Maxwell summary after Second Round

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 1.01

By Class

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating 1 8-AAAAAAA 5 89.87 79.10 2 3-AAAAAAA 6 81.77 76.05 3 4-AAAAAAA 5 80.82 75.80 4 1-AAAAAA 3 79.05 74.85 5 1-AAAAA 5 78.78 68.71 6 1-AAAAAAA 4 77.79 73.83 7 5-AAAAAAA 6 72.83 62.90 8 6-AAAAAAA 7 70.99 66.63 9 7-AAAAA 6 70.88 58.23 10 8-AAAAAA 7 70.34 60.60 11 7-AAAAAA 8 69.60 62.43 12 2-AAAAAAA 5 69.33 64.73 13 5-AAAAAA 8 68.26 61.70 14 3-AAAA 4 68.04 54.49 15 4-A Private 4 65.75 52.92 16 3-AAAAA 8 64.47 53.45 17 4-AAAAAA 6 63.22 57.19 18 1-AAAA 6 63.00 57.39 19 8-AAA 6 62.67 54.10 20 8-AAAA 7 61.89 52.80 21 1-AA 6 61.64 54.67 22 1-AAA 5 60.05 50.66 23 4-AAAA 7 59.54 51.91 24 2-A Private 3 59.40 50.87 25 6-AAAA 7 57.96 45.92 26 4-AAAAA 8 57.78 51.23 27 3-A Private 4 57.62 50.27 28 2-AAAAAA 7 56.97 51.01 29 2-AAAAA 7 56.93 51.67 30 3-AA 7 56.04 47.64 31 2-AAA 8 55.58 47.66 32 2-A Public 7 55.51 49.26 33 5-AAA 8 55.37 45.83 34 6-AAAAAA 9 54.27 47.55 35 4-AAA 7 53.57 43.52 36 5-AA 5 52.75 47.36 37 6-AAA 9 52.74 44.94 38 7-AAAA 6 51.32 46.59 39 7-AAAAAAA 7 50.75 38.35 40 8-AAAAA 8 50.13 42.22 41 5-A Private 5 49.61 42.64 42 2-AA 6 49.20 40.81 43 2-AAAA 9 48.71 36.14 44 8-A Private 5 47.86 36.10 45 3-AAAAAA 6 47.49 41.44 46 8-AA 5 47.43 33.72 47 5-A Public 8 47.43 36.75 48 1-A Private 6 46.83 39.51 49 6-AAAAA 7 46.66 39.27 50 7-AAA 7 45.91 41.97 51 5-AAAA 7 44.69 33.26 52 3-A Public 8 43.44 33.29 53 GISA 4-AAA 4 43.02 29.82 54 5-AAAAA 7 42.72 41.03 55 6-A Private 5 41.81 32.40 56 4-A Public 9 41.77 37.28 57 4-AA 8 39.97 29.67 58 7-A Private 5 39.04 30.93 59 6-AA 9 38.13 28.09 60 6-A Public 6 37.44 30.38 61 GISA 1-AA 3 36.13 29.84 62 8-A Public 6 35.46 33.87 63 7-AA 7 34.67 26.49 64 3-AAA 7 33.55 24.24 65 GISA 2-AAA 5 28.57 20.98 66 GISA 4-AA 4 27.43 22.39 67 1-A Public 6 26.06 25.31 68 GISA 3-AAA 4 25.19 22.31 69 7-A Public 7 21.56 19.44 70 GISA 2-AA 4 14.41 3.30 71 GAPPS 1-AA 4 12.51 8.90 72 GAPPS 2-AA 3 8.54 -4.12 73 GAPPS 2-A 2 1.40 -0.02 74 GISA 6-AA 3 -5.46 -11.34 75 GAPPS 1-A 2 -11.65 -13.36

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood 09/10 First Presbyterian Aquinas 2 - 27 15.71 86.9% 0.143 08/20 South Paulding Hiram 43 - 42 32.88 98.1% 0.152 10/15 Pinewood Christian Memorial Day 37 - 27 66.89 100.0% 0.156 10/08 Kennesaw Mountain South Cobb 15 - 17 24.92 95.3% 0.177 09/17 Brookwood North Paulding 33 - 35 21.83 93.3% 0.213 09/10 Central Fellowship Christian Southwest Georgia Academy 20 - 21 22.89 94.1% 0.218 09/24 Turner County Atkinson County 28 - 30 21.04 92.7% 0.224 09/10 Westside (Macon) Rockdale County 29 - 31 21.00 92.6% 0.224 09/24 Hardaway Spencer 13 - 12 25.00 95.3% 0.231 10/01 Georgia Military College Wilkinson County 12 - 6 35.89 98.7% 0.240 10/01 Perry Spalding 26 - 31 16.38 87.8% 0.245 09/10 Walton West Forsyth 35 - 51 11.18 79.4% 0.245 09/17 Upson-Lee Pike County 33 - 45 12.28 81.5% 0.246 10/01 Villa Rica Chapel Hill 24 - 20 29.55 97.2% 0.250 09/03 Woodland (Stockbridge) McDonough 6 - 19 11.48 80.0% 0.254

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.