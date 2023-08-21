Maxwell summary after Week 1

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 466 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 186 of 198 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.94%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 11.71 points and all game margins within 16.63 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.52
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Mill Creek
|1-0
|103.24
|1
|Hughes
|1-0
|94.26
|2
|Buford
|1-0
|99.03
|2
|Roswell
|1-0
|94.18
|3
|Walton
|1-0
|95.83
|3
|Lee County
|1-0
|92.34
|4
|Colquitt County
|1-0
|95.73
|4
|Rome
|1-0
|87.52
|5
|Westlake
|1-0
|95.47
|5
|Woodward Academy
|1-0
|87.08
|6
|Milton
|1-0
|95.01
|6
|Gainesville
|1-0
|85.47
|7
|Carrollton
|0-1
|87.55
|7
|Blessed Trinity
|1-0
|83.64
|8
|Norcross
|1-0
|87.37
|8
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-0
|82.81
|9
|North Cobb
|0-1
|86.30
|9
|Marist
|0-1
|81.85
|10
|Grayson
|0-1
|86.14
|10
|Thomas County Central
|1-0
|81.26
|11
|Parkview
|1-0
|85.68
|11
|Creekview
|1-0
|79.66
|12
|Lowndes
|1-0
|85.42
|12
|Houston County
|1-0
|77.86
|13
|Valdosta
|0-1
|84.91
|13
|St. Pius X
|1-0
|77.16
|14
|Brookwood
|1-0
|84.81
|14
|Brunswick
|0-0
|76.56
|15
|North Gwinnett
|0-1
|84.30
|15
|Douglas County
|1-0
|75.45
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Ware County
|1-0
|88.75
|1
|Benedictine
|1-0
|88.36
|2
|Cartersville
|1-0
|86.22
|2
|Cedartown
|1-0
|84.06
|3
|Warner Robins
|0-1
|85.37
|3
|Bainbridge
|1-0
|83.90
|4
|Coffee
|1-0
|82.40
|4
|North Oconee
|1-0
|83.69
|5
|Jefferson
|1-0
|82.39
|5
|Perry
|0-0
|76.95
|6
|Creekside
|1-0
|81.59
|6
|Starr's Mill
|1-0
|76.51
|7
|Calhoun
|0-1
|78.18
|7
|Burke County
|1-0
|74.97
|8
|Dutchtown
|0-1
|76.08
|8
|Troup
|1-0
|72.75
|9
|Jones County
|0-1
|73.63
|9
|Holy Innocents
|1-0
|70.64
|10
|Clarke Central
|1-0
|71.76
|10
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|0-1
|70.46
|11
|Kell
|0-1
|71.04
|11
|Baldwin
|1-0
|70.20
|12
|Cambridge
|0-1
|70.85
|12
|Stephenson
|1-0
|69.50
|13
|Flowery Branch
|1-0
|69.38
|13
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|1-0
|69.07
|14
|Dalton
|1-0
|69.27
|14
|Stockbridge
|0-1
|68.62
|15
|Eastside
|1-0
|68.77
|15
|Wayne County
|1-0
|68.32
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|1-0
|88.36
|1
|Fitzgerald
|1-0
|84.20
|2
|Sandy Creek
|1-0
|84.12
|2
|Appling County
|0-1
|77.48
|3
|Thomasville
|1-0
|79.76
|3
|Pierce County
|0-0
|77.03
|4
|Carver (Atlanta)
|1-0
|77.59
|4
|Rockmart
|0-1
|74.85
|5
|Oconee County
|0-1
|76.55
|5
|Thomson
|0-1
|73.69
|6
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-0
|76.04
|6
|Fellowship Christian
|1-0
|73.64
|7
|Monroe Area
|1-0
|74.84
|7
|Callaway
|0-0
|70.03
|8
|Calvary Day
|1-0
|72.29
|8
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|0-1
|67.34
|9
|Stephens County
|1-0
|70.97
|9
|Athens Academy
|1-0
|65.32
|10
|Crisp County
|1-0
|70.52
|10
|Cook
|1-0
|64.94
|11
|Peach County
|0-1
|67.55
|11
|Putnam County
|0-0
|62.83
|12
|Savannah Christian
|1-0
|66.51
|12
|Northeast
|0-1
|61.96
|13
|Dougherty
|1-0
|66.04
|13
|Dodge County
|0-1
|61.92
|14
|Mary Persons
|1-0
|64.48
|14
|South Atlanta
|0-1
|60.68
|15
|Hart County
|0-1
|64.16
|15
|North Cobb Christian
|1-0
|58.84
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|1-0
|82.54
|1
|Schley County
|1-0
|63.91
|2
|Rabun County
|1-0
|77.52
|2
|Clinch County
|1-0
|62.92
|3
|Swainsboro
|1-0
|77.40
|3
|Bowdon
|0-1
|60.82
|4
|Irwin County
|0-1
|75.52
|4
|Early County
|1-0
|59.81
|5
|Brooks County
|0-1
|74.00
|5
|Macon County
|1-0
|57.93
|6
|Bleckley County
|1-0
|70.24
|6
|Manchester
|1-0
|57.63
|7
|Elbert County
|1-0
|66.97
|7
|McIntosh County Academy
|1-0
|57.16
|8
|Metter
|0-1
|66.14
|8
|Johnson County
|0-0
|56.56
|9
|Dublin
|1-0
|65.93
|9
|Aquinas
|1-0
|55.44
|10
|Darlington
|1-0
|65.23
|10
|Turner County
|1-0
|54.81
|11
|Lamar County
|1-0
|62.83
|11
|Wilcox County
|0-1
|54.73
|12
|Commerce
|1-0
|57.60
|12
|Charlton County
|0-1
|54.49
|13
|Trion
|1-0
|57.03
|13
|Emanuel County Institute
|0-0
|52.74
|14
|Mount Vernon
|1-0
|56.48
|14
|Christian Heritage
|0-1
|52.30
|15
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|0-1
|54.71
|15
|Lincoln County
|0-1
|50.14
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|1-0
|72.80
|1
|Brentwood School
|0-1
|46.78
|2
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|0-1
|60.13
|2
|Central Fellowship Christian
|1-0
|46.75
|3
|Stratford Academy
|0-0
|58.64
|3
|Gatewood School
|0-0
|39.89
|4
|Tattnall Square
|0-1
|55.37
|4
|Briarwood Academy
|0-0
|36.69
|5
|Brookstone
|0-0
|55.12
|5
|Piedmont Academy
|1-0
|30.88
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Thomas Jefferson
|0-1
|32.82
|1
|Calvary Christian
|1-0
|29.75
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|0-1
|27.39
|2
|Skipstone Academy
|1-0
|25.54
|3
|Flint River Academy
|1-0
|20.72
|3
|King's Academy
|0-0
|23.80
|4
|Memorial Day
|1-0
|12.29
|4
|Cherokee Christian
|0-1
|23.69
|5
|Fullington Academy
|0-1
|11.66
|5
|Pinecrest Academy
|0-1
|19.17
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|103.24
|84.30
|22 [12]
|37.99
|-11.54
|2 [2]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|99.03
|33.95
|-11.38
|3 [3]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|95.83
|86.14
|17 [10]
|34.64
|-7.48
|4 [4]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|95.73
|34.14
|-7.88
|5 [5]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|95.47
|86.30
|15 [8]
|33.52
|-8.24
|6 [6]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|95.01
|82.43
|31 [13]
|31.24
|-10.06
|7 [1]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|94.26
|87.55
|11 [1]
|32.45
|-8.10
|8 [2]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|94.18
|74.37
|66 [15]
|32.64
|-7.83
|9 [3]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|92.34
|85.37
|20 [3]
|30.97
|-7.66
|10 [1]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|1-0
|88.75
|77.48
|53 [9]
|28.52
|-6.51
|11 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|1-0
|88.36
|76.08
|58 [2]
|29.48
|-5.18
|12 [1]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|88.36
|57.14
|190 [32]
|29.56
|-5.09
|13 [7]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|87.55
|94.26
|5 [5]
|29.03
|-4.81
|14 [4]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|1-0
|87.52
|63.36
|135 [29]
|27.08
|-6.73
|15 [8]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|87.37
|79.14
|43 [15]
|28.80
|-4.86
|16 [5]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|87.08
|70.46
|90 [21]
|27.37
|-6.00
|17 [9]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|86.30
|95.47
|3 [3]
|26.76
|-5.83
|18 [2]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|1-0
|86.22
|70.10
|94 [14]
|27.85
|-4.67
|19 [10]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|86.14
|95.83
|2 [2]
|26.64
|-5.79
|20 [11]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|85.68
|71.04
|83 [24]
|29.26
|-2.72
|21 [6]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|1-0
|85.47
|81.85
|34 [8]
|27.35
|-4.41
|22 [12]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|85.42
|28.60
|-3.11
|23 [3]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|85.37
|92.34
|7 [1]
|27.55
|-4.12
|24 [13]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|84.91
|24.91
|-6.30
|25 [14]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|84.81
|78.07
|47 [16]
|28.03
|-3.07
|26 [15]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|84.30
|103.24
|1 [1]
|27.13
|-3.46
|27 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|1-0
|84.20
|75.52
|60 [7]
|25.12
|-5.37
|28 [2]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|1-0
|84.12
|66.68
|113 [7]
|27.45
|-2.96
|29 [2]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|84.06
|74.85
|63 [9]
|25.30
|-5.05
|30 [3]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|1-0
|83.90
|67.34
|110 [19]
|26.44
|-3.74
|31 [4]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|83.69
|76.55
|56 [6]
|26.45
|-3.53
|32 [7]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|83.64
|78.18
|45 [13]
|25.22
|-4.72
|33 [16]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|83.00
|73.75
|69 [20]
|27.25
|-2.04
|34 [8]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|82.81
|73.63
|72 [16]
|23.96
|-5.14
|35 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|1-0
|82.54
|27.88
|-0.95
|36 [17]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|82.43
|95.01
|4 [4]
|24.14
|-4.57
|37 [4]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|1-0
|82.40
|65.11
|123 [19]
|25.94
|-2.75
|38 [5]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|82.39
|71.77
|79 [12]
|24.34
|-4.35
|39 [9]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|0-1
|81.85
|85.47
|19 [2]
|25.52
|-2.62
|40 [18]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|81.73
|63.95
|131 [31]
|23.75
|-4.27
|41 [6]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|1-0
|81.59
|70.76
|86 [13]
|25.50
|-2.38
|42 [19]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|81.36
|72.67
|75 [21]
|24.86
|-2.79
|43 [10]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|81.26
|66.02
|116 [26]
|25.57
|-1.98
|44 [20]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|80.97
|70.19
|93 [26]
|23.76
|-3.51
|45 [3]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|1-0
|79.76
|74.00
|68 [3]
|24.05
|-2.00
|46 [11]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|1-0
|79.66
|70.85
|85 [20]
|22.80
|-3.15
|47 [21]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|79.38
|65.63
|119 [29]
|23.78
|-1.89
|48 [22]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|79.14
|87.37
|13 [7]
|24.14
|-1.29
|49 [23]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|78.29
|69.11
|99 [27]
|24.91
|0.33
|50 [7]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|0-1
|78.18
|83.64
|28 [6]
|24.34
|-0.13
|51 [24]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|78.15
|55.38
|207 [35]
|22.69
|-1.75
|52 [25]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|78.07
|84.81
|21 [11]
|24.34
|-0.02
|53 [26]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|78.05
|56.78
|193 [34]
|23.61
|-0.73
|54 [12]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|77.86
|48.82
|261 [43]
|24.36
|0.21
|55 [4]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|1-0
|77.59
|65.85
|118 [8]
|22.92
|-0.96
|56 [2]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|1-0
|77.52
|55.67
|204 [15]
|24.21
|0.40
|57 [27]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|77.49
|70.49
|89 [25]
|22.82
|-0.96
|58 [2]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|0-1
|77.48
|88.75
|8 [1]
|22.68
|-1.09
|59 [3]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|1-0
|77.40
|66.14
|114 [5]
|22.28
|-1.41
|60 [13]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|77.16
|71.30
|82 [18]
|21.62
|-1.84
|61 [3]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|0-0
|77.03
|23.80
|0.47
|62 [5]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|76.95
|22.63
|-0.61
|63 [14]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|76.56
|23.22
|0.38
|64 [5]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|0-1
|76.55
|83.69
|27 [1]
|21.75
|-1.09
|65 [6]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|76.51
|74.13
|67 [10]
|20.33
|-2.47
|66 [8]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|76.08
|88.36
|9 [2]
|19.53
|-2.84
|67 [6]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|1-0
|76.04
|52.24
|234 [26]
|22.12
|-0.21
|68 [4]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|0-1
|75.52
|84.20
|23 [1]
|22.13
|0.33
|69 [15]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|75.45
|68.62
|104 [24]
|21.81
|0.07
|70 [7]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|74.97
|73.69
|70 [11]
|22.82
|1.55
|71 [4]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|0-1
|74.85
|84.06
|25 [2]
|23.39
|2.25
|72 [7]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|1-0
|74.84
|65.60
|120 [9]
|21.70
|0.57
|73 [28]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|74.84
|61.76
|150 [33]
|20.71
|-0.42
|74 [29]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|74.37
|94.18
|6 [6]
|20.54
|-0.12
|75 [30]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|74.13
|76.51
|57 [19]
|22.78
|2.37
|76 [5]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|0-1
|74.00
|79.76
|40 [2]
|22.19
|1.90
|77 [16]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-1
|73.75
|83.00
|29 [5]
|20.48
|0.45
|78 [5]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|0-1
|73.69
|74.97
|62 [8]
|21.16
|1.17
|79 [6]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|1-0
|73.64
|54.71
|218 [22]
|21.71
|1.78
|80 [9]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|73.63
|82.81
|30 [7]
|23.42
|3.50
|81 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|72.80
|46.78
|272 [3]
|19.65
|0.56
|82 [8]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|72.75
|54.77
|216 [33]
|22.15
|3.11
|83 [17]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-1
|72.67
|81.36
|37 [9]
|22.89
|3.93
|84 [8]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|1-0
|72.29
|42.43
|304 [36]
|21.05
|2.47
|85 [18]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|1-0
|71.95
|68.19
|106 [25]
|20.71
|2.47
|86 [31]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|71.85
|71.51
|81 [23]
|20.65
|2.51
|87 [19]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|71.77
|82.39
|33 [7]
|21.48
|3.41
|88 [10]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|71.76
|56.51
|197 [32]
|21.21
|3.16
|89 [20]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|1-0
|71.51
|71.85
|78 [17]
|19.46
|1.67
|90 [32]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|71.30
|77.16
|55 [18]
|20.04
|2.44
|91 [11]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|71.04
|85.68
|18 [5]
|19.97
|2.64
|92 [9]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|1-0
|70.97
|58.75
|170 [14]
|19.07
|1.81
|93 [12]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|70.85
|79.66
|41 [8]
|20.33
|3.19
|94 [33]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|70.76
|81.59
|36 [14]
|20.98
|3.93
|95 [9]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|1-0
|70.64
|61.67
|151 [25]
|19.33
|2.39
|96 [10]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|1-0
|70.52
|49.98
|250 [29]
|18.65
|1.84
|97 [34]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|70.49
|77.49
|52 [17]
|19.16
|2.38
|98 [10]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|70.46
|87.08
|14 [1]
|19.46
|2.70
|99 [6]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|1-0
|70.24
|61.92
|148 [10]
|19.14
|2.61
|100 [11]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|70.20
|67.55
|109 [18]
|20.08
|3.59
|101 [21]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|70.19
|80.97
|39 [10]
|19.49
|3.00
|102 [35]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|70.10
|86.22
|16 [9]
|20.56
|4.17
|103 [7]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|0-0
|70.03
|19.56
|3.24
|104 [22]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|69.89
|60.55
|159 [34]
|19.49
|3.30
|105 [12]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|1-0
|69.50
|59.43
|166 [29]
|19.08
|3.29
|106 [13]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|69.38
|57.86
|182 [30]
|18.58
|2.91
|107 [14]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|1-0
|69.27
|56.40
|200 [33]
|20.17
|4.61
|108 [23]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|0-1
|69.11
|78.29
|44 [12]
|16.91
|1.50
|109 [13]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|1-0
|69.07
|61.24
|155 [26]
|17.19
|1.83
|110 [24]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|69.07
|59.70
|164 [35]
|18.71
|3.35
|111 [25]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|68.80
|57.89
|181 [36]
|18.45
|3.36
|112 [15]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|68.77
|48.39
|262 [43]
|18.14
|3.08
|113 [14]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|68.62
|75.45
|61 [8]
|18.01
|3.09
|114 [15]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|68.32
|45.51
|284 [43]
|17.23
|2.62
|115 [36]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|68.19
|71.95
|77 [22]
|18.41
|3.93
|116 [16]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|1-0
|68.18
|59.08
|168 [26]
|18.94
|4.47
|117 [26]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|67.57
|44.76
|288 [45]
|18.99
|5.14
|118 [11]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|0-1
|67.55
|70.20
|92 [4]
|18.19
|4.35
|119 [8]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|0-1
|67.34
|83.90
|26 [3]
|19.82
|6.18
|120 [7]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|1-0
|66.97
|64.16
|127 [8]
|19.05
|5.78
|121 [17]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|1-0
|66.95
|60.41
|160 [24]
|17.78
|4.54
|122 [27]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|0-1
|66.68
|84.12
|24 [4]
|18.98
|6.01
|123 [12]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|1-0
|66.51
|18.00
|5.20
|124 [8]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|0-1
|66.14
|77.40
|54 [3]
|15.90
|3.47
|125 [13]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|1-0
|66.04
|51.86
|238 [27]
|18.17
|5.84
|126 [16]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|66.02
|81.26
|38 [3]
|17.00
|4.69
|127 [9]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|1-0
|65.93
|35.53
|343 [29]
|17.48
|5.25
|128 [17]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|65.85
|77.59
|50 [5]
|17.26
|5.13
|129 [28]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|65.63
|79.38
|42 [11]
|16.96
|5.04
|130 [18]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|0-1
|65.60
|74.84
|64 [10]
|16.89
|5.00
|131 [29]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|1-0
|65.36
|52.71
|232 [41]
|15.91
|4.26
|132 [9]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|1-0
|65.32
|44.91
|287 [31]
|17.38
|5.77
|133 [10]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|1-0
|65.23
|17.38
|5.86
|134 [30]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-1
|65.11
|82.40
|32 [6]
|16.23
|4.83
|135 [10]
|Cook
|1-AA
|1-0
|64.94
|50.83
|247 [27]
|18.36
|7.12
|136 [14]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|1-0
|64.48
|61.96
|146 [10]
|17.19
|6.42
|137 [31]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|64.43
|56.47
|199 [38]
|17.85
|7.12
|138 [15]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|0-1
|64.16
|66.97
|111 [6]
|17.11
|6.66
|139 [18]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|64.10
|62.60
|143 [23]
|16.63
|6.24
|140 [19]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|1-0
|64.00
|54.07
|226 [37]
|16.06
|5.77
|141 [19]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|1-0
|63.98
|60.68
|158 [28]
|16.34
|6.07
|142 [20]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-1
|63.95
|81.73
|35 [2]
|14.92
|4.69
|143 [1]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|1-0
|63.91
|55.37
|208 [10]
|15.69
|5.49
|144 [20]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|63.83
|49.75
|252 [41]
|16.30
|6.18
|145 [21]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|63.51
|51.54
|240 [38]
|16.21
|6.42
|146 [16]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|0-0
|63.41
|18.18
|8.48
|147 [21]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|0-1
|63.36
|87.52
|12 [4]
|15.36
|5.71
|148 [22]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|1-0
|63.19
|58.51
|172 [27]
|19.44
|9.97
|149 [22]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|63.14
|19.02
|9.58
|150 [23]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|63.02
|34.66
|348 [53]
|16.59
|7.27
|151 [2]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|1-0
|62.92
|52.22
|235 [13]
|16.45
|7.23
|152 [24]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|62.91
|51.23
|246 [41]
|17.43
|8.23
|153 [11]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|1-0
|62.83
|54.73
|217 [17]
|16.09
|6.97
|154 [11]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|0-0
|62.83
|15.49
|6.38
|155 [32]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|62.71
|62.41
|144 [32]
|15.93
|6.93
|156 [17]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|1-0
|62.66
|45.26
|285 [35]
|17.55
|8.60
|157 [23]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|62.60
|64.10
|128 [20]
|14.66
|5.78
|158 [33]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|62.41
|62.71
|141 [31]
|14.99
|6.28
|159 [18]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|1-0
|62.05
|57.55
|188 [18]
|15.35
|7.01
|160 [12]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|0-1
|61.96
|64.48
|125 [11]
|15.23
|6.99
|161 [37]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|61.94
|46.60
|274 [38]
|15.20
|6.97
|162 [13]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|0-1
|61.92
|70.24
|91 [9]
|15.48
|7.27
|163 [38]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|61.85
|55.18
|211 [36]
|14.18
|6.03
|164 [34]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|61.76
|74.84
|65 [14]
|14.59
|6.54
|165 [25]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|61.67
|70.64
|87 [14]
|15.53
|7.56
|166 [19]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|0-1
|61.65
|60.02
|162 [13]
|15.57
|7.63
|167 [24]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|61.63
|55.27
|210 [35]
|17.20
|9.28
|168 [35]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|61.41
|42.53
|302 [46]
|16.12
|8.42
|169 [26]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|61.24
|69.07
|100 [15]
|13.42
|5.90
|170 [3]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|0-1
|60.82
|57.63
|186 [8]
|16.08
|8.96
|171 [39]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|60.72
|25.10
|374 [42]
|13.39
|6.38
|172 [14]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|0-1
|60.68
|63.98
|130 [12]
|16.89
|9.91
|173 [36]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|60.55
|69.89
|95 [22]
|15.11
|8.27
|174 [40]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|60.41
|66.95
|112 [28]
|15.99
|9.29
|175 [37]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|60.40
|15.08
|8.39
|176 [25]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|60.33
|43.61
|296 [48]
|15.69
|9.07
|177 [2]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|0-1
|60.13
|12.60
|6.18
|178 [38]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|1-0
|60.02
|61.65
|152 [33]
|13.55
|7.24
|179 [4]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|1-0
|59.81
|39.73
|314 [23]
|13.56
|7.46
|180 [26]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|59.70
|69.07
|101 [17]
|14.96
|8.97
|181 [20]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|1-0
|59.67
|49.45
|256 [30]
|14.76
|8.80
|182 [27]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|59.43
|69.50
|96 [15]
|15.16
|9.43
|183 [28]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|59.38
|14.55
|8.87
|184 [21]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|1-0
|59.33
|58.49
|174 [15]
|14.82
|9.20
|185 [22]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|0-0
|59.25
|14.67
|9.13
|186 [27]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|0-1
|59.08
|68.18
|107 [17]
|15.05
|9.68
|187 [15]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|1-0
|58.84
|52.30
|233 [25]
|11.99
|6.87
|188 [39]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|58.75
|70.97
|84 [19]
|14.29
|9.25
|189 [16]
|Union County
|8-AA
|1-0
|58.67
|55.16
|212 [18]
|14.23
|9.27
|190 [3]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|58.64
|13.62
|8.69
|191 [40]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|0-1
|58.51
|63.19
|136 [30]
|13.69
|8.89
|192 [28]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|58.49
|41.08
|307 [45]
|14.29
|9.52
|193 [29]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|58.49
|59.33
|167 [25]
|11.82
|7.04
|194 [17]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|1-0
|58.39
|54.49
|222 [23]
|12.70
|8.01
|195 [30]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|1-0
|58.39
|51.71
|239 [39]
|12.51
|7.83
|196 [23]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|1-0
|58.29
|46.52
|276 [34]
|13.02
|8.44
|197 [29]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|57.98
|53.50
|229 [37]
|13.44
|9.16
|198 [5]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|1-0
|57.93
|54.61
|219 [11]
|14.22
|10.00
|199 [18]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|0-0
|57.92
|14.83
|10.62
|200 [30]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|57.92
|38.48
|326 [48]
|13.67
|9.46
|201 [41]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|0-1
|57.89
|68.80
|102 [23]
|14.44
|10.25
|202 [31]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|57.86
|69.38
|97 [16]
|14.88
|10.73
|203 [24]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|1-0
|57.68
|56.33
|201 [24]
|12.85
|8.88
|204 [42]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|57.67
|30.01
|360 [51]
|11.90
|7.93
|205 [19]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|1-0
|57.67
|51.94
|237 [26]
|13.16
|9.20
|206 [6]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|1-0
|57.63
|60.82
|156 [4]
|12.28
|8.35
|207 [25]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|1-0
|57.62
|54.22
|224 [25]
|11.89
|7.98
|208 [12]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|1-0
|57.60
|13.00
|9.11
|209 [31]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|0-1
|57.55
|62.05
|145 [24]
|13.29
|9.44
|210 [7]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|1-0
|57.16
|44.42
|291 [20]
|11.42
|7.97
|211 [32]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|57.14
|88.36
|10 [3]
|12.81
|9.38
|212 [26]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|0-1
|57.12
|56.48
|198 [23]
|11.76
|8.34
|213 [13]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|1-0
|57.03
|43.20
|297 [26]
|14.33
|11.01
|214 [20]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|0-1
|56.78
|78.05
|48 [4]
|11.80
|8.72
|215 [21]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|1-0
|56.74
|47.77
|264 [30]
|12.25
|9.23
|216 [43]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|56.73
|13.13
|10.10
|217 [8]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|56.56
|12.56
|9.71
|218 [32]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|56.53
|54.08
|225 [35]
|12.71
|9.89
|219 [41]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|56.53
|47.66
|265 [37]
|12.53
|9.71
|220 [33]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|56.51
|71.76
|80 [13]
|13.06
|10.25
|221 [14]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|1-0
|56.48
|57.12
|191 [14]
|13.75
|10.98
|222 [42]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|56.47
|64.43
|126 [30]
|11.90
|9.14
|223 [22]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|0-1
|56.40
|69.27
|98 [10]
|16.11
|13.41
|224 [34]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|0-1
|56.33
|57.68
|183 [30]
|13.40
|10.78
|225 [33]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|1-0
|56.25
|44.48
|290 [46]
|11.77
|9.23
|226 [34]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|1-0
|55.81
|44.27
|293 [47]
|13.25
|11.15
|227 [23]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|0-1
|55.67
|77.52
|51 [6]
|12.66
|10.70
|228 [35]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|55.63
|11.09
|9.16
|229 [27]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|1-0
|55.56
|47.34
|267 [32]
|11.29
|9.44
|230 [9]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|1-0
|55.44
|51.28
|244 [14]
|12.87
|11.14
|231 [36]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|55.38
|78.15
|46 [4]
|11.62
|9.95
|232 [4]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-1
|55.37
|63.91
|132 [1]
|13.68
|12.02
|233 [37]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|1-0
|55.35
|38.19
|329 [49]
|12.71
|11.07
|234 [28]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|1-0
|55.27
|61.63
|153 [11]
|10.36
|8.80
|235 [35]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|55.18
|61.85
|149 [22]
|12.79
|11.32
|236 [24]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|0-1
|55.16
|58.67
|171 [15]
|11.85
|10.39
|237 [5]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|55.12
|12.46
|11.05
|238 [38]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|55.10
|35.96
|340 [52]
|10.94
|9.55
|239 [29]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|1-0
|55.01
|40.51
|311 [38]
|11.70
|10.40
|240 [10]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|1-0
|54.81
|54.56
|221 [12]
|13.46
|12.35
|241 [36]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|0-1
|54.77
|72.75
|74 [11]
|11.34
|10.29
|242 [11]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|0-1
|54.73
|62.83
|140 [3]
|13.76
|12.74
|243 [15]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|0-1
|54.71
|73.64
|71 [4]
|13.50
|12.50
|244 [16]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|0-1
|54.61
|57.93
|179 [12]
|10.85
|9.95
|245 [44]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|54.60
|41.84
|305 [47]
|12.54
|11.65
|246 [25]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|0-1
|54.56
|54.81
|215 [21]
|13.25
|12.40
|247 [12]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|0-1
|54.49
|58.39
|175 [7]
|12.02
|11.24
|248 [45]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|54.48
|51.99
|236 [42]
|10.26
|9.49
|249 [17]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|0-1
|54.22
|57.62
|187 [13]
|11.08
|10.56
|250 [26]
|Laney
|4-AA
|0-1
|54.11
|8.93
|8.53
|251 [30]
|White County
|7-AAA
|0-1
|54.08
|56.53
|195 [22]
|13.01
|12.64
|252 [39]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|0-1
|54.07
|64.00
|129 [21]
|11.29
|10.93
|253 [37]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|1-0
|53.84
|34.99
|346 [49]
|10.22
|10.08
|254 [43]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|53.83
|42.77
|300 [40]
|11.96
|11.83
|255 [31]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|0-1
|53.50
|57.98
|178 [16]
|10.65
|10.87
|256 [44]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|53.11
|43.07
|298 [39]
|10.13
|10.73
|257 [6]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|53.10
|11.79
|12.40
|258 [13]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|52.74
|11.74
|12.71
|259 [32]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|1-0
|52.74
|40.61
|310 [37]
|11.96
|12.93
|260 [46]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|52.71
|65.36
|121 [27]
|10.39
|11.39
|261 [14]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|0-1
|52.30
|58.84
|169 [6]
|10.26
|11.67
|262 [40]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|52.24
|76.04
|59 [7]
|10.36
|11.83
|263 [27]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|0-1
|52.22
|62.92
|138 [14]
|11.69
|13.18
|264 [41]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|51.99
|54.48
|223 [34]
|9.98
|11.70
|265 [47]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|51.94
|57.67
|185 [37]
|10.22
|11.99
|266 [42]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|51.86
|66.04
|115 [20]
|9.99
|11.84
|267 [48]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|51.85
|9.13
|11.00
|268 [38]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|51.71
|58.39
|176 [28]
|8.12
|10.13
|269 [49]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|51.62
|10.37
|12.46
|270 [39]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|51.54
|63.51
|134 [21]
|11.55
|13.72
|271 [28]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|1-0
|51.53
|38.78
|321 [37]
|9.19
|11.37
|272 [29]
|Model
|7-AA
|0-0
|51.49
|8.63
|10.85
|273 [18]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|1-0
|51.42
|39.69
|315 [28]
|10.99
|13.28
|274 [43]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|51.39
|38.94
|319 [47]
|10.01
|12.33
|275 [19]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-1
|51.28
|55.44
|206 [16]
|10.45
|12.88
|276 [40]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|51.27
|46.32
|277 [45]
|11.49
|13.93
|277 [20]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|0-1
|51.23
|62.91
|139 [9]
|9.61
|12.09
|278 [21]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|0-1
|50.83
|64.94
|124 [7]
|9.77
|12.65
|279 [44]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|1-0
|50.46
|36.84
|337 [50]
|9.87
|13.12
|280 [15]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|0-1
|50.14
|45.63
|283 [18]
|10.00
|13.57
|281 [16]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|0-1
|49.98
|70.52
|88 [1]
|8.58
|12.31
|282 [17]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|49.90
|10.57
|14.38
|283 [45]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|49.76
|45.75
|282 [42]
|7.68
|11.63
|284 [50]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|49.75
|63.83
|133 [28]
|8.49
|12.45
|285 [18]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|0-1
|49.72
|43.80
|295 [21]
|9.69
|13.68
|286 [33]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|1-0
|49.64
|29.70
|362 [42]
|9.36
|13.43
|287 [30]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|1-0
|49.63
|38.77
|322 [38]
|8.46
|12.53
|288 [22]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|0-1
|49.45
|59.67
|165 [11]
|9.12
|13.37
|289 [51]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|49.34
|35.69
|342 [49]
|9.19
|13.57
|290 [23]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|0-1
|49.30
|47.56
|266 [24]
|8.97
|13.38
|291 [19]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|49.04
|7.70
|12.37
|292 [20]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|1-0
|49.02
|38.32
|328 [26]
|9.07
|13.76
|293 [34]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|1-0
|49.02
|35.37
|344 [41]
|9.63
|14.32
|294 [31]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|0-1
|48.82
|77.86
|49 [5]
|9.01
|13.90
|295 [46]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|48.39
|68.77
|103 [16]
|5.84
|11.16
|296 [35]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-0
|48.13
|38.52
|325 [39]
|8.65
|14.23
|297 [36]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|0-1
|47.77
|56.74
|194 [21]
|9.42
|15.36
|298 [41]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|47.66
|56.53
|196 [31]
|8.77
|14.82
|299 [32]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|1-0
|47.56
|49.30
|258 [29]
|10.69
|16.85
|300 [21]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|47.34
|55.56
|205 [9]
|7.51
|13.88
|301 [42]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|47.24
|34.96
|347 [50]
|8.32
|14.78
|302 [37]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|0-0
|47.23
|8.91
|15.38
|303 [7]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|47.13
|44.60
|289 [5]
|10.32
|16.90
|304 [24]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|47.04
|6.42
|13.09
|305 [52]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|46.99
|35.11
|345 [50]
|8.85
|15.57
|306 [22]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|1-0
|46.81
|28.17
|365 [30]
|6.70
|13.60
|307 [1]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|0-1
|46.78
|72.80
|73 [1]
|8.85
|15.78
|308 [2]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|1-0
|46.75
|8.38
|392 [7]
|9.06
|16.02
|309 [23]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|0-0
|46.73
|8.06
|15.04
|310 [45]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|46.60
|61.94
|147 [32]
|6.06
|13.17
|311 [33]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|1-0
|46.54
|37.78
|331 [39]
|6.77
|13.93
|312 [43]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|46.52
|58.29
|177 [29]
|7.30
|14.49
|313 [47]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|46.32
|51.27
|245 [40]
|6.46
|13.85
|314 [34]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|1-0
|46.27
|32.31
|355 [42]
|5.93
|13.37
|315 [8]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|46.25
|44.32
|292 [6]
|7.57
|15.02
|316 [25]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|46.07
|9.45
|17.09
|317 [35]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|1-0
|45.99
|38.84
|320 [36]
|7.34
|15.05
|318 [9]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|45.96
|27.39
|368 [15]
|8.96
|16.71
|319 [26]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|1-0
|45.75
|49.76
|251 [20]
|6.25
|14.21
|320 [27]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|1-0
|45.63
|50.14
|249 [19]
|7.48
|15.56
|321 [44]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|45.51
|68.32
|105 [18]
|6.91
|15.11
|322 [48]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|45.26
|62.66
|142 [22]
|9.03
|17.48
|323 [24]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|45.13
|6.72
|15.31
|324 [25]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|1-0
|44.98
|33.25
|352 [29]
|7.06
|15.78
|325 [28]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|0-1
|44.91
|65.32
|122 [6]
|7.22
|16.02
|326 [38]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|0-1
|44.76
|67.57
|108 [5]
|4.28
|13.23
|327 [10]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-1
|44.60
|47.13
|269 [2]
|6.27
|15.37
|328 [36]
|Washington
|6-AA
|0-1
|44.48
|56.25
|202 [17]
|5.44
|14.67
|329 [39]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|0-1
|44.42
|57.16
|189 [19]
|5.85
|15.14
|330 [11]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-1
|44.32
|46.25
|279 [4]
|8.07
|17.46
|331 [53]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-1
|44.27
|55.81
|203 [39]
|7.78
|17.22
|332 [37]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|1-0
|44.25
|17.80
|389 [47]
|5.57
|15.03
|333 [29]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|1-0
|43.80
|49.72
|253 [21]
|7.72
|17.63
|334 [40]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|0-1
|43.61
|60.33
|161 [12]
|8.86
|18.96
|335 [41]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|0-1
|43.20
|57.03
|192 [20]
|6.08
|16.60
|336 [54]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-1
|43.07
|53.11
|230 [40]
|7.05
|17.69
|337 [38]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|1-0
|42.94
|24.24
|375 [45]
|8.08
|18.86
|338 [45]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|42.77
|53.83
|228 [38]
|5.72
|16.66
|339 [26]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|1-0
|42.63
|20.13
|384 [35]
|5.29
|16.37
|340 [46]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|0-1
|42.53
|61.41
|154 [23]
|5.15
|16.32
|341 [12]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|42.44
|27.65
|367 [14]
|5.29
|16.56
|342 [49]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-1
|42.43
|72.29
|76 [12]
|3.23
|14.51
|343 [47]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|41.84
|54.60
|220 [36]
|4.79
|16.66
|344 [27]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|1-0
|41.75
|25.91
|371 [32]
|5.96
|17.92
|345 [13]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|41.25
|5.37
|17.82
|346 [39]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-1
|41.08
|58.49
|173 [16]
|3.11
|15.74
|347 [55]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|40.78
|39.86
|313 [48]
|5.54
|18.47
|348 [14]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|40.68
|33.39
|351 [10]
|5.10
|18.13
|349 [40]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|0-1
|40.61
|52.74
|231 [24]
|1.70
|14.80
|350 [41]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|0-1
|40.51
|55.01
|214 [20]
|2.88
|16.08
|351 [28]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|40.43
|4.37
|17.64
|352 [3]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|0-0
|39.89
|4.87
|18.69
|353 [29]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|1-0
|39.87
|38.64
|323 [24]
|2.45
|16.29
|354 [42]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-1
|39.86
|40.78
|308 [33]
|1.65
|15.50
|355 [30]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|39.73
|59.81
|163 [5]
|2.47
|16.45
|356 [42]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-1
|39.69
|51.42
|242 [28]
|5.60
|19.62
|357 [48]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|39.58
|2.68
|16.81
|358 [15]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|39.28
|32.82
|353 [11]
|3.28
|17.71
|359 [43]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|1-0
|39.15
|24.03
|376 [46]
|4.34
|18.89
|360 [50]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|39.11
|3.88
|18.48
|361 [31]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|1-0
|38.96
|18.57
|386 [36]
|2.60
|17.35
|362 [51]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|38.94
|51.39
|243 [39]
|3.17
|17.94
|363 [30]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|0-1
|38.84
|45.99
|280 [25]
|4.35
|19.21
|364 [31]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|0-1
|38.78
|51.53
|241 [18]
|3.19
|18.12
|365 [32]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-1
|38.77
|49.63
|255 [15]
|4.35
|19.29
|366 [52]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|38.64
|39.87
|312 [46]
|2.13
|17.21
|367 [16]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|38.63
|18.69
|385 [17]
|6.32
|21.40
|368 [32]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|0-1
|38.52
|48.13
|263 [23]
|4.03
|19.21
|369 [43]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-1
|38.48
|57.92
|180 [17]
|3.06
|18.30
|370 [56]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|1-0
|38.45
|25.45
|373 [52]
|3.14
|18.40
|371 [33]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|0-1
|38.32
|49.02
|259 [22]
|3.50
|18.88
|372 [49]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|38.19
|55.35
|209 [34]
|1.74
|17.27
|373 [17]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|37.95
|21.45
|381 [16]
|3.11
|18.86
|374 [50]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|0-1
|37.78
|46.54
|275 [44]
|2.85
|18.77
|375 [18]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|37.76
|2.40
|18.35
|376 [19]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-1
|37.61
|37.54
|333 [9]
|2.80
|18.90
|377 [20]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|37.54
|37.61
|332 [8]
|3.19
|19.36
|378 [44]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-0
|37.49
|3.30
|19.52
|379 [53]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|37.20
|33.40
|350 [54]
|5.09
|21.60
|380 [21]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|37.13
|32.69
|354 [12]
|2.11
|18.68
|381 [34]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|1-0
|36.84
|21.52
|380 [33]
|2.16
|19.03
|382 [51]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|36.84
|50.46
|248 [40]
|2.39
|19.25
|383 [33]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|1-0
|36.73
|23.08
|378 [33]
|1.80
|18.78
|384 [4]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|0-0
|36.69
|1.49
|18.51
|385 [35]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|1-0
|36.29
|30.84
|358 [30]
|1.51
|18.93
|386 [44]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|0-1
|35.96
|55.10
|213 [19]
|3.14
|20.90
|387 [45]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-1
|35.93
|2.17
|19.95
|388 [34]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|1-0
|35.91
|27.76
|366 [31]
|2.25
|20.05
|389 [52]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|35.69
|49.34
|257 [42]
|0.85
|18.87
|390 [35]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|35.53
|65.93
|117 [2]
|-0.38
|17.80
|391 [46]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|0-1
|35.37
|49.02
|260 [31]
|2.43
|20.77
|392 [57]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|35.11
|46.99
|270 [44]
|1.13
|19.73
|393 [54]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|0-1
|34.99
|53.84
|227 [36]
|2.11
|20.83
|394 [47]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|0-1
|34.96
|47.24
|268 [33]
|0.47
|19.22
|395 [45]
|Redan
|5-AA
|0-1
|34.66
|63.02
|137 [13]
|3.31
|22.36
|396 [46]
|McNair
|5-AA
|1-0
|33.99
|28.25
|364 [44]
|1.41
|21.13
|397 [47]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|0-0
|33.90
|0.95
|20.75
|398 [48]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|0-1
|33.40
|37.20
|334 [40]
|-0.19
|20.13
|399 [22]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-1
|33.39
|40.68
|309 [7]
|3.24
|23.56
|400 [36]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|33.25
|44.98
|286 [19]
|-0.79
|19.67
|401 [1]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|0-1
|32.82
|39.28
|316 [2]
|-0.79
|20.10
|402 [37]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|32.69
|37.13
|335 [27]
|0.39
|21.42
|403 [38]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|32.31
|46.27
|278 [17]
|1.47
|22.87
|404 [39]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-1
|31.93
|0.31
|22.08
|405 [36]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|1-0
|31.85
|26.12
|370 [32]
|-0.03
|21.84
|406 [5]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|1-0
|30.88
|22.21
|379 [5]
|2.69
|25.51
|407 [55]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|0-1
|30.84
|36.29
|339 [51]
|0.53
|23.40
|408 [56]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|1-0
|30.66
|18.49
|387 [55]
|-0.16
|22.88
|409 [6]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|0-0
|30.46
|-1.49
|21.76
|410 [57]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|30.01
|57.67
|184 [31]
|-2.01
|21.69
|411 [1]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|1-0
|29.75
|23.69
|377 [5]
|1.15
|25.11
|412 [48]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-1
|29.70
|49.64
|254 [28]
|-1.06
|22.95
|413 [23]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-0
|29.26
|9.66
|391 [18]
|-1.86
|22.59
|414 [49]
|Butler
|4-AA
|0-0
|28.86
|-2.27
|22.58
|415 [53]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|28.25
|33.99
|349 [51]
|-1.51
|23.95
|416 [40]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-1
|28.17
|46.81
|271 [16]
|0.24
|25.77
|417 [41]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|0-1
|27.76
|35.91
|341 [28]
|-1.84
|24.11
|418 [7]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|0-1
|27.65
|42.44
|303 [2]
|-1.13
|24.93
|419 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|0-1
|27.39
|45.96
|281 [1]
|1.28
|27.60
|420 [50]
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-0
|27.24
|16.83
|390 [48]
|-2.33
|24.14
|421 [24]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-1
|26.12
|31.85
|356 [13]
|-1.67
|25.92
|422 [51]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-1
|25.91
|41.75
|306 [32]
|-4.04
|23.75
|423 [2]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|1-0
|25.54
|7.30
|393 [6]
|-6.37
|21.80
|424 [46]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|25.45
|38.45
|327 [41]
|-4.62
|23.64
|425 [58]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|0-1
|25.10
|60.72
|157 [27]
|-3.08
|25.53
|426 [37]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|0-1
|24.24
|42.94
|299 [27]
|0.79
|30.27
|427 [52]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-1
|24.03
|39.15
|317 [34]
|-5.86
|23.81
|428 [3]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|0-0
|23.80
|-4.88
|25.03
|429 [49]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|0-0
|23.76
|-5.20
|24.75
|430 [4]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|0-1
|23.69
|29.75
|361 [2]
|-4.80
|25.22
|431 [53]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-1
|23.08
|36.73
|338 [41]
|-4.25
|26.38
|432 [8]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|0-1
|22.21
|30.88
|357 [4]
|-3.99
|27.51
|433 [54]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-1
|21.52
|36.84
|336 [40]
|-3.60
|28.59
|434 [9]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|0-1
|21.45
|37.95
|330 [3]
|-4.52
|27.74
|435 [42]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|21.16
|-6.45
|26.10
|436 [3]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-0
|20.72
|3.85
|394 [3]
|-6.33
|26.66
|437 [43]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|1-0
|20.50
|1.08
|395 [37]
|-1.98
|31.24
|438 [44]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|20.13
|42.63
|301 [22]
|-2.00
|31.57
|439 [5]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|0-1
|19.17
|-6.60
|27.93
|440 [45]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|0-1
|18.69
|38.63
|324 [25]
|-10.66
|24.35
|441 [55]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-1
|18.57
|38.96
|318 [35]
|-6.61
|28.53
|442 [50]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-0
|18.55
|-7.52
|27.64
|443 [56]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|0-1
|18.49
|30.66
|359 [43]
|-7.01
|28.22
|444 [57]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|1-0
|18.21
|-15.66
|396 [49]
|-6.41
|29.08
|445 [59]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|0-1
|17.80
|44.25
|294 [44]
|-6.52
|29.40
|446 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-0
|17.14
|-7.65
|28.92
|447 [38]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-1
|16.83
|27.24
|369 [31]
|-7.74
|29.14
|448 [58]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-0
|15.61
|-7.62
|30.48
|449 [60]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|0-0
|15.14
|-9.25
|29.32
|450 [6]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-0
|13.92
|-9.61
|30.17
|451 [46]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|13.32
|-7.42
|32.97
|452 [4]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|1-0
|12.29
|-8.14
|33.28
|453 [5]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-1
|11.66
|-8.73
|33.32
|454 [7]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-1
|9.66
|29.26
|363 [3]
|-10.46
|33.58
|455 [8]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-1
|8.38
|46.75
|273 [1]
|-12.30
|33.04
|456 [47]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|7.94
|-12.97
|32.79
|457 [9]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|0-1
|7.30
|25.54
|372 [4]
|-5.08
|41.32
|458 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|0-1
|3.85
|20.72
|382 [6]
|-12.75
|37.11
|459 [6]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-0
|2.59
|-13.93
|37.19
|460 [48]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|1.08
|20.50
|383 [34]
|-18.64
|33.99
|461 [49]
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II †
|0-0
|-1.58
|-15.79
|39.49
|462 [11]
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|0-0
|-1.59
|-16.72
|38.58
|463 [7]
|Grace Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-0
|-7.96
|-20.19
|41.48
|464 [12]
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|0-0
|-8.00
|-20.51
|41.20
|465 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-1
|-15.66
|18.21
|388 [52]
|-23.89
|45.48
|466 [50]
|GSIC
|8-A Division II †
|0-0
|-17.17
|-23.06
|47.82
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|90.28
|82.89
|2
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|87.85
|83.79
|3
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|84.82
|82.80
|4
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|83.58
|76.82
|5
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|82.56
|77.82
|6
|5-AAA
|4
|82.06
|76.33
|7
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|81.45
|75.70
|8
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|80.46
|72.99
|9
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|80.31
|77.95
|10
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|76.54
|69.15
|11
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|75.96
|70.06
|12
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|75.38
|69.03
|13
|7-AAAAA
|6
|73.77
|67.13
|14
|3-AAAA
|6
|73.06
|65.87
|15
|1-AAAAA
|6
|71.98
|63.34
|16
|2-AAAAA
|7
|71.80
|64.31
|17
|8-AAAAA
|7
|71.69
|67.00
|18
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|71.37
|65.90
|19
|1-AAA
|6
|71.07
|65.25
|20
|8-AAA
|6
|70.16
|64.61
|21
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|69.64
|59.81
|22
|8-A Division I
|4
|67.81
|62.04
|23
|2-A Division I
|5
|67.74
|61.73
|24
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|67.69
|63.40
|25
|1-A Division I
|4
|67.29
|59.67
|26
|4-AAAA
|8
|66.93
|60.79
|27
|1-AA
|7
|66.83
|60.72
|28
|7-AAAA
|6
|66.80
|59.12
|29
|2-AAAA
|7
|66.79
|62.71
|30
|1-AAAA
|5
|66.53
|58.53
|31
|3-AA
|7
|65.34
|58.65
|32
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|65.18
|60.46
|33
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|63.91
|55.92
|34
|5-A Division I
|4
|63.36
|54.15
|35
|5-AAAAA
|8
|62.69
|58.59
|36
|2-AAA
|5
|62.27
|58.06
|37
|8-AA
|6
|61.59
|55.90
|38
|6-AAAAA
|7
|61.30
|53.66
|39
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|61.21
|55.50
|40
|6-AAAA
|6
|61.20
|65.20
|41
|5-AAAA
|8
|58.56
|53.47
|42
|3-AAAAA
|5
|57.61
|53.71
|43
|7-AA
|7
|57.41
|49.26
|44
|3-AAA
|8
|56.89
|49.25
|45
|8-AAAA
|9
|56.41
|53.48
|46
|7-A Division II
|3
|56.32
|53.28
|47
|2-A Division II
|5
|55.85
|52.00
|48
|7-AAA
|7
|55.47
|51.45
|49
|5-AA
|7
|55.24
|46.67
|50
|4-AA
|8
|54.94
|46.04
|51
|6-AAA
|8
|54.73
|49.61
|52
|4-A Division I
|4
|54.70
|48.18
|53
|6-A Division I
|4
|53.36
|53.77
|54
|7-A Division I
|7
|52.58
|47.15
|55
|4-AAAAA
|6
|52.51
|52.33
|56
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|52.37
|47.54
|57
|4-AAA
|6
|51.89
|45.70
|58
|3-A Division II
|5
|51.21
|47.55
|59
|3-A Division I
|5
|50.66
|42.89
|60
|6-A Division II
|8
|50.43
|41.81
|61
|4-A Division II
|6
|47.73
|42.59
|62
|6-AA
|7
|46.43
|41.26
|63
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|44.79
|43.04
|64
|2-AA
|8
|44.70
|37.69
|65
|8-A Division II
|6
|43.54
|45.27
|66
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|42.61
|40.52
|67
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|42.43
|39.18
|68
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|40.56
|34.48
|69
|5-A Division II
|6
|39.82
|32.59
|70
|1-A Division II
|7
|39.61
|36.48
|71
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|33.93
|29.82
|72
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|32.61
|29.53
|73
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|28.87
|24.16
|74
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5
|22.39
|17.45
|75
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|22.07
|18.49
|76
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|21.64
|15.75
|77
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4
|12.09
|6.75
|78
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2
|-3.19
|-4.80
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/19
|Riverdale
|North Clayton
|28 - 44
|12.45
|82.1%
|0.216
|08/18
|Lincoln County
|Bryan County
|16 - 28
|6.02
|67.7%
|0.371
|08/18
|St. Francis
|Providence Christian
|15 - 53
|3.26
|59.9%
|0.403
|08/19
|Cedar Grove
|Dutchtown
|34 - 33
|12.28
|81.8%
|0.404
|08/17
|Cedartown
|Rockmart
|13 - 12
|10.73
|78.8%
|0.425
|08/19
|Mays
|Douglass
|18 - 21
|6.36
|68.6%
|0.432
|08/18
|Ware County
|Appling County
|20 - 17
|12.79
|82.7%
|0.436
|08/18
|Sprayberry
|Campbell
|31 - 30
|9.49
|76.2%
|0.441
|08/18
|Stephens County
|Habersham Central
|31 - 29
|10.70
|78.8%
|0.443
|08/18
|Walnut Grove
|Jasper County
|18 - 20
|5.53
|66.3%
|0.453
|08/19
|Josey
|Savannah
|28 - 26
|8.89
|74.8%
|0.464
|08/18
|Mount Paran Christian
|Midtown
|29 - 26
|10.27
|77.9%
|0.465
|08/19
|Whitewater
|Northgate
|18 - 31
|1.50
|54.6%
|0.469
|08/19
|Brookwood
|McEachern
|21 - 20
|6.74
|69.6%
|0.472
|08/18
|Maynard Jackson
|Arabia Mountain
|16 - 15
|6.69
|69.4%
|0.472
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|100.93
|10/13
|Mill Creek
|Buford
|-
|5.72
|66.9%
|95.34
|09/08
|Roswell
|Milton
|-
|0.69
|52.1%
|94.08
|09/08
|Colquitt County
|Lee County
|-
|4.90
|64.6%
|91.07
|10/20
|Westlake
|Carrollton
|-
|6.41
|68.7%
|90.86
|08/18
|Hughes
|Carrollton
|39 - 34
|5.20
|65.4%
|90.60
|09/22
|Colquitt County
|Cedar Grove
|-
|8.88
|74.8%
|90.59
|09/01
|Westlake
|Cedar Grove
|-
|8.62
|74.2%
|90.30
|09/15
|Mill Creek
|Cedar Grove
|-
|16.39
|88.2%
|90.08
|09/01
|Buford
|North Cobb
|-
|11.22
|79.8%
|90.00
|10/06
|Walton
|North Cobb
|-
|8.01
|72.8%
|89.97
|08/18
|Westlake
|North Cobb
|52 - 28
|7.65
|71.9%
|89.27
|09/08
|Benedictine
|Ware County
|-
|1.13
|53.5%
|89.22
|08/25
|Mill Creek
|Norcross
|-
|17.38
|89.4%
|89.17
|09/22
|Mill Creek
|Parkview
|-
|16.04
|87.7%
|89.17
|10/20
|Colquitt County
|Lowndes
|-
|8.79
|74.6%
About the Author