Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 7

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
22 minutes ago
X

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Newton
Walton
Walton
Mill Creek
Newton
Colquitt County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Westlake
Walton
Grayson
Mill Creek
Parkview
Westlake
Lambert
Walton
Grayson
McEachern
North Gwinnett
Mill Creek
Reg 4, #3
0
82.82
4-1
Parkview
Reg 1, #2
0
70.19
4-2
Valdosta
Reg 3, #4
0
64.91
5-0
North Paulding
Reg 2, #1
0
93.75
5-1
Westlake
Reg 7, #3
0
73.97
6-0
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 6, #2
0
78.64
5-0
Lambert
Reg 8, #4
0
64.85
2-3
Mountain View
Reg 5, #1
0
101.22
4-0
Walton
Reg 1, #3
0
68.23
5-1
Camden County
Reg 4, #2
0
86.29
4-1
Grayson
Reg 2, #4
0
51.44
2-4
Pebblebrook
Reg 3, #1
0
73.29
2-4
McEachern
Reg 6, #3
0
68.68
4-1
West Forsyth
Reg 7, #2
0
76.74
4-2
North Gwinnett
Reg 5, #4
0
57.39
5-0
Osborne
Reg 8, #1
0
96.25
5-0
Mill Creek
Buford
Newton
North Cobb
Colquitt County
Buford
Norcross
East Coweta
Newton
North Cobb
Milton
Carrollton
Colquitt County
Reg 5, #3
0
63.80
4-1
Wheeler
Reg 8, #2
0
95.49
5-0
Buford
Reg 6, #4
0
55.37
2-3
Denmark
Reg 7, #1
0
79.85
4-1
Norcross
Reg 2, #3
0
77.96
5-1
East Coweta
Reg 3, #2
0
67.22
6-0
Harrison
Reg 1, #4
0
64.02
4-2
Richmond Hill
Reg 4, #1
1
101.61
5-0
Newton
Reg 8, #3
0
67.83
1-4
Collins Hill
Reg 5, #2
0
85.03
3-2
North Cobb
Reg 7, #4
0
49.00
4-1
Duluth
Reg 6, #1
0
81.53
3-2
Milton
Reg 3, #3
0
66.49
1-5
Marietta
Reg 2, #2
0
86.16
5-1
Carrollton
Reg 4, #4
0
69.06
2-3
Archer
Reg 1, #1
0
91.15
5-0
Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Newton4-AAAAAAA5-0101.61999,9244.16937,473693,118542,390337,7531.96
Walton5-AAAAAAA4-0101.22999,9984.18943,940740,658501,376308,5812.24
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA5-096.25999,9833.72897,733555,975284,969127,8116.82
Buford8-AAAAAAA5-095.49999,9653.64884,970518,147259,147108,9948.17
Westlake2-AAAAAAA5-193.75999,9933.16723,260317,529141,15753,71817.62
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA5-091.15999,8853.09623,490426,569135,84840,89723.45
Grayson4-AAAAAAA4-186.29984,2492.58568,820140,24133,2506,346156.58
Carrollton2-AAAAAAA5-186.16999,8972.47378,065141,14830,7476,051164.26
North Cobb5-AAAAAAA3-285.03999,3762.62540,105186,55133,3545,520180.16
Parkview4-AAAAAAA4-182.82960,9822.14366,13566,19011,2541,555642.09
Milton6-AAAAAAA3-281.53999,1572.23285,02485,91612,1361,494668.34
Norcross7-AAAAAAA4-179.85999,9731.96119,54423,8954,4214582,182.41
Lambert6-AAAAAAA5-078.64997,8071.96173,61141,2714,3854242,357.49
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA5-177.96998,9201.88106,96421,0852,4362204,544.45
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA4-276.74999,9721.7868,56412,2371,5409610,415.67
McEachern3-AAAAAAA2-473.29985,8471.75136,17112,1977694223,808.52
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA6-073.97999,9841.6039,4585,7364732835,713.29
Valdosta1-AAAAAAA4-270.19906,3211.1131,4182,143864249,999.00
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA4-168.68963,4791.2717,8491,763622499,999.00
Harrison3-AAAAAAA6-067.22929,6731.2332,3531,569492499,999.00
Archer4-AAAAAAA2-369.06471,9410.5712,774858361999,999.00
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA1-467.83946,7201.0515,830972211999,999.00
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-167.37369,5710.437,101440121999,999.00
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA4-264.02704,4200.766,45418761999,999.00
Marietta3-AAAAAAA1-566.49916,3121.1826,4221,17438--
Camden County1-AAAAAAA5-168.23862,2451.0020,8741,10518--
North Paulding3-AAAAAAA5-064.91882,8801.0716,70563111--
Mountain View8-AAAAAAA2-364.85900,9130.956,4643155--
Wheeler5-AAAAAAA4-163.80873,4650.925,3152293--
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA3-260.98527,1290.552,273431--
Brookwood4-AAAAAAA3-264.22213,3330.241,95079---
Osborne5-AAAAAAA5-057.39606,3910.615549---
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-455.31470,0900.472585---
Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-451.44684,2930.749944---
Duluth7-AAAAAAA4-149.00880,3870.902564---
Denmark6-AAAAAAA2-355.37534,9170.563253---
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-453.43285,2880.292063---
Campbell2-AAAAAAA2-445.24316,8970.33981---
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-553.73423,4320.44170----
Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-449.65127,0080.1322----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-344.5781,2080.086----
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA0-533.25105,1020.111----
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA2-342.0525,4110.031----
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA1-443.2250,6800.05-----
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA1-3-123.7714,4760.01-----
Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-514.881060.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County914,24877,9456,2021,490999,885115
1-AAAAAAAValdosta44,015397,555299,236165,515906,32193,679
1-AAAAAAACamden County28,058300,413316,224217,550862,245137,755
1-AAAAAAARichmond Hill9,812145,107230,138319,363704,420295,580
1-AAAAAAALowndes3,86778,980148,200296,082527,129472,871
2-AAAAAAAWestlake699,025245,38055,023565999,9937
2-AAAAAAACarrollton247,160524,659224,5183,560999,897103
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta53,759229,152692,19223,817998,9201,080
2-AAAAAAAPebblebrook5068323,062660,498684,293315,707
2-AAAAAAACampbell61265,205311,560316,897683,103
3-AAAAAAAMcEachern514,454270,674132,26368,456985,84714,153
3-AAAAAAAHarrison192,240265,472266,458205,503929,67370,327
3-AAAAAAAMarietta167,299242,283273,090233,640916,31283,688
3-AAAAAAANorth Paulding120,924199,853272,491289,612882,880117,120
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove5,08321,71855,698202,789285,288714,712
4-AAAAAAANewton850,173130,94717,5801,224999,92476
4-AAAAAAAGrayson99,503504,747320,78859,211984,24915,751
4-AAAAAAAParkview48,630324,685468,898118,769960,98239,018
4-AAAAAAAArcher1,06120,94292,523357,415471,941528,059
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett50813,53866,839288,686369,571630,429
4-AAAAAAABrookwood1255,14133,372174,695213,333786,667
5-AAAAAAAWalton883,560115,1921,20343999,9982
5-AAAAAAANorth Cobb115,469820,62859,7813,498999,376624
5-AAAAAAAWheeler82946,523557,280268,833873,465126,535
5-AAAAAAAOsborne10410,936219,189376,162606,391393,609
5-AAAAAAACherokee386,597151,435312,020470,090529,910
5-AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain-12411,11239,44450,680949,320
6-AAAAAAAMilton558,079342,98990,2757,814999,157843
6-AAAAAAALambert377,733449,866154,17916,029997,8072,193
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth61,811187,347575,897138,424963,47936,521
6-AAAAAAADenmark1,54711,73899,874421,758534,917465,083
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth8167,66971,126343,821423,432576,568
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central143918,64972,15481,208918,792
7-AAAAAAANorcross492,070313,834187,6026,467999,97327
7-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett311,695374,826313,043408999,97228
7-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge196,079310,736469,14624,023999,98416
7-AAAAAAADuluth15559929,905849,728880,387119,613
7-AAAAAAAMeadowcreek15303104,793105,102894,898
7-AAAAAAABerkmar--114,47514,476985,524
7-AAAAAAADiscovery---106106999,894
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek523,614461,12514,427817999,98317
8-AAAAAAABuford474,229507,22017,4741,042999,96535
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill1,49320,985561,186363,056946,72053,280
8-AAAAAAAMountain View66110,473381,916507,863900,91399,087
8-AAAAAAADacula318721,563105,255127,008872,992
8-AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett-103,43421,96725,411974,589

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Thomas County Central
Douglas County
Douglas County
Gainesville
Marist
Thomas County Central
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Houston County
Douglas County
Woodward Academy
Gainesville
Houston County
Glynn Academy
Creekview
Douglas County
North Atlanta
Woodward Academy
Blessed Trinity
Gainesville
Reg 4, #3
0
54.41
1-4
St. Pius X
Reg 1, #2
0
85.22
5-0
Houston County
Reg 3, #4
0
50.90
3-2
Lovejoy
Reg 2, #1
0
57.92
4-1
Glynn Academy
Reg 7, #3
0
55.63
3-2
Sprayberry
Reg 6, #2
0
69.33
4-1
Creekview
Reg 8, #4
0
52.79
2-3
Habersham Central
Reg 5, #1
0
93.27
5-0
Douglas County
Reg 1, #3
0
75.71
4-1
Lee County
Reg 4, #2
0
75.45
5-0
North Atlanta
Reg 2, #4
0
49.20
2-3
Evans
Reg 3, #1
0
77.48
3-2
Woodward Academy
Reg 6, #3
0
65.20
3-2
Sequoyah
Reg 7, #2
0
74.51
4-1
Blessed Trinity
Reg 5, #4
0
49.37
2-3
New Manchester
Reg 8, #1
0
86.11
5-0
Gainesville
Roswell
Marist
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Lanier
Roswell
Jonesboro
Marist
Hughes
Rome
Brunswick
Thomas County Central
Reg 5, #3
0
59.78
3-2
East Paulding
Reg 8, #2
0
68.42
4-1
Lanier
Reg 6, #4
0
59.75
4-1
Etowah
Reg 7, #1
0
75.31
4-1
Roswell
Reg 2, #3
0
51.64
2-3
Effingham County
Reg 3, #2
0
59.93
4-1
Jonesboro
Reg 1, #4
0
58.81
2-3
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 4, #1
0
84.52
4-1
Marist
Reg 8, #3
0
57.92
3-3
North Forsyth
Reg 5, #2
0
89.99
3-2
Hughes
Reg 7, #4
0
53.94
2-3
Alpharetta
Reg 6, #1
0
73.86
4-1
Rome
Reg 3, #3
0
57.21
5-0
Mundy's Mill
Reg 2, #2
0
62.57
2-2
Brunswick
Reg 4, #4
0
46.86
5-0
Dunwoody
Reg 1, #1
0
98.83
5-0
Thomas County Central

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA5-098.83999,9914.46991,228780,299690,510516,0180.94
Douglas County5-AAAAAA5-093.271,000,0004.24958,057725,967560,163255,8292.91
Hughes5-AAAAAA3-289.99999,9983.28874,865253,923175,25879,10711.64
Gainesville8-AAAAAA5-086.11999,9883.64840,386603,750205,99960,00315.67
Marist4-AAAAAA4-184.52999,9953.45811,142595,930142,98044,33521.56
Houston County1-AAAAAA5-085.22998,9243.16844,042268,691134,45433,48028.87
Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA3-277.48999,9882.67486,639180,49629,2063,942252.68
North Atlanta4-AAAAAA5-075.45999,8282.13365,258151,56916,0322,120470.70
Roswell7-AAAAAA4-175.31999,4082.40410,813148,06715,2222,022493.56
Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA4-174.51999,7072.34386,472132,44512,3991,440693.44
Lee County1-AAAAAA4-175.71985,3941.91336,29966,06910,5741,135880.06
Rome6-AAAAAA4-173.86991,5591.98127,68818,3773,9024082,449.98
Lanier8-AAAAAA4-168.42997,5011.95226,62643,2591,8471089,258.26
Creekview6-AAAAAA4-169.33968,6061.7065,6488,9989184223,808.52
Sequoyah6-AAAAAA3-265.20961,6661.4733,9133,7441894249,999.00
Brunswick2-AAAAAA2-262.57981,8711.6531,3002,9851184249,999.00
Jonesboro3-AAAAAA4-159.93970,7111.6236,2744,515721999,999.00
Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA5-057.21999,8811.5621,4722,246321999,999.00
Etowah6-AAAAAA4-159.75584,6570.7014,2591,155111999,999.00
Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA4-157.92986,3011.6737,68697639--
East Paulding5-AAAAAA3-259.78965,1761.2134,0382,63732--
Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA2-358.81590,9780.6413,5401,47316--
North Forsyth8-AAAAAA3-357.92972,5351.1016,0561,05814--
Veterans1-AAAAAA3-255.64384,7990.414,8113934--
River Ridge6-AAAAAA3-255.85444,3590.514,8282593--
St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-454.41952,6780.987,5271483--
Effingham County2-AAAAAA2-351.64906,9301.145,5582222--
Sprayberry7-AAAAAA3-255.63872,1501.001,971731--
Alpharetta7-AAAAAA2-353.94952,0581.072,16077---
Evans2-AAAAAA2-349.20781,0900.912,32374---
Lovejoy3-AAAAAA3-250.90759,7240.973,86848---
New Manchester5-AAAAAA2-349.37630,0880.651,15142---
Habersham Central8-AAAAAA2-352.79698,0120.7173721---
Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-645.9248,1810.05595---
Jackson County8-AAAAAA3-347.24291,1190.291343---
Dunwoody4-AAAAAA5-046.86795,0070.806682---
Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-442.58267,7390.302171---
South Effingham2-AAAAAA3-142.00141,8580.15551---
Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA2-240.30163,6220.17471---
Paulding County5-AAAAAA1-442.87176,6440.18251---
Newnan5-AAAAAA2-343.80117,9360.1242----
Alexander5-AAAAAA2-345.0362,2170.0635----
Pope7-AAAAAA0-544.86149,0670.1529----
Tift County1-AAAAAA1-443.4839,9140.0424----
Riverwood4-AAAAAA2-337.53243,0930.2417----
South Paulding5-AAAAAA0-542.7747,9410.058----
Grovetown2-AAAAAA2-337.5238,3280.045----
Shiloh8-AAAAAA1-437.7539,3370.04-----
Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-431.9717,8320.02-----
Lassiter7-AAAAAA0-429.649,7780.01-----
South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-522.009,3990.01-----
Morrow3-AAAAAA1-419.851,8680.00-----
Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-627.861,5080.00-----
Woodstock6-AAAAAA1-435.259720.00-----
Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-417.37890.00-----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA3-232.57-------
Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-50.92-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAThomas County Central841,159145,22513,242365999,9919
1-AAAAAAHouston County138,612643,720205,17611,416998,9241,076
1-AAAAAALee County19,987202,682669,87592,850985,39414,606
1-AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)1945,81071,910513,064590,978409,022
1-AAAAAAVeterans482,52837,673344,550384,799615,201
1-AAAAAATift County-352,12437,75539,914960,086
2-AAAAAAGlynn Academy692,296157,96591,95544,085986,30113,699
2-AAAAAABrunswick154,058540,540216,36270,911981,87118,129
2-AAAAAAEffingham County99,046175,359364,879267,646906,93093,070
2-AAAAAAEvans50,924109,391261,666359,109781,090218,910
2-AAAAAALakeside (Evans)2,0099,13438,652113,827163,622836,378
2-AAAAAASouth Effingham1,4506,30520,401113,702141,858858,142
2-AAAAAAGrovetown2171,3066,08530,72038,328961,672
3-AAAAAAWoodward Academy876,185108,04813,7032,052999,98812
3-AAAAAAJonesboro67,568449,741329,273124,129970,71129,289
3-AAAAAAMundy's Mill52,625416,068492,67838,510999,881119
3-AAAAAALovejoy3,62225,259139,731591,112759,724240,276
3-AAAAAAAlcovy-88224,494242,363267,739732,261
3-AAAAAAMorrow-21121,7541,868998,132
3-AAAAAARockdale County--98089999,911
3-AAAAAAForest Park-----1,000,000
4-AAAAAAMarist755,665237,6806,409241999,9955
4-AAAAAANorth Atlanta241,314704,02951,6332,852999,828172
4-AAAAAASt. Pius X2,70648,361657,218244,393952,67847,322
4-AAAAAADunwoody3059,044242,291543,367795,007204,993
4-AAAAAARiverwood1088441,511200,688243,093756,907
4-AAAAAASouth Cobb-29388,4599,399990,601
4-AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAADouglas County991,8296,9331,218201,000,000-
5-AAAAAAHughes7,615973,58218,74754999,9982
5-AAAAAAEast Paulding54919,298774,891170,438965,17634,824
5-AAAAAANew Manchester735164,811465,235630,088369,912
5-AAAAAANewnan-5219,73598,149117,936882,064
5-AAAAAAAlexander-5214,76247,40362,217937,783
5-AAAAAAPaulding County-485,517171,079176,644823,356
5-AAAAAASouth Paulding--31947,62247,941952,059
6-AAAAAARome546,877283,665123,39737,620991,5598,441
6-AAAAAACreekview276,304350,536244,44397,323968,60631,394
6-AAAAAASequoyah154,876289,926394,472122,392961,66638,334
6-AAAAAAEtowah12,06837,131121,443414,015584,657415,343
6-AAAAAARiver Ridge9,87538,464109,776286,244444,359555,641
6-AAAAAAAllatoona-2756,38041,52648,181951,819
6-AAAAAAWoodstock-389880972999,028
7-AAAAAARoswell505,859437,59448,5977,358999,408592
7-AAAAAABlessed Trinity484,481484,61928,8481,759999,707293
7-AAAAAAAlpharetta7,82247,359445,816451,061952,05847,942
7-AAAAAASprayberry1,76828,454454,184387,744872,150127,850
7-AAAAAAPope701,94319,168127,886149,067850,933
7-AAAAAAJohns Creek-232,35215,45717,832982,168
7-AAAAAALassiter-81,0358,7359,778990,222
8-AAAAAAGainesville899,48595,3404,772391999,98812
8-AAAAAALanier90,856724,837170,98410,824997,5012,499
8-AAAAAANorth Forsyth8,876168,391565,027230,241972,53527,465
8-AAAAAAHabersham Central6875,138225,626466,561698,012301,988
8-AAAAAAJackson County946,16432,639252,222291,119708,881
8-AAAAAAShiloh212780538,40339,337960,663
8-AAAAAAApalachee-31471,3581,508998,492

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Coffee
Jefferson
Ola
Jefferson
Calhoun
Coffee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Ola
Creekside
Northgate
Jefferson
Ware County
Ola
Hiram
Creekside
Tucker
Northgate
Cartersville
Jefferson
Reg 4, #3
0
49.22
2-3
Decatur
Reg 1, #2
0
74.07
3-2
Ware County
Reg 3, #4
0
47.15
4-1
Harris County
Reg 2, #1
0
74.38
4-0
Ola
Reg 7, #3
0
69.65
5-0
Hiram
Reg 6, #2
0
64.44
5-0
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 8, #4
0
62.02
2-3
Flowery Branch
Reg 5, #1
0
69.65
4-1
Creekside
Reg 1, #3
0
51.42
1-4
Jenkins
Reg 4, #2
0
50.49
2-3
Tucker
Reg 2, #4
0
56.94
3-2
Jones County
Reg 3, #1
0
65.18
4-2
Northgate
Reg 6, #3
0
58.08
3-2
Cambridge
Reg 7, #2
0
72.19
5-0
Cartersville
Reg 5, #4
0
46.92
1-4
Lithia Springs
Reg 8, #1
0
77.69
5-0
Jefferson
Calhoun
Arabia Mountain
Kell
Coffee
Clarke Central
Calhoun
Dutchtown
Arabia Mountain
Eastside
Kell
Warner Robins
Coffee
Reg 5, #3
0
57.15
3-2
Villa Rica
Reg 8, #2
0
64.88
3-2
Clarke Central
Reg 6, #4
0
42.40
1-4
Chattahoochee
Reg 7, #1
0
75.14
4-1
Calhoun
Reg 2, #3
0
57.18
1-4
Dutchtown
Reg 3, #2
0
52.44
4-1
McIntosh
Reg 1, #4
0
45.90
1-4
Statesboro
Reg 4, #1
0
55.36
4-1
Arabia Mountain
Reg 8, #3
0
65.12
3-2
Eastside
Reg 5, #2
0
59.90
1-3
Mays
Reg 7, #4
0
59.75
4-1
Dalton
Reg 6, #1
0
67.69
4-1
Kell
Reg 3, #3
0
48.63
4-2
Northside (Columbus)
Reg 2, #2
0
63.38
2-3
Warner Robins
Reg 4, #4
0
32.26
1-4
M.L. King
Reg 1, #1
0
84.83
5-0
Coffee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Coffee1-AAAAA5-084.83999,9954.40904,105820,493677,033530,3650.89
Jefferson8-AAAAA5-077.69999,6363.61695,794600,491360,412161,3905.20
Calhoun7-AAAAA4-175.14989,2123.15601,266475,785197,47485,92710.64
Ware County1-AAAAA3-274.07999,6213.14582,394390,484203,47665,12314.36
Ola2-AAAAA4-074.38999,6492.94478,408327,022172,92760,12815.63
Cartersville7-AAAAA5-072.19974,3582.67467,535313,291111,31037,64025.57
Hiram7-AAAAA5-069.65950,9082.27363,588197,86759,97016,44559.81
Creekside5-AAAAA4-169.65998,7812.40441,604153,92362,09615,23064.66
Northgate3-AAAAA4-265.18999,4412.60626,750170,13745,5217,617130.29
Kell6-AAAAA4-167.69999,7352.07357,92580,97131,1337,507132.21
Eastside8-AAAAA3-265.12980,0532.03235,535107,33722,3264,111242.25
Clarke Central8-AAAAA3-264.88941,6091.78198,17266,17412,6882,453406.66
Warner Robins2-AAAAA2-363.38993,9282.11214,76364,23313,1182,166460.68
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA5-064.44996,7871.72216,11641,87111,9372,153463.47
Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-362.02858,4801.36114,59721,4333,7585231,911.05
Mays5-AAAAA1-359.90942,9921.4199,86816,7902,5482653,772.58
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA4-155.36998,3871.96274,18635,4802,6281915,234.60
Dutchtown2-AAAAA1-457.18919,1961.60226,65727,3132,1991905,262.16
Dalton7-AAAAA4-159.75644,4510.9468,18111,0481,5951626,171.84
Jones County2-AAAAA3-256.94944,0111.66205,05724,9832,0721486,755.76
Cambridge6-AAAAA3-258.08984,3241.2653,3598,7001,1349710,308.28
Villa Rica5-AAAAA3-257.15921,5141.2352,6218,5038647712,986.01
McIntosh3-AAAAA4-152.44967,9531.36109,9059,4265383826,314.79
Cass7-AAAAA3-256.46428,7840.5625,6652,7993172441,665.67
Jenkins1-AAAAA1-451.42881,1061.3792,2065,4452571376,922.08
Tucker4-AAAAA2-350.49992,2901.51108,9197,8983381099,999.00
Decatur4-AAAAA2-349.22988,7001.4078,6714,7111723333,332.33
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA4-248.63923,9921.1136,4342,107653333,332.33
Harris County3-AAAAA4-147.15897,6841.0322,7301,154311999,999.00
Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA3-250.78470,4180.513,84958033--
Statesboro1-AAAAA1-445.90676,7360.8929,31595116--
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-147.24190,9000.211,430804--
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-446.92537,8040.571,6971992--
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA2-341.51395,2050.477,3831412--
Chattahoochee6-AAAAA1-442.40510,0410.52479612--
Centennial6-AAAAA0-541.60482,5870.49383492--
Banneker5-AAAAA2-347.2392,6040.10237391--
Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA2-339.97132,3180.151,794231--
Chapel Hill5-AAAAA3-238.8434,8290.04175---
M.L. King4-AAAAA1-432.26573,8350.581431---
Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-530.2247,3370.05671---
Locust Grove2-AAAAA1-431.729,1270.01191---
Drew3-AAAAA2-333.33210,9300.2178----
Loganville8-AAAAA3-342.5925,2670.0364----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA2-339.0312,2870.0114----
Chamblee4-AAAAA2-327.03255,2540.268----
Lithonia4-AAAAA1-425.45191,5340.195----
Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-335.214,0550.004----
Union Grove2-AAAAA0-527.311,7710.003----
North Springs6-AAAAA1-326.0426,2630.03-----
Tri-Cities5-AAAAA2-228.181,0580.00-----
Northview6-AAAAA0-58.192630.00-----
Midtown5-AAAAA2-321.27-------
Cross Keys4-AAAAA0-6-47.19-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAACoffee792,054204,2853,540116999,9955
1-AAAAAWare County206,345744,98845,7642,524999,621379
1-AAAAAJenkins1,32336,840565,211277,732881,106118,894
1-AAAAAStatesboro23910,230257,457408,810676,736323,264
1-AAAAABradwell Institute393,587117,941273,638395,205604,795
1-AAAAAGreenbrier-7010,08737,18047,337952,663
2-AAAAAOla749,909199,65139,22510,864999,649351
2-AAAAAWarner Robins191,545552,809204,35045,224993,9286,072
2-AAAAAJones County39,964176,755362,089365,203944,01155,989
2-AAAAADutchtown18,46367,348374,869458,516919,19680,804
2-AAAAAEagle's Landing1183,39818,909109,893132,318867,682
2-AAAAALocust Grove1384258,6639,127990,873
2-AAAAAUnion Grove-11331,6371,771998,229
3-AAAAANorthgate778,834176,10533,71910,783999,441559
3-AAAAAMcIntosh123,854397,374286,231160,494967,95332,047
3-AAAAANorthside (Columbus)56,222232,973337,297297,500923,99276,008
3-AAAAAHarris County40,524183,629310,898362,633897,684102,316
3-AAAAADrew5669,91931,855168,590210,930789,070
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain532,619299,848150,58415,336998,3871,613
4-AAAAATucker258,695355,626330,40347,566992,2907,710
4-AAAAADecatur205,113324,231395,98863,368988,70011,300
4-AAAAAM.L. King2,96915,03680,884474,946573,835426,165
4-AAAAAChamblee3883,30425,177226,385255,254744,746
4-AAAAALithonia2161,95516,964172,399191,534808,466
4-AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
5-AAAAACreekside732,649206,81653,1326,184998,7811,219
5-AAAAAMays159,187389,690284,013110,102942,99257,008
5-AAAAAVilla Rica99,532301,417359,050161,515921,51478,486
5-AAAAAMaynard Jackson6,90252,897119,391291,228470,418529,582
5-AAAAALithia Springs1,49346,453158,591331,267537,804462,196
5-AAAAABanneker2352,38320,46869,51892,604907,396
5-AAAAAChapel Hill23395,29729,19134,829965,171
5-AAAAATri-Cities-5589951,058998,942
5-AAAAAMidtown-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAKell543,087323,195126,9926,461999,735265
6-AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian338,612404,064229,08625,025996,7873,213
6-AAAAACambridge117,289259,439543,14264,454984,32415,676
6-AAAAAChattahoochee7317,85241,558459,900510,041489,959
6-AAAAACentennial2815,41657,926418,964482,587517,413
6-AAAAANorth Springs-341,29524,93426,263973,737
6-AAAAANorthview--1262263999,737
7-AAAAACalhoun475,048304,384162,33847,442989,21210,788
7-AAAAACartersville303,633332,879251,65886,188974,35825,642
7-AAAAAHiram194,947279,670337,816138,475950,90849,092
7-AAAAADalton19,47456,036158,378410,563644,451355,549
7-AAAAACass6,89226,95788,658306,277428,784571,216
7-AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)6741,15211,05512,287987,713
8-AAAAAJefferson820,076147,79925,5056,256999,636364
8-AAAAAEastside136,836449,534311,92281,761980,05319,947
8-AAAAAFlowery Branch23,32974,780274,695485,676858,480141,520
8-AAAAAClarke Central19,233318,880351,647251,849941,60958,391
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow5218,63531,487150,257190,900809,100
8-AAAAALoganville53584,56820,33625,267974,733
8-AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)-141763,8654,055995,945

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Benedictine
Bainbridge
Spalding
Benedictine
Central (Carrollton)
Bainbridge
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Spalding
Stockbridge
Benedictine
North Oconee
Cairo
Spalding
Stephenson
Stockbridge
Troup
Benedictine
Cedartown
North Oconee
Reg 4, #3
0
61.72
3-2
LaGrange
Reg 1, #2
0
74.83
5-1
Cairo
Reg 3, #4
0
53.67
2-2
New Hampstead
Reg 2, #1
0
74.47
5-0
Spalding
Reg 7, #3
0
46.30
4-1
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 6, #2
0
61.79
4-1
Stephenson
Reg 8, #4
0
45.70
4-0
East Forsyth
Reg 5, #1
0
71.73
3-2
Stockbridge
Reg 1, #3
0
41.17
3-3
Westover
Reg 4, #2
0
68.45
4-1
Troup
Reg 2, #4
0
41.34
1-4
Griffin
Reg 3, #1
0
81.21
5-0
Benedictine
Reg 6, #3
0
58.08
3-2
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 7, #2
0
61.13
3-2
Cedartown
Reg 5, #4
0
41.87
2-3
Hampton
Reg 8, #1
0
77.12
4-0
North Oconee
Central (Carrollton)
Burke County
Holy Innocents
Bainbridge
North Hall
Central (Carrollton)
Burke County
Starr's Mill
Madison County
Holy Innocents
Perry
Bainbridge
Reg 5, #3
0
52.39
2-3
Pace Academy
Reg 8, #2
0
60.42
5-0
North Hall
Reg 6, #4
0
57.53
2-3
Hapeville Charter
Reg 7, #1
0
72.14
5-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 2, #3
0
58.28
3-2
Baldwin
Reg 3, #2
0
71.81
5-0
Burke County
Reg 1, #4
0
25.90
3-3
Shaw
Reg 4, #1
0
67.38
3-2
Starr's Mill
Reg 8, #3
0
54.60
3-1
Madison County
Reg 5, #2
0
52.21
2-3
Lovett
Reg 7, #4
0
41.71
2-3
Sonoraville
Reg 6, #1
0
65.55
5-0
Holy Innocents
Reg 3, #3
0
60.87
4-1
Wayne County
Reg 2, #2
0
70.70
4-1
Perry
Reg 4, #4
0
58.93
3-2
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 1, #1
0
78.57
3-2
Bainbridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Benedictine3-AAAA5-081.21999,8893.85848,151597,574429,600302,5942.30
Bainbridge1-AAAA3-278.571,000,0003.44649,276536,899344,756196,0514.10
North Oconee8-AAAA4-077.12999,9803.53843,590430,464267,280150,8895.63
Cairo1-AAAA5-174.83999,9972.89498,767357,822179,21578,98511.66
Spalding2-AAAA5-074.47999,9432.80451,823314,407141,87866,71113.99
Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA5-072.14999,9593.04646,983357,533167,43159,72115.74
Stockbridge5-AAAA3-271.73999,9883.19780,815344,652118,34848,26019.72
Burke County3-AAAA5-071.81996,2102.65482,865255,456110,81137,48825.68
Perry2-AAAA4-170.70999,7012.33294,041184,54671,05223,67941.23
Starr's Mill4-AAAA3-267.38999,8082.66421,254205,10870,28316,75058.70
Holy Innocents6-AAAA5-065.55957,4222.39472,860121,75639,2658,120122.15
Troup4-AAAA4-168.45998,0581.93168,74962,15219,7915,853169.85
Stephenson6-AAAA4-161.79888,4461.81264,32648,40510,9651,540648.35
North Hall8-AAAA5-060.42996,4072.04246,29945,2197,9009411,061.70
Cedartown7-AAAA3-261.13997,4361.78153,92232,1036,2238571,165.86
Wayne County3-AAAA4-160.87943,6451.2957,10018,1193,0823922,550.02
LaGrange4-AAAA3-261.72990,6581.3645,06611,7042,1953412,931.55
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA3-258.08755,0581.27122,15615,6702,4672513,983.06
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA3-258.93864,9561.1638,68910,2731,6521536,534.95
Hapeville Charter6-AAAA2-357.53728,7941.19107,03912,8951,8091486,755.76
Baldwin2-AAAA3-258.28969,5661.2035,5248,8671,2171188,473.58
Miller Grove6-AAAA4-156.00642,1770.9871,7227,4809166615,150.52
Madison County8-AAAA3-154.60964,2131.56110,3859,2989825717,542.86
Lovett5-AAAA2-352.21985,2241.57109,3686,7555512638,460.54
Pace Academy5-AAAA2-352.39884,9571.1334,8702,7632035199,999.00
New Hampstead3-AAAA2-253.67778,7450.867,0271,2281054249,999.00
Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA4-146.30906,1941.0412,7993058--
East Forsyth8-AAAA4-045.70758,8100.8711,9473018--
Whitewater4-AAAA2-349.69144,9230.15305394--
Sonoraville7-AAAA2-341.71781,1910.845,391701--
Hampton5-AAAA2-341.87460,8080.492,015441--
Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA3-245.13281,4210.29266191--
Luella5-AAAA1-441.50386,0330.411,48522---
Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA1-441.64255,4360.271,08521---
Westover1-AAAA3-341.17974,9921.015968---
Griffin2-AAAA1-441.34528,6440.542896---
McDonough5-AAAA3-140.40273,4680.284245---
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA3-233.76313,9590.324274---
Westside (Macon)2-AAAA4-036.93142,5110.14263---
Howard2-AAAA3-240.67284,6710.291392---
West Laurens2-AAAA2-340.1574,9640.08322---
Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-339.1028,1030.03681---
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA2-334.0724,0810.0223----
Shaw1-AAAA3-325.90590,8360.5913----
Hardaway1-AAAA0-623.47434,1750.442----
Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-530.769,5190.011----
North Clayton4-AAAA4-229.751,4230.00-----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-48.991,2610.00-----
Walnut Grove8-AAAA1-428.685880.00-----
East Hall8-AAAA2-320.844850.00-----
Fayette County4-AAAA1-422.401740.00-----
Islands3-AAAA0-511.08900.00-----
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-513.3430.00-----
Druid Hills6-AAAA3-1-128.42-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA1-415.84-------
Riverdale4-AAAA0-614.32-------
Chestatee8-AAAA0-513.87-------
Stone Mountain6-AAAA0-57.09-------
Clarkston6-AAAA1-4-8.54-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABainbridge613,374383,5003,113131,000,000-
1-AAAACairo386,366605,5728,01643999,9973
1-AAAAWestover25810,549836,243127,942974,99225,008
1-AAAAShaw224894,623495,963590,836409,164
1-AAAAHardaway-13158,005376,039434,175565,825
2-AAAASpalding653,959342,1163,403465999,94357
2-AAAAPerry343,546544,588107,4764,091999,701299
2-AAAABaldwin2,207108,080734,712124,567969,56630,434
2-AAAAGriffin2323,73779,253445,422528,644471,356
2-AAAAHoward3350542,731241,402284,671715,329
2-AAAAWestside (Macon)1243216,810125,257142,511857,489
2-AAAAWest Laurens1154215,61558,79674,964925,036
3-AAAABenedictine754,465218,12224,4582,844999,889111
3-AAAABurke County216,888588,476162,73028,116996,2103,790
3-AAAAWayne County24,477151,451541,127226,590943,64556,355
3-AAAANew Hampstead3,94936,929226,072511,795778,745221,255
3-AAAASoutheast Bulloch2215,02245,607230,571281,421718,579
3-AAAAIslands--68490999,910
4-AAAAStarr's Mill873,68489,86832,1024,154999,808192
4-AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)73,597120,994240,627429,738864,956135,044
4-AAAATroup46,152564,848279,451107,607998,0581,942
4-AAAALaGrange6,530222,662442,066319,400990,6589,342
4-AAAAWhitewater361,6285,629137,630144,923855,077
4-AAAANorth Clayton1-1251,2971,423998,577
4-AAAAFayette County---174174999,826
4-AAAARiverdale-----1,000,000
5-AAAAStockbridge901,46389,6738,406446999,98812
5-AAAALovett79,544753,699119,54332,438985,22414,776
5-AAAAPace Academy18,47661,439565,307239,735884,957115,043
5-AAAAMcDonough2432,71574,461196,049273,468726,532
5-AAAAHampton15451,896126,682282,076460,808539,192
5-AAAALuella12040,495105,190240,228386,033613,967
5-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)-834119,0259,519990,481
5-AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)---33999,997
6-AAAAHoly Innocents467,471263,001145,82281,128957,42242,578
6-AAAAStephenson247,963268,069217,998154,416888,446111,554
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)114,472177,541224,359238,686755,058244,942
6-AAAAHapeville Charter101,035163,213217,508247,038728,794271,206
6-AAAAMiller Grove68,835127,011188,649257,682642,177357,823
6-AAAASouthwest DeKalb2241,1655,66421,05028,103971,897
6-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
6-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStone Mountain-----1,000,000
7-AAAACentral (Carrollton)796,690191,65310,5831,033999,95941
7-AAAACedartown192,246670,102117,79517,293997,4362,564
7-AAAANorthwest Whitfield8,49195,002517,714284,987906,19493,806
7-AAAASonoraville2,44337,305284,957456,486781,191218,809
7-AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)1305,93868,799239,092313,959686,041
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield--1521,1091,261998,739
8-AAAANorth Oconee910,21987,9941,432335999,98020
8-AAAANorth Hall86,563593,354262,30054,190996,4073,593
8-AAAAEast Forsyth2,27448,958188,053519,525758,810241,190
8-AAAAMadison County940269,057518,679175,537964,21335,787
8-AAAACedar Shoals25074,91518,65724,081975,919
8-AAAACherokee Bluff213024,605230,699255,436744,564
8-AAAAEast Hall--9476485999,515
8-AAAAWalnut Grove--7581588999,412
8-AAAAChestatee-----1,000,000
8-AAAASeckinger-----1,000,000
8-AAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Calvary Day
Sandy Creek
Cedar Grove
Calvary Day
Savannah Christian
Sandy Creek
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Mary Persons
Cedar Grove
Calvary Day
Stephens County
Crisp County
Mary Persons
Wesleyan
Cedar Grove
Hephzibah
Calvary Day
White County
Stephens County
Reg 4, #3
0
47.26
3-2
Harlem
Reg 1, #2
0
57.17
3-2
Crisp County
Reg 3, #4
0
41.86
3-2
Long County
Reg 2, #1
0
66.78
4-1
Mary Persons
Reg 7, #3
0
49.37
3-2
Wesleyan
Reg 6, #2
0
41.99
4-1
Bremen
Reg 8, #4
0
55.52
3-2
Monroe Area
Reg 5, #1
0
78.55
2-4
Cedar Grove
Reg 1, #3
0
52.10
2-3
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 4, #2
0
50.57
4-1
Hephzibah
Reg 2, #4
0
34.71
1-4
Jackson
Reg 3, #1
0
80.84
5-0
Calvary Day
Reg 6, #3
0
40.51
3-2
Ringgold
Reg 7, #2
0
58.38
2-2
White County
Reg 5, #4
0
53.42
4-2
Douglass
Reg 8, #1
0
77.67
5-0
Stephens County
Lumpkin County
Savannah Christian
Sandy Creek
Thomasville
Hebron Christian
Lumpkin County
Savannah Christian
Morgan County
Sandy Creek
Adairsville
Upson-Lee
Thomasville
Reg 5, #3
0
60.35
1-3
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #2
0
60.67
3-2
Hebron Christian
Reg 6, #4
0
34.31
3-2
Gordon Lee
Reg 7, #1
0
60.09
5-0
Lumpkin County
Reg 2, #3
0
45.25
1-4
Peach County
Reg 3, #2
0
66.41
3-2
Savannah Christian
Reg 1, #4
0
50.65
3-1
Monroe
Reg 4, #1
0
63.14
4-1
Morgan County
Reg 8, #3
0
57.18
1-4
Oconee County
Reg 5, #2
0
70.72
5-1
Sandy Creek
Reg 7, #4
0
41.20
1-4
Dawson County
Reg 6, #1
0
48.73
3-2
Adairsville
Reg 3, #3
0
44.34
3-2
Savannah Country Day
Reg 2, #2
0
51.13
5-1
Upson-Lee
Reg 4, #4
0
24.02
2-3
Richmond Academy
Reg 1, #1
0
62.49
2-3
Thomasville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Calvary Day3-AAA5-080.841,000,0004.06964,892652,385449,895346,2261.89
Cedar Grove5-AAA2-478.551,000,0004.10918,540787,944452,672308,5212.24
Stephens County8-AAA5-077.67999,8623.47873,503411,003261,041171,6764.82
Sandy Creek5-AAA5-170.721,000,0003.42752,132543,163301,92887,40910.44
Savannah Christian3-AAA3-266.41999,5733.07604,989365,714165,05930,90331.36
Mary Persons2-AAA4-166.78999,9993.05773,879254,96459,93120,39648.03
Thomasville1-AAA2-362.49986,8452.76572,320211,59188,44411,42786.51
Morgan County4-AAA4-163.14999,9822.44346,609186,88075,88710,40995.07
Lumpkin County7-AAA5-060.09995,2842.39315,730109,93834,3963,448289.02
Hebron Christian8-AAA3-260.67964,2581.67229,78082,75524,0182,636378.36
Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA1-360.351,000,0001.77249,94394,42024,6782,572387.80
White County7-AAA2-258.38990,2252.24244,70272,76319,7191,699587.58
Crisp County1-AAA3-257.17941,5711.99271,46966,51917,5561,344743.05
Oconee County8-AAA1-457.18923,7851.31121,37137,0347,8936041,654.63
Monroe Area8-AAA3-255.52892,9071.1784,41023,0414,0672563,905.25
Upson-Lee2-AAA5-151.13999,7581.73154,66723,0673,1481109,089.91
Carver (Columbus)1-AAA2-352.10822,3001.3491,72315,3902,5599210,868.57
Douglass5-AAA4-253.421,000,0001.2157,4359,7521,4538511,763.71
Adairsville6-AAA3-248.73995,8741.7167,75517,2962,4016515,383.62
Monroe1-AAA3-150.65766,7911.1762,8679,3901,2894124,389.24
Hephzibah4-AAA4-150.57998,3501.4638,5025,1825813033,332.33
Wesleyan7-AAA3-249.37973,5161.7054,1367,5166572737,036.04
Peach County2-AAA1-445.25999,0131.2635,7673,2272017142,856.14
Savannah Country Day3-AAA3-244.34937,3391.2132,7482,4801615199,999.00
Harlem4-AAA3-247.26995,7621.3225,1161,9601225199,999.00
Dougherty1-AAA3-245.66482,2350.6213,7591,2971124249,999.00
Bremen6-AAA4-141.99973,7381.2912,1821,438832499,999.00
Gilmer7-AAA3-241.46423,2810.574,856467111999,999.00
Dawson County7-AAA1-441.20554,2070.766,15155721--
Ringgold6-AAA3-240.51914,6531.095,08032810--
Long County3-AAA3-241.86728,8310.818,8523726--
Jackson2-AAA1-434.71987,1211.01948311--
Hart County8-AAA2-342.32217,1190.221,29595---
Gordon Lee6-AAA3-234.31643,8870.6876723---
Liberty County3-AAA1-432.42330,4710.345699---
Coahulla Creek6-AAA3-229.83389,0410.401703---
Richmond Academy4-AAA2-324.02464,1950.471962---
Salem4-AAA1-423.26414,9010.421222---
Pickens7-AAA1-429.9261,6130.07451---
LaFayette6-AAA1-428.7073,2920.08161---
Cross Creek4-AAA2-216.36126,8100.135----
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA1-420.157,4980.011----
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-318.923,3340.001----
Pike County2-AAA0-52.1314,1090.01-----
Franklin County8-AAA1-422.342,0690.00-----
Ridgeland6-AAA0-517.012,0170.00-----
West Hall7-AAA1-420.891,8740.00-----
Beach3-AAA1-47.014520.00-----
Columbus1-AAA1-412.972580.00-----
Groves3-AAA1-4-7.75-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAThomasville569,808269,336104,02343,678986,84513,155
1-AAACrisp County253,775337,345226,102124,349941,57158,429
1-AAACarver (Columbus)92,775186,706284,232258,587822,300177,700
1-AAAMonroe66,359148,676254,300297,456766,791233,209
1-AAADougherty17,28357,937131,311275,704482,235517,765
1-AAAColumbus--32226258999,742
2-AAAMary Persons865,101120,64712,8201,431999,9991
2-AAAUpson-Lee101,537572,781268,27057,170999,758242
2-AAAPeach County30,685268,312524,515175,501999,013987
2-AAAJackson2,67738,256194,299751,889987,12112,879
2-AAAPike County-49614,00914,109985,891
3-AAACalvary Day996,7373,090137361,000,000-
3-AAASavannah Christian2,678984,98211,524389999,573427
3-AAASavannah Country Day377689794,476141,797937,33962,661
3-AAALong County2088,841114,516605,266728,831271,169
3-AAALiberty County-2,39478,111249,966330,471669,529
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)-41,2322,0983,334996,666
3-AAABeach--4448452999,548
3-AAAGroves-----1,000,000
4-AAAMorgan County793,472169,98135,820709999,98218
4-AAAHephzibah134,701488,151356,84518,653998,3501,650
4-AAAHarlem71,634337,031546,90640,191995,7624,238
4-AAARichmond Academy1102,52830,249431,308464,195535,805
4-AAASalem792,12125,291387,410414,901585,099
4-AAACross Creek41884,889121,729126,810873,190
5-AAACedar Grove709,402248,32336,0816,1941,000,000-
5-AAASandy Creek248,924550,572162,17138,3331,000,000-
5-AAACarver (Atlanta)34,626159,304536,132269,9381,000,000-
5-AAADouglass7,04841,801265,616685,5351,000,000-
6-AAAAdairsville705,101216,13058,64615,997995,8744,126
6-AAABremen228,889415,642266,02263,185973,73826,262
6-AAARinggold45,942289,951381,565197,195914,65385,347
6-AAAGordon Lee12,42139,760178,634413,072643,887356,113
6-AAACoahulla Creek7,33236,716102,196242,797389,041610,959
6-AAALaFayette3151,61211,33860,02773,292926,708
6-AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe-1821,3635,9537,498992,502
6-AAARidgeland-72361,7742,017997,983
7-AAALumpkin County507,672341,346121,43624,830995,2844,716
7-AAAWhite County391,876390,479168,67139,199990,2259,775
7-AAAWesleyan89,532220,705518,078145,201973,51626,484
7-AAADawson County7,93135,257140,319370,700554,207445,793
7-AAAGilmer2,96111,62142,250366,449423,281576,719
7-AAAPickens285899,08251,91461,613938,387
7-AAAWest Hall-31641,7071,874998,126
8-AAAStephens County864,446117,60313,9263,887999,862138
8-AAAHebron Christian75,252421,785299,316167,905964,25835,742
8-AAAOconee County35,549255,742341,926290,568923,78576,215
8-AAAMonroe Area24,398193,154308,896366,459892,907107,093
8-AAAHart County35511,70935,733169,322217,119782,881
8-AAAFranklin County-72031,8592,069997,931

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Appling County
Pierce County
Northeast
Appling County
Pierce County
Fitzgerald
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Northeast
Callaway
Appling County
Athens Academy
Sumter County
Northeast
Therrell
Callaway
Laney
Appling County
Model
Athens Academy
Reg 4, #3
0
47.76
2-3
Washington County
Reg 1, #2
0
51.59
2-2
Sumter County
Reg 3, #4
0
36.62
3-2
Vidalia
Reg 2, #1
0
62.99
4-1
Northeast
Reg 7, #3
0
42.86
3-2
Fannin County
Reg 6, #2
0
40.92
4-1
Therrell
Reg 8, #4
0
51.75
4-0
Providence Christian
Reg 5, #1
0
62.76
2-2
Callaway
Reg 1, #3
0
49.22
2-2
Cook
Reg 4, #2
0
54.92
2-2-1
Laney
Reg 2, #4
0
23.46
2-3
Southwest
Reg 3, #1
0
68.23
3-1
Appling County
Reg 6, #3
0
33.37
1-5
Washington
Reg 7, #2
0
44.16
3-1
Model
Reg 5, #4
0
26.42
2-3
McNair
Reg 8, #1
0
62.66
3-2
Athens Academy
Rockmart
Pierce County
Union County
Fitzgerald
Fellowship Christian
Rockmart
Pierce County
Thomson
Union County
North Cobb Christian
Toombs County
Fitzgerald
Reg 5, #3
0
48.13
1-4
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 8, #2
0
58.49
3-1
Fellowship Christian
Reg 6, #4
0
31.04
1-4
South Atlanta
Reg 7, #1
0
56.82
2-2
Rockmart
Reg 2, #3
0
34.89
3-2
Spencer
Reg 3, #2
0
67.68
5-0
Pierce County
Reg 1, #4
0
43.36
1-4
Dodge County
Reg 4, #1
0
65.39
4-1
Thomson
Reg 8, #3
0
54.62
4-1
Union County
Reg 5, #2
0
50.65
3-2
Columbia
Reg 7, #4
0
40.00
3-2
North Murray
Reg 6, #1
0
48.12
4-2
North Cobb Christian
Reg 3, #3
0
56.33
5-0
Toombs County
Reg 2, #2
0
42.20
4-1
ACE Charter
Reg 4, #4
0
42.32
3-2
Putnam County
Reg 1, #1
0
60.94
3-2
Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Appling County3-AA3-168.23999,9603.68734,497565,484396,232247,6393.04
Pierce County3-AA5-067.68999,9453.61713,711541,627371,799223,0613.48
Thomson4-AA4-165.39999,9973.11515,816391,315266,715139,8826.15
Northeast2-AA4-162.991,000,0003.45778,106496,591222,394105,2728.50
Callaway5-AA2-262.76999,9903.11730,201403,940178,23483,10311.03
Athens Academy8-AA3-262.66975,5923.06737,030311,354162,73174,45312.43
Fitzgerald1-AA3-260.94998,3782.90512,980361,691150,67759,61715.77
Fellowship Christian8-AA3-158.49923,2192.38522,354172,56266,06322,24843.95
Rockmart7-AA2-256.82998,7252.67511,005137,82660,08717,26456.92
Toombs County3-AA5-056.33999,3532.41347,850185,39446,94412,64578.08
Union County8-AA4-154.62815,0411.71316,81082,83821,3515,225190.39
Laney4-AA2-2-154.92978,2981.79118,31645,49711,1982,932340.06
Columbia5-AA3-250.65999,5491.68223,12952,8128,8001,423701.74
Sumter County1-AA2-251.59925,3121.58111,02544,2758,2841,416705.21
Providence Christian8-AA4-051.75679,9621.22185,83539,2307,3371,360734.29
North Cobb Christian6-AA4-248.12999,8772.11279,19267,4199,7791,148870.08
Cook1-AA2-249.22948,4821.4873,36624,8363,6085091,963.64
Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA1-448.13996,0581.45137,76323,7833,2583922,550.02
Washington County4-AA2-347.76900,3391.2740,21710,3321,1711656,059.61
East Jackson8-AA5-047.25392,1960.5756,5747,9628948811,362.64
Model7-AA3-144.16947,1981.6798,4308,8508936315,872.02
Fannin County7-AA3-242.86922,2921.5475,9346,0334472835,713.29
Therrell6-AA4-140.92989,9511.5050,4513,9182141662,499.00
ACE Charter2-AA4-142.20994,8531.1620,5624,5832871471,427.57
Banks County8-AA4-143.73213,9900.2717,4141,7381281099,999.00
North Murray7-AA3-240.00968,7601.4546,2632,8771738124,999.00
Putnam County4-AA3-242.32742,8460.8913,4922,3621487142,856.14
Dodge County1-AA1-443.36567,7660.676,3521,120897142,856.14
Jeff Davis1-AA2-342.04384,7650.432,572408294249,999.00
Vidalia3-AA3-236.62842,6260.905,290541181999,999.00
Spencer2-AA3-234.89997,2031.053,4873417--
Westside (Augusta)4-AA3-236.26378,4130.412,0131896--
Washington6-AA1-533.37894,5691.067,1001785--
South Atlanta6-AA1-431.04700,2600.772,65639---
Worth County1-AA3-234.83168,8580.1824626---
Haralson County7-AA0-529.86151,7350.1765816---
McNair5-AA2-326.42566,8550.587596---
Redan5-AA1-423.90415,1550.423034---
Southwest2-AA2-323.46680,0910.68673---
B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA3-322.58252,7300.26109----
Tattnall County3-AA1-424.93125,6610.1332----
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA3-319.98110,9450.1122----
Mount Paran Christian6-AA1-318.7551,6680.057----
Rutland2-AA2-317.67265,1290.271----
Brantley County3-AA3-217.3727,3060.031----
Murray County7-AA1-416.6011,2020.011----
Windsor Forest3-AA2-321.035,1490.011----
Kendrick2-AA2-39.8862,5820.06-----
Landmark Christian5-AA0-57.5517,3470.02-----
Berrien1-AA1-326.716,4390.01-----
Towers5-AA0-42.595,0460.01-----
Central (Macon)2-AA0-52.161060.00-----
Butler4-AA1-37.12880.00-----
Gordon Central7-AA0-50.09880.00-----
Jordan2-AA0-5-8.56360.00-----
Glenn Hills4-AA1-53.72190.00-----
Walker6-AA3-25.09-------
Josey4-AA1-4-2.66-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAFitzgerald719,757215,21154,9508,460998,3781,622
1-AASumter County154,648352,625284,238133,801925,31274,688
1-AACook116,616322,029361,138148,699948,48251,518
1-AAJeff Davis4,65421,62984,220274,262384,765615,235
1-AADodge County3,30377,616175,172311,675567,766432,234
1-AAWorth County1,01310,76239,368117,715168,858831,142
1-AABerrien91289145,3886,439993,561
2-AANortheast988,55611,310123111,000,000-
2-AASpencer11,140278,605585,833121,625997,2032,797
2-AAACE Charter292683,717274,27936,565994,8535,147
2-AARutland121,7059,376254,036265,129734,871
2-AASouthwest-24,564129,110526,417680,091319,909
2-AAKendrick-991,27261,21162,582937,418
2-AACentral (Macon)--5101106999,894
2-AAJordan--23436999,964
3-AAAppling County484,968391,144119,6444,204999,96040
3-AAPierce County451,544413,152130,5444,705999,94555
3-AAToombs County63,066192,967683,29760,023999,353647
3-AAVidalia4212,71465,495773,996842,626157,374
3-AATattnall County119346125,295125,661874,339
3-AAWindsor Forest-43814,7645,149994,851
3-AABrantley County--29327,01327,306972,694
4-AAThomson984,65314,159989196999,9973
4-AAPutnam County10,75485,190229,724417,178742,846257,154
4-AALaney2,880643,683259,58772,148978,29821,702
4-AAWestside (Augusta)1,46122,90182,519271,532378,413621,587
4-AAWashington County252234,067427,179238,841900,33999,661
4-AAButler--18788999,912
4-AAGlenn Hills--11819999,981
4-AAJosey-----1,000,000
5-AACallaway775,075180,52643,577812999,99010
5-AAColumbia141,081472,827376,8868,755999,549451
5-AAEagle's Landing Christian83,705344,123527,79340,437996,0583,942
5-AAMcNair12063528,350537,750566,855433,145
5-AARedan191,88723,250389,999415,155584,845
5-AALandmark Christian-110217,24417,347982,653
5-AATowers-1425,0035,046994,954
6-AANorth Cobb Christian969,52025,2364,762359999,877123
6-AATherrell18,400733,907207,58530,059989,95110,049
6-AASouth Atlanta9,85618,500272,117399,787700,260299,740
6-AAWashington1,392208,185433,204251,788894,569105,431
6-AAB.E.S.T. Academy6719,88843,841198,330252,730747,270
6-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate1283,19627,90579,716110,945889,055
6-AAMount Paran Christian331,08810,58639,96151,668948,332
6-AAWalker-----1,000,000
7-AARockmart752,490187,92743,26815,040998,7251,275
7-AAModel112,158333,087296,759205,194947,19852,802
7-AAFannin County82,887272,850309,698256,857922,29277,708
7-AANorth Murray51,864198,330328,083390,483968,76031,240
7-AAHaralson County5987,74221,156122,239151,735848,265
7-AAMurray County3641,03510,10011,202988,798
7-AAGordon Central--18788999,912
8-AAAthens Academy524,383269,744128,88752,578975,59224,408
8-AAFellowship Christian268,581312,291222,272120,075923,21976,781
8-AAUnion County122,950211,100268,942212,049815,041184,959
8-AAProvidence Christian62,043133,198214,736269,985679,962320,038
8-AAEast Jackson16,84752,635110,206212,508392,196607,804
8-AABanks County5,19621,03254,957132,805213,990786,010

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Commerce
Prince Avenue Christian
Rabun County
Commerce
Brooks County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Swainsboro
Prince Avenue Christian
Bryan County
Rabun County
Irwin County
Swainsboro
St. Francis
Prince Avenue Christian
Bacon County
Bryan County
Darlington
Rabun County
Reg 4, #3
0
27.51
1-4
Heard County
Reg 1, #2
0
45.21
2-3
Irwin County
Reg 3, #4
0
11.29
1-5
Claxton
Reg 2, #1
0
65.81
5-0
Swainsboro
Reg 7, #3
0
33.05
2-3
Pepperell
Reg 6, #2
0
37.59
1-2
St. Francis
Reg 8, #4
0
-3.17
0-4
Athens Christian
Reg 5, #1
0
80.68
6-0
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 1, #3
0
38.46
2-2
Bacon County
Reg 4, #2
0
34.86
3-3
Temple
Reg 2, #4
0
30.87
2-2
East Laurens
Reg 3, #1
0
47.82
4-1
Bryan County
Reg 6, #3
0
34.78
1-4
Whitefield Academy
Reg 7, #2
0
39.34
3-2
Darlington
Reg 5, #4
0
28.37
1-4
Social Circle
Reg 8, #1
0
61.32
4-1
Rabun County
Commerce
Lamar County
Mount Vernon
Brooks County
Commerce
Trion
Bleckley County
Lamar County
Elbert County
Mount Vernon
Dublin
Brooks County
Reg 5, #3
0
35.66
2-3
Oglethorpe County
Reg 8, #2
0
57.12
4-1
Commerce
Reg 6, #4
0
30.49
2-3
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 7, #1
0
54.44
4-0
Trion
Reg 2, #3
0
47.41
3-2
Bleckley County
Reg 3, #2
0
43.79
2-4
Metter
Reg 1, #4
0
31.04
2-4
Pelham
Reg 4, #1
0
46.85
4-2
Lamar County
Reg 8, #3
0
50.87
4-1
Elbert County
Reg 5, #2
0
37.67
4-2
Jasper County
Reg 7, #4
0
29.06
1-4
Dade County
Reg 6, #1
0
50.79
4-1
Mount Vernon
Reg 3, #3
0
29.52
2-3
Screven County
Reg 2, #2
0
50.41
3-1
Dublin
Reg 4, #4
0
-4.33
1-4
Crawford County
Reg 1, #1
0
53.55
1-3
Brooks County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I6-080.681,000,0004.71994,997882,067832,866791,0870.26
Swainsboro2-A Division I5-065.81999,9703.29916,831217,846164,98580,50711.42
Rabun County8-A Division I4-161.321,000,0003.73828,447704,155225,18163,60114.72
Commerce8-A Division I4-157.121,000,0003.32684,142507,723186,10726,09337.32
Trion7-A Division I4-054.44999,7672.89452,073331,752165,91713,33873.97
Brooks County1-A Division I1-353.551,000,0002.92535,749273,660134,1609,93899.62
Mount Vernon6-A Division I4-150.791,000,0002.59396,962192,09680,7354,294231.88
Elbert County8-A Division I4-150.871,000,0002.63470,213236,29865,0574,142240.43
Dublin2-A Division I3-150.41992,7782.42431,264141,99551,5992,871347.31
Lamar County4-A Division I4-246.851,000,0002.42442,053121,90837,1741,320756.58
Bryan County3-A Division I4-147.821,000,0002.44532,421139,59013,4371,259793.28
Bleckley County2-A Division I3-247.41984,8162.10327,15184,55323,1978811,134.07
Irwin County1-A Division I2-345.211,000,0002.12223,07148,23610,1133542,823.86
Metter3-A Division I2-443.79999,9931.96323,85361,2826,0672553,920.57
Darlington7-A Division I3-239.34982,6741.6651,84016,1649272147,618.05
Bacon County1-A Division I2-238.461,000,0001.69115,22611,9387301855,554.56
St. Francis6-A Division I1-237.591,000,0001.5631,8646,3745706166,665.67
Jasper County5-A Division I4-237.671,000,0001.1529,4285,0124815199,999.00
Oglethorpe County5-A Division I2-335.661,000,0001.1118,3822,7391975199,999.00
Temple4-A Division I3-334.861,000,0001.4979,6105,8172203333,332.33
Pepperell7-A Division I2-333.05858,7681.1510,0231,510461999,999.00
Pelham1-A Division I2-431.041,000,0001.2727,2771,196381999,999.00
Whitefield Academy6-A Division I1-434.781,000,0001.4017,6902,998143--
Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I2-330.491,000,0001.206,39470814--
East Laurens2-A Division I2-230.87617,5140.7218,40080112--
Screven County3-A Division I2-329.52999,4401.0910,9495239--
Social Circle5-A Division I1-428.371,000,0001.033,4903465--
Heard County4-A Division I1-427.511,000,0001.1610,0713095--
Dade County7-A Division I1-429.06562,7020.652,4501495--
Armuchee7-A Division I3-226.59536,3590.611,588822--
Jefferson County2-A Division I0-527.46404,9220.456,0411721--
Claxton3-A Division I1-511.29956,7080.96331---
Chattooga7-A Division I1-416.9642,0790.0413----
Coosa7-A Division I3-215.9417,6510.024----
Athens Christian8-A Division I0-4-3.171,000,0001.00-----
Crawford County4-A Division I1-4-4.331,000,0001.00-----
Savannah3-A Division I0-6-12.8443,8590.04-----
King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I2-212.51-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IBrooks County703,748236,49448,97110,7871,000,000-
1-A Division IIrwin County220,831484,088224,55770,5241,000,000-
1-A Division IBacon County63,370221,600473,583241,4471,000,000-
1-A Division IPelham12,05157,818252,889677,2421,000,000-
2-A Division ISwainsboro847,945131,45019,4881,087999,97030
2-A Division IDublin98,045501,674351,03142,028992,7787,222
2-A Division IBleckley County53,019345,890507,19078,717984,81615,184
2-A Division IEast Laurens76714,67881,858520,211617,514382,486
2-A Division IJefferson County2246,30840,433357,957404,922595,078
3-A Division IBryan County615,472336,28346,9921,2531,000,000-
3-A Division IMetter358,890531,495105,9543,654999,9937
3-A Division IScreven County25,420130,029760,63783,354999,440560
3-A Division IClaxton2182,19386,138868,159956,70843,292
3-A Division ISavannah--27943,58043,859956,141
4-A Division ILamar County806,691166,47226,7171201,000,000-
4-A Division ITemple156,403580,401260,9472,2491,000,000-
4-A Division IHeard County36,899252,897697,11613,0881,000,000-
4-A Division ICrawford County723015,220984,5431,000,000-
5-A Division IPrince Avenue Christian996,1993,78219-1,000,000-
5-A Division IJasper County2,194506,079340,142151,5851,000,000-
5-A Division IOglethorpe County1,395380,828402,075215,7021,000,000-
5-A Division ISocial Circle212109,311257,764632,7131,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Vernon786,364172,10831,02810,5001,000,000-
6-A Division ISt. Francis118,346408,219298,028175,4071,000,000-
6-A Division IWhitefield Academy67,597279,563368,580284,2601,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian27,693140,110302,364529,8331,000,000-
6-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-----1,000,000
7-A Division ITrion852,561129,88115,0092,316999,767233
7-A Division IDarlington115,273577,079230,94459,378982,67417,326
7-A Division IPepperell25,299208,995377,980246,494858,768141,232
7-A Division IArmuchee3,65155,972165,488311,248536,359463,641
7-A Division IDade County3,18926,902201,597331,014562,702437,298
7-A Division IChattooga186974,97836,38642,079957,921
7-A Division ICoosa94744,00413,16417,651982,349
8-A Division IRabun County576,777302,037121,150361,000,000-
8-A Division ICommerce315,686429,206255,023851,000,000-
8-A Division IElbert County107,537268,757623,2234831,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Christian--604999,3961,000,000-

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Schley County
Greene County
Clinch County
Greene County
Bowdon
Schley County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Clinch County
Macon County
Jenkins County
Greene County
Dooly County
Clinch County
Macon County
Johnson County
Wilcox County
Jenkins County
Manchester
Greene County
Reg 4, #3
0
39.57
1-3
Dooly County
Reg 1, #2
0
28.84
1-3
Miller County
Reg 3, #4
0
32.89
3-2
Portal
Reg 2, #1
0
50.43
5-1
Clinch County
Reg 7, #3
0
26.86
1-3
Christian Heritage
Reg 6, #2
0
49.40
4-1
Macon County
Reg 8, #4
0
36.97
3-2
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 5, #1
0
39.48
2-2
Johnson County
Reg 1, #3
0
26.34
2-3
Seminole County
Reg 4, #2
0
39.61
3-2
Wilcox County
Reg 2, #4
0
28.36
0-5
Charlton County
Reg 3, #1
0
48.77
6-0
Jenkins County
Reg 6, #3
0
46.37
4-1
Manchester
Reg 7, #2
0
27.13
3-2
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 5, #4
0
13.45
1-3
Wilkinson County
Reg 8, #1
0
60.05
5-0
Greene County
Bowdon
Telfair County
Schley County
Lanier County
Lincoln County
Bowdon
Emanuel County Institute
Telfair County
Aquinas
Schley County
Lanier County
Early County
Reg 5, #3
0
14.95
2-3
Glascock County
Reg 8, #2
0
46.72
3-2
Lincoln County
Reg 6, #4
0
17.66
1-4
Greenville
Reg 7, #1
0
52.50
4-2
Bowdon
Reg 2, #3
0
32.05
2-4
Turner County
Reg 3, #2
0
42.90
2-3
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 1, #4
0
23.70
1-2
Terrell County
Reg 4, #1
0
48.33
4-0
Telfair County
Reg 8, #3
0
45.81
4-1
Aquinas
Reg 5, #2
0
20.83
2-3
Hancock Central
Reg 7, #4
Reg 6, #1
0
60.25
5-0
Schley County
Reg 3, #3
0
37.01
2-3
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 2, #2
0
46.12
4-0
Lanier County
Reg 4, #4
0
33.10
3-2
Wheeler County
Reg 1, #1
0
44.05
4-1
Early County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Schley County6-A Division II5-060.25999,9973.90892,379777,008585,785774,5720.29
Greene County8-A Division II5-060.05999,8794.61819,505700,924544,615686,0330.46
Bowdon7-A Division II4-252.501,000,0003.44645,616461,602182,546156,7675.38
Clinch County2-A Division II5-150.43999,8793.19680,357361,664145,68098,8769.11
Macon County6-A Division II4-149.40999,5282.94520,475291,552103,83962,68614.95
Jenkins County3-A Division II6-048.77999,7002.88615,741206,62796,19556,73516.63
Telfair County4-A Division II4-048.33992,9532.96618,495245,35279,33949,54719.18
Manchester6-A Division II4-146.37996,7712.45351,208172,35855,40925,26438.58
Lanier County2-A Division II4-046.12999,4472.51485,650171,15551,65125,18938.70
Lincoln County8-A Division II3-246.72990,0762.41272,697140,75544,59722,02544.40
Aquinas8-A Division II4-145.81987,4162.31241,511117,78234,29515,80662.27
Early County1-A Division II4-144.051,000,0002.34418,02675,54225,19411,62485.03
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II2-342.90998,0512.11338,37673,99419,3547,135139.15
Johnson County5-A Division II2-239.48999,8991.80167,78357,0499,8442,409414.11
Dooly County4-A Division II1-339.57913,8841.90235,94845,3457,8102,118471.14
Wilcox County4-A Division II3-239.61914,8491.90237,37945,6567,9392,110472.93
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II2-337.01990,8371.50127,92216,9302,3225211,918.39
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II3-236.97911,9491.5369,74516,8182,0174082,449.98
Wheeler County4-A Division II3-233.10680,9811.0557,8725,8475126714,924.37
Portal3-A Division II3-232.89976,5461.2456,6855,8184855019,999.00
Turner County2-A Division II2-432.05979,6751.2346,8263,5602743429,410.76
Miller County1-A Division II1-328.84864,2591.0924,0572,0121198124,999.00
Charlton County2-A Division II0-528.36955,1871.1021,010883407142,856.14
Hawkinsville4-A Division II4-128.66390,2090.5213,689835373333,332.33
Christian Heritage7-A Division II1-326.861,000,0001.117,946824283333,332.33
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-227.131,000,0001.118,311932412499,999.00
Mitchell County1-A Division II0-520.12417,9420.451,5283111999,999.00
Seminole County1-A Division II2-326.34776,9260.9212,72075226--
Terrell County1-A Division II1-223.70655,5770.746,3272375--
Marion County6-A Division II2-322.34321,7880.33478281--
Hancock Central5-A Division II2-320.83953,2091.011,10655---
Warren County8-A Division II2-320.26108,9560.1243123---
Treutlen4-A Division II1-421.67107,1240.1277219---
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II2-217.45284,9390.306089---
Taylor County6-A Division II4-118.18269,3410.282228---
Glascock County5-A Division II2-314.95842,3440.861977---
Greenville6-A Division II1-417.66409,1500.422355---
Wilkinson County5-A Division II1-313.45791,2570.801422---
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II1-56.69412,9360.4113----
Atkinson County2-A Division II0-56.4165,8120.077----
Montgomery County3-A Division II0-56.0034,8660.045----
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-53.373,4110.00-----
Towns County8-A Division II0-42.601,7240.00-----
Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-3-4.623570.00-----
Twiggs County5-A Division II0-4-23.953550.00-----
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II1-4-18.21140.00-----
Pataula Charter1-A Division II2-26.67-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County975,94522,9669441451,000,000-
1-A Division IITerrell County20,137164,322222,759248,359655,577344,423
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay2,27239,52586,626156,516284,939715,061
1-A Division IIMiller County1,197419,467278,022165,573864,259135,741
1-A Division IISeminole County391277,738279,281219,516776,926223,074
1-A Division IIMitchell County5875,981132,340209,563417,942582,058
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-128328357999,643
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IISouthwest Georgia STEM-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIClinch County616,795328,56045,5768,948999,879121
2-A Division IILanier County349,311518,003107,71124,422999,447553
2-A Division IITurner County24,029103,575506,412345,659979,67520,325
2-A Division IICharlton County9,86249,603336,176559,546955,18744,813
2-A Division IIAtkinson County32594,12561,42565,812934,188
3-A Division IIJenkins County610,229275,56783,42630,478999,700300
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute262,946404,361225,166105,578998,0511,949
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy89,213211,954391,700297,970990,8379,163
3-A Division IIPortal37,610107,968298,666532,302976,54623,454
3-A Division IIMontgomery County21501,04233,67234,866965,134
4-A Division IITelfair County638,754240,01086,81627,373992,9537,047
4-A Division IIWilcox County159,057302,706291,221161,865914,84985,151
4-A Division IIDooly County157,686300,708291,391164,099913,88486,116
4-A Division IIWheeler County34,923109,522207,569328,967680,981319,019
4-A Division IIHawkinsville8,90741,388100,908239,006390,209609,791
4-A Division IITreutlen6735,66622,09578,690107,124892,876
5-A Division IIJohnson County900,68690,4947,1521,567999,899101
5-A Division IIHancock Central67,555498,520270,899116,235953,20946,791
5-A Division IIGlascock County17,870209,509332,017282,948842,344157,656
5-A Division IIWilkinson County12,328160,435286,322332,172791,257208,743
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep1,56141,042103,562266,771412,936587,064
5-A Division IITwiggs County--48307355999,645
6-A Division IISchley County939,68859,0211,23652999,9973
6-A Division IIManchester58,949336,614573,47527,733996,7713,229
6-A Division IIMacon County1,336601,925383,25913,008999,528472
6-A Division IITaylor County252,14919,891247,276269,341730,659
6-A Division IIGreenville219214,065394,891409,150590,850
6-A Division IIMarion County-998,066313,623321,788678,212
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County--83,4033,411996,589
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)---1414999,986
7-A Division IIBowdon953,01943,3533,628-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)24,305486,278489,417-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIChristian Heritage22,676470,369506,955-1,000,000-
8-A Division IIGreene County781,552175,82934,9657,533999,879121
8-A Division IILincoln County111,667392,988345,662139,759990,0769,924
8-A Division IIAquinas93,670348,848379,864165,034987,41612,584
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes13,08180,935231,791586,142911,94988,051
8-A Division IIWarren County301,4007,63799,889108,956891,044
8-A Division IITowns County--811,6431,724998,276
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy-----1,000,000

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC ALERT
Overturned big rig blocks I-75 North ramp to I-285 West1h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Supreme Court decision signals Georgia redistricting map makeover
1h ago

Credit: AP

The Hollywood writers strike is over after guild leaders approve contract with studios
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

COVID-19 numbers in Georgia are dropping again. Will it last?
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

COVID-19 numbers in Georgia are dropping again. Will it last?
1h ago

Milton councilman under fire for privately meeting with election poll workers
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bolden, Brown lead midseason Player of the Year Watch
1h ago
4 Questions with Peachtree Ridge head coach Matt Helmerich
1h ago
List: Highest-scoring teams in each class through Week 6
1h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves overcome six-run deficit to defeat Cubs in Dansby Swanson’s return
8h ago
Carter presidential library moves birthday plans amid shutdown threat
14h ago
What a government shutdown could mean in Georgia
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top