Maxwell summary after Week 10

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,695 of 1,819 total games (ignoring ties) (93.18%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.84 points and all game margins within 12.83 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.98

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Colquitt County8-0101.641Hughes8-091.64
2Buford8-098.962Thomas County Central8-089.68
3Mill Creek7-196.663Roswell8-183.45
4North Cobb6-289.704Lee County6-282.35
5Carrollton9-089.545Gainesville8-081.96
6Milton5-384.386Rome7-180.29
7Walton6-284.347Woodward Academy7-179.60
8Lambert8-082.468Houston County6-279.22
9Grayson7-182.139Northside (Warner Robins)5-378.07
10Valdosta8-179.5510Marist6-271.32
11Westlake5-379.4311Brunswick8-070.79
12Parkview6-275.7712Alpharetta6-269.61
13Lowndes4-474.7313South Paulding6-268.50
14East Coweta5-373.8414Blessed Trinity6-268.02
15Brookwood4-473.5915Douglas County6-265.96



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Ware County7-083.531Cedartown8-090.03
2Coffee7-173.792Benedictine6-282.04
3Creekside6-272.353North Oconee8-080.66
4Jefferson6-271.884Perry7-180.16
5Cambridge7-270.015Troup8-076.76
6Warner Robins4-467.856Burke County6-172.30
7Calhoun6-367.837Bainbridge4-472.08
8Cartersville8-166.418Starr's Mill6-264.62
9Loganville8-165.529Heritage (Ringgold)7-164.15
10Dutchtown7-164.9010Stockbridge6-263.48
11Jones County5-363.6711LaGrange6-262.84
12Kell7-161.3312Wayne County6-262.42
13Clarke Central4-559.5813Whitewater6-261.61
14Eastside5-359.2614Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-360.15
15Lithia Springs5-357.3815Pace Academy7-158.81



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove6-289.211Fitzgerald8-076.94
2Sandy Creek7-275.082Rockmart6-267.21
3Stephens County7-171.403Thomson7-164.62
4Oconee County5-370.354South Atlanta8-064.10
5Carver (Atlanta)6-267.015Appling County6-163.22
6Monroe Area3-565.436Callaway5-363.21
7Peach County5-364.677Pierce County7-162.63
8Calvary Day7-064.068Fellowship Christian5-358.30
9Thomasville6-362.629Cook6-257.55
10Adairsville7-162.4810Worth County7-154.16
11Hebron Christian7-160.8811Athens Academy6-252.75
12Hart County4-459.6712Putnam County6-251.85
13Dougherty8-159.5913Eagle's Landing Christian4-450.41
14Carver (Columbus)6-256.8314North Cobb Christian8-149.85
15Savannah Christian7-155.2815Laney7-148.72



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Irwin County6-179.261Bowdon8-158.53
2Prince Avenue Christian7-074.672Johnson County8-051.24
3Rabun County9-074.153Schley County6-250.69
4Brooks County5-270.974Early County7-248.06
5Swainsboro7-069.265Clinch County8-147.37
6Darlington9-067.096McIntosh County Academy8-145.86
7Elbert County8-162.127Charlton County5-245.25
8St. Francis5-356.958Christian Heritage4-543.48
9Bleckley County8-156.849Lincoln County6-242.35
10Dublin5-256.2210Emanuel County Institute3-542.09
11Lamar County7-154.7311Manchester5-341.99
12Metter6-354.4712Wilcox County5-340.95
13Whitefield Academy5-351.9513Dooly County4-436.19
14Trion7-148.8514Aquinas5-336.02
15Commerce6-346.7815Washington-Wilkes6-235.79



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy8-057.801Central Fellowship Christian8-028.96
2St. Anne-Pacelli7-147.832Brentwood School5-323.01
3Tattnall Square5-344.133Briarwood Academy6-314.56
4Stratford Academy6-342.454Gatewood School4-410.09
5Brookstone5-338.345Augusta Prep3-55.88



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Thomas Jefferson8-028.781Cherokee Christian6-219.66
2Robert Toombs Academy4-49.892Skipstone Academy7-012.50
3Fullington Academy5-3-9.593King's Academy6-23.89
4Memorial Day3-5-27.914Lanier Christian6-2-3.55
5Flint River Academy2-6-28.285Calvary Christian5-5-6.58



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA8-0101.6471.0011 [9]47.57-16.48
2 [2]Buford8-AAAAAAA8-098.9675.128 [6]39.00-22.37
3 [3]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA7-196.6675.157 [5]46.15-12.92
4 [1]Hughes5-AAAAAA8-091.6451.69109 [34]40.62-13.43
5 [1]Cedartown7-AAAA8-090.0361.6440 [2]34.44-17.99
6 [4]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA6-289.7077.424 [4]36.12-15.98
7 [2]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA8-089.6861.3942 [7]39.97-12.12
8 [5]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA9-089.5463.7133 [22]37.81-14.14
9 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA6-289.2175.266 [1]39.05-12.57
10 [6]Milton6-AAAAAAA5-384.3868.7517 [14]32.46-14.32
11 [7]Walton5-AAAAAAA6-284.3469.7214 [11]36.44-10.31
12 [1]Ware County1-AAAAA7-083.5350.88119 [15]31.40-14.53
13 [3]Roswell7-AAAAAA8-183.4556.7670 [17]34.99-10.86
14 [8]Lambert6-AAAAAAA8-082.4659.1952 [31]36.20-8.66
15 [4]Lee County1-AAAAAA6-282.3569.7913 [2]35.01-9.75
16 [9]Grayson4-AAAAAAA7-182.1364.6929 [19]33.35-11.19
17 [2]Benedictine3-AAAA6-282.0459.2751 [4]32.13-12.31
18 [5]Gainesville8-AAAAAA8-081.9654.4382 [22]33.94-10.43
19 [3]North Oconee8-AAAA8-080.6645.18173 [26]28.61-14.45
20 [6]Rome6-AAAAAA7-180.2953.4389 [25]33.20-9.49
21 [4]Perry2-AAAA7-180.1653.7887 [8]34.24-8.33
22 [7]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA7-179.6041.03225 [50]33.73-8.27
23 [10]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA8-179.5562.1338 [27]29.23-12.73
24 [11]Westlake2-AAAAAAA5-379.4370.2412 [10]32.48-9.35
25 [1]Irwin County1-A Division I6-179.2651.75108 [3]29.45-12.22
26 [8]Houston County1-AAAAAA6-279.2259.6450 [9]34.12-7.51
27 [9]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA5-378.0767.9819 [3]28.91-11.57
28 [1]Fitzgerald1-AA8-076.9445.90165 [8]31.45-7.89
29 [5]Troup4-AAAA8-076.7639.50244 [44]35.12-4.05
30 [12]Parkview4-AAAAAAA6-275.7762.5637 [26]30.68-7.49
31 [2]Sandy Creek5-AAA7-275.0860.1948 [4]31.29-6.19
32 [13]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA4-474.7384.291 [1]29.79-7.35
33 [2]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I7-074.6749.60135 [6]31.05-6.03
34 [3]Rabun County8-A Division I9-074.1551.29114 [4]28.31-8.24
35 [14]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA5-373.8466.4823 [17]32.20-4.05
36 [2]Coffee1-AAAAA7-173.7941.40217 [36]30.92-5.27
37 [15]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA4-473.5972.519 [7]30.22-5.77
38 [16]Marietta3-AAAAAAA3-573.5777.633 [3]28.40-7.58
39 [17]Norcross7-AAAAAAA6-273.0954.8079 [35]31.00-4.50
40 [3]Creekside5-AAAAA6-272.3552.5995 [11]27.01-7.75
41 [6]Burke County3-AAAA6-172.3055.0777 [6]29.93-4.78
42 [7]Bainbridge1-AAAA4-472.0866.2324 [1]27.65-6.83
43 [18]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA5-372.0663.8232 [21]29.81-4.65
44 [19]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA6-271.9056.9768 [34]30.99-3.32
45 [4]Jefferson8-AAAAA6-271.8859.9749 [4]25.97-8.32
46 [20]Camden County1-AAAAAAA6-371.7757.2365 [33]24.71-9.47
47 [3]Stephens County8-AAA7-171.4048.35147 [11]26.71-7.10
48 [10]Marist4-AAAAAA6-271.3254.3183 [23]29.16-4.57
49 [4]Brooks County1-A Division I5-270.9758.9054 [1]29.91-3.46
50 [11]Brunswick2-AAAAAA8-070.7942.86201 [48]31.40-1.80
51 [21]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA3-570.7182.712 [2]25.40-7.71
52 [22]Denmark6-AAAAAAA5-370.6969.0815 [12]25.96-7.13
53 [4]Oconee County8-AAA5-370.3565.2828 [2]27.20-5.55
54 [5]Cambridge6-AAAAA7-270.0150.34125 [18]29.78-2.64
55 [12]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA6-269.6152.7392 [28]32.610.59
56 [5]Swainsboro2-A Division I7-069.2637.50261 [18]25.13-6.54
57 [23]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA6-269.2151.69110 [38]28.96-2.65
58 [24]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA5-369.1361.9739 [28]28.64-2.90
59 [13]South Paulding5-AAAAAA6-268.5056.8969 [16]31.390.49
60 [14]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA6-268.0257.0366 [15]25.01-5.41
61 [6]Warner Robins2-AAAAA4-467.8565.4426 [2]24.59-5.66
62 [7]Calhoun7-AAAAA6-367.8358.9453 [5]29.19-1.05
63 [2]Rockmart7-AA6-267.2145.42172 [10]29.850.24
64 [6]Darlington7-A Division I9-067.0936.37271 [21]29.970.48
65 [5]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA6-267.0154.3084 [7]24.67-4.74
66 [8]Cartersville7-AAAAA8-166.4143.22199 [34]27.79-1.03
67 [25]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA5-366.0560.4646 [30]23.24-5.21
68 [15]Douglas County5-AAAAAA6-265.9655.9373 [20]26.06-2.31
69 [26]McEachern3-AAAAAAA4-565.8368.7716 [13]25.51-2.72
70 [9]Loganville8-AAAAA8-165.5249.12144 [23]25.70-2.22
71 [6]Monroe Area8-AAA3-565.4364.0630 [3]25.85-1.98
72 [27]Newton4-AAAAAAA4-465.2363.8731 [20]24.30-3.34
73 [28]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA4-564.9461.0544 [29]26.13-1.22
74 [10]Dutchtown2-AAAAA7-164.9046.58159 [27]22.28-5.03
75 [7]Peach County2-AAA5-364.6757.6361 [6]24.51-2.57
76 [3]Thomson4-AA7-164.6237.42263 [22]25.31-1.71
77 [8]Starr's Mill4-AAAA6-264.6251.92103 [10]22.66-4.36
78 [29]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA3-564.4667.4320 [15]23.59-3.27
79 [9]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA7-164.1541.95212 [38]28.271.71
80 [4]South Atlanta6-AA8-064.1022.39377 [46]27.030.53
81 [8]Calvary Day3-AAA7-064.0633.09302 [40]27.420.95
82 [11]Jones County2-AAAAA5-363.6755.2176 [8]24.43-1.64
83 [10]Stockbridge5-AAAA6-263.4847.20151 [20]24.77-1.12
84 [5]Appling County3-AA6-163.2245.54170 [9]22.56-3.06
85 [6]Callaway5-AA5-363.2143.54196 [12]23.08-2.54
86 [11]LaGrange4-AAAA6-262.8446.28163 [25]24.77-0.48
87 [7]Pierce County3-AA7-162.6341.32221 [15]26.501.47
88 [30]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA3-562.6366.8421 [16]22.72-2.31
89 [9]Thomasville1-AAA6-362.6257.6460 [5]22.80-2.22
90 [10]Adairsville6-AAA7-162.4837.13267 [29]30.745.85
91 [12]Wayne County3-AAAA6-262.4249.19143 [18]21.53-3.30
92 [31]Harrison3-AAAAAAA3-662.2065.8125 [18]22.62-1.98
93 [16]Effingham County2-AAAAAA6-262.1949.73134 [39]21.92-2.68
94 [7]Elbert County8-A Division I8-162.1248.09150 [7]27.172.64
95 [32]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-461.7063.4335 [24]23.53-0.57
96 [13]Whitewater4-AAAA6-261.6145.02176 [27]26.352.34
97 [17]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA4-461.5665.3127 [5]19.91-4.05
98 [12]Kell6-AAAAA7-161.3344.47186 [32]24.470.73
99 [11]Hebron Christian8-AAA7-160.8841.14224 [23]26.102.81
100 [14]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA5-360.1551.93102 [9]20.71-1.85
101 [33]Archer4-AAAAAAA2-660.0471.2710 [8]21.39-1.06
102 [12]Hart County8-AAA4-459.6741.22223 [22]22.100.02
103 [13]Dougherty1-AAA8-159.5939.29246 [27]24.392.40
104 [13]Clarke Central8-AAAAA4-559.5858.0057 [6]23.241.26
105 [14]Eastside8-AAAAA5-359.2645.58169 [31]20.74-0.92
106 [15]Pace Academy5-AAAA7-158.8144.85179 [28]23.141.92
107 [1]Bowdon7-A Division II8-158.5341.37218 [4]24.253.31
108 [8]Fellowship Christian8-AA5-358.3050.14129 [5]21.781.07
109 [16]Stephenson6-AAAA5-258.2749.91133 [16]21.751.07
110 [17]Sonoraville7-AAAA5-357.8457.3864 [5]21.491.25
111 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA8-057.8025.88356 [9]20.500.29
112 [9]Cook1-AA6-257.5549.43139 [6]23.863.90
113 [34]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA5-357.5151.46112 [39]25.235.31
114 [15]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA5-357.3851.76107 [13]21.491.71
115 [18]Paulding County5-AAAAAA5-357.0952.6394 [30]21.231.73
116 [8]St. Francis6-A Division I5-356.9550.92117 [5]19.20-0.15
117 [9]Bleckley County2-A Division I8-156.8437.86257 [17]20.611.36
118 [16]Dalton7-AAAAA5-456.8454.9678 [9]22.393.14
119 [14]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA6-256.8342.85202 [19]21.091.85
120 [19]Veterans1-AAAAAA5-356.7057.4363 [14]21.732.63
121 [20]Creekview6-AAAAAA4-556.4754.0786 [24]18.980.10
122 [21]River Ridge6-AAAAAA5-356.4151.66111 [35]20.832.01
123 [22]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA4-456.3054.4381 [21]17.90-0.81
124 [23]Allatoona6-AAAAAA3-556.2556.5471 [18]19.721.07
125 [10]Dublin2-A Division I5-256.2241.91213 [12]18.630.01
126 [18]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA5-356.1751.82106 [12]18.12-0.46
127 [24]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA6-255.8549.21142 [40]20.922.66
128 [25]Shiloh8-AAAAAA3-555.6852.7193 [29]21.433.34
129 [19]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA5-355.4548.12148 [19]22.074.22
130 [15]Savannah Christian3-AAA7-155.2833.74297 [39]21.363.68
131 [11]Lamar County4-A Division I7-154.7342.74204 [11]21.334.20
132 [26]Newnan5-AAAAAA3-554.5961.6141 [6]21.004.00
133 [20]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA5-354.5047.09154 [22]23.296.38
134 [12]Metter3-A Division I6-354.4740.12235 [15]16.71-0.17
135 [16]Dawson County7-AAA7-254.4044.25189 [15]19.092.28
136 [10]Worth County1-AA7-154.1637.90256 [21]22.425.85
137 [27]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA5-354.0642.46206 [49]20.033.56
138 [17]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA8-154.0133.06304 [50]21.865.45
139 [18]Ola2-AAAAA5-353.8549.56136 [19]20.233.97
140 [28]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA5-453.3853.0491 [27]20.214.43
141 [21]Cairo1-AAAA7-253.2739.24247 [46]19.583.91
142 [35]Dacula8-AAAAAAA2-653.0663.6134 [23]17.802.33
143 [19]Mays5-AAAAA4-452.9450.48123 [16]22.497.15
144 [11]Athens Academy8-AA6-252.7544.89177 [11]19.984.82
145 [29]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA5-352.3144.88178 [44]20.445.73
146 [36]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-652.1763.3636 [25]18.213.64
147 [13]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I5-351.9543.92192 [9]16.962.60
148 [37]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA5-351.8942.79203 [43]17.032.73
149 [17]Crisp County1-AAA5-451.8852.5397 [8]17.353.06
150 [12]Putnam County4-AA6-251.8528.67337 [36]15.160.90
151 [22]New Hampstead3-AAAA6-251.6935.14286 [50]22.138.03
152 [23]Hampton5-AAAA6-251.5139.33245 [45]18.684.76
153 [2]Johnson County5-A Division II8-051.2419.50390 [33]17.083.44
154 [18]Morgan County4-AAA6-250.7036.20273 [31]20.697.58
155 [24]Spalding2-AAAA6-350.6942.14210 [36]17.954.85
156 [3]Schley County6-A Division II6-250.6922.91372 [25]15.472.38
157 [30]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA2-650.4958.7855 [10]19.196.30
158 [25]Holy Innocents6-AAAA5-350.4442.22209 [35]16.123.27
159 [19]Lumpkin County7-AAA7-150.4329.68332 [44]19.146.30
160 [13]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA4-450.4150.94116 [3]21.038.22
161 [20]Cass7-AAAAA4-550.3546.37161 [28]16.363.61
162 [14]North Cobb Christian6-AA8-149.8527.71344 [39]14.862.61
163 [20]Mary Persons2-AAA4-449.4450.85120 [9]18.746.89
164 [21]Harlem4-AAA7-149.4227.62345 [46]13.531.70
165 [31]Alexander5-AAAAAA2-649.4058.2156 [11]18.776.97
166 [21]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-649.3161.3743 [3]16.054.34
167 [22]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA5-349.1437.43262 [45]16.795.25
168 [32]Etowah6-AAAAAA5-349.1244.32187 [46]18.136.61
169 [38]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA5-349.0751.33113 [40]16.755.27
170 [23]Statesboro1-AAAAA3-548.9950.91118 [14]19.107.71
171 [24]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA4-448.8946.20164 [29]15.934.64
172 [14]Trion7-A Division I7-148.8528.23341 [31]18.427.16
173 [22]Ringgold6-AAA5-348.8042.25208 [20]16.285.07
174 [15]Laney4-AA7-148.7226.93347 [40]10.80-0.33
175 [16]Dodge County1-AA4-548.7050.34126 [4]17.596.48
176 [39]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA5-348.6846.68158 [41]14.753.66
177 [4]Early County1-A Division II7-248.0620.87383 [28]14.383.91
178 [2]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA7-147.8325.89355 [8]14.864.63
179 [17]Columbia5-AA6-347.7140.54230 [16]14.524.40
180 [26]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA1-747.7060.5145 [3]14.254.14
181 [25]Chamblee4-AAAAA6-147.4526.61350 [52]16.606.74
182 [23]Jackson2-AAA5-447.4248.10149 [12]16.006.17
183 [5]Clinch County2-A Division II8-147.3729.59333 [16]16.436.66
184 [15]Commerce8-A Division I6-346.7843.26198 [10]15.916.72
185 [27]Baldwin2-AAAA3-546.7054.4380 [7]18.399.28
186 [28]Lovett5-AAAA4-446.6844.75181 [30]12.923.84
187 [26]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA5-346.5041.33220 [38]13.874.96
188 [16]Social Circle5-A Division I6-246.3929.87331 [29]14.215.41
189 [33]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA6-246.3733.89295 [53]12.553.77
190 [18]Model7-AA5-446.3338.01255 [20]13.835.10
191 [34]Evans2-AAAAAA3-546.2950.08130 [37]15.767.06
192 [27]Union Grove2-AAAAA4-546.2546.95156 [26]10.862.20
193 [35]Lanier8-AAAAAA4-546.2353.2390 [26]14.365.72
194 [28]Hiram7-AAAAA4-546.1543.81193 [33]20.3111.76
195 [36]East Paulding5-AAAAAA2-645.9460.3547 [8]16.728.37
196 [6]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II8-145.8633.17301 [11]12.804.54
197 [29]Madison County8-AAAA5-345.8439.55242 [43]18.7510.50
198 [19]Vidalia3-AA6-245.8133.44300 [25]14.996.78
199 [20]Northeast2-AA5-345.5632.08313 [29]13.175.20
200 [29]Jenkins1-AAAAA2-645.3668.7318 [1]16.738.96
201 [30]Northgate3-AAAAA3-645.2749.54137 [20]13.185.50
202 [31]Centennial6-AAAAA3-545.2652.5098 [12]15.487.82
203 [7]Charlton County2-A Division II5-245.2535.53280 [10]14.056.39
204 [21]Union County8-AA7-145.2329.43334 [34]14.847.20
205 [32]Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-545.1550.39124 [17]15.527.97
206 [22]Fannin County7-AA5-344.8532.18311 [28]16.319.06
207 [24]Upson-Lee2-AAA4-544.5843.92191 [16]16.719.72
208 [25]Liberty County3-AAA5-344.5736.50270 [30]16.929.94
209 [37]Jackson County8-AAAAAA3-644.5048.67145 [41]13.556.64
210 [38]Tift County1-AAAAAA1-744.4675.345 [1]14.998.12
211 [3]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA5-344.1337.66259 [2]18.5512.01
212 [23]Berrien1-AA5-343.8438.49252 [18]17.2210.98
213 [30]Griffin2-AAAA3-643.5950.76121 [14]16.7810.79
214 [8]Christian Heritage7-A Division II4-543.4850.63122 [1]13.727.83
215 [24]North Murray7-AA6-343.4732.83306 [26]19.7913.92
216 [17]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I6-242.9636.33272 [22]17.0111.64
217 [39]Grovetown2-AAAAAA4-542.9450.01131 [38]15.5110.17
218 [31]Walnut Grove8-AAAA6-242.6135.46281 [49]14.689.66
219 [40]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA4-442.5246.56160 [42]12.477.54
220 [26]Wesleyan7-AAA3-542.4945.16174 [14]13.658.75
221 [4]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA6-342.4530.20328 [6]13.919.05
222 [40]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA2-642.4354.2785 [36]15.6810.85
223 [33]Tucker4-AAAAA3-542.3945.66167 [30]13.358.55
224 [9]Lincoln County8-A Division II6-242.3535.64279 [9]14.689.93
225 [41]Osborne5-AAAAAAA5-342.1430.36326 [46]13.979.42
226 [10]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II3-542.0945.43171 [2]17.3512.86
227 [11]Manchester6-A Division II5-341.9932.30310 [12]12.868.47
228 [41]Lassiter7-AAAAAA3-541.9450.20127 [36]12.558.20
229 [27]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA5-341.8534.47290 [35]10.706.44
230 [28]Gilmer7-AAA5-441.6034.22292 [37]13.779.76
231 [32]Miller Grove6-AAAA3-541.1144.65183 [31]14.6211.11
232 [12]Wilcox County4-A Division II5-340.9530.69325 [13]15.2211.87
233 [34]Decatur4-AAAAA4-440.9040.56229 [40]16.0212.71
234 [25]Tattnall County3-AA5-340.8132.47309 [27]11.418.20
235 [42]Pope7-AAAAAA1-740.7966.7822 [4]14.0110.82
236 [33]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-640.6847.18152 [21]14.7711.69
237 [34]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA4-440.5843.70195 [34]12.229.23
238 [35]Riverdale4-AAAA3-640.5544.62184 [32]16.5713.62
239 [29]Monroe1-AAA4-540.3040.14233 [24]12.609.89
240 [30]Pickens7-AAA3-540.1142.88200 [18]11.869.34
241 [42]Duluth7-AAAAAAA4-439.6538.37253 [44]10.578.52
242 [31]Coahulla Creek6-AAA6-239.5926.79348 [48]12.8710.87
243 [18]Screven County3-A Division I7-039.501.44441 [38]5.133.22
244 [36]East Forsyth8-AAAA5-339.3431.46323 [54]9.657.91
245 [35]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA2-739.2853.5188 [10]17.1615.47
246 [43]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA2-639.0352.29100 [33]12.5411.11
247 [19]Temple4-A Division I4-438.9337.22265 [19]13.2711.94
248 [32]Long County3-AAA5-338.9027.36346 [47]12.4511.14
249 [20]Pepperell7-A Division I4-438.7240.04238 [16]11.5110.38
250 [43]Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-738.6257.5862 [32]11.2210.20
251 [26]Sumter County1-AA1-738.5355.6875 [2]11.8610.93
252 [37]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA5-338.3834.14293 [51]12.0411.26
253 [5]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-338.3431.70320 [4]13.5312.79
254 [44]Discovery7-AAAAAAA3-638.1444.12190 [42]10.359.80
255 [21]Dade County7-A Division I5-338.1440.94226 [13]13.1012.55
256 [27]Toombs County3-AA4-438.1035.96277 [24]12.1711.66
257 [44]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA5-337.9832.66308 [55]12.6412.26
258 [38]Howard2-AAAA5-337.3537.21266 [48]7.978.22
259 [39]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA4-536.9844.32188 [33]13.0913.70
260 [36]McIntosh3-AAAAA4-436.3234.92288 [48]13.6414.91
261 [13]Dooly County4-A Division II4-436.1937.10268 [6]11.2912.69
262 [33]Bremen6-AAA4-436.1635.34283 [32]7.629.06
263 [34]White County7-AAA3-536.0939.88240 [25]12.3313.83
264 [22]Mount Vernon6-A Division I4-436.0232.17312 [25]12.1913.76
265 [14]Aquinas8-A Division II5-336.0230.13329 [14]13.7715.34
266 [40]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA2-635.8347.09155 [23]11.4713.23
267 [15]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II6-235.7924.30362 [19]9.3511.16
268 [45]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-835.6857.7758 [12]10.9112.83
269 [46]South Effingham2-AAAAAA2-535.5143.70194 [47]7.599.67
270 [35]Hephzibah4-AAA4-435.4232.78307 [42]12.7214.90
271 [41]McDonough5-AAAA3-535.3933.65299 [53]12.0214.23
272 [23]Heard County4-A Division I4-435.1428.82335 [30]10.6913.14
273 [16]Jenkins County3-A Division II5-335.1120.84384 [29]10.5913.08
274 [37]Banneker5-AAAAA4-434.5541.34219 [37]8.6611.70
275 [28]Washington County4-AA3-534.3637.23264 [23]13.5116.75
276 [17]Telfair County4-A Division II6-234.3423.29368 [23]13.9517.21
277 [29]Providence Christian8-AA2-634.3242.70205 [13]11.8215.09
278 [42]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA3-634.3239.14249 [47]9.1312.40
279 [24]Pelham1-A Division I3-633.9245.74166 [8]10.0213.69
280 [47]Morrow3-AAAAAA4-433.8038.76251 [52]10.1113.90
281 [48]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA3-533.7940.27232 [51]10.4314.24
282 [30]Brantley County3-AA5-433.6031.77318 [31]9.1413.14
283 [43]Westover1-AAAA2-733.2944.83180 [29]7.5411.84
284 [38]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA3-633.2740.28231 [41]5.8610.18
285 [45]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-633.2251.87104 [37]9.6113.99
286 [31]East Jackson8-AA4-433.2027.74343 [38]8.3312.72
287 [25]Jefferson County2-A Division I1-833.1452.02101 [2]8.9613.41
288 [44]West Laurens2-AAAA1-732.8251.24115 [13]7.3212.09
289 [45]North Hall8-AAAA3-532.6140.62228 [40]8.2113.19
290 [32]Jeff Davis1-AA0-932.5856.9867 [1]8.1113.12
291 [49]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-832.0956.4772 [19]7.3812.89
292 [33]Haralson County7-AA2-632.0546.34162 [7]8.5814.11
293 [34]Spencer2-AA6-231.7917.41402 [53]6.9512.76
294 [36]Columbus1-AAA2-731.5541.67215 [21]12.3218.36
295 [37]Richmond Academy4-AAA4-431.4022.76373 [49]7.0213.22
296 [18]Lanier County2-A Division II4-431.3835.69278 [8]4.5710.79
297 [46]Hardaway1-AAAA2-731.3649.95132 [15]8.7614.99
298 [38]Douglass5-AAA3-631.2243.43197 [17]3.439.80
299 [26]Athens Christian8-A Division I3-531.2036.87269 [20]11.4717.87
300 [39]Savannah Country Day3-AAA3-530.7837.55260 [28]5.3612.17
301 [19]Macon County6-A Division II3-530.6125.40357 [17]10.0317.01
302 [20]Mitchell County1-A Division II3-530.3439.14248 [5]3.3410.60
303 [39]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA3-530.1135.25284 [46]4.0011.49
304 [40]Gordon Lee6-AAA3-530.0835.21285 [33]8.9416.46
305 [6]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-630.0740.07236 [1]9.2916.81
306 [27]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I5-329.9822.68375 [33]8.1915.80
307 [7]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA9-029.86-0.05442 [24]5.0312.76
308 [35]Banks County8-AA4-429.8328.43339 [37]7.4815.25
309 [40]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-829.7848.67146 [24]6.8514.66
310 [41]Harris County3-AAAAA1-729.3649.51138 [21]5.3813.61
311 [47]Luella5-AAAA1-729.1849.38141 [17]4.7213.13
312 [28]Bryan County3-A Division I4-428.9926.73349 [32]7.4316.03
313 [1]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA8-028.96-0.91443 [9]9.5518.19
314 [8]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA5-328.7825.14358 [10]8.9917.80
315 [1]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A8-028.784.99432 [2]7.3116.12
316 [21]Greene County8-A Division II5-328.4220.70386 [30]8.0117.18
317 [50]Alcovy3-AAAAAA2-627.2945.04175 [43]9.5719.88
318 [51]New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-827.2057.7259 [13]3.5713.96
319 [41]LaFayette6-AAA2-627.1939.69241 [26]7.1417.55
320 [9]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-427.1424.83360 [11]8.5118.96
321 [42]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-827.1449.38140 [22]3.4913.95
322 [10]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-326.9522.65376 [13]9.9220.56
323 [36]Landmark Christian5-AA4-426.9426.42352 [41]1.0611.72
324 [48]Fayette County4-AAAA1-726.8146.92157 [24]2.6813.47
325 [49]Shaw1-AAAA4-526.7226.27354 [56]3.5514.42
326 [43]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA2-626.6541.28222 [39]6.8217.76
327 [22]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II4-426.5722.73374 [26]4.7515.77
328 [23]Terrell County1-A Division II3-525.7223.40367 [22]7.1719.04
329 [29]Jasper County5-A Division I3-525.6531.89315 [26]3.3815.33
330 [37]ACE Charter2-AA7-125.543.23439 [57]10.0122.06
331 [42]Pike County2-AAA2-625.4232.98305 [41]7.0819.26
332 [52]Riverwood4-AAAAAA1-725.3644.71182 [45]7.2019.44
333 [50]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA4-425.3133.67298 [52]5.7518.03
334 [24]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II3-524.7324.07363 [20]2.7815.65
335 [44]North Springs6-AAAAA4-424.6028.22342 [51]2.5115.51
336 [11]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA5-324.5418.92393 [14]6.0919.15
337 [25]Atkinson County2-A Division II2-624.3936.07276 [7]5.1218.33
338 [38]Washington6-AA3-423.8722.98371 [45]1.4515.17
339 [39]Mount Paran Christian6-AA2-523.7531.49321 [32]6.0519.90
340 [30]Coosa7-A Division I3-523.4431.80317 [27]3.2817.43
341 [2]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA5-323.0118.72395 [1]3.3117.90
342 [26]Turner County2-A Division II1-822.5344.55185 [3]8.4323.49
343 [31]Bacon County1-A Division I1-721.9536.10275 [23]4.2819.92
344 [51]Chestatee8-AAAA1-721.6742.10211 [37]5.7021.62
345 [53]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †6-221.5815.10405 [57]3.2119.23
346 [32]Armuchee7-A Division I3-521.3531.48322 [28]2.7218.96
347 [12]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA6-221.117.81423 [21]4.5821.07
348 [43]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-620.7734.45291 [36]3.3120.14
349 [45]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-820.2255.7974 [7]3.4820.86
350 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA6-219.663.01440 [1]4.7722.70
351 [27]Wheeler County4-A Division II4-419.6423.12369 [24]0.9518.90
352 [13]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA7-119.55-16.64455 [25]0.5118.55
353 [54]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-819.2752.5696 [31]3.3921.72
354 [14]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-618.9531.75319 [3]1.8620.51
355 [40]Windsor Forest3-AA1-818.7742.38207 [14]1.1519.98
356 [28]Miller County1-A Division II3-518.4417.73401 [36]-2.6216.54
357 [41]Southwest2-AA3-518.0619.37391 [51]2.7822.31
358 [46]M.L. King4-AAAAA2-618.0033.77296 [49]3.7023.29
359 [47]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA1-717.7940.07237 [42]-1.3418.47
360 [55]Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-917.4652.3599 [32]3.0623.19
361 [33]East Laurens2-A Division I1-717.1640.90227 [14]2.3922.83
362 [29]Montgomery County3-A Division II4-516.9419.92388 [31]-1.0719.58
363 [42]Therrell6-AA5-316.4215.14404 [54]-1.3119.86
364 [30]Seminole County1-A Division II3-516.3613.12411 [40]1.4022.63
365 [31]Wilkinson County5-A Division II4-415.9018.52397 [35]-2.9518.75
366 [44]Beach3-AAA1-715.8434.85289 [34]1.1422.90
367 [15]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA4-315.819.18419 [20]-0.9220.87
368 [16]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA2-515.5830.22327 [5]0.6722.68
369 [17]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA5-314.906.93426 [22]-3.1819.51
370 [18]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA5-314.8711.22415 [19]-0.3322.39
371 [56]Forest Park3-AAAAAA2-614.8228.26340 [56]-2.1220.66
372 [48]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-614.7141.82214 [35]2.8825.77
373 [3]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA6-314.568.50421 [5]-2.6920.35
374 [32]Towns County8-A Division II3-514.4619.58389 [32]-2.0421.09
375 [19]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-514.3017.94400 [16]1.5124.80
376 [33]Hancock Central5-A Division II4-414.2913.87408 [37]-1.1822.12
377 [49]Midtown5-AAAAA †5-313.923.62437 [53]-1.2122.46
378 [43]Butler4-AA3-513.9123.02370 [44]-2.6821.00
379 [34]Claxton3-A Division I4-413.3618.58396 [34]-1.4922.74
380 [34]Warren County8-A Division II2-613.0424.99359 [18]0.1824.74
381 [35]Chattooga7-A Division I1-812.5635.44282 [24]0.3625.40
382 [2]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA7-012.50-21.54458 [7]-2.2622.83
383 [20]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-612.4018.44398 [15]-0.0725.12
384 [44]Redan5-AA2-711.9631.86316 [30]1.5027.13
385 [35]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II3-611.4518.78394 [34]-2.4923.65
386 [45]Ridgeland6-AAA0-811.3645.66168 [13]-1.8524.38
387 [46]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA2-611.1336.12274 [45]-4.1622.31
388 [52]Druid Hills6-AAAA †4-411.037.91422 [60]-3.3523.21
389 [53]Islands3-AAAA0-911.0151.85105 [11]-5.5921.00
390 [36]Portal3-A Division II4-410.8813.57409 [38]-2.2124.50
391 [45]Rutland2-AA4-410.2710.97416 [55]-1.4825.85
392 [4]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA4-410.0914.41407 [2]0.8328.34
393 [54]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †2-69.9019.31392 [58]-3.7723.93
394 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A4-49.8911.76413 [1]2.2729.97
395 [46]McNair5-AA4-49.754.55435 [56]-1.2826.57
396 [50]Northview6-AAAAA1-89.7434.97287 [47]-5.6022.26
397 [55]East Hall8-AAAA2-69.3926.37353 [55]-2.6525.55
398 [47]Gordon Central7-AA0-89.3938.32254 [19]-2.1026.10
399 [37]Greenville6-A Division II2-59.0521.56380 [27]-2.7825.76
400 [51]Lithonia4-AAAAA0-88.9337.66258 [44]-3.7424.93
401 [46]Franklin County8-AAA0-88.7050.18128 [10]-1.8727.02
402 [57]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-78.5433.07303 [54]-4.7224.33
403 [21]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-78.0223.92364 [12]1.3730.94
404 [48]Westside (Augusta)4-AA1-77.9630.75324 [33]-9.5420.09
405 [56]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-87.7540.13234 [41]-6.7623.09
406 [52]Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-87.6847.10153 [25]-4.2425.67
407 [47]West Hall7-AAA1-76.9832.06314 [43]-6.8623.75
408 [5]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA3-55.8810.57418 [4]-5.2726.45
409 [38]Hawkinsville4-A Division II3-55.567.29424 [42]-4.1427.90
410 [57]Seckinger8-AAAA †0-65.4141.63216 [39]-5.9326.25
411 [6]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA4-44.974.79434 [7]-6.2026.43
412 [22]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-54.336.54427 [23]-3.3929.87
413 [3]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA6-23.89-8.82449 [3]-8.1125.59
414 [49]Central (Macon)2-AA2-63.7222.18378 [47]-5.8028.07
415 [23]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-52.4211.87412 [18]-4.3630.82
416 [50]Josey4-AA2-62.1724.45361 [42]-7.1028.32
417 [39]Glascock County5-A Division II2-7-0.7213.31410 [39]-2.8235.49
418 [51]Murray County7-AA0-8-0.8839.55243 [17]-13.1025.37
419 [7]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA1-7-1.0310.90417 [3]-4.1834.45
420 [8]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA3-5-1.283.62436 [8]-11.0727.81
421 [53]Drew3-AAAAA0-8-1.4139.11250 [43]-7.1031.91
422 [40]Marion County6-A Division II2-6-1.455.92430 [44]-12.6126.43
423 [58]North Clayton4-AAAA1-8-1.5539.93239 [42]-10.6728.47
424 [52]Glenn Hills4-AA2-6-2.0318.41399 [52]-8.4931.14
425 [48]Groves3-AAA1-7-2.2428.61338 [45]-11.0328.81
426 [41]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-7-2.9023.51365 [21]-11.7128.78
427 [59]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †0-8-3.5320.73385 [57]-7.7633.36
428 [4]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA6-2-3.55-22.27460 [8]-7.3233.83
429 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA3-6-3.766.20429 [6]-5.9735.39
430 [53]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA1-8-3.7921.12382 [50]-7.4233.96
431 [49]Salem4-AAA1-7-3.9634.06294 [38]-9.6931.86
432 [36]Crawford County4-A Division I2-6-4.145.20431 [37]-4.2837.45
433 [42]Taylor County6-A Division II2-6-4.284.93433 [45]-12.5629.32
434 [43]Treutlen4-A Division II0-8-4.2930.09330 [15]-4.8437.05
435 [44]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †4-5-5.59-6.18446 [46]-13.1730.01
436 [54]Kendrick2-AA0-8-5.7123.41366 [43]-10.8432.46
437 [5]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA5-5-6.58-7.51447 [2]-5.5238.66
438 [55]Towers5-AA0-7-1-7.2321.36381 [49]-17.2927.54
439 [45]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †5-3-7.28-9.83451 [48]-5.9638.92
440 [3]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A5-3-9.59-18.43457 [5]-9.4537.73
441 [24]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-7-10.1715.02406 [17]-13.3334.44
442 [10]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA3-4-1-11.96-4.85444 [10]-14.2235.33
443 [6]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA5-4-12.26-10.99452 [5]-13.3636.49
444 [50]Cross Creek4-AAA1-7-13.0720.03387 [50]-15.7734.90
445 [37]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †1-6-14.846.45428 [36]-13.3839.05
446 [56]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-6-1-15.1028.70336 [35]-21.8430.86
447 [60]Clarkston6-AAAA †1-7-15.648.57420 [59]-16.5236.72
448 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-9-15.6826.52351 [7]-11.9241.35
449 [38]Savannah3-A Division I0-9-23.3115.98403 [35]-18.8442.06
450 [7]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA3-5-23.73-17.33456 [6]-19.3242.00
451 [46]Twiggs County5-A Division II2-6-24.40-11.33453 [49]-15.0346.96
452 [4]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A3-5-27.913.29438 [3]-17.1648.35
453 [57]Jordan2-AA0-8-28.0721.78379 [48]-19.5446.13
454 [5]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A2-6-28.28-21.98459 [6]-24.5841.29
455 [58]Walker6-AA †1-6-28.64-4.88445 [58]-18.5447.70
456 [8]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA2-6-30.06-9.15450 [4]-23.8343.82
457 [6]Grace ChristianGIAA Region 1-A1-5-37.11-22.70461 [7]-26.2048.50
458 [7]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A2-6-37.38-12.94454 [4]-25.7949.19
459 [47]Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-6-42.637.14425 [43]-34.9745.25
460 [11]Notre Dame AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA3-6-47.20-39.46465 [12]-35.4049.39
461 [9]Community ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA3-4-48.03-37.20464 [9]-33.8651.77
462 [48]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-7-58.8011.60414 [41]-38.1058.29
463 [12]St. Mary's AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA1-6-62.19-27.61463 [11]-34.5965.19
464 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-7-71.09-23.98462 [54]-49.0459.65
465 [49]GSIC8-A Division II †0-9-73.63-8.37448 [47]-40.3170.91



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11-AAAAAAA585.8678.06
28-AAAAAAA682.9372.42
31-AAAAAA679.2771.75
42-AAAAAAA577.2469.27
55-AAA475.6365.63
66-AAAAAAA675.5167.88
74-AAAAAAA673.8469.74
85-AAAAAAA673.2363.20
93-AAAAAAA568.1464.58
107-AAAA667.8257.88
115-AAAAAA866.7457.54
128-AAA664.6956.07
137-AAAAAA764.6155.71
143-AAAA663.8952.55
151-A Division I463.6251.53
166-AAAAAA762.1453.94
178-A Division I461.8253.56
181-AAAAA661.6249.84
198-AAAAA760.3252.77
204-AAAA860.0248.97
217-AAAAA659.2252.89
228-AAAAAA758.9150.76
237-AAAAAAA758.1348.66
242-AAAAA757.9449.07
251-AA757.5850.33
262-AAAAAA756.9050.52
271-AAA655.8050.46
282-A Division I555.4746.52
292-AAAA755.4647.10
305-A Division I454.4344.17
312-AAA552.4946.31
321-AAAA552.4043.35
336-AAAAA750.9240.92
343-AA750.7743.27
355-AAAAA850.5744.99
364-AAAAAA650.4844.05
375-AAAA849.6341.67
387-A Division II349.5142.86
393-AAAAAA848.3537.06
408-AA647.7542.27
413-AAA845.7536.13
426-A Division I445.7346.97
43GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA545.5038.68
447-AA745.4734.63
457-AAA745.0138.87
467-A Division I744.8535.73
476-AAAA644.2549.06
488-AAAA943.1938.16
496-AAA843.0734.55
503-AAAAA541.6132.71
515-AA741.1128.96
524-A Division I441.0631.17
534-AA840.2027.69
542-A Division II539.8034.18
553-A Division II537.3630.17
564-AAA636.9424.98
57GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA535.7629.05
583-A Division I535.2922.60
594-AAAAA632.1031.30
606-AA731.3722.73
614-A Division II630.2422.06
626-A Division II826.2411.57
638-A Division II625.8128.35
642-AA823.3212.65
651-A Division II723.2613.34
665-A Division II623.1111.29
67GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA621.5216.63
68GIAA Region 6-AA220.7012.60
69GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA420.2615.67
70GIAA Region 2-AA316.0810.69
71GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA515.246.64
72GIAA Region 2-A315.023.59
73GIAA Region 4-AA310.898.47
74GAPPS Region 1-AA47.01-0.93
75GIAA Region 3-AA2-3.82-6.62
76GAPPS Region 2-AA5-6.37-16.89
77GIAA Region 1-A4-21.59-28.09
78GIAA Region 1-AA2-49.38-54.69

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
10/07CalhounHiram34 - 4423.6694.1%0.114
08/19Camden CountyColumbia10 - 1326.0495.4%0.160
09/02Deerfield-WindsorStrong Rock Christian19 - 4214.1183.9%0.179
08/26AdairsvilleCherokee Bluff51 - 5030.1497.1%0.185
09/30Douglas CountyNew Manchester10 - 636.7998.7%0.189
09/02FitzgeraldNortheast28 - 2729.3996.9%0.193
09/09Pace AcademyLovett20 - 3014.1183.8%0.239
09/30Lakeside (Atlanta)Johnson (Gainesville)21 - 2025.1194.9%0.239
10/22Mitchell CountyMiller County12 - 2213.8883.5%0.243
09/23Screven CountyWarren County15 - 1424.4994.6%0.246
10/07Pace AcademyMcDonough42 - 4025.4095.1%0.257
08/19VeteransRichmond Academy23 - 2027.2896.0%0.258
10/14Pierce CountyToombs County31 - 2826.5195.7%0.266
08/20Northside (Warner Robins)Jones County21 - 2714.4084.3%0.274
08/26Dodge CountyWest Laurens12 - 1417.8588.9%0.278

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
98.2810/14BufordMill Creek39 - 274.2862.2%
92.0809/02BufordNorth Cobb21 - 1411.2578.8%
91.5709/16Mill CreekCedar Grove52 - 369.4375.0%
91.4709/23Colquitt CountyCedar Grove39 - 1714.4184.3%
87.6810/07North CobbWalton33 - 63.3859.7%
86.7008/20Mill CreekWalton47 - 4112.3280.8%
86.5609/23North CobbMilton21 - 77.3070.1%
86.3609/09Colquitt CountyLee County48 - 2717.3188.3%
86.2010/28Thomas County CentralLee County - 5.3565.1%
84.6609/09MiltonRoswell14 - 72.9158.4%
84.4111/04LambertMilton - 0.0650.2%
83.6908/19North CobbWestlake21 - 178.2972.5%
83.6810/21CarrolltonWestlake28 - 198.1472.1%
83.6409/02Cedar GroveWestlake30 - 207.8171.3%
83.4309/09Ware CountyBenedictine14 - 103.4760.0%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
