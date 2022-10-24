Maxwell summary after Week 10

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,695 of 1,819 total games (ignoring ties) (93.18%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.84 points and all game margins within 12.83 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
Home Advantage: 1.98
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Colquitt County
|8-0
|101.64
|1
|Hughes
|8-0
|91.64
|2
|Buford
|8-0
|98.96
|2
|Thomas County Central
|8-0
|89.68
|3
|Mill Creek
|7-1
|96.66
|3
|Roswell
|8-1
|83.45
|4
|North Cobb
|6-2
|89.70
|4
|Lee County
|6-2
|82.35
|5
|Carrollton
|9-0
|89.54
|5
|Gainesville
|8-0
|81.96
|6
|Milton
|5-3
|84.38
|6
|Rome
|7-1
|80.29
|7
|Walton
|6-2
|84.34
|7
|Woodward Academy
|7-1
|79.60
|8
|Lambert
|8-0
|82.46
|8
|Houston County
|6-2
|79.22
|9
|Grayson
|7-1
|82.13
|9
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|5-3
|78.07
|10
|Valdosta
|8-1
|79.55
|10
|Marist
|6-2
|71.32
|11
|Westlake
|5-3
|79.43
|11
|Brunswick
|8-0
|70.79
|12
|Parkview
|6-2
|75.77
|12
|Alpharetta
|6-2
|69.61
|13
|Lowndes
|4-4
|74.73
|13
|South Paulding
|6-2
|68.50
|14
|East Coweta
|5-3
|73.84
|14
|Blessed Trinity
|6-2
|68.02
|15
|Brookwood
|4-4
|73.59
|15
|Douglas County
|6-2
|65.96
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Ware County
|7-0
|83.53
|1
|Cedartown
|8-0
|90.03
|2
|Coffee
|7-1
|73.79
|2
|Benedictine
|6-2
|82.04
|3
|Creekside
|6-2
|72.35
|3
|North Oconee
|8-0
|80.66
|4
|Jefferson
|6-2
|71.88
|4
|Perry
|7-1
|80.16
|5
|Cambridge
|7-2
|70.01
|5
|Troup
|8-0
|76.76
|6
|Warner Robins
|4-4
|67.85
|6
|Burke County
|6-1
|72.30
|7
|Calhoun
|6-3
|67.83
|7
|Bainbridge
|4-4
|72.08
|8
|Cartersville
|8-1
|66.41
|8
|Starr's Mill
|6-2
|64.62
|9
|Loganville
|8-1
|65.52
|9
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-1
|64.15
|10
|Dutchtown
|7-1
|64.90
|10
|Stockbridge
|6-2
|63.48
|11
|Jones County
|5-3
|63.67
|11
|LaGrange
|6-2
|62.84
|12
|Kell
|7-1
|61.33
|12
|Wayne County
|6-2
|62.42
|13
|Clarke Central
|4-5
|59.58
|13
|Whitewater
|6-2
|61.61
|14
|Eastside
|5-3
|59.26
|14
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|5-3
|60.15
|15
|Lithia Springs
|5-3
|57.38
|15
|Pace Academy
|7-1
|58.81
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|6-2
|89.21
|1
|Fitzgerald
|8-0
|76.94
|2
|Sandy Creek
|7-2
|75.08
|2
|Rockmart
|6-2
|67.21
|3
|Stephens County
|7-1
|71.40
|3
|Thomson
|7-1
|64.62
|4
|Oconee County
|5-3
|70.35
|4
|South Atlanta
|8-0
|64.10
|5
|Carver (Atlanta)
|6-2
|67.01
|5
|Appling County
|6-1
|63.22
|6
|Monroe Area
|3-5
|65.43
|6
|Callaway
|5-3
|63.21
|7
|Peach County
|5-3
|64.67
|7
|Pierce County
|7-1
|62.63
|8
|Calvary Day
|7-0
|64.06
|8
|Fellowship Christian
|5-3
|58.30
|9
|Thomasville
|6-3
|62.62
|9
|Cook
|6-2
|57.55
|10
|Adairsville
|7-1
|62.48
|10
|Worth County
|7-1
|54.16
|11
|Hebron Christian
|7-1
|60.88
|11
|Athens Academy
|6-2
|52.75
|12
|Hart County
|4-4
|59.67
|12
|Putnam County
|6-2
|51.85
|13
|Dougherty
|8-1
|59.59
|13
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|4-4
|50.41
|14
|Carver (Columbus)
|6-2
|56.83
|14
|North Cobb Christian
|8-1
|49.85
|15
|Savannah Christian
|7-1
|55.28
|15
|Laney
|7-1
|48.72
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Irwin County
|6-1
|79.26
|1
|Bowdon
|8-1
|58.53
|2
|Prince Avenue Christian
|7-0
|74.67
|2
|Johnson County
|8-0
|51.24
|3
|Rabun County
|9-0
|74.15
|3
|Schley County
|6-2
|50.69
|4
|Brooks County
|5-2
|70.97
|4
|Early County
|7-2
|48.06
|5
|Swainsboro
|7-0
|69.26
|5
|Clinch County
|8-1
|47.37
|6
|Darlington
|9-0
|67.09
|6
|McIntosh County Academy
|8-1
|45.86
|7
|Elbert County
|8-1
|62.12
|7
|Charlton County
|5-2
|45.25
|8
|St. Francis
|5-3
|56.95
|8
|Christian Heritage
|4-5
|43.48
|9
|Bleckley County
|8-1
|56.84
|9
|Lincoln County
|6-2
|42.35
|10
|Dublin
|5-2
|56.22
|10
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-5
|42.09
|11
|Lamar County
|7-1
|54.73
|11
|Manchester
|5-3
|41.99
|12
|Metter
|6-3
|54.47
|12
|Wilcox County
|5-3
|40.95
|13
|Whitefield Academy
|5-3
|51.95
|13
|Dooly County
|4-4
|36.19
|14
|Trion
|7-1
|48.85
|14
|Aquinas
|5-3
|36.02
|15
|Commerce
|6-3
|46.78
|15
|Washington-Wilkes
|6-2
|35.79
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|8-0
|57.80
|1
|Central Fellowship Christian
|8-0
|28.96
|2
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|7-1
|47.83
|2
|Brentwood School
|5-3
|23.01
|3
|Tattnall Square
|5-3
|44.13
|3
|Briarwood Academy
|6-3
|14.56
|4
|Stratford Academy
|6-3
|42.45
|4
|Gatewood School
|4-4
|10.09
|5
|Brookstone
|5-3
|38.34
|5
|Augusta Prep
|3-5
|5.88
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Thomas Jefferson
|8-0
|28.78
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|6-2
|19.66
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|4-4
|9.89
|2
|Skipstone Academy
|7-0
|12.50
|3
|Fullington Academy
|5-3
|-9.59
|3
|King's Academy
|6-2
|3.89
|4
|Memorial Day
|3-5
|-27.91
|4
|Lanier Christian
|6-2
|-3.55
|5
|Flint River Academy
|2-6
|-28.28
|5
|Calvary Christian
|5-5
|-6.58
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-0
|101.64
|71.00
|11 [9]
|47.57
|-16.48
|2 [2]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|8-0
|98.96
|75.12
|8 [6]
|39.00
|-22.37
|3 [3]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|7-1
|96.66
|75.15
|7 [5]
|46.15
|-12.92
|4 [1]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|8-0
|91.64
|51.69
|109 [34]
|40.62
|-13.43
|5 [1]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|8-0
|90.03
|61.64
|40 [2]
|34.44
|-17.99
|6 [4]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|89.70
|77.42
|4 [4]
|36.12
|-15.98
|7 [2]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|8-0
|89.68
|61.39
|42 [7]
|39.97
|-12.12
|8 [5]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|9-0
|89.54
|63.71
|33 [22]
|37.81
|-14.14
|9 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|6-2
|89.21
|75.26
|6 [1]
|39.05
|-12.57
|10 [6]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|84.38
|68.75
|17 [14]
|32.46
|-14.32
|11 [7]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|84.34
|69.72
|14 [11]
|36.44
|-10.31
|12 [1]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|7-0
|83.53
|50.88
|119 [15]
|31.40
|-14.53
|13 [3]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|8-1
|83.45
|56.76
|70 [17]
|34.99
|-10.86
|14 [8]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|8-0
|82.46
|59.19
|52 [31]
|36.20
|-8.66
|15 [4]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|6-2
|82.35
|69.79
|13 [2]
|35.01
|-9.75
|16 [9]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|7-1
|82.13
|64.69
|29 [19]
|33.35
|-11.19
|17 [2]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|6-2
|82.04
|59.27
|51 [4]
|32.13
|-12.31
|18 [5]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|8-0
|81.96
|54.43
|82 [22]
|33.94
|-10.43
|19 [3]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|8-0
|80.66
|45.18
|173 [26]
|28.61
|-14.45
|20 [6]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|7-1
|80.29
|53.43
|89 [25]
|33.20
|-9.49
|21 [4]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|7-1
|80.16
|53.78
|87 [8]
|34.24
|-8.33
|22 [7]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|7-1
|79.60
|41.03
|225 [50]
|33.73
|-8.27
|23 [10]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-1
|79.55
|62.13
|38 [27]
|29.23
|-12.73
|24 [11]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|79.43
|70.24
|12 [10]
|32.48
|-9.35
|25 [1]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|6-1
|79.26
|51.75
|108 [3]
|29.45
|-12.22
|26 [8]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|6-2
|79.22
|59.64
|50 [9]
|34.12
|-7.51
|27 [9]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|5-3
|78.07
|67.98
|19 [3]
|28.91
|-11.57
|28 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|8-0
|76.94
|45.90
|165 [8]
|31.45
|-7.89
|29 [5]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|8-0
|76.76
|39.50
|244 [44]
|35.12
|-4.05
|30 [12]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|75.77
|62.56
|37 [26]
|30.68
|-7.49
|31 [2]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|7-2
|75.08
|60.19
|48 [4]
|31.29
|-6.19
|32 [13]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-4
|74.73
|84.29
|1 [1]
|29.79
|-7.35
|33 [2]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|7-0
|74.67
|49.60
|135 [6]
|31.05
|-6.03
|34 [3]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|9-0
|74.15
|51.29
|114 [4]
|28.31
|-8.24
|35 [14]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|73.84
|66.48
|23 [17]
|32.20
|-4.05
|36 [2]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|7-1
|73.79
|41.40
|217 [36]
|30.92
|-5.27
|37 [15]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-4
|73.59
|72.51
|9 [7]
|30.22
|-5.77
|38 [16]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-5
|73.57
|77.63
|3 [3]
|28.40
|-7.58
|39 [17]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|73.09
|54.80
|79 [35]
|31.00
|-4.50
|40 [3]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|6-2
|72.35
|52.59
|95 [11]
|27.01
|-7.75
|41 [6]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|6-1
|72.30
|55.07
|77 [6]
|29.93
|-4.78
|42 [7]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|4-4
|72.08
|66.23
|24 [1]
|27.65
|-6.83
|43 [18]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|72.06
|63.82
|32 [21]
|29.81
|-4.65
|44 [19]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|71.90
|56.97
|68 [34]
|30.99
|-3.32
|45 [4]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|6-2
|71.88
|59.97
|49 [4]
|25.97
|-8.32
|46 [20]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-3
|71.77
|57.23
|65 [33]
|24.71
|-9.47
|47 [3]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|7-1
|71.40
|48.35
|147 [11]
|26.71
|-7.10
|48 [10]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|6-2
|71.32
|54.31
|83 [23]
|29.16
|-4.57
|49 [4]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|5-2
|70.97
|58.90
|54 [1]
|29.91
|-3.46
|50 [11]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|8-0
|70.79
|42.86
|201 [48]
|31.40
|-1.80
|51 [21]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-5
|70.71
|82.71
|2 [2]
|25.40
|-7.71
|52 [22]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|70.69
|69.08
|15 [12]
|25.96
|-7.13
|53 [4]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|5-3
|70.35
|65.28
|28 [2]
|27.20
|-5.55
|54 [5]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|7-2
|70.01
|50.34
|125 [18]
|29.78
|-2.64
|55 [12]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|6-2
|69.61
|52.73
|92 [28]
|32.61
|0.59
|56 [5]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|7-0
|69.26
|37.50
|261 [18]
|25.13
|-6.54
|57 [23]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|69.21
|51.69
|110 [38]
|28.96
|-2.65
|58 [24]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|69.13
|61.97
|39 [28]
|28.64
|-2.90
|59 [13]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|6-2
|68.50
|56.89
|69 [16]
|31.39
|0.49
|60 [14]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|6-2
|68.02
|57.03
|66 [15]
|25.01
|-5.41
|61 [6]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|4-4
|67.85
|65.44
|26 [2]
|24.59
|-5.66
|62 [7]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|6-3
|67.83
|58.94
|53 [5]
|29.19
|-1.05
|63 [2]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|6-2
|67.21
|45.42
|172 [10]
|29.85
|0.24
|64 [6]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|9-0
|67.09
|36.37
|271 [21]
|29.97
|0.48
|65 [5]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|6-2
|67.01
|54.30
|84 [7]
|24.67
|-4.74
|66 [8]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|8-1
|66.41
|43.22
|199 [34]
|27.79
|-1.03
|67 [25]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|66.05
|60.46
|46 [30]
|23.24
|-5.21
|68 [15]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|6-2
|65.96
|55.93
|73 [20]
|26.06
|-2.31
|69 [26]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-5
|65.83
|68.77
|16 [13]
|25.51
|-2.72
|70 [9]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|8-1
|65.52
|49.12
|144 [23]
|25.70
|-2.22
|71 [6]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|3-5
|65.43
|64.06
|30 [3]
|25.85
|-1.98
|72 [27]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-4
|65.23
|63.87
|31 [20]
|24.30
|-3.34
|73 [28]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-5
|64.94
|61.05
|44 [29]
|26.13
|-1.22
|74 [10]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|7-1
|64.90
|46.58
|159 [27]
|22.28
|-5.03
|75 [7]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|5-3
|64.67
|57.63
|61 [6]
|24.51
|-2.57
|76 [3]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|7-1
|64.62
|37.42
|263 [22]
|25.31
|-1.71
|77 [8]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|6-2
|64.62
|51.92
|103 [10]
|22.66
|-4.36
|78 [29]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-5
|64.46
|67.43
|20 [15]
|23.59
|-3.27
|79 [9]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|7-1
|64.15
|41.95
|212 [38]
|28.27
|1.71
|80 [4]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|8-0
|64.10
|22.39
|377 [46]
|27.03
|0.53
|81 [8]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|7-0
|64.06
|33.09
|302 [40]
|27.42
|0.95
|82 [11]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|5-3
|63.67
|55.21
|76 [8]
|24.43
|-1.64
|83 [10]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|6-2
|63.48
|47.20
|151 [20]
|24.77
|-1.12
|84 [5]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|6-1
|63.22
|45.54
|170 [9]
|22.56
|-3.06
|85 [6]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|5-3
|63.21
|43.54
|196 [12]
|23.08
|-2.54
|86 [11]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|6-2
|62.84
|46.28
|163 [25]
|24.77
|-0.48
|87 [7]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|7-1
|62.63
|41.32
|221 [15]
|26.50
|1.47
|88 [30]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-5
|62.63
|66.84
|21 [16]
|22.72
|-2.31
|89 [9]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|6-3
|62.62
|57.64
|60 [5]
|22.80
|-2.22
|90 [10]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|7-1
|62.48
|37.13
|267 [29]
|30.74
|5.85
|91 [12]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|6-2
|62.42
|49.19
|143 [18]
|21.53
|-3.30
|92 [31]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-6
|62.20
|65.81
|25 [18]
|22.62
|-1.98
|93 [16]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|6-2
|62.19
|49.73
|134 [39]
|21.92
|-2.68
|94 [7]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|8-1
|62.12
|48.09
|150 [7]
|27.17
|2.64
|95 [32]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-4
|61.70
|63.43
|35 [24]
|23.53
|-0.57
|96 [13]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|6-2
|61.61
|45.02
|176 [27]
|26.35
|2.34
|97 [17]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-4
|61.56
|65.31
|27 [5]
|19.91
|-4.05
|98 [12]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|7-1
|61.33
|44.47
|186 [32]
|24.47
|0.73
|99 [11]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|7-1
|60.88
|41.14
|224 [23]
|26.10
|2.81
|100 [14]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|5-3
|60.15
|51.93
|102 [9]
|20.71
|-1.85
|101 [33]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-6
|60.04
|71.27
|10 [8]
|21.39
|-1.06
|102 [12]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|4-4
|59.67
|41.22
|223 [22]
|22.10
|0.02
|103 [13]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|8-1
|59.59
|39.29
|246 [27]
|24.39
|2.40
|104 [13]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|4-5
|59.58
|58.00
|57 [6]
|23.24
|1.26
|105 [14]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|5-3
|59.26
|45.58
|169 [31]
|20.74
|-0.92
|106 [15]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|7-1
|58.81
|44.85
|179 [28]
|23.14
|1.92
|107 [1]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|8-1
|58.53
|41.37
|218 [4]
|24.25
|3.31
|108 [8]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|5-3
|58.30
|50.14
|129 [5]
|21.78
|1.07
|109 [16]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|5-2
|58.27
|49.91
|133 [16]
|21.75
|1.07
|110 [17]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|5-3
|57.84
|57.38
|64 [5]
|21.49
|1.25
|111 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|8-0
|57.80
|25.88
|356 [9]
|20.50
|0.29
|112 [9]
|Cook
|1-AA
|6-2
|57.55
|49.43
|139 [6]
|23.86
|3.90
|113 [34]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|57.51
|51.46
|112 [39]
|25.23
|5.31
|114 [15]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|5-3
|57.38
|51.76
|107 [13]
|21.49
|1.71
|115 [18]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|5-3
|57.09
|52.63
|94 [30]
|21.23
|1.73
|116 [8]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|5-3
|56.95
|50.92
|117 [5]
|19.20
|-0.15
|117 [9]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|8-1
|56.84
|37.86
|257 [17]
|20.61
|1.36
|118 [16]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|5-4
|56.84
|54.96
|78 [9]
|22.39
|3.14
|119 [14]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|6-2
|56.83
|42.85
|202 [19]
|21.09
|1.85
|120 [19]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|5-3
|56.70
|57.43
|63 [14]
|21.73
|2.63
|121 [20]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|4-5
|56.47
|54.07
|86 [24]
|18.98
|0.10
|122 [21]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|5-3
|56.41
|51.66
|111 [35]
|20.83
|2.01
|123 [22]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|4-4
|56.30
|54.43
|81 [21]
|17.90
|-0.81
|124 [23]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|3-5
|56.25
|56.54
|71 [18]
|19.72
|1.07
|125 [10]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|5-2
|56.22
|41.91
|213 [12]
|18.63
|0.01
|126 [18]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|5-3
|56.17
|51.82
|106 [12]
|18.12
|-0.46
|127 [24]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|6-2
|55.85
|49.21
|142 [40]
|20.92
|2.66
|128 [25]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|3-5
|55.68
|52.71
|93 [29]
|21.43
|3.34
|129 [19]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|5-3
|55.45
|48.12
|148 [19]
|22.07
|4.22
|130 [15]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|7-1
|55.28
|33.74
|297 [39]
|21.36
|3.68
|131 [11]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|7-1
|54.73
|42.74
|204 [11]
|21.33
|4.20
|132 [26]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|3-5
|54.59
|61.61
|41 [6]
|21.00
|4.00
|133 [20]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|5-3
|54.50
|47.09
|154 [22]
|23.29
|6.38
|134 [12]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|6-3
|54.47
|40.12
|235 [15]
|16.71
|-0.17
|135 [16]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|7-2
|54.40
|44.25
|189 [15]
|19.09
|2.28
|136 [10]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|7-1
|54.16
|37.90
|256 [21]
|22.42
|5.85
|137 [27]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|5-3
|54.06
|42.46
|206 [49]
|20.03
|3.56
|138 [17]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|8-1
|54.01
|33.06
|304 [50]
|21.86
|5.45
|139 [18]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|5-3
|53.85
|49.56
|136 [19]
|20.23
|3.97
|140 [28]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|5-4
|53.38
|53.04
|91 [27]
|20.21
|4.43
|141 [21]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|7-2
|53.27
|39.24
|247 [46]
|19.58
|3.91
|142 [35]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-6
|53.06
|63.61
|34 [23]
|17.80
|2.33
|143 [19]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|4-4
|52.94
|50.48
|123 [16]
|22.49
|7.15
|144 [11]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|6-2
|52.75
|44.89
|177 [11]
|19.98
|4.82
|145 [29]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|5-3
|52.31
|44.88
|178 [44]
|20.44
|5.73
|146 [36]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-6
|52.17
|63.36
|36 [25]
|18.21
|3.64
|147 [13]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|5-3
|51.95
|43.92
|192 [9]
|16.96
|2.60
|148 [37]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|51.89
|42.79
|203 [43]
|17.03
|2.73
|149 [17]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|5-4
|51.88
|52.53
|97 [8]
|17.35
|3.06
|150 [12]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|6-2
|51.85
|28.67
|337 [36]
|15.16
|0.90
|151 [22]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|6-2
|51.69
|35.14
|286 [50]
|22.13
|8.03
|152 [23]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|6-2
|51.51
|39.33
|245 [45]
|18.68
|4.76
|153 [2]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|8-0
|51.24
|19.50
|390 [33]
|17.08
|3.44
|154 [18]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|6-2
|50.70
|36.20
|273 [31]
|20.69
|7.58
|155 [24]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|6-3
|50.69
|42.14
|210 [36]
|17.95
|4.85
|156 [3]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|6-2
|50.69
|22.91
|372 [25]
|15.47
|2.38
|157 [30]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|2-6
|50.49
|58.78
|55 [10]
|19.19
|6.30
|158 [25]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|5-3
|50.44
|42.22
|209 [35]
|16.12
|3.27
|159 [19]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|7-1
|50.43
|29.68
|332 [44]
|19.14
|6.30
|160 [13]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|4-4
|50.41
|50.94
|116 [3]
|21.03
|8.22
|161 [20]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|4-5
|50.35
|46.37
|161 [28]
|16.36
|3.61
|162 [14]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|8-1
|49.85
|27.71
|344 [39]
|14.86
|2.61
|163 [20]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|4-4
|49.44
|50.85
|120 [9]
|18.74
|6.89
|164 [21]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|7-1
|49.42
|27.62
|345 [46]
|13.53
|1.70
|165 [31]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-6
|49.40
|58.21
|56 [11]
|18.77
|6.97
|166 [21]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-6
|49.31
|61.37
|43 [3]
|16.05
|4.34
|167 [22]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|5-3
|49.14
|37.43
|262 [45]
|16.79
|5.25
|168 [32]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|5-3
|49.12
|44.32
|187 [46]
|18.13
|6.61
|169 [38]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|49.07
|51.33
|113 [40]
|16.75
|5.27
|170 [23]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|3-5
|48.99
|50.91
|118 [14]
|19.10
|7.71
|171 [24]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|4-4
|48.89
|46.20
|164 [29]
|15.93
|4.64
|172 [14]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|7-1
|48.85
|28.23
|341 [31]
|18.42
|7.16
|173 [22]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|5-3
|48.80
|42.25
|208 [20]
|16.28
|5.07
|174 [15]
|Laney
|4-AA
|7-1
|48.72
|26.93
|347 [40]
|10.80
|-0.33
|175 [16]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|4-5
|48.70
|50.34
|126 [4]
|17.59
|6.48
|176 [39]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|48.68
|46.68
|158 [41]
|14.75
|3.66
|177 [4]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|7-2
|48.06
|20.87
|383 [28]
|14.38
|3.91
|178 [2]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|7-1
|47.83
|25.89
|355 [8]
|14.86
|4.63
|179 [17]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|6-3
|47.71
|40.54
|230 [16]
|14.52
|4.40
|180 [26]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|1-7
|47.70
|60.51
|45 [3]
|14.25
|4.14
|181 [25]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|6-1
|47.45
|26.61
|350 [52]
|16.60
|6.74
|182 [23]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|5-4
|47.42
|48.10
|149 [12]
|16.00
|6.17
|183 [5]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|8-1
|47.37
|29.59
|333 [16]
|16.43
|6.66
|184 [15]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|6-3
|46.78
|43.26
|198 [10]
|15.91
|6.72
|185 [27]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|3-5
|46.70
|54.43
|80 [7]
|18.39
|9.28
|186 [28]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|4-4
|46.68
|44.75
|181 [30]
|12.92
|3.84
|187 [26]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|5-3
|46.50
|41.33
|220 [38]
|13.87
|4.96
|188 [16]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|6-2
|46.39
|29.87
|331 [29]
|14.21
|5.41
|189 [33]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|6-2
|46.37
|33.89
|295 [53]
|12.55
|3.77
|190 [18]
|Model
|7-AA
|5-4
|46.33
|38.01
|255 [20]
|13.83
|5.10
|191 [34]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|3-5
|46.29
|50.08
|130 [37]
|15.76
|7.06
|192 [27]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|4-5
|46.25
|46.95
|156 [26]
|10.86
|2.20
|193 [35]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|4-5
|46.23
|53.23
|90 [26]
|14.36
|5.72
|194 [28]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|4-5
|46.15
|43.81
|193 [33]
|20.31
|11.76
|195 [36]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-6
|45.94
|60.35
|47 [8]
|16.72
|8.37
|196 [6]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|8-1
|45.86
|33.17
|301 [11]
|12.80
|4.54
|197 [29]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|5-3
|45.84
|39.55
|242 [43]
|18.75
|10.50
|198 [19]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|6-2
|45.81
|33.44
|300 [25]
|14.99
|6.78
|199 [20]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|5-3
|45.56
|32.08
|313 [29]
|13.17
|5.20
|200 [29]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|2-6
|45.36
|68.73
|18 [1]
|16.73
|8.96
|201 [30]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|3-6
|45.27
|49.54
|137 [20]
|13.18
|5.50
|202 [31]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|3-5
|45.26
|52.50
|98 [12]
|15.48
|7.82
|203 [7]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|5-2
|45.25
|35.53
|280 [10]
|14.05
|6.39
|204 [21]
|Union County
|8-AA
|7-1
|45.23
|29.43
|334 [34]
|14.84
|7.20
|205 [32]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-5
|45.15
|50.39
|124 [17]
|15.52
|7.97
|206 [22]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|5-3
|44.85
|32.18
|311 [28]
|16.31
|9.06
|207 [24]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|4-5
|44.58
|43.92
|191 [16]
|16.71
|9.72
|208 [25]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|5-3
|44.57
|36.50
|270 [30]
|16.92
|9.94
|209 [37]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|3-6
|44.50
|48.67
|145 [41]
|13.55
|6.64
|210 [38]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-7
|44.46
|75.34
|5 [1]
|14.99
|8.12
|211 [3]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5-3
|44.13
|37.66
|259 [2]
|18.55
|12.01
|212 [23]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|5-3
|43.84
|38.49
|252 [18]
|17.22
|10.98
|213 [30]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|3-6
|43.59
|50.76
|121 [14]
|16.78
|10.79
|214 [8]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|4-5
|43.48
|50.63
|122 [1]
|13.72
|7.83
|215 [24]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|6-3
|43.47
|32.83
|306 [26]
|19.79
|13.92
|216 [17]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|6-2
|42.96
|36.33
|272 [22]
|17.01
|11.64
|217 [39]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|4-5
|42.94
|50.01
|131 [38]
|15.51
|10.17
|218 [31]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|6-2
|42.61
|35.46
|281 [49]
|14.68
|9.66
|219 [40]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|4-4
|42.52
|46.56
|160 [42]
|12.47
|7.54
|220 [26]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|3-5
|42.49
|45.16
|174 [14]
|13.65
|8.75
|221 [4]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|6-3
|42.45
|30.20
|328 [6]
|13.91
|9.05
|222 [40]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-6
|42.43
|54.27
|85 [36]
|15.68
|10.85
|223 [33]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|3-5
|42.39
|45.66
|167 [30]
|13.35
|8.55
|224 [9]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|6-2
|42.35
|35.64
|279 [9]
|14.68
|9.93
|225 [41]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|42.14
|30.36
|326 [46]
|13.97
|9.42
|226 [10]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|3-5
|42.09
|45.43
|171 [2]
|17.35
|12.86
|227 [11]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|5-3
|41.99
|32.30
|310 [12]
|12.86
|8.47
|228 [41]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|3-5
|41.94
|50.20
|127 [36]
|12.55
|8.20
|229 [27]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|5-3
|41.85
|34.47
|290 [35]
|10.70
|6.44
|230 [28]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|5-4
|41.60
|34.22
|292 [37]
|13.77
|9.76
|231 [32]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|3-5
|41.11
|44.65
|183 [31]
|14.62
|11.11
|232 [12]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|5-3
|40.95
|30.69
|325 [13]
|15.22
|11.87
|233 [34]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|4-4
|40.90
|40.56
|229 [40]
|16.02
|12.71
|234 [25]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|5-3
|40.81
|32.47
|309 [27]
|11.41
|8.20
|235 [42]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|1-7
|40.79
|66.78
|22 [4]
|14.01
|10.82
|236 [33]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-6
|40.68
|47.18
|152 [21]
|14.77
|11.69
|237 [34]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|4-4
|40.58
|43.70
|195 [34]
|12.22
|9.23
|238 [35]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|3-6
|40.55
|44.62
|184 [32]
|16.57
|13.62
|239 [29]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|4-5
|40.30
|40.14
|233 [24]
|12.60
|9.89
|240 [30]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|3-5
|40.11
|42.88
|200 [18]
|11.86
|9.34
|241 [42]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-4
|39.65
|38.37
|253 [44]
|10.57
|8.52
|242 [31]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|6-2
|39.59
|26.79
|348 [48]
|12.87
|10.87
|243 [18]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|7-0
|39.50
|1.44
|441 [38]
|5.13
|3.22
|244 [36]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|5-3
|39.34
|31.46
|323 [54]
|9.65
|7.91
|245 [35]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|2-7
|39.28
|53.51
|88 [10]
|17.16
|15.47
|246 [43]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|2-6
|39.03
|52.29
|100 [33]
|12.54
|11.11
|247 [19]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|4-4
|38.93
|37.22
|265 [19]
|13.27
|11.94
|248 [32]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|5-3
|38.90
|27.36
|346 [47]
|12.45
|11.14
|249 [20]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|4-4
|38.72
|40.04
|238 [16]
|11.51
|10.38
|250 [43]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-7
|38.62
|57.58
|62 [32]
|11.22
|10.20
|251 [26]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-7
|38.53
|55.68
|75 [2]
|11.86
|10.93
|252 [37]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|5-3
|38.38
|34.14
|293 [51]
|12.04
|11.26
|253 [5]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5-3
|38.34
|31.70
|320 [4]
|13.53
|12.79
|254 [44]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-6
|38.14
|44.12
|190 [42]
|10.35
|9.80
|255 [21]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|5-3
|38.14
|40.94
|226 [13]
|13.10
|12.55
|256 [27]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|4-4
|38.10
|35.96
|277 [24]
|12.17
|11.66
|257 [44]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|5-3
|37.98
|32.66
|308 [55]
|12.64
|12.26
|258 [38]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|5-3
|37.35
|37.21
|266 [48]
|7.97
|8.22
|259 [39]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|4-5
|36.98
|44.32
|188 [33]
|13.09
|13.70
|260 [36]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|4-4
|36.32
|34.92
|288 [48]
|13.64
|14.91
|261 [13]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|4-4
|36.19
|37.10
|268 [6]
|11.29
|12.69
|262 [33]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|4-4
|36.16
|35.34
|283 [32]
|7.62
|9.06
|263 [34]
|White County
|7-AAA
|3-5
|36.09
|39.88
|240 [25]
|12.33
|13.83
|264 [22]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|4-4
|36.02
|32.17
|312 [25]
|12.19
|13.76
|265 [14]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|5-3
|36.02
|30.13
|329 [14]
|13.77
|15.34
|266 [40]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|2-6
|35.83
|47.09
|155 [23]
|11.47
|13.23
|267 [15]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|6-2
|35.79
|24.30
|362 [19]
|9.35
|11.16
|268 [45]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-8
|35.68
|57.77
|58 [12]
|10.91
|12.83
|269 [46]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|2-5
|35.51
|43.70
|194 [47]
|7.59
|9.67
|270 [35]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|4-4
|35.42
|32.78
|307 [42]
|12.72
|14.90
|271 [41]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|3-5
|35.39
|33.65
|299 [53]
|12.02
|14.23
|272 [23]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|4-4
|35.14
|28.82
|335 [30]
|10.69
|13.14
|273 [16]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|5-3
|35.11
|20.84
|384 [29]
|10.59
|13.08
|274 [37]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|4-4
|34.55
|41.34
|219 [37]
|8.66
|11.70
|275 [28]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|3-5
|34.36
|37.23
|264 [23]
|13.51
|16.75
|276 [17]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|6-2
|34.34
|23.29
|368 [23]
|13.95
|17.21
|277 [29]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|2-6
|34.32
|42.70
|205 [13]
|11.82
|15.09
|278 [42]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|3-6
|34.32
|39.14
|249 [47]
|9.13
|12.40
|279 [24]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|3-6
|33.92
|45.74
|166 [8]
|10.02
|13.69
|280 [47]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|4-4
|33.80
|38.76
|251 [52]
|10.11
|13.90
|281 [48]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|3-5
|33.79
|40.27
|232 [51]
|10.43
|14.24
|282 [30]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|5-4
|33.60
|31.77
|318 [31]
|9.14
|13.14
|283 [43]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|2-7
|33.29
|44.83
|180 [29]
|7.54
|11.84
|284 [38]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|3-6
|33.27
|40.28
|231 [41]
|5.86
|10.18
|285 [45]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-6
|33.22
|51.87
|104 [37]
|9.61
|13.99
|286 [31]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|4-4
|33.20
|27.74
|343 [38]
|8.33
|12.72
|287 [25]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|1-8
|33.14
|52.02
|101 [2]
|8.96
|13.41
|288 [44]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-7
|32.82
|51.24
|115 [13]
|7.32
|12.09
|289 [45]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|3-5
|32.61
|40.62
|228 [40]
|8.21
|13.19
|290 [32]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-9
|32.58
|56.98
|67 [1]
|8.11
|13.12
|291 [49]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-8
|32.09
|56.47
|72 [19]
|7.38
|12.89
|292 [33]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|2-6
|32.05
|46.34
|162 [7]
|8.58
|14.11
|293 [34]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|6-2
|31.79
|17.41
|402 [53]
|6.95
|12.76
|294 [36]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|2-7
|31.55
|41.67
|215 [21]
|12.32
|18.36
|295 [37]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|4-4
|31.40
|22.76
|373 [49]
|7.02
|13.22
|296 [18]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|4-4
|31.38
|35.69
|278 [8]
|4.57
|10.79
|297 [46]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|2-7
|31.36
|49.95
|132 [15]
|8.76
|14.99
|298 [38]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|3-6
|31.22
|43.43
|197 [17]
|3.43
|9.80
|299 [26]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|3-5
|31.20
|36.87
|269 [20]
|11.47
|17.87
|300 [39]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|3-5
|30.78
|37.55
|260 [28]
|5.36
|12.17
|301 [19]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|3-5
|30.61
|25.40
|357 [17]
|10.03
|17.01
|302 [20]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|3-5
|30.34
|39.14
|248 [5]
|3.34
|10.60
|303 [39]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|3-5
|30.11
|35.25
|284 [46]
|4.00
|11.49
|304 [40]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|3-5
|30.08
|35.21
|285 [33]
|8.94
|16.46
|305 [6]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-6
|30.07
|40.07
|236 [1]
|9.29
|16.81
|306 [27]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|5-3
|29.98
|22.68
|375 [33]
|8.19
|15.80
|307 [7]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|9-0
|29.86
|-0.05
|442 [24]
|5.03
|12.76
|308 [35]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-4
|29.83
|28.43
|339 [37]
|7.48
|15.25
|309 [40]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-8
|29.78
|48.67
|146 [24]
|6.85
|14.66
|310 [41]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|1-7
|29.36
|49.51
|138 [21]
|5.38
|13.61
|311 [47]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|1-7
|29.18
|49.38
|141 [17]
|4.72
|13.13
|312 [28]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|4-4
|28.99
|26.73
|349 [32]
|7.43
|16.03
|313 [1]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|8-0
|28.96
|-0.91
|443 [9]
|9.55
|18.19
|314 [8]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|5-3
|28.78
|25.14
|358 [10]
|8.99
|17.80
|315 [1]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|8-0
|28.78
|4.99
|432 [2]
|7.31
|16.12
|316 [21]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|5-3
|28.42
|20.70
|386 [30]
|8.01
|17.18
|317 [50]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|2-6
|27.29
|45.04
|175 [43]
|9.57
|19.88
|318 [51]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-8
|27.20
|57.72
|59 [13]
|3.57
|13.96
|319 [41]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|2-6
|27.19
|39.69
|241 [26]
|7.14
|17.55
|320 [9]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5-4
|27.14
|24.83
|360 [11]
|8.51
|18.96
|321 [42]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-8
|27.14
|49.38
|140 [22]
|3.49
|13.95
|322 [10]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|5-3
|26.95
|22.65
|376 [13]
|9.92
|20.56
|323 [36]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|4-4
|26.94
|26.42
|352 [41]
|1.06
|11.72
|324 [48]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-7
|26.81
|46.92
|157 [24]
|2.68
|13.47
|325 [49]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|4-5
|26.72
|26.27
|354 [56]
|3.55
|14.42
|326 [43]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|2-6
|26.65
|41.28
|222 [39]
|6.82
|17.76
|327 [22]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|4-4
|26.57
|22.73
|374 [26]
|4.75
|15.77
|328 [23]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|3-5
|25.72
|23.40
|367 [22]
|7.17
|19.04
|329 [29]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|3-5
|25.65
|31.89
|315 [26]
|3.38
|15.33
|330 [37]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|7-1
|25.54
|3.23
|439 [57]
|10.01
|22.06
|331 [42]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|2-6
|25.42
|32.98
|305 [41]
|7.08
|19.26
|332 [52]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|1-7
|25.36
|44.71
|182 [45]
|7.20
|19.44
|333 [50]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-4
|25.31
|33.67
|298 [52]
|5.75
|18.03
|334 [24]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|3-5
|24.73
|24.07
|363 [20]
|2.78
|15.65
|335 [44]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|4-4
|24.60
|28.22
|342 [51]
|2.51
|15.51
|336 [11]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|5-3
|24.54
|18.92
|393 [14]
|6.09
|19.15
|337 [25]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|2-6
|24.39
|36.07
|276 [7]
|5.12
|18.33
|338 [38]
|Washington
|6-AA
|3-4
|23.87
|22.98
|371 [45]
|1.45
|15.17
|339 [39]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|2-5
|23.75
|31.49
|321 [32]
|6.05
|19.90
|340 [30]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-5
|23.44
|31.80
|317 [27]
|3.28
|17.43
|341 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|5-3
|23.01
|18.72
|395 [1]
|3.31
|17.90
|342 [26]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|1-8
|22.53
|44.55
|185 [3]
|8.43
|23.49
|343 [31]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-7
|21.95
|36.10
|275 [23]
|4.28
|19.92
|344 [51]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|1-7
|21.67
|42.10
|211 [37]
|5.70
|21.62
|345 [53]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|6-2
|21.58
|15.10
|405 [57]
|3.21
|19.23
|346 [32]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|3-5
|21.35
|31.48
|322 [28]
|2.72
|18.96
|347 [12]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6-2
|21.11
|7.81
|423 [21]
|4.58
|21.07
|348 [43]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-6
|20.77
|34.45
|291 [36]
|3.31
|20.14
|349 [45]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-8
|20.22
|55.79
|74 [7]
|3.48
|20.86
|350 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|6-2
|19.66
|3.01
|440 [1]
|4.77
|22.70
|351 [27]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|4-4
|19.64
|23.12
|369 [24]
|0.95
|18.90
|352 [13]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|7-1
|19.55
|-16.64
|455 [25]
|0.51
|18.55
|353 [54]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-8
|19.27
|52.56
|96 [31]
|3.39
|21.72
|354 [14]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-6
|18.95
|31.75
|319 [3]
|1.86
|20.51
|355 [40]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|1-8
|18.77
|42.38
|207 [14]
|1.15
|19.98
|356 [28]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|3-5
|18.44
|17.73
|401 [36]
|-2.62
|16.54
|357 [41]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|3-5
|18.06
|19.37
|391 [51]
|2.78
|22.31
|358 [46]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|2-6
|18.00
|33.77
|296 [49]
|3.70
|23.29
|359 [47]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|1-7
|17.79
|40.07
|237 [42]
|-1.34
|18.47
|360 [55]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-9
|17.46
|52.35
|99 [32]
|3.06
|23.19
|361 [33]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|1-7
|17.16
|40.90
|227 [14]
|2.39
|22.83
|362 [29]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|4-5
|16.94
|19.92
|388 [31]
|-1.07
|19.58
|363 [42]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|5-3
|16.42
|15.14
|404 [54]
|-1.31
|19.86
|364 [30]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|3-5
|16.36
|13.12
|411 [40]
|1.40
|22.63
|365 [31]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|4-4
|15.90
|18.52
|397 [35]
|-2.95
|18.75
|366 [44]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-7
|15.84
|34.85
|289 [34]
|1.14
|22.90
|367 [15]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4-3
|15.81
|9.18
|419 [20]
|-0.92
|20.87
|368 [16]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|2-5
|15.58
|30.22
|327 [5]
|0.67
|22.68
|369 [17]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|5-3
|14.90
|6.93
|426 [22]
|-3.18
|19.51
|370 [18]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5-3
|14.87
|11.22
|415 [19]
|-0.33
|22.39
|371 [56]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|2-6
|14.82
|28.26
|340 [56]
|-2.12
|20.66
|372 [48]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-6
|14.71
|41.82
|214 [35]
|2.88
|25.77
|373 [3]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|6-3
|14.56
|8.50
|421 [5]
|-2.69
|20.35
|374 [32]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|3-5
|14.46
|19.58
|389 [32]
|-2.04
|21.09
|375 [19]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|3-5
|14.30
|17.94
|400 [16]
|1.51
|24.80
|376 [33]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|4-4
|14.29
|13.87
|408 [37]
|-1.18
|22.12
|377 [49]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|5-3
|13.92
|3.62
|437 [53]
|-1.21
|22.46
|378 [43]
|Butler
|4-AA
|3-5
|13.91
|23.02
|370 [44]
|-2.68
|21.00
|379 [34]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|4-4
|13.36
|18.58
|396 [34]
|-1.49
|22.74
|380 [34]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-6
|13.04
|24.99
|359 [18]
|0.18
|24.74
|381 [35]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-8
|12.56
|35.44
|282 [24]
|0.36
|25.40
|382 [2]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|7-0
|12.50
|-21.54
|458 [7]
|-2.26
|22.83
|383 [20]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-6
|12.40
|18.44
|398 [15]
|-0.07
|25.12
|384 [44]
|Redan
|5-AA
|2-7
|11.96
|31.86
|316 [30]
|1.50
|27.13
|385 [35]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|3-6
|11.45
|18.78
|394 [34]
|-2.49
|23.65
|386 [45]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-8
|11.36
|45.66
|168 [13]
|-1.85
|24.38
|387 [46]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-6
|11.13
|36.12
|274 [45]
|-4.16
|22.31
|388 [52]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|4-4
|11.03
|7.91
|422 [60]
|-3.35
|23.21
|389 [53]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-9
|11.01
|51.85
|105 [11]
|-5.59
|21.00
|390 [36]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|4-4
|10.88
|13.57
|409 [38]
|-2.21
|24.50
|391 [45]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|4-4
|10.27
|10.97
|416 [55]
|-1.48
|25.85
|392 [4]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|4-4
|10.09
|14.41
|407 [2]
|0.83
|28.34
|393 [54]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|2-6
|9.90
|19.31
|392 [58]
|-3.77
|23.93
|394 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|4-4
|9.89
|11.76
|413 [1]
|2.27
|29.97
|395 [46]
|McNair
|5-AA
|4-4
|9.75
|4.55
|435 [56]
|-1.28
|26.57
|396 [50]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-8
|9.74
|34.97
|287 [47]
|-5.60
|22.26
|397 [55]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-6
|9.39
|26.37
|353 [55]
|-2.65
|25.55
|398 [47]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-8
|9.39
|38.32
|254 [19]
|-2.10
|26.10
|399 [37]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|2-5
|9.05
|21.56
|380 [27]
|-2.78
|25.76
|400 [51]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-8
|8.93
|37.66
|258 [44]
|-3.74
|24.93
|401 [46]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-8
|8.70
|50.18
|128 [10]
|-1.87
|27.02
|402 [57]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-7
|8.54
|33.07
|303 [54]
|-4.72
|24.33
|403 [21]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-7
|8.02
|23.92
|364 [12]
|1.37
|30.94
|404 [48]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|1-7
|7.96
|30.75
|324 [33]
|-9.54
|20.09
|405 [56]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-8
|7.75
|40.13
|234 [41]
|-6.76
|23.09
|406 [52]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-8
|7.68
|47.10
|153 [25]
|-4.24
|25.67
|407 [47]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-7
|6.98
|32.06
|314 [43]
|-6.86
|23.75
|408 [5]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3-5
|5.88
|10.57
|418 [4]
|-5.27
|26.45
|409 [38]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|3-5
|5.56
|7.29
|424 [42]
|-4.14
|27.90
|410 [57]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|0-6
|5.41
|41.63
|216 [39]
|-5.93
|26.25
|411 [6]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|4-4
|4.97
|4.79
|434 [7]
|-6.20
|26.43
|412 [22]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|3-5
|4.33
|6.54
|427 [23]
|-3.39
|29.87
|413 [3]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|6-2
|3.89
|-8.82
|449 [3]
|-8.11
|25.59
|414 [49]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|2-6
|3.72
|22.18
|378 [47]
|-5.80
|28.07
|415 [23]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|3-5
|2.42
|11.87
|412 [18]
|-4.36
|30.82
|416 [50]
|Josey
|4-AA
|2-6
|2.17
|24.45
|361 [42]
|-7.10
|28.32
|417 [39]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|2-7
|-0.72
|13.31
|410 [39]
|-2.82
|35.49
|418 [51]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-8
|-0.88
|39.55
|243 [17]
|-13.10
|25.37
|419 [7]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|1-7
|-1.03
|10.90
|417 [3]
|-4.18
|34.45
|420 [8]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|3-5
|-1.28
|3.62
|436 [8]
|-11.07
|27.81
|421 [53]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-8
|-1.41
|39.11
|250 [43]
|-7.10
|31.91
|422 [40]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|2-6
|-1.45
|5.92
|430 [44]
|-12.61
|26.43
|423 [58]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-8
|-1.55
|39.93
|239 [42]
|-10.67
|28.47
|424 [52]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|2-6
|-2.03
|18.41
|399 [52]
|-8.49
|31.14
|425 [48]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-7
|-2.24
|28.61
|338 [45]
|-11.03
|28.81
|426 [41]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|1-7
|-2.90
|23.51
|365 [21]
|-11.71
|28.78
|427 [59]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|0-8
|-3.53
|20.73
|385 [57]
|-7.76
|33.36
|428 [4]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|6-2
|-3.55
|-22.27
|460 [8]
|-7.32
|33.83
|429 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|3-6
|-3.76
|6.20
|429 [6]
|-5.97
|35.39
|430 [53]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|1-8
|-3.79
|21.12
|382 [50]
|-7.42
|33.96
|431 [49]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-7
|-3.96
|34.06
|294 [38]
|-9.69
|31.86
|432 [36]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|2-6
|-4.14
|5.20
|431 [37]
|-4.28
|37.45
|433 [42]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|2-6
|-4.28
|4.93
|433 [45]
|-12.56
|29.32
|434 [43]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-8
|-4.29
|30.09
|330 [15]
|-4.84
|37.05
|435 [44]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|4-5
|-5.59
|-6.18
|446 [46]
|-13.17
|30.01
|436 [54]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-8
|-5.71
|23.41
|366 [43]
|-10.84
|32.46
|437 [5]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5-5
|-6.58
|-7.51
|447 [2]
|-5.52
|38.66
|438 [55]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-7-1
|-7.23
|21.36
|381 [49]
|-17.29
|27.54
|439 [45]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|5-3
|-7.28
|-9.83
|451 [48]
|-5.96
|38.92
|440 [3]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|5-3
|-9.59
|-18.43
|457 [5]
|-9.45
|37.73
|441 [24]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-7
|-10.17
|15.02
|406 [17]
|-13.33
|34.44
|442 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|3-4-1
|-11.96
|-4.85
|444 [10]
|-14.22
|35.33
|443 [6]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5-4
|-12.26
|-10.99
|452 [5]
|-13.36
|36.49
|444 [50]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-7
|-13.07
|20.03
|387 [50]
|-15.77
|34.90
|445 [37]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|1-6
|-14.84
|6.45
|428 [36]
|-13.38
|39.05
|446 [56]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-6-1
|-15.10
|28.70
|336 [35]
|-21.84
|30.86
|447 [60]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|1-7
|-15.64
|8.57
|420 [59]
|-16.52
|36.72
|448 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-9
|-15.68
|26.52
|351 [7]
|-11.92
|41.35
|449 [38]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-9
|-23.31
|15.98
|403 [35]
|-18.84
|42.06
|450 [7]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-5
|-23.73
|-17.33
|456 [6]
|-19.32
|42.00
|451 [46]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|2-6
|-24.40
|-11.33
|453 [49]
|-15.03
|46.96
|452 [4]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3-5
|-27.91
|3.29
|438 [3]
|-17.16
|48.35
|453 [57]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-8
|-28.07
|21.78
|379 [48]
|-19.54
|46.13
|454 [5]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|2-6
|-28.28
|-21.98
|459 [6]
|-24.58
|41.29
|455 [58]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|1-6
|-28.64
|-4.88
|445 [58]
|-18.54
|47.70
|456 [8]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|2-6
|-30.06
|-9.15
|450 [4]
|-23.83
|43.82
|457 [6]
|Grace Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-5
|-37.11
|-22.70
|461 [7]
|-26.20
|48.50
|458 [7]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|2-6
|-37.38
|-12.94
|454 [4]
|-25.79
|49.19
|459 [47]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-6
|-42.63
|7.14
|425 [43]
|-34.97
|45.25
|460 [11]
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|3-6
|-47.20
|-39.46
|465 [12]
|-35.40
|49.39
|461 [9]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-4
|-48.03
|-37.20
|464 [9]
|-33.86
|51.77
|462 [48]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-7
|-58.80
|11.60
|414 [41]
|-38.10
|58.29
|463 [12]
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|1-6
|-62.19
|-27.61
|463 [11]
|-34.59
|65.19
|464 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-7
|-71.09
|-23.98
|462 [54]
|-49.04
|59.65
|465 [49]
|GSIC
|8-A Division II †
|0-9
|-73.63
|-8.37
|448 [47]
|-40.31
|70.91
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|85.86
|78.06
|2
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|82.93
|72.42
|3
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|79.27
|71.75
|4
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|77.24
|69.27
|5
|5-AAA
|4
|75.63
|65.63
|6
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|75.51
|67.88
|7
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|73.84
|69.74
|8
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|73.23
|63.20
|9
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|68.14
|64.58
|10
|7-AAAA
|6
|67.82
|57.88
|11
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|66.74
|57.54
|12
|8-AAA
|6
|64.69
|56.07
|13
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|64.61
|55.71
|14
|3-AAAA
|6
|63.89
|52.55
|15
|1-A Division I
|4
|63.62
|51.53
|16
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|62.14
|53.94
|17
|8-A Division I
|4
|61.82
|53.56
|18
|1-AAAAA
|6
|61.62
|49.84
|19
|8-AAAAA
|7
|60.32
|52.77
|20
|4-AAAA
|8
|60.02
|48.97
|21
|7-AAAAA
|6
|59.22
|52.89
|22
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|58.91
|50.76
|23
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|58.13
|48.66
|24
|2-AAAAA
|7
|57.94
|49.07
|25
|1-AA
|7
|57.58
|50.33
|26
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|56.90
|50.52
|27
|1-AAA
|6
|55.80
|50.46
|28
|2-A Division I
|5
|55.47
|46.52
|29
|2-AAAA
|7
|55.46
|47.10
|30
|5-A Division I
|4
|54.43
|44.17
|31
|2-AAA
|5
|52.49
|46.31
|32
|1-AAAA
|5
|52.40
|43.35
|33
|6-AAAAA
|7
|50.92
|40.92
|34
|3-AA
|7
|50.77
|43.27
|35
|5-AAAAA
|8
|50.57
|44.99
|36
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|50.48
|44.05
|37
|5-AAAA
|8
|49.63
|41.67
|38
|7-A Division II
|3
|49.51
|42.86
|39
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|48.35
|37.06
|40
|8-AA
|6
|47.75
|42.27
|41
|3-AAA
|8
|45.75
|36.13
|42
|6-A Division I
|4
|45.73
|46.97
|43
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|45.50
|38.68
|44
|7-AA
|7
|45.47
|34.63
|45
|7-AAA
|7
|45.01
|38.87
|46
|7-A Division I
|7
|44.85
|35.73
|47
|6-AAAA
|6
|44.25
|49.06
|48
|8-AAAA
|9
|43.19
|38.16
|49
|6-AAA
|8
|43.07
|34.55
|50
|3-AAAAA
|5
|41.61
|32.71
|51
|5-AA
|7
|41.11
|28.96
|52
|4-A Division I
|4
|41.06
|31.17
|53
|4-AA
|8
|40.20
|27.69
|54
|2-A Division II
|5
|39.80
|34.18
|55
|3-A Division II
|5
|37.36
|30.17
|56
|4-AAA
|6
|36.94
|24.98
|57
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|35.76
|29.05
|58
|3-A Division I
|5
|35.29
|22.60
|59
|4-AAAAA
|6
|32.10
|31.30
|60
|6-AA
|7
|31.37
|22.73
|61
|4-A Division II
|6
|30.24
|22.06
|62
|6-A Division II
|8
|26.24
|11.57
|63
|8-A Division II
|6
|25.81
|28.35
|64
|2-AA
|8
|23.32
|12.65
|65
|1-A Division II
|7
|23.26
|13.34
|66
|5-A Division II
|6
|23.11
|11.29
|67
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|21.52
|16.63
|68
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|20.70
|12.60
|69
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|20.26
|15.67
|70
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|16.08
|10.69
|71
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|15.24
|6.64
|72
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|15.02
|3.59
|73
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|10.89
|8.47
|74
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|7.01
|-0.93
|75
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|-3.82
|-6.62
|76
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5
|-6.37
|-16.89
|77
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4
|-21.59
|-28.09
|78
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2
|-49.38
|-54.69
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|10/07
|Calhoun
|Hiram
|34 - 44
|23.66
|94.1%
|0.114
|08/19
|Camden County
|Columbia
|10 - 13
|26.04
|95.4%
|0.160
|09/02
|Deerfield-Windsor
|Strong Rock Christian
|19 - 42
|14.11
|83.9%
|0.179
|08/26
|Adairsville
|Cherokee Bluff
|51 - 50
|30.14
|97.1%
|0.185
|09/30
|Douglas County
|New Manchester
|10 - 6
|36.79
|98.7%
|0.189
|09/02
|Fitzgerald
|Northeast
|28 - 27
|29.39
|96.9%
|0.193
|09/09
|Pace Academy
|Lovett
|20 - 30
|14.11
|83.8%
|0.239
|09/30
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|21 - 20
|25.11
|94.9%
|0.239
|10/22
|Mitchell County
|Miller County
|12 - 22
|13.88
|83.5%
|0.243
|09/23
|Screven County
|Warren County
|15 - 14
|24.49
|94.6%
|0.246
|10/07
|Pace Academy
|McDonough
|42 - 40
|25.40
|95.1%
|0.257
|08/19
|Veterans
|Richmond Academy
|23 - 20
|27.28
|96.0%
|0.258
|10/14
|Pierce County
|Toombs County
|31 - 28
|26.51
|95.7%
|0.266
|08/20
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|Jones County
|21 - 27
|14.40
|84.3%
|0.274
|08/26
|Dodge County
|West Laurens
|12 - 14
|17.85
|88.9%
|0.278
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|98.28
|10/14
|Buford
|Mill Creek
|39 - 27
|4.28
|62.2%
|92.08
|09/02
|Buford
|North Cobb
|21 - 14
|11.25
|78.8%
|91.57
|09/16
|Mill Creek
|Cedar Grove
|52 - 36
|9.43
|75.0%
|91.47
|09/23
|Colquitt County
|Cedar Grove
|39 - 17
|14.41
|84.3%
|87.68
|10/07
|North Cobb
|Walton
|33 - 6
|3.38
|59.7%
|86.70
|08/20
|Mill Creek
|Walton
|47 - 41
|12.32
|80.8%
|86.56
|09/23
|North Cobb
|Milton
|21 - 7
|7.30
|70.1%
|86.36
|09/09
|Colquitt County
|Lee County
|48 - 27
|17.31
|88.3%
|86.20
|10/28
|Thomas County Central
|Lee County
|-
|5.35
|65.1%
|84.66
|09/09
|Milton
|Roswell
|14 - 7
|2.91
|58.4%
|84.41
|11/04
|Lambert
|Milton
|-
|0.06
|50.2%
|83.69
|08/19
|North Cobb
|Westlake
|21 - 17
|8.29
|72.5%
|83.68
|10/21
|Carrollton
|Westlake
|28 - 19
|8.14
|72.1%
|83.64
|09/02
|Cedar Grove
|Westlake
|30 - 20
|7.81
|71.3%
|83.43
|09/09
|Ware County
|Benedictine
|14 - 10
|3.47
|60.0%
About the Author