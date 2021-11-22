ajc logo
Maxwell summary after Second Round

Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn (21) runs with the ball against Brookwood during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Horn rushed for 44 yards and a score in addition to 31-of-44 passing for 402 yards and three touchdowns.
Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn (21) runs with the ball against Brookwood during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Horn rushed for 44 yards and a score in addition to 31-of-44 passing for 402 yards and three touchdowns. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 462 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2021 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,169 of 2,363 total games including 2 tie(s) (91.79%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.72 points and all game margins within 12.74 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 1.01

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Collins Hill11-0109.991Buford11-196.86
2Mill Creek11-192.982Lee County11-186.98
3North Cobb10-292.533Hughes11-182.25
4Brookwood10-289.504Westlake10-282.11
5Milton11-189.345Carrollton11-180.64
6Walton8-384.696Cambridge9-278.90
7Roswell10-283.597Rome8-376.35
8Grayson9-382.028Northside (Warner Robins)8-375.64
9Marietta7-581.969Johns Creek9-374.87
10Lowndes10-281.0410Creekview8-374.69
11Colquitt County8-380.1211Riverwood9-273.76
12North Gwinnett6-679.4212Valdosta4-573.49
13McEachern7-575.0813Dacula8-471.82
14West Forsyth5-674.5214Brunswick11-168.87
15South Forsyth8-374.2115South Paulding8-366.60



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Warner Robins11-191.481Benedictine10-293.54
2Cartersville10-187.382Marist10-179.96
3Ware County9-285.603Carver (Columbus)10-177.27
4Calhoun10-284.214Perry11-176.80
5Creekside10-284.095Cedartown10-176.08
6Woodward Academy11-180.976Jefferson9-273.72
7Coffee7-375.947North Oconee9-373.44
8Blessed Trinity8-474.268Bainbridge8-371.57
9St. Pius X9-370.559Dougherty10-264.92
10Jones County10-268.8310Flowery Branch8-464.55
11Jonesboro7-466.5611Riverdale9-1-164.49
12Whitewater11-165.0912Cairo7-464.11
13Clarke Central10-264.0813Hapeville Charter6-662.11
14Banneker5-660.5714Baldwin6-461.84
15Starr's Mill8-460.2615Spalding8-361.43



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Pierce County10-273.051Rabun County11-176.17
2Thomson11-072.742Thomasville11-175.41
3Oconee County10-272.563Fitzgerald10-269.18
4Appling County11-171.754Swainsboro10-263.69
5Monroe Area10-171.475Northeast9-362.86
6Crisp County9-371.106Bleckley County11-161.64
7Cedar Grove9-370.537Dodge County7-460.04
8Peach County8-367.738Callaway9-259.31
9Burke County9-266.879Jeff Davis9-259.05
10Sandy Creek9-265.5810Washington County5-558.84
11Carver (Atlanta)8-264.7411Haralson County10-258.39
12Rockmart9-264.2312Putnam County12-057.64
13Ringgold10-263.6713South Atlanta11-153.26
14Stephens County8-462.0614Lamar County6-452.58
15Cherokee Bluff11-161.6415Fannin County10-249.88



A Public A Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Metter12-071.391Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)11-089.06
2Macon County11-066.582Calvary Day12-073.24
3Brooks County9-265.833Eagle's Landing Christian5-672.72
4Irwin County10-265.534Prince Avenue Christian10-172.63
5Schley County10-258.635Fellowship Christian11-162.86
6Turner County6-651.676Holy Innocents11-161.59
7Manchester7-449.797First Presbyterian10-257.36
8Bowdon10-249.578St. Anne-Pacelli8-354.68
9Wilcox County9-348.269Darlington11-152.87
10Chattahoochee County7-348.0910Tattnall Square9-251.87
11Clinch County3-747.4511Wesleyan8-451.50
12Dublin6-546.9612Stratford Academy7-447.98
13Charlton County7-446.9213Brookstone7-447.85
14Emanuel County Institute9-346.8714Whitefield Academy6-547.36
15Washington-Wilkes9-346.2915Athens Academy8-445.94



GISA AAA GISA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy10-065.961Brentwood School9-145.24
2Pinewood Christian10-142.932Thomas Jefferson11-136.97
3Westfield School8-238.153Terrell Academy10-135.85
4Tiftarea Academy5-527.234Gatewood School5-622.92
5Frederica Academy5-527.095Briarwood Academy7-522.78



GAPPS AA GAPPS A
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Central Fellowship Christian8-228.031Rock Springs Christian6-40.80
2Cherokee Christian9-218.322Harvester Christian7-3-0.84
3Pinecrest Academy8-212.993Flint River Academy3-6-9.92

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA11-0109.9972.0116 [15]43.67-23.87
2 [1]Buford8-AAAAAA11-196.8660.2369 [20]38.65-15.76
3 [1]Benedictine3-AAAA10-293.5453.73113 [13]45.84-5.26
4 [2]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA11-192.9874.1511 [10]37.93-12.60
5 [3]North Cobb3-AAAAAAA10-292.5373.7114 [13]37.97-12.11
6 [1]Warner Robins1-AAAAA11-191.4870.3323 [3]39.49-9.55
7 [4]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA10-289.5074.0013 [12]36.53-10.52
8 [5]Milton5-AAAAAAA11-189.3463.8947 [30]38.64-8.26
9 [1]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-A Private11-089.0644.32236 [7]38.41-8.20
10 [2]Cartersville7-AAAAA10-187.3857.6884 [10]31.45-13.48
11 [2]Lee County1-AAAAAA11-186.9867.2428 [3]33.72-10.81
12 [3]Ware County1-AAAAA9-285.6068.3626 [4]35.81-7.34
13 [6]Walton3-AAAAAAA8-384.6974.818 [7]34.02-8.22
14 [4]Calhoun7-AAAAA10-284.2153.68115 [21]35.06-6.70
15 [5]Creekside3-AAAAA10-284.0961.8059 [7]33.05-8.58
16 [7]Roswell5-AAAAAAA10-283.5962.8252 [34]33.45-7.69
17 [3]Hughes4-AAAAAA11-182.2555.9497 [34]29.92-9.88
18 [4]Westlake4-AAAAAA10-282.1161.4661 [15]32.32-7.34
19 [8]Grayson4-AAAAAAA9-382.0274.6210 [9]30.04-9.53
20 [9]Marietta3-AAAAAAA7-581.9675.934 [3]31.38-8.13
21 [10]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA10-281.0470.9518 [16]33.86-4.73
22 [6]Woodward Academy3-AAAAA11-180.9757.5087 [11]27.64-10.88
23 [5]Carrollton5-AAAAAA11-180.6461.0965 [17]33.58-4.61
24 [11]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA8-380.1269.7225 [20]32.67-5.00
25 [2]Marist6-AAAA10-179.9657.5885 [8]31.11-6.40
26 [12]North Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA6-679.4276.752 [1]28.87-8.10
27 [6]Cambridge7-AAAAAA9-278.9063.0151 [10]31.18-5.27
28 [3]Carver (Columbus)2-AAAA10-177.2745.36223 [31]30.65-4.18
29 [4]Perry4-AAAA11-176.8053.68114 [14]28.85-5.50
30 [7]Rome5-AAAAAA8-376.3566.3933 [5]28.28-5.62
31 [1]Rabun County8-AA11-176.1748.13186 [11]31.49-2.23
32 [5]Cedartown7-AAAA10-176.0851.08147 [21]27.85-5.79
33 [7]Coffee1-AAAAA7-375.9464.4343 [5]25.53-7.97
34 [8]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA8-375.6467.0230 [4]27.42-5.77
35 [2]Thomasville1-AA11-175.4157.8982 [1]27.04-5.93
36 [13]McEachern2-AAAAAAA7-575.0870.6521 [18]30.62-2.01
37 [9]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA9-374.8764.1844 [9]30.09-2.33
38 [10]Creekview7-AAAAAA8-374.6959.0475 [24]26.55-5.70
39 [14]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA5-674.5274.0612 [11]29.32-2.76
40 [8]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAA8-474.2662.0455 [6]28.87-2.94
41 [15]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA8-374.2163.6848 [31]27.61-4.15
42 [11]Riverwood7-AAAAAA9-273.7651.82136 [42]28.78-2.54
43 [6]Jefferson8-AAAA9-273.7253.51116 [15]24.12-7.15
44 [16]Newton4-AAAAAAA4-573.6475.007 [6]23.22-7.98
45 [12]Valdosta1-AAAAAA †4-573.4977.781 [1]24.56-6.48
46 [7]North Oconee8-AAAA9-373.4459.0474 [6]25.93-5.07
47 [2]Calvary Day3-A Private12-073.2441.19288 [18]25.48-5.31
48 [17]Denmark6-AAAAAAA8-373.1867.2029 [22]23.68-7.05
49 [1]Pierce County1-AAA10-273.0549.19166 [11]23.57-7.03
50 [18]Archer7-AAAAAAA7-573.0456.3092 [38]24.56-6.03
51 [2]Thomson4-AAA11-072.7443.53248 [35]23.06-7.23
52 [3]Eagle's Landing Christian2-A Private5-672.7264.6142 [1]26.45-3.82
53 [4]Prince Avenue Christian8-A Private10-172.6339.77306 [23]27.22-2.96
54 [3]Oconee County8-AAA10-272.5658.3078 [1]25.05-5.07
55 [19]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA8-2-172.1763.2149 [32]27.93-1.79
56 [13]Dacula8-AAAAAA8-471.8264.6441 [8]26.71-2.66
57 [4]Appling County1-AAA11-171.7545.00225 [31]26.46-2.84
58 [8]Bainbridge1-AAAA8-371.5759.1173 [5]26.56-2.57
59 [5]Monroe Area8-AAA10-171.4749.06170 [13]26.17-2.85
60 [1]Metter3-A Public12-071.3935.13345 [30]28.14-0.80
61 [20]Harrison3-AAAAAAA4-771.2776.513 [2]27.02-1.81
62 [6]Crisp County2-AAA9-371.1053.16121 [2]24.40-4.25
63 [9]St. Pius X5-AAAAA9-370.5551.17145 [31]23.90-4.20
64 [7]Cedar Grove5-AAA9-370.5349.78159 [9]26.11-1.98
65 [3]Fitzgerald1-AA10-269.1856.9390 [2]22.64-4.10
66 [14]Brunswick2-AAAAAA11-168.8750.81148 [45]25.05-1.37
67 [10]Jones County4-AAAAA10-268.8354.35107 [15]30.884.50
68 [21]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA4-668.6775.265 [4]26.970.74
69 [22]Parkview4-AAAAAAA4-768.5872.3315 [14]26.190.06
70 [23]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA7-468.3465.0639 [28]25.30-0.60
71 [24]Lambert6-AAAAAAA7-467.7562.0854 [35]24.19-1.11
72 [8]Peach County2-AAA8-367.7350.18154 [6]24.47-0.81
73 [25]North Forsyth6-AAAAAAA6-467.4061.9956 [36]22.22-2.73
74 [26]Tift County1-AAAAAAA6-567.3066.1734 [25]20.52-4.34
75 [27]Norcross7-AAAAAAA8-467.1352.51127 [40]22.35-2.34
76 [9]Burke County4-AAA9-266.8750.16155 [7]26.722.29
77 [28]Camden County1-AAAAAAA4-766.8674.749 [8]25.230.81
78 [15]South Paulding5-AAAAAA8-366.6058.2580 [26]26.172.02
79 [2]Macon County5-A Public11-066.5834.33352 [32]25.801.66
80 [11]Jonesboro3-AAAAA7-466.5652.14132 [27]22.23-1.88
81 [1]John Milledge AcademyGISA 4-AAA10-065.9627.21406 [6]21.57-1.95
82 [3]Brooks County2-A Public9-265.8348.27184 [3]25.482.09
83 [16]Douglas County5-AAAAAA8-465.7561.8657 [12]24.100.80
84 [10]Sandy Creek5-AAA9-265.5847.12202 [24]26.463.33
85 [4]Irwin County2-A Public10-265.5345.77216 [4]23.430.35
86 [29]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA5-665.2764.7740 [29]21.04-1.79
87 [12]Whitewater2-AAAAA11-165.0949.19167 [36]22.760.12
88 [17]Kennesaw Mountain6-AAAAAA10-265.0447.55194 [51]22.07-0.51
89 [9]Dougherty1-AAAA10-264.9245.76217 [29]23.110.64
90 [11]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA8-264.7447.75193 [21]22.03-0.26
91 [30]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA4-764.7075.096 [5]22.580.33
92 [10]Flowery Branch8-AAAA8-464.5554.99101 [11]22.870.76
93 [11]Riverdale5-AAAA9-1-164.4940.73295 [43]18.95-3.09
94 [12]Rockmart6-AAA9-264.2348.98173 [15]23.521.74
95 [12]Cairo1-AAAA7-464.1161.3364 [4]21.59-0.08
96 [13]Clarke Central8-AAAAA10-264.0849.24165 [35]22.460.82
97 [31]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA5-664.0166.4932 [24]22.330.78
98 [18]Allatoona6-AAAAAA6-463.9255.4498 [35]21.17-0.30
99 [32]Gainesville6-AAAAAAA5-563.7963.1350 [33]21.32-0.02
100 [4]Swainsboro2-AA10-263.6945.27224 [16]20.28-0.96
101 [13]Ringgold6-AAA10-263.6743.77244 [34]20.43-0.79
102 [5]Northeast3-AA9-362.8648.75176 [9]20.02-0.39
103 [5]Fellowship Christian6-A Private11-162.8631.36378 [33]24.924.50
104 [19]Shiloh8-AAAAAA5-762.5866.0935 [6]18.60-1.53
105 [13]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA6-662.1161.4463 [3]18.92-0.75
106 [14]Stephens County8-AAA8-462.0652.36130 [3]19.22-0.40
107 [20]Houston County1-AAAAAA4-761.9171.3917 [2]21.592.13
108 [14]Baldwin4-AAAA6-461.8457.4688 [9]20.280.88
109 [6]Bleckley County3-AA11-161.6446.01215 [15]19.690.50
110 [15]Cherokee Bluff7-AAA11-161.6434.02357 [54]21.292.10
111 [6]Holy Innocents5-A Private11-161.5936.26336 [29]20.831.69
112 [21]Lovejoy4-AAAAAA5-561.5461.4662 [16]19.650.57
113 [15]Spalding4-AAAA8-361.4354.89103 [12]20.781.80
114 [22]Alexander5-AAAAAA5-460.8157.5786 [28]16.89-1.47
115 [16]Thomas County Central1-AAAA5-660.7063.9946 [2]18.580.33
116 [14]Banneker3-AAAAA5-660.5754.02110 [18]21.763.64
117 [33]Alpharetta5-AAAAAAA3-860.4670.6620 [17]22.434.42
118 [15]Starr's Mill2-AAAAA8-460.2649.46163 [34]18.480.67
119 [16]Villa Rica6-AAAAA9-260.0745.70220 [44]20.252.63
120 [7]Dodge County3-AA7-460.0449.83158 [6]18.360.77
121 [34]Newnan2-AAAAAAA3-760.0365.6537 [27]22.134.55
122 [23]River Ridge7-AAAAAA6-459.9456.2793 [30]20.953.46
123 [16]Hart County8-AAA7-359.5051.69139 [4]21.994.94
124 [17]Dutchtown4-AAAAA7-459.4154.19109 [17]16.93-0.04
125 [8]Callaway5-AA9-259.3146.36210 [13]20.263.40
126 [9]Jeff Davis2-AA9-259.0541.30285 [23]18.121.52
127 [24]Pope6-AAAAAA7-458.9553.23120 [39]18.732.22
128 [17]LaGrange2-AAAA7-358.9147.14200 [27]18.982.52
129 [10]Washington County3-AA5-558.8454.48106 [3]22.015.62
130 [5]Schley County5-A Public10-258.6336.79332 [23]19.563.38
131 [25]Sequoyah7-AAAAAA4-658.5959.2271 [22]18.322.17
132 [11]Haralson County5-AA10-258.3942.34268 [20]18.963.03
133 [17]Adairsville6-AAA8-358.3345.76218 [29]19.613.73
134 [26]Effingham County2-AAAAAA6-457.8551.94135 [41]18.302.90
135 [18]Troup2-AAAA7-357.7944.86229 [34]18.092.75
136 [12]Putnam County4-AA12-057.6429.35393 [49]20.595.40
137 [18]Eastside8-AAAAA8-457.4648.37183 [38]18.263.25
138 [7]First Presbyterian1-A Private10-257.3641.08289 [19]16.251.34
139 [35]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-857.1970.3324 [19]19.955.21
140 [19]Griffin2-AAAAA4-657.1757.7483 [9]20.655.93
141 [27]Kell6-AAAAAA6-556.8454.57105 [36]17.513.13
142 [20]Harris County2-AAAAA7-556.8152.36129 [25]22.237.87
143 [28]Richmond Hill2-AAAAAA4-656.1256.1195 [32]16.983.31
144 [29]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA4-6-155.9356.7991 [29]17.043.56
145 [30]Lanier8-AAAAAA4-655.7860.6066 [18]18.925.59
146 [21]Decatur5-AAAAA8-355.3343.69245 [50]18.685.79
147 [22]Southwest DeKalb5-AAAAA6-555.3246.42209 [42]17.764.89
148 [18]Dawson County7-AAA7-555.1248.44181 [17]18.065.39
149 [23]Ola4-AAAAA5-655.0955.18100 [13]17.975.33
150 [31]Alcovy3-AAAAAA5-554.8956.0496 [33]18.095.65
151 [8]St. Anne-Pacelli4-A Private8-354.6841.80275 [15]14.282.04
152 [24]Union Grove4-AAAAA6-554.6552.41128 [24]17.635.42
153 [25]Veterans1-AAAAA2-954.3270.8119 [1]19.187.31
154 [32]Evans3-AAAAAA9-354.3042.83258 [53]17.845.98
155 [26]Lithia Springs6-AAAAA5-753.8854.35108 [16]19.638.20
156 [19]Mays6-AAAA3-753.8264.1245 [1]18.156.78
157 [33]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAAA4-653.7058.2879 [25]15.914.67
158 [13]South Atlanta6-AA11-153.2630.34385 [47]20.079.26
159 [20]West Laurens4-AAAA5-653.0153.03123 [16]14.734.17
160 [9]Darlington7-A Private11-152.8735.65340 [30]16.976.55
161 [14]Lamar County3-AA6-452.5843.90242 [18]16.336.20
162 [19]Jackson2-AAA5-652.3150.11156 [8]16.927.06
163 [20]Mary Persons2-AAA7-452.0946.73205 [26]18.168.51
164 [10]Tattnall Square1-A Private9-251.8737.83321 [26]17.297.87
165 [21]Luella5-AAAA8-451.8342.66261 [39]13.414.02
166 [27]Stockbridge4-AAAAA5-551.7951.74138 [30]13.834.49
167 [6]Turner County2-A Public6-651.6749.52161 [2]18.108.88
168 [34]Statesboro2-AAAAAA5-551.5550.64150 [46]14.685.57
169 [11]Wesleyan5-A Private8-451.5041.98272 [14]12.893.84
170 [28]Cass7-AAAAA5-651.5053.89111 [19]16.687.62
171 [35]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA6-451.1347.43197 [52]17.488.80
172 [22]New Hampstead3-AAAA6-451.1042.62263 [40]21.7313.08
173 [23]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA3-750.9458.9076 [7]16.618.11
174 [24]Miller Grove6-AAAA6-450.8340.23299 [44]16.398.01
175 [21]North Hall7-AAA6-550.5447.32199 [23]16.057.96
176 [36]Dalton5-AAAAAA2-850.5161.6760 [14]19.8311.77
177 [25]Stephenson6-AAAA5-450.4851.18144 [20]14.676.64
178 [22]Sonoraville6-AAA6-450.4443.31255 [39]15.467.47
179 [23]North Murray6-AAA7-450.3344.08241 [33]18.1010.22
180 [15]Fannin County7-AA10-249.8830.21386 [48]14.146.71
181 [7]Manchester5-A Public7-449.7939.69309 [14]13.566.22
182 [26]Madison County8-AAAA4-549.5953.03124 [17]14.467.31
183 [8]Bowdon6-A Public10-249.5733.55362 [36]14.036.90
184 [16]Cook1-AA5-649.5551.49140 [4]17.5910.49
185 [29]New Manchester6-AAAAA5-549.0751.81137 [29]12.555.93
186 [27]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA8-449.0539.61310 [45]17.4510.85
187 [24]Southeast Bulloch3-AAA10-248.4730.12387 [56]13.557.52
188 [36]Peachtree Ridge8-AAAAAAA3-748.4265.9636 [26]10.104.13
189 [17]Heard County5-AA6-648.4151.14146 [5]13.037.07
190 [37]Tucker4-AAAAAA2-948.3661.8558 [13]13.447.54
191 [9]Wilcox County4-A Public9-348.2641.59280 [10]14.588.76
192 [25]Westminster (Atlanta)5-AAA5-548.1347.96188 [19]14.048.36
193 [10]Chattahoochee County5-A Public7-348.0930.42383 [40]12.566.92
194 [37]Campbell2-AAAAAAA3-648.0153.38119 [39]12.607.04
195 [12]Stratford Academy1-A Private7-447.9839.82305 [22]13.377.83
196 [30]Apalachee8-AAAAA5-647.9644.93226 [46]13.788.27
197 [13]Brookstone4-A Private7-447.8542.20270 [13]14.699.29
198 [38]Paulding County5-AAAAAA3-747.8056.2694 [31]14.328.96
199 [31]Woodland (Stockbridge)4-AAAAA4-647.7952.54126 [23]11.596.25
200 [18]Westside (Augusta)4-AA9-347.6532.67366 [39]10.425.22
201 [19]Lovett6-AA8-447.6232.32370 [40]11.496.32
202 [39]Lakeside (Evans)3-AAAAAA4-747.5349.07169 [47]12.247.15
203 [11]Clinch County2-A Public3-747.4554.61104 [1]15.009.99
204 [14]Whitefield Academy2-A Private6-547.3646.31211 [5]12.297.38
205 [32]Eagle's Landing4-AAAAA3-747.2752.12133 [28]12.838.01
206 [40]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA3-747.2357.9981 [27]14.499.71
207 [20]Worth County1-AA4-647.1249.43164 [8]15.7511.07
208 [12]Dublin4-A Public6-546.9642.18271 [8]16.0411.53
209 [28]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA5-646.9447.52195 [26]14.319.82
210 [29]Hardaway2-AAAA5-546.9344.71231 [35]13.068.57
211 [13]Charlton County2-A Public7-446.9244.27237 [6]13.098.62
212 [33]Chamblee5-AAAAA †9-146.8916.23434 [58]16.9712.53
213 [14]Emanuel County Institute3-A Public9-346.8736.92330 [22]11.887.46
214 [41]Centennial7-AAAAAA1-946.6365.2638 [7]14.6210.44
215 [21]Columbia6-AA8-446.3735.00346 [32]12.648.72
216 [15]Washington-Wilkes8-A Public9-346.2933.83358 [33]16.4412.59
217 [15]Athens Academy8-A Private8-445.9443.44252 [10]13.8910.41
218 [16]Montgomery County4-A Public8-345.8032.63367 [37]13.6610.30
219 [34]Loganville8-AAAAA4-645.6247.77191 [39]13.6110.43
220 [17]Lincoln County8-A Public8-445.6037.27327 [20]13.9310.78
221 [38]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-845.5860.3268 [37]11.958.82
222 [26]Upson-Lee2-AAA4-645.2649.07168 [12]14.1611.35
223 [1]Brentwood SchoolGISA 1-AA9-145.2419.76426 [2]17.4514.65
224 [39]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA5-645.2447.14201 [41]10.137.34
225 [22]Jefferson County4-AA6-545.1738.86317 [28]11.899.17
226 [27]Greater Atlanta Christian5-AAA4-745.1548.61177 [16]12.379.67
227 [42]East Paulding5-AAAAAA2-845.1359.6270 [21]12.8110.13
228 [23]Early County1-AA4-645.1049.48162 [7]12.149.49
229 [18]McIntosh County Academy3-A Public6-5-144.8239.83304 [13]10.418.04
230 [30]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA6-444.7143.88243 [37]11.088.82
231 [19]Warren County7-A Public9-344.6224.10419 [53]12.3810.20
232 [20]Trion6-A Public10-244.5726.57409 [48]14.2812.16
233 [16]Savannah Christian3-A Private5-644.5044.56233 [6]12.4110.36
234 [17]Mount Vernon5-A Private7-544.4741.30286 [17]10.828.81
235 [31]Fayette County5-AAAA6-544.3934.93348 [49]13.0811.14
236 [40]Etowah5-AAAAAAA1-944.1967.3427 [21]6.264.51
237 [35]Jackson County8-AAAAA5-644.0643.16256 [51]13.7912.18
238 [28]Harlem4-AAA5-643.7446.92203 [25]12.7211.43
239 [36]Greenbrier8-AAAAA4-643.5642.77259 [52]15.5814.47
240 [37]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAA3-643.4355.4499 [12]12.7511.76
241 [29]White County7-AAA4-743.3248.24185 [18]12.1511.27
242 [43]Lassiter6-AAAAAA4-643.2351.24142 [43]13.4112.63
243 [32]Chestatee8-AAAA3-743.1249.97157 [23]13.8413.16
244 [44]Sprayberry6-AAAAAA3-543.1048.10187 [50]13.4812.83
245 [33]Monroe1-AAAA3-743.0252.96125 [18]10.8410.26
246 [2]Pinewood ChristianGISA 2-AAA10-142.9316.16435 [11]15.4614.98
247 [24]Pace Academy6-AA5-542.8941.76276 [21]11.4411.00
248 [18]Savannah Country Day3-A Private4-742.7148.78174 [2]12.6612.40
249 [25]Elbert County8-AA5-542.6341.75277 [22]12.1111.93
250 [30]LaFayette6-AAA4-642.3341.82274 [42]10.0610.18
251 [45]Grovetown3-AAAAAA3-842.2053.43118 [38]11.9712.21
252 [38]Drew3-AAAAA3-641.8450.28152 [33]6.487.08
253 [39]Northgate2-AAAAA2-841.8253.89112 [20]7.858.48
254 [26]Laney4-AA6-541.7836.68334 [30]8.238.91
255 [27]Berrien1-AA4-641.6846.08214 [14]9.069.83
256 [40]Northside (Columbus)2-AAAAA4-541.6144.72230 [47]10.3211.16
257 [34]Westside (Macon)4-AAAA4-641.2945.74219 [30]10.9312.09
258 [31]Morgan County4-AAA4-741.0747.44196 [22]10.3811.76
259 [35]Jenkins3-AAAA5-540.9444.92227 [32]10.3211.82
260 [21]Johnson County4-A Public6-440.9237.47325 [19]9.0310.56
261 [22]Georgia Military College7-A Public10-140.7911.05441 [58]5.897.55
262 [36]Pickens7-AAAA4-540.7739.30313 [47]9.5011.18
263 [19]Aquinas3-A Private5-640.6442.27269 [12]9.7211.53
264 [41]Lithonia5-AAAAA4-740.6250.46151 [32]8.6310.45
265 [28]Bremen5-AA5-640.4240.85293 [25]12.8614.89
266 [37]Arabia Mountain6-AAAA3-740.3949.01172 [24]7.099.14
267 [38]Westover1-AAAA1-840.0057.0989 [10]12.8015.26
268 [20]Mount de Sales1-A Private5-639.9940.07301 [21]8.8911.35
269 [32]Hephzibah4-AAA5-539.7841.49282 [44]9.5412.21
270 [33]Tattnall County1-AAA5-539.7041.67279 [43]8.3611.11
271 [39]Hampton5-AAAA3-639.3844.90228 [33]11.4914.56
272 [46]South Cobb6-AAAAAA4-639.1148.60178 [48]12.2015.53
273 [41]Duluth7-AAAAAAA5-639.1039.87303 [44]11.1914.53
274 [34]Liberty County3-AAA6-439.0734.13355 [53]10.5413.92
275 [42]McIntosh2-AAAAA2-838.9452.31131 [26]11.7315.24
276 [23]Dooly County4-A Public6-438.8338.07320 [18]8.3912.01
277 [40]Howard4-AAAA3-638.6748.44182 [25]6.5310.31
278 [29]Vidalia2-AA3-838.2843.62247 [19]10.5114.67
279 [47]South Effingham2-AAAAAA2-838.2659.1772 [23]12.1116.30
280 [3]Westfield SchoolGISA 4-AAA8-238.1526.59408 [7]13.5317.83
281 [24]Lanier County2-A Public3-737.7840.23300 [12]11.0715.73
282 [30]Pepperell7-AA5-637.4834.97347 [33]9.9414.90
283 [25]Wheeler County4-A Public5-537.4834.52350 [31]8.8613.82
284 [35]Coahulla Creek6-AAA4-637.4242.63262 [41]9.9514.98
285 [26]Pelham1-A Public6-537.3838.24319 [17]7.8112.88
286 [41]McDonough5-AAAA5-537.3234.59349 [50]8.4413.57
287 [2]Thomas JeffersonGISA 4-AA11-136.979.56442 [10]6.2511.72
288 [21]Athens Christian8-A Private7-536.7437.67323 [27]11.3617.07
289 [43]Maynard Jackson6-AAAAA3-836.5947.75192 [40]6.4612.32
290 [31]Toombs County2-AA4-636.3240.23298 [26]5.8311.96
291 [36]Salem5-AAA4-536.3043.47250 [36]6.8212.97
292 [37]Long County1-AAA5-636.2440.49296 [46]10.9717.18
293 [48]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA1-936.2362.5853 [11]5.8112.03
294 [44]Wayne County1-AAAAA0-936.2170.6122 [2]6.1312.36
295 [38]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA4-636.0837.68322 [48]6.5112.88
296 [42]Columbus2-AAAA4-636.0336.76333 [48]11.7218.13
297 [27]Social Circle8-A Public6-535.9033.74361 [35]7.7114.25
298 [3]Terrell AcademyGISA 2-AA10-135.8511.48440 [9]11.0017.59
299 [42]Woodstock5-AAAAAAA0-1035.8366.7031 [23]9.0615.68
300 [22]Mount Paran Christian7-A Private6-535.5632.60368 [31]7.3314.22
301 [28]Commerce8-A Public6-535.3735.20343 [29]6.9414.01
302 [29]Mitchell County1-A Public5-434.9636.14337 [25]7.9315.42
303 [39]Windsor Forest3-AAA5-534.8334.25353 [52]5.8213.43
304 [45]Hiram7-AAAAA1-934.7358.7877 [8]11.5819.30
305 [46]Walnut Grove8-AAAAA3-734.2746.17213 [43]3.4811.66
306 [32]Washington6-AA5-434.2627.66404 [52]6.8615.04
307 [33]East Laurens2-AA6-534.1231.19379 [45]6.8615.19
308 [40]Pike County2-AAA3-733.9947.91189 [20]10.0018.46
309 [23]Christian Heritage7-A Private4-733.9137.20328 [28]7.3815.92
310 [24]North Cobb Christian7-A Private3-833.7343.64246 [8]4.9813.70
311 [30]Greenville5-A Public6-433.7328.72399 [43]7.7216.43
312 [34]Dade County7-AA7-433.4128.75398 [51]6.4715.51
313 [41]East Jackson8-AAA3-733.1743.41254 [38]5.4014.68
314 [35]Chattooga7-AA5-533.1333.81360 [36]8.2917.61
315 [25]Hebron Christian5-A Private4-732.5840.97291 [20]7.5117.38
316 [42]Brantley County1-AAA3-832.5544.27238 [32]4.9814.88
317 [26]Landmark Christian2-A Private3-832.5447.36198 [3]4.7014.61
318 [43]Islands3-AAAA4-632.4040.81294 [42]2.8712.92
319 [49]Wheeler6-AAAAAA1-932.0852.07134 [40]3.1713.53
320 [50]Chattahoochee7-AAAAAA1-932.0560.5367 [19]4.2014.60
321 [27]St. Francis6-A Private5-631.9530.08388 [35]5.8816.38
322 [36]Union County8-AA3-731.7338.71318 [29]8.8919.61
323 [47]Chapel Hill6-AAAAA2-831.5342.44266 [53]7.6518.57
324 [31]Terrell County1-A Public6-331.5025.00415 [50]5.7116.65
325 [32]Mount Zion (Carroll)6-A Public7-431.4524.89417 [51]8.3019.30
326 [28]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Private5-630.9330.41384 [34]6.2217.74
327 [33]Telfair County4-A Public2-730.5539.28314 [15]5.6217.52
328 [44]Rutland4-AAAA1-830.3350.18153 [22]3.8415.97
329 [37]Temple5-AA1-730.2844.10240 [17]6.3018.46
330 [43]Gilmer7-AAA3-730.1240.86292 [45]8.9721.30
331 [44]Central (Macon)2-AAA1-929.6850.78149 [5]0.4913.26
332 [34]Atkinson County2-A Public3-629.6243.47251 [7]4.0216.84
333 [45]West Hall7-AAA4-629.2735.58341 [51]2.7515.93
334 [48]M.L. King5-AAAAA2-829.2446.84204 [41]3.8117.02
335 [38]Model7-AA3-729.1935.19344 [31]3.3216.58
336 [46]Sumter County2-AAA1-829.1549.58160 [10]6.4319.73
337 [29]King's Ridge Christian6-A Private4-628.7031.42377 [32]4.0317.78
338 [51]Bradwell Institute2-AAAAAA0-928.4653.48117 [37]2.8416.82
339 [52]Heritage (Conyers)3-AAAAAA1-928.3848.53180 [49]3.3717.43
340 [35]Screven County3-A Public3-828.1637.12329 [21]2.5616.85
341 [1]Central Fellowship ChristianGAPPS 2-AA8-228.030.71454 [6]2.6317.04
342 [49]Forest Park3-AAAAA2-727.7454.96102 [14]4.6119.32
343 [39]Oglethorpe County4-AA3-727.6631.65375 [44]4.5919.38
344 [43]Dunwoody7-AAAAAAA3-727.4641.32284 [42]3.7818.77
345 [4]Tiftarea AcademyGISA 3-AAA5-527.2327.58405 [5]3.5718.78
346 [5]Frederica AcademyGISA 2-AAA5-527.0924.04420 [10]3.8819.24
347 [30]Deerfield-Windsor1-A Private3-727.0739.55312 [25]3.5118.88
348 [6]Brookwood SchoolGISA 3-AAA5-626.9726.23410 [8]5.8521.33
349 [36]Gordon Lee6-A Public5-626.8627.90402 [45]1.8517.43
350 [37]Jenkins County3-A Public3-626.6436.10338 [26]2.9018.71
351 [47]Franklin County8-AAA3-725.8346.25212 [28]0.0516.67
352 [53]Osborne6-AAAAAA1-825.6742.60264 [54]-0.3216.46
353 [48]Richmond Academy4-AAA1-825.6246.45208 [27]-1.5415.29
354 [40]Banks County8-AA2-825.0339.75308 [27]0.5217.94
355 [50]Locust Grove4-AAAAA0-1024.9953.09122 [22]0.9918.45
356 [51]Midtown6-AAAAA0-124.9744.39235 [48]1.7019.18
357 [44]Discovery7-AAAAAAA2-824.6540.34297 [43]-0.5617.24
358 [45]Shaw2-AAAA2-624.4641.26287 [41]1.6719.65
359 [38]Taylor County5-A Public3-623.9633.83359 [34]3.4621.95
360 [49]Lumpkin County7-AAA2-823.8239.97302 [47]2.8721.50
361 [41]Southwest3-AA1-723.6948.55179 [10]4.4123.17
362 [39]Treutlen4-A Public2-723.4535.36342 [28]0.8819.87
363 [7]Bulloch AcademyGISA 2-AAA5-723.4328.95395 [4]0.9419.95
364 [40]Seminole County1-A Public3-823.3939.04315 [16]-0.9418.11
365 [41]Hawkinsville4-A Public2-823.3035.82339 [27]2.1821.33
366 [31]Providence Christian5-A Private2-823.0639.75307 [24]5.7625.15
367 [4]Gatewood SchoolGISA 1-AA5-622.9225.67413 [1]0.2619.79
368 [5]Briarwood AcademyGISA 4-AA7-522.7819.53427 [3]-0.0819.59
369 [52]Stone Mountain5-AAAAA4-622.4830.45382 [56]1.2921.25
370 [53]Tri-Cities3-AAAAA1-822.4448.76175 [37]-1.1718.84
371 [42]Josey4-AA2-722.3931.84374 [43]1.9321.99
372 [42]Claxton3-A Public2-822.2644.59232 [5]-0.4519.73
373 [43]Armuchee6-A Public5-422.0924.28418 [52]-0.7319.63
374 [46]Ridgeland7-AAAA1-922.0151.28141 [19]2.2322.66
375 [44]ACE Charter7-A Public4-522.0028.93396 [42]3.5924.04
376 [47]Spencer2-AAAA2-721.9339.58311 [46]2.4823.00
377 [50]Douglass5-AAA1-921.5249.02171 [14]3.7824.72
378 [51]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA1-921.4545.46221 [30]0.0621.06
379 [6]Piedmont AcademyGISA 1-AA9-321.354.25447 [12]2.9324.03
380 [54]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-821.3042.51265 [55]2.6823.83
381 [45]Miller County1-A Public4-520.9221.19425 [56]-1.5719.95
382 [46]Greene County8-A Public4-620.6128.04400 [44]1.4623.31
383 [43]Towers6-AA3-720.5733.13364 [38]2.6924.57
384 [32]Heritage (Newnan)4-A Private0-920.1046.60207 [4]0.1422.49
385 [52]Beach3-AAA1-819.7537.41326 [49]-0.1122.59
386 [8]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGISA 4-AAA7-519.7014.84437 [12]0.1522.90
387 [47]Towns County8-A Public4-619.4322.69424 [55]2.2225.24
388 [7]Edmund Burke AcademyGISA 4-AA5-618.9918.46431 [5]-1.4522.01
389 [54]North Springs6-AAAAA1-918.7941.90273 [54]-2.5921.06
390 [9]Southland AcademyGISA 3-AAA4-718.7225.36414 [9]-2.7920.94
391 [2]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS 1-AA9-218.324.67446 [2]-0.3623.77
392 [55]Morrow4-AAAAAA1-917.7651.20143 [44]1.0125.70
393 [48]Marion County5-A Public1-817.3741.68278 [9]-5.8219.26
394 [55]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-917.2845.39222 [45]-1.7523.42
395 [49]Crawford County7-A Public3-717.0927.87403 [46]-0.9424.41
396 [50]Bryan County3-A Public3-716.8732.09371 [39]-1.6823.90
397 [33]George Walton Academy8-A Private2-916.6442.39267 [11]-0.1725.64
398 [10]Valwood SchoolGISA 3-AAA3-916.3329.36392 [3]-1.3124.81
399 [53]Murray County6-AAA1-916.3142.85257 [40]-0.0426.10
400 [54]Cross Creek4-AAA1-914.8643.44253 [37]-4.9622.63
401 [55]Redan5-AAA2-814.6836.83331 [50]-4.1123.66
402 [48]East Hall8-AAAA1-914.2344.44234 [36]5.7834.00
403 [44]Therrell6-AA2-813.9634.08356 [35]-2.3226.16
404 [45]Jasper County3-AA0-1013.8247.90190 [12]-4.4124.22
405 [56]Northview5-AAAAA2-813.6639.02316 [55]1.4630.25
406 [46]Bacon County2-AA0-913.4241.06290 [24]0.1429.17
407 [3]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS 1-AA8-212.99-0.11455 [7]-3.2826.17
408 [34]Strong Rock Christian1-A Private0-912.7743.51249 [9]-0.3829.30
409 [51]Hancock Central7-A Public2-612.5323.80421 [54]-5.0824.83
410 [8]Augusta PrepGISA 4-AA4-710.8114.58438 [8]-3.2728.36
411 [49]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA †2-810.1729.98389 [53]-2.9929.29
412 [56]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †3-79.9525.91412 [56]-6.2326.27
413 [11]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GISA 2-AAA1-89.5429.86390 [2]-3.2129.70
414 [52]Portal3-A Public0-109.3036.38335 [24]-4.3728.78
415 [35]Loganville Christian8-A Private0-98.5541.36283 [16]-8.5725.33
416 [53]B.E.S.T. Academy6-A Public1-87.7232.43369 [38]-5.5229.21
417 [36]Lakeview Academy6-A Private1-87.5728.88397 [36]-6.7828.09
418 [9]Southwest Georgia AcademyGISA 2-AA4-66.1515.52436 [7]-4.8331.47
419 [50]Kendrick2-AAAA0-95.4746.64206 [28]-10.5526.43
420 [56]East Forsyth7-AAA †2-85.3924.96416 [57]-9.0128.04
421 [4]Calvary ChristianGAPPS 1-AA7-44.613.93448 [3]-6.5631.28
422 [47]Coosa7-AA1-94.4632.04372 [41]-11.8926.10
423 [54]Wilkinson County7-A Public2-73.9025.97411 [49]-10.0228.53
424 [55]Randolph-Clay1-A Public1-83.7229.68391 [41]-11.5727.16
425 [48]Glenn Hills4-AA1-73.3331.11380 [46]-8.7330.38
426 [56]Pataula Charter1-A Public †6-42.35-2.64457 [61]-9.5730.52
427 [51]North Clayton5-AAAA1-92.2734.16354 [51]-12.5727.61
428 [12]St. Andrew's SchoolGISA 2-AAA4-41.9012.93439 [13]-11.3229.22
429 [10]Georgia ChristianGISA 6-AA5-41.75-0.35456 [14]-9.0831.62
430 [49]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA1-81.1032.00373 [42]-11.5029.85
431 [57]Savannah3-AAA2-70.8122.80423 [58]-11.5030.14
432 [1]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS 2-A6-40.80-5.50460 [2]-12.2429.41
433 [57]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAAA0-100.7344.21239 [49]-9.7032.02
434 [5]King's AcademyGAPPS 1-AA3-7-0.328.24444 [1]-10.0732.70
435 [2]Harvester ChristianGAPPS 2-A7-3-0.84-8.22462 [4]-10.2733.02
436 [37]Walker7-A Private1-9-1.4228.00401 [37]-7.2536.62
437 [50]Gordon Central7-AA0-10-2.1529.09394 [50]-8.8335.77
438 [52]Jordan2-AAAA0-3-3.5331.48376 [52]-13.4532.53
439 [57]Central (Talbotton)5-A Public0-9-4.1841.55281 [11]-10.1836.45
440 [13]Creekside ChristianGISA 4-AAA0-8-4.5330.81381 [1]-10.6836.31
441 [58]Twiggs County7-A Public1-9-4.8919.17429 [57]-9.5537.78
442 [11]Robert Toombs AcademyGISA 2-AA2-10-5.8418.93430 [4]-9.9738.32
443 [59]Baconton Charter1-A Public †1-8-5.9227.18407 [47]-12.2236.14
444 [58]Clarkston5-AAAAA †2-3-5.9417.79433 [57]-15.5132.87
445 [53]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-9-6.8942.70260 [38]-14.5034.84
446 [51]Riverside Military Academy8-AA1-6-6.9423.68422 [53]-12.5436.84
447 [52]McNair6-AA0-8-7.2333.15363 [37]-19.6430.04
448 [12]John Hancock AcademyGISA 6-AA3-8-7.814.93445 [11]-14.7435.51
449 [60]Glascock County7-A Public †2-7-7.818.81443 [59]-12.8737.39
450 [45]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA0-10-8.1637.55324 [45]-13.4737.14
451 [53]Butler4-AA0-10-8.2634.33351 [34]-16.9333.77
452 [6]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS 2-AA3-7-9.300.81453 [5]-14.5137.23
453 [58]Groves3-AAA0-6-9.3632.75365 [55]-17.5034.31
454 [3]Flint River AcademyGAPPS 1-A3-6-9.92-5.49459 [1]-15.4436.93
455 [54]Druid Hills6-AAAA0-9-16.1319.18428 [54]-16.0342.55
456 [4]Central ChristianGAPPS 1-A3-7-16.79-6.57461 [3]-18.5340.72
457 [61]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Public †2-4-20.372.97450 [60]-15.7747.05
458 [13]Memorial DayGISA 2-AA0-11-22.9618.20432 [6]-17.1548.26
459 [14]Fullington AcademyGISA 6-AA1-8-27.971.24452 [13]-24.9345.49
460 [7]Community ChristianGAPPS 2-AA0-9-31.102.00451 [4]-21.2452.31
461 [62]GSIC7-A Public †0-2-47.14-3.50458 [62]-31.5858.01
462 [59]Cross Keys5-AAAAA †0-6-57.873.23449 [59]-42.1058.22



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
18-AAAAAAA589.8779.10
23-AAAAAAA681.7776.05
34-AAAAAAA580.8275.80
41-AAAAAA379.0574.85
51-AAAAA578.7868.71
61-AAAAAAA477.7973.83
75-AAAAAAA672.8362.90
86-AAAAAAA770.9966.63
97-AAAAA670.8858.23
108-AAAAAA770.3460.60
117-AAAAAA869.6062.43
122-AAAAAAA569.3364.73
135-AAAAAA868.2661.70
143-AAAA468.0454.49
154-A Private465.7552.92
163-AAAAA864.4753.45
174-AAAAAA663.2257.19
181-AAAA663.0057.39
198-AAA662.6754.10
208-AAAA761.8952.80
211-AA661.6454.67
221-AAA560.0550.66
234-AAAA759.5451.91
242-A Private359.4050.87
256-AAAA757.9645.92
264-AAAAA857.7851.23
273-A Private457.6250.27
282-AAAAAA756.9751.01
292-AAAAA756.9351.67
303-AA756.0447.64
312-AAA855.5847.66
322-A Public755.5149.26
335-AAA855.3745.83
346-AAAAAA954.2747.55
354-AAA753.5743.52
365-AA552.7547.36
376-AAA952.7444.94
387-AAAA651.3246.59
397-AAAAAAA750.7538.35
408-AAAAA850.1342.22
415-A Private549.6142.64
422-AA649.2040.81
432-AAAA948.7136.14
448-A Private547.8636.10
453-AAAAAA647.4941.44
468-AA547.4333.72
475-A Public847.4336.75
481-A Private646.8339.51
496-AAAAA746.6639.27
507-AAA745.9141.97
515-AAAA744.6933.26
523-A Public843.4433.29
53GISA 4-AAA443.0229.82
545-AAAAA742.7241.03
556-A Private541.8132.40
564-A Public941.7737.28
574-AA839.9729.67
587-A Private539.0430.93
596-AA938.1328.09
606-A Public637.4430.38
61GISA 1-AA336.1329.84
628-A Public635.4633.87
637-AA734.6726.49
643-AAA733.5524.24
65GISA 2-AAA528.5720.98
66GISA 4-AA427.4322.39
671-A Public626.0625.31
68GISA 3-AAA425.1922.31
697-A Public721.5619.44
70GISA 2-AA414.413.30
71GAPPS 1-AA412.518.90
72GAPPS 2-AA38.54-4.12
73GAPPS 2-A21.40-0.02
74GISA 6-AA3-5.46-11.34
75GAPPS 1-A2-11.65-13.36

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
09/10First PresbyterianAquinas2 - 2715.7186.9%0.143
08/20South PauldingHiram43 - 4232.8898.1%0.152
10/15Pinewood ChristianMemorial Day37 - 2766.89100.0%0.156
10/08Kennesaw MountainSouth Cobb15 - 1724.9295.3%0.177
09/17BrookwoodNorth Paulding33 - 3521.8393.3%0.213
09/10Central Fellowship ChristianSouthwest Georgia Academy20 - 2122.8994.1%0.218
09/24Turner CountyAtkinson County28 - 3021.0492.7%0.224
09/10Westside (Macon)Rockdale County29 - 3121.0092.6%0.224
09/24HardawaySpencer13 - 1225.0095.3%0.231
10/01Georgia Military CollegeWilkinson County12 - 635.8998.7%0.240
10/01PerrySpalding26 - 3116.3887.8%0.245
09/10WaltonWest Forsyth35 - 5111.1879.4%0.245
09/17Upson-LeePike County33 - 4512.2881.5%0.246
10/01Villa RicaChapel Hill24 - 2029.5597.2%0.250
09/03Woodland (Stockbridge)McDonough6 - 1911.4880.0%0.254

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
96.0110/29Collins HillMill Creek40 - 1016.0187.3%
94.8708/20BufordNorth Cobb35 - 273.3259.9%
91.4511/26Mill CreekMilton - 2.6357.9%
91.0908/21Collins HillBrookwood36 - 1020.5092.2%
90.9208/27North CobbMilton40 - 214.2062.4%
90.2611/26BufordLee County - 8.8774.5%
89.6511/19Warner RobinsCartersville24 - 173.0959.2%
88.8509/24Warner RobinsLee County56 - 305.5066.0%
88.3510/15Warner RobinsWare County21 - 294.8864.3%
87.8709/24BenedictineWare County49 - 428.9574.6%
87.7810/15North CobbWalton51 - 296.8369.5%
86.6209/03BrookwoodWalton - 5.8166.8%
86.6211/26BrookwoodWalton - 5.8166.8%
86.3110/22MiltonRoswell44 - 344.7563.9%
85.8911/19North CobbRoswell43 - 469.9576.9%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
