Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 7

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Newton Walton Walton Mill Creek Newton Colquitt County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Westlake Walton Grayson Mill Creek Parkview Westlake Lambert Walton Grayson McEachern North Gwinnett Mill Creek Reg 4, #3 0 82.82 4-1 Parkview Reg 1, #2 0 70.19 4-2 Valdosta Reg 3, #4 0 64.91 5-0 North Paulding Reg 2, #1 0 93.75 5-1 Westlake Reg 7, #3 0 73.97 6-0 Peachtree Ridge Reg 6, #2 0 78.64 5-0 Lambert Reg 8, #4 0 64.85 2-3 Mountain View Reg 5, #1 0 101.22 4-0 Walton Reg 1, #3 0 68.23 5-1 Camden County Reg 4, #2 0 86.29 4-1 Grayson Reg 2, #4 0 51.44 2-4 Pebblebrook Reg 3, #1 0 73.29 2-4 McEachern Reg 6, #3 0 68.68 4-1 West Forsyth Reg 7, #2 0 76.74 4-2 North Gwinnett Reg 5, #4 0 57.39 5-0 Osborne Reg 8, #1 0 96.25 5-0 Mill Creek Buford Newton North Cobb Colquitt County Buford Norcross East Coweta Newton North Cobb Milton Carrollton Colquitt County Reg 5, #3 0 63.80 4-1 Wheeler Reg 8, #2 0 95.49 5-0 Buford Reg 6, #4 0 55.37 2-3 Denmark Reg 7, #1 0 79.85 4-1 Norcross Reg 2, #3 0 77.96 5-1 East Coweta Reg 3, #2 0 67.22 6-0 Harrison Reg 1, #4 0 64.02 4-2 Richmond Hill Reg 4, #1 1 101.61 5-0 Newton Reg 8, #3 0 67.83 1-4 Collins Hill Reg 5, #2 0 85.03 3-2 North Cobb Reg 7, #4 0 49.00 4-1 Duluth Reg 6, #1 0 81.53 3-2 Milton Reg 3, #3 0 66.49 1-5 Marietta Reg 2, #2 0 86.16 5-1 Carrollton Reg 4, #4 0 69.06 2-3 Archer Reg 1, #1 0 91.15 5-0 Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Newton 4-AAAAAAA 5-0 101.61 999,924 4.16 937,473 693,118 542,390 337,753 1.96 Walton 5-AAAAAAA 4-0 101.22 999,998 4.18 943,940 740,658 501,376 308,581 2.24 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 5-0 96.25 999,983 3.72 897,733 555,975 284,969 127,811 6.82 Buford 8-AAAAAAA 5-0 95.49 999,965 3.64 884,970 518,147 259,147 108,994 8.17 Westlake 2-AAAAAAA 5-1 93.75 999,993 3.16 723,260 317,529 141,157 53,718 17.62 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 5-0 91.15 999,885 3.09 623,490 426,569 135,848 40,897 23.45 Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 4-1 86.29 984,249 2.58 568,820 140,241 33,250 6,346 156.58 Carrollton 2-AAAAAAA 5-1 86.16 999,897 2.47 378,065 141,148 30,747 6,051 164.26 North Cobb 5-AAAAAAA 3-2 85.03 999,376 2.62 540,105 186,551 33,354 5,520 180.16 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 4-1 82.82 960,982 2.14 366,135 66,190 11,254 1,555 642.09 Milton 6-AAAAAAA 3-2 81.53 999,157 2.23 285,024 85,916 12,136 1,494 668.34 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 4-1 79.85 999,973 1.96 119,544 23,895 4,421 458 2,182.41 Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 5-0 78.64 997,807 1.96 173,611 41,271 4,385 424 2,357.49 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 5-1 77.96 998,920 1.88 106,964 21,085 2,436 220 4,544.45 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAAA 4-2 76.74 999,972 1.78 68,564 12,237 1,540 96 10,415.67 McEachern 3-AAAAAAA 2-4 73.29 985,847 1.75 136,171 12,197 769 42 23,808.52 Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAAA 6-0 73.97 999,984 1.60 39,458 5,736 473 28 35,713.29 Valdosta 1-AAAAAAA 4-2 70.19 906,321 1.11 31,418 2,143 86 4 249,999.00 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 4-1 68.68 963,479 1.27 17,849 1,763 62 2 499,999.00 Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 6-0 67.22 929,673 1.23 32,353 1,569 49 2 499,999.00 Archer 4-AAAAAAA 2-3 69.06 471,941 0.57 12,774 858 36 1 999,999.00 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 1-4 67.83 946,720 1.05 15,830 972 21 1 999,999.00 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 4-1 67.37 369,571 0.43 7,101 440 12 1 999,999.00 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAAA 4-2 64.02 704,420 0.76 6,454 187 6 1 999,999.00 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 1-5 66.49 916,312 1.18 26,422 1,174 38 - - Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 5-1 68.23 862,245 1.00 20,874 1,105 18 - - North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 5-0 64.91 882,880 1.07 16,705 631 11 - - Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 2-3 64.85 900,913 0.95 6,464 315 5 - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAAA 4-1 63.80 873,465 0.92 5,315 229 3 - - Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 3-2 60.98 527,129 0.55 2,273 43 1 - - Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 3-2 64.22 213,333 0.24 1,950 79 - - - Osborne 5-AAAAAAA 5-0 57.39 606,391 0.61 554 9 - - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 1-4 55.31 470,090 0.47 258 5 - - - Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 2-4 51.44 684,293 0.74 994 4 - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 4-1 49.00 880,387 0.90 256 4 - - - Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 2-3 55.37 534,917 0.56 325 3 - - - Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 2-4 53.43 285,288 0.29 206 3 - - - Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 2-4 45.24 316,897 0.33 98 1 - - - South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 0-5 53.73 423,432 0.44 170 - - - - Dacula 8-AAAAAAA 1-4 49.65 127,008 0.13 22 - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 2-3 44.57 81,208 0.08 6 - - - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 0-5 33.25 105,102 0.11 1 - - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 2-3 42.05 25,411 0.03 1 - - - - Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAAAA 1-4 43.22 50,680 0.05 - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 1-3-1 23.77 14,476 0.01 - - - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 1-5 14.88 106 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 914,248 77,945 6,202 1,490 999,885 115 1-AAAAAAA Valdosta 44,015 397,555 299,236 165,515 906,321 93,679 1-AAAAAAA Camden County 28,058 300,413 316,224 217,550 862,245 137,755 1-AAAAAAA Richmond Hill 9,812 145,107 230,138 319,363 704,420 295,580 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes 3,867 78,980 148,200 296,082 527,129 472,871 2-AAAAAAA Westlake 699,025 245,380 55,023 565 999,993 7 2-AAAAAAA Carrollton 247,160 524,659 224,518 3,560 999,897 103 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta 53,759 229,152 692,192 23,817 998,920 1,080 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 50 683 23,062 660,498 684,293 315,707 2-AAAAAAA Campbell 6 126 5,205 311,560 316,897 683,103 3-AAAAAAA McEachern 514,454 270,674 132,263 68,456 985,847 14,153 3-AAAAAAA Harrison 192,240 265,472 266,458 205,503 929,673 70,327 3-AAAAAAA Marietta 167,299 242,283 273,090 233,640 916,312 83,688 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding 120,924 199,853 272,491 289,612 882,880 117,120 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove 5,083 21,718 55,698 202,789 285,288 714,712 4-AAAAAAA Newton 850,173 130,947 17,580 1,224 999,924 76 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 99,503 504,747 320,788 59,211 984,249 15,751 4-AAAAAAA Parkview 48,630 324,685 468,898 118,769 960,982 39,018 4-AAAAAAA Archer 1,061 20,942 92,523 357,415 471,941 528,059 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 508 13,538 66,839 288,686 369,571 630,429 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood 125 5,141 33,372 174,695 213,333 786,667 5-AAAAAAA Walton 883,560 115,192 1,203 43 999,998 2 5-AAAAAAA North Cobb 115,469 820,628 59,781 3,498 999,376 624 5-AAAAAAA Wheeler 829 46,523 557,280 268,833 873,465 126,535 5-AAAAAAA Osborne 104 10,936 219,189 376,162 606,391 393,609 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee 38 6,597 151,435 312,020 470,090 529,910 5-AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain - 124 11,112 39,444 50,680 949,320 6-AAAAAAA Milton 558,079 342,989 90,275 7,814 999,157 843 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 377,733 449,866 154,179 16,029 997,807 2,193 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth 61,811 187,347 575,897 138,424 963,479 36,521 6-AAAAAAA Denmark 1,547 11,738 99,874 421,758 534,917 465,083 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth 816 7,669 71,126 343,821 423,432 576,568 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 14 391 8,649 72,154 81,208 918,792 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 492,070 313,834 187,602 6,467 999,973 27 7-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 311,695 374,826 313,043 408 999,972 28 7-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 196,079 310,736 469,146 24,023 999,984 16 7-AAAAAAA Duluth 155 599 29,905 849,728 880,387 119,613 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 1 5 303 104,793 105,102 894,898 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - - 1 14,475 14,476 985,524 7-AAAAAAA Discovery - - - 106 106 999,894 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 523,614 461,125 14,427 817 999,983 17 8-AAAAAAA Buford 474,229 507,220 17,474 1,042 999,965 35 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill 1,493 20,985 561,186 363,056 946,720 53,280 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View 661 10,473 381,916 507,863 900,913 99,087 8-AAAAAAA Dacula 3 187 21,563 105,255 127,008 872,992 8-AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett - 10 3,434 21,967 25,411 974,589

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Thomas County Central Douglas County Douglas County Gainesville Marist Thomas County Central First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Houston County Douglas County Woodward Academy Gainesville Houston County Glynn Academy Creekview Douglas County North Atlanta Woodward Academy Blessed Trinity Gainesville Reg 4, #3 0 54.41 1-4 St. Pius X Reg 1, #2 0 85.22 5-0 Houston County Reg 3, #4 0 50.90 3-2 Lovejoy Reg 2, #1 0 57.92 4-1 Glynn Academy Reg 7, #3 0 55.63 3-2 Sprayberry Reg 6, #2 0 69.33 4-1 Creekview Reg 8, #4 0 52.79 2-3 Habersham Central Reg 5, #1 0 93.27 5-0 Douglas County Reg 1, #3 0 75.71 4-1 Lee County Reg 4, #2 0 75.45 5-0 North Atlanta Reg 2, #4 0 49.20 2-3 Evans Reg 3, #1 0 77.48 3-2 Woodward Academy Reg 6, #3 0 65.20 3-2 Sequoyah Reg 7, #2 0 74.51 4-1 Blessed Trinity Reg 5, #4 0 49.37 2-3 New Manchester Reg 8, #1 0 86.11 5-0 Gainesville Roswell Marist Hughes Thomas County Central Lanier Roswell Jonesboro Marist Hughes Rome Brunswick Thomas County Central Reg 5, #3 0 59.78 3-2 East Paulding Reg 8, #2 0 68.42 4-1 Lanier Reg 6, #4 0 59.75 4-1 Etowah Reg 7, #1 0 75.31 4-1 Roswell Reg 2, #3 0 51.64 2-3 Effingham County Reg 3, #2 0 59.93 4-1 Jonesboro Reg 1, #4 0 58.81 2-3 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 4, #1 0 84.52 4-1 Marist Reg 8, #3 0 57.92 3-3 North Forsyth Reg 5, #2 0 89.99 3-2 Hughes Reg 7, #4 0 53.94 2-3 Alpharetta Reg 6, #1 0 73.86 4-1 Rome Reg 3, #3 0 57.21 5-0 Mundy's Mill Reg 2, #2 0 62.57 2-2 Brunswick Reg 4, #4 0 46.86 5-0 Dunwoody Reg 1, #1 0 98.83 5-0 Thomas County Central

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Thomas County Central 1-AAAAAA 5-0 98.83 999,991 4.46 991,228 780,299 690,510 516,018 0.94 Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 5-0 93.27 1,000,000 4.24 958,057 725,967 560,163 255,829 2.91 Hughes 5-AAAAAA 3-2 89.99 999,998 3.28 874,865 253,923 175,258 79,107 11.64 Gainesville 8-AAAAAA 5-0 86.11 999,988 3.64 840,386 603,750 205,999 60,003 15.67 Marist 4-AAAAAA 4-1 84.52 999,995 3.45 811,142 595,930 142,980 44,335 21.56 Houston County 1-AAAAAA 5-0 85.22 998,924 3.16 844,042 268,691 134,454 33,480 28.87 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAAA 3-2 77.48 999,988 2.67 486,639 180,496 29,206 3,942 252.68 North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 5-0 75.45 999,828 2.13 365,258 151,569 16,032 2,120 470.70 Roswell 7-AAAAAA 4-1 75.31 999,408 2.40 410,813 148,067 15,222 2,022 493.56 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAAA 4-1 74.51 999,707 2.34 386,472 132,445 12,399 1,440 693.44 Lee County 1-AAAAAA 4-1 75.71 985,394 1.91 336,299 66,069 10,574 1,135 880.06 Rome 6-AAAAAA 4-1 73.86 991,559 1.98 127,688 18,377 3,902 408 2,449.98 Lanier 8-AAAAAA 4-1 68.42 997,501 1.95 226,626 43,259 1,847 108 9,258.26 Creekview 6-AAAAAA 4-1 69.33 968,606 1.70 65,648 8,998 918 42 23,808.52 Sequoyah 6-AAAAAA 3-2 65.20 961,666 1.47 33,913 3,744 189 4 249,999.00 Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 2-2 62.57 981,871 1.65 31,300 2,985 118 4 249,999.00 Jonesboro 3-AAAAAA 4-1 59.93 970,711 1.62 36,274 4,515 72 1 999,999.00 Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAAA 5-0 57.21 999,881 1.56 21,472 2,246 32 1 999,999.00 Etowah 6-AAAAAA 4-1 59.75 584,657 0.70 14,259 1,155 11 1 999,999.00 Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 4-1 57.92 986,301 1.67 37,686 976 39 - - East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 3-2 59.78 965,176 1.21 34,038 2,637 32 - - Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 2-3 58.81 590,978 0.64 13,540 1,473 16 - - North Forsyth 8-AAAAAA 3-3 57.92 972,535 1.10 16,056 1,058 14 - - Veterans 1-AAAAAA 3-2 55.64 384,799 0.41 4,811 393 4 - - River Ridge 6-AAAAAA 3-2 55.85 444,359 0.51 4,828 259 3 - - St. Pius X 4-AAAAAA 1-4 54.41 952,678 0.98 7,527 148 3 - - Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 2-3 51.64 906,930 1.14 5,558 222 2 - - Sprayberry 7-AAAAAA 3-2 55.63 872,150 1.00 1,971 73 1 - - Alpharetta 7-AAAAAA 2-3 53.94 952,058 1.07 2,160 77 - - - Evans 2-AAAAAA 2-3 49.20 781,090 0.91 2,323 74 - - - Lovejoy 3-AAAAAA 3-2 50.90 759,724 0.97 3,868 48 - - - New Manchester 5-AAAAAA 2-3 49.37 630,088 0.65 1,151 42 - - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 2-3 52.79 698,012 0.71 737 21 - - - Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 0-6 45.92 48,181 0.05 59 5 - - - Jackson County 8-AAAAAA 3-3 47.24 291,119 0.29 134 3 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAAA 5-0 46.86 795,007 0.80 668 2 - - - Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 1-4 42.58 267,739 0.30 217 1 - - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 3-1 42.00 141,858 0.15 55 1 - - - Lakeside (Evans) 2-AAAAAA 2-2 40.30 163,622 0.17 47 1 - - - Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 1-4 42.87 176,644 0.18 25 1 - - - Newnan 5-AAAAAA 2-3 43.80 117,936 0.12 42 - - - - Alexander 5-AAAAAA 2-3 45.03 62,217 0.06 35 - - - - Pope 7-AAAAAA 0-5 44.86 149,067 0.15 29 - - - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 1-4 43.48 39,914 0.04 24 - - - - Riverwood 4-AAAAAA 2-3 37.53 243,093 0.24 17 - - - - South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 0-5 42.77 47,941 0.05 8 - - - - Grovetown 2-AAAAAA 2-3 37.52 38,328 0.04 5 - - - - Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 1-4 37.75 39,337 0.04 - - - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 1-4 31.97 17,832 0.02 - - - - - Lassiter 7-AAAAAA 0-4 29.64 9,778 0.01 - - - - - South Cobb 4-AAAAAA 0-5 22.00 9,399 0.01 - - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAAA 1-4 19.85 1,868 0.00 - - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAAA 0-6 27.86 1,508 0.00 - - - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAAA 1-4 35.25 972 0.00 - - - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 1-4 17.37 89 0.00 - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 3-2 32.57 - - - - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAAA 0-5 0.92 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Thomas County Central 841,159 145,225 13,242 365 999,991 9 1-AAAAAA Houston County 138,612 643,720 205,176 11,416 998,924 1,076 1-AAAAAA Lee County 19,987 202,682 669,875 92,850 985,394 14,606 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 194 5,810 71,910 513,064 590,978 409,022 1-AAAAAA Veterans 48 2,528 37,673 344,550 384,799 615,201 1-AAAAAA Tift County - 35 2,124 37,755 39,914 960,086 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy 692,296 157,965 91,955 44,085 986,301 13,699 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 154,058 540,540 216,362 70,911 981,871 18,129 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 99,046 175,359 364,879 267,646 906,930 93,070 2-AAAAAA Evans 50,924 109,391 261,666 359,109 781,090 218,910 2-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 2,009 9,134 38,652 113,827 163,622 836,378 2-AAAAAA South Effingham 1,450 6,305 20,401 113,702 141,858 858,142 2-AAAAAA Grovetown 217 1,306 6,085 30,720 38,328 961,672 3-AAAAAA Woodward Academy 876,185 108,048 13,703 2,052 999,988 12 3-AAAAAA Jonesboro 67,568 449,741 329,273 124,129 970,711 29,289 3-AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 52,625 416,068 492,678 38,510 999,881 119 3-AAAAAA Lovejoy 3,622 25,259 139,731 591,112 759,724 240,276 3-AAAAAA Alcovy - 882 24,494 242,363 267,739 732,261 3-AAAAAA Morrow - 2 112 1,754 1,868 998,132 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County - - 9 80 89 999,911 3-AAAAAA Forest Park - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAAA Marist 755,665 237,680 6,409 241 999,995 5 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta 241,314 704,029 51,633 2,852 999,828 172 4-AAAAAA St. Pius X 2,706 48,361 657,218 244,393 952,678 47,322 4-AAAAAA Dunwoody 305 9,044 242,291 543,367 795,007 204,993 4-AAAAAA Riverwood 10 884 41,511 200,688 243,093 756,907 4-AAAAAA South Cobb - 2 938 8,459 9,399 990,601 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Douglas County 991,829 6,933 1,218 20 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAA Hughes 7,615 973,582 18,747 54 999,998 2 5-AAAAAA East Paulding 549 19,298 774,891 170,438 965,176 34,824 5-AAAAAA New Manchester 7 35 164,811 465,235 630,088 369,912 5-AAAAAA Newnan - 52 19,735 98,149 117,936 882,064 5-AAAAAA Alexander - 52 14,762 47,403 62,217 937,783 5-AAAAAA Paulding County - 48 5,517 171,079 176,644 823,356 5-AAAAAA South Paulding - - 319 47,622 47,941 952,059 6-AAAAAA Rome 546,877 283,665 123,397 37,620 991,559 8,441 6-AAAAAA Creekview 276,304 350,536 244,443 97,323 968,606 31,394 6-AAAAAA Sequoyah 154,876 289,926 394,472 122,392 961,666 38,334 6-AAAAAA Etowah 12,068 37,131 121,443 414,015 584,657 415,343 6-AAAAAA River Ridge 9,875 38,464 109,776 286,244 444,359 555,641 6-AAAAAA Allatoona - 275 6,380 41,526 48,181 951,819 6-AAAAAA Woodstock - 3 89 880 972 999,028 7-AAAAAA Roswell 505,859 437,594 48,597 7,358 999,408 592 7-AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 484,481 484,619 28,848 1,759 999,707 293 7-AAAAAA Alpharetta 7,822 47,359 445,816 451,061 952,058 47,942 7-AAAAAA Sprayberry 1,768 28,454 454,184 387,744 872,150 127,850 7-AAAAAA Pope 70 1,943 19,168 127,886 149,067 850,933 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek - 23 2,352 15,457 17,832 982,168 7-AAAAAA Lassiter - 8 1,035 8,735 9,778 990,222 8-AAAAAA Gainesville 899,485 95,340 4,772 391 999,988 12 8-AAAAAA Lanier 90,856 724,837 170,984 10,824 997,501 2,499 8-AAAAAA North Forsyth 8,876 168,391 565,027 230,241 972,535 27,465 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central 687 5,138 225,626 466,561 698,012 301,988 8-AAAAAA Jackson County 94 6,164 32,639 252,222 291,119 708,881 8-AAAAAA Shiloh 2 127 805 38,403 39,337 960,663 8-AAAAAA Apalachee - 3 147 1,358 1,508 998,492

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Coffee Jefferson Ola Jefferson Calhoun Coffee First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Ola Creekside Northgate Jefferson Ware County Ola Hiram Creekside Tucker Northgate Cartersville Jefferson Reg 4, #3 0 49.22 2-3 Decatur Reg 1, #2 0 74.07 3-2 Ware County Reg 3, #4 0 47.15 4-1 Harris County Reg 2, #1 0 74.38 4-0 Ola Reg 7, #3 0 69.65 5-0 Hiram Reg 6, #2 0 64.44 5-0 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 8, #4 0 62.02 2-3 Flowery Branch Reg 5, #1 0 69.65 4-1 Creekside Reg 1, #3 0 51.42 1-4 Jenkins Reg 4, #2 0 50.49 2-3 Tucker Reg 2, #4 0 56.94 3-2 Jones County Reg 3, #1 0 65.18 4-2 Northgate Reg 6, #3 0 58.08 3-2 Cambridge Reg 7, #2 0 72.19 5-0 Cartersville Reg 5, #4 0 46.92 1-4 Lithia Springs Reg 8, #1 0 77.69 5-0 Jefferson Calhoun Arabia Mountain Kell Coffee Clarke Central Calhoun Dutchtown Arabia Mountain Eastside Kell Warner Robins Coffee Reg 5, #3 0 57.15 3-2 Villa Rica Reg 8, #2 0 64.88 3-2 Clarke Central Reg 6, #4 0 42.40 1-4 Chattahoochee Reg 7, #1 0 75.14 4-1 Calhoun Reg 2, #3 0 57.18 1-4 Dutchtown Reg 3, #2 0 52.44 4-1 McIntosh Reg 1, #4 0 45.90 1-4 Statesboro Reg 4, #1 0 55.36 4-1 Arabia Mountain Reg 8, #3 0 65.12 3-2 Eastside Reg 5, #2 0 59.90 1-3 Mays Reg 7, #4 0 59.75 4-1 Dalton Reg 6, #1 0 67.69 4-1 Kell Reg 3, #3 0 48.63 4-2 Northside (Columbus) Reg 2, #2 0 63.38 2-3 Warner Robins Reg 4, #4 0 32.26 1-4 M.L. King Reg 1, #1 0 84.83 5-0 Coffee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Coffee 1-AAAAA 5-0 84.83 999,995 4.40 904,105 820,493 677,033 530,365 0.89 Jefferson 8-AAAAA 5-0 77.69 999,636 3.61 695,794 600,491 360,412 161,390 5.20 Calhoun 7-AAAAA 4-1 75.14 989,212 3.15 601,266 475,785 197,474 85,927 10.64 Ware County 1-AAAAA 3-2 74.07 999,621 3.14 582,394 390,484 203,476 65,123 14.36 Ola 2-AAAAA 4-0 74.38 999,649 2.94 478,408 327,022 172,927 60,128 15.63 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 5-0 72.19 974,358 2.67 467,535 313,291 111,310 37,640 25.57 Hiram 7-AAAAA 5-0 69.65 950,908 2.27 363,588 197,867 59,970 16,445 59.81 Creekside 5-AAAAA 4-1 69.65 998,781 2.40 441,604 153,923 62,096 15,230 64.66 Northgate 3-AAAAA 4-2 65.18 999,441 2.60 626,750 170,137 45,521 7,617 130.29 Kell 6-AAAAA 4-1 67.69 999,735 2.07 357,925 80,971 31,133 7,507 132.21 Eastside 8-AAAAA 3-2 65.12 980,053 2.03 235,535 107,337 22,326 4,111 242.25 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 3-2 64.88 941,609 1.78 198,172 66,174 12,688 2,453 406.66 Warner Robins 2-AAAAA 2-3 63.38 993,928 2.11 214,763 64,233 13,118 2,166 460.68 Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAAAA 5-0 64.44 996,787 1.72 216,116 41,871 11,937 2,153 463.47 Flowery Branch 8-AAAAA 2-3 62.02 858,480 1.36 114,597 21,433 3,758 523 1,911.05 Mays 5-AAAAA 1-3 59.90 942,992 1.41 99,868 16,790 2,548 265 3,772.58 Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 4-1 55.36 998,387 1.96 274,186 35,480 2,628 191 5,234.60 Dutchtown 2-AAAAA 1-4 57.18 919,196 1.60 226,657 27,313 2,199 190 5,262.16 Dalton 7-AAAAA 4-1 59.75 644,451 0.94 68,181 11,048 1,595 162 6,171.84 Jones County 2-AAAAA 3-2 56.94 944,011 1.66 205,057 24,983 2,072 148 6,755.76 Cambridge 6-AAAAA 3-2 58.08 984,324 1.26 53,359 8,700 1,134 97 10,308.28 Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 3-2 57.15 921,514 1.23 52,621 8,503 864 77 12,986.01 McIntosh 3-AAAAA 4-1 52.44 967,953 1.36 109,905 9,426 538 38 26,314.79 Cass 7-AAAAA 3-2 56.46 428,784 0.56 25,665 2,799 317 24 41,665.67 Jenkins 1-AAAAA 1-4 51.42 881,106 1.37 92,206 5,445 257 13 76,922.08 Tucker 4-AAAAA 2-3 50.49 992,290 1.51 108,919 7,898 338 10 99,999.00 Decatur 4-AAAAA 2-3 49.22 988,700 1.40 78,671 4,711 172 3 333,332.33 Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAAA 4-2 48.63 923,992 1.11 36,434 2,107 65 3 333,332.33 Harris County 3-AAAAA 4-1 47.15 897,684 1.03 22,730 1,154 31 1 999,999.00 Maynard Jackson 5-AAAAA 3-2 50.78 470,418 0.51 3,849 580 33 - - Statesboro 1-AAAAA 1-4 45.90 676,736 0.89 29,315 951 16 - - Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 4-1 47.24 190,900 0.21 1,430 80 4 - - Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 1-4 46.92 537,804 0.57 1,697 199 2 - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 2-3 41.51 395,205 0.47 7,383 141 2 - - Chattahoochee 6-AAAAA 1-4 42.40 510,041 0.52 479 61 2 - - Centennial 6-AAAAA 0-5 41.60 482,587 0.49 383 49 2 - - Banneker 5-AAAAA 2-3 47.23 92,604 0.10 237 39 1 - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAAA 2-3 39.97 132,318 0.15 1,794 23 1 - - Chapel Hill 5-AAAAA 3-2 38.84 34,829 0.04 17 5 - - - M.L. King 4-AAAAA 1-4 32.26 573,835 0.58 143 1 - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 0-5 30.22 47,337 0.05 67 1 - - - Locust Grove 2-AAAAA 1-4 31.72 9,127 0.01 19 1 - - - Drew 3-AAAAA 2-3 33.33 210,930 0.21 78 - - - - Loganville 8-AAAAA 3-3 42.59 25,267 0.03 64 - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 2-3 39.03 12,287 0.01 14 - - - - Chamblee 4-AAAAA 2-3 27.03 255,254 0.26 8 - - - - Lithonia 4-AAAAA 1-4 25.45 191,534 0.19 5 - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 8-AAAAA 2-3 35.21 4,055 0.00 4 - - - - Union Grove 2-AAAAA 0-5 27.31 1,771 0.00 3 - - - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 1-3 26.04 26,263 0.03 - - - - - Tri-Cities 5-AAAAA 2-2 28.18 1,058 0.00 - - - - - Northview 6-AAAAA 0-5 8.19 263 0.00 - - - - - Midtown 5-AAAAA 2-3 21.27 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 4-AAAAA 0-6 -47.19 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Coffee 792,054 204,285 3,540 116 999,995 5 1-AAAAA Ware County 206,345 744,988 45,764 2,524 999,621 379 1-AAAAA Jenkins 1,323 36,840 565,211 277,732 881,106 118,894 1-AAAAA Statesboro 239 10,230 257,457 408,810 676,736 323,264 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute 39 3,587 117,941 273,638 395,205 604,795 1-AAAAA Greenbrier - 70 10,087 37,180 47,337 952,663 2-AAAAA Ola 749,909 199,651 39,225 10,864 999,649 351 2-AAAAA Warner Robins 191,545 552,809 204,350 45,224 993,928 6,072 2-AAAAA Jones County 39,964 176,755 362,089 365,203 944,011 55,989 2-AAAAA Dutchtown 18,463 67,348 374,869 458,516 919,196 80,804 2-AAAAA Eagle's Landing 118 3,398 18,909 109,893 132,318 867,682 2-AAAAA Locust Grove 1 38 425 8,663 9,127 990,873 2-AAAAA Union Grove - 1 133 1,637 1,771 998,229 3-AAAAA Northgate 778,834 176,105 33,719 10,783 999,441 559 3-AAAAA McIntosh 123,854 397,374 286,231 160,494 967,953 32,047 3-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 56,222 232,973 337,297 297,500 923,992 76,008 3-AAAAA Harris County 40,524 183,629 310,898 362,633 897,684 102,316 3-AAAAA Drew 566 9,919 31,855 168,590 210,930 789,070 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 532,619 299,848 150,584 15,336 998,387 1,613 4-AAAAA Tucker 258,695 355,626 330,403 47,566 992,290 7,710 4-AAAAA Decatur 205,113 324,231 395,988 63,368 988,700 11,300 4-AAAAA M.L. King 2,969 15,036 80,884 474,946 573,835 426,165 4-AAAAA Chamblee 388 3,304 25,177 226,385 255,254 744,746 4-AAAAA Lithonia 216 1,955 16,964 172,399 191,534 808,466 4-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Creekside 732,649 206,816 53,132 6,184 998,781 1,219 5-AAAAA Mays 159,187 389,690 284,013 110,102 942,992 57,008 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 99,532 301,417 359,050 161,515 921,514 78,486 5-AAAAA Maynard Jackson 6,902 52,897 119,391 291,228 470,418 529,582 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs 1,493 46,453 158,591 331,267 537,804 462,196 5-AAAAA Banneker 235 2,383 20,468 69,518 92,604 907,396 5-AAAAA Chapel Hill 2 339 5,297 29,191 34,829 965,171 5-AAAAA Tri-Cities - 5 58 995 1,058 998,942 5-AAAAA Midtown - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Kell 543,087 323,195 126,992 6,461 999,735 265 6-AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 338,612 404,064 229,086 25,025 996,787 3,213 6-AAAAA Cambridge 117,289 259,439 543,142 64,454 984,324 15,676 6-AAAAA Chattahoochee 731 7,852 41,558 459,900 510,041 489,959 6-AAAAA Centennial 281 5,416 57,926 418,964 482,587 517,413 6-AAAAA North Springs - 34 1,295 24,934 26,263 973,737 6-AAAAA Northview - - 1 262 263 999,737 7-AAAAA Calhoun 475,048 304,384 162,338 47,442 989,212 10,788 7-AAAAA Cartersville 303,633 332,879 251,658 86,188 974,358 25,642 7-AAAAA Hiram 194,947 279,670 337,816 138,475 950,908 49,092 7-AAAAA Dalton 19,474 56,036 158,378 410,563 644,451 355,549 7-AAAAA Cass 6,892 26,957 88,658 306,277 428,784 571,216 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 6 74 1,152 11,055 12,287 987,713 8-AAAAA Jefferson 820,076 147,799 25,505 6,256 999,636 364 8-AAAAA Eastside 136,836 449,534 311,922 81,761 980,053 19,947 8-AAAAA Flowery Branch 23,329 74,780 274,695 485,676 858,480 141,520 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 19,233 318,880 351,647 251,849 941,609 58,391 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 521 8,635 31,487 150,257 190,900 809,100 8-AAAAA Loganville 5 358 4,568 20,336 25,267 974,733 8-AAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - 14 176 3,865 4,055 995,945

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Benedictine Bainbridge Spalding Benedictine Central (Carrollton) Bainbridge First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Spalding Stockbridge Benedictine North Oconee Cairo Spalding Stephenson Stockbridge Troup Benedictine Cedartown North Oconee Reg 4, #3 0 61.72 3-2 LaGrange Reg 1, #2 0 74.83 5-1 Cairo Reg 3, #4 0 53.67 2-2 New Hampstead Reg 2, #1 0 74.47 5-0 Spalding Reg 7, #3 0 46.30 4-1 Northwest Whitfield Reg 6, #2 0 61.79 4-1 Stephenson Reg 8, #4 0 45.70 4-0 East Forsyth Reg 5, #1 0 71.73 3-2 Stockbridge Reg 1, #3 0 41.17 3-3 Westover Reg 4, #2 0 68.45 4-1 Troup Reg 2, #4 0 41.34 1-4 Griffin Reg 3, #1 0 81.21 5-0 Benedictine Reg 6, #3 0 58.08 3-2 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 7, #2 0 61.13 3-2 Cedartown Reg 5, #4 0 41.87 2-3 Hampton Reg 8, #1 0 77.12 4-0 North Oconee Central (Carrollton) Burke County Holy Innocents Bainbridge North Hall Central (Carrollton) Burke County Starr's Mill Madison County Holy Innocents Perry Bainbridge Reg 5, #3 0 52.39 2-3 Pace Academy Reg 8, #2 0 60.42 5-0 North Hall Reg 6, #4 0 57.53 2-3 Hapeville Charter Reg 7, #1 0 72.14 5-0 Central (Carrollton) Reg 2, #3 0 58.28 3-2 Baldwin Reg 3, #2 0 71.81 5-0 Burke County Reg 1, #4 0 25.90 3-3 Shaw Reg 4, #1 0 67.38 3-2 Starr's Mill Reg 8, #3 0 54.60 3-1 Madison County Reg 5, #2 0 52.21 2-3 Lovett Reg 7, #4 0 41.71 2-3 Sonoraville Reg 6, #1 0 65.55 5-0 Holy Innocents Reg 3, #3 0 60.87 4-1 Wayne County Reg 2, #2 0 70.70 4-1 Perry Reg 4, #4 0 58.93 3-2 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 1, #1 0 78.57 3-2 Bainbridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Benedictine 3-AAAA 5-0 81.21 999,889 3.85 848,151 597,574 429,600 302,594 2.30 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 3-2 78.57 1,000,000 3.44 649,276 536,899 344,756 196,051 4.10 North Oconee 8-AAAA 4-0 77.12 999,980 3.53 843,590 430,464 267,280 150,889 5.63 Cairo 1-AAAA 5-1 74.83 999,997 2.89 498,767 357,822 179,215 78,985 11.66 Spalding 2-AAAA 5-0 74.47 999,943 2.80 451,823 314,407 141,878 66,711 13.99 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 5-0 72.14 999,959 3.04 646,983 357,533 167,431 59,721 15.74 Stockbridge 5-AAAA 3-2 71.73 999,988 3.19 780,815 344,652 118,348 48,260 19.72 Burke County 3-AAAA 5-0 71.81 996,210 2.65 482,865 255,456 110,811 37,488 25.68 Perry 2-AAAA 4-1 70.70 999,701 2.33 294,041 184,546 71,052 23,679 41.23 Starr's Mill 4-AAAA 3-2 67.38 999,808 2.66 421,254 205,108 70,283 16,750 58.70 Holy Innocents 6-AAAA 5-0 65.55 957,422 2.39 472,860 121,756 39,265 8,120 122.15 Troup 4-AAAA 4-1 68.45 998,058 1.93 168,749 62,152 19,791 5,853 169.85 Stephenson 6-AAAA 4-1 61.79 888,446 1.81 264,326 48,405 10,965 1,540 648.35 North Hall 8-AAAA 5-0 60.42 996,407 2.04 246,299 45,219 7,900 941 1,061.70 Cedartown 7-AAAA 3-2 61.13 997,436 1.78 153,922 32,103 6,223 857 1,165.86 Wayne County 3-AAAA 4-1 60.87 943,645 1.29 57,100 18,119 3,082 392 2,550.02 LaGrange 4-AAAA 3-2 61.72 990,658 1.36 45,066 11,704 2,195 341 2,931.55 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 3-2 58.08 755,058 1.27 122,156 15,670 2,467 251 3,983.06 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-AAAA 3-2 58.93 864,956 1.16 38,689 10,273 1,652 153 6,534.95 Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 2-3 57.53 728,794 1.19 107,039 12,895 1,809 148 6,755.76 Baldwin 2-AAAA 3-2 58.28 969,566 1.20 35,524 8,867 1,217 118 8,473.58 Miller Grove 6-AAAA 4-1 56.00 642,177 0.98 71,722 7,480 916 66 15,150.52 Madison County 8-AAAA 3-1 54.60 964,213 1.56 110,385 9,298 982 57 17,542.86 Lovett 5-AAAA 2-3 52.21 985,224 1.57 109,368 6,755 551 26 38,460.54 Pace Academy 5-AAAA 2-3 52.39 884,957 1.13 34,870 2,763 203 5 199,999.00 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 2-2 53.67 778,745 0.86 7,027 1,228 105 4 249,999.00 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 4-1 46.30 906,194 1.04 12,799 305 8 - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 4-0 45.70 758,810 0.87 11,947 301 8 - - Whitewater 4-AAAA 2-3 49.69 144,923 0.15 305 39 4 - - Sonoraville 7-AAAA 2-3 41.71 781,191 0.84 5,391 70 1 - - Hampton 5-AAAA 2-3 41.87 460,808 0.49 2,015 44 1 - - Southeast Bulloch 3-AAAA 3-2 45.13 281,421 0.29 266 19 1 - - Luella 5-AAAA 1-4 41.50 386,033 0.41 1,485 22 - - - Cherokee Bluff 8-AAAA 1-4 41.64 255,436 0.27 1,085 21 - - - Westover 1-AAAA 3-3 41.17 974,992 1.01 596 8 - - - Griffin 2-AAAA 1-4 41.34 528,644 0.54 289 6 - - - McDonough 5-AAAA 3-1 40.40 273,468 0.28 424 5 - - - Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 3-2 33.76 313,959 0.32 427 4 - - - Westside (Macon) 2-AAAA 4-0 36.93 142,511 0.14 26 3 - - - Howard 2-AAAA 3-2 40.67 284,671 0.29 139 2 - - - West Laurens 2-AAAA 2-3 40.15 74,964 0.08 32 2 - - - Southwest DeKalb 6-AAAA 2-3 39.10 28,103 0.03 68 1 - - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 2-3 34.07 24,081 0.02 23 - - - - Shaw 1-AAAA 3-3 25.90 590,836 0.59 13 - - - - Hardaway 1-AAAA 0-6 23.47 434,175 0.44 2 - - - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 5-AAAA 0-5 30.76 9,519 0.01 1 - - - - North Clayton 4-AAAA 4-2 29.75 1,423 0.00 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 1-4 8.99 1,261 0.00 - - - - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 1-4 28.68 588 0.00 - - - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 2-3 20.84 485 0.00 - - - - - Fayette County 4-AAAA 1-4 22.40 174 0.00 - - - - - Islands 3-AAAA 0-5 11.08 90 0.00 - - - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 0-5 13.34 3 0.00 - - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 3-1-1 28.42 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAA 1-4 15.84 - - - - - - - Riverdale 4-AAAA 0-6 14.32 - - - - - - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 0-5 13.87 - - - - - - - Stone Mountain 6-AAAA 0-5 7.09 - - - - - - - Clarkston 6-AAAA 1-4 -8.54 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Bainbridge 613,374 383,500 3,113 13 1,000,000 - 1-AAAA Cairo 386,366 605,572 8,016 43 999,997 3 1-AAAA Westover 258 10,549 836,243 127,942 974,992 25,008 1-AAAA Shaw 2 248 94,623 495,963 590,836 409,164 1-AAAA Hardaway - 131 58,005 376,039 434,175 565,825 2-AAAA Spalding 653,959 342,116 3,403 465 999,943 57 2-AAAA Perry 343,546 544,588 107,476 4,091 999,701 299 2-AAAA Baldwin 2,207 108,080 734,712 124,567 969,566 30,434 2-AAAA Griffin 232 3,737 79,253 445,422 528,644 471,356 2-AAAA Howard 33 505 42,731 241,402 284,671 715,329 2-AAAA Westside (Macon) 12 432 16,810 125,257 142,511 857,489 2-AAAA West Laurens 11 542 15,615 58,796 74,964 925,036 3-AAAA Benedictine 754,465 218,122 24,458 2,844 999,889 111 3-AAAA Burke County 216,888 588,476 162,730 28,116 996,210 3,790 3-AAAA Wayne County 24,477 151,451 541,127 226,590 943,645 56,355 3-AAAA New Hampstead 3,949 36,929 226,072 511,795 778,745 221,255 3-AAAA Southeast Bulloch 221 5,022 45,607 230,571 281,421 718,579 3-AAAA Islands - - 6 84 90 999,910 4-AAAA Starr's Mill 873,684 89,868 32,102 4,154 999,808 192 4-AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 73,597 120,994 240,627 429,738 864,956 135,044 4-AAAA Troup 46,152 564,848 279,451 107,607 998,058 1,942 4-AAAA LaGrange 6,530 222,662 442,066 319,400 990,658 9,342 4-AAAA Whitewater 36 1,628 5,629 137,630 144,923 855,077 4-AAAA North Clayton 1 - 125 1,297 1,423 998,577 4-AAAA Fayette County - - - 174 174 999,826 4-AAAA Riverdale - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Stockbridge 901,463 89,673 8,406 446 999,988 12 5-AAAA Lovett 79,544 753,699 119,543 32,438 985,224 14,776 5-AAAA Pace Academy 18,476 61,439 565,307 239,735 884,957 115,043 5-AAAA McDonough 243 2,715 74,461 196,049 273,468 726,532 5-AAAA Hampton 154 51,896 126,682 282,076 460,808 539,192 5-AAAA Luella 120 40,495 105,190 240,228 386,033 613,967 5-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) - 83 411 9,025 9,519 990,481 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - - - 3 3 999,997 6-AAAA Holy Innocents 467,471 263,001 145,822 81,128 957,422 42,578 6-AAAA Stephenson 247,963 268,069 217,998 154,416 888,446 111,554 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 114,472 177,541 224,359 238,686 755,058 244,942 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter 101,035 163,213 217,508 247,038 728,794 271,206 6-AAAA Miller Grove 68,835 127,011 188,649 257,682 642,177 357,823 6-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 224 1,165 5,664 21,050 28,103 971,897 6-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stone Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 796,690 191,653 10,583 1,033 999,959 41 7-AAAA Cedartown 192,246 670,102 117,795 17,293 997,436 2,564 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield 8,491 95,002 517,714 284,987 906,194 93,806 7-AAAA Sonoraville 2,443 37,305 284,957 456,486 781,191 218,809 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 130 5,938 68,799 239,092 313,959 686,041 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - 152 1,109 1,261 998,739 8-AAAA North Oconee 910,219 87,994 1,432 335 999,980 20 8-AAAA North Hall 86,563 593,354 262,300 54,190 996,407 3,593 8-AAAA East Forsyth 2,274 48,958 188,053 519,525 758,810 241,190 8-AAAA Madison County 940 269,057 518,679 175,537 964,213 35,787 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals 2 507 4,915 18,657 24,081 975,919 8-AAAA Cherokee Bluff 2 130 24,605 230,699 255,436 744,564 8-AAAA East Hall - - 9 476 485 999,515 8-AAAA Walnut Grove - - 7 581 588 999,412 8-AAAA Chestatee - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Seckinger - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Calvary Day Sandy Creek Cedar Grove Calvary Day Savannah Christian Sandy Creek First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Mary Persons Cedar Grove Calvary Day Stephens County Crisp County Mary Persons Wesleyan Cedar Grove Hephzibah Calvary Day White County Stephens County Reg 4, #3 0 47.26 3-2 Harlem Reg 1, #2 0 57.17 3-2 Crisp County Reg 3, #4 0 41.86 3-2 Long County Reg 2, #1 0 66.78 4-1 Mary Persons Reg 7, #3 0 49.37 3-2 Wesleyan Reg 6, #2 0 41.99 4-1 Bremen Reg 8, #4 0 55.52 3-2 Monroe Area Reg 5, #1 0 78.55 2-4 Cedar Grove Reg 1, #3 0 52.10 2-3 Carver (Columbus) Reg 4, #2 0 50.57 4-1 Hephzibah Reg 2, #4 0 34.71 1-4 Jackson Reg 3, #1 0 80.84 5-0 Calvary Day Reg 6, #3 0 40.51 3-2 Ringgold Reg 7, #2 0 58.38 2-2 White County Reg 5, #4 0 53.42 4-2 Douglass Reg 8, #1 0 77.67 5-0 Stephens County Lumpkin County Savannah Christian Sandy Creek Thomasville Hebron Christian Lumpkin County Savannah Christian Morgan County Sandy Creek Adairsville Upson-Lee Thomasville Reg 5, #3 0 60.35 1-3 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 8, #2 0 60.67 3-2 Hebron Christian Reg 6, #4 0 34.31 3-2 Gordon Lee Reg 7, #1 0 60.09 5-0 Lumpkin County Reg 2, #3 0 45.25 1-4 Peach County Reg 3, #2 0 66.41 3-2 Savannah Christian Reg 1, #4 0 50.65 3-1 Monroe Reg 4, #1 0 63.14 4-1 Morgan County Reg 8, #3 0 57.18 1-4 Oconee County Reg 5, #2 0 70.72 5-1 Sandy Creek Reg 7, #4 0 41.20 1-4 Dawson County Reg 6, #1 0 48.73 3-2 Adairsville Reg 3, #3 0 44.34 3-2 Savannah Country Day Reg 2, #2 0 51.13 5-1 Upson-Lee Reg 4, #4 0 24.02 2-3 Richmond Academy Reg 1, #1 0 62.49 2-3 Thomasville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Calvary Day 3-AAA 5-0 80.84 1,000,000 4.06 964,892 652,385 449,895 346,226 1.89 Cedar Grove 5-AAA 2-4 78.55 1,000,000 4.10 918,540 787,944 452,672 308,521 2.24 Stephens County 8-AAA 5-0 77.67 999,862 3.47 873,503 411,003 261,041 171,676 4.82 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 5-1 70.72 1,000,000 3.42 752,132 543,163 301,928 87,409 10.44 Savannah Christian 3-AAA 3-2 66.41 999,573 3.07 604,989 365,714 165,059 30,903 31.36 Mary Persons 2-AAA 4-1 66.78 999,999 3.05 773,879 254,964 59,931 20,396 48.03 Thomasville 1-AAA 2-3 62.49 986,845 2.76 572,320 211,591 88,444 11,427 86.51 Morgan County 4-AAA 4-1 63.14 999,982 2.44 346,609 186,880 75,887 10,409 95.07 Lumpkin County 7-AAA 5-0 60.09 995,284 2.39 315,730 109,938 34,396 3,448 289.02 Hebron Christian 8-AAA 3-2 60.67 964,258 1.67 229,780 82,755 24,018 2,636 378.36 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 1-3 60.35 1,000,000 1.77 249,943 94,420 24,678 2,572 387.80 White County 7-AAA 2-2 58.38 990,225 2.24 244,702 72,763 19,719 1,699 587.58 Crisp County 1-AAA 3-2 57.17 941,571 1.99 271,469 66,519 17,556 1,344 743.05 Oconee County 8-AAA 1-4 57.18 923,785 1.31 121,371 37,034 7,893 604 1,654.63 Monroe Area 8-AAA 3-2 55.52 892,907 1.17 84,410 23,041 4,067 256 3,905.25 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 5-1 51.13 999,758 1.73 154,667 23,067 3,148 110 9,089.91 Carver (Columbus) 1-AAA 2-3 52.10 822,300 1.34 91,723 15,390 2,559 92 10,868.57 Douglass 5-AAA 4-2 53.42 1,000,000 1.21 57,435 9,752 1,453 85 11,763.71 Adairsville 6-AAA 3-2 48.73 995,874 1.71 67,755 17,296 2,401 65 15,383.62 Monroe 1-AAA 3-1 50.65 766,791 1.17 62,867 9,390 1,289 41 24,389.24 Hephzibah 4-AAA 4-1 50.57 998,350 1.46 38,502 5,182 581 30 33,332.33 Wesleyan 7-AAA 3-2 49.37 973,516 1.70 54,136 7,516 657 27 37,036.04 Peach County 2-AAA 1-4 45.25 999,013 1.26 35,767 3,227 201 7 142,856.14 Savannah Country Day 3-AAA 3-2 44.34 937,339 1.21 32,748 2,480 161 5 199,999.00 Harlem 4-AAA 3-2 47.26 995,762 1.32 25,116 1,960 122 5 199,999.00 Dougherty 1-AAA 3-2 45.66 482,235 0.62 13,759 1,297 112 4 249,999.00 Bremen 6-AAA 4-1 41.99 973,738 1.29 12,182 1,438 83 2 499,999.00 Gilmer 7-AAA 3-2 41.46 423,281 0.57 4,856 467 11 1 999,999.00 Dawson County 7-AAA 1-4 41.20 554,207 0.76 6,151 557 21 - - Ringgold 6-AAA 3-2 40.51 914,653 1.09 5,080 328 10 - - Long County 3-AAA 3-2 41.86 728,831 0.81 8,852 372 6 - - Jackson 2-AAA 1-4 34.71 987,121 1.01 948 31 1 - - Hart County 8-AAA 2-3 42.32 217,119 0.22 1,295 95 - - - Gordon Lee 6-AAA 3-2 34.31 643,887 0.68 767 23 - - - Liberty County 3-AAA 1-4 32.42 330,471 0.34 569 9 - - - Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 3-2 29.83 389,041 0.40 170 3 - - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 2-3 24.02 464,195 0.47 196 2 - - - Salem 4-AAA 1-4 23.26 414,901 0.42 122 2 - - - Pickens 7-AAA 1-4 29.92 61,613 0.07 45 1 - - - LaFayette 6-AAA 1-4 28.70 73,292 0.08 16 1 - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 2-2 16.36 126,810 0.13 5 - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 1-4 20.15 7,498 0.01 1 - - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 2-3 18.92 3,334 0.00 1 - - - - Pike County 2-AAA 0-5 2.13 14,109 0.01 - - - - - Franklin County 8-AAA 1-4 22.34 2,069 0.00 - - - - - Ridgeland 6-AAA 0-5 17.01 2,017 0.00 - - - - - West Hall 7-AAA 1-4 20.89 1,874 0.00 - - - - - Beach 3-AAA 1-4 7.01 452 0.00 - - - - - Columbus 1-AAA 1-4 12.97 258 0.00 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 1-4 -7.75 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Thomasville 569,808 269,336 104,023 43,678 986,845 13,155 1-AAA Crisp County 253,775 337,345 226,102 124,349 941,571 58,429 1-AAA Carver (Columbus) 92,775 186,706 284,232 258,587 822,300 177,700 1-AAA Monroe 66,359 148,676 254,300 297,456 766,791 233,209 1-AAA Dougherty 17,283 57,937 131,311 275,704 482,235 517,765 1-AAA Columbus - - 32 226 258 999,742 2-AAA Mary Persons 865,101 120,647 12,820 1,431 999,999 1 2-AAA Upson-Lee 101,537 572,781 268,270 57,170 999,758 242 2-AAA Peach County 30,685 268,312 524,515 175,501 999,013 987 2-AAA Jackson 2,677 38,256 194,299 751,889 987,121 12,879 2-AAA Pike County - 4 96 14,009 14,109 985,891 3-AAA Calvary Day 996,737 3,090 137 36 1,000,000 - 3-AAA Savannah Christian 2,678 984,982 11,524 389 999,573 427 3-AAA Savannah Country Day 377 689 794,476 141,797 937,339 62,661 3-AAA Long County 208 8,841 114,516 605,266 728,831 271,169 3-AAA Liberty County - 2,394 78,111 249,966 330,471 669,529 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) - 4 1,232 2,098 3,334 996,666 3-AAA Beach - - 4 448 452 999,548 3-AAA Groves - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAA Morgan County 793,472 169,981 35,820 709 999,982 18 4-AAA Hephzibah 134,701 488,151 356,845 18,653 998,350 1,650 4-AAA Harlem 71,634 337,031 546,906 40,191 995,762 4,238 4-AAA Richmond Academy 110 2,528 30,249 431,308 464,195 535,805 4-AAA Salem 79 2,121 25,291 387,410 414,901 585,099 4-AAA Cross Creek 4 188 4,889 121,729 126,810 873,190 5-AAA Cedar Grove 709,402 248,323 36,081 6,194 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Sandy Creek 248,924 550,572 162,171 38,333 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 34,626 159,304 536,132 269,938 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Douglass 7,048 41,801 265,616 685,535 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Adairsville 705,101 216,130 58,646 15,997 995,874 4,126 6-AAA Bremen 228,889 415,642 266,022 63,185 973,738 26,262 6-AAA Ringgold 45,942 289,951 381,565 197,195 914,653 85,347 6-AAA Gordon Lee 12,421 39,760 178,634 413,072 643,887 356,113 6-AAA Coahulla Creek 7,332 36,716 102,196 242,797 389,041 610,959 6-AAA LaFayette 315 1,612 11,338 60,027 73,292 926,708 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe - 182 1,363 5,953 7,498 992,502 6-AAA Ridgeland - 7 236 1,774 2,017 997,983 7-AAA Lumpkin County 507,672 341,346 121,436 24,830 995,284 4,716 7-AAA White County 391,876 390,479 168,671 39,199 990,225 9,775 7-AAA Wesleyan 89,532 220,705 518,078 145,201 973,516 26,484 7-AAA Dawson County 7,931 35,257 140,319 370,700 554,207 445,793 7-AAA Gilmer 2,961 11,621 42,250 366,449 423,281 576,719 7-AAA Pickens 28 589 9,082 51,914 61,613 938,387 7-AAA West Hall - 3 164 1,707 1,874 998,126 8-AAA Stephens County 864,446 117,603 13,926 3,887 999,862 138 8-AAA Hebron Christian 75,252 421,785 299,316 167,905 964,258 35,742 8-AAA Oconee County 35,549 255,742 341,926 290,568 923,785 76,215 8-AAA Monroe Area 24,398 193,154 308,896 366,459 892,907 107,093 8-AAA Hart County 355 11,709 35,733 169,322 217,119 782,881 8-AAA Franklin County - 7 203 1,859 2,069 997,931

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Appling County Pierce County Northeast Appling County Pierce County Fitzgerald First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Northeast Callaway Appling County Athens Academy Sumter County Northeast Therrell Callaway Laney Appling County Model Athens Academy Reg 4, #3 0 47.76 2-3 Washington County Reg 1, #2 0 51.59 2-2 Sumter County Reg 3, #4 0 36.62 3-2 Vidalia Reg 2, #1 0 62.99 4-1 Northeast Reg 7, #3 0 42.86 3-2 Fannin County Reg 6, #2 0 40.92 4-1 Therrell Reg 8, #4 0 51.75 4-0 Providence Christian Reg 5, #1 0 62.76 2-2 Callaway Reg 1, #3 0 49.22 2-2 Cook Reg 4, #2 0 54.92 2-2-1 Laney Reg 2, #4 0 23.46 2-3 Southwest Reg 3, #1 0 68.23 3-1 Appling County Reg 6, #3 0 33.37 1-5 Washington Reg 7, #2 0 44.16 3-1 Model Reg 5, #4 0 26.42 2-3 McNair Reg 8, #1 0 62.66 3-2 Athens Academy Rockmart Pierce County Union County Fitzgerald Fellowship Christian Rockmart Pierce County Thomson Union County North Cobb Christian Toombs County Fitzgerald Reg 5, #3 0 48.13 1-4 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 8, #2 0 58.49 3-1 Fellowship Christian Reg 6, #4 0 31.04 1-4 South Atlanta Reg 7, #1 0 56.82 2-2 Rockmart Reg 2, #3 0 34.89 3-2 Spencer Reg 3, #2 0 67.68 5-0 Pierce County Reg 1, #4 0 43.36 1-4 Dodge County Reg 4, #1 0 65.39 4-1 Thomson Reg 8, #3 0 54.62 4-1 Union County Reg 5, #2 0 50.65 3-2 Columbia Reg 7, #4 0 40.00 3-2 North Murray Reg 6, #1 0 48.12 4-2 North Cobb Christian Reg 3, #3 0 56.33 5-0 Toombs County Reg 2, #2 0 42.20 4-1 ACE Charter Reg 4, #4 0 42.32 3-2 Putnam County Reg 1, #1 0 60.94 3-2 Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Appling County 3-AA 3-1 68.23 999,960 3.68 734,497 565,484 396,232 247,639 3.04 Pierce County 3-AA 5-0 67.68 999,945 3.61 713,711 541,627 371,799 223,061 3.48 Thomson 4-AA 4-1 65.39 999,997 3.11 515,816 391,315 266,715 139,882 6.15 Northeast 2-AA 4-1 62.99 1,000,000 3.45 778,106 496,591 222,394 105,272 8.50 Callaway 5-AA 2-2 62.76 999,990 3.11 730,201 403,940 178,234 83,103 11.03 Athens Academy 8-AA 3-2 62.66 975,592 3.06 737,030 311,354 162,731 74,453 12.43 Fitzgerald 1-AA 3-2 60.94 998,378 2.90 512,980 361,691 150,677 59,617 15.77 Fellowship Christian 8-AA 3-1 58.49 923,219 2.38 522,354 172,562 66,063 22,248 43.95 Rockmart 7-AA 2-2 56.82 998,725 2.67 511,005 137,826 60,087 17,264 56.92 Toombs County 3-AA 5-0 56.33 999,353 2.41 347,850 185,394 46,944 12,645 78.08 Union County 8-AA 4-1 54.62 815,041 1.71 316,810 82,838 21,351 5,225 190.39 Laney 4-AA 2-2-1 54.92 978,298 1.79 118,316 45,497 11,198 2,932 340.06 Columbia 5-AA 3-2 50.65 999,549 1.68 223,129 52,812 8,800 1,423 701.74 Sumter County 1-AA 2-2 51.59 925,312 1.58 111,025 44,275 8,284 1,416 705.21 Providence Christian 8-AA 4-0 51.75 679,962 1.22 185,835 39,230 7,337 1,360 734.29 North Cobb Christian 6-AA 4-2 48.12 999,877 2.11 279,192 67,419 9,779 1,148 870.08 Cook 1-AA 2-2 49.22 948,482 1.48 73,366 24,836 3,608 509 1,963.64 Eagle's Landing Christian 5-AA 1-4 48.13 996,058 1.45 137,763 23,783 3,258 392 2,550.02 Washington County 4-AA 2-3 47.76 900,339 1.27 40,217 10,332 1,171 165 6,059.61 East Jackson 8-AA 5-0 47.25 392,196 0.57 56,574 7,962 894 88 11,362.64 Model 7-AA 3-1 44.16 947,198 1.67 98,430 8,850 893 63 15,872.02 Fannin County 7-AA 3-2 42.86 922,292 1.54 75,934 6,033 447 28 35,713.29 Therrell 6-AA 4-1 40.92 989,951 1.50 50,451 3,918 214 16 62,499.00 ACE Charter 2-AA 4-1 42.20 994,853 1.16 20,562 4,583 287 14 71,427.57 Banks County 8-AA 4-1 43.73 213,990 0.27 17,414 1,738 128 10 99,999.00 North Murray 7-AA 3-2 40.00 968,760 1.45 46,263 2,877 173 8 124,999.00 Putnam County 4-AA 3-2 42.32 742,846 0.89 13,492 2,362 148 7 142,856.14 Dodge County 1-AA 1-4 43.36 567,766 0.67 6,352 1,120 89 7 142,856.14 Jeff Davis 1-AA 2-3 42.04 384,765 0.43 2,572 408 29 4 249,999.00 Vidalia 3-AA 3-2 36.62 842,626 0.90 5,290 541 18 1 999,999.00 Spencer 2-AA 3-2 34.89 997,203 1.05 3,487 341 7 - - Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 3-2 36.26 378,413 0.41 2,013 189 6 - - Washington 6-AA 1-5 33.37 894,569 1.06 7,100 178 5 - - South Atlanta 6-AA 1-4 31.04 700,260 0.77 2,656 39 - - - Worth County 1-AA 3-2 34.83 168,858 0.18 246 26 - - - Haralson County 7-AA 0-5 29.86 151,735 0.17 658 16 - - - McNair 5-AA 2-3 26.42 566,855 0.58 759 6 - - - Redan 5-AA 1-4 23.90 415,155 0.42 303 4 - - - Southwest 2-AA 2-3 23.46 680,091 0.68 67 3 - - - B.E.S.T. Academy 6-AA 3-3 22.58 252,730 0.26 109 - - - - Tattnall County 3-AA 1-4 24.93 125,661 0.13 32 - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 3-3 19.98 110,945 0.11 22 - - - - Mount Paran Christian 6-AA 1-3 18.75 51,668 0.05 7 - - - - Rutland 2-AA 2-3 17.67 265,129 0.27 1 - - - - Brantley County 3-AA 3-2 17.37 27,306 0.03 1 - - - - Murray County 7-AA 1-4 16.60 11,202 0.01 1 - - - - Windsor Forest 3-AA 2-3 21.03 5,149 0.01 1 - - - - Kendrick 2-AA 2-3 9.88 62,582 0.06 - - - - - Landmark Christian 5-AA 0-5 7.55 17,347 0.02 - - - - - Berrien 1-AA 1-3 26.71 6,439 0.01 - - - - - Towers 5-AA 0-4 2.59 5,046 0.01 - - - - - Central (Macon) 2-AA 0-5 2.16 106 0.00 - - - - - Butler 4-AA 1-3 7.12 88 0.00 - - - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-5 0.09 88 0.00 - - - - - Jordan 2-AA 0-5 -8.56 36 0.00 - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 1-5 3.72 19 0.00 - - - - - Walker 6-AA 3-2 5.09 - - - - - - - Josey 4-AA 1-4 -2.66 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Fitzgerald 719,757 215,211 54,950 8,460 998,378 1,622 1-AA Sumter County 154,648 352,625 284,238 133,801 925,312 74,688 1-AA Cook 116,616 322,029 361,138 148,699 948,482 51,518 1-AA Jeff Davis 4,654 21,629 84,220 274,262 384,765 615,235 1-AA Dodge County 3,303 77,616 175,172 311,675 567,766 432,234 1-AA Worth County 1,013 10,762 39,368 117,715 168,858 831,142 1-AA Berrien 9 128 914 5,388 6,439 993,561 2-AA Northeast 988,556 11,310 123 11 1,000,000 - 2-AA Spencer 11,140 278,605 585,833 121,625 997,203 2,797 2-AA ACE Charter 292 683,717 274,279 36,565 994,853 5,147 2-AA Rutland 12 1,705 9,376 254,036 265,129 734,871 2-AA Southwest - 24,564 129,110 526,417 680,091 319,909 2-AA Kendrick - 99 1,272 61,211 62,582 937,418 2-AA Central (Macon) - - 5 101 106 999,894 2-AA Jordan - - 2 34 36 999,964 3-AA Appling County 484,968 391,144 119,644 4,204 999,960 40 3-AA Pierce County 451,544 413,152 130,544 4,705 999,945 55 3-AA Toombs County 63,066 192,967 683,297 60,023 999,353 647 3-AA Vidalia 421 2,714 65,495 773,996 842,626 157,374 3-AA Tattnall County 1 19 346 125,295 125,661 874,339 3-AA Windsor Forest - 4 381 4,764 5,149 994,851 3-AA Brantley County - - 293 27,013 27,306 972,694 4-AA Thomson 984,653 14,159 989 196 999,997 3 4-AA Putnam County 10,754 85,190 229,724 417,178 742,846 257,154 4-AA Laney 2,880 643,683 259,587 72,148 978,298 21,702 4-AA Westside (Augusta) 1,461 22,901 82,519 271,532 378,413 621,587 4-AA Washington County 252 234,067 427,179 238,841 900,339 99,661 4-AA Butler - - 1 87 88 999,912 4-AA Glenn Hills - - 1 18 19 999,981 4-AA Josey - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AA Callaway 775,075 180,526 43,577 812 999,990 10 5-AA Columbia 141,081 472,827 376,886 8,755 999,549 451 5-AA Eagle's Landing Christian 83,705 344,123 527,793 40,437 996,058 3,942 5-AA McNair 120 635 28,350 537,750 566,855 433,145 5-AA Redan 19 1,887 23,250 389,999 415,155 584,845 5-AA Landmark Christian - 1 102 17,244 17,347 982,653 5-AA Towers - 1 42 5,003 5,046 994,954 6-AA North Cobb Christian 969,520 25,236 4,762 359 999,877 123 6-AA Therrell 18,400 733,907 207,585 30,059 989,951 10,049 6-AA South Atlanta 9,856 18,500 272,117 399,787 700,260 299,740 6-AA Washington 1,392 208,185 433,204 251,788 894,569 105,431 6-AA B.E.S.T. Academy 671 9,888 43,841 198,330 252,730 747,270 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 128 3,196 27,905 79,716 110,945 889,055 6-AA Mount Paran Christian 33 1,088 10,586 39,961 51,668 948,332 6-AA Walker - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Rockmart 752,490 187,927 43,268 15,040 998,725 1,275 7-AA Model 112,158 333,087 296,759 205,194 947,198 52,802 7-AA Fannin County 82,887 272,850 309,698 256,857 922,292 77,708 7-AA North Murray 51,864 198,330 328,083 390,483 968,760 31,240 7-AA Haralson County 598 7,742 21,156 122,239 151,735 848,265 7-AA Murray County 3 64 1,035 10,100 11,202 988,798 7-AA Gordon Central - - 1 87 88 999,912 8-AA Athens Academy 524,383 269,744 128,887 52,578 975,592 24,408 8-AA Fellowship Christian 268,581 312,291 222,272 120,075 923,219 76,781 8-AA Union County 122,950 211,100 268,942 212,049 815,041 184,959 8-AA Providence Christian 62,043 133,198 214,736 269,985 679,962 320,038 8-AA East Jackson 16,847 52,635 110,206 212,508 392,196 607,804 8-AA Banks County 5,196 21,032 54,957 132,805 213,990 786,010

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Prince Avenue Christian Commerce Prince Avenue Christian Rabun County Commerce Brooks County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Swainsboro Prince Avenue Christian Bryan County Rabun County Irwin County Swainsboro St. Francis Prince Avenue Christian Bacon County Bryan County Darlington Rabun County Reg 4, #3 0 27.51 1-4 Heard County Reg 1, #2 0 45.21 2-3 Irwin County Reg 3, #4 0 11.29 1-5 Claxton Reg 2, #1 0 65.81 5-0 Swainsboro Reg 7, #3 0 33.05 2-3 Pepperell Reg 6, #2 0 37.59 1-2 St. Francis Reg 8, #4 0 -3.17 0-4 Athens Christian Reg 5, #1 0 80.68 6-0 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 1, #3 0 38.46 2-2 Bacon County Reg 4, #2 0 34.86 3-3 Temple Reg 2, #4 0 30.87 2-2 East Laurens Reg 3, #1 0 47.82 4-1 Bryan County Reg 6, #3 0 34.78 1-4 Whitefield Academy Reg 7, #2 0 39.34 3-2 Darlington Reg 5, #4 0 28.37 1-4 Social Circle Reg 8, #1 0 61.32 4-1 Rabun County Commerce Lamar County Mount Vernon Brooks County Commerce Trion Bleckley County Lamar County Elbert County Mount Vernon Dublin Brooks County Reg 5, #3 0 35.66 2-3 Oglethorpe County Reg 8, #2 0 57.12 4-1 Commerce Reg 6, #4 0 30.49 2-3 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 7, #1 0 54.44 4-0 Trion Reg 2, #3 0 47.41 3-2 Bleckley County Reg 3, #2 0 43.79 2-4 Metter Reg 1, #4 0 31.04 2-4 Pelham Reg 4, #1 0 46.85 4-2 Lamar County Reg 8, #3 0 50.87 4-1 Elbert County Reg 5, #2 0 37.67 4-2 Jasper County Reg 7, #4 0 29.06 1-4 Dade County Reg 6, #1 0 50.79 4-1 Mount Vernon Reg 3, #3 0 29.52 2-3 Screven County Reg 2, #2 0 50.41 3-1 Dublin Reg 4, #4 0 -4.33 1-4 Crawford County Reg 1, #1 0 53.55 1-3 Brooks County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian 5-A Division I 6-0 80.68 1,000,000 4.71 994,997 882,067 832,866 791,087 0.26 Swainsboro 2-A Division I 5-0 65.81 999,970 3.29 916,831 217,846 164,985 80,507 11.42 Rabun County 8-A Division I 4-1 61.32 1,000,000 3.73 828,447 704,155 225,181 63,601 14.72 Commerce 8-A Division I 4-1 57.12 1,000,000 3.32 684,142 507,723 186,107 26,093 37.32 Trion 7-A Division I 4-0 54.44 999,767 2.89 452,073 331,752 165,917 13,338 73.97 Brooks County 1-A Division I 1-3 53.55 1,000,000 2.92 535,749 273,660 134,160 9,938 99.62 Mount Vernon 6-A Division I 4-1 50.79 1,000,000 2.59 396,962 192,096 80,735 4,294 231.88 Elbert County 8-A Division I 4-1 50.87 1,000,000 2.63 470,213 236,298 65,057 4,142 240.43 Dublin 2-A Division I 3-1 50.41 992,778 2.42 431,264 141,995 51,599 2,871 347.31 Lamar County 4-A Division I 4-2 46.85 1,000,000 2.42 442,053 121,908 37,174 1,320 756.58 Bryan County 3-A Division I 4-1 47.82 1,000,000 2.44 532,421 139,590 13,437 1,259 793.28 Bleckley County 2-A Division I 3-2 47.41 984,816 2.10 327,151 84,553 23,197 881 1,134.07 Irwin County 1-A Division I 2-3 45.21 1,000,000 2.12 223,071 48,236 10,113 354 2,823.86 Metter 3-A Division I 2-4 43.79 999,993 1.96 323,853 61,282 6,067 255 3,920.57 Darlington 7-A Division I 3-2 39.34 982,674 1.66 51,840 16,164 927 21 47,618.05 Bacon County 1-A Division I 2-2 38.46 1,000,000 1.69 115,226 11,938 730 18 55,554.56 St. Francis 6-A Division I 1-2 37.59 1,000,000 1.56 31,864 6,374 570 6 166,665.67 Jasper County 5-A Division I 4-2 37.67 1,000,000 1.15 29,428 5,012 481 5 199,999.00 Oglethorpe County 5-A Division I 2-3 35.66 1,000,000 1.11 18,382 2,739 197 5 199,999.00 Temple 4-A Division I 3-3 34.86 1,000,000 1.49 79,610 5,817 220 3 333,332.33 Pepperell 7-A Division I 2-3 33.05 858,768 1.15 10,023 1,510 46 1 999,999.00 Pelham 1-A Division I 2-4 31.04 1,000,000 1.27 27,277 1,196 38 1 999,999.00 Whitefield Academy 6-A Division I 1-4 34.78 1,000,000 1.40 17,690 2,998 143 - - Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Division I 2-3 30.49 1,000,000 1.20 6,394 708 14 - - East Laurens 2-A Division I 2-2 30.87 617,514 0.72 18,400 801 12 - - Screven County 3-A Division I 2-3 29.52 999,440 1.09 10,949 523 9 - - Social Circle 5-A Division I 1-4 28.37 1,000,000 1.03 3,490 346 5 - - Heard County 4-A Division I 1-4 27.51 1,000,000 1.16 10,071 309 5 - - Dade County 7-A Division I 1-4 29.06 562,702 0.65 2,450 149 5 - - Armuchee 7-A Division I 3-2 26.59 536,359 0.61 1,588 82 2 - - Jefferson County 2-A Division I 0-5 27.46 404,922 0.45 6,041 172 1 - - Claxton 3-A Division I 1-5 11.29 956,708 0.96 33 1 - - - Chattooga 7-A Division I 1-4 16.96 42,079 0.04 13 - - - - Coosa 7-A Division I 3-2 15.94 17,651 0.02 4 - - - - Athens Christian 8-A Division I 0-4 -3.17 1,000,000 1.00 - - - - - Crawford County 4-A Division I 1-4 -4.33 1,000,000 1.00 - - - - - Savannah 3-A Division I 0-6 -12.84 43,859 0.04 - - - - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Division I 2-2 12.51 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Division I Brooks County 703,748 236,494 48,971 10,787 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Irwin County 220,831 484,088 224,557 70,524 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Bacon County 63,370 221,600 473,583 241,447 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Pelham 12,051 57,818 252,889 677,242 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Swainsboro 847,945 131,450 19,488 1,087 999,970 30 2-A Division I Dublin 98,045 501,674 351,031 42,028 992,778 7,222 2-A Division I Bleckley County 53,019 345,890 507,190 78,717 984,816 15,184 2-A Division I East Laurens 767 14,678 81,858 520,211 617,514 382,486 2-A Division I Jefferson County 224 6,308 40,433 357,957 404,922 595,078 3-A Division I Bryan County 615,472 336,283 46,992 1,253 1,000,000 - 3-A Division I Metter 358,890 531,495 105,954 3,654 999,993 7 3-A Division I Screven County 25,420 130,029 760,637 83,354 999,440 560 3-A Division I Claxton 218 2,193 86,138 868,159 956,708 43,292 3-A Division I Savannah - - 279 43,580 43,859 956,141 4-A Division I Lamar County 806,691 166,472 26,717 120 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Temple 156,403 580,401 260,947 2,249 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Heard County 36,899 252,897 697,116 13,088 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Crawford County 7 230 15,220 984,543 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 996,199 3,782 19 - 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Jasper County 2,194 506,079 340,142 151,585 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Oglethorpe County 1,395 380,828 402,075 215,702 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Social Circle 212 109,311 257,764 632,713 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Vernon 786,364 172,108 31,028 10,500 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I St. Francis 118,346 408,219 298,028 175,407 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Whitefield Academy 67,597 279,563 368,580 284,260 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 27,693 140,110 302,364 529,833 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I King's Ridge Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Division I Trion 852,561 129,881 15,009 2,316 999,767 233 7-A Division I Darlington 115,273 577,079 230,944 59,378 982,674 17,326 7-A Division I Pepperell 25,299 208,995 377,980 246,494 858,768 141,232 7-A Division I Armuchee 3,651 55,972 165,488 311,248 536,359 463,641 7-A Division I Dade County 3,189 26,902 201,597 331,014 562,702 437,298 7-A Division I Chattooga 18 697 4,978 36,386 42,079 957,921 7-A Division I Coosa 9 474 4,004 13,164 17,651 982,349 8-A Division I Rabun County 576,777 302,037 121,150 36 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Commerce 315,686 429,206 255,023 85 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Elbert County 107,537 268,757 623,223 483 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Athens Christian - - 604 999,396 1,000,000 -

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Schley County Greene County Clinch County Greene County Bowdon Schley County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Clinch County Macon County Jenkins County Greene County Dooly County Clinch County Macon County Johnson County Wilcox County Jenkins County Manchester Greene County Reg 4, #3 0 39.57 1-3 Dooly County Reg 1, #2 0 28.84 1-3 Miller County Reg 3, #4 0 32.89 3-2 Portal Reg 2, #1 0 50.43 5-1 Clinch County Reg 7, #3 0 26.86 1-3 Christian Heritage Reg 6, #2 0 49.40 4-1 Macon County Reg 8, #4 0 36.97 3-2 Washington-Wilkes Reg 5, #1 0 39.48 2-2 Johnson County Reg 1, #3 0 26.34 2-3 Seminole County Reg 4, #2 0 39.61 3-2 Wilcox County Reg 2, #4 0 28.36 0-5 Charlton County Reg 3, #1 0 48.77 6-0 Jenkins County Reg 6, #3 0 46.37 4-1 Manchester Reg 7, #2 0 27.13 3-2 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 5, #4 0 13.45 1-3 Wilkinson County Reg 8, #1 0 60.05 5-0 Greene County Bowdon Telfair County Schley County Lanier County Lincoln County Bowdon Emanuel County Institute Telfair County Aquinas Schley County Lanier County Early County Reg 5, #3 0 14.95 2-3 Glascock County Reg 8, #2 0 46.72 3-2 Lincoln County Reg 6, #4 0 17.66 1-4 Greenville Reg 7, #1 0 52.50 4-2 Bowdon Reg 2, #3 0 32.05 2-4 Turner County Reg 3, #2 0 42.90 2-3 Emanuel County Institute Reg 1, #4 0 23.70 1-2 Terrell County Reg 4, #1 0 48.33 4-0 Telfair County Reg 8, #3 0 45.81 4-1 Aquinas Reg 5, #2 0 20.83 2-3 Hancock Central Reg 7, #4 Reg 6, #1 0 60.25 5-0 Schley County Reg 3, #3 0 37.01 2-3 McIntosh County Academy Reg 2, #2 0 46.12 4-0 Lanier County Reg 4, #4 0 33.10 3-2 Wheeler County Reg 1, #1 0 44.05 4-1 Early County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Schley County 6-A Division II 5-0 60.25 999,997 3.90 892,379 777,008 585,785 774,572 0.29 Greene County 8-A Division II 5-0 60.05 999,879 4.61 819,505 700,924 544,615 686,033 0.46 Bowdon 7-A Division II 4-2 52.50 1,000,000 3.44 645,616 461,602 182,546 156,767 5.38 Clinch County 2-A Division II 5-1 50.43 999,879 3.19 680,357 361,664 145,680 98,876 9.11 Macon County 6-A Division II 4-1 49.40 999,528 2.94 520,475 291,552 103,839 62,686 14.95 Jenkins County 3-A Division II 6-0 48.77 999,700 2.88 615,741 206,627 96,195 56,735 16.63 Telfair County 4-A Division II 4-0 48.33 992,953 2.96 618,495 245,352 79,339 49,547 19.18 Manchester 6-A Division II 4-1 46.37 996,771 2.45 351,208 172,358 55,409 25,264 38.58 Lanier County 2-A Division II 4-0 46.12 999,447 2.51 485,650 171,155 51,651 25,189 38.70 Lincoln County 8-A Division II 3-2 46.72 990,076 2.41 272,697 140,755 44,597 22,025 44.40 Aquinas 8-A Division II 4-1 45.81 987,416 2.31 241,511 117,782 34,295 15,806 62.27 Early County 1-A Division II 4-1 44.05 1,000,000 2.34 418,026 75,542 25,194 11,624 85.03 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 2-3 42.90 998,051 2.11 338,376 73,994 19,354 7,135 139.15 Johnson County 5-A Division II 2-2 39.48 999,899 1.80 167,783 57,049 9,844 2,409 414.11 Dooly County 4-A Division II 1-3 39.57 913,884 1.90 235,948 45,345 7,810 2,118 471.14 Wilcox County 4-A Division II 3-2 39.61 914,849 1.90 237,379 45,656 7,939 2,110 472.93 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 2-3 37.01 990,837 1.50 127,922 16,930 2,322 521 1,918.39 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 3-2 36.97 911,949 1.53 69,745 16,818 2,017 408 2,449.98 Wheeler County 4-A Division II 3-2 33.10 680,981 1.05 57,872 5,847 512 67 14,924.37 Portal 3-A Division II 3-2 32.89 976,546 1.24 56,685 5,818 485 50 19,999.00 Turner County 2-A Division II 2-4 32.05 979,675 1.23 46,826 3,560 274 34 29,410.76 Miller County 1-A Division II 1-3 28.84 864,259 1.09 24,057 2,012 119 8 124,999.00 Charlton County 2-A Division II 0-5 28.36 955,187 1.10 21,010 883 40 7 142,856.14 Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 4-1 28.66 390,209 0.52 13,689 835 37 3 333,332.33 Christian Heritage 7-A Division II 1-3 26.86 1,000,000 1.11 7,946 824 28 3 333,332.33 Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 3-2 27.13 1,000,000 1.11 8,311 932 41 2 499,999.00 Mitchell County 1-A Division II 0-5 20.12 417,942 0.45 1,528 31 1 1 999,999.00 Seminole County 1-A Division II 2-3 26.34 776,926 0.92 12,720 752 26 - - Terrell County 1-A Division II 1-2 23.70 655,577 0.74 6,327 237 5 - - Marion County 6-A Division II 2-3 22.34 321,788 0.33 478 28 1 - - Hancock Central 5-A Division II 2-3 20.83 953,209 1.01 1,106 55 - - - Warren County 8-A Division II 2-3 20.26 108,956 0.12 431 23 - - - Treutlen 4-A Division II 1-4 21.67 107,124 0.12 772 19 - - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 2-2 17.45 284,939 0.30 608 9 - - - Taylor County 6-A Division II 4-1 18.18 269,341 0.28 222 8 - - - Glascock County 5-A Division II 2-3 14.95 842,344 0.86 197 7 - - - Greenville 6-A Division II 1-4 17.66 409,150 0.42 235 5 - - - Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 1-3 13.45 791,257 0.80 142 2 - - - Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 1-5 6.69 412,936 0.41 13 - - - - Atkinson County 2-A Division II 0-5 6.41 65,812 0.07 7 - - - - Montgomery County 3-A Division II 0-5 6.00 34,866 0.04 5 - - - - Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 0-5 3.37 3,411 0.00 - - - - - Towns County 8-A Division II 0-4 2.60 1,724 0.00 - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A Division II 1-3 -4.62 357 0.00 - - - - - Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-4 -23.95 355 0.00 - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 1-4 -18.21 14 0.00 - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A Division II 2-2 6.67 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.