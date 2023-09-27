Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 7

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|101.61
|999,924
|4.16
|937,473
|693,118
|542,390
|337,753
|1.96
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|101.22
|999,998
|4.18
|943,940
|740,658
|501,376
|308,581
|2.24
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|96.25
|999,983
|3.72
|897,733
|555,975
|284,969
|127,811
|6.82
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|95.49
|999,965
|3.64
|884,970
|518,147
|259,147
|108,994
|8.17
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|93.75
|999,993
|3.16
|723,260
|317,529
|141,157
|53,718
|17.62
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|91.15
|999,885
|3.09
|623,490
|426,569
|135,848
|40,897
|23.45
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|86.29
|984,249
|2.58
|568,820
|140,241
|33,250
|6,346
|156.58
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|86.16
|999,897
|2.47
|378,065
|141,148
|30,747
|6,051
|164.26
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|85.03
|999,376
|2.62
|540,105
|186,551
|33,354
|5,520
|180.16
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|82.82
|960,982
|2.14
|366,135
|66,190
|11,254
|1,555
|642.09
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|81.53
|999,157
|2.23
|285,024
|85,916
|12,136
|1,494
|668.34
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|79.85
|999,973
|1.96
|119,544
|23,895
|4,421
|458
|2,182.41
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|78.64
|997,807
|1.96
|173,611
|41,271
|4,385
|424
|2,357.49
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|77.96
|998,920
|1.88
|106,964
|21,085
|2,436
|220
|4,544.45
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|76.74
|999,972
|1.78
|68,564
|12,237
|1,540
|96
|10,415.67
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|73.29
|985,847
|1.75
|136,171
|12,197
|769
|42
|23,808.52
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|73.97
|999,984
|1.60
|39,458
|5,736
|473
|28
|35,713.29
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|70.19
|906,321
|1.11
|31,418
|2,143
|86
|4
|249,999.00
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|68.68
|963,479
|1.27
|17,849
|1,763
|62
|2
|499,999.00
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|67.22
|929,673
|1.23
|32,353
|1,569
|49
|2
|499,999.00
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|69.06
|471,941
|0.57
|12,774
|858
|36
|1
|999,999.00
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|67.83
|946,720
|1.05
|15,830
|972
|21
|1
|999,999.00
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|67.37
|369,571
|0.43
|7,101
|440
|12
|1
|999,999.00
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|64.02
|704,420
|0.76
|6,454
|187
|6
|1
|999,999.00
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|66.49
|916,312
|1.18
|26,422
|1,174
|38
|-
|-
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|68.23
|862,245
|1.00
|20,874
|1,105
|18
|-
|-
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|64.91
|882,880
|1.07
|16,705
|631
|11
|-
|-
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|64.85
|900,913
|0.95
|6,464
|315
|5
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|63.80
|873,465
|0.92
|5,315
|229
|3
|-
|-
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|60.98
|527,129
|0.55
|2,273
|43
|1
|-
|-
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|64.22
|213,333
|0.24
|1,950
|79
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|57.39
|606,391
|0.61
|554
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|55.31
|470,090
|0.47
|258
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|51.44
|684,293
|0.74
|994
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|49.00
|880,387
|0.90
|256
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|55.37
|534,917
|0.56
|325
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|53.43
|285,288
|0.29
|206
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|45.24
|316,897
|0.33
|98
|1
|-
|-
|-
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-5
|53.73
|423,432
|0.44
|170
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|49.65
|127,008
|0.13
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|44.57
|81,208
|0.08
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-5
|33.25
|105,102
|0.11
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|42.05
|25,411
|0.03
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|43.22
|50,680
|0.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-3-1
|23.77
|14,476
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|14.88
|106
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|914,248
|77,945
|6,202
|1,490
|999,885
|115
|1-AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|44,015
|397,555
|299,236
|165,515
|906,321
|93,679
|1-AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|28,058
|300,413
|316,224
|217,550
|862,245
|137,755
|1-AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|9,812
|145,107
|230,138
|319,363
|704,420
|295,580
|1-AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|3,867
|78,980
|148,200
|296,082
|527,129
|472,871
|2-AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|699,025
|245,380
|55,023
|565
|999,993
|7
|2-AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|247,160
|524,659
|224,518
|3,560
|999,897
|103
|2-AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|53,759
|229,152
|692,192
|23,817
|998,920
|1,080
|2-AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|50
|683
|23,062
|660,498
|684,293
|315,707
|2-AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|6
|126
|5,205
|311,560
|316,897
|683,103
|3-AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|514,454
|270,674
|132,263
|68,456
|985,847
|14,153
|3-AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|192,240
|265,472
|266,458
|205,503
|929,673
|70,327
|3-AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|167,299
|242,283
|273,090
|233,640
|916,312
|83,688
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|120,924
|199,853
|272,491
|289,612
|882,880
|117,120
|3-AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|5,083
|21,718
|55,698
|202,789
|285,288
|714,712
|4-AAAAAAA
|Newton
|850,173
|130,947
|17,580
|1,224
|999,924
|76
|4-AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|99,503
|504,747
|320,788
|59,211
|984,249
|15,751
|4-AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|48,630
|324,685
|468,898
|118,769
|960,982
|39,018
|4-AAAAAAA
|Archer
|1,061
|20,942
|92,523
|357,415
|471,941
|528,059
|4-AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|508
|13,538
|66,839
|288,686
|369,571
|630,429
|4-AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|125
|5,141
|33,372
|174,695
|213,333
|786,667
|5-AAAAAAA
|Walton
|883,560
|115,192
|1,203
|43
|999,998
|2
|5-AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|115,469
|820,628
|59,781
|3,498
|999,376
|624
|5-AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|829
|46,523
|557,280
|268,833
|873,465
|126,535
|5-AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|104
|10,936
|219,189
|376,162
|606,391
|393,609
|5-AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|38
|6,597
|151,435
|312,020
|470,090
|529,910
|5-AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|-
|124
|11,112
|39,444
|50,680
|949,320
|6-AAAAAAA
|Milton
|558,079
|342,989
|90,275
|7,814
|999,157
|843
|6-AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|377,733
|449,866
|154,179
|16,029
|997,807
|2,193
|6-AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|61,811
|187,347
|575,897
|138,424
|963,479
|36,521
|6-AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|1,547
|11,738
|99,874
|421,758
|534,917
|465,083
|6-AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|816
|7,669
|71,126
|343,821
|423,432
|576,568
|6-AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|14
|391
|8,649
|72,154
|81,208
|918,792
|7-AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|492,070
|313,834
|187,602
|6,467
|999,973
|27
|7-AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|311,695
|374,826
|313,043
|408
|999,972
|28
|7-AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|196,079
|310,736
|469,146
|24,023
|999,984
|16
|7-AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|155
|599
|29,905
|849,728
|880,387
|119,613
|7-AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|1
|5
|303
|104,793
|105,102
|894,898
|7-AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|1
|14,475
|14,476
|985,524
|7-AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|-
|-
|106
|106
|999,894
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|523,614
|461,125
|14,427
|817
|999,983
|17
|8-AAAAAAA
|Buford
|474,229
|507,220
|17,474
|1,042
|999,965
|35
|8-AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|1,493
|20,985
|561,186
|363,056
|946,720
|53,280
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|661
|10,473
|381,916
|507,863
|900,913
|99,087
|8-AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|3
|187
|21,563
|105,255
|127,008
|872,992
|8-AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|-
|10
|3,434
|21,967
|25,411
|974,589
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|5-0
|98.83
|999,991
|4.46
|991,228
|780,299
|690,510
|516,018
|0.94
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|5-0
|93.27
|1,000,000
|4.24
|958,057
|725,967
|560,163
|255,829
|2.91
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|3-2
|89.99
|999,998
|3.28
|874,865
|253,923
|175,258
|79,107
|11.64
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|5-0
|86.11
|999,988
|3.64
|840,386
|603,750
|205,999
|60,003
|15.67
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|4-1
|84.52
|999,995
|3.45
|811,142
|595,930
|142,980
|44,335
|21.56
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|5-0
|85.22
|998,924
|3.16
|844,042
|268,691
|134,454
|33,480
|28.87
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|3-2
|77.48
|999,988
|2.67
|486,639
|180,496
|29,206
|3,942
|252.68
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|5-0
|75.45
|999,828
|2.13
|365,258
|151,569
|16,032
|2,120
|470.70
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|4-1
|75.31
|999,408
|2.40
|410,813
|148,067
|15,222
|2,022
|493.56
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|4-1
|74.51
|999,707
|2.34
|386,472
|132,445
|12,399
|1,440
|693.44
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|4-1
|75.71
|985,394
|1.91
|336,299
|66,069
|10,574
|1,135
|880.06
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|4-1
|73.86
|991,559
|1.98
|127,688
|18,377
|3,902
|408
|2,449.98
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|4-1
|68.42
|997,501
|1.95
|226,626
|43,259
|1,847
|108
|9,258.26
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|4-1
|69.33
|968,606
|1.70
|65,648
|8,998
|918
|42
|23,808.52
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|3-2
|65.20
|961,666
|1.47
|33,913
|3,744
|189
|4
|249,999.00
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|62.57
|981,871
|1.65
|31,300
|2,985
|118
|4
|249,999.00
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|4-1
|59.93
|970,711
|1.62
|36,274
|4,515
|72
|1
|999,999.00
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|5-0
|57.21
|999,881
|1.56
|21,472
|2,246
|32
|1
|999,999.00
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-1
|59.75
|584,657
|0.70
|14,259
|1,155
|11
|1
|999,999.00
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|4-1
|57.92
|986,301
|1.67
|37,686
|976
|39
|-
|-
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|3-2
|59.78
|965,176
|1.21
|34,038
|2,637
|32
|-
|-
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|2-3
|58.81
|590,978
|0.64
|13,540
|1,473
|16
|-
|-
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|3-3
|57.92
|972,535
|1.10
|16,056
|1,058
|14
|-
|-
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|3-2
|55.64
|384,799
|0.41
|4,811
|393
|4
|-
|-
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|3-2
|55.85
|444,359
|0.51
|4,828
|259
|3
|-
|-
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-4
|54.41
|952,678
|0.98
|7,527
|148
|3
|-
|-
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|2-3
|51.64
|906,930
|1.14
|5,558
|222
|2
|-
|-
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|3-2
|55.63
|872,150
|1.00
|1,971
|73
|1
|-
|-
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|2-3
|53.94
|952,058
|1.07
|2,160
|77
|-
|-
|-
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|2-3
|49.20
|781,090
|0.91
|2,323
|74
|-
|-
|-
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|3-2
|50.90
|759,724
|0.97
|3,868
|48
|-
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|2-3
|49.37
|630,088
|0.65
|1,151
|42
|-
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|2-3
|52.79
|698,012
|0.71
|737
|21
|-
|-
|-
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-6
|45.92
|48,181
|0.05
|59
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|3-3
|47.24
|291,119
|0.29
|134
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|5-0
|46.86
|795,007
|0.80
|668
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-4
|42.58
|267,739
|0.30
|217
|1
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|3-1
|42.00
|141,858
|0.15
|55
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|40.30
|163,622
|0.17
|47
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|1-4
|42.87
|176,644
|0.18
|25
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|2-3
|43.80
|117,936
|0.12
|42
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-3
|45.03
|62,217
|0.06
|35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-5
|44.86
|149,067
|0.15
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-4
|43.48
|39,914
|0.04
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|2-3
|37.53
|243,093
|0.24
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-5
|42.77
|47,941
|0.05
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|2-3
|37.52
|38,328
|0.04
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|1-4
|37.75
|39,337
|0.04
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-4
|31.97
|17,832
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|0-4
|29.64
|9,778
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-5
|22.00
|9,399
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|1-4
|19.85
|1,868
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-6
|27.86
|1,508
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|1-4
|35.25
|972
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-4
|17.37
|89
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA
|3-2
|32.57
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-5
|0.92
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|841,159
|145,225
|13,242
|365
|999,991
|9
|1-AAAAAA
|Houston County
|138,612
|643,720
|205,176
|11,416
|998,924
|1,076
|1-AAAAAA
|Lee County
|19,987
|202,682
|669,875
|92,850
|985,394
|14,606
|1-AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|194
|5,810
|71,910
|513,064
|590,978
|409,022
|1-AAAAAA
|Veterans
|48
|2,528
|37,673
|344,550
|384,799
|615,201
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|-
|35
|2,124
|37,755
|39,914
|960,086
|2-AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|692,296
|157,965
|91,955
|44,085
|986,301
|13,699
|2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|154,058
|540,540
|216,362
|70,911
|981,871
|18,129
|2-AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|99,046
|175,359
|364,879
|267,646
|906,930
|93,070
|2-AAAAAA
|Evans
|50,924
|109,391
|261,666
|359,109
|781,090
|218,910
|2-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2,009
|9,134
|38,652
|113,827
|163,622
|836,378
|2-AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|1,450
|6,305
|20,401
|113,702
|141,858
|858,142
|2-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|217
|1,306
|6,085
|30,720
|38,328
|961,672
|3-AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|876,185
|108,048
|13,703
|2,052
|999,988
|12
|3-AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|67,568
|449,741
|329,273
|124,129
|970,711
|29,289
|3-AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|52,625
|416,068
|492,678
|38,510
|999,881
|119
|3-AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|3,622
|25,259
|139,731
|591,112
|759,724
|240,276
|3-AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|-
|882
|24,494
|242,363
|267,739
|732,261
|3-AAAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|2
|112
|1,754
|1,868
|998,132
|3-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|-
|9
|80
|89
|999,911
|3-AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAAA
|Marist
|755,665
|237,680
|6,409
|241
|999,995
|5
|4-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|241,314
|704,029
|51,633
|2,852
|999,828
|172
|4-AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|2,706
|48,361
|657,218
|244,393
|952,678
|47,322
|4-AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|305
|9,044
|242,291
|543,367
|795,007
|204,993
|4-AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|10
|884
|41,511
|200,688
|243,093
|756,907
|4-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|2
|938
|8,459
|9,399
|990,601
|4-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|991,829
|6,933
|1,218
|20
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAA
|Hughes
|7,615
|973,582
|18,747
|54
|999,998
|2
|5-AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|549
|19,298
|774,891
|170,438
|965,176
|34,824
|5-AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|7
|35
|164,811
|465,235
|630,088
|369,912
|5-AAAAAA
|Newnan
|-
|52
|19,735
|98,149
|117,936
|882,064
|5-AAAAAA
|Alexander
|-
|52
|14,762
|47,403
|62,217
|937,783
|5-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|-
|48
|5,517
|171,079
|176,644
|823,356
|5-AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|-
|-
|319
|47,622
|47,941
|952,059
|6-AAAAAA
|Rome
|546,877
|283,665
|123,397
|37,620
|991,559
|8,441
|6-AAAAAA
|Creekview
|276,304
|350,536
|244,443
|97,323
|968,606
|31,394
|6-AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|154,876
|289,926
|394,472
|122,392
|961,666
|38,334
|6-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|12,068
|37,131
|121,443
|414,015
|584,657
|415,343
|6-AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|9,875
|38,464
|109,776
|286,244
|444,359
|555,641
|6-AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|-
|275
|6,380
|41,526
|48,181
|951,819
|6-AAAAAA
|Woodstock
|-
|3
|89
|880
|972
|999,028
|7-AAAAAA
|Roswell
|505,859
|437,594
|48,597
|7,358
|999,408
|592
|7-AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|484,481
|484,619
|28,848
|1,759
|999,707
|293
|7-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|7,822
|47,359
|445,816
|451,061
|952,058
|47,942
|7-AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|1,768
|28,454
|454,184
|387,744
|872,150
|127,850
|7-AAAAAA
|Pope
|70
|1,943
|19,168
|127,886
|149,067
|850,933
|7-AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|-
|23
|2,352
|15,457
|17,832
|982,168
|7-AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|-
|8
|1,035
|8,735
|9,778
|990,222
|8-AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|899,485
|95,340
|4,772
|391
|999,988
|12
|8-AAAAAA
|Lanier
|90,856
|724,837
|170,984
|10,824
|997,501
|2,499
|8-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|8,876
|168,391
|565,027
|230,241
|972,535
|27,465
|8-AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|687
|5,138
|225,626
|466,561
|698,012
|301,988
|8-AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|94
|6,164
|32,639
|252,222
|291,119
|708,881
|8-AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|2
|127
|805
|38,403
|39,337
|960,663
|8-AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|-
|3
|147
|1,358
|1,508
|998,492
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|5-0
|84.83
|999,995
|4.40
|904,105
|820,493
|677,033
|530,365
|0.89
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|5-0
|77.69
|999,636
|3.61
|695,794
|600,491
|360,412
|161,390
|5.20
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|4-1
|75.14
|989,212
|3.15
|601,266
|475,785
|197,474
|85,927
|10.64
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|3-2
|74.07
|999,621
|3.14
|582,394
|390,484
|203,476
|65,123
|14.36
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|4-0
|74.38
|999,649
|2.94
|478,408
|327,022
|172,927
|60,128
|15.63
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|5-0
|72.19
|974,358
|2.67
|467,535
|313,291
|111,310
|37,640
|25.57
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|5-0
|69.65
|950,908
|2.27
|363,588
|197,867
|59,970
|16,445
|59.81
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|4-1
|69.65
|998,781
|2.40
|441,604
|153,923
|62,096
|15,230
|64.66
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|4-2
|65.18
|999,441
|2.60
|626,750
|170,137
|45,521
|7,617
|130.29
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|4-1
|67.69
|999,735
|2.07
|357,925
|80,971
|31,133
|7,507
|132.21
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|3-2
|65.12
|980,053
|2.03
|235,535
|107,337
|22,326
|4,111
|242.25
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|3-2
|64.88
|941,609
|1.78
|198,172
|66,174
|12,688
|2,453
|406.66
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|2-3
|63.38
|993,928
|2.11
|214,763
|64,233
|13,118
|2,166
|460.68
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|5-0
|64.44
|996,787
|1.72
|216,116
|41,871
|11,937
|2,153
|463.47
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-3
|62.02
|858,480
|1.36
|114,597
|21,433
|3,758
|523
|1,911.05
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|1-3
|59.90
|942,992
|1.41
|99,868
|16,790
|2,548
|265
|3,772.58
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|4-1
|55.36
|998,387
|1.96
|274,186
|35,480
|2,628
|191
|5,234.60
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|1-4
|57.18
|919,196
|1.60
|226,657
|27,313
|2,199
|190
|5,262.16
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|4-1
|59.75
|644,451
|0.94
|68,181
|11,048
|1,595
|162
|6,171.84
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|3-2
|56.94
|944,011
|1.66
|205,057
|24,983
|2,072
|148
|6,755.76
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|3-2
|58.08
|984,324
|1.26
|53,359
|8,700
|1,134
|97
|10,308.28
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|3-2
|57.15
|921,514
|1.23
|52,621
|8,503
|864
|77
|12,986.01
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|4-1
|52.44
|967,953
|1.36
|109,905
|9,426
|538
|38
|26,314.79
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|3-2
|56.46
|428,784
|0.56
|25,665
|2,799
|317
|24
|41,665.67
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-4
|51.42
|881,106
|1.37
|92,206
|5,445
|257
|13
|76,922.08
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|2-3
|50.49
|992,290
|1.51
|108,919
|7,898
|338
|10
|99,999.00
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|2-3
|49.22
|988,700
|1.40
|78,671
|4,711
|172
|3
|333,332.33
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|4-2
|48.63
|923,992
|1.11
|36,434
|2,107
|65
|3
|333,332.33
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|4-1
|47.15
|897,684
|1.03
|22,730
|1,154
|31
|1
|999,999.00
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|3-2
|50.78
|470,418
|0.51
|3,849
|580
|33
|-
|-
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-4
|45.90
|676,736
|0.89
|29,315
|951
|16
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|4-1
|47.24
|190,900
|0.21
|1,430
|80
|4
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|1-4
|46.92
|537,804
|0.57
|1,697
|199
|2
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|2-3
|41.51
|395,205
|0.47
|7,383
|141
|2
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|1-4
|42.40
|510,041
|0.52
|479
|61
|2
|-
|-
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|0-5
|41.60
|482,587
|0.49
|383
|49
|2
|-
|-
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|2-3
|47.23
|92,604
|0.10
|237
|39
|1
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|2-3
|39.97
|132,318
|0.15
|1,794
|23
|1
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|3-2
|38.84
|34,829
|0.04
|17
|5
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|1-4
|32.26
|573,835
|0.58
|143
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-5
|30.22
|47,337
|0.05
|67
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-4
|31.72
|9,127
|0.01
|19
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|2-3
|33.33
|210,930
|0.21
|78
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|3-3
|42.59
|25,267
|0.03
|64
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|2-3
|39.03
|12,287
|0.01
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|2-3
|27.03
|255,254
|0.26
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|1-4
|25.45
|191,534
|0.19
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-3
|35.21
|4,055
|0.00
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-5
|27.31
|1,771
|0.00
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|1-3
|26.04
|26,263
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|2-2
|28.18
|1,058
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-5
|8.19
|263
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA
|2-3
|21.27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA
|0-6
|-47.19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Coffee
|792,054
|204,285
|3,540
|116
|999,995
|5
|1-AAAAA
|Ware County
|206,345
|744,988
|45,764
|2,524
|999,621
|379
|1-AAAAA
|Jenkins
|1,323
|36,840
|565,211
|277,732
|881,106
|118,894
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|239
|10,230
|257,457
|408,810
|676,736
|323,264
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|39
|3,587
|117,941
|273,638
|395,205
|604,795
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|-
|70
|10,087
|37,180
|47,337
|952,663
|2-AAAAA
|Ola
|749,909
|199,651
|39,225
|10,864
|999,649
|351
|2-AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|191,545
|552,809
|204,350
|45,224
|993,928
|6,072
|2-AAAAA
|Jones County
|39,964
|176,755
|362,089
|365,203
|944,011
|55,989
|2-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|18,463
|67,348
|374,869
|458,516
|919,196
|80,804
|2-AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|118
|3,398
|18,909
|109,893
|132,318
|867,682
|2-AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|1
|38
|425
|8,663
|9,127
|990,873
|2-AAAAA
|Union Grove
|-
|1
|133
|1,637
|1,771
|998,229
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|778,834
|176,105
|33,719
|10,783
|999,441
|559
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|123,854
|397,374
|286,231
|160,494
|967,953
|32,047
|3-AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|56,222
|232,973
|337,297
|297,500
|923,992
|76,008
|3-AAAAA
|Harris County
|40,524
|183,629
|310,898
|362,633
|897,684
|102,316
|3-AAAAA
|Drew
|566
|9,919
|31,855
|168,590
|210,930
|789,070
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|532,619
|299,848
|150,584
|15,336
|998,387
|1,613
|4-AAAAA
|Tucker
|258,695
|355,626
|330,403
|47,566
|992,290
|7,710
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|205,113
|324,231
|395,988
|63,368
|988,700
|11,300
|4-AAAAA
|M.L. King
|2,969
|15,036
|80,884
|474,946
|573,835
|426,165
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|388
|3,304
|25,177
|226,385
|255,254
|744,746
|4-AAAAA
|Lithonia
|216
|1,955
|16,964
|172,399
|191,534
|808,466
|4-AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Creekside
|732,649
|206,816
|53,132
|6,184
|998,781
|1,219
|5-AAAAA
|Mays
|159,187
|389,690
|284,013
|110,102
|942,992
|57,008
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|99,532
|301,417
|359,050
|161,515
|921,514
|78,486
|5-AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|6,902
|52,897
|119,391
|291,228
|470,418
|529,582
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|1,493
|46,453
|158,591
|331,267
|537,804
|462,196
|5-AAAAA
|Banneker
|235
|2,383
|20,468
|69,518
|92,604
|907,396
|5-AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|2
|339
|5,297
|29,191
|34,829
|965,171
|5-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|-
|5
|58
|995
|1,058
|998,942
|5-AAAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Kell
|543,087
|323,195
|126,992
|6,461
|999,735
|265
|6-AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|338,612
|404,064
|229,086
|25,025
|996,787
|3,213
|6-AAAAA
|Cambridge
|117,289
|259,439
|543,142
|64,454
|984,324
|15,676
|6-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|731
|7,852
|41,558
|459,900
|510,041
|489,959
|6-AAAAA
|Centennial
|281
|5,416
|57,926
|418,964
|482,587
|517,413
|6-AAAAA
|North Springs
|-
|34
|1,295
|24,934
|26,263
|973,737
|6-AAAAA
|Northview
|-
|-
|1
|262
|263
|999,737
|7-AAAAA
|Calhoun
|475,048
|304,384
|162,338
|47,442
|989,212
|10,788
|7-AAAAA
|Cartersville
|303,633
|332,879
|251,658
|86,188
|974,358
|25,642
|7-AAAAA
|Hiram
|194,947
|279,670
|337,816
|138,475
|950,908
|49,092
|7-AAAAA
|Dalton
|19,474
|56,036
|158,378
|410,563
|644,451
|355,549
|7-AAAAA
|Cass
|6,892
|26,957
|88,658
|306,277
|428,784
|571,216
|7-AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|6
|74
|1,152
|11,055
|12,287
|987,713
|8-AAAAA
|Jefferson
|820,076
|147,799
|25,505
|6,256
|999,636
|364
|8-AAAAA
|Eastside
|136,836
|449,534
|311,922
|81,761
|980,053
|19,947
|8-AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|23,329
|74,780
|274,695
|485,676
|858,480
|141,520
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|19,233
|318,880
|351,647
|251,849
|941,609
|58,391
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|521
|8,635
|31,487
|150,257
|190,900
|809,100
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|5
|358
|4,568
|20,336
|25,267
|974,733
|8-AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|14
|176
|3,865
|4,055
|995,945
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|5-0
|81.21
|999,889
|3.85
|848,151
|597,574
|429,600
|302,594
|2.30
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|3-2
|78.57
|1,000,000
|3.44
|649,276
|536,899
|344,756
|196,051
|4.10
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|4-0
|77.12
|999,980
|3.53
|843,590
|430,464
|267,280
|150,889
|5.63
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|5-1
|74.83
|999,997
|2.89
|498,767
|357,822
|179,215
|78,985
|11.66
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|5-0
|74.47
|999,943
|2.80
|451,823
|314,407
|141,878
|66,711
|13.99
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|5-0
|72.14
|999,959
|3.04
|646,983
|357,533
|167,431
|59,721
|15.74
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|3-2
|71.73
|999,988
|3.19
|780,815
|344,652
|118,348
|48,260
|19.72
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|5-0
|71.81
|996,210
|2.65
|482,865
|255,456
|110,811
|37,488
|25.68
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|4-1
|70.70
|999,701
|2.33
|294,041
|184,546
|71,052
|23,679
|41.23
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|3-2
|67.38
|999,808
|2.66
|421,254
|205,108
|70,283
|16,750
|58.70
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|5-0
|65.55
|957,422
|2.39
|472,860
|121,756
|39,265
|8,120
|122.15
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|4-1
|68.45
|998,058
|1.93
|168,749
|62,152
|19,791
|5,853
|169.85
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|4-1
|61.79
|888,446
|1.81
|264,326
|48,405
|10,965
|1,540
|648.35
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|5-0
|60.42
|996,407
|2.04
|246,299
|45,219
|7,900
|941
|1,061.70
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|3-2
|61.13
|997,436
|1.78
|153,922
|32,103
|6,223
|857
|1,165.86
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|4-1
|60.87
|943,645
|1.29
|57,100
|18,119
|3,082
|392
|2,550.02
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|3-2
|61.72
|990,658
|1.36
|45,066
|11,704
|2,195
|341
|2,931.55
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|3-2
|58.08
|755,058
|1.27
|122,156
|15,670
|2,467
|251
|3,983.06
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|3-2
|58.93
|864,956
|1.16
|38,689
|10,273
|1,652
|153
|6,534.95
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|2-3
|57.53
|728,794
|1.19
|107,039
|12,895
|1,809
|148
|6,755.76
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|3-2
|58.28
|969,566
|1.20
|35,524
|8,867
|1,217
|118
|8,473.58
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|4-1
|56.00
|642,177
|0.98
|71,722
|7,480
|916
|66
|15,150.52
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|3-1
|54.60
|964,213
|1.56
|110,385
|9,298
|982
|57
|17,542.86
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|2-3
|52.21
|985,224
|1.57
|109,368
|6,755
|551
|26
|38,460.54
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|2-3
|52.39
|884,957
|1.13
|34,870
|2,763
|203
|5
|199,999.00
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|2-2
|53.67
|778,745
|0.86
|7,027
|1,228
|105
|4
|249,999.00
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-1
|46.30
|906,194
|1.04
|12,799
|305
|8
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|4-0
|45.70
|758,810
|0.87
|11,947
|301
|8
|-
|-
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|2-3
|49.69
|144,923
|0.15
|305
|39
|4
|-
|-
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|2-3
|41.71
|781,191
|0.84
|5,391
|70
|1
|-
|-
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|2-3
|41.87
|460,808
|0.49
|2,015
|44
|1
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|3-2
|45.13
|281,421
|0.29
|266
|19
|1
|-
|-
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|1-4
|41.50
|386,033
|0.41
|1,485
|22
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|1-4
|41.64
|255,436
|0.27
|1,085
|21
|-
|-
|-
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|3-3
|41.17
|974,992
|1.01
|596
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|1-4
|41.34
|528,644
|0.54
|289
|6
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|3-1
|40.40
|273,468
|0.28
|424
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|3-2
|33.76
|313,959
|0.32
|427
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|4-0
|36.93
|142,511
|0.14
|26
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|3-2
|40.67
|284,671
|0.29
|139
|2
|-
|-
|-
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|2-3
|40.15
|74,964
|0.08
|32
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-3
|39.10
|28,103
|0.03
|68
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|2-3
|34.07
|24,081
|0.02
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|3-3
|25.90
|590,836
|0.59
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-6
|23.47
|434,175
|0.44
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-5
|30.76
|9,519
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|4-2
|29.75
|1,423
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-4
|8.99
|1,261
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|1-4
|28.68
|588
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-3
|20.84
|485
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-4
|22.40
|174
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-5
|11.08
|90
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-5
|13.34
|3
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|3-1-1
|28.42
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA
|1-4
|15.84
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-6
|14.32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-5
|13.87
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA
|0-5
|7.09
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA
|1-4
|-8.54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Bainbridge
|613,374
|383,500
|3,113
|13
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAA
|Cairo
|386,366
|605,572
|8,016
|43
|999,997
|3
|1-AAAA
|Westover
|258
|10,549
|836,243
|127,942
|974,992
|25,008
|1-AAAA
|Shaw
|2
|248
|94,623
|495,963
|590,836
|409,164
|1-AAAA
|Hardaway
|-
|131
|58,005
|376,039
|434,175
|565,825
|2-AAAA
|Spalding
|653,959
|342,116
|3,403
|465
|999,943
|57
|2-AAAA
|Perry
|343,546
|544,588
|107,476
|4,091
|999,701
|299
|2-AAAA
|Baldwin
|2,207
|108,080
|734,712
|124,567
|969,566
|30,434
|2-AAAA
|Griffin
|232
|3,737
|79,253
|445,422
|528,644
|471,356
|2-AAAA
|Howard
|33
|505
|42,731
|241,402
|284,671
|715,329
|2-AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|12
|432
|16,810
|125,257
|142,511
|857,489
|2-AAAA
|West Laurens
|11
|542
|15,615
|58,796
|74,964
|925,036
|3-AAAA
|Benedictine
|754,465
|218,122
|24,458
|2,844
|999,889
|111
|3-AAAA
|Burke County
|216,888
|588,476
|162,730
|28,116
|996,210
|3,790
|3-AAAA
|Wayne County
|24,477
|151,451
|541,127
|226,590
|943,645
|56,355
|3-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|3,949
|36,929
|226,072
|511,795
|778,745
|221,255
|3-AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|221
|5,022
|45,607
|230,571
|281,421
|718,579
|3-AAAA
|Islands
|-
|-
|6
|84
|90
|999,910
|4-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|873,684
|89,868
|32,102
|4,154
|999,808
|192
|4-AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|73,597
|120,994
|240,627
|429,738
|864,956
|135,044
|4-AAAA
|Troup
|46,152
|564,848
|279,451
|107,607
|998,058
|1,942
|4-AAAA
|LaGrange
|6,530
|222,662
|442,066
|319,400
|990,658
|9,342
|4-AAAA
|Whitewater
|36
|1,628
|5,629
|137,630
|144,923
|855,077
|4-AAAA
|North Clayton
|1
|-
|125
|1,297
|1,423
|998,577
|4-AAAA
|Fayette County
|-
|-
|-
|174
|174
|999,826
|4-AAAA
|Riverdale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|901,463
|89,673
|8,406
|446
|999,988
|12
|5-AAAA
|Lovett
|79,544
|753,699
|119,543
|32,438
|985,224
|14,776
|5-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|18,476
|61,439
|565,307
|239,735
|884,957
|115,043
|5-AAAA
|McDonough
|243
|2,715
|74,461
|196,049
|273,468
|726,532
|5-AAAA
|Hampton
|154
|51,896
|126,682
|282,076
|460,808
|539,192
|5-AAAA
|Luella
|120
|40,495
|105,190
|240,228
|386,033
|613,967
|5-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|-
|83
|411
|9,025
|9,519
|990,481
|5-AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|-
|-
|3
|3
|999,997
|6-AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|467,471
|263,001
|145,822
|81,128
|957,422
|42,578
|6-AAAA
|Stephenson
|247,963
|268,069
|217,998
|154,416
|888,446
|111,554
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|114,472
|177,541
|224,359
|238,686
|755,058
|244,942
|6-AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|101,035
|163,213
|217,508
|247,038
|728,794
|271,206
|6-AAAA
|Miller Grove
|68,835
|127,011
|188,649
|257,682
|642,177
|357,823
|6-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|224
|1,165
|5,664
|21,050
|28,103
|971,897
|6-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|796,690
|191,653
|10,583
|1,033
|999,959
|41
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|192,246
|670,102
|117,795
|17,293
|997,436
|2,564
|7-AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|8,491
|95,002
|517,714
|284,987
|906,194
|93,806
|7-AAAA
|Sonoraville
|2,443
|37,305
|284,957
|456,486
|781,191
|218,809
|7-AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|130
|5,938
|68,799
|239,092
|313,959
|686,041
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|152
|1,109
|1,261
|998,739
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|910,219
|87,994
|1,432
|335
|999,980
|20
|8-AAAA
|North Hall
|86,563
|593,354
|262,300
|54,190
|996,407
|3,593
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|2,274
|48,958
|188,053
|519,525
|758,810
|241,190
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|940
|269,057
|518,679
|175,537
|964,213
|35,787
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|2
|507
|4,915
|18,657
|24,081
|975,919
|8-AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|2
|130
|24,605
|230,699
|255,436
|744,564
|8-AAAA
|East Hall
|-
|-
|9
|476
|485
|999,515
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|-
|-
|7
|581
|588
|999,412
|8-AAAA
|Chestatee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|5-0
|80.84
|1,000,000
|4.06
|964,892
|652,385
|449,895
|346,226
|1.89
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|2-4
|78.55
|1,000,000
|4.10
|918,540
|787,944
|452,672
|308,521
|2.24
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|5-0
|77.67
|999,862
|3.47
|873,503
|411,003
|261,041
|171,676
|4.82
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|5-1
|70.72
|1,000,000
|3.42
|752,132
|543,163
|301,928
|87,409
|10.44
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|3-2
|66.41
|999,573
|3.07
|604,989
|365,714
|165,059
|30,903
|31.36
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|4-1
|66.78
|999,999
|3.05
|773,879
|254,964
|59,931
|20,396
|48.03
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|2-3
|62.49
|986,845
|2.76
|572,320
|211,591
|88,444
|11,427
|86.51
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|4-1
|63.14
|999,982
|2.44
|346,609
|186,880
|75,887
|10,409
|95.07
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|5-0
|60.09
|995,284
|2.39
|315,730
|109,938
|34,396
|3,448
|289.02
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|3-2
|60.67
|964,258
|1.67
|229,780
|82,755
|24,018
|2,636
|378.36
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|1-3
|60.35
|1,000,000
|1.77
|249,943
|94,420
|24,678
|2,572
|387.80
|White County
|7-AAA
|2-2
|58.38
|990,225
|2.24
|244,702
|72,763
|19,719
|1,699
|587.58
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|3-2
|57.17
|941,571
|1.99
|271,469
|66,519
|17,556
|1,344
|743.05
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|1-4
|57.18
|923,785
|1.31
|121,371
|37,034
|7,893
|604
|1,654.63
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|3-2
|55.52
|892,907
|1.17
|84,410
|23,041
|4,067
|256
|3,905.25
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|5-1
|51.13
|999,758
|1.73
|154,667
|23,067
|3,148
|110
|9,089.91
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|2-3
|52.10
|822,300
|1.34
|91,723
|15,390
|2,559
|92
|10,868.57
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|4-2
|53.42
|1,000,000
|1.21
|57,435
|9,752
|1,453
|85
|11,763.71
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|3-2
|48.73
|995,874
|1.71
|67,755
|17,296
|2,401
|65
|15,383.62
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|3-1
|50.65
|766,791
|1.17
|62,867
|9,390
|1,289
|41
|24,389.24
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|4-1
|50.57
|998,350
|1.46
|38,502
|5,182
|581
|30
|33,332.33
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|3-2
|49.37
|973,516
|1.70
|54,136
|7,516
|657
|27
|37,036.04
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|1-4
|45.25
|999,013
|1.26
|35,767
|3,227
|201
|7
|142,856.14
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|3-2
|44.34
|937,339
|1.21
|32,748
|2,480
|161
|5
|199,999.00
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|3-2
|47.26
|995,762
|1.32
|25,116
|1,960
|122
|5
|199,999.00
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|3-2
|45.66
|482,235
|0.62
|13,759
|1,297
|112
|4
|249,999.00
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|4-1
|41.99
|973,738
|1.29
|12,182
|1,438
|83
|2
|499,999.00
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|3-2
|41.46
|423,281
|0.57
|4,856
|467
|11
|1
|999,999.00
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|1-4
|41.20
|554,207
|0.76
|6,151
|557
|21
|-
|-
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|3-2
|40.51
|914,653
|1.09
|5,080
|328
|10
|-
|-
|Long County
|3-AAA
|3-2
|41.86
|728,831
|0.81
|8,852
|372
|6
|-
|-
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|1-4
|34.71
|987,121
|1.01
|948
|31
|1
|-
|-
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|2-3
|42.32
|217,119
|0.22
|1,295
|95
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|3-2
|34.31
|643,887
|0.68
|767
|23
|-
|-
|-
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|1-4
|32.42
|330,471
|0.34
|569
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|3-2
|29.83
|389,041
|0.40
|170
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|2-3
|24.02
|464,195
|0.47
|196
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-4
|23.26
|414,901
|0.42
|122
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|1-4
|29.92
|61,613
|0.07
|45
|1
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-4
|28.70
|73,292
|0.08
|16
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|2-2
|16.36
|126,810
|0.13
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|1-4
|20.15
|7,498
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|2-3
|18.92
|3,334
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-5
|2.13
|14,109
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|1-4
|22.34
|2,069
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-5
|17.01
|2,017
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-4
|20.89
|1,874
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-4
|7.01
|452
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-4
|12.97
|258
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-4
|-7.75
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAA
|Thomasville
|569,808
|269,336
|104,023
|43,678
|986,845
|13,155
|1-AAA
|Crisp County
|253,775
|337,345
|226,102
|124,349
|941,571
|58,429
|1-AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|92,775
|186,706
|284,232
|258,587
|822,300
|177,700
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|66,359
|148,676
|254,300
|297,456
|766,791
|233,209
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|17,283
|57,937
|131,311
|275,704
|482,235
|517,765
|1-AAA
|Columbus
|-
|-
|32
|226
|258
|999,742
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|865,101
|120,647
|12,820
|1,431
|999,999
|1
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|101,537
|572,781
|268,270
|57,170
|999,758
|242
|2-AAA
|Peach County
|30,685
|268,312
|524,515
|175,501
|999,013
|987
|2-AAA
|Jackson
|2,677
|38,256
|194,299
|751,889
|987,121
|12,879
|2-AAA
|Pike County
|-
|4
|96
|14,009
|14,109
|985,891
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|996,737
|3,090
|137
|36
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Savannah Christian
|2,678
|984,982
|11,524
|389
|999,573
|427
|3-AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|377
|689
|794,476
|141,797
|937,339
|62,661
|3-AAA
|Long County
|208
|8,841
|114,516
|605,266
|728,831
|271,169
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|-
|2,394
|78,111
|249,966
|330,471
|669,529
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|-
|4
|1,232
|2,098
|3,334
|996,666
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|-
|4
|448
|452
|999,548
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAA
|Morgan County
|793,472
|169,981
|35,820
|709
|999,982
|18
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|134,701
|488,151
|356,845
|18,653
|998,350
|1,650
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|71,634
|337,031
|546,906
|40,191
|995,762
|4,238
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|110
|2,528
|30,249
|431,308
|464,195
|535,805
|4-AAA
|Salem
|79
|2,121
|25,291
|387,410
|414,901
|585,099
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|4
|188
|4,889
|121,729
|126,810
|873,190
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|709,402
|248,323
|36,081
|6,194
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|248,924
|550,572
|162,171
|38,333
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|34,626
|159,304
|536,132
|269,938
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|7,048
|41,801
|265,616
|685,535
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Adairsville
|705,101
|216,130
|58,646
|15,997
|995,874
|4,126
|6-AAA
|Bremen
|228,889
|415,642
|266,022
|63,185
|973,738
|26,262
|6-AAA
|Ringgold
|45,942
|289,951
|381,565
|197,195
|914,653
|85,347
|6-AAA
|Gordon Lee
|12,421
|39,760
|178,634
|413,072
|643,887
|356,113
|6-AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|7,332
|36,716
|102,196
|242,797
|389,041
|610,959
|6-AAA
|LaFayette
|315
|1,612
|11,338
|60,027
|73,292
|926,708
|6-AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|-
|182
|1,363
|5,953
|7,498
|992,502
|6-AAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|7
|236
|1,774
|2,017
|997,983
|7-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|507,672
|341,346
|121,436
|24,830
|995,284
|4,716
|7-AAA
|White County
|391,876
|390,479
|168,671
|39,199
|990,225
|9,775
|7-AAA
|Wesleyan
|89,532
|220,705
|518,078
|145,201
|973,516
|26,484
|7-AAA
|Dawson County
|7,931
|35,257
|140,319
|370,700
|554,207
|445,793
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|2,961
|11,621
|42,250
|366,449
|423,281
|576,719
|7-AAA
|Pickens
|28
|589
|9,082
|51,914
|61,613
|938,387
|7-AAA
|West Hall
|-
|3
|164
|1,707
|1,874
|998,126
|8-AAA
|Stephens County
|864,446
|117,603
|13,926
|3,887
|999,862
|138
|8-AAA
|Hebron Christian
|75,252
|421,785
|299,316
|167,905
|964,258
|35,742
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|35,549
|255,742
|341,926
|290,568
|923,785
|76,215
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|24,398
|193,154
|308,896
|366,459
|892,907
|107,093
|8-AAA
|Hart County
|355
|11,709
|35,733
|169,322
|217,119
|782,881
|8-AAA
|Franklin County
|-
|7
|203
|1,859
|2,069
|997,931
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Appling County
|3-AA
|3-1
|68.23
|999,960
|3.68
|734,497
|565,484
|396,232
|247,639
|3.04
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|5-0
|67.68
|999,945
|3.61
|713,711
|541,627
|371,799
|223,061
|3.48
|Thomson
|4-AA
|4-1
|65.39
|999,997
|3.11
|515,816
|391,315
|266,715
|139,882
|6.15
|Northeast
|2-AA
|4-1
|62.99
|1,000,000
|3.45
|778,106
|496,591
|222,394
|105,272
|8.50
|Callaway
|5-AA
|2-2
|62.76
|999,990
|3.11
|730,201
|403,940
|178,234
|83,103
|11.03
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|3-2
|62.66
|975,592
|3.06
|737,030
|311,354
|162,731
|74,453
|12.43
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|3-2
|60.94
|998,378
|2.90
|512,980
|361,691
|150,677
|59,617
|15.77
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|3-1
|58.49
|923,219
|2.38
|522,354
|172,562
|66,063
|22,248
|43.95
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|2-2
|56.82
|998,725
|2.67
|511,005
|137,826
|60,087
|17,264
|56.92
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|5-0
|56.33
|999,353
|2.41
|347,850
|185,394
|46,944
|12,645
|78.08
|Union County
|8-AA
|4-1
|54.62
|815,041
|1.71
|316,810
|82,838
|21,351
|5,225
|190.39
|Laney
|4-AA
|2-2-1
|54.92
|978,298
|1.79
|118,316
|45,497
|11,198
|2,932
|340.06
|Columbia
|5-AA
|3-2
|50.65
|999,549
|1.68
|223,129
|52,812
|8,800
|1,423
|701.74
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|2-2
|51.59
|925,312
|1.58
|111,025
|44,275
|8,284
|1,416
|705.21
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|4-0
|51.75
|679,962
|1.22
|185,835
|39,230
|7,337
|1,360
|734.29
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|4-2
|48.12
|999,877
|2.11
|279,192
|67,419
|9,779
|1,148
|870.08
|Cook
|1-AA
|2-2
|49.22
|948,482
|1.48
|73,366
|24,836
|3,608
|509
|1,963.64
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|1-4
|48.13
|996,058
|1.45
|137,763
|23,783
|3,258
|392
|2,550.02
|Washington County
|4-AA
|2-3
|47.76
|900,339
|1.27
|40,217
|10,332
|1,171
|165
|6,059.61
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|5-0
|47.25
|392,196
|0.57
|56,574
|7,962
|894
|88
|11,362.64
|Model
|7-AA
|3-1
|44.16
|947,198
|1.67
|98,430
|8,850
|893
|63
|15,872.02
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|3-2
|42.86
|922,292
|1.54
|75,934
|6,033
|447
|28
|35,713.29
|Therrell
|6-AA
|4-1
|40.92
|989,951
|1.50
|50,451
|3,918
|214
|16
|62,499.00
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|4-1
|42.20
|994,853
|1.16
|20,562
|4,583
|287
|14
|71,427.57
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-1
|43.73
|213,990
|0.27
|17,414
|1,738
|128
|10
|99,999.00
|North Murray
|7-AA
|3-2
|40.00
|968,760
|1.45
|46,263
|2,877
|173
|8
|124,999.00
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|3-2
|42.32
|742,846
|0.89
|13,492
|2,362
|148
|7
|142,856.14
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-4
|43.36
|567,766
|0.67
|6,352
|1,120
|89
|7
|142,856.14
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|2-3
|42.04
|384,765
|0.43
|2,572
|408
|29
|4
|249,999.00
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|3-2
|36.62
|842,626
|0.90
|5,290
|541
|18
|1
|999,999.00
|Spencer
|2-AA
|3-2
|34.89
|997,203
|1.05
|3,487
|341
|7
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|3-2
|36.26
|378,413
|0.41
|2,013
|189
|6
|-
|-
|Washington
|6-AA
|1-5
|33.37
|894,569
|1.06
|7,100
|178
|5
|-
|-
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|1-4
|31.04
|700,260
|0.77
|2,656
|39
|-
|-
|-
|Worth County
|1-AA
|3-2
|34.83
|168,858
|0.18
|246
|26
|-
|-
|-
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|0-5
|29.86
|151,735
|0.17
|658
|16
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|5-AA
|2-3
|26.42
|566,855
|0.58
|759
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5-AA
|1-4
|23.90
|415,155
|0.42
|303
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|2-AA
|2-3
|23.46
|680,091
|0.68
|67
|3
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|3-3
|22.58
|252,730
|0.26
|109
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|1-4
|24.93
|125,661
|0.13
|32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|3-3
|19.98
|110,945
|0.11
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|1-3
|18.75
|51,668
|0.05
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|2-3
|17.67
|265,129
|0.27
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|3-2
|17.37
|27,306
|0.03
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|1-4
|16.60
|11,202
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|2-3
|21.03
|5,149
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|2-3
|9.88
|62,582
|0.06
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-5
|7.55
|17,347
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berrien
|1-AA
|1-3
|26.71
|6,439
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-4
|2.59
|5,046
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-5
|2.16
|106
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|1-3
|7.12
|88
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-5
|0.09
|88
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-5
|-8.56
|36
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-5
|3.72
|19
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|6-AA
|3-2
|5.09
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-4
|-2.66
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AA
|Fitzgerald
|719,757
|215,211
|54,950
|8,460
|998,378
|1,622
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|154,648
|352,625
|284,238
|133,801
|925,312
|74,688
|1-AA
|Cook
|116,616
|322,029
|361,138
|148,699
|948,482
|51,518
|1-AA
|Jeff Davis
|4,654
|21,629
|84,220
|274,262
|384,765
|615,235
|1-AA
|Dodge County
|3,303
|77,616
|175,172
|311,675
|567,766
|432,234
|1-AA
|Worth County
|1,013
|10,762
|39,368
|117,715
|168,858
|831,142
|1-AA
|Berrien
|9
|128
|914
|5,388
|6,439
|993,561
|2-AA
|Northeast
|988,556
|11,310
|123
|11
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|Spencer
|11,140
|278,605
|585,833
|121,625
|997,203
|2,797
|2-AA
|ACE Charter
|292
|683,717
|274,279
|36,565
|994,853
|5,147
|2-AA
|Rutland
|12
|1,705
|9,376
|254,036
|265,129
|734,871
|2-AA
|Southwest
|-
|24,564
|129,110
|526,417
|680,091
|319,909
|2-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|99
|1,272
|61,211
|62,582
|937,418
|2-AA
|Central (Macon)
|-
|-
|5
|101
|106
|999,894
|2-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|2
|34
|36
|999,964
|3-AA
|Appling County
|484,968
|391,144
|119,644
|4,204
|999,960
|40
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|451,544
|413,152
|130,544
|4,705
|999,945
|55
|3-AA
|Toombs County
|63,066
|192,967
|683,297
|60,023
|999,353
|647
|3-AA
|Vidalia
|421
|2,714
|65,495
|773,996
|842,626
|157,374
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|1
|19
|346
|125,295
|125,661
|874,339
|3-AA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|4
|381
|4,764
|5,149
|994,851
|3-AA
|Brantley County
|-
|-
|293
|27,013
|27,306
|972,694
|4-AA
|Thomson
|984,653
|14,159
|989
|196
|999,997
|3
|4-AA
|Putnam County
|10,754
|85,190
|229,724
|417,178
|742,846
|257,154
|4-AA
|Laney
|2,880
|643,683
|259,587
|72,148
|978,298
|21,702
|4-AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|1,461
|22,901
|82,519
|271,532
|378,413
|621,587
|4-AA
|Washington County
|252
|234,067
|427,179
|238,841
|900,339
|99,661
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|-
|1
|87
|88
|999,912
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|1
|18
|19
|999,981
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AA
|Callaway
|775,075
|180,526
|43,577
|812
|999,990
|10
|5-AA
|Columbia
|141,081
|472,827
|376,886
|8,755
|999,549
|451
|5-AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|83,705
|344,123
|527,793
|40,437
|996,058
|3,942
|5-AA
|McNair
|120
|635
|28,350
|537,750
|566,855
|433,145
|5-AA
|Redan
|19
|1,887
|23,250
|389,999
|415,155
|584,845
|5-AA
|Landmark Christian
|-
|1
|102
|17,244
|17,347
|982,653
|5-AA
|Towers
|-
|1
|42
|5,003
|5,046
|994,954
|6-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|969,520
|25,236
|4,762
|359
|999,877
|123
|6-AA
|Therrell
|18,400
|733,907
|207,585
|30,059
|989,951
|10,049
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|9,856
|18,500
|272,117
|399,787
|700,260
|299,740
|6-AA
|Washington
|1,392
|208,185
|433,204
|251,788
|894,569
|105,431
|6-AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|671
|9,888
|43,841
|198,330
|252,730
|747,270
|6-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|128
|3,196
|27,905
|79,716
|110,945
|889,055
|6-AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|33
|1,088
|10,586
|39,961
|51,668
|948,332
|6-AA
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|752,490
|187,927
|43,268
|15,040
|998,725
|1,275
|7-AA
|Model
|112,158
|333,087
|296,759
|205,194
|947,198
|52,802
|7-AA
|Fannin County
|82,887
|272,850
|309,698
|256,857
|922,292
|77,708
|7-AA
|North Murray
|51,864
|198,330
|328,083
|390,483
|968,760
|31,240
|7-AA
|Haralson County
|598
|7,742
|21,156
|122,239
|151,735
|848,265
|7-AA
|Murray County
|3
|64
|1,035
|10,100
|11,202
|988,798
|7-AA
|Gordon Central
|-
|-
|1
|87
|88
|999,912
|8-AA
|Athens Academy
|524,383
|269,744
|128,887
|52,578
|975,592
|24,408
|8-AA
|Fellowship Christian
|268,581
|312,291
|222,272
|120,075
|923,219
|76,781
|8-AA
|Union County
|122,950
|211,100
|268,942
|212,049
|815,041
|184,959
|8-AA
|Providence Christian
|62,043
|133,198
|214,736
|269,985
|679,962
|320,038
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|16,847
|52,635
|110,206
|212,508
|392,196
|607,804
|8-AA
|Banks County
|5,196
|21,032
|54,957
|132,805
|213,990
|786,010
Class A Division I
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|6-0
|80.68
|1,000,000
|4.71
|994,997
|882,067
|832,866
|791,087
|0.26
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|5-0
|65.81
|999,970
|3.29
|916,831
|217,846
|164,985
|80,507
|11.42
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|4-1
|61.32
|1,000,000
|3.73
|828,447
|704,155
|225,181
|63,601
|14.72
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|4-1
|57.12
|1,000,000
|3.32
|684,142
|507,723
|186,107
|26,093
|37.32
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|4-0
|54.44
|999,767
|2.89
|452,073
|331,752
|165,917
|13,338
|73.97
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|1-3
|53.55
|1,000,000
|2.92
|535,749
|273,660
|134,160
|9,938
|99.62
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|4-1
|50.79
|1,000,000
|2.59
|396,962
|192,096
|80,735
|4,294
|231.88
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|4-1
|50.87
|1,000,000
|2.63
|470,213
|236,298
|65,057
|4,142
|240.43
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|3-1
|50.41
|992,778
|2.42
|431,264
|141,995
|51,599
|2,871
|347.31
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|4-2
|46.85
|1,000,000
|2.42
|442,053
|121,908
|37,174
|1,320
|756.58
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|4-1
|47.82
|1,000,000
|2.44
|532,421
|139,590
|13,437
|1,259
|793.28
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|3-2
|47.41
|984,816
|2.10
|327,151
|84,553
|23,197
|881
|1,134.07
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|2-3
|45.21
|1,000,000
|2.12
|223,071
|48,236
|10,113
|354
|2,823.86
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|2-4
|43.79
|999,993
|1.96
|323,853
|61,282
|6,067
|255
|3,920.57
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|3-2
|39.34
|982,674
|1.66
|51,840
|16,164
|927
|21
|47,618.05
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|2-2
|38.46
|1,000,000
|1.69
|115,226
|11,938
|730
|18
|55,554.56
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|1-2
|37.59
|1,000,000
|1.56
|31,864
|6,374
|570
|6
|166,665.67
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|4-2
|37.67
|1,000,000
|1.15
|29,428
|5,012
|481
|5
|199,999.00
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|2-3
|35.66
|1,000,000
|1.11
|18,382
|2,739
|197
|5
|199,999.00
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|3-3
|34.86
|1,000,000
|1.49
|79,610
|5,817
|220
|3
|333,332.33
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|2-3
|33.05
|858,768
|1.15
|10,023
|1,510
|46
|1
|999,999.00
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|2-4
|31.04
|1,000,000
|1.27
|27,277
|1,196
|38
|1
|999,999.00
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|1-4
|34.78
|1,000,000
|1.40
|17,690
|2,998
|143
|-
|-
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|2-3
|30.49
|1,000,000
|1.20
|6,394
|708
|14
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|2-2
|30.87
|617,514
|0.72
|18,400
|801
|12
|-
|-
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|2-3
|29.52
|999,440
|1.09
|10,949
|523
|9
|-
|-
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|1-4
|28.37
|1,000,000
|1.03
|3,490
|346
|5
|-
|-
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|1-4
|27.51
|1,000,000
|1.16
|10,071
|309
|5
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|1-4
|29.06
|562,702
|0.65
|2,450
|149
|5
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|3-2
|26.59
|536,359
|0.61
|1,588
|82
|2
|-
|-
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-5
|27.46
|404,922
|0.45
|6,041
|172
|1
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|1-5
|11.29
|956,708
|0.96
|33
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-4
|16.96
|42,079
|0.04
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-2
|15.94
|17,651
|0.02
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-4
|-3.17
|1,000,000
|1.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|1-4
|-4.33
|1,000,000
|1.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-6
|-12.84
|43,859
|0.04
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I
|2-2
|12.51
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Brooks County
|703,748
|236,494
|48,971
|10,787
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Irwin County
|220,831
|484,088
|224,557
|70,524
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|63,370
|221,600
|473,583
|241,447
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Pelham
|12,051
|57,818
|252,889
|677,242
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|847,945
|131,450
|19,488
|1,087
|999,970
|30
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|98,045
|501,674
|351,031
|42,028
|992,778
|7,222
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|53,019
|345,890
|507,190
|78,717
|984,816
|15,184
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|767
|14,678
|81,858
|520,211
|617,514
|382,486
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|224
|6,308
|40,433
|357,957
|404,922
|595,078
|3-A Division I
|Bryan County
|615,472
|336,283
|46,992
|1,253
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Metter
|358,890
|531,495
|105,954
|3,654
|999,993
|7
|3-A Division I
|Screven County
|25,420
|130,029
|760,637
|83,354
|999,440
|560
|3-A Division I
|Claxton
|218
|2,193
|86,138
|868,159
|956,708
|43,292
|3-A Division I
|Savannah
|-
|-
|279
|43,580
|43,859
|956,141
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|806,691
|166,472
|26,717
|120
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Temple
|156,403
|580,401
|260,947
|2,249
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Heard County
|36,899
|252,897
|697,116
|13,088
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Crawford County
|7
|230
|15,220
|984,543
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|996,199
|3,782
|19
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Jasper County
|2,194
|506,079
|340,142
|151,585
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|1,395
|380,828
|402,075
|215,702
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Social Circle
|212
|109,311
|257,764
|632,713
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|786,364
|172,108
|31,028
|10,500
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|St. Francis
|118,346
|408,219
|298,028
|175,407
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|67,597
|279,563
|368,580
|284,260
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|27,693
|140,110
|302,364
|529,833
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Trion
|852,561
|129,881
|15,009
|2,316
|999,767
|233
|7-A Division I
|Darlington
|115,273
|577,079
|230,944
|59,378
|982,674
|17,326
|7-A Division I
|Pepperell
|25,299
|208,995
|377,980
|246,494
|858,768
|141,232
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|3,651
|55,972
|165,488
|311,248
|536,359
|463,641
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|3,189
|26,902
|201,597
|331,014
|562,702
|437,298
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|18
|697
|4,978
|36,386
|42,079
|957,921
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|9
|474
|4,004
|13,164
|17,651
|982,349
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|576,777
|302,037
|121,150
|36
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|315,686
|429,206
|255,023
|85
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|107,537
|268,757
|623,223
|483
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Christian
|-
|-
|604
|999,396
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Division II
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|5-0
|60.25
|999,997
|3.90
|892,379
|777,008
|585,785
|774,572
|0.29
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|5-0
|60.05
|999,879
|4.61
|819,505
|700,924
|544,615
|686,033
|0.46
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|4-2
|52.50
|1,000,000
|3.44
|645,616
|461,602
|182,546
|156,767
|5.38
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|5-1
|50.43
|999,879
|3.19
|680,357
|361,664
|145,680
|98,876
|9.11
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|4-1
|49.40
|999,528
|2.94
|520,475
|291,552
|103,839
|62,686
|14.95
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|6-0
|48.77
|999,700
|2.88
|615,741
|206,627
|96,195
|56,735
|16.63
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|4-0
|48.33
|992,953
|2.96
|618,495
|245,352
|79,339
|49,547
|19.18
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|4-1
|46.37
|996,771
|2.45
|351,208
|172,358
|55,409
|25,264
|38.58
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|4-0
|46.12
|999,447
|2.51
|485,650
|171,155
|51,651
|25,189
|38.70
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|3-2
|46.72
|990,076
|2.41
|272,697
|140,755
|44,597
|22,025
|44.40
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|4-1
|45.81
|987,416
|2.31
|241,511
|117,782
|34,295
|15,806
|62.27
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|4-1
|44.05
|1,000,000
|2.34
|418,026
|75,542
|25,194
|11,624
|85.03
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|2-3
|42.90
|998,051
|2.11
|338,376
|73,994
|19,354
|7,135
|139.15
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|2-2
|39.48
|999,899
|1.80
|167,783
|57,049
|9,844
|2,409
|414.11
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|1-3
|39.57
|913,884
|1.90
|235,948
|45,345
|7,810
|2,118
|471.14
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|3-2
|39.61
|914,849
|1.90
|237,379
|45,656
|7,939
|2,110
|472.93
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|2-3
|37.01
|990,837
|1.50
|127,922
|16,930
|2,322
|521
|1,918.39
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|3-2
|36.97
|911,949
|1.53
|69,745
|16,818
|2,017
|408
|2,449.98
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|3-2
|33.10
|680,981
|1.05
|57,872
|5,847
|512
|67
|14,924.37
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|3-2
|32.89
|976,546
|1.24
|56,685
|5,818
|485
|50
|19,999.00
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-4
|32.05
|979,675
|1.23
|46,826
|3,560
|274
|34
|29,410.76
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|1-3
|28.84
|864,259
|1.09
|24,057
|2,012
|119
|8
|124,999.00
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|0-5
|28.36
|955,187
|1.10
|21,010
|883
|40
|7
|142,856.14
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|4-1
|28.66
|390,209
|0.52
|13,689
|835
|37
|3
|333,332.33
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|1-3
|26.86
|1,000,000
|1.11
|7,946
|824
|28
|3
|333,332.33
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-2
|27.13
|1,000,000
|1.11
|8,311
|932
|41
|2
|499,999.00
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-5
|20.12
|417,942
|0.45
|1,528
|31
|1
|1
|999,999.00
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|2-3
|26.34
|776,926
|0.92
|12,720
|752
|26
|-
|-
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-2
|23.70
|655,577
|0.74
|6,327
|237
|5
|-
|-
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|2-3
|22.34
|321,788
|0.33
|478
|28
|1
|-
|-
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|2-3
|20.83
|953,209
|1.01
|1,106
|55
|-
|-
|-
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-3
|20.26
|108,956
|0.12
|431
|23
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|1-4
|21.67
|107,124
|0.12
|772
|19
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|2-2
|17.45
|284,939
|0.30
|608
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|4-1
|18.18
|269,341
|0.28
|222
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|2-3
|14.95
|842,344
|0.86
|197
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|1-4
|17.66
|409,150
|0.42
|235
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|1-3
|13.45
|791,257
|0.80
|142
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|1-5
|6.69
|412,936
|0.41
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-5
|6.41
|65,812
|0.07
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-5
|6.00
|34,866
|0.04
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-5
|3.37
|3,411
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-4
|2.60
|1,724
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-3
|-4.62
|357
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-4
|-23.95
|355
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|1-4
|-18.21
|14
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|2-2
|6.67
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|975,945
|22,966
|944
|145
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|20,137
|164,322
|222,759
|248,359
|655,577
|344,423
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|2,272
|39,525
|86,626
|156,516
|284,939
|715,061
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|1,197
|419,467
|278,022
|165,573
|864,259
|135,741
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|391
|277,738
|279,281
|219,516
|776,926
|223,074
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|58
|75,981
|132,340
|209,563
|417,942
|582,058
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|1
|28
|328
|357
|999,643
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|616,795
|328,560
|45,576
|8,948
|999,879
|121
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|349,311
|518,003
|107,711
|24,422
|999,447
|553
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|24,029
|103,575
|506,412
|345,659
|979,675
|20,325
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|9,862
|49,603
|336,176
|559,546
|955,187
|44,813
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|3
|259
|4,125
|61,425
|65,812
|934,188
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|610,229
|275,567
|83,426
|30,478
|999,700
|300
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|262,946
|404,361
|225,166
|105,578
|998,051
|1,949
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|89,213
|211,954
|391,700
|297,970
|990,837
|9,163
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|37,610
|107,968
|298,666
|532,302
|976,546
|23,454
|3-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|2
|150
|1,042
|33,672
|34,866
|965,134
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|638,754
|240,010
|86,816
|27,373
|992,953
|7,047
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|159,057
|302,706
|291,221
|161,865
|914,849
|85,151
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|157,686
|300,708
|291,391
|164,099
|913,884
|86,116
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|34,923
|109,522
|207,569
|328,967
|680,981
|319,019
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|8,907
|41,388
|100,908
|239,006
|390,209
|609,791
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|673
|5,666
|22,095
|78,690
|107,124
|892,876
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|900,686
|90,494
|7,152
|1,567
|999,899
|101
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|67,555
|498,520
|270,899
|116,235
|953,209
|46,791
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|17,870
|209,509
|332,017
|282,948
|842,344
|157,656
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|12,328
|160,435
|286,322
|332,172
|791,257
|208,743
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|1,561
|41,042
|103,562
|266,771
|412,936
|587,064
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|-
|-
|48
|307
|355
|999,645
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|939,688
|59,021
|1,236
|52
|999,997
|3
|6-A Division II
|Manchester
|58,949
|336,614
|573,475
|27,733
|996,771
|3,229
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|1,336
|601,925
|383,259
|13,008
|999,528
|472
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|25
|2,149
|19,891
|247,276
|269,341
|730,659
|6-A Division II
|Greenville
|2
|192
|14,065
|394,891
|409,150
|590,850
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|-
|99
|8,066
|313,623
|321,788
|678,212
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|-
|-
|8
|3,403
|3,411
|996,589
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|14
|14
|999,986
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|953,019
|43,353
|3,628
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|24,305
|486,278
|489,417
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|22,676
|470,369
|506,955
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|781,552
|175,829
|34,965
|7,533
|999,879
|121
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|111,667
|392,988
|345,662
|139,759
|990,076
|9,924
|8-A Division II
|Aquinas
|93,670
|348,848
|379,864
|165,034
|987,416
|12,584
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|13,081
|80,935
|231,791
|586,142
|911,949
|88,051
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|30
|1,400
|7,637
|99,889
|108,956
|891,044
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|-
|-
|81
|1,643
|1,724
|998,276
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
About the Author
Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC