Maxwell summary after Week 1

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 466 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 186 of 198 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.94%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 11.71 points and all game margins within 16.63 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.52

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Mill Creek1-0103.241Hughes1-094.26
2Buford1-099.032Roswell1-094.18
3Walton1-095.833Lee County1-092.34
4Colquitt County1-095.734Rome1-087.52
5Westlake1-095.475Woodward Academy1-087.08
6Milton1-095.016Gainesville1-085.47
7Carrollton0-187.557Blessed Trinity1-083.64
8Norcross1-087.378Northside (Warner Robins)1-082.81
9North Cobb0-186.309Marist0-181.85
10Grayson0-186.1410Thomas County Central1-081.26
11Parkview1-085.6811Creekview1-079.66
12Lowndes1-085.4212Houston County1-077.86
13Valdosta0-184.9113St. Pius X1-077.16
14Brookwood1-084.8114Brunswick0-076.56
15North Gwinnett0-184.3015Douglas County1-075.45



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Ware County1-088.751Benedictine1-088.36
2Cartersville1-086.222Cedartown1-084.06
3Warner Robins0-185.373Bainbridge1-083.90
4Coffee1-082.404North Oconee1-083.69
5Jefferson1-082.395Perry0-076.95
6Creekside1-081.596Starr's Mill1-076.51
7Calhoun0-178.187Burke County1-074.97
8Dutchtown0-176.088Troup1-072.75
9Jones County0-173.639Holy Innocents1-070.64
10Clarke Central1-071.7610Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)0-170.46
11Kell0-171.0411Baldwin1-070.20
12Cambridge0-170.8512Stephenson1-069.50
13Flowery Branch1-069.3813Westminster (Atlanta)1-069.07
14Dalton1-069.2714Stockbridge0-168.62
15Eastside1-068.7715Wayne County1-068.32



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove1-088.361Fitzgerald1-084.20
2Sandy Creek1-084.122Appling County0-177.48
3Thomasville1-079.763Pierce County0-077.03
4Carver (Atlanta)1-077.594Rockmart0-174.85
5Oconee County0-176.555Thomson0-173.69
6Carver (Columbus)1-076.046Fellowship Christian1-073.64
7Monroe Area1-074.847Callaway0-070.03
8Calvary Day1-072.298Eagle's Landing Christian0-167.34
9Stephens County1-070.979Athens Academy1-065.32
10Crisp County1-070.5210Cook1-064.94
11Peach County0-167.5511Putnam County0-062.83
12Savannah Christian1-066.5112Northeast0-161.96
13Dougherty1-066.0413Dodge County0-161.92
14Mary Persons1-064.4814South Atlanta0-160.68
15Hart County0-164.1615North Cobb Christian1-058.84



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Prince Avenue Christian1-082.541Schley County1-063.91
2Rabun County1-077.522Clinch County1-062.92
3Swainsboro1-077.403Bowdon0-160.82
4Irwin County0-175.524Early County1-059.81
5Brooks County0-174.005Macon County1-057.93
6Bleckley County1-070.246Manchester1-057.63
7Elbert County1-066.977McIntosh County Academy1-057.16
8Metter0-166.148Johnson County0-056.56
9Dublin1-065.939Aquinas1-055.44
10Darlington1-065.2310Turner County1-054.81
11Lamar County1-062.8311Wilcox County0-154.73
12Commerce1-057.6012Charlton County0-154.49
13Trion1-057.0313Emanuel County Institute0-052.74
14Mount Vernon1-056.4814Christian Heritage0-152.30
15Mount Pisgah Christian0-154.7115Lincoln County0-150.14



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy1-072.801Brentwood School0-146.78
2St. Anne-Pacelli0-160.132Central Fellowship Christian1-046.75
3Stratford Academy0-058.643Gatewood School0-039.89
4Tattnall Square0-155.374Briarwood Academy0-036.69
5Brookstone0-055.125Piedmont Academy1-030.88



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Thomas Jefferson0-132.821Calvary Christian1-029.75
2Robert Toombs Academy0-127.392Skipstone Academy1-025.54
3Flint River Academy1-020.723King's Academy0-023.80
4Memorial Day1-012.294Cherokee Christian0-123.69
5Fullington Academy0-111.665Pinecrest Academy0-119.17



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA1-0103.2484.3022 [12]37.99-11.54
2 [2]Buford8-AAAAAAA1-099.0333.95-11.38
3 [3]Walton5-AAAAAAA1-095.8386.1417 [10]34.64-7.48
4 [4]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA1-095.7334.14-7.88
5 [5]Westlake2-AAAAAAA1-095.4786.3015 [8]33.52-8.24
6 [6]Milton6-AAAAAAA1-095.0182.4331 [13]31.24-10.06
7 [1]Hughes5-AAAAAA1-094.2687.5511 [1]32.45-8.10
8 [2]Roswell7-AAAAAA1-094.1874.3766 [15]32.64-7.83
9 [3]Lee County1-AAAAAA1-092.3485.3720 [3]30.97-7.66
10 [1]Ware County1-AAAAA1-088.7577.4853 [9]28.52-6.51
11 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA1-088.3676.0858 [2]29.48-5.18
12 [1]Benedictine3-AAAA1-088.3657.14190 [32]29.56-5.09
13 [7]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA0-187.5594.265 [5]29.03-4.81
14 [4]Rome6-AAAAAA1-087.5263.36135 [29]27.08-6.73
15 [8]Norcross7-AAAAAAA1-087.3779.1443 [15]28.80-4.86
16 [5]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA1-087.0870.4690 [21]27.37-6.00
17 [9]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA0-186.3095.473 [3]26.76-5.83
18 [2]Cartersville7-AAAAA1-086.2270.1094 [14]27.85-4.67
19 [10]Grayson4-AAAAAAA0-186.1495.832 [2]26.64-5.79
20 [11]Parkview4-AAAAAAA1-085.6871.0483 [24]29.26-2.72
21 [6]Gainesville8-AAAAAA1-085.4781.8534 [8]27.35-4.41
22 [12]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA1-085.4228.60-3.11
23 [3]Warner Robins2-AAAAA0-185.3792.347 [1]27.55-4.12
24 [13]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA0-184.9124.91-6.30
25 [14]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA1-084.8178.0747 [16]28.03-3.07
26 [15]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA0-184.30103.241 [1]27.13-3.46
27 [1]Fitzgerald1-AA1-084.2075.5260 [7]25.12-5.37
28 [2]Sandy Creek5-AAA1-084.1266.68113 [7]27.45-2.96
29 [2]Cedartown7-AAAA1-084.0674.8563 [9]25.30-5.05
30 [3]Bainbridge1-AAAA1-083.9067.34110 [19]26.44-3.74
31 [4]North Oconee8-AAAA1-083.6976.5556 [6]26.45-3.53
32 [7]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA1-083.6478.1845 [13]25.22-4.72
33 [16]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA1-083.0073.7569 [20]27.25-2.04
34 [8]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA1-082.8173.6372 [16]23.96-5.14
35 [1]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I1-082.5427.88-0.95
36 [17]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA0-182.4395.014 [4]24.14-4.57
37 [4]Coffee1-AAAAA1-082.4065.11123 [19]25.94-2.75
38 [5]Jefferson8-AAAAA1-082.3971.7779 [12]24.34-4.35
39 [9]Marist4-AAAAAA0-181.8585.4719 [2]25.52-2.62
40 [18]Newton4-AAAAAAA1-081.7363.95131 [31]23.75-4.27
41 [6]Creekside5-AAAAA1-081.5970.7686 [13]25.50-2.38
42 [19]Harrison3-AAAAAAA1-081.3672.6775 [21]24.86-2.79
43 [10]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA1-081.2666.02116 [26]25.57-1.98
44 [20]Archer4-AAAAAAA1-080.9770.1993 [26]23.76-3.51
45 [3]Thomasville1-AAA1-079.7674.0068 [3]24.05-2.00
46 [11]Creekview6-AAAAAA1-079.6670.8585 [20]22.80-3.15
47 [21]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA1-079.3865.63119 [29]23.78-1.89
48 [22]Marietta3-AAAAAAA0-179.1487.3713 [7]24.14-1.29
49 [23]Lambert6-AAAAAAA1-078.2969.1199 [27]24.910.33
50 [7]Calhoun7-AAAAA0-178.1883.6428 [6]24.34-0.13
51 [24]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-078.1555.38207 [35]22.69-1.75
52 [25]McEachern3-AAAAAAA0-178.0784.8121 [11]24.34-0.02
53 [26]Camden County1-AAAAAAA1-078.0556.78193 [34]23.61-0.73
54 [12]Houston County1-AAAAAA1-077.8648.82261 [43]24.360.21
55 [4]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA1-077.5965.85118 [8]22.92-0.96
56 [2]Rabun County8-A Division I1-077.5255.67204 [15]24.210.40
57 [27]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA1-077.4970.4989 [25]22.82-0.96
58 [2]Appling County3-AA0-177.4888.758 [1]22.68-1.09
59 [3]Swainsboro2-A Division I1-077.4066.14114 [5]22.28-1.41
60 [13]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-077.1671.3082 [18]21.62-1.84
61 [3]Pierce County3-AA0-077.0323.800.47
62 [5]Perry2-AAAA0-076.9522.63-0.61
63 [14]Brunswick2-AAAAAA0-076.5623.220.38
64 [5]Oconee County8-AAA0-176.5583.6927 [1]21.75-1.09
65 [6]Starr's Mill4-AAAA1-076.5174.1367 [10]20.33-2.47
66 [8]Dutchtown2-AAAAA0-176.0888.369 [2]19.53-2.84
67 [6]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA1-076.0452.24234 [26]22.12-0.21
68 [4]Irwin County1-A Division I0-175.5284.2023 [1]22.130.33
69 [15]Douglas County5-AAAAAA1-075.4568.62104 [24]21.810.07
70 [7]Burke County3-AAAA1-074.9773.6970 [11]22.821.55
71 [4]Rockmart7-AA0-174.8584.0625 [2]23.392.25
72 [7]Monroe Area8-AAA1-074.8465.60120 [9]21.700.57
73 [28]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA1-074.8461.76150 [33]20.71-0.42
74 [29]Denmark6-AAAAAAA0-174.3794.186 [6]20.54-0.12
75 [30]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA0-174.1376.5157 [19]22.782.37
76 [5]Brooks County1-A Division I0-174.0079.7640 [2]22.191.90
77 [16]Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-173.7583.0029 [5]20.480.45
78 [5]Thomson4-AA0-173.6974.9762 [8]21.161.17
79 [6]Fellowship Christian8-AA1-073.6454.71218 [22]21.711.78
80 [9]Jones County2-AAAAA0-173.6382.8130 [7]23.423.50
81 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-072.8046.78272 [3]19.650.56
82 [8]Troup4-AAAA1-072.7554.77216 [33]22.153.11
83 [17]South Paulding5-AAAAAA0-172.6781.3637 [9]22.893.93
84 [8]Calvary Day3-AAA1-072.2942.43304 [36]21.052.47
85 [18]River Ridge6-AAAAAA1-071.9568.19106 [25]20.712.47
86 [31]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-171.8571.5181 [23]20.652.51
87 [19]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA0-171.7782.3933 [7]21.483.41
88 [10]Clarke Central8-AAAAA1-071.7656.51197 [32]21.213.16
89 [20]Lanier8-AAAAAA1-071.5171.8578 [17]19.461.67
90 [32]Dacula8-AAAAAAA0-171.3077.1655 [18]20.042.44
91 [11]Kell6-AAAAA0-171.0485.6818 [5]19.972.64
92 [9]Stephens County8-AAA1-070.9758.75170 [14]19.071.81
93 [12]Cambridge6-AAAAA0-170.8579.6641 [8]20.333.19
94 [33]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA0-170.7681.5936 [14]20.983.93
95 [9]Holy Innocents6-AAAA1-070.6461.67151 [25]19.332.39
96 [10]Crisp County1-AAA1-070.5249.98250 [29]18.651.84
97 [34]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA0-170.4977.4952 [17]19.162.38
98 [10]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA0-170.4687.0814 [1]19.462.70
99 [6]Bleckley County2-A Division I1-070.2461.92148 [10]19.142.61
100 [11]Baldwin2-AAAA1-070.2067.55109 [18]20.083.59
101 [21]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA0-170.1980.9739 [10]19.493.00
102 [35]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA0-170.1086.2216 [9]20.564.17
103 [7]Callaway5-AA0-070.0319.563.24
104 [22]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA1-069.8960.55159 [34]19.493.30
105 [12]Stephenson6-AAAA1-069.5059.43166 [29]19.083.29
106 [13]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA1-069.3857.86182 [30]18.582.91
107 [14]Dalton7-AAAAA1-069.2756.40200 [33]20.174.61
108 [23]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA0-169.1178.2944 [12]16.911.50
109 [13]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA1-069.0761.24155 [26]17.191.83
110 [24]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA1-069.0759.70164 [35]18.713.35
111 [25]Alexander5-AAAAAA1-068.8057.89181 [36]18.453.36
112 [15]Eastside8-AAAAA1-068.7748.39262 [43]18.143.08
113 [14]Stockbridge5-AAAA0-168.6275.4561 [8]18.013.09
114 [15]Wayne County3-AAAA1-068.3245.51284 [43]17.232.62
115 [36]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA0-168.1971.9577 [22]18.413.93
116 [16]Ola2-AAAAA1-068.1859.08168 [26]18.944.47
117 [26]Veterans1-AAAAAA1-067.5744.76288 [45]18.995.14
118 [11]Peach County2-AAA0-167.5570.2092 [4]18.194.35
119 [8]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA0-167.3483.9026 [3]19.826.18
120 [7]Elbert County8-A Division I1-066.9764.16127 [8]19.055.78
121 [17]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA1-066.9560.41160 [24]17.784.54
122 [27]Newnan5-AAAAAA0-166.6884.1224 [4]18.986.01
123 [12]Savannah Christian3-AAA1-066.5118.005.20
124 [8]Metter3-A Division I0-166.1477.4054 [3]15.903.47
125 [13]Dougherty1-AAA1-066.0451.86238 [27]18.175.84
126 [16]Cairo1-AAAA0-166.0281.2638 [3]17.004.69
127 [9]Dublin2-A Division I1-065.9335.53343 [29]17.485.25
128 [17]LaGrange4-AAAA0-165.8577.5950 [5]17.265.13
129 [28]Shiloh8-AAAAAA0-165.6379.3842 [11]16.965.04
130 [18]Loganville8-AAAAA0-165.6074.8464 [10]16.895.00
131 [29]Etowah6-AAAAAA1-065.3652.71232 [41]15.914.26
132 [9]Athens Academy8-AA1-065.3244.91287 [31]17.385.77
133 [10]Darlington7-A Division I1-065.2317.385.86
134 [30]Tift County1-AAAAAA0-165.1182.4032 [6]16.234.83
135 [10]Cook1-AA1-064.9450.83247 [27]18.367.12
136 [14]Mary Persons2-AAA1-064.4861.96146 [10]17.196.42
137 [31]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA1-064.4356.47199 [38]17.857.12
138 [15]Hart County8-AAA0-164.1666.97111 [6]17.116.66
139 [18]Whitewater4-AAAA0-164.1062.60143 [23]16.636.24
140 [19]Tucker4-AAAAA1-064.0054.07226 [37]16.065.77
141 [19]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA1-063.9860.68158 [28]16.346.07
142 [20]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-163.9581.7335 [2]14.924.69
143 [1]Schley County6-A Division II1-063.9155.37208 [10]15.695.49
144 [20]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA1-063.8349.75252 [41]16.306.18
145 [21]Spalding2-AAAA1-063.5151.54240 [38]16.216.42
146 [16]Adairsville6-AAA0-063.4118.188.48
147 [21]Cass7-AAAAA0-163.3687.5212 [4]15.365.71
148 [22]Hiram7-AAAAA1-063.1958.51172 [27]19.449.97
149 [22]New Hampstead3-AAAA0-063.1419.029.58
150 [23]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA1-063.0234.66348 [53]16.597.27
151 [2]Clinch County2-A Division II1-062.9252.22235 [13]16.457.23
152 [24]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA1-062.9151.23246 [41]17.438.23
153 [11]Lamar County4-A Division I1-062.8354.73217 [17]16.096.97
154 [11]Putnam County4-AA0-062.8315.496.38
155 [32]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA0-162.7162.41144 [32]15.936.93
156 [17]Hebron Christian8-AAA1-062.6645.26285 [35]17.558.60
157 [23]Northgate3-AAAAA1-062.6064.10128 [20]14.665.78
158 [33]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA1-062.4162.71141 [31]14.996.28
159 [18]Ringgold6-AAA1-062.0557.55188 [18]15.357.01
160 [12]Northeast2-AA0-161.9664.48125 [11]15.236.99
161 [37]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA1-061.9446.60274 [38]15.206.97
162 [13]Dodge County1-AA0-161.9270.2491 [9]15.487.27
163 [38]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA1-061.8555.18211 [36]14.186.03
164 [34]Effingham County2-AAAAAA0-161.7674.8465 [14]14.596.54
165 [25]Pace Academy5-AAAA0-161.6770.6487 [14]15.537.56
166 [19]Dawson County7-AAA0-161.6560.02162 [13]15.577.63
167 [24]Mays5-AAAAA0-161.6355.27210 [35]17.209.28
168 [35]East Paulding5-AAAAAA1-061.4142.53302 [46]16.128.42
169 [26]Lovett5-AAAA0-161.2469.07100 [15]13.425.90
170 [3]Bowdon7-A Division II0-160.8257.63186 [8]16.088.96
171 [39]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA1-060.7225.10374 [42]13.396.38
172 [14]South Atlanta6-AA0-160.6863.98130 [12]16.899.91
173 [36]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA0-160.5569.8995 [22]15.118.27
174 [40]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA0-160.4166.95112 [28]15.999.29
175 [37]Evans2-AAAAAA0-160.4015.088.39
176 [25]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA1-060.3343.61296 [48]15.699.07
177 [2]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA0-160.1312.606.18
178 [38]Jackson County8-AAAAAA1-060.0261.65152 [33]13.557.24
179 [4]Early County1-A Division II1-059.8139.73314 [23]13.567.46
180 [26]Statesboro1-AAAAA0-159.7069.07101 [17]14.968.97
181 [20]Morgan County4-AAA1-059.6749.45256 [30]14.768.80
182 [27]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA0-159.4369.5096 [15]15.169.43
183 [28]Villa Rica5-AAAAA0-059.3814.558.87
184 [21]Upson-Lee2-AAA1-059.3358.49174 [15]14.829.20
185 [22]Jackson2-AAA0-059.2514.679.13
186 [27]Griffin2-AAAA0-159.0868.18107 [17]15.059.68
187 [15]North Cobb Christian6-AA1-058.8452.30233 [25]11.996.87
188 [39]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA0-158.7570.9784 [19]14.299.25
189 [16]Union County8-AA1-058.6755.16212 [18]14.239.27
190 [3]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-058.6413.628.69
191 [40]Paulding County5-AAAAAA0-158.5163.19136 [30]13.698.89
192 [28]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA1-058.4941.08307 [45]14.299.52
193 [29]Union Grove2-AAAAA0-158.4959.33167 [25]11.827.04
194 [17]Jeff Davis1-AA1-058.3954.49222 [23]12.708.01
195 [30]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA1-058.3951.71239 [39]12.517.83
196 [23]Harlem4-AAA1-058.2946.52276 [34]13.028.44
197 [29]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA1-057.9853.50229 [37]13.449.16
198 [5]Macon County6-A Division II1-057.9354.61219 [11]14.2210.00
199 [18]Washington County4-AA0-057.9214.8310.62
200 [30]Madison County8-AAAA1-057.9238.48326 [48]13.679.46
201 [41]Riverwood4-AAAAAA0-157.8968.80102 [23]14.4410.25
202 [31]Decatur4-AAAAA0-157.8669.3897 [16]14.8810.73
203 [24]Pickens7-AAA1-057.6856.33201 [24]12.858.88
204 [42]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA1-057.6730.01360 [51]11.907.93
205 [19]Vidalia3-AA1-057.6751.94237 [26]13.169.20
206 [6]Manchester6-A Division II1-057.6360.82156 [4]12.288.35
207 [25]Bremen6-AAA1-057.6254.22224 [25]11.897.98
208 [12]Commerce8-A Division I1-057.6013.009.11
209 [31]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA0-157.5562.05145 [24]13.299.44
210 [7]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II1-057.1644.42291 [20]11.427.97
211 [32]Jenkins1-AAAAA0-157.1488.3610 [3]12.819.38
212 [26]Wesleyan7-AAA0-157.1256.48198 [23]11.768.34
213 [13]Trion7-A Division I1-057.0343.20297 [26]14.3311.01
214 [20]Columbia5-AA0-156.7878.0548 [4]11.808.72
215 [21]Toombs County3-AA1-056.7447.77264 [30]12.259.23
216 [43]Pope7-AAAAAA0-056.7313.1310.10
217 [8]Johnson County5-A Division II0-056.5612.569.71
218 [32]North Hall8-AAAA1-056.5354.08225 [35]12.719.89
219 [41]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA1-056.5347.66265 [37]12.539.71
220 [33]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-156.5171.7680 [13]13.0610.25
221 [14]Mount Vernon6-A Division I1-056.4857.12191 [14]13.7510.98
222 [42]Campbell2-AAAAAAA0-156.4764.43126 [30]11.909.14
223 [22]North Murray7-AA0-156.4069.2798 [10]16.1113.41
224 [34]Sonoraville7-AAAA0-156.3357.68183 [30]13.4010.78
225 [33]Banneker5-AAAAA1-056.2544.48290 [46]11.779.23
226 [34]Chamblee4-AAAAA1-055.8144.27293 [47]13.2511.15
227 [23]Haralson County7-AA0-155.6777.5251 [6]12.6610.70
228 [35]West Laurens2-AAAA0-055.6311.099.16
229 [27]Monroe1-AAA1-055.5647.34267 [32]11.299.44
230 [9]Aquinas8-A Division II1-055.4451.28244 [14]12.8711.14
231 [36]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA0-155.3878.1546 [4]11.629.95
232 [4]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-155.3763.91132 [1]13.6812.02
233 [37]Hampton5-AAAA1-055.3538.19329 [49]12.7111.07
234 [28]Douglass5-AAA1-055.2761.63153 [11]10.368.80
235 [35]Centennial6-AAAAA0-155.1861.85149 [22]12.7911.32
236 [24]Fannin County7-AA0-155.1658.67171 [15]11.8510.39
237 [5]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA0-055.1212.4611.05
238 [38]Howard2-AAAA1-055.1035.96340 [52]10.949.55
239 [29]Savannah Country Day3-AAA1-055.0140.51311 [38]11.7010.40
240 [10]Turner County2-A Division II1-054.8154.56221 [12]13.4612.35
241 [36]Harris County3-AAAAA0-154.7772.7574 [11]11.3410.29
242 [11]Wilcox County4-A Division II0-154.7362.83140 [3]13.7612.74
243 [15]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I0-154.7173.6471 [4]13.5012.50
244 [16]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I0-154.6157.93179 [12]10.859.95
245 [44]Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-054.6041.84305 [47]12.5411.65
246 [25]Worth County1-AA0-154.5654.81215 [21]13.2512.40
247 [12]Charlton County2-A Division II0-154.4958.39175 [7]12.0211.24
248 [45]New Manchester5-AAAAAA1-054.4851.99236 [42]10.269.49
249 [17]Heard County4-A Division I0-154.2257.62187 [13]11.0810.56
250 [26]Laney4-AA0-154.118.938.53
251 [30]White County7-AAA0-154.0856.53195 [22]13.0112.64
252 [39]Miller Grove6-AAAA0-154.0764.00129 [21]11.2910.93
253 [37]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA1-053.8434.99346 [49]10.2210.08
254 [43]Duluth7-AAAAAAA1-053.8342.77300 [40]11.9611.83
255 [31]Liberty County3-AAA0-153.5057.98178 [16]10.6510.87
256 [44]Osborne5-AAAAAAA1-053.1143.07298 [39]10.1310.73
257 [6]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-053.1011.7912.40
258 [13]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II0-052.7411.7412.71
259 [32]Hephzibah4-AAA1-052.7440.61310 [37]11.9612.93
260 [46]Lassiter7-AAAAAA0-152.7165.36121 [27]10.3911.39
261 [14]Christian Heritage7-A Division II0-152.3058.84169 [6]10.2611.67
262 [40]Hardaway1-AAAA0-152.2476.0459 [7]10.3611.83
263 [27]Berrien1-AA0-152.2262.92138 [14]11.6913.18
264 [41]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-151.9954.48223 [34]9.9811.70
265 [47]South Effingham2-AAAAAA0-151.9457.67185 [37]10.2211.99
266 [42]Westover1-AAAA0-151.8666.04115 [20]9.9911.84
267 [48]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA1-051.859.1311.00
268 [38]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA0-151.7158.39176 [28]8.1210.13
269 [49]Grovetown2-AAAAAA0-151.6210.3712.46
270 [39]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA0-151.5463.51134 [21]11.5513.72
271 [28]Tattnall County3-AA1-051.5338.78321 [37]9.1911.37
272 [29]Model7-AA0-051.498.6310.85
273 [18]Temple4-A Division I1-051.4239.69315 [28]10.9913.28
274 [43]Riverdale4-AAAA0-151.3938.94319 [47]10.0112.33
275 [19]Jefferson County2-A Division I0-151.2855.44206 [16]10.4512.88
276 [40]McIntosh3-AAAAA1-051.2746.32277 [45]11.4913.93
277 [20]Pepperell7-A Division I0-151.2362.91139 [9]9.6112.09
278 [21]Pelham1-A Division I0-150.8364.94124 [7]9.7712.65
279 [44]McDonough5-AAAA1-050.4636.84337 [50]9.8713.12
280 [15]Lincoln County8-A Division II0-150.1445.63283 [18]10.0013.57
281 [16]Dooly County4-A Division II0-149.9870.5288 [1]8.5812.31
282 [17]Telfair County4-A Division II0-049.9010.5714.38
283 [45]Walnut Grove8-AAAA0-149.7645.75282 [42]7.6811.63
284 [50]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-149.7563.83133 [28]8.4912.45
285 [18]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II0-149.7243.80295 [21]9.6913.68
286 [33]Coahulla Creek6-AAA1-049.6429.70362 [42]9.3613.43
287 [30]Brantley County3-AA1-049.6338.77322 [38]8.4612.53
288 [22]Social Circle5-A Division I0-149.4559.67165 [11]9.1213.37
289 [51]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA1-049.3435.69342 [49]9.1913.57
290 [23]St. Francis6-A Division I0-149.3047.56266 [24]8.9713.38
291 [19]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-049.047.7012.37
292 [20]Lanier County2-A Division II1-049.0238.32328 [26]9.0713.76
293 [34]Gilmer7-AAA1-049.0235.37344 [41]9.6314.32
294 [31]Sumter County1-AA0-148.8277.8649 [5]9.0113.90
295 [46]Luella5-AAAA0-148.3968.77103 [16]5.8411.16
296 [35]LaFayette6-AAA1-048.1338.52325 [39]8.6514.23
297 [36]Long County3-AAA0-147.7756.74194 [21]9.4215.36
298 [41]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA0-147.6656.53196 [31]8.7714.82
299 [32]Providence Christian8-AA1-047.5649.30258 [29]10.6916.85
300 [21]Mitchell County1-A Division II0-147.3455.56205 [9]7.5113.88
301 [42]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA1-047.2434.96347 [50]8.3214.78
302 [37]Lumpkin County7-AAA0-047.238.9115.38
303 [7]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA1-047.1344.60289 [5]10.3216.90
304 [24]Screven County3-A Division I0-047.046.4213.09
305 [52]Morrow3-AAAAAA1-046.9935.11345 [50]8.8515.57
306 [22]Jenkins County3-A Division II1-046.8128.17365 [30]6.7013.60
307 [1]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA0-146.7872.8073 [1]8.8515.78
308 [2]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA1-046.758.38392 [7]9.0616.02
309 [23]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II0-046.738.0615.04
310 [45]Discovery7-AAAAAAA0-146.6061.94147 [32]6.0613.17
311 [33]Mount Paran Christian6-AA1-046.5437.78331 [39]6.7713.93
312 [43]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-146.5258.29177 [29]7.3014.49
313 [47]Fayette County4-AAAA0-146.3251.27245 [40]6.4613.85
314 [34]Spencer2-AA1-046.2732.31355 [42]5.9313.37
315 [8]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-046.2544.32292 [6]7.5715.02
316 [25]Athens Christian8-A Division I0-046.079.4517.09
317 [35]East Jackson8-AA1-045.9938.84320 [36]7.3415.05
318 [9]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-045.9627.39368 [15]8.9616.71
319 [26]Jasper County5-A Division I1-045.7549.76251 [20]6.2514.21
320 [27]Bryan County3-A Division I1-045.6350.14249 [19]7.4815.56
321 [44]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-145.5168.32105 [18]6.9115.11
322 [48]Chestatee8-AAAA0-145.2662.66142 [22]9.0317.48
323 [24]Montgomery County3-A Division II0-045.136.7215.31
324 [25]Wheeler County4-A Division II1-044.9833.25352 [29]7.0615.78
325 [28]Dade County7-A Division I0-144.9165.32122 [6]7.2216.02
326 [38]Richmond Academy4-AAA0-144.7667.57108 [5]4.2813.23
327 [10]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-144.6047.13269 [2]6.2715.37
328 [36]Washington6-AA0-144.4856.25202 [17]5.4414.67
329 [39]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-144.4257.16189 [19]5.8515.14
330 [11]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-144.3246.25279 [4]8.0717.46
331 [53]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-144.2755.81203 [39]7.7817.22
332 [37]Banks County8-AA1-044.2517.80389 [47]5.5715.03
333 [29]East Laurens2-A Division I1-043.8049.72253 [21]7.7217.63
334 [40]Columbus1-AAA0-143.6160.33161 [12]8.8618.96
335 [41]Gordon Lee6-AAA0-143.2057.03192 [20]6.0816.60
336 [54]Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-143.0753.11230 [40]7.0517.69
337 [38]ACE Charter2-AA1-042.9424.24375 [45]8.0818.86
338 [45]M.L. King4-AAAAA0-142.7753.83228 [38]5.7216.66
339 [26]Warren County8-A Division II1-042.6320.13384 [35]5.2916.37
340 [46]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA0-142.5361.41154 [23]5.1516.32
341 [12]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-042.4427.65367 [14]5.2916.56
342 [49]Islands3-AAAA0-142.4372.2976 [12]3.2314.51
343 [47]Lithonia4-AAAAA0-141.8454.60220 [36]4.7916.66
344 [27]Greene County8-A Division II1-041.7525.91371 [32]5.9617.92
345 [13]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-041.255.3717.82
346 [39]Central (Macon)2-AA0-141.0858.49173 [16]3.1115.74
347 [55]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-040.7839.86313 [48]5.5418.47
348 [14]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-040.6833.39351 [10]5.1018.13
349 [40]Westside (Augusta)4-AA0-140.6152.74231 [24]1.7014.80
350 [41]Windsor Forest3-AA0-140.5155.01214 [20]2.8816.08
351 [28]Terrell County1-A Division II0-040.434.3717.64
352 [3]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA0-039.894.8718.69
353 [29]Marion County6-A Division II1-039.8738.64323 [24]2.4516.29
354 [42]Landmark Christian5-AA0-139.8640.78308 [33]1.6515.50
355 [30]Miller County1-A Division II0-139.7359.81163 [5]2.4716.45
356 [42]Pike County2-AAA0-139.6951.42242 [28]5.6019.62
357 [48]Drew3-AAAAA0-039.582.6816.81
358 [15]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-039.2832.82353 [11]3.2817.71
359 [43]Rutland2-AA1-039.1524.03376 [46]4.3418.89
360 [50]East Forsyth8-AAAA0-039.113.8818.48
361 [31]Seminole County1-A Division II1-038.9618.57386 [36]2.6017.35
362 [51]North Clayton4-AAAA1-038.9451.39243 [39]3.1717.94
363 [30]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I0-138.8445.99280 [25]4.3519.21
364 [31]Claxton3-A Division I0-138.7851.53241 [18]3.1918.12
365 [32]Atkinson County2-A Division II0-138.7749.63255 [15]4.3519.29
366 [52]Shaw1-AAAA0-138.6439.87312 [46]2.1317.21
367 [16]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-038.6318.69385 [17]6.3221.40
368 [32]Chattooga7-A Division I0-138.5248.13263 [23]4.0319.21
369 [43]Franklin County8-AAA0-138.4857.92180 [17]3.0618.30
370 [56]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †1-038.4525.45373 [52]3.1418.40
371 [33]Bacon County1-A Division I0-138.3249.02259 [22]3.5018.88
372 [49]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA0-138.1955.35209 [34]1.7417.27
373 [17]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-037.9521.45381 [16]3.1118.86
374 [50]Midtown5-AAAAA †0-137.7846.54275 [44]2.8518.77
375 [18]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA0-037.762.4018.35
376 [19]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-137.6137.54333 [9]2.8018.90
377 [20]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA1-037.5437.61332 [8]3.1919.36
378 [44]Ridgeland6-AAA0-037.493.3019.52
379 [53]East Hall8-AAAA1-037.2033.40350 [54]5.0921.60
380 [21]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-037.1332.69354 [12]2.1118.68
381 [34]Armuchee7-A Division I1-036.8421.52380 [33]2.1619.03
382 [51]Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-136.8450.46248 [40]2.3919.25
383 [33]Hancock Central5-A Division II1-036.7323.08378 [33]1.8018.78
384 [4]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA0-036.691.4918.51
385 [35]Coosa7-A Division I1-036.2930.84358 [30]1.5118.93
386 [44]Southwest2-AA0-135.9655.10213 [19]3.1420.90
387 [45]Beach3-AAA0-135.932.1719.95
388 [34]Portal3-A Division II1-035.9127.76366 [31]2.2520.05
389 [52]North Springs6-AAAAA0-135.6949.34257 [42]0.8518.87
390 [35]Wilkinson County5-A Division II0-135.5365.93117 [2]-0.3817.80
391 [46]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA0-135.3749.02260 [31]2.4320.77
392 [57]Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-135.1146.99270 [44]1.1319.73
393 [54]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †0-134.9953.84227 [36]2.1120.83
394 [47]Salem4-AAA0-134.9647.24268 [33]0.4719.22
395 [45]Redan5-AA0-134.6663.02137 [13]3.3122.36
396 [46]McNair5-AA1-033.9928.25364 [44]1.4121.13
397 [47]Therrell6-AA0-033.900.9520.75
398 [48]West Hall7-AAA0-133.4037.20334 [40]-0.1920.13
399 [22]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-133.3940.68309 [7]3.2423.56
400 [36]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-133.2544.98286 [19]-0.7919.67
401 [1]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A0-132.8239.28316 [2]-0.7920.10
402 [37]Taylor County6-A Division II0-132.6937.13335 [27]0.3921.42
403 [38]Greenville6-A Division II0-132.3146.27278 [17]1.4722.87
404 [39]Towns County8-A Division II0-131.930.3122.08
405 [36]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †1-031.8526.12370 [32]-0.0321.84
406 [5]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA1-030.8822.21379 [5]2.6925.51
407 [55]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA0-130.8436.29339 [51]0.5323.40
408 [56]Druid Hills6-AAAA †1-030.6618.49387 [55]-0.1622.88
409 [6]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA0-030.46-1.4921.76
410 [57]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-130.0157.67184 [31]-2.0121.69
411 [1]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA1-029.7523.69377 [5]1.1525.11
412 [48]Murray County7-AA0-129.7049.64254 [28]-1.0622.95
413 [23]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-029.269.66391 [18]-1.8622.59
414 [49]Butler4-AA0-028.86-2.2722.58
415 [53]Northview6-AAAAA0-128.2533.99349 [51]-1.5123.95
416 [40]Treutlen4-A Division II0-128.1746.81271 [16]0.2425.77
417 [41]Hawkinsville4-A Division II0-127.7635.91341 [28]-1.8424.11
418 [7]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA0-127.6542.44303 [2]-1.1324.93
419 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A0-127.3945.96281 [1]1.2827.60
420 [50]Josey4-AA1-027.2416.83390 [48]-2.3324.14
421 [24]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-126.1231.85356 [13]-1.6725.92
422 [51]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-125.9141.75306 [32]-4.0423.75
423 [2]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA1-025.547.30393 [6]-6.3721.80
424 [46]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA0-125.4538.45327 [41]-4.6223.64
425 [58]Seckinger8-AAAA †0-125.1060.72157 [27]-3.0825.53
426 [37]Crawford County4-A Division I0-124.2442.94299 [27]0.7930.27
427 [52]Towers5-AA0-124.0339.15317 [34]-5.8623.81
428 [3]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA0-023.80-4.8825.03
429 [49]Cross Creek4-AAA0-023.76-5.2024.75
430 [4]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA0-123.6929.75361 [2]-4.8025.22
431 [53]Glenn Hills4-AA0-123.0836.73338 [41]-4.2526.38
432 [8]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA0-122.2130.88357 [4]-3.9927.51
433 [54]Gordon Central7-AA0-121.5236.84336 [40]-3.6028.59
434 [9]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA0-121.4537.95330 [3]-4.5227.74
435 [42]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-021.16-6.4526.10
436 [3]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A1-020.723.85394 [3]-6.3326.66
437 [43]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †1-020.501.08395 [37]-1.9831.24
438 [44]Glascock County5-A Division II0-120.1342.63301 [22]-2.0031.57
439 [5]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA0-119.17-6.6027.93
440 [45]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †0-118.6938.63324 [25]-10.6624.35
441 [55]Kendrick2-AA0-118.5738.96318 [35]-6.6128.53
442 [50]Groves3-AAA0-018.55-7.5227.64
443 [56]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA0-118.4930.66359 [43]-7.0128.22
444 [57]Walker6-AA †1-018.21-15.66396 [49]-6.4129.08
445 [59]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †0-117.8044.25294 [44]-6.5229.40
446 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-017.14-7.6528.92
447 [38]Savannah3-A Division I0-116.8327.24369 [31]-7.7429.14
448 [58]Jordan2-AA0-015.61-7.6230.48
449 [60]Clarkston6-AAAA †0-015.14-9.2529.32
450 [6]Community ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-013.92-9.6130.17
451 [46]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-013.32-7.4232.97
452 [4]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A1-012.29-8.1433.28
453 [5]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A0-111.66-8.7333.32
454 [7]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-19.6629.26363 [3]-10.4633.58
455 [8]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-18.3846.75273 [1]-12.3033.04
456 [47]Baconton Charter1-A Division II0-07.94-12.9732.79
457 [9]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA0-17.3025.54372 [4]-5.0841.32
458 [10]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA0-13.8520.72382 [6]-12.7537.11
459 [6]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A0-02.59-13.9337.19
460 [48]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-11.0820.50383 [34]-18.6433.99
461 [49]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †0-0-1.58-15.7939.49
462 [11]St. Mary's AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA0-0-1.59-16.7238.58
463 [7]Grace ChristianGIAA Region 1-A0-0-7.96-20.1941.48
464 [12]Notre Dame AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA0-0-8.00-20.5141.20
465 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-1-15.6618.21388 [52]-23.8945.48
466 [50]GSIC8-A Division II †0-0-17.17-23.0647.82



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
18-AAAAAAA690.2882.89
21-AAAAAAA587.8583.79
34-AAAAAAA684.8282.80
42-AAAAAAA583.5876.82
51-AAAAAA682.5677.82
65-AAA482.0676.33
76-AAAAAAA681.4575.70
85-AAAAAAA680.4672.99
93-AAAAAAA580.3177.95
107-AAAAAA776.5469.15
116-AAAAAA775.9670.06
125-AAAAAA875.3869.03
137-AAAAA673.7767.13
143-AAAA673.0665.87
151-AAAAA671.9863.34
162-AAAAA771.8064.31
178-AAAAA771.6967.00
188-AAAAAA771.3765.90
191-AAA671.0765.25
208-AAA670.1664.61
217-AAAAAAA769.6459.81
228-A Division I467.8162.04
232-A Division I567.7461.73
244-AAAAAA667.6963.40
251-A Division I467.2959.67
264-AAAA866.9360.79
271-AA766.8360.72
287-AAAA666.8059.12
292-AAAA766.7962.71
301-AAAA566.5358.53
313-AA765.3458.65
322-AAAAAA765.1860.46
333-AAAAAA863.9155.92
345-A Division I463.3654.15
355-AAAAA862.6958.59
362-AAA562.2758.06
378-AA661.5955.90
386-AAAAA761.3053.66
39GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA561.2155.50
406-AAAA661.2065.20
415-AAAA858.5653.47
423-AAAAA557.6153.71
437-AA757.4149.26
443-AAA856.8949.25
458-AAAA956.4153.48
467-A Division II356.3253.28
472-A Division II555.8552.00
487-AAA755.4751.45
495-AA755.2446.67
504-AA854.9446.04
516-AAA854.7349.61
524-A Division I454.7048.18
536-A Division I453.3653.77
547-A Division I752.5847.15
554-AAAAA652.5152.33
56GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA552.3747.54
574-AAA651.8945.70
583-A Division II551.2147.55
593-A Division I550.6642.89
606-A Division II850.4341.81
614-A Division II647.7342.59
626-AA746.4341.26
63GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA444.7943.04
642-AA844.7037.69
658-A Division II643.5445.27
66GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA642.6140.52
67GIAA Region 2-AA342.4339.18
68GIAA Region 6-AA240.5634.48
695-A Division II639.8232.59
701-A Division II739.6136.48
71GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA533.9329.82
72GIAA Region 4-AA332.6129.53
73GIAA Region 2-A328.8724.16
74GAPPS Region 2-AA522.3917.45
75GAPPS Region 1-AA422.0718.49
76GIAA Region 3-AA221.6415.75
77GIAA Region 1-A412.096.75
78GIAA Region 1-AA2-3.19-4.80

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/19RiverdaleNorth Clayton28 - 4412.4582.1%0.216
08/18Lincoln CountyBryan County16 - 286.0267.7%0.371
08/18St. FrancisProvidence Christian15 - 533.2659.9%0.403
08/19Cedar GroveDutchtown34 - 3312.2881.8%0.404
08/17CedartownRockmart13 - 1210.7378.8%0.425
08/19MaysDouglass18 - 216.3668.6%0.432
08/18Ware CountyAppling County20 - 1712.7982.7%0.436
08/18SprayberryCampbell31 - 309.4976.2%0.441
08/18Stephens CountyHabersham Central31 - 2910.7078.8%0.443
08/18Walnut GroveJasper County18 - 205.5366.3%0.453
08/19JoseySavannah28 - 268.8974.8%0.464
08/18Mount Paran ChristianMidtown29 - 2610.2777.9%0.465
08/19WhitewaterNorthgate18 - 311.5054.6%0.469
08/19BrookwoodMcEachern21 - 206.7469.6%0.472
08/18Maynard JacksonArabia Mountain16 - 156.6969.4%0.472

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
100.9310/13Mill CreekBuford - 5.7266.9%
95.3409/08RoswellMilton - 0.6952.1%
94.0809/08Colquitt CountyLee County - 4.9064.6%
91.0710/20WestlakeCarrollton - 6.4168.7%
90.8608/18HughesCarrollton39 - 345.2065.4%
90.6009/22Colquitt CountyCedar Grove - 8.8874.8%
90.5909/01WestlakeCedar Grove - 8.6274.2%
90.3009/15Mill CreekCedar Grove - 16.3988.2%
90.0809/01BufordNorth Cobb - 11.2279.8%
90.0010/06WaltonNorth Cobb - 8.0172.8%
89.9708/18WestlakeNorth Cobb52 - 287.6571.9%
89.2709/08BenedictineWare County - 1.1353.5%
89.2208/25Mill CreekNorcross - 17.3889.4%
89.1709/22Mill CreekParkview - 16.0487.7%
89.1710/20Colquitt CountyLowndes - 8.7974.6%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
