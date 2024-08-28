Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 3

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Playoff Projections by Team

Playoff Seeding Projections

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Playoff Projections by Team

Playoff Seeding Projections

Class AAA Public

Modal bracket

Playoff Projections by Team

Playoff Seeding Projections

Class AA Public

Modal bracket

Playoff Projections by Team

Playoff Seeding Projections

Class A Division I Public

Modal bracket

Playoff Projections by Team

Playoff Seeding Projections

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Playoff Projections by Team

Playoff Seeding Projections

AAA to A Private

Modal bracket

Playoff Projections by Team

Playoff Seeding Projections

