|71.10
|62.63
|80 [13]
|24.71
|-1.84
|62 [8]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|70.49
|67.47
|50 [8]
|24.44
|-1.50
|63 [25]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|70.29
|80.73
|7 [7]
|24.72
|-1.03
|64 [26]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|70.06
|52.63
|167 [38]
|23.07
|-2.44
|65 [8]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|2-2
|69.88
|63.67
|75 [10]
|24.66
|-0.67
|66 [9]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|3-0
|69.81
|52.62
|168 [27]
|22.43
|-2.83
|67 [10]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|2-1
|69.51
|52.57
|169 [28]
|24.86
|-0.10
|68 [27]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|69.08
|65.57
|61 [22]
|23.26
|-1.27
|69 [11]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|4-0
|68.25
|40.83
|277 [43]
|28.42
|4.72
|70 [5]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|3-1
|68.14
|61.25
|90 [8]
|21.25
|-2.34
|71 [28]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|68.00
|61.69
|87 [26]
|20.17
|-3.28
|72 [29]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|67.76
|78.62
|12 [10]
|24.69
|1.48
|73 [9]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|4-0
|67.69
|42.71
|265 [43]
|23.07
|-0.07
|74 [16]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|2-1
|67.14
|60.15
|103 [27]
|24.92
|2.33
|75 [10]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|3-0
|67.10
|54.55
|153 [27]
|19.50
|-3.04
|76 [3]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|2-1
|66.86
|64.92
|64 [3]
|21.98
|-0.33
|77 [11]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|3-1
|66.82
|60.08
|106 [17]
|21.07
|-1.20
|78 [4]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|2-2
|66.76
|57.65
|130 [11]
|21.23
|-0.98
|79 [12]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|66.52
|62.14
|84 [14]
|21.55
|-0.42
|80 [3]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|2-1
|66.48
|59.42
|113 [4]
|23.56
|1.62
|81 [13]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|4-0
|66.41
|50.39
|190 [35]
|21.21
|-0.65
|82 [5]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|2-1
|65.85
|57.65
|131 [12]
|20.87
|-0.43
|83 [17]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-0
|65.72
|46.21
|233 [48]
|25.87
|4.69
|84 [6]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|2-1
|65.33
|49.10
|205 [19]
|20.31
|-0.47
|85 [14]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|2-2
|65.02
|64.39
|68 [11]
|23.61
|3.13
|86 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|3-0
|64.66
|36.69
|316 [9]
|20.16
|0.05
|87 [6]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|3-1
|64.49
|54.19
|154 [13]
|17.57
|-2.37
|88 [18]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|2-2
|64.49
|65.84
|58 [15]
|19.92
|-0.02
|89 [12]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|2-1
|64.42
|57.90
|129 [24]
|21.98
|2.11
|90 [13]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|4-0
|64.36
|41.04
|275 [45]
|19.67
|-0.14
|91 [14]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|3-1
|64.12
|48.44
|211 [33]
|22.64
|3.07
|92 [7]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|1-2
|63.37
|69.34
|35 [4]
|19.05
|0.23
|93 [8]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|1-3
|63.27
|69.46
|33 [3]
|21.98
|3.26
|94 [15]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|3-0
|63.14
|39.36
|293 [47]
|20.69
|2.10
|95 [16]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|1-3
|62.87
|67.50
|49 [7]
|22.73
|4.41
|96 [19]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-3
|62.46
|74.14
|21 [6]
|17.92
|0.00
|97 [30]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-4
|62.33
|81.10
|6 [6]
|15.01
|-2.77
|98 [1]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|3-0
|62.01
|48.79
|209 [5]
|21.15
|3.69
|99 [20]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|2-1
|61.70
|50.63
|186 [39]
|18.68
|1.53
|100 [17]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|2-2
|61.66
|64.30
|70 [12]
|19.95
|2.84
|101 [9]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|1-3
|61.60
|73.08
|24 [2]
|20.53
|3.48
|102 [7]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|2-1
|61.58
|47.66
|222 [23]
|20.64
|3.61
|103 [15]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|2-1
|61.42
|56.55
|136 [25]
|16.62
|-0.25
|104 [21]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|2-1
|61.37
|47.40
|224 [47]
|22.63
|5.82
|105 [16]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|1-2
|61.33
|68.22
|44 [4]
|20.50
|3.72
|106 [17]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|3-1
|61.22
|56.38
|138 [26]
|22.33
|5.66
|107 [18]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|1-3
|61.11
|67.57
|48 [5]
|17.63
|1.07
|108 [8]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|2-2
|60.96
|53.61
|158 [16]
|21.28
|4.87
|109 [22]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-2
|60.92
|55.11
|148 [33]
|19.62
|3.25
|110 [9]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|1-2
|60.47
|63.34
|78 [5]
|17.81
|1.89
|111 [18]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|60.38
|53.99
|156 [24]
|17.70
|1.87
|112 [23]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|1-3
|60.36
|65.90
|57 [14]
|18.08
|2.27
|113 [10]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|2-1
|60.16
|51.05
|183 [16]
|17.79
|2.18
|114 [19]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|3-0
|60.11
|46.64
|229 [37]
|20.00
|4.43
|115 [11]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|2-1
|59.87
|45.86
|238 [22]
|17.71
|2.39
|116 [24]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|3-1
|59.73
|56.17
|142 [32]
|21.03
|5.85
|117 [19]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|3-1
|59.62
|51.61
|176 [30]
|19.19
|4.12
|118 [4]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|2-1
|59.15
|51.09
|180 [10]
|19.10
|4.50
|119 [20]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|2-2
|59.11
|56.72
|134 [20]
|19.47
|4.91
|120 [31]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|59.07
|58.97
|116 [31]
|19.31
|4.78
|121 [25]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|3-0
|58.98
|38.93
|299 [50]
|16.57
|2.14
|122 [32]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|58.93
|61.21
|91 [27]
|16.82
|2.44
|123 [26]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|3-1
|58.90
|58.09
|127 [30]
|16.83
|2.47
|124 [12]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|3-0
|58.83
|42.27
|269 [32]
|18.62
|4.34
|125 [21]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|3-1
|58.81
|50.16
|194 [36]
|15.72
|1.46
|126 [22]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|0-3
|58.60
|66.84
|54 [10]
|19.02
|4.96
|127 [20]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|1-3
|58.37
|67.09
|52 [6]
|16.02
|2.19
|128 [23]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|2-1
|58.29
|56.00
|144 [22]
|20.48
|6.74
|129 [5]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|2-1
|58.12
|53.23
|162 [7]
|18.65
|5.07
|130 [33]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|58.03
|63.96
|72 [23]
|16.56
|3.09
|131 [21]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|1-2
|57.87
|63.91
|73 [8]
|19.07
|5.76
|132 [10]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|3-0
|57.85
|40.33
|281 [29]
|17.50
|4.20
|133 [27]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|2-2
|57.83
|60.20
|102 [26]
|18.61
|5.33
|134 [28]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-3
|57.83
|78.42
|13 [1]
|18.02
|4.74
|135 [34]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-3
|57.51
|71.83
|27 [14]
|16.54
|3.58
|136 [35]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-3
|57.41
|72.78
|25 [12]
|16.39
|3.53
|137 [29]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-1
|57.33
|54.64
|151 [34]
|13.75
|0.97
|138 [13]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|3-1
|57.27
|44.85
|249 [27]
|16.37
|3.64
|139 [22]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|3-0
|57.15
|41.15
|272 [44]
|20.72
|8.13
|140 [23]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|1-2
|57.10
|59.69
|109 [19]
|15.97
|3.43
|141 [36]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|56.94
|66.53
|55 [18]
|13.61
|1.22
|142 [11]
|Union County
|8-AA
|3-1
|56.87
|35.92
|324 [36]
|18.91
|6.59
|143 [37]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|56.79
|35.70
|329 [44]
|17.26
|5.03
|144 [14]
|White County
|7-AAA
|2-1
|56.60
|44.85
|248 [26]
|19.93
|7.88
|145 [24]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|2-1
|56.33
|44.82
|250 [41]
|17.14
|5.37
|146 [25]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|2-1
|56.19
|50.10
|195 [32]
|18.70
|7.06
|147 [2]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|4-0
|56.09
|33.06
|349 [31]
|16.60
|5.07
|148 [15]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|3-1
|56.07
|42.68
|266 [31]
|15.16
|3.63
|149 [24]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|2-1
|56.02
|50.55
|188 [33]
|15.86
|4.39
|150 [30]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|1-2
|55.92
|61.50
|89 [24]
|17.06
|5.68
|151 [6]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|1-2
|55.77
|49.98
|196 [12]
|16.65
|5.43
|152 [25]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|2-2
|55.62
|59.36
|114 [18]
|16.86
|5.79
|153 [26]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|3-1
|55.50
|39.86
|287 [46]
|18.73
|7.78
|154 [16]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|3-1
|55.41
|45.62
|241 [23]
|16.22
|5.36
|155 [31]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|2-2
|55.16
|49.76
|199 [43]
|14.58
|3.96
|156 [38]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|55.12
|53.58
|159 [36]
|15.00
|4.43
|157 [27]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|1-2
|55.03
|68.90
|39 [6]
|14.21
|3.72
|158 [32]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|1-2
|54.99
|63.38
|77 [21]
|15.91
|5.48
|159 [17]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|0-3
|54.93
|67.77
|46 [6]
|16.51
|6.13
|160 [3]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|2-2
|54.85
|50.96
|184 [3]
|17.18
|6.88
|161 [18]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|3-1
|54.85
|48.15
|215 [20]
|15.42
|5.12
|162 [39]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|54.81
|36.34
|317 [43]
|16.84
|6.58
|163 [12]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|1-2
|54.32
|64.35
|69 [4]
|17.26
|7.49
|164 [7]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|2-1
|54.13
|50.81
|185 [11]
|16.49
|6.91
|165 [4]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|3-1
|54.07
|43.45
|259 [16]
|15.60
|6.07
|166 [8]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|3-0
|54.00
|41.08
|273 [18]
|16.97
|7.51
|167 [19]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|2-2
|53.98
|59.67
|110 [9]
|13.75
|4.31
|168 [20]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|3-1
|53.76
|43.24
|261 [30]
|14.34
|5.13
|169 [33]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-4
|53.27
|69.23
|37 [10]
|16.79
|8.06
|170 [13]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|2-1
|53.25
|50.28
|192 [18]
|16.25
|7.55
|171 [14]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|2-2
|53.25
|55.26
|147 [15]
|11.79
|3.09
|172 [15]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-3
|53.12
|58.20
|126 [10]
|11.66
|3.09
|173 [28]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-2
|52.98
|77.31
|16 [2]
|15.73
|7.29
|174 [5]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|3-0
|52.97
|44.04
|254 [14]
|15.54
|7.12
|175 [29]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|3-1
|52.70
|51.36
|178 [31]
|14.60
|6.46
|176 [26]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|1-2
|52.69
|58.90
|119 [21]
|14.57
|6.43
|177 [16]
|Cook
|1-AA
|1-2
|52.61
|60.27
|101 [7]
|16.80
|8.74
|178 [40]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-3
|52.57
|65.68
|59 [20]
|15.69
|7.66
|179 [27]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|1-3
|52.44
|60.33
|100 [15]
|14.50
|6.61
|180 [21]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|2-2
|51.79
|48.83
|208 [18]
|12.83
|5.59
|181 [17]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|0-3
|51.73
|75.80
|18 [1]
|15.58
|8.40
|182 [18]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|3-0
|51.64
|23.67
|401 [50]
|16.05
|8.96
|183 [6]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|3-0
|51.62
|41.39
|271 [18]
|13.67
|6.60
|184 [34]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|3-0
|51.49
|36.06
|322 [51]
|14.84
|7.90
|185 [22]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|1-2
|51.41
|56.23
|140 [11]
|14.99
|8.13
|186 [19]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|2-2
|51.27
|58.91
|118 [9]
|11.48
|4.76
|187 [30]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|3-1
|51.24
|44.56
|252 [40]
|17.49
|10.79
|188 [31]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|2-2
|51.23
|48.31
|213 [38]
|15.68
|8.99
|189 [32]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|2-1
|51.20
|56.66
|135 [21]
|14.94
|8.30
|190 [41]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|51.15
|39.85
|288 [40]
|16.16
|9.56
|191 [9]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|3-0
|51.15
|24.31
|400 [34]
|14.80
|8.21
|192 [28]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|3-1
|50.97
|39.43
|290 [48]
|13.94
|7.52
|193 [29]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|2-2
|50.80
|50.31
|191 [31]
|17.07
|10.82
|194 [2]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-1
|50.78
|27.34
|383 [13]
|14.99
|8.76
|195 [35]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|3-0
|50.78
|31.07
|362 [54]
|14.54
|8.32
|196 [36]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|1-2
|50.72
|61.92
|85 [23]
|11.14
|4.97
|197 [7]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|4-0
|50.42
|30.13
|367 [34]
|16.05
|10.17
|198 [37]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|1-3
|50.33
|58.55
|124 [29]
|13.07
|7.28
|199 [10]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|2-1
|50.33
|39.36
|292 [21]
|13.94
|8.15
|200 [11]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|1-3
|50.33
|60.11
|105 [3]
|12.12
|6.34
|201 [38]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|1-2
|50.15
|62.27
|83 [22]
|13.92
|8.32
|202 [8]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|2-1
|49.98
|45.67
|240 [13]
|10.99
|5.55
|203 [20]
|Laney
|4-AA
|1-1-1
|49.97
|47.80
|219 [20]
|13.56
|8.14
|204 [39]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-3
|49.76
|74.37
|20 [5]
|15.93
|10.72
|205 [3]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|1-1-1
|49.72
|46.21
|232 [2]
|18.81
|13.63
|206 [23]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|2-1
|49.58
|39.41
|291 [33]
|12.75
|7.73
|207 [12]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|2-2
|49.56
|49.62
|202 [13]
|13.91
|8.90
|208 [30]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|2-1
|49.55
|45.02
|247 [40]
|11.29
|6.29
|209 [33]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-2
|49.54
|52.93
|165 [26]
|11.98
|6.99
|210 [40]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|2-2
|49.47
|52.30
|171 [37]
|14.43
|9.51
|211 [13]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|3-0
|49.44
|34.27
|341 [27]
|11.76
|6.88
|212 [24]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|3-1
|49.38
|35.44
|333 [41]
|13.33
|8.50
|213 [21]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|1-2
|49.32
|56.49
|137 [13]
|13.14
|8.37
|214 [9]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|3-0
|49.10
|39.23
|294 [21]
|10.97
|6.42
|215 [41]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-3
|48.93
|78.32
|14 [2]
|12.80
|8.42
|216 [14]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|2-1
|48.85
|40.99
|276 [19]
|12.48
|8.18
|217 [31]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|1-3
|48.77
|63.72
|74 [9]
|12.64
|8.42
|218 [10]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|2-1
|48.72
|43.50
|256 [15]
|10.52
|6.34
|219 [34]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|3-1
|48.71
|42.51
|267 [42]
|13.34
|9.18
|220 [25]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|2-1
|48.50
|47.42
|223 [21]
|11.50
|7.55
|221 [35]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|3-0
|48.38
|28.14
|379 [53]
|9.25
|5.42
|222 [42]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-2
|48.38
|58.67
|122 [28]
|11.31
|7.49
|223 [42]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|48.25
|54.70
|150 [35]
|13.41
|9.71
|224 [11]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|2-1
|48.24
|46.13
|234 [12]
|13.35
|9.66
|225 [36]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|0-3
|48.12
|67.40
|51 [9]
|12.97
|9.40
|226 [12]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|2-1
|48.08
|40.73
|278 [20]
|11.49
|7.96
|227 [43]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|1-2
|47.99
|49.96
|197 [41]
|11.90
|8.46
|228 [26]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|2-2
|47.92
|36.25
|318 [38]
|12.39
|9.02
|229 [32]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|3-0
|47.77
|28.52
|376 [55]
|13.12
|9.89
|230 [27]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|2-2
|47.64
|48.32
|212 [19]
|13.25
|10.17
|231 [28]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|1-2
|47.38
|43.30
|260 [29]
|9.84
|7.01
|232 [29]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|2-1
|47.26
|45.28
|245 [24]
|10.12
|7.41
|233 [33]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-2
|47.25
|58.97
|117 [20]
|12.28
|9.58
|234 [22]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|2-2
|47.22
|36.19
|320 [34]
|10.38
|7.71
|235 [4]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|3-0
|46.97
|15.17
|425 [20]
|13.04
|10.62
|236 [13]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-2
|46.95
|47.29
|225 [9]
|14.67
|12.27
|237 [23]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|2-2
|46.61
|47.75
|220 [21]
|17.60
|15.54
|238 [34]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|2-1
|46.51
|33.15
|348 [52]
|11.81
|9.84
|239 [15]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|2-1
|46.44
|55.41
|145 [6]
|12.41
|10.52
|240 [30]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|2-1
|46.40
|35.55
|331 [40]
|13.06
|11.21
|241 [24]
|Model
|7-AA
|2-0
|46.27
|35.85
|327 [37]
|10.10
|8.38
|242 [31]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|3-1
|45.87
|39.10
|297 [34]
|11.19
|9.87
|243 [25]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-2
|45.83
|59.54
|111 [8]
|11.68
|10.40
|244 [35]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|45.20
|33.98
|343 [50]
|11.29
|10.64
|245 [14]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|1-1
|45.06
|41.40
|270 [17]
|9.85
|9.33
|246 [37]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|0-3
|45.05
|69.34
|34 [5]
|12.09
|11.60
|247 [43]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|44.83
|38.59
|301 [41]
|11.50
|11.22
|248 [32]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|1-2
|44.59
|50.22
|193 [17]
|12.33
|12.29
|249 [15]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|1-2
|44.56
|48.17
|214 [7]
|13.02
|13.01
|250 [44]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-2
|44.19
|57.64
|132 [31]
|11.14
|11.50
|251 [33]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|0-4
|44.13
|67.85
|45 [5]
|8.40
|8.82
|252 [16]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|3-1
|43.74
|32.06
|355 [29]
|11.46
|12.27
|253 [26]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|3-0
|43.64
|29.01
|372 [42]
|9.90
|10.80
|254 [36]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|2-2
|43.55
|45.81
|239 [39]
|10.67
|11.67
|255 [45]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|2-1
|43.28
|32.82
|351 [53]
|8.11
|9.38
|256 [34]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|1-2
|43.23
|51.72
|175 [15]
|11.23
|12.55
|257 [37]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|0-3
|43.10
|60.00
|107 [18]
|8.31
|9.76
|258 [46]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|1-2
|42.95
|49.22
|204 [44]
|13.40
|15.00
|259 [27]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|1-3
|42.86
|47.70
|221 [22]
|9.72
|11.41
|260 [16]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|1-2
|42.81
|49.63
|201 [4]
|7.31
|9.04
|261 [38]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|1-3
|42.78
|59.99
|108 [17]
|12.95
|14.72
|262 [28]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|2-2
|42.70
|36.82
|313 [31]
|9.28
|11.13
|263 [29]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|0-3
|42.51
|60.62
|95 [6]
|9.52
|11.56
|264 [5]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|0-2
|42.45
|49.72
|200 [1]
|10.18
|12.28
|265 [30]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|3-0
|42.28
|26.49
|387 [45]
|10.38
|12.65
|266 [47]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|1-2
|42.18
|49.08
|206 [45]
|10.08
|12.46
|267 [38]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|4-0
|42.10
|22.80
|405 [57]
|12.66
|15.11
|268 [39]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|1-3
|41.97
|51.07
|182 [32]
|13.28
|15.86
|269 [39]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|3-1
|41.90
|33.66
|344 [51]
|8.62
|11.26
|270 [31]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|2-2
|41.77
|36.75
|315 [32]
|10.14
|12.92
|271 [17]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|2-0
|41.48
|20.75
|410 [39]
|10.31
|13.39
|272 [40]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|2-2
|41.31
|44.70
|251 [42]
|7.50
|10.74
|273 [48]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|1-2
|41.29
|52.22
|173 [38]
|6.71
|9.97
|274 [32]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|4-0
|41.26
|9.61
|436 [54]
|10.33
|13.62
|275 [17]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|2-2
|40.95
|46.05
|236 [15]
|7.41
|11.00
|276 [44]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-4
|40.80
|62.60
|82 [24]
|9.83
|13.57
|277 [18]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|1-2
|40.69
|43.46
|258 [17]
|8.72
|12.58
|278 [49]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|0-4
|40.63
|65.02
|62 [16]
|8.12
|12.04
|279 [6]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|1-3
|40.18
|44.33
|253 [3]
|11.86
|16.23
|280 [40]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|39.70
|36.88
|311 [48]
|8.33
|13.17
|281 [18]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|3-0
|39.68
|31.53
|358 [33]
|10.20
|15.07
|282 [19]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|0-3
|39.57
|55.37
|146 [1]
|9.81
|14.79
|283 [19]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|2-2
|39.37
|38.48
|302 [22]
|7.71
|12.89
|284 [33]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|0-2
|39.26
|51.58
|177 [17]
|8.76
|14.05
|285 [20]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|2-1
|39.20
|30.46
|366 [32]
|6.57
|11.92
|286 [41]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|1-2
|39.18
|39.66
|289 [47]
|6.40
|11.78
|287 [41]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|2-2
|39.15
|39.97
|286 [45]
|9.74
|15.15
|288 [20]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|2-1
|39.11
|19.08
|415 [41]
|9.93
|15.37
|289 [21]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|1-3
|38.93
|51.27
|179 [2]
|9.38
|15.00
|290 [34]
|Washington
|6-AA
|0-4
|38.78
|56.22
|141 [14]
|7.06
|12.83
|291 [21]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|0-3
|38.49
|51.99
|174 [9]
|7.35
|13.41
|292 [22]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|1-3
|38.48
|46.52
|231 [14]
|7.36
|13.43
|293 [50]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|1-3
|38.18
|53.65
|157 [35]
|7.52
|13.88
|294 [42]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|0-3
|38.16
|61.51
|88 [12]
|7.06
|13.45
|295 [23]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-3
|38.04
|58.27
|125 [5]
|9.15
|15.66
|296 [42]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|0-3
|38.00
|53.00
|163 [25]
|10.69
|17.24
|297 [35]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-2
|37.98
|44.01
|255 [28]
|6.37
|12.95
|298 [43]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|0-4
|37.97
|60.11
|104 [16]
|5.64
|12.21
|299 [44]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-3
|37.97
|58.74
|121 [22]
|7.66
|14.24
|300 [1]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3-0
|37.71
|14.94
|427 [8]
|7.38
|14.21
|301 [24]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|2-1
|37.71
|40.20
|283 [20]
|9.20
|16.04
|302 [22]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-0
|37.68
|9.36
|438 [44]
|8.08
|14.96
|303 [43]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|1-2
|36.99
|52.31
|170 [29]
|5.32
|12.88
|304 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|2-1
|36.88
|32.86
|350 [1]
|8.09
|15.77
|305 [45]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|0-4
|36.87
|62.63
|81 [11]
|6.03
|13.72
|306 [44]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-4
|36.86
|50.54
|189 [34]
|7.39
|15.08
|307 [25]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|2-2
|36.84
|35.90
|325 [25]
|5.98
|13.69
|308 [35]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|1-2
|36.57
|42.41
|268 [27]
|5.19
|13.17
|309 [23]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|2-2
|36.55
|35.06
|335 [28]
|5.50
|13.50
|310 [7]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|2-2
|36.51
|43.10
|263 [4]
|3.75
|11.79
|311 [45]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-2
|36.13
|54.57
|152 [23]
|6.54
|14.96
|312 [36]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|1-2
|36.00
|40.30
|282 [30]
|4.03
|12.58
|313 [46]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|2-2
|35.26
|34.30
|340 [49]
|5.51
|14.81
|314 [36]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|0-3
|35.18
|54.93
|149 [12]
|3.28
|12.64
|315 [26]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|1-2
|35.12
|60.96
|92 [2]
|6.07
|15.50
|316 [37]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|1-2
|34.93
|43.15
|262 [26]
|6.28
|15.90
|317 [47]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|1-3
|34.83
|40.49
|279 [44]
|5.91
|15.62
|318 [8]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|34.80
|13.57
|429 [21]
|7.16
|16.91
|319 [46]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-4
|34.73
|60.93
|93 [13]
|3.35
|13.18
|320 [48]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|2-2
|34.50
|31.69
|357 [51]
|4.92
|14.97
|321 [47]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|1-3
|34.20
|40.18
|284 [46]
|2.59
|12.93
|322 [37]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|2-1
|33.98
|27.51
|382 [48]
|6.87
|17.44
|323 [27]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|1-2
|33.82
|37.05
|310 [24]
|2.59
|13.31
|324 [38]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|2-2
|33.58
|40.43
|280 [28]
|3.73
|14.70
|325 [9]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|33.58
|17.39
|421 [19]
|3.97
|14.93
|326 [10]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-2
|33.03
|40.15
|285 [5]
|7.16
|18.67
|327 [11]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|3-0
|32.96
|9.43
|437 [23]
|4.68
|16.26
|328 [51]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|3-1
|32.83
|24.92
|396 [57]
|1.98
|13.69
|329 [49]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-4
|32.82
|45.34
|244 [39]
|4.71
|16.43
|330 [12]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|4-0
|32.69
|-6.83
|457 [25]
|4.35
|16.22
|331 [52]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|0-3
|32.61
|53.56
|160 [36]
|4.15
|16.09
|332 [28]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|0-3
|32.55
|45.46
|243 [16]
|5.38
|17.38
|333 [53]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-4
|32.46
|48.04
|216 [46]
|4.98
|17.07
|334 [38]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|1-2
|32.44
|36.84
|312 [37]
|2.72
|14.83
|335 [24]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-1
|32.38
|24.77
|398 [38]
|4.64
|16.81
|336 [48]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|2-1-1
|31.99
|31.31
|361 [53]
|3.39
|15.95
|337 [50]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|1-3
|31.63
|48.85
|207 [37]
|5.89
|18.81
|338 [13]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-2
|31.39
|33.15
|347 [10]
|1.97
|15.13
|339 [25]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|1-2
|31.22
|38.23
|303 [24]
|3.92
|17.25
|340 [26]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|0-3
|31.18
|46.60
|230 [11]
|4.88
|18.25
|341 [49]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|3-1
|31.11
|23.28
|403 [56]
|5.77
|19.21
|342 [50]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-4
|31.08
|46.77
|227 [35]
|3.30
|16.77
|343 [39]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|2-2
|31.07
|21.53
|408 [49]
|0.91
|14.38
|344 [14]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|2-1
|30.83
|23.16
|404 [17]
|4.70
|18.42
|345 [39]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|1-2
|30.75
|36.12
|321 [35]
|1.18
|14.97
|346 [40]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|3-0
|30.69
|1.93
|447 [57]
|4.24
|18.10
|347 [27]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-0
|30.61
|17.46
|419 [42]
|3.45
|17.39
|348 [28]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|2-1
|30.56
|11.24
|433 [43]
|2.38
|16.38
|349 [41]
|McNair
|5-AA
|2-1
|30.17
|26.36
|389 [46]
|3.57
|17.95
|350 [29]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-2
|30.08
|37.26
|309 [23]
|3.43
|17.90
|351 [40]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|1-2
|30.06
|31.40
|359 [45]
|2.64
|17.13
|352 [51]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|0-4
|29.98
|58.57
|123 [23]
|7.11
|21.67
|353 [30]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|1-2
|29.73
|35.44
|332 [26]
|3.78
|18.59
|354 [15]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-1
|29.68
|22.02
|407 [18]
|2.12
|16.99
|355 [54]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-4
|29.43
|49.87
|198 [42]
|5.85
|20.97
|356 [29]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|2-2
|29.00
|26.80
|385 [36]
|3.17
|18.72
|357 [30]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|0-3
|28.95
|47.87
|217 [8]
|0.86
|16.46
|358 [51]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|2-1
|28.79
|29.44
|371 [52]
|2.01
|17.77
|359 [31]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|1-3
|28.52
|33.31
|345 [28]
|2.68
|18.70
|360 [42]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|1-2
|28.46
|32.25
|354 [40]
|4.23
|20.32
|361 [31]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|2-1
|28.33
|20.73
|411 [40]
|0.50
|16.72
|362 [3]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2-0-1
|28.31
|1.29
|448 [10]
|4.63
|20.87
|363 [41]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-2
|28.17
|37.36
|308 [36]
|1.61
|17.98
|364 [1]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|2-1
|28.17
|12.70
|431 [3]
|3.67
|20.05
|365 [2]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|3-0
|27.96
|-8.17
|458 [6]
|3.17
|19.76
|366 [43]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|2-2
|27.48
|28.02
|381 [44]
|3.49
|20.56
|367 [44]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|3-1
|26.96
|13.66
|428 [53]
|0.30
|17.89
|368 [32]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-4
|26.92
|47.04
|226 [10]
|-0.43
|17.20
|369 [16]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|2-2
|26.87
|28.91
|373 [12]
|1.92
|19.60
|370 [42]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|1-2
|26.86
|34.81
|338 [43]
|5.63
|23.32
|371 [17]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-2
|26.79
|38.90
|300 [7]
|7.68
|25.43
|372 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|1-2
|26.71
|26.14
|390 [1]
|0.21
|18.04
|373 [43]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|1-3
|26.21
|52.75
|166 [14]
|1.87
|20.21
|374 [44]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-2
|26.08
|35.66
|330 [39]
|4.55
|23.02
|375 [52]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|0-3
|25.96
|42.85
|264 [41]
|-0.20
|18.39
|376 [18]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|3-1
|25.94
|23.29
|402 [16]
|3.34
|21.95
|377 [33]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|1-2
|25.70
|39.14
|295 [22]
|-0.48
|18.37
|378 [45]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-3
|25.61
|45.24
|246 [25]
|2.48
|21.42
|379 [52]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-1
|25.59
|22.61
|406 [58]
|1.24
|20.20
|380 [34]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|2-2
|25.22
|24.79
|397 [37]
|0.47
|19.80
|381 [46]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-2
|24.68
|29.56
|370 [46]
|2.20
|22.07
|382 [45]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-1-1
|24.31
|17.40
|420 [45]
|0.62
|20.86
|383 [4]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|2-0
|23.80
|4.38
|443 [9]
|-0.56
|20.19
|384 [53]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-3
|23.72
|45.87
|237 [38]
|-1.12
|19.71
|385 [55]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-2
|23.67
|28.35
|378 [55]
|-0.76
|20.13
|386 [56]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|1-3
|23.57
|35.93
|323 [52]
|-3.45
|17.53
|387 [54]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-4
|23.52
|54.17
|155 [28]
|-1.62
|19.41
|388 [55]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-4
|23.46
|47.80
|218 [34]
|1.86
|22.95
|389 [45]
|Redan
|5-AA
|1-2
|23.44
|36.20
|319 [33]
|-0.39
|20.73
|390 [5]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|1-1
|23.39
|25.67
|392 [5]
|1.82
|22.98
|391 [6]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|1-1
|23.38
|19.98
|412 [6]
|-1.16
|20.01
|392 [19]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-3
|22.15
|39.11
|296 [6]
|-2.14
|20.26
|393 [35]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|1-2
|21.79
|36.79
|314 [25]
|1.66
|24.42
|394 [46]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|21.70
|37.74
|305 [42]
|-4.54
|18.31
|395 [36]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|1-2
|21.47
|34.24
|342 [30]
|-5.33
|17.75
|396 [46]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|1-2
|20.90
|25.65
|393 [48]
|2.09
|25.74
|397 [32]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|2-1
|20.89
|20.99
|409 [35]
|-2.40
|21.26
|398 [33]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|2-1
|20.15
|17.12
|422 [37]
|-1.92
|22.48
|399 [34]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|1-2
|20.14
|30.60
|365 [31]
|0.00
|24.41
|400 [47]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|2-2
|19.97
|18.63
|416 [52]
|-0.94
|23.64
|401 [37]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-3
|19.81
|32.42
|353 [32]
|1.84
|26.59
|402 [47]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-1
|19.72
|28.39
|377 [47]
|0.70
|25.53
|403 [20]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|2-2
|19.70
|13.40
|430 [22]
|-2.69
|22.16
|404 [21]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-3-1
|19.53
|29.74
|369 [11]
|2.77
|27.79
|405 [38]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-3
|19.51
|35.71
|328 [27]
|-2.60
|22.44
|406 [56]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|1-2
|19.44
|30.85
|364 [54]
|-2.96
|22.15
|407 [48]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-3
|18.28
|43.46
|257 [25]
|-3.84
|22.43
|408 [39]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-3
|18.04
|48.75
|210 [6]
|-1.81
|24.70
|409 [22]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-3
|17.75
|26.65
|386 [14]
|-1.22
|25.58
|410 [40]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|0-3
|17.46
|34.76
|339 [29]
|0.92
|28.01
|411 [2]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|2-1
|17.39
|11.40
|432 [4]
|1.54
|28.69
|412 [49]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-3
|17.16
|32.00
|356 [41]
|-0.97
|26.42
|413 [3]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|2-2
|16.57
|19.22
|414 [2]
|-3.98
|24.00
|414 [35]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|1-3
|16.08
|17.98
|418 [36]
|-3.36
|25.11
|415 [53]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-3
|15.98
|32.50
|352 [50]
|-5.08
|23.49
|416 [50]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|3-1
|15.65
|-10.32
|459 [58]
|-6.35
|22.55
|417 [48]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-3
|15.50
|34.83
|337 [42]
|-6.02
|23.03
|418 [7]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|1-2
|14.10
|27.26
|384 [3]
|-3.62
|26.82
|419 [41]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|0-4
|13.16
|38.97
|298 [23]
|-4.29
|27.09
|420 [51]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-3
|13.15
|35.43
|334 [38]
|-3.76
|27.63
|421 [52]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|1-2
|12.86
|24.43
|399 [49]
|-4.42
|27.27
|422 [57]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-3
|12.57
|46.72
|228 [36]
|-7.53
|24.45
|423 [42]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-3
|12.54
|35.88
|326 [26]
|-3.19
|28.82
|424 [58]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|0-4
|12.13
|37.40
|307 [49]
|-5.19
|27.23
|425 [3]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|0-3
|11.78
|28.73
|374 [1]
|-6.25
|26.51
|426 [43]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|2-1
|11.55
|8.76
|439 [45]
|-6.28
|26.72
|427 [44]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-3
|11.44
|41.05
|274 [19]
|-7.61
|25.50
|428 [8]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|1-2
|11.39
|15.67
|424 [7]
|-9.82
|23.34
|429 [59]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-2
|11.24
|18.36
|417 [59]
|-4.56
|28.75
|430 [36]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|0-4
|10.99
|30.90
|363 [30]
|-4.62
|28.94
|431 [4]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3-0
|10.92
|-4.59
|455 [5]
|-7.23
|26.40
|432 [37]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-3
|9.69
|29.85
|368 [33]
|-3.19
|31.66
|433 [45]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|0-3
|9.44
|28.09
|380 [35]
|-2.23
|32.87
|434 [49]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-4
|8.14
|33.26
|346 [44]
|-7.84
|28.57
|435 [23]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|0-3
|7.87
|25.27
|395 [15]
|-11.75
|24.93
|436 [53]
|Butler
|4-AA
|1-1
|6.80
|3.99
|445 [56]
|-13.69
|24.06
|437 [54]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-3
|6.36
|19.92
|413 [51]
|-9.79
|28.40
|438 [55]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-4
|5.85
|28.58
|375 [43]
|-13.87
|24.83
|439 [4]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|2-1
|5.19
|-4.48
|454 [7]
|-13.37
|25.99
|440 [57]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-3
|4.60
|25.46
|394 [56]
|-12.07
|27.88
|441 [5]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|1-1
|3.79
|-4.62
|456 [8]
|-6.37
|34.39
|442 [56]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-3
|2.75
|35.00
|336 [39]
|-7.31
|34.50
|443 [6]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|1-2
|1.34
|-0.87
|450 [5]
|-10.45
|32.76
|444 [9]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|0-2
|1.20
|31.38
|360 [2]
|-9.47
|33.88
|445 [46]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-1
|1.11
|-2.27
|452 [47]
|-4.65
|38.79
|446 [57]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-4
|0.96
|25.67
|391 [47]
|-12.96
|30.62
|447 [7]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-3
|0.16
|-11.70
|32.69
|448 [10]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|0-4
|-0.68
|26.47
|388 [4]
|-12.84
|32.39
|449 [58]
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-2
|-0.96
|8.48
|440 [55]
|-13.12
|32.38
|450 [24]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-2
|-4.19
|1.99
|446 [24]
|-11.04
|37.70
|451 [5]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-2
|-4.59
|10.92
|434 [4]
|-18.63
|30.52
|452 [50]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-2
|-5.82
|10.35
|435 [50]
|-17.91
|32.46
|453 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-3
|-8.16
|38.09
|304 [8]
|-9.18
|43.53
|454 [38]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-4
|-11.98
|7.77
|441 [38]
|-16.61
|39.92
|455 [60]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|1-2
|-12.64
|4.24
|444 [60]
|-16.09
|41.10
|456 [47]
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II †
|0-0
|-13.26
|-16.69
|41.12
|457 [48]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|1-2
|-16.10
|-4.12
|453 [48]
|-24.86
|35.78
|458 [11]
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|0-0
|-17.96
|-20.09
|42.42
|459 [6]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-3
|-18.31
|15.05
|426 [2]
|-11.42
|51.44
|460 [49]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-2
|-25.01
|7.23
|442 [46]
|-24.19
|45.37
|461 [7]
|Grace Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-0
|-25.69
|-24.21
|46.03
|462 [12]
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|1-2
|-25.83
|-24.70
|45.68
|463 [8]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|1-3
|-26.64
|-1.25
|451 [6]
|-21.56
|49.63
|464 [9]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-3
|-27.75
|16.07
|423 [3]
|-27.15
|45.16
|465 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-4
|-42.29
|1.08
|449 [54]
|-43.89
|42.94
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|86.05
|77.31
|2
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|85.99
|80.92
|3
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|85.33
|75.04
|4
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|80.48
|76.24
|5
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|79.88
|72.69
|6
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|78.09
|68.75
|7
|5-AAA
|4
|75.52
|69.34
|8
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|75.43
|66.69
|9
|7-AAAAA
|6
|71.87
|65.37
|10
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|71.00
|61.09
|11
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|70.25
|66.63
|12
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|68.78
|59.30
|13
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|67.52
|61.42
|14
|8-AAAAA
|7
|67.52
|60.27
|15
|3-AAAA
|6
|66.78
|57.40
|16
|1-AAAAA
|6
|66.01
|56.43
|17
|8-AAA
|6
|65.68
|56.85
|18
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|65.54
|53.64
|19
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|64.64
|56.50
|20
|2-AAAA
|7
|62.83
|55.44
|21
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|62.37
|56.43
|22
|2-AAAAA
|7
|61.57
|54.48
|23
|1-AAAA
|5
|60.29
|51.30
|24
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|59.79
|53.29
|25
|5-A Division I
|4
|59.40
|46.62
|26
|4-AAAA
|8
|58.57
|50.66
|27
|2-A Division I
|5
|58.49
|51.46
|28
|3-AA
|7
|57.54
|48.15
|29
|8-AA
|6
|56.61
|52.83
|30
|6-AAAAA
|7
|55.87
|46.31
|31
|5-AAAAA
|8
|55.86
|51.96
|32
|1-AAA
|6
|55.69
|50.49
|33
|7-AAAA
|6
|55.46
|47.29
|34
|2-AAA
|5
|54.96
|45.86
|35
|3-AAAAA
|5
|54.91
|51.21
|36
|1-AA
|7
|54.89
|50.09
|37
|6-AAAA
|6
|54.12
|59.12
|38
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|54.12
|43.35
|39
|8-A Division I
|4
|53.79
|44.19
|40
|1-A Division I
|4
|52.70
|47.74
|41
|7-AAA
|7
|52.15
|47.14
|42
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|51.95
|44.74
|43
|5-AAAA
|8
|50.92
|43.08
|44
|8-AAAA
|9
|50.70
|45.47
|45
|3-AAA
|8
|49.19
|38.11
|46
|7-AA
|7
|47.15
|37.60
|47
|2-A Division II
|5
|46.95
|40.32
|48
|4-AAAAA
|6
|46.54
|45.74
|49
|7-A Division II
|3
|46.44
|41.23
|50
|5-AA
|7
|45.72
|35.35
|51
|4-AA
|8
|45.13
|33.46
|52
|4-AAA
|6
|44.89
|38.34
|53
|3-A Division II
|5
|44.81
|38.72
|54
|8-A Division II
|6
|44.76
|39.81
|55
|6-A Division I
|4
|44.23
|43.53
|56
|6-AAA
|8
|42.77
|37.71
|57
|6-A Division II
|8
|42.63
|31.57
|58
|4-A Division I
|4
|42.25
|35.70
|59
|7-A Division I
|7
|39.88
|34.00
|60
|4-A Division II
|6
|39.09
|34.87
|61
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|38.73
|31.53
|62
|2-AA
|8
|38.44
|28.42
|63
|3-A Division I
|5
|37.62
|26.72
|64
|6-AA
|7
|37.31
|34.56
|65
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|34.35
|28.66
|66
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|32.39
|30.69
|67
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|31.60
|27.31
|68
|1-A Division II
|7
|29.17
|26.91
|69
|5-A Division II
|6
|25.22
|15.02
|70
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|24.64
|15.31
|71
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|22.53
|20.43
|72
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|21.29
|16.96
|73
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|21.10
|13.81
|74
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|17.78
|12.29
|75
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|15.30
|9.26
|76
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4
|6.57
|-5.16
|77
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5
|5.94
|-4.05
|78
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2
|-19.93
|-21.90
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/18
|Stephens County
|Habersham Central
|31 - 29
|31.93
|97.8%
|0.185
|08/19
|Cedar Grove
|Dutchtown
|34 - 33
|22.20
|93.3%
|0.271
|08/18
|Monroe
|Mitchell County
|3 - 0
|25.16
|95.2%
|0.279
|09/08
|Blessed Trinity
|St. Pius X
|16 - 14
|19.06
|90.5%
|0.335
|08/18
|Upson-Lee
|Union Grove
|21 - 20
|16.30
|87.3%
|0.352
|09/01
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|Cherokee Christian
|14 - 13
|15.93
|86.8%
|0.358
|08/25
|Winder-Barrow
|M.L. King
|28 - 27
|15.57
|86.3%
|0.363
|08/19
|East Coweta
|Starr's Mill
|28 - 21
|25.48
|95.3%
|0.381
|08/18
|Cherokee Christian
|Calvary Christian
|19 - 20
|11.84
|80.2%
|0.382
|09/08
|Central Fellowship Christian
|Crawford County
|31 - 29
|15.63
|86.4%
|0.382
|09/08
|Crisp County
|Sumter County
|15 - 24
|6.46
|68.2%
|0.386
|09/08
|Swainsboro
|Dodge County
|11 - 7
|18.29
|89.7%
|0.391
|08/18
|Sonoraville
|Pickens
|21 - 38
|4.52
|63.1%
|0.393
|09/01
|Evans
|Greenbrier
|22 - 21
|13.47
|83.1%
|0.393
|08/25
|Chamblee
|Towers
|21 - 12
|29.41
|97.0%
|0.398
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|100.26
|10/13
|Mill Creek
|Buford
|-
|1.27
|53.8%
|95.08
|08/18
|Hughes
|Carrollton
|39 - 34
|4.75
|63.7%
|95.08
|10/20
|Westlake
|Carrollton
|-
|4.75
|63.7%
|91.77
|09/22
|Mill Creek
|Parkview
|-
|9.83
|76.2%
|91.53
|10/27
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|-
|4.35
|62.6%
|89.49
|09/08
|Milton
|Roswell
|34 - 14
|13.22
|82.7%
|87.38
|09/22
|Colquitt County
|Cedar Grove
|-
|9.20
|74.8%
|87.26
|09/01
|Westlake
|Cedar Grove
|46 - 41
|14.73
|85.1%
|87.17
|09/15
|Mill Creek
|Cedar Grove
|-
|15.89
|86.8%
|86.90
|10/06
|Walton
|North Cobb
|-
|9.63
|75.8%
|86.83
|08/18
|Westlake
|North Cobb
|52 - 28
|13.54
|83.2%
|86.73
|09/01
|Buford
|North Cobb
|45 - 28
|15.12
|85.7%
|86.45
|10/06
|Carrollton
|East Coweta
|-
|7.40
|70.6%
|85.19
|09/29
|Roswell
|Blessed Trinity
|-
|0.61
|51.8%
|85.12
|10/21
|Thomas County Central
|Houston County
|-
|9.73
|76.0%
