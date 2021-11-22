Maxwell summary after Second Round

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 462 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2021 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,169 of 2,363 total games including 2 tie(s) (91.79%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.72 points and all game margins within 12.74 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.01
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Collins Hill
|11-0
|109.99
|1
|Buford
|11-1
|96.86
|2
|Mill Creek
|11-1
|92.98
|2
|Lee County
|11-1
|86.98
|3
|North Cobb
|10-2
|92.53
|3
|Hughes
|11-1
|82.25
|4
|Brookwood
|10-2
|89.50
|4
|Westlake
|10-2
|82.11
|5
|Milton
|11-1
|89.34
|5
|Carrollton
|11-1
|80.64
|6
|Walton
|8-3
|84.69
|6
|Cambridge
|9-2
|78.90
|7
|Roswell
|10-2
|83.59
|7
|Rome
|8-3
|76.35
|8
|Grayson
|9-3
|82.02
|8
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|8-3
|75.64
|9
|Marietta
|7-5
|81.96
|9
|Johns Creek
|9-3
|74.87
|10
|Lowndes
|10-2
|81.04
|10
|Creekview
|8-3
|74.69
|11
|Colquitt County
|8-3
|80.12
|11
|Riverwood
|9-2
|73.76
|12
|North Gwinnett
|6-6
|79.42
|12
|Valdosta
|4-5
|73.49
|13
|McEachern
|7-5
|75.08
|13
|Dacula
|8-4
|71.82
|14
|West Forsyth
|5-6
|74.52
|14
|Brunswick
|11-1
|68.87
|15
|South Forsyth
|8-3
|74.21
|15
|South Paulding
|8-3
|66.60
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Warner Robins
|11-1
|91.48
|1
|Benedictine
|10-2
|93.54
|2
|Cartersville
|10-1
|87.38
|2
|Marist
|10-1
|79.96
|3
|Ware County
|9-2
|85.60
|3
|Carver (Columbus)
|10-1
|77.27
|4
|Calhoun
|10-2
|84.21
|4
|Perry
|11-1
|76.80
|5
|Creekside
|10-2
|84.09
|5
|Cedartown
|10-1
|76.08
|6
|Woodward Academy
|11-1
|80.97
|6
|Jefferson
|9-2
|73.72
|7
|Coffee
|7-3
|75.94
|7
|North Oconee
|9-3
|73.44
|8
|Blessed Trinity
|8-4
|74.26
|8
|Bainbridge
|8-3
|71.57
|9
|St. Pius X
|9-3
|70.55
|9
|Dougherty
|10-2
|64.92
|10
|Jones County
|10-2
|68.83
|10
|Flowery Branch
|8-4
|64.55
|11
|Jonesboro
|7-4
|66.56
|11
|Riverdale
|9-1-1
|64.49
|12
|Whitewater
|11-1
|65.09
|12
|Cairo
|7-4
|64.11
|13
|Clarke Central
|10-2
|64.08
|13
|Hapeville Charter
|6-6
|62.11
|14
|Banneker
|5-6
|60.57
|14
|Baldwin
|6-4
|61.84
|15
|Starr's Mill
|8-4
|60.26
|15
|Spalding
|8-3
|61.43
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Pierce County
|10-2
|73.05
|1
|Rabun County
|11-1
|76.17
|2
|Thomson
|11-0
|72.74
|2
|Thomasville
|11-1
|75.41
|3
|Oconee County
|10-2
|72.56
|3
|Fitzgerald
|10-2
|69.18
|4
|Appling County
|11-1
|71.75
|4
|Swainsboro
|10-2
|63.69
|5
|Monroe Area
|10-1
|71.47
|5
|Northeast
|9-3
|62.86
|6
|Crisp County
|9-3
|71.10
|6
|Bleckley County
|11-1
|61.64
|7
|Cedar Grove
|9-3
|70.53
|7
|Dodge County
|7-4
|60.04
|8
|Peach County
|8-3
|67.73
|8
|Callaway
|9-2
|59.31
|9
|Burke County
|9-2
|66.87
|9
|Jeff Davis
|9-2
|59.05
|10
|Sandy Creek
|9-2
|65.58
|10
|Washington County
|5-5
|58.84
|11
|Carver (Atlanta)
|8-2
|64.74
|11
|Haralson County
|10-2
|58.39
|12
|Rockmart
|9-2
|64.23
|12
|Putnam County
|12-0
|57.64
|13
|Ringgold
|10-2
|63.67
|13
|South Atlanta
|11-1
|53.26
|14
|Stephens County
|8-4
|62.06
|14
|Lamar County
|6-4
|52.58
|15
|Cherokee Bluff
|11-1
|61.64
|15
|Fannin County
|10-2
|49.88
|A Public
|A Private
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Metter
|12-0
|71.39
|1
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|11-0
|89.06
|2
|Macon County
|11-0
|66.58
|2
|Calvary Day
|12-0
|73.24
|3
|Brooks County
|9-2
|65.83
|3
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-6
|72.72
|4
|Irwin County
|10-2
|65.53
|4
|Prince Avenue Christian
|10-1
|72.63
|5
|Schley County
|10-2
|58.63
|5
|Fellowship Christian
|11-1
|62.86
|6
|Turner County
|6-6
|51.67
|6
|Holy Innocents
|11-1
|61.59
|7
|Manchester
|7-4
|49.79
|7
|First Presbyterian
|10-2
|57.36
|8
|Bowdon
|10-2
|49.57
|8
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|8-3
|54.68
|9
|Wilcox County
|9-3
|48.26
|9
|Darlington
|11-1
|52.87
|10
|Chattahoochee County
|7-3
|48.09
|10
|Tattnall Square
|9-2
|51.87
|11
|Clinch County
|3-7
|47.45
|11
|Wesleyan
|8-4
|51.50
|12
|Dublin
|6-5
|46.96
|12
|Stratford Academy
|7-4
|47.98
|13
|Charlton County
|7-4
|46.92
|13
|Brookstone
|7-4
|47.85
|14
|Emanuel County Institute
|9-3
|46.87
|14
|Whitefield Academy
|6-5
|47.36
|15
|Washington-Wilkes
|9-3
|46.29
|15
|Athens Academy
|8-4
|45.94
|GISA AAA
|GISA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|10-0
|65.96
|1
|Brentwood School
|9-1
|45.24
|2
|Pinewood Christian
|10-1
|42.93
|2
|Thomas Jefferson
|11-1
|36.97
|3
|Westfield School
|8-2
|38.15
|3
|Terrell Academy
|10-1
|35.85
|4
|Tiftarea Academy
|5-5
|27.23
|4
|Gatewood School
|5-6
|22.92
|5
|Frederica Academy
|5-5
|27.09
|5
|Briarwood Academy
|7-5
|22.78
|GAPPS AA
|GAPPS A
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Central Fellowship Christian
|8-2
|28.03
|1
|Rock Springs Christian
|6-4
|0.80
|2
|Cherokee Christian
|9-2
|18.32
|2
|Harvester Christian
|7-3
|-0.84
|3
|Pinecrest Academy
|8-2
|12.99
|3
|Flint River Academy
|3-6
|-9.92
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|11-0
|109.99
|72.01
|16 [15]
|43.67
|-23.87
|2 [1]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAA
|11-1
|96.86
|60.23
|69 [20]
|38.65
|-15.76
|3 [1]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|10-2
|93.54
|53.73
|113 [13]
|45.84
|-5.26
|4 [2]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|11-1
|92.98
|74.15
|11 [10]
|37.93
|-12.60
|5 [3]
|North Cobb
|3-AAAAAAA
|10-2
|92.53
|73.71
|14 [13]
|37.97
|-12.11
|6 [1]
|Warner Robins
|1-AAAAA
|11-1
|91.48
|70.33
|23 [3]
|39.49
|-9.55
|7 [4]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|10-2
|89.50
|74.00
|13 [12]
|36.53
|-10.52
|8 [5]
|Milton
|5-AAAAAAA
|11-1
|89.34
|63.89
|47 [30]
|38.64
|-8.26
|9 [1]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-A Private
|11-0
|89.06
|44.32
|236 [7]
|38.41
|-8.20
|10 [2]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|10-1
|87.38
|57.68
|84 [10]
|31.45
|-13.48
|11 [2]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|11-1
|86.98
|67.24
|28 [3]
|33.72
|-10.81
|12 [3]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|9-2
|85.60
|68.36
|26 [4]
|35.81
|-7.34
|13 [6]
|Walton
|3-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|84.69
|74.81
|8 [7]
|34.02
|-8.22
|14 [4]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|10-2
|84.21
|53.68
|115 [21]
|35.06
|-6.70
|15 [5]
|Creekside
|3-AAAAA
|10-2
|84.09
|61.80
|59 [7]
|33.05
|-8.58
|16 [7]
|Roswell
|5-AAAAAAA
|10-2
|83.59
|62.82
|52 [34]
|33.45
|-7.69
|17 [3]
|Hughes
|4-AAAAAA
|11-1
|82.25
|55.94
|97 [34]
|29.92
|-9.88
|18 [4]
|Westlake
|4-AAAAAA
|10-2
|82.11
|61.46
|61 [15]
|32.32
|-7.34
|19 [8]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|9-3
|82.02
|74.62
|10 [9]
|30.04
|-9.53
|20 [9]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|7-5
|81.96
|75.93
|4 [3]
|31.38
|-8.13
|21 [10]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|10-2
|81.04
|70.95
|18 [16]
|33.86
|-4.73
|22 [6]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAA
|11-1
|80.97
|57.50
|87 [11]
|27.64
|-10.88
|23 [5]
|Carrollton
|5-AAAAAA
|11-1
|80.64
|61.09
|65 [17]
|33.58
|-4.61
|24 [11]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|80.12
|69.72
|25 [20]
|32.67
|-5.00
|25 [2]
|Marist
|6-AAAA
|10-1
|79.96
|57.58
|85 [8]
|31.11
|-6.40
|26 [12]
|North Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|6-6
|79.42
|76.75
|2 [1]
|28.87
|-8.10
|27 [6]
|Cambridge
|7-AAAAAA
|9-2
|78.90
|63.01
|51 [10]
|31.18
|-5.27
|28 [3]
|Carver (Columbus)
|2-AAAA
|10-1
|77.27
|45.36
|223 [31]
|30.65
|-4.18
|29 [4]
|Perry
|4-AAAA
|11-1
|76.80
|53.68
|114 [14]
|28.85
|-5.50
|30 [7]
|Rome
|5-AAAAAA
|8-3
|76.35
|66.39
|33 [5]
|28.28
|-5.62
|31 [1]
|Rabun County
|8-AA
|11-1
|76.17
|48.13
|186 [11]
|31.49
|-2.23
|32 [5]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|10-1
|76.08
|51.08
|147 [21]
|27.85
|-5.79
|33 [7]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|7-3
|75.94
|64.43
|43 [5]
|25.53
|-7.97
|34 [8]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|8-3
|75.64
|67.02
|30 [4]
|27.42
|-5.77
|35 [2]
|Thomasville
|1-AA
|11-1
|75.41
|57.89
|82 [1]
|27.04
|-5.93
|36 [13]
|McEachern
|2-AAAAAAA
|7-5
|75.08
|70.65
|21 [18]
|30.62
|-2.01
|37 [9]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|9-3
|74.87
|64.18
|44 [9]
|30.09
|-2.33
|38 [10]
|Creekview
|7-AAAAAA
|8-3
|74.69
|59.04
|75 [24]
|26.55
|-5.70
|39 [14]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|74.52
|74.06
|12 [11]
|29.32
|-2.76
|40 [8]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAA
|8-4
|74.26
|62.04
|55 [6]
|28.87
|-2.94
|41 [15]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|74.21
|63.68
|48 [31]
|27.61
|-4.15
|42 [11]
|Riverwood
|7-AAAAAA
|9-2
|73.76
|51.82
|136 [42]
|28.78
|-2.54
|43 [6]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAA
|9-2
|73.72
|53.51
|116 [15]
|24.12
|-7.15
|44 [16]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-5
|73.64
|75.00
|7 [6]
|23.22
|-7.98
|45 [12]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAA †
|4-5
|73.49
|77.78
|1 [1]
|24.56
|-6.48
|46 [7]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|9-3
|73.44
|59.04
|74 [6]
|25.93
|-5.07
|47 [2]
|Calvary Day
|3-A Private
|12-0
|73.24
|41.19
|288 [18]
|25.48
|-5.31
|48 [17]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|73.18
|67.20
|29 [22]
|23.68
|-7.05
|49 [1]
|Pierce County
|1-AAA
|10-2
|73.05
|49.19
|166 [11]
|23.57
|-7.03
|50 [18]
|Archer
|7-AAAAAAA
|7-5
|73.04
|56.30
|92 [38]
|24.56
|-6.03
|51 [2]
|Thomson
|4-AAA
|11-0
|72.74
|43.53
|248 [35]
|23.06
|-7.23
|52 [3]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-A Private
|5-6
|72.72
|64.61
|42 [1]
|26.45
|-3.82
|53 [4]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-A Private
|10-1
|72.63
|39.77
|306 [23]
|27.22
|-2.96
|54 [3]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|10-2
|72.56
|58.30
|78 [1]
|25.05
|-5.07
|55 [19]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|8-2-1
|72.17
|63.21
|49 [32]
|27.93
|-1.79
|56 [13]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAA
|8-4
|71.82
|64.64
|41 [8]
|26.71
|-2.66
|57 [4]
|Appling County
|1-AAA
|11-1
|71.75
|45.00
|225 [31]
|26.46
|-2.84
|58 [8]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|8-3
|71.57
|59.11
|73 [5]
|26.56
|-2.57
|59 [5]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|10-1
|71.47
|49.06
|170 [13]
|26.17
|-2.85
|60 [1]
|Metter
|3-A Public
|12-0
|71.39
|35.13
|345 [30]
|28.14
|-0.80
|61 [20]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-7
|71.27
|76.51
|3 [2]
|27.02
|-1.81
|62 [6]
|Crisp County
|2-AAA
|9-3
|71.10
|53.16
|121 [2]
|24.40
|-4.25
|63 [9]
|St. Pius X
|5-AAAAA
|9-3
|70.55
|51.17
|145 [31]
|23.90
|-4.20
|64 [7]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|9-3
|70.53
|49.78
|159 [9]
|26.11
|-1.98
|65 [3]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|10-2
|69.18
|56.93
|90 [2]
|22.64
|-4.10
|66 [14]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|11-1
|68.87
|50.81
|148 [45]
|25.05
|-1.37
|67 [10]
|Jones County
|4-AAAAA
|10-2
|68.83
|54.35
|107 [15]
|30.88
|4.50
|68 [21]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|68.67
|75.26
|5 [4]
|26.97
|0.74
|69 [22]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-7
|68.58
|72.33
|15 [14]
|26.19
|0.06
|70 [23]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|68.34
|65.06
|39 [28]
|25.30
|-0.60
|71 [24]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|67.75
|62.08
|54 [35]
|24.19
|-1.11
|72 [8]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|8-3
|67.73
|50.18
|154 [6]
|24.47
|-0.81
|73 [25]
|North Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-4
|67.40
|61.99
|56 [36]
|22.22
|-2.73
|74 [26]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|67.30
|66.17
|34 [25]
|20.52
|-4.34
|75 [27]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|8-4
|67.13
|52.51
|127 [40]
|22.35
|-2.34
|76 [9]
|Burke County
|4-AAA
|9-2
|66.87
|50.16
|155 [7]
|26.72
|2.29
|77 [28]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-7
|66.86
|74.74
|9 [8]
|25.23
|0.81
|78 [15]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|8-3
|66.60
|58.25
|80 [26]
|26.17
|2.02
|79 [2]
|Macon County
|5-A Public
|11-0
|66.58
|34.33
|352 [32]
|25.80
|1.66
|80 [11]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAA
|7-4
|66.56
|52.14
|132 [27]
|22.23
|-1.88
|81 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GISA 4-AAA
|10-0
|65.96
|27.21
|406 [6]
|21.57
|-1.95
|82 [3]
|Brooks County
|2-A Public
|9-2
|65.83
|48.27
|184 [3]
|25.48
|2.09
|83 [16]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|8-4
|65.75
|61.86
|57 [12]
|24.10
|0.80
|84 [10]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|9-2
|65.58
|47.12
|202 [24]
|26.46
|3.33
|85 [4]
|Irwin County
|2-A Public
|10-2
|65.53
|45.77
|216 [4]
|23.43
|0.35
|86 [29]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|65.27
|64.77
|40 [29]
|21.04
|-1.79
|87 [12]
|Whitewater
|2-AAAAA
|11-1
|65.09
|49.19
|167 [36]
|22.76
|0.12
|88 [17]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6-AAAAAA
|10-2
|65.04
|47.55
|194 [51]
|22.07
|-0.51
|89 [9]
|Dougherty
|1-AAAA
|10-2
|64.92
|45.76
|217 [29]
|23.11
|0.64
|90 [11]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|8-2
|64.74
|47.75
|193 [21]
|22.03
|-0.26
|91 [30]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-7
|64.70
|75.09
|6 [5]
|22.58
|0.33
|92 [10]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAA
|8-4
|64.55
|54.99
|101 [11]
|22.87
|0.76
|93 [11]
|Riverdale
|5-AAAA
|9-1-1
|64.49
|40.73
|295 [43]
|18.95
|-3.09
|94 [12]
|Rockmart
|6-AAA
|9-2
|64.23
|48.98
|173 [15]
|23.52
|1.74
|95 [12]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|7-4
|64.11
|61.33
|64 [4]
|21.59
|-0.08
|96 [13]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|10-2
|64.08
|49.24
|165 [35]
|22.46
|0.82
|97 [31]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|64.01
|66.49
|32 [24]
|22.33
|0.78
|98 [18]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|6-4
|63.92
|55.44
|98 [35]
|21.17
|-0.30
|99 [32]
|Gainesville
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-5
|63.79
|63.13
|50 [33]
|21.32
|-0.02
|100 [4]
|Swainsboro
|2-AA
|10-2
|63.69
|45.27
|224 [16]
|20.28
|-0.96
|101 [13]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|10-2
|63.67
|43.77
|244 [34]
|20.43
|-0.79
|102 [5]
|Northeast
|3-AA
|9-3
|62.86
|48.75
|176 [9]
|20.02
|-0.39
|103 [5]
|Fellowship Christian
|6-A Private
|11-1
|62.86
|31.36
|378 [33]
|24.92
|4.50
|104 [19]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|5-7
|62.58
|66.09
|35 [6]
|18.60
|-1.53
|105 [13]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|6-6
|62.11
|61.44
|63 [3]
|18.92
|-0.75
|106 [14]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|8-4
|62.06
|52.36
|130 [3]
|19.22
|-0.40
|107 [20]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|4-7
|61.91
|71.39
|17 [2]
|21.59
|2.13
|108 [14]
|Baldwin
|4-AAAA
|6-4
|61.84
|57.46
|88 [9]
|20.28
|0.88
|109 [6]
|Bleckley County
|3-AA
|11-1
|61.64
|46.01
|215 [15]
|19.69
|0.50
|110 [15]
|Cherokee Bluff
|7-AAA
|11-1
|61.64
|34.02
|357 [54]
|21.29
|2.10
|111 [6]
|Holy Innocents
|5-A Private
|11-1
|61.59
|36.26
|336 [29]
|20.83
|1.69
|112 [21]
|Lovejoy
|4-AAAAAA
|5-5
|61.54
|61.46
|62 [16]
|19.65
|0.57
|113 [15]
|Spalding
|4-AAAA
|8-3
|61.43
|54.89
|103 [12]
|20.78
|1.80
|114 [22]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|5-4
|60.81
|57.57
|86 [28]
|16.89
|-1.47
|115 [16]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAA
|5-6
|60.70
|63.99
|46 [2]
|18.58
|0.33
|116 [14]
|Banneker
|3-AAAAA
|5-6
|60.57
|54.02
|110 [18]
|21.76
|3.64
|117 [33]
|Alpharetta
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-8
|60.46
|70.66
|20 [17]
|22.43
|4.42
|118 [15]
|Starr's Mill
|2-AAAAA
|8-4
|60.26
|49.46
|163 [34]
|18.48
|0.67
|119 [16]
|Villa Rica
|6-AAAAA
|9-2
|60.07
|45.70
|220 [44]
|20.25
|2.63
|120 [7]
|Dodge County
|3-AA
|7-4
|60.04
|49.83
|158 [6]
|18.36
|0.77
|121 [34]
|Newnan
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|60.03
|65.65
|37 [27]
|22.13
|4.55
|122 [23]
|River Ridge
|7-AAAAAA
|6-4
|59.94
|56.27
|93 [30]
|20.95
|3.46
|123 [16]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|7-3
|59.50
|51.69
|139 [4]
|21.99
|4.94
|124 [17]
|Dutchtown
|4-AAAAA
|7-4
|59.41
|54.19
|109 [17]
|16.93
|-0.04
|125 [8]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|9-2
|59.31
|46.36
|210 [13]
|20.26
|3.40
|126 [9]
|Jeff Davis
|2-AA
|9-2
|59.05
|41.30
|285 [23]
|18.12
|1.52
|127 [24]
|Pope
|6-AAAAAA
|7-4
|58.95
|53.23
|120 [39]
|18.73
|2.22
|128 [17]
|LaGrange
|2-AAAA
|7-3
|58.91
|47.14
|200 [27]
|18.98
|2.52
|129 [10]
|Washington County
|3-AA
|5-5
|58.84
|54.48
|106 [3]
|22.01
|5.62
|130 [5]
|Schley County
|5-A Public
|10-2
|58.63
|36.79
|332 [23]
|19.56
|3.38
|131 [25]
|Sequoyah
|7-AAAAAA
|4-6
|58.59
|59.22
|71 [22]
|18.32
|2.17
|132 [11]
|Haralson County
|5-AA
|10-2
|58.39
|42.34
|268 [20]
|18.96
|3.03
|133 [17]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|8-3
|58.33
|45.76
|218 [29]
|19.61
|3.73
|134 [26]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|6-4
|57.85
|51.94
|135 [41]
|18.30
|2.90
|135 [18]
|Troup
|2-AAAA
|7-3
|57.79
|44.86
|229 [34]
|18.09
|2.75
|136 [12]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|12-0
|57.64
|29.35
|393 [49]
|20.59
|5.40
|137 [18]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|8-4
|57.46
|48.37
|183 [38]
|18.26
|3.25
|138 [7]
|First Presbyterian
|1-A Private
|10-2
|57.36
|41.08
|289 [19]
|16.25
|1.34
|139 [35]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|57.19
|70.33
|24 [19]
|19.95
|5.21
|140 [19]
|Griffin
|2-AAAAA
|4-6
|57.17
|57.74
|83 [9]
|20.65
|5.93
|141 [27]
|Kell
|6-AAAAAA
|6-5
|56.84
|54.57
|105 [36]
|17.51
|3.13
|142 [20]
|Harris County
|2-AAAAA
|7-5
|56.81
|52.36
|129 [25]
|22.23
|7.87
|143 [28]
|Richmond Hill
|2-AAAAAA
|4-6
|56.12
|56.11
|95 [32]
|16.98
|3.31
|144 [29]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|4-6-1
|55.93
|56.79
|91 [29]
|17.04
|3.56
|145 [30]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|4-6
|55.78
|60.60
|66 [18]
|18.92
|5.59
|146 [21]
|Decatur
|5-AAAAA
|8-3
|55.33
|43.69
|245 [50]
|18.68
|5.79
|147 [22]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5-AAAAA
|6-5
|55.32
|46.42
|209 [42]
|17.76
|4.89
|148 [18]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|7-5
|55.12
|48.44
|181 [17]
|18.06
|5.39
|149 [23]
|Ola
|4-AAAAA
|5-6
|55.09
|55.18
|100 [13]
|17.97
|5.33
|150 [31]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|5-5
|54.89
|56.04
|96 [33]
|18.09
|5.65
|151 [8]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|4-A Private
|8-3
|54.68
|41.80
|275 [15]
|14.28
|2.04
|152 [24]
|Union Grove
|4-AAAAA
|6-5
|54.65
|52.41
|128 [24]
|17.63
|5.42
|153 [25]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAA
|2-9
|54.32
|70.81
|19 [1]
|19.18
|7.31
|154 [32]
|Evans
|3-AAAAAA
|9-3
|54.30
|42.83
|258 [53]
|17.84
|5.98
|155 [26]
|Lithia Springs
|6-AAAAA
|5-7
|53.88
|54.35
|108 [16]
|19.63
|8.20
|156 [19]
|Mays
|6-AAAA
|3-7
|53.82
|64.12
|45 [1]
|18.15
|6.78
|157 [33]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAAA
|4-6
|53.70
|58.28
|79 [25]
|15.91
|4.67
|158 [13]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|11-1
|53.26
|30.34
|385 [47]
|20.07
|9.26
|159 [20]
|West Laurens
|4-AAAA
|5-6
|53.01
|53.03
|123 [16]
|14.73
|4.17
|160 [9]
|Darlington
|7-A Private
|11-1
|52.87
|35.65
|340 [30]
|16.97
|6.55
|161 [14]
|Lamar County
|3-AA
|6-4
|52.58
|43.90
|242 [18]
|16.33
|6.20
|162 [19]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|5-6
|52.31
|50.11
|156 [8]
|16.92
|7.06
|163 [20]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|7-4
|52.09
|46.73
|205 [26]
|18.16
|8.51
|164 [10]
|Tattnall Square
|1-A Private
|9-2
|51.87
|37.83
|321 [26]
|17.29
|7.87
|165 [21]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|8-4
|51.83
|42.66
|261 [39]
|13.41
|4.02
|166 [27]
|Stockbridge
|4-AAAAA
|5-5
|51.79
|51.74
|138 [30]
|13.83
|4.49
|167 [6]
|Turner County
|2-A Public
|6-6
|51.67
|49.52
|161 [2]
|18.10
|8.88
|168 [34]
|Statesboro
|2-AAAAAA
|5-5
|51.55
|50.64
|150 [46]
|14.68
|5.57
|169 [11]
|Wesleyan
|5-A Private
|8-4
|51.50
|41.98
|272 [14]
|12.89
|3.84
|170 [28]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|5-6
|51.50
|53.89
|111 [19]
|16.68
|7.62
|171 [35]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|6-4
|51.13
|47.43
|197 [52]
|17.48
|8.80
|172 [22]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|6-4
|51.10
|42.62
|263 [40]
|21.73
|13.08
|173 [23]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|3-7
|50.94
|58.90
|76 [7]
|16.61
|8.11
|174 [24]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|6-4
|50.83
|40.23
|299 [44]
|16.39
|8.01
|175 [21]
|North Hall
|7-AAA
|6-5
|50.54
|47.32
|199 [23]
|16.05
|7.96
|176 [36]
|Dalton
|5-AAAAAA
|2-8
|50.51
|61.67
|60 [14]
|19.83
|11.77
|177 [25]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|5-4
|50.48
|51.18
|144 [20]
|14.67
|6.64
|178 [22]
|Sonoraville
|6-AAA
|6-4
|50.44
|43.31
|255 [39]
|15.46
|7.47
|179 [23]
|North Murray
|6-AAA
|7-4
|50.33
|44.08
|241 [33]
|18.10
|10.22
|180 [15]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|10-2
|49.88
|30.21
|386 [48]
|14.14
|6.71
|181 [7]
|Manchester
|5-A Public
|7-4
|49.79
|39.69
|309 [14]
|13.56
|6.22
|182 [26]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|4-5
|49.59
|53.03
|124 [17]
|14.46
|7.31
|183 [8]
|Bowdon
|6-A Public
|10-2
|49.57
|33.55
|362 [36]
|14.03
|6.90
|184 [16]
|Cook
|1-AA
|5-6
|49.55
|51.49
|140 [4]
|17.59
|10.49
|185 [29]
|New Manchester
|6-AAAAA
|5-5
|49.07
|51.81
|137 [29]
|12.55
|5.93
|186 [27]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|8-4
|49.05
|39.61
|310 [45]
|17.45
|10.85
|187 [24]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAA
|10-2
|48.47
|30.12
|387 [56]
|13.55
|7.52
|188 [36]
|Peachtree Ridge
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|48.42
|65.96
|36 [26]
|10.10
|4.13
|189 [17]
|Heard County
|5-AA
|6-6
|48.41
|51.14
|146 [5]
|13.03
|7.07
|190 [37]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAAA
|2-9
|48.36
|61.85
|58 [13]
|13.44
|7.54
|191 [9]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Public
|9-3
|48.26
|41.59
|280 [10]
|14.58
|8.76
|192 [25]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|5-5
|48.13
|47.96
|188 [19]
|14.04
|8.36
|193 [10]
|Chattahoochee County
|5-A Public
|7-3
|48.09
|30.42
|383 [40]
|12.56
|6.92
|194 [37]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-6
|48.01
|53.38
|119 [39]
|12.60
|7.04
|195 [12]
|Stratford Academy
|1-A Private
|7-4
|47.98
|39.82
|305 [22]
|13.37
|7.83
|196 [30]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAA
|5-6
|47.96
|44.93
|226 [46]
|13.78
|8.27
|197 [13]
|Brookstone
|4-A Private
|7-4
|47.85
|42.20
|270 [13]
|14.69
|9.29
|198 [38]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|3-7
|47.80
|56.26
|94 [31]
|14.32
|8.96
|199 [31]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4-AAAAA
|4-6
|47.79
|52.54
|126 [23]
|11.59
|6.25
|200 [18]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|9-3
|47.65
|32.67
|366 [39]
|10.42
|5.22
|201 [19]
|Lovett
|6-AA
|8-4
|47.62
|32.32
|370 [40]
|11.49
|6.32
|202 [39]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3-AAAAAA
|4-7
|47.53
|49.07
|169 [47]
|12.24
|7.15
|203 [11]
|Clinch County
|2-A Public
|3-7
|47.45
|54.61
|104 [1]
|15.00
|9.99
|204 [14]
|Whitefield Academy
|2-A Private
|6-5
|47.36
|46.31
|211 [5]
|12.29
|7.38
|205 [32]
|Eagle's Landing
|4-AAAAA
|3-7
|47.27
|52.12
|133 [28]
|12.83
|8.01
|206 [40]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|3-7
|47.23
|57.99
|81 [27]
|14.49
|9.71
|207 [20]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|4-6
|47.12
|49.43
|164 [8]
|15.75
|11.07
|208 [12]
|Dublin
|4-A Public
|6-5
|46.96
|42.18
|271 [8]
|16.04
|11.53
|209 [28]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|5-6
|46.94
|47.52
|195 [26]
|14.31
|9.82
|210 [29]
|Hardaway
|2-AAAA
|5-5
|46.93
|44.71
|231 [35]
|13.06
|8.57
|211 [13]
|Charlton County
|2-A Public
|7-4
|46.92
|44.27
|237 [6]
|13.09
|8.62
|212 [33]
|Chamblee
|5-AAAAA †
|9-1
|46.89
|16.23
|434 [58]
|16.97
|12.53
|213 [14]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Public
|9-3
|46.87
|36.92
|330 [22]
|11.88
|7.46
|214 [41]
|Centennial
|7-AAAAAA
|1-9
|46.63
|65.26
|38 [7]
|14.62
|10.44
|215 [21]
|Columbia
|6-AA
|8-4
|46.37
|35.00
|346 [32]
|12.64
|8.72
|216 [15]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Public
|9-3
|46.29
|33.83
|358 [33]
|16.44
|12.59
|217 [15]
|Athens Academy
|8-A Private
|8-4
|45.94
|43.44
|252 [10]
|13.89
|10.41
|218 [16]
|Montgomery County
|4-A Public
|8-3
|45.80
|32.63
|367 [37]
|13.66
|10.30
|219 [34]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|4-6
|45.62
|47.77
|191 [39]
|13.61
|10.43
|220 [17]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Public
|8-4
|45.60
|37.27
|327 [20]
|13.93
|10.78
|221 [38]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|45.58
|60.32
|68 [37]
|11.95
|8.82
|222 [26]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|4-6
|45.26
|49.07
|168 [12]
|14.16
|11.35
|223 [1]
|Brentwood School
|GISA 1-AA
|9-1
|45.24
|19.76
|426 [2]
|17.45
|14.65
|224 [39]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|45.24
|47.14
|201 [41]
|10.13
|7.34
|225 [22]
|Jefferson County
|4-AA
|6-5
|45.17
|38.86
|317 [28]
|11.89
|9.17
|226 [27]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5-AAA
|4-7
|45.15
|48.61
|177 [16]
|12.37
|9.67
|227 [42]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-8
|45.13
|59.62
|70 [21]
|12.81
|10.13
|228 [23]
|Early County
|1-AA
|4-6
|45.10
|49.48
|162 [7]
|12.14
|9.49
|229 [18]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Public
|6-5-1
|44.82
|39.83
|304 [13]
|10.41
|8.04
|230 [30]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|6-4
|44.71
|43.88
|243 [37]
|11.08
|8.82
|231 [19]
|Warren County
|7-A Public
|9-3
|44.62
|24.10
|419 [53]
|12.38
|10.20
|232 [20]
|Trion
|6-A Public
|10-2
|44.57
|26.57
|409 [48]
|14.28
|12.16
|233 [16]
|Savannah Christian
|3-A Private
|5-6
|44.50
|44.56
|233 [6]
|12.41
|10.36
|234 [17]
|Mount Vernon
|5-A Private
|7-5
|44.47
|41.30
|286 [17]
|10.82
|8.81
|235 [31]
|Fayette County
|5-AAAA
|6-5
|44.39
|34.93
|348 [49]
|13.08
|11.14
|236 [40]
|Etowah
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|44.19
|67.34
|27 [21]
|6.26
|4.51
|237 [35]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAA
|5-6
|44.06
|43.16
|256 [51]
|13.79
|12.18
|238 [28]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|5-6
|43.74
|46.92
|203 [25]
|12.72
|11.43
|239 [36]
|Greenbrier
|8-AAAAA
|4-6
|43.56
|42.77
|259 [52]
|15.58
|14.47
|240 [37]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAA
|3-6
|43.43
|55.44
|99 [12]
|12.75
|11.76
|241 [29]
|White County
|7-AAA
|4-7
|43.32
|48.24
|185 [18]
|12.15
|11.27
|242 [43]
|Lassiter
|6-AAAAAA
|4-6
|43.23
|51.24
|142 [43]
|13.41
|12.63
|243 [32]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|3-7
|43.12
|49.97
|157 [23]
|13.84
|13.16
|244 [44]
|Sprayberry
|6-AAAAAA
|3-5
|43.10
|48.10
|187 [50]
|13.48
|12.83
|245 [33]
|Monroe
|1-AAAA
|3-7
|43.02
|52.96
|125 [18]
|10.84
|10.26
|246 [2]
|Pinewood Christian
|GISA 2-AAA
|10-1
|42.93
|16.16
|435 [11]
|15.46
|14.98
|247 [24]
|Pace Academy
|6-AA
|5-5
|42.89
|41.76
|276 [21]
|11.44
|11.00
|248 [18]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A Private
|4-7
|42.71
|48.78
|174 [2]
|12.66
|12.40
|249 [25]
|Elbert County
|8-AA
|5-5
|42.63
|41.75
|277 [22]
|12.11
|11.93
|250 [30]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|4-6
|42.33
|41.82
|274 [42]
|10.06
|10.18
|251 [45]
|Grovetown
|3-AAAAAA
|3-8
|42.20
|53.43
|118 [38]
|11.97
|12.21
|252 [38]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|3-6
|41.84
|50.28
|152 [33]
|6.48
|7.08
|253 [39]
|Northgate
|2-AAAAA
|2-8
|41.82
|53.89
|112 [20]
|7.85
|8.48
|254 [26]
|Laney
|4-AA
|6-5
|41.78
|36.68
|334 [30]
|8.23
|8.91
|255 [27]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|4-6
|41.68
|46.08
|214 [14]
|9.06
|9.83
|256 [40]
|Northside (Columbus)
|2-AAAAA
|4-5
|41.61
|44.72
|230 [47]
|10.32
|11.16
|257 [34]
|Westside (Macon)
|4-AAAA
|4-6
|41.29
|45.74
|219 [30]
|10.93
|12.09
|258 [31]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|4-7
|41.07
|47.44
|196 [22]
|10.38
|11.76
|259 [35]
|Jenkins
|3-AAAA
|5-5
|40.94
|44.92
|227 [32]
|10.32
|11.82
|260 [21]
|Johnson County
|4-A Public
|6-4
|40.92
|37.47
|325 [19]
|9.03
|10.56
|261 [22]
|Georgia Military College
|7-A Public
|10-1
|40.79
|11.05
|441 [58]
|5.89
|7.55
|262 [36]
|Pickens
|7-AAAA
|4-5
|40.77
|39.30
|313 [47]
|9.50
|11.18
|263 [19]
|Aquinas
|3-A Private
|5-6
|40.64
|42.27
|269 [12]
|9.72
|11.53
|264 [41]
|Lithonia
|5-AAAAA
|4-7
|40.62
|50.46
|151 [32]
|8.63
|10.45
|265 [28]
|Bremen
|5-AA
|5-6
|40.42
|40.85
|293 [25]
|12.86
|14.89
|266 [37]
|Arabia Mountain
|6-AAAA
|3-7
|40.39
|49.01
|172 [24]
|7.09
|9.14
|267 [38]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|1-8
|40.00
|57.09
|89 [10]
|12.80
|15.26
|268 [20]
|Mount de Sales
|1-A Private
|5-6
|39.99
|40.07
|301 [21]
|8.89
|11.35
|269 [32]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|5-5
|39.78
|41.49
|282 [44]
|9.54
|12.21
|270 [33]
|Tattnall County
|1-AAA
|5-5
|39.70
|41.67
|279 [43]
|8.36
|11.11
|271 [39]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|3-6
|39.38
|44.90
|228 [33]
|11.49
|14.56
|272 [46]
|South Cobb
|6-AAAAAA
|4-6
|39.11
|48.60
|178 [48]
|12.20
|15.53
|273 [41]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|39.10
|39.87
|303 [44]
|11.19
|14.53
|274 [34]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|6-4
|39.07
|34.13
|355 [53]
|10.54
|13.92
|275 [42]
|McIntosh
|2-AAAAA
|2-8
|38.94
|52.31
|131 [26]
|11.73
|15.24
|276 [23]
|Dooly County
|4-A Public
|6-4
|38.83
|38.07
|320 [18]
|8.39
|12.01
|277 [40]
|Howard
|4-AAAA
|3-6
|38.67
|48.44
|182 [25]
|6.53
|10.31
|278 [29]
|Vidalia
|2-AA
|3-8
|38.28
|43.62
|247 [19]
|10.51
|14.67
|279 [47]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|2-8
|38.26
|59.17
|72 [23]
|12.11
|16.30
|280 [3]
|Westfield School
|GISA 4-AAA
|8-2
|38.15
|26.59
|408 [7]
|13.53
|17.83
|281 [24]
|Lanier County
|2-A Public
|3-7
|37.78
|40.23
|300 [12]
|11.07
|15.73
|282 [30]
|Pepperell
|7-AA
|5-6
|37.48
|34.97
|347 [33]
|9.94
|14.90
|283 [25]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Public
|5-5
|37.48
|34.52
|350 [31]
|8.86
|13.82
|284 [35]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|4-6
|37.42
|42.63
|262 [41]
|9.95
|14.98
|285 [26]
|Pelham
|1-A Public
|6-5
|37.38
|38.24
|319 [17]
|7.81
|12.88
|286 [41]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|5-5
|37.32
|34.59
|349 [50]
|8.44
|13.57
|287 [2]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GISA 4-AA
|11-1
|36.97
|9.56
|442 [10]
|6.25
|11.72
|288 [21]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Private
|7-5
|36.74
|37.67
|323 [27]
|11.36
|17.07
|289 [43]
|Maynard Jackson
|6-AAAAA
|3-8
|36.59
|47.75
|192 [40]
|6.46
|12.32
|290 [31]
|Toombs County
|2-AA
|4-6
|36.32
|40.23
|298 [26]
|5.83
|11.96
|291 [36]
|Salem
|5-AAA
|4-5
|36.30
|43.47
|250 [36]
|6.82
|12.97
|292 [37]
|Long County
|1-AAA
|5-6
|36.24
|40.49
|296 [46]
|10.97
|17.18
|293 [48]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAA
|1-9
|36.23
|62.58
|53 [11]
|5.81
|12.03
|294 [44]
|Wayne County
|1-AAAAA
|0-9
|36.21
|70.61
|22 [2]
|6.13
|12.36
|295 [38]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|4-6
|36.08
|37.68
|322 [48]
|6.51
|12.88
|296 [42]
|Columbus
|2-AAAA
|4-6
|36.03
|36.76
|333 [48]
|11.72
|18.13
|297 [27]
|Social Circle
|8-A Public
|6-5
|35.90
|33.74
|361 [35]
|7.71
|14.25
|298 [3]
|Terrell Academy
|GISA 2-AA
|10-1
|35.85
|11.48
|440 [9]
|11.00
|17.59
|299 [42]
|Woodstock
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-10
|35.83
|66.70
|31 [23]
|9.06
|15.68
|300 [22]
|Mount Paran Christian
|7-A Private
|6-5
|35.56
|32.60
|368 [31]
|7.33
|14.22
|301 [28]
|Commerce
|8-A Public
|6-5
|35.37
|35.20
|343 [29]
|6.94
|14.01
|302 [29]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Public
|5-4
|34.96
|36.14
|337 [25]
|7.93
|15.42
|303 [39]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AAA
|5-5
|34.83
|34.25
|353 [52]
|5.82
|13.43
|304 [45]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|1-9
|34.73
|58.78
|77 [8]
|11.58
|19.30
|305 [46]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAAA
|3-7
|34.27
|46.17
|213 [43]
|3.48
|11.66
|306 [32]
|Washington
|6-AA
|5-4
|34.26
|27.66
|404 [52]
|6.86
|15.04
|307 [33]
|East Laurens
|2-AA
|6-5
|34.12
|31.19
|379 [45]
|6.86
|15.19
|308 [40]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|3-7
|33.99
|47.91
|189 [20]
|10.00
|18.46
|309 [23]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Private
|4-7
|33.91
|37.20
|328 [28]
|7.38
|15.92
|310 [24]
|North Cobb Christian
|7-A Private
|3-8
|33.73
|43.64
|246 [8]
|4.98
|13.70
|311 [30]
|Greenville
|5-A Public
|6-4
|33.73
|28.72
|399 [43]
|7.72
|16.43
|312 [34]
|Dade County
|7-AA
|7-4
|33.41
|28.75
|398 [51]
|6.47
|15.51
|313 [41]
|East Jackson
|8-AAA
|3-7
|33.17
|43.41
|254 [38]
|5.40
|14.68
|314 [35]
|Chattooga
|7-AA
|5-5
|33.13
|33.81
|360 [36]
|8.29
|17.61
|315 [25]
|Hebron Christian
|5-A Private
|4-7
|32.58
|40.97
|291 [20]
|7.51
|17.38
|316 [42]
|Brantley County
|1-AAA
|3-8
|32.55
|44.27
|238 [32]
|4.98
|14.88
|317 [26]
|Landmark Christian
|2-A Private
|3-8
|32.54
|47.36
|198 [3]
|4.70
|14.61
|318 [43]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|4-6
|32.40
|40.81
|294 [42]
|2.87
|12.92
|319 [49]
|Wheeler
|6-AAAAAA
|1-9
|32.08
|52.07
|134 [40]
|3.17
|13.53
|320 [50]
|Chattahoochee
|7-AAAAAA
|1-9
|32.05
|60.53
|67 [19]
|4.20
|14.60
|321 [27]
|St. Francis
|6-A Private
|5-6
|31.95
|30.08
|388 [35]
|5.88
|16.38
|322 [36]
|Union County
|8-AA
|3-7
|31.73
|38.71
|318 [29]
|8.89
|19.61
|323 [47]
|Chapel Hill
|6-AAAAA
|2-8
|31.53
|42.44
|266 [53]
|7.65
|18.57
|324 [31]
|Terrell County
|1-A Public
|6-3
|31.50
|25.00
|415 [50]
|5.71
|16.65
|325 [32]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6-A Public
|7-4
|31.45
|24.89
|417 [51]
|8.30
|19.30
|326 [28]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Private
|5-6
|30.93
|30.41
|384 [34]
|6.22
|17.74
|327 [33]
|Telfair County
|4-A Public
|2-7
|30.55
|39.28
|314 [15]
|5.62
|17.52
|328 [44]
|Rutland
|4-AAAA
|1-8
|30.33
|50.18
|153 [22]
|3.84
|15.97
|329 [37]
|Temple
|5-AA
|1-7
|30.28
|44.10
|240 [17]
|6.30
|18.46
|330 [43]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|3-7
|30.12
|40.86
|292 [45]
|8.97
|21.30
|331 [44]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AAA
|1-9
|29.68
|50.78
|149 [5]
|0.49
|13.26
|332 [34]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Public
|3-6
|29.62
|43.47
|251 [7]
|4.02
|16.84
|333 [45]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|4-6
|29.27
|35.58
|341 [51]
|2.75
|15.93
|334 [48]
|M.L. King
|5-AAAAA
|2-8
|29.24
|46.84
|204 [41]
|3.81
|17.02
|335 [38]
|Model
|7-AA
|3-7
|29.19
|35.19
|344 [31]
|3.32
|16.58
|336 [46]
|Sumter County
|2-AAA
|1-8
|29.15
|49.58
|160 [10]
|6.43
|19.73
|337 [29]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Private
|4-6
|28.70
|31.42
|377 [32]
|4.03
|17.78
|338 [51]
|Bradwell Institute
|2-AAAAAA
|0-9
|28.46
|53.48
|117 [37]
|2.84
|16.82
|339 [52]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3-AAAAAA
|1-9
|28.38
|48.53
|180 [49]
|3.37
|17.43
|340 [35]
|Screven County
|3-A Public
|3-8
|28.16
|37.12
|329 [21]
|2.56
|16.85
|341 [1]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GAPPS 2-AA
|8-2
|28.03
|0.71
|454 [6]
|2.63
|17.04
|342 [49]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAA
|2-7
|27.74
|54.96
|102 [14]
|4.61
|19.32
|343 [39]
|Oglethorpe County
|4-AA
|3-7
|27.66
|31.65
|375 [44]
|4.59
|19.38
|344 [43]
|Dunwoody
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|27.46
|41.32
|284 [42]
|3.78
|18.77
|345 [4]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GISA 3-AAA
|5-5
|27.23
|27.58
|405 [5]
|3.57
|18.78
|346 [5]
|Frederica Academy
|GISA 2-AAA
|5-5
|27.09
|24.04
|420 [10]
|3.88
|19.24
|347 [30]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1-A Private
|3-7
|27.07
|39.55
|312 [25]
|3.51
|18.88
|348 [6]
|Brookwood School
|GISA 3-AAA
|5-6
|26.97
|26.23
|410 [8]
|5.85
|21.33
|349 [36]
|Gordon Lee
|6-A Public
|5-6
|26.86
|27.90
|402 [45]
|1.85
|17.43
|350 [37]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Public
|3-6
|26.64
|36.10
|338 [26]
|2.90
|18.71
|351 [47]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|3-7
|25.83
|46.25
|212 [28]
|0.05
|16.67
|352 [53]
|Osborne
|6-AAAAAA
|1-8
|25.67
|42.60
|264 [54]
|-0.32
|16.46
|353 [48]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|1-8
|25.62
|46.45
|208 [27]
|-1.54
|15.29
|354 [40]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|2-8
|25.03
|39.75
|308 [27]
|0.52
|17.94
|355 [50]
|Locust Grove
|4-AAAAA
|0-10
|24.99
|53.09
|122 [22]
|0.99
|18.45
|356 [51]
|Midtown
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|24.97
|44.39
|235 [48]
|1.70
|19.18
|357 [44]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|24.65
|40.34
|297 [43]
|-0.56
|17.24
|358 [45]
|Shaw
|2-AAAA
|2-6
|24.46
|41.26
|287 [41]
|1.67
|19.65
|359 [38]
|Taylor County
|5-A Public
|3-6
|23.96
|33.83
|359 [34]
|3.46
|21.95
|360 [49]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|2-8
|23.82
|39.97
|302 [47]
|2.87
|21.50
|361 [41]
|Southwest
|3-AA
|1-7
|23.69
|48.55
|179 [10]
|4.41
|23.17
|362 [39]
|Treutlen
|4-A Public
|2-7
|23.45
|35.36
|342 [28]
|0.88
|19.87
|363 [7]
|Bulloch Academy
|GISA 2-AAA
|5-7
|23.43
|28.95
|395 [4]
|0.94
|19.95
|364 [40]
|Seminole County
|1-A Public
|3-8
|23.39
|39.04
|315 [16]
|-0.94
|18.11
|365 [41]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Public
|2-8
|23.30
|35.82
|339 [27]
|2.18
|21.33
|366 [31]
|Providence Christian
|5-A Private
|2-8
|23.06
|39.75
|307 [24]
|5.76
|25.15
|367 [4]
|Gatewood School
|GISA 1-AA
|5-6
|22.92
|25.67
|413 [1]
|0.26
|19.79
|368 [5]
|Briarwood Academy
|GISA 4-AA
|7-5
|22.78
|19.53
|427 [3]
|-0.08
|19.59
|369 [52]
|Stone Mountain
|5-AAAAA
|4-6
|22.48
|30.45
|382 [56]
|1.29
|21.25
|370 [53]
|Tri-Cities
|3-AAAAA
|1-8
|22.44
|48.76
|175 [37]
|-1.17
|18.84
|371 [42]
|Josey
|4-AA
|2-7
|22.39
|31.84
|374 [43]
|1.93
|21.99
|372 [42]
|Claxton
|3-A Public
|2-8
|22.26
|44.59
|232 [5]
|-0.45
|19.73
|373 [43]
|Armuchee
|6-A Public
|5-4
|22.09
|24.28
|418 [52]
|-0.73
|19.63
|374 [46]
|Ridgeland
|7-AAAA
|1-9
|22.01
|51.28
|141 [19]
|2.23
|22.66
|375 [44]
|ACE Charter
|7-A Public
|4-5
|22.00
|28.93
|396 [42]
|3.59
|24.04
|376 [47]
|Spencer
|2-AAAA
|2-7
|21.93
|39.58
|311 [46]
|2.48
|23.00
|377 [50]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|1-9
|21.52
|49.02
|171 [14]
|3.78
|24.72
|378 [51]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|1-9
|21.45
|45.46
|221 [30]
|0.06
|21.06
|379 [6]
|Piedmont Academy
|GISA 1-AA
|9-3
|21.35
|4.25
|447 [12]
|2.93
|24.03
|380 [54]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-8
|21.30
|42.51
|265 [55]
|2.68
|23.83
|381 [45]
|Miller County
|1-A Public
|4-5
|20.92
|21.19
|425 [56]
|-1.57
|19.95
|382 [46]
|Greene County
|8-A Public
|4-6
|20.61
|28.04
|400 [44]
|1.46
|23.31
|383 [43]
|Towers
|6-AA
|3-7
|20.57
|33.13
|364 [38]
|2.69
|24.57
|384 [32]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|4-A Private
|0-9
|20.10
|46.60
|207 [4]
|0.14
|22.49
|385 [52]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-8
|19.75
|37.41
|326 [49]
|-0.11
|22.59
|386 [8]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA 4-AAA
|7-5
|19.70
|14.84
|437 [12]
|0.15
|22.90
|387 [47]
|Towns County
|8-A Public
|4-6
|19.43
|22.69
|424 [55]
|2.22
|25.24
|388 [7]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA 4-AA
|5-6
|18.99
|18.46
|431 [5]
|-1.45
|22.01
|389 [54]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|1-9
|18.79
|41.90
|273 [54]
|-2.59
|21.06
|390 [9]
|Southland Academy
|GISA 3-AAA
|4-7
|18.72
|25.36
|414 [9]
|-2.79
|20.94
|391 [2]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS 1-AA
|9-2
|18.32
|4.67
|446 [2]
|-0.36
|23.77
|392 [55]
|Morrow
|4-AAAAAA
|1-9
|17.76
|51.20
|143 [44]
|1.01
|25.70
|393 [48]
|Marion County
|5-A Public
|1-8
|17.37
|41.68
|278 [9]
|-5.82
|19.26
|394 [55]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-9
|17.28
|45.39
|222 [45]
|-1.75
|23.42
|395 [49]
|Crawford County
|7-A Public
|3-7
|17.09
|27.87
|403 [46]
|-0.94
|24.41
|396 [50]
|Bryan County
|3-A Public
|3-7
|16.87
|32.09
|371 [39]
|-1.68
|23.90
|397 [33]
|George Walton Academy
|8-A Private
|2-9
|16.64
|42.39
|267 [11]
|-0.17
|25.64
|398 [10]
|Valwood School
|GISA 3-AAA
|3-9
|16.33
|29.36
|392 [3]
|-1.31
|24.81
|399 [53]
|Murray County
|6-AAA
|1-9
|16.31
|42.85
|257 [40]
|-0.04
|26.10
|400 [54]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-9
|14.86
|43.44
|253 [37]
|-4.96
|22.63
|401 [55]
|Redan
|5-AAA
|2-8
|14.68
|36.83
|331 [50]
|-4.11
|23.66
|402 [48]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|1-9
|14.23
|44.44
|234 [36]
|5.78
|34.00
|403 [44]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|2-8
|13.96
|34.08
|356 [35]
|-2.32
|26.16
|404 [45]
|Jasper County
|3-AA
|0-10
|13.82
|47.90
|190 [12]
|-4.41
|24.22
|405 [56]
|Northview
|5-AAAAA
|2-8
|13.66
|39.02
|316 [55]
|1.46
|30.25
|406 [46]
|Bacon County
|2-AA
|0-9
|13.42
|41.06
|290 [24]
|0.14
|29.17
|407 [3]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS 1-AA
|8-2
|12.99
|-0.11
|455 [7]
|-3.28
|26.17
|408 [34]
|Strong Rock Christian
|1-A Private
|0-9
|12.77
|43.51
|249 [9]
|-0.38
|29.30
|409 [51]
|Hancock Central
|7-A Public
|2-6
|12.53
|23.80
|421 [54]
|-5.08
|24.83
|410 [8]
|Augusta Prep
|GISA 4-AA
|4-7
|10.81
|14.58
|438 [8]
|-3.27
|28.36
|411 [49]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA †
|2-8
|10.17
|29.98
|389 [53]
|-2.99
|29.29
|412 [56]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|3-7
|9.95
|25.91
|412 [56]
|-6.23
|26.27
|413 [11]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA 2-AAA
|1-8
|9.54
|29.86
|390 [2]
|-3.21
|29.70
|414 [52]
|Portal
|3-A Public
|0-10
|9.30
|36.38
|335 [24]
|-4.37
|28.78
|415 [35]
|Loganville Christian
|8-A Private
|0-9
|8.55
|41.36
|283 [16]
|-8.57
|25.33
|416 [53]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-A Public
|1-8
|7.72
|32.43
|369 [38]
|-5.52
|29.21
|417 [36]
|Lakeview Academy
|6-A Private
|1-8
|7.57
|28.88
|397 [36]
|-6.78
|28.09
|418 [9]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GISA 2-AA
|4-6
|6.15
|15.52
|436 [7]
|-4.83
|31.47
|419 [50]
|Kendrick
|2-AAAA
|0-9
|5.47
|46.64
|206 [28]
|-10.55
|26.43
|420 [56]
|East Forsyth
|7-AAA †
|2-8
|5.39
|24.96
|416 [57]
|-9.01
|28.04
|421 [4]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS 1-AA
|7-4
|4.61
|3.93
|448 [3]
|-6.56
|31.28
|422 [47]
|Coosa
|7-AA
|1-9
|4.46
|32.04
|372 [41]
|-11.89
|26.10
|423 [54]
|Wilkinson County
|7-A Public
|2-7
|3.90
|25.97
|411 [49]
|-10.02
|28.53
|424 [55]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Public
|1-8
|3.72
|29.68
|391 [41]
|-11.57
|27.16
|425 [48]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-7
|3.33
|31.11
|380 [46]
|-8.73
|30.38
|426 [56]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Public †
|6-4
|2.35
|-2.64
|457 [61]
|-9.57
|30.52
|427 [51]
|North Clayton
|5-AAAA
|1-9
|2.27
|34.16
|354 [51]
|-12.57
|27.61
|428 [12]
|St. Andrew's School
|GISA 2-AAA
|4-4
|1.90
|12.93
|439 [13]
|-11.32
|29.22
|429 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GISA 6-AA
|5-4
|1.75
|-0.35
|456 [14]
|-9.08
|31.62
|430 [49]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|1-8
|1.10
|32.00
|373 [42]
|-11.50
|29.85
|431 [57]
|Savannah
|3-AAA
|2-7
|0.81
|22.80
|423 [58]
|-11.50
|30.14
|432 [1]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS 2-A
|6-4
|0.80
|-5.50
|460 [2]
|-12.24
|29.41
|433 [57]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAAA
|0-10
|0.73
|44.21
|239 [49]
|-9.70
|32.02
|434 [5]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS 1-AA
|3-7
|-0.32
|8.24
|444 [1]
|-10.07
|32.70
|435 [2]
|Harvester Christian
|GAPPS 2-A
|7-3
|-0.84
|-8.22
|462 [4]
|-10.27
|33.02
|436 [37]
|Walker
|7-A Private
|1-9
|-1.42
|28.00
|401 [37]
|-7.25
|36.62
|437 [50]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-10
|-2.15
|29.09
|394 [50]
|-8.83
|35.77
|438 [52]
|Jordan
|2-AAAA
|0-3
|-3.53
|31.48
|376 [52]
|-13.45
|32.53
|439 [57]
|Central (Talbotton)
|5-A Public
|0-9
|-4.18
|41.55
|281 [11]
|-10.18
|36.45
|440 [13]
|Creekside Christian
|GISA 4-AAA
|0-8
|-4.53
|30.81
|381 [1]
|-10.68
|36.31
|441 [58]
|Twiggs County
|7-A Public
|1-9
|-4.89
|19.17
|429 [57]
|-9.55
|37.78
|442 [11]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA 2-AA
|2-10
|-5.84
|18.93
|430 [4]
|-9.97
|38.32
|443 [59]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Public †
|1-8
|-5.92
|27.18
|407 [47]
|-12.22
|36.14
|444 [58]
|Clarkston
|5-AAAAA †
|2-3
|-5.94
|17.79
|433 [57]
|-15.51
|32.87
|445 [53]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-9
|-6.89
|42.70
|260 [38]
|-14.50
|34.84
|446 [51]
|Riverside Military Academy
|8-AA
|1-6
|-6.94
|23.68
|422 [53]
|-12.54
|36.84
|447 [52]
|McNair
|6-AA
|0-8
|-7.23
|33.15
|363 [37]
|-19.64
|30.04
|448 [12]
|John Hancock Academy
|GISA 6-AA
|3-8
|-7.81
|4.93
|445 [11]
|-14.74
|35.51
|449 [60]
|Glascock County
|7-A Public †
|2-7
|-7.81
|8.81
|443 [59]
|-12.87
|37.39
|450 [45]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-10
|-8.16
|37.55
|324 [45]
|-13.47
|37.14
|451 [53]
|Butler
|4-AA
|0-10
|-8.26
|34.33
|351 [34]
|-16.93
|33.77
|452 [6]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS 2-AA
|3-7
|-9.30
|0.81
|453 [5]
|-14.51
|37.23
|453 [58]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-6
|-9.36
|32.75
|365 [55]
|-17.50
|34.31
|454 [3]
|Flint River Academy
|GAPPS 1-A
|3-6
|-9.92
|-5.49
|459 [1]
|-15.44
|36.93
|455 [54]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|0-9
|-16.13
|19.18
|428 [54]
|-16.03
|42.55
|456 [4]
|Central Christian
|GAPPS 1-A
|3-7
|-16.79
|-6.57
|461 [3]
|-18.53
|40.72
|457 [61]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Public †
|2-4
|-20.37
|2.97
|450 [60]
|-15.77
|47.05
|458 [13]
|Memorial Day
|GISA 2-AA
|0-11
|-22.96
|18.20
|432 [6]
|-17.15
|48.26
|459 [14]
|Fullington Academy
|GISA 6-AA
|1-8
|-27.97
|1.24
|452 [13]
|-24.93
|45.49
|460 [7]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS 2-AA
|0-9
|-31.10
|2.00
|451 [4]
|-21.24
|52.31
|461 [62]
|GSIC
|7-A Public †
|0-2
|-47.14
|-3.50
|458 [62]
|-31.58
|58.01
|462 [59]
|Cross Keys
|5-AAAAA †
|0-6
|-57.87
|3.23
|449 [59]
|-42.10
|58.22
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|8-AAAAAAA
|5
|89.87
|79.10
|2
|3-AAAAAAA
|6
|81.77
|76.05
|3
|4-AAAAAAA
|5
|80.82
|75.80
|4
|1-AAAAAA
|3
|79.05
|74.85
|5
|1-AAAAA
|5
|78.78
|68.71
|6
|1-AAAAAAA
|4
|77.79
|73.83
|7
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|72.83
|62.90
|8
|6-AAAAAAA
|7
|70.99
|66.63
|9
|7-AAAAA
|6
|70.88
|58.23
|10
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|70.34
|60.60
|11
|7-AAAAAA
|8
|69.60
|62.43
|12
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|69.33
|64.73
|13
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|68.26
|61.70
|14
|3-AAAA
|4
|68.04
|54.49
|15
|4-A Private
|4
|65.75
|52.92
|16
|3-AAAAA
|8
|64.47
|53.45
|17
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|63.22
|57.19
|18
|1-AAAA
|6
|63.00
|57.39
|19
|8-AAA
|6
|62.67
|54.10
|20
|8-AAAA
|7
|61.89
|52.80
|21
|1-AA
|6
|61.64
|54.67
|22
|1-AAA
|5
|60.05
|50.66
|23
|4-AAAA
|7
|59.54
|51.91
|24
|2-A Private
|3
|59.40
|50.87
|25
|6-AAAA
|7
|57.96
|45.92
|26
|4-AAAAA
|8
|57.78
|51.23
|27
|3-A Private
|4
|57.62
|50.27
|28
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|56.97
|51.01
|29
|2-AAAAA
|7
|56.93
|51.67
|30
|3-AA
|7
|56.04
|47.64
|31
|2-AAA
|8
|55.58
|47.66
|32
|2-A Public
|7
|55.51
|49.26
|33
|5-AAA
|8
|55.37
|45.83
|34
|6-AAAAAA
|9
|54.27
|47.55
|35
|4-AAA
|7
|53.57
|43.52
|36
|5-AA
|5
|52.75
|47.36
|37
|6-AAA
|9
|52.74
|44.94
|38
|7-AAAA
|6
|51.32
|46.59
|39
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|50.75
|38.35
|40
|8-AAAAA
|8
|50.13
|42.22
|41
|5-A Private
|5
|49.61
|42.64
|42
|2-AA
|6
|49.20
|40.81
|43
|2-AAAA
|9
|48.71
|36.14
|44
|8-A Private
|5
|47.86
|36.10
|45
|3-AAAAAA
|6
|47.49
|41.44
|46
|8-AA
|5
|47.43
|33.72
|47
|5-A Public
|8
|47.43
|36.75
|48
|1-A Private
|6
|46.83
|39.51
|49
|6-AAAAA
|7
|46.66
|39.27
|50
|7-AAA
|7
|45.91
|41.97
|51
|5-AAAA
|7
|44.69
|33.26
|52
|3-A Public
|8
|43.44
|33.29
|53
|GISA 4-AAA
|4
|43.02
|29.82
|54
|5-AAAAA
|7
|42.72
|41.03
|55
|6-A Private
|5
|41.81
|32.40
|56
|4-A Public
|9
|41.77
|37.28
|57
|4-AA
|8
|39.97
|29.67
|58
|7-A Private
|5
|39.04
|30.93
|59
|6-AA
|9
|38.13
|28.09
|60
|6-A Public
|6
|37.44
|30.38
|61
|GISA 1-AA
|3
|36.13
|29.84
|62
|8-A Public
|6
|35.46
|33.87
|63
|7-AA
|7
|34.67
|26.49
|64
|3-AAA
|7
|33.55
|24.24
|65
|GISA 2-AAA
|5
|28.57
|20.98
|66
|GISA 4-AA
|4
|27.43
|22.39
|67
|1-A Public
|6
|26.06
|25.31
|68
|GISA 3-AAA
|4
|25.19
|22.31
|69
|7-A Public
|7
|21.56
|19.44
|70
|GISA 2-AA
|4
|14.41
|3.30
|71
|GAPPS 1-AA
|4
|12.51
|8.90
|72
|GAPPS 2-AA
|3
|8.54
|-4.12
|73
|GAPPS 2-A
|2
|1.40
|-0.02
|74
|GISA 6-AA
|3
|-5.46
|-11.34
|75
|GAPPS 1-A
|2
|-11.65
|-13.36
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|09/10
|First Presbyterian
|Aquinas
|2 - 27
|15.71
|86.9%
|0.143
|08/20
|South Paulding
|Hiram
|43 - 42
|32.88
|98.1%
|0.152
|10/15
|Pinewood Christian
|Memorial Day
|37 - 27
|66.89
|100.0%
|0.156
|10/08
|Kennesaw Mountain
|South Cobb
|15 - 17
|24.92
|95.3%
|0.177
|09/17
|Brookwood
|North Paulding
|33 - 35
|21.83
|93.3%
|0.213
|09/10
|Central Fellowship Christian
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|20 - 21
|22.89
|94.1%
|0.218
|09/24
|Turner County
|Atkinson County
|28 - 30
|21.04
|92.7%
|0.224
|09/10
|Westside (Macon)
|Rockdale County
|29 - 31
|21.00
|92.6%
|0.224
|09/24
|Hardaway
|Spencer
|13 - 12
|25.00
|95.3%
|0.231
|10/01
|Georgia Military College
|Wilkinson County
|12 - 6
|35.89
|98.7%
|0.240
|10/01
|Perry
|Spalding
|26 - 31
|16.38
|87.8%
|0.245
|09/10
|Walton
|West Forsyth
|35 - 51
|11.18
|79.4%
|0.245
|09/17
|Upson-Lee
|Pike County
|33 - 45
|12.28
|81.5%
|0.246
|10/01
|Villa Rica
|Chapel Hill
|24 - 20
|29.55
|97.2%
|0.250
|09/03
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|McDonough
|6 - 19
|11.48
|80.0%
|0.254
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|96.01
|10/29
|Collins Hill
|Mill Creek
|40 - 10
|16.01
|87.3%
|94.87
|08/20
|Buford
|North Cobb
|35 - 27
|3.32
|59.9%
|91.45
|11/26
|Mill Creek
|Milton
|-
|2.63
|57.9%
|91.09
|08/21
|Collins Hill
|Brookwood
|36 - 10
|20.50
|92.2%
|90.92
|08/27
|North Cobb
|Milton
|40 - 21
|4.20
|62.4%
|90.26
|11/26
|Buford
|Lee County
|-
|8.87
|74.5%
|89.65
|11/19
|Warner Robins
|Cartersville
|24 - 17
|3.09
|59.2%
|88.85
|09/24
|Warner Robins
|Lee County
|56 - 30
|5.50
|66.0%
|88.35
|10/15
|Warner Robins
|Ware County
|21 - 29
|4.88
|64.3%
|87.87
|09/24
|Benedictine
|Ware County
|49 - 42
|8.95
|74.6%
|87.78
|10/15
|North Cobb
|Walton
|51 - 29
|6.83
|69.5%
|86.62
|09/03
|Brookwood
|Walton
|-
|5.81
|66.8%
|86.62
|11/26
|Brookwood
|Walton
|-
|5.81
|66.8%
|86.31
|10/22
|Milton
|Roswell
|44 - 34
|4.75
|63.9%
|85.89
|11/19
|North Cobb
|Roswell
|43 - 46
|9.95
|76.9%
