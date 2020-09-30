X

Maxwell playoff projections after Week 4

By Loren Maxwell

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings' playoff projections for each class.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2020 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Colquitt County
Lowndes
Lowndes
North Gwinnett
Colquitt County
Grayson
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lowndes
Milton
North Gwinnett
Brookwood
Lowndes
North Cobb
Archer
Milton
North Forsyth
North Gwinnett
Brookwood
McEachern
Reg 4, #3
36
85.41
2-1
Parkview
Reg 1, #2
22
104.01
4-0
Lowndes
Reg 2, #4
38
59.04
3-1
Pebblebrook
Reg 3, #1
32
88.63
3-0
North Cobb
Reg 6, #3
40
73.96
2-0
South Forsyth
Reg 7, #2
2
83.99
0-3
Archer
Reg 8, #4
28
69.16
1-3
Mountain View
Reg 5, #1
27
88.31
2-0
Milton
Reg 7, #3
25
53.95
1-3
Meadowcreek
Reg 6, #2
33
77.67
4-0
North Forsyth
Reg 5, #4
1
65.68
1-1
Alpharetta
Reg 8, #1
34
90.33
3-1
North Gwinnett
Reg 1, #3
42
80.09
0-1
Tift County
Reg 4, #2
4
88.03
3-0
Brookwood
Reg 3, #4
43
76.44
2-2
Walton
Reg 2, #1
24
82.18
1-3
McEachern
Norcross
Colquitt County
Grayson
Collins Hill
Mill Creek
Norcross
Hillgrove
Colquitt County
Newnan
Grayson
Collins Hill
West Forsyth
Reg 8, #3
26
86.03
1-1
Mill Creek
Reg 5, #2
39
83.36
2-0
Roswell
Reg 6, #4
17
68.40
2-1
Gainesville
Reg 7, #1
31
91.96
3-0
Norcross
Reg 2, #3
14
74.99
3-1
East Coweta
Reg 3, #2
20
85.13
1-1
Hillgrove
Reg 4, #4
41
75.91
3-1
South Gwinnett
Reg 1, #1
9
105.81
2-0
Colquitt County
Reg 3, #3
23
77.99
1-2
Marietta
Reg 2, #2
29
80.39
3-0
Newnan
Reg 1, #4
5
79.06
3-1
Camden County
Reg 4, #1
18
104.25
4-0
Grayson
Reg 5, #3
7
80.43
4-0
Cherokee
Reg 8, #2
8
89.12
3-1
Collins Hill
Reg 7, #4
11
45.90
1-3
Discovery
Reg 6, #1
44
78.56
2-1
West Forsyth

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Colquitt County1 - AAAAAAA2-0105.811,000,0004.11859,357754,021559,134352,4761.84
Grayson4 - AAAAAAA4-0104.25999,5824.03872,507779,212449,219278,7722.59
Lowndes1 - AAAAAAA4-0104.011,000,0003.95821,839703,048510,867275,2842.63
Norcross7 - AAAAAAA3-091.96999,9962.79625,584168,93170,71820,33148.19
North Gwinnett8 - AAAAAAA3-190.33996,1142.77615,528279,09284,31919,10751.34
Collins Hill8 - AAAAAAA3-189.12994,4752.60558,045230,28663,52613,14275.09
Milton5 - AAAAAAA2-088.31995,9782.31435,843107,73644,7778,421117.75
North Cobb3 - AAAAAAA3-088.63973,9992.15186,458104,48441,0517,862126.19
Brookwood4 - AAAAAAA3-088.03950,1251.88297,991157,91339,7026,960142.68
Mill Creek8 - AAAAAAA1-186.03987,7012.20405,030129,34528,8924,843205.48
Parkview4 - AAAAAAA2-185.41916,2191.51187,48386,23318,6562,574387.50
Archer7 - AAAAAAA0-383.99999,9392.26374,30161,88019,3172,503398.52
Hillgrove3 - AAAAAAA1-185.13937,0871.86126,79358,02016,1992,396416.36
Roswell5 - AAAAAAA2-083.36982,9381.80248,91144,31810,9551,428699.28
McEachern2 - AAAAAAA1-382.18999,0391.86169,89568,57911,1941,269787.02
Newnan2 - AAAAAAA3-080.39998,2721.72123,20544,5746,3965931,685.34
Cherokee5 - AAAAAAA4-080.43964,7291.55168,95025,9414,5584572,187.18
West Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA2-178.56955,6081.96217,42942,9014,9074152,408.64
Tift County1 - AAAAAAA0-180.091,000,0001.3499,11132,1743,8103303,029.30
North Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA4-077.67945,0331.87191,39336,0953,7152623,815.79
Camden County1 - AAAAAAA3-179.061,000,0001.2980,69924,4642,6182244,463.29
Marietta3 - AAAAAAA1-277.99732,2881.1749,22113,8911,6471297,750.94
Walton3 - AAAAAAA2-276.44657,0181.0037,1509,2739297413,512.51
South Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA2-073.96868,2991.4596,01514,0201,0655219,229.77
East Coweta2 - AAAAAAA3-174.99993,2831.4038,5889,3368275019,999.00
South Gwinnett4 - AAAAAAA3-175.91605,0150.6818,2484,2674412539,999.00
Newton4 - AAAAAAA2-074.54529,0590.5811,9962,4922111099,999.00
Harrison3 - AAAAAAA0-372.06407,6070.5512,6562,1641196166,665.67
Mountain View8 - AAAAAAA1-369.16702,6130.8217,157928592499,999.00
Gainesville6 - AAAAAAA2-168.40629,6990.8523,7802,214941999,999.00
Alpharetta5 - AAAAAAA1-165.68503,7340.558,312653261999,999.00
Woodstock5 - AAAAAAA2-262.90345,5450.373,33123081999,999.00
North Paulding3 - AAAAAAA1-269.81292,0010.386,27787138--
Lambert6 - AAAAAAA4-062.04254,2550.302,5821282--
Forsyth Central6 - AAAAAAA2-061.71238,7140.282,2591131--
Etowah5 - AAAAAAA0-359.68207,0760.221,062531--
Meadowcreek7 - AAAAAAA1-353.95838,6260.911,837461--
Peachtree Ridge8 - AAAAAAA3-062.11319,0970.341,946451--
Pebblebrook2 - AAAAAAA3-159.04841,7890.8952420---
Denmark6 - AAAAAAA0-357.77108,3920.124287---
Discovery7 - AAAAAAA1-345.90484,2740.501612---
Duluth7 - AAAAAAA1-144.52307,0850.3159----
Dunwoody7 - AAAAAAA0-043.37346,1600.3557----
Campbell2 - AAAAAAA1-344.76167,6170.172----
Berkmar7 - AAAAAAA0-228.2223,9200.02-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAAAAColquitt County546,228418,87230,4694,4311,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAALowndes442,735507,38343,0896,7931,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAACamden County4,87233,090438,078523,9601,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAATift County6,16540,655488,364464,8161,000,000-
2 - AAAAAAAMcEachern463,292335,031175,95124,765999,039961
2 - AAAAAAANewnan369,055366,060228,29034,867998,2721,728
2 - AAAAAAAEast Coweta161,463277,687458,56195,572993,2836,717
2 - AAAAAAAPebblebrook6,13220,450129,584685,623841,789158,211
2 - AAAAAAACampbell587727,614159,173167,617832,383
3 - AAAAAAANorth Cobb517,193281,624125,44849,734973,99926,001
3 - AAAAAAAHillgrove315,280331,907195,85594,045937,08762,913
3 - AAAAAAAMarietta82,210165,304253,326231,448732,288267,712
3 - AAAAAAAWalton57,634129,872219,121250,391657,018342,982
3 - AAAAAAAHarrison18,25556,980122,941209,431407,607592,393
3 - AAAAAAANorth Paulding9,42834,31383,309164,951292,001707,999
4 - AAAAAAAGrayson827,024145,91422,0934,551999,582418
4 - AAAAAAABrookwood100,151425,267307,669117,038950,12549,875
4 - AAAAAAAParkview61,394309,647370,528174,650916,21983,781
4 - AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett6,70866,942165,664365,701605,015394,985
4 - AAAAAAANewton4,72352,230134,046338,060529,059470,941
5 - AAAAAAAMilton541,912296,139136,36321,564995,9784,022
5 - AAAAAAARoswell276,610364,946280,32261,060982,93817,062
5 - AAAAAAACherokee172,750294,847392,036105,096964,72935,271
5 - AAAAAAAAlpharetta5,71725,308100,376372,333503,734496,266
5 - AAAAAAAWoodstock2,24813,13760,070270,090345,545654,455
5 - AAAAAAAEtowah7635,62330,833169,857207,076792,924
6 - AAAAAAAWest Forsyth398,754291,812181,80783,235955,60844,392
6 - AAAAAAANorth Forsyth347,968296,305202,31698,444945,03354,967
6 - AAAAAAASouth Forsyth182,017241,337269,867175,078868,299131,701
6 - AAAAAAAGainesville53,593110,736189,571275,799629,699370,301
6 - AAAAAAALambert8,46826,87767,369151,541254,255745,745
6 - AAAAAAAForsyth Central7,39724,97763,041143,299238,714761,286
6 - AAAAAAADenmark1,8037,95626,02972,604108,392891,608
7 - AAAAAAANorcross708,970287,3833,58756999,9964
7 - AAAAAAAArcher290,363687,54521,442589999,93961
7 - AAAAAAAMeadowcreek60520,076582,786235,159838,626161,374
7 - AAAAAAADiscovery473,010193,050288,167484,274515,726
7 - AAAAAAADunwoody121,413122,770221,965346,160653,840
7 - AAAAAAADuluth356973,024233,489307,085692,915
7 - AAAAAAABerkmar-43,34120,57523,920976,080
8 - AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett417,733329,233214,71834,430996,1143,886
8 - AAAAAAACollins Hill352,668340,152258,25943,396994,4755,525
8 - AAAAAAAMill Creek222,110303,537385,09876,956987,70112,299
8 - AAAAAAAMountain View6,79722,182112,262561,372702,613297,387
8 - AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge6924,89629,663283,846319,097680,903

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Valdosta
Buford
Lee County
Buford
Valdosta
Allatoona
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lee County
Carrollton
Buford
Richmond Hill
Lee County
Statesboro
Sprayberry
Carrollton
Kell
Buford
Northside (Warner Robins)
Richmond Hill
Reg 4, #3
52
68.13
0-0
Tucker
Reg 1, #2
32
86.57
2-1
Lee County
Reg 2, #4
51
60.05
0-2
Statesboro
Reg 3, #1
18
57.71
3-1
Evans
Reg 6, #3
50
71.31
2-2
Sprayberry
Reg 7, #2
25
67.04
0-2
Johns Creek
Reg 8, #4
46
63.09
1-1
Shiloh
Reg 5, #1
8
79.77
0-1
Carrollton
Reg 7, #3
42
63.42
2-0
Riverwood
Reg 6, #2
26
74.32
1-2
Kell
Reg 5, #4
14
69.46
1-1
Dalton
Reg 8, #1
6
87.00
2-1
Buford
Reg 1, #3
36
77.27
2-2
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 4, #2
33
74.96
4-0
Lovejoy
Reg 3, #4
1
42.89
0-4
Alcovy
Reg 2, #1
40
78.43
2-1
Richmond Hill
Rome
Valdosta
Westlake
Allatoona
Rome
Creekview
Brunswick
Valdosta
Glynn Academy
Westlake
Dacula
Allatoona
Reg 8, #3
30
76.24
3-0
Lanier
Reg 5, #2
44
78.59
1-2
Rome
Reg 6, #4
39
56.12
1-2
Pope
Reg 7, #1
12
71.23
2-1
Creekview
Reg 2, #3
5
65.30
2-2
Brunswick
Reg 3, #2
29
52.48
1-2
Lakeside (Evans)
Reg 4, #4
24
66.54
2-0
Hughes
Reg 1, #1
53
94.38
2-1
Valdosta
Reg 3, #3
20
43.93
1-3
Grovetown
Reg 2, #2
19
70.99
2-1
Glynn Academy
Reg 1, #4
23
76.58
3-1
Houston County
Reg 4, #1
54
77.83
2-0
Westlake
Reg 5, #3
15
76.58
3-0
Douglas County
Reg 8, #2
13
80.25
0-2
Dacula
Reg 7, #4
41
63.10
3-0
River Ridge
Reg 6, #1
3
81.09
3-0
Allatoona

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Valdosta1 - AAAAAA2-194.381,000,0004.33915,423801,478664,092516,7770.94
Lee County1 - AAAAAA2-186.571,000,0003.51760,938546,942347,641149,8545.67
Buford8 - AAAAAA2-187.00997,5773.23666,306467,669268,434132,0596.57
Allatoona6 - AAAAAA3-081.09998,6742.75477,664285,831106,87638,61424.90
Dacula8 - AAAAAA0-280.25980,9592.34426,391209,83882,10227,03335.99
Carrollton5 - AAAAAA0-179.77943,5422.28447,794184,14279,99624,93039.11
Richmond Hill2 - AAAAAA2-178.43994,6132.76494,728222,79482,00322,87342.72
Rome5 - AAAAAA1-278.59924,0152.08389,123149,59560,04917,27456.89
Northside (Warner Robins)1 - AAAAAA2-277.271,000,0002.19387,285168,59451,58112,82676.97
Westlake4 - AAAAAA2-077.83988,7951.95312,874144,10644,86912,77777.27
Houston County1 - AAAAAA3-176.581,000,0002.12362,089150,67643,20310,21796.88
Douglas County5 - AAAAAA3-076.58877,9511.76290,459100,76434,8508,681114.19
Lanier8 - AAAAAA3-076.24946,6901.85290,97399,97931,0417,713128.65
Kell6 - AAAAAA1-274.32995,3682.14268,359100,74426,4335,368185.29
Lovejoy4 - AAAAAA4-074.96975,5561.65217,34284,73222,3354,951200.98
Glynn Academy2 - AAAAAA2-170.99955,5752.17247,15672,05814,1322,313431.34
Creekview7 - AAAAAA2-171.23946,8941.82211,34341,96211,5092,014495.52
Sprayberry6 - AAAAAA2-271.31993,3001.92198,84957,49212,4461,991501.26
Tucker4 - AAAAAA0-068.13884,1701.1170,30518,4623,1413762,658.57
Dalton5 - AAAAAA1-169.46535,9630.7559,39513,2352,4933392,948.85
Johns Creek7 - AAAAAA0-267.04850,1101.3491,80914,8022,6752593,860.00
Brunswick2 - AAAAAA2-265.30838,1281.6497,42419,1122,5452543,936.01
Alexander5 - AAAAAA2-168.23453,4830.6141,0758,3841,4161925,207.33
Hughes4 - AAAAAA2-066.54843,6781.0150,97611,8891,8231815,523.86
River Ridge7 - AAAAAA3-063.10672,5340.9032,6154,1524963528,570.43
Riverwood7 - AAAAAA2-063.42690,2180.9436,0734,6285563429,410.76
Shiloh8 - AAAAAA1-163.09438,6910.5321,2292,4692672147,618.05
Statesboro2 - AAAAAA0-260.05596,0251.0331,7294,1703661662,499.00
Evans3 - AAAAAA3-157.711,000,0001.4428,0793,7112631471,427.57
Sequoyah7 - AAAAAA0-359.90470,1850.5811,5831,1911037142,856.14
East Paulding5 - AAAAAA3-061.81139,1750.163,742478502499,999.00
Bradwell Institute2 - AAAAAA0-155.33311,7620.497,705647351999,999.00
Habersham Central8 - AAAAAA2-158.86220,6100.255,057411341999,999.00
South Paulding5 - AAAAAA2-160.51103,4640.122,160232161999,999.00
Winder-Barrow8 - AAAAAA1-257.09157,7610.172,565184121999,999.00
Cambridge7 - AAAAAA1-155.91240,9350.272,392180101999,999.00
Central Gwinnett8 - AAAAAA1-359.74257,7120.296,87060742--
Lakeside (Evans)3 - AAAAAA1-252.481,000,0001.259,08163518--
Wheeler6 - AAAAAA1-356.42389,6150.486,82030118--
Pope6 - AAAAAA1-256.12505,2000.628,53636712--
South Effingham2 - AAAAAA0-351.75164,7740.242,1361197--
Effingham County2 - AAAAAA1-250.93139,1230.201,540843--
North Atlanta4 - AAAAAA2-053.17174,0110.18836552--
Morrow4 - AAAAAA1-151.72133,7900.14459252--
Grovetown3 - AAAAAA1-343.931,000,0001.071,069281--
Alcovy3 - AAAAAA0-442.891,000,0001.06826231--
Chattahoochee7 - AAAAAA1-149.3852,6770.0612631--
Centennial7 - AAAAAA0-250.8076,4470.0821110---
Kennesaw Mountain6 - AAAAAA0-447.5569,9240.081934---
Paulding County5 - AAAAAA2-154.7722,4070.021484---
Lassiter6 - AAAAAA1-348.5042,3810.051332---
South Cobb6 - AAAAAA0-340.735,4710.017----
Osborne6 - AAAAAA1-229.34670.00-----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4 - AAAAAA0-029.59-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAAAValdosta659,660258,06960,22822,0431,000,000-
1 - AAAAAALee County246,770446,397207,16899,6651,000,000-
1 - AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)49,732155,680374,417420,1711,000,000-
1 - AAAAAAHouston County43,838139,854358,187458,1211,000,000-
2 - AAAAAARichmond Hill654,835245,64975,30318,826994,6135,387
2 - AAAAAAGlynn Academy236,212403,447225,29590,621955,57544,425
2 - AAAAAABrunswick79,858215,244333,428209,598838,128161,872
2 - AAAAAAStatesboro21,73886,738197,273290,276596,025403,975
2 - AAAAAABradwell Institute4,97429,48390,213187,092311,762688,238
2 - AAAAAASouth Effingham1,38310,98843,233109,170164,774835,226
2 - AAAAAAEffingham County1,0008,45135,25594,417139,123860,877
3 - AAAAAAEvans576,911293,12491,16638,7991,000,000-
3 - AAAAAALakeside (Evans)294,446400,284201,051104,2191,000,000-
3 - AAAAAAGrovetown70,297165,178364,450400,0751,000,000-
3 - AAAAAAAlcovy58,346141,414343,333456,9071,000,000-
4 - AAAAAAWestlake490,318302,134139,13057,213988,79511,205
4 - AAAAAALovejoy331,355340,016205,81098,375975,55624,444
4 - AAAAAATucker102,449189,341312,237280,143884,170115,830
4 - AAAAAAHughes73,124152,673282,430335,451843,678156,322
4 - AAAAAANorth Atlanta1,6849,61534,783127,929174,011825,989
4 - AAAAAAMorrow1,0706,22125,610100,889133,790866,210
4 - AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAAACarrollton382,644281,141186,42293,335943,54256,458
5 - AAAAAARome315,917282,701211,544113,853924,01575,985
5 - AAAAAADouglas County222,037253,937247,131154,846877,951122,049
5 - AAAAAADalton43,15290,746157,643244,422535,963464,037
5 - AAAAAAAlexander30,43669,528131,250222,269453,483546,517
5 - AAAAAAEast Paulding3,52812,72035,73387,194139,175860,825
5 - AAAAAASouth Paulding2,1468,23325,96467,121103,464896,536
5 - AAAAAAPaulding County1409944,31316,96022,407977,593
6 - AAAAAAAllatoona595,786274,786115,87212,230998,6741,326
6 - AAAAAAKell245,359394,712322,57932,718995,3684,632
6 - AAAAAASprayberry156,792318,823457,01560,670993,3006,700
6 - AAAAAAPope1,1226,40662,486435,186505,200494,800
6 - AAAAAAWheeler9084,58733,554350,566389,615610,385
6 - AAAAAALassiter325935,56236,19442,381957,619
6 - AAAAAAKennesaw Mountain1872,71467,12269,924930,076
6 - AAAAAASouth Cobb-62175,2485,471994,529
6 - AAAAAAOsborne--16667999,933
7 - AAAAAACreekview486,255250,756137,30972,574946,89453,106
7 - AAAAAAJohns Creek238,581265,047203,378143,104850,110149,890
7 - AAAAAARiver Ridge103,235166,492202,440200,367672,534327,466
7 - AAAAAARiverwood111,406175,351205,839197,622690,218309,782
7 - AAAAAASequoyah44,45293,837143,697188,199470,185529,815
7 - AAAAAACambridge13,09036,19872,348119,299240,935759,065
7 - AAAAAACentennial1,9117,67421,03445,82876,447923,553
7 - AAAAAAChattahoochee1,0704,64513,95533,00752,677947,323
8 - AAAAAABuford617,613270,60296,08313,279997,5772,423
8 - AAAAAADacula249,791399,927269,62961,612980,95919,041
8 - AAAAAALanier125,373280,631413,109127,577946,69053,310
8 - AAAAAAShiloh4,42925,794100,720307,748438,691561,309
8 - AAAAAACentral Gwinnett1,42010,47150,952194,869257,712742,288
8 - AAAAAAHabersham Central9268,01041,910169,764220,610779,390
8 - AAAAAAWinder-Barrow4484,56527,597125,151157,761842,239

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Warner Robins
Cartersville
Cartersville
Veterans
Warner Robins
Coffee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Ware County
Cartersville
Calhoun
Veterans
Ware County
Woodward Academy
Cartersville
St. Pius X
Calhoun
Clarke Central
Veterans
Starr's Mill
Reg 4, #3
45
68.13
0-2
Stockbridge
Reg 1, #2
52
85.23
3-0
Ware County
Reg 2, #4
38
61.37
2-1
Northgate
Reg 3, #1
58
68.61
0-3
Woodward Academy
Reg 6, #3
50
47.48
1-2
Villa Rica
Reg 7, #2
5
88.24
4-0
Cartersville
Reg 8, #4
20
56.42
3-0
Greenbrier
Reg 5, #1
43
72.95
2-0
St. Pius X
Reg 7, #3
4
80.07
3-1
Calhoun
Reg 6, #2
8
57.08
1-2
Chapel Hill
Reg 5, #4
40
49.96
0-2
Northview
Reg 8, #1
9
67.74
1-2
Clarke Central
Reg 1, #3
49
84.93
3-0
Veterans
Reg 4, #2
15
72.26
1-2
Dutchtown
Reg 3, #4
2
52.12
0-1
Banneker
Reg 2, #1
44
72.53
3-1
Starr's Mill
Blessed Trinity
Warner Robins
Coffee
Cass
Southwest DeKalb
Blessed Trinity
Harris County
Warner Robins
Griffin
Coffee
Eastside
Cass
Reg 8, #3
31
57.73
1-2
Loganville
Reg 5, #2
42
62.48
0-0
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 6, #4
33
44.23
0-3
Maynard Jackson
Reg 7, #1
3
91.52
2-0
Blessed Trinity
Reg 2, #3
22
67.30
3-0
Harris County
Reg 3, #2
11
65.34
0-2
Creekside
Reg 4, #4
41
66.38
3-0
Ola
Reg 1, #1
53
95.28
2-1
Warner Robins
Reg 3, #3
27
58.77
2-0
Jonesboro
Reg 2, #2
21
67.81
1-2
Griffin
Reg 1, #4
10
78.11
2-1
Coffee
Reg 4, #1
26
74.05
0-3
Jones County
Reg 5, #3
32
51.44
0-0
M.L. King
Reg 8, #2
17
61.83
2-1
Eastside
Reg 7, #4
6
64.64
4-0
Cass
Reg 6, #1
36
57.60
2-2
New Manchester

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Warner Robins1 - AAAAA2-195.28995,3144.08921,872649,305552,249397,4321.52
Blessed Trinity7 - AAAAA2-091.52999,6973.95935,977574,785446,734256,3242.90
Cartersville7 - AAAAA4-088.24999,1653.76898,839518,248352,595156,1765.40
Ware County1 - AAAAA3-085.23938,0743.03692,167405,532195,44970,73913.14
Veterans1 - AAAAA3-084.93934,0712.98680,556397,155185,36265,81514.19
Calhoun7 - AAAAA3-180.07992,5173.19773,803370,320112,32428,59933.97
Coffee1 - AAAAA2-178.11772,8751.96387,974223,24950,39011,62685.01
Jones County4 - AAAAA0-374.05939,3941.58204,759119,58519,4063,321300.11
Starr's Mill2 - AAAAA3-172.53984,0062.20257,823123,55319,3802,747363.03
St. Pius X5 - AAAAA2-072.95998,2182.13187,25156,83615,6552,199453.75
Dutchtown4 - AAAAA1-272.26905,7461.38151,08077,06011,0211,566637.57
Clarke Central8 - AAAAA1-267.74986,7872.17280,33081,7717,9977051,417.44
Griffin2 - AAAAA1-267.81946,4921.79134,01853,6405,1084832,069.39
Wayne County1 - AAAAA2-270.32359,6660.6691,07845,9414,5385671,762.67
Harris County2 - AAAAA3-067.30939,4841.74122,75147,2564,3624022,486.56
Woodward Academy3 - AAAAA0-368.61987,3061.75110,09026,5834,2913812,623.67
Cass7 - AAAAA4-064.64826,2771.80321,88273,2963,8042753,635.36
Stockbridge4 - AAAAA0-268.13767,3810.9761,47221,7002,2722274,404.29
Creekside3 - AAAAA0-265.34967,9551.5667,25315,8841,5431089,258.26
Eastside8 - AAAAA2-161.83935,4511.71158,97030,9731,4118711,493.25
Ola4 - AAAAA3-066.38677,4080.8139,03111,9241,1408911,234.96
Southwest DeKalb5 - AAAAA0-062.48959,8281.6478,55713,2158784323,254.81
New Manchester6 - AAAAA2-257.60978,3561.3095,92214,2634251855,554.56
Northgate2 - AAAAA2-161.37795,8901.1935,2098,4954091952,630.58
Chapel Hill6 - AAAAA1-257.08974,9891.2785,16011,9843581376,922.08
Loganville8 - AAAAA1-257.73838,4791.2968,8589,3662781099,999.00
Union Grove4 - AAAAA2-162.87452,4140.5013,2822,7742181758,822.53
Greenbrier8 - AAAAA3-056.42791,9951.1649,3635,8751665199,999.00
Jonesboro3 - AAAAA2-058.77847,6901.1221,2844,8911665199,999.00
M.L. King5 - AAAAA0-051.44628,5000.8018,9511,31618--
Locust Grove4 - AAAAA2-157.26165,9100.171,43414814--
Northview5 - AAAAA0-249.96544,5970.6712,75676312--
Banneker3 - AAAAA0-152.12527,4080.613,425480121999,999.00
Hiram7 - AAAAA0-449.27104,9150.146,9973586--
Decatur5 - AAAAA0-048.37449,6740.547,73740431999,999.00
Woodland (Cartersville)7 - AAAAA3-047.5177,4290.103,7711662--
Mundy's Mill3 - AAAAA1-249.84383,6710.431,5011542--
Villa Rica6 - AAAAA1-247.48771,9900.805,2362661--
Lithonia5 - AAAAA0-047.25384,9930.455,2952381--
Maynard Jackson6 - AAAAA0-344.23609,4030.621,51849---
Northside (Columbus)2 - AAAAA3-149.80173,7810.2070549---
Apalachee8 - AAAAA0-345.64196,4710.221,22243---
Jackson County8 - AAAAA1-245.64196,5350.221,21141---
Whitewater2 - AAAAA1-349.15153,7200.1857124---
Tri-Cities3 - AAAAA2-046.03199,8580.2132424---
Eagle's Landing4 - AAAAA0-351.4439,1080.041068---
Woodland (Stockbridge)4 - AAAAA3-052.4952,6390.051724---
Walnut Grove8 - AAAAA1-239.7554,1290.06662---
Lithia Springs6 - AAAAA0-339.55328,3480.331941---
Grady6 - AAAAA0-337.98252,3280.25941---
Drew3 - AAAAA1-242.0385,7510.09631---
Stone Mountain5 - AAAAA0-035.1234,1900.04361---
North Springs6 - AAAAA0-232.5384,5860.084----
McIntosh2 - AAAAA0-435.766,6270.01-----
Forest Park3 - AAAAA0-323.603610.00-----
Johnson (Gainesville)8 - AAAAA0-321.351530.00-----
Chamblee5 - AAAAA0-026.18-------
Cross Keys5 - AAAAA0-0-33.47-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAAAWarner Robins646,633241,39479,69127,596995,3144,686
1 - AAAAAWare County158,924310,837301,020167,293938,07461,926
1 - AAAAAVeterans150,956302,740307,123173,252934,07165,929
1 - AAAAACoffee38,838117,535236,996379,506772,875227,125
1 - AAAAAWayne County4,64927,49475,170252,353359,666640,334
2 - AAAAAStarr's Mill476,958282,667156,81067,571984,00615,994
2 - AAAAAGriffin235,972286,788265,972157,760946,49253,508
2 - AAAAAHarris County215,910275,749276,350171,475939,48460,516
2 - AAAAANorthgate66,919134,934235,456358,581795,890204,110
2 - AAAAANorthside (Columbus)2,38010,71734,597126,087173,781826,219
2 - AAAAAWhitewater1,8549,07830,169112,619153,720846,280
2 - AAAAAMcIntosh7676465,9076,627993,373
3 - AAAAAWoodward Academy528,489300,839122,04835,930987,30612,694
3 - AAAAACreekside336,053366,267193,94771,688967,95532,045
3 - AAAAAJonesboro103,009210,710335,471198,500847,690152,310
3 - AAAAABanneker19,59265,119164,646278,051527,408472,592
3 - AAAAAMundy's Mill9,73739,192111,996222,746383,671616,329
3 - AAAAATri-Cities2,62513,94952,372130,912199,858800,142
3 - AAAAADrew4953,92419,49161,84185,751914,249
3 - AAAAAForest Park--29332361999,639
4 - AAAAAJones County414,497268,894165,07190,932939,39460,606
4 - AAAAADutchtown309,697276,732196,867122,450905,74694,254
4 - AAAAAStockbridge138,414196,490228,726203,751767,381232,619
4 - AAAAAOla92,762152,728205,648226,270677,408322,592
4 - AAAAAUnion Grove37,21679,428134,693201,077452,414547,586
4 - AAAAALocust Grove5,91719,11546,42294,456165,910834,090
4 - AAAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)9203,94513,09334,68152,639947,361
4 - AAAAAEagle's Landing5772,6689,48026,38339,108960,892
5 - AAAAASt. Pius X759,131199,94432,7326,411998,2181,782
5 - AAAAASouthwest DeKalb198,317505,414186,67769,420959,82840,172
5 - AAAAAM.L. King18,227109,053257,304243,916628,500371,500
5 - AAAAANorthview11,96482,056211,291239,286544,597455,403
5 - AAAAADecatur7,30457,720166,191218,459449,674550,326
5 - AAAAALithonia5,02744,719137,598197,649384,993615,007
5 - AAAAAStone Mountain301,0948,20724,85934,190965,810
5 - AAAAAChamblee-----1,000,000
5 - AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
6 - AAAAANew Manchester455,828334,288139,44348,797978,35621,644
6 - AAAAAChapel Hill423,634346,904150,58953,862974,98925,011
6 - AAAAAVilla Rica73,709165,260301,176231,845771,990228,010
6 - AAAAAMaynard Jackson33,02493,516212,458270,405609,403390,597
6 - AAAAALithia Springs8,23933,457101,112185,540328,348671,652
6 - AAAAAGrady4,93422,26174,226150,907252,328747,672
6 - AAAAANorth Springs6324,31420,99658,64484,586915,414
7 - AAAAABlessed Trinity540,348329,945117,65911,745999,697303
7 - AAAAACartersville358,101419,227198,78223,055999,165835
7 - AAAAACalhoun98,188234,790548,917110,622992,5177,483
7 - AAAAACass3,34015,586125,604681,747826,277173,723
7 - AAAAAHiram112775,45899,169104,915895,085
7 - AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)121753,58073,66277,429922,571
8 - AAAAAClarke Central565,029259,852116,14545,761986,78713,213
8 - AAAAAEastside237,008322,249237,808138,386935,45164,549
8 - AAAAALoganville108,724208,387277,129244,239838,479161,521
8 - AAAAAGreenbrier81,670172,515258,240279,570791,995208,005
8 - AAAAAApalachee3,65217,16549,416126,238196,471803,529
8 - AAAAAJackson County3,55717,19349,857125,928196,535803,465
8 - AAAAAWalnut Grove3602,63811,39639,73554,129945,871
8 - AAAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-19143153999,847

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Marist
Jefferson
Stephenson
Jefferson
Bainbridge
Marist
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Jenkins
Stephenson
Jefferson
Carver (Columbus)
Cairo
Jenkins
Stephenson
North Oconee
Hapeville Charter
Jefferson
Baldwin
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 4, #3
40
61.11
0-2
Perry
Reg 1, #2
5
64.92
0-3
Cairo
Reg 2, #4
27
51.73
2-1
LaGrange
Reg 3, #1
24
68.43
0-0
Jenkins
Reg 6, #3
49
70.39
0-0
Stephenson
Reg 7, #2
39
60.48
4-0
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 8, #4
38
56.13
0-4
North Oconee
Reg 5, #1
43
54.68
2-1
Riverdale
Reg 7, #3
20
52.42
3-1
Heritage (Ringgold)
Reg 6, #2
18
71.22
0-2
Hapeville Charter
Reg 5, #4
35
43.46
0-3
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
Reg 8, #1
23
84.87
3-0
Jefferson
Reg 1, #3
50
61.87
1-2
Thomas County Central
Reg 4, #2
3
63.17
0-0
Baldwin
Reg 3, #4
22
48.72
0-0
Islands
Reg 2, #1
6
66.82
2-0
Carver (Columbus)
Cedartown
Bainbridge
Benedictine
Marist
Cedar Shoals
Cedartown
Troup
Bainbridge
Benedictine
West Laurens
Flowery Branch
Marist
Reg 8, #3
7
59.26
0-3
Cedar Shoals
Reg 5, #2
28
44.60
2-1
Luella
Reg 6, #4
31
62.38
2-2
Mays
Reg 7, #1
8
68.24
1-2
Cedartown
Reg 2, #3
51
62.86
0-3
Troup
Reg 3, #2
36
58.13
0-0
New Hampstead
Reg 4, #4
21
60.05
1-1
Howard
Reg 1, #1
2
74.50
1-2
Bainbridge
Reg 3, #3
4
77.02
4-0
Benedictine
Reg 2, #2
19
63.73
2-1
Hardaway
Reg 1, #4
53
56.63
0-0
Westover
Reg 4, #1
52
66.93
1-2
West Laurens
Reg 5, #3
15
44.06
2-1
Fayette County
Reg 8, #2
16
71.29
2-1
Flowery Branch
Reg 7, #4
9
52.39
1-1
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 6, #1
30
87.01
3-0
Marist

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Marist6 - AAAA3-087.01999,8084.05798,487682,367590,967414,7991.41
Jefferson8 - AAAA3-084.87999,8343.99754,622669,773574,245348,2631.87
Bainbridge1 - AAAA1-274.50997,2253.10652,793456,166159,91958,87815.98
Benedictine3 - AAAA4-077.021,000,0002.77631,816209,199141,04059,15515.90
Hapeville Charter6 - AAAA0-271.22977,5602.49411,670240,71387,56122,93042.61
Flowery Branch8 - AAAA2-171.29986,5332.54336,196190,34286,26122,76342.93
Stephenson6 - AAAA0-070.39973,2302.42402,162226,53774,90118,70752.46
Jenkins3 - AAAA0-068.431,000,0002.62476,437277,17270,33815,88761.94
Cedartown7 - AAAA1-268.24990,7982.25419,103217,30549,61511,79283.80
Carver (Columbus)2 - AAAA2-066.82991,2612.06348,66288,27331,9666,541151.88
West Laurens4 - AAAA1-266.93945,0551.95284,15873,16324,9015,033197.69
Cairo1 - AAAA0-364.92959,8501.94279,183107,85821,9543,819260.85
Hardaway2 - AAAA2-163.73991,6321.85267,22450,22616,0732,506398.04
Mays6 - AAAA2-262.38869,3611.61223,64177,77311,0201,537649.62
Troup2 - AAAA0-362.86958,6921.67181,92257,6859,5711,455686.29
Baldwin4 - AAAA0-063.17871,2161.55177,66942,5759,3031,491669.69
Thomas County Central1 - AAAA1-261.87921,6891.61177,08849,5598,3851,111899.09
Northwest Whitfield7 - AAAA4-060.48969,0901.55186,28862,3857,7539441,058.32
Perry4 - AAAA0-261.11805,4981.31125,90928,8165,0436451,549.39
Cedar Shoals8 - AAAA0-359.26809,7851.64165,30746,0764,8755091,963.64
New Hampstead3 - AAAA0-058.131,000,0001.65136,37140,4124,2554282,335.45
Howard4 - AAAA1-160.05764,1141.19103,53923,2723,5893912,556.54
Riverdale5 - AAAA2-154.68980,4331.55102,37623,8741,9231059,522.81
North Oconee8 - AAAA0-456.13678,5651.2699,20421,8551,6911257,999.00
Westover1 - AAAA0-056.63790,0111.1260,5229,1021,1759011,110.11
Westside (Macon)4 - AAAA0-255.66523,8550.7036,3916,6885774223,808.52
LaGrange2 - AAAA2-151.73785,1180.9929,4434,8302621283,332.33
Madison County8 - AAAA1-251.46404,9980.6632,8434,8322321566,665.67
Central (Carrollton)7 - AAAA1-152.39669,8360.7515,2122,7092061471,427.57
Heritage (Ringgold)7 - AAAA3-152.42670,5800.7515,6032,7661891099,999.00
Islands3 - AAAA0-048.721,000,0001.2024,8922,021982499,999.00
Arabia Mountain6 - AAAA0-048.18164,2720.206,93071827--
Fayette County5 - AAAA2-144.06753,8570.857,18861019--
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5 - AAAA0-343.46725,3380.815,83846717--
Luella5 - AAAA2-144.60777,1150.898,73175616--
Pickens7 - AAAA2-248.08425,6310.453,330406151999,999.00
Spalding4 - AAAA0-345.0488,0390.10838836--
East Hall8 - AAAA2-143.55104,1260.142,4101654--
Monroe1 - AAAA0-046.94259,0340.302,9741534--
Shaw2 - AAAA0-243.91231,8960.261,9221462--
Ridgeland7 - AAAA0-444.91268,7380.28941772--
Hampton5 - AAAA1-340.08534,3210.571,62885---
Columbus2 - AAAA0-338.3428,8870.03484---
Dougherty1 - AAAA0-039.9272,1910.081942---
Miller Grove6 - AAAA0-036.4115,1890.02812---
McDonough5 - AAAA0-333.95212,4000.221281---
Chestatee8 - AAAA0-335.1916,1590.02801---
Jordan2 - AAAA1-129.7711,1430.013----
Rutland4 - AAAA0-231.082,2230.002----
Southeast Whitfield7 - AAAA0-416.295,3270.011----
North Clayton5 - AAAA0-423.2216,5360.02-----
Kendrick2 - AAAA0-223.398280.00-----
Druid Hills6 - AAAA0-023.255800.00-----
Spencer2 - AAAA0-425.645430.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAABainbridge671,737233,52770,99520,966997,2252,775
1 - AAAACairo184,007364,939276,415134,489959,85040,150
1 - AAAAThomas County Central106,677262,567338,353214,092921,68978,311
1 - AAAAWestover35,235120,357247,607386,812790,011209,989
1 - AAAAMonroe2,17216,43254,632185,798259,034740,966
1 - AAAADougherty1722,17811,99857,84372,191927,809
2 - AAAACarver (Columbus)443,443307,332183,62556,861991,2618,739
2 - AAAAHardaway429,953379,044135,66846,967991,6328,368
2 - AAAATroup97,733232,079443,680185,200958,69241,308
2 - AAAALaGrange26,94171,391194,029492,757785,118214,882
2 - AAAAShaw1,8639,50138,458182,074231,896768,104
2 - AAAAColumbus606023,78324,44228,887971,113
2 - AAAAJordan74971910,36811,143988,857
2 - AAAASpencer-117525543999,457
2 - AAAAKendrick-121806828999,172
3 - AAAABenedictine--888,581111,4191,000,000-
3 - AAAAJenkins748,413212,07615,76923,7421,000,000-
3 - AAAANew Hampstead209,840559,79432,915197,4511,000,000-
3 - AAAAIslands41,747228,13062,735667,3881,000,000-
4 - AAAAWest Laurens428,346260,094162,56394,052945,05554,945
4 - AAAABaldwin235,018249,995220,224165,979871,216128,784
4 - AAAAPerry159,152206,603228,896210,847805,498194,502
4 - AAAAHoward128,660183,027220,745231,682764,114235,886
4 - AAAAWestside (Macon)46,99793,180146,823236,855523,855476,145
4 - AAAASpalding1,8237,06120,43258,72388,039911,961
4 - AAAARutland4403171,8622,223997,777
5 - AAAARiverdale631,341217,09993,53338,460980,43319,567
5 - AAAAFayette County106,645214,489227,791204,932753,857246,143
5 - AAAALuella120,428230,977230,133195,577777,115222,885
5 - AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)94,028196,199221,375213,736725,338274,662
5 - AAAAHampton40,897111,854163,131218,439534,321465,679
5 - AAAAMcDonough6,65028,58860,464116,698212,400787,600
5 - AAAANorth Clayton117943,57312,15816,536983,464
6 - AAAAMarist801,188162,20629,6886,726999,808192
6 - AAAAHapeville Charter98,428380,935338,954159,243977,56022,440
6 - AAAAStephenson84,029346,816361,923180,462973,23026,770
6 - AAAAMays16,182105,073247,094501,012869,361130,639
6 - AAAAArabia Mountain1724,87121,102138,127164,272835,728
6 - AAAAMiller Grove1991,22913,86015,189984,811
6 - AAAADruid Hills--10570580999,420
7 - AAAACedartown576,450300,51888,09625,734990,7989,202
7 - AAAANorthwest Whitfield332,271413,661151,21671,942969,09030,910
7 - AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)36,304108,913266,852258,511670,580329,420
7 - AAAACentral (Carrollton)35,944108,708266,182259,002669,836330,164
7 - AAAAPickens11,03145,418145,006224,176425,631574,369
7 - AAAARidgeland3,87021,58582,648160,635268,738731,262
7 - AAAASoutheast Whitfield4,1301,197--5,327994,673
8 - AAAAJefferson818,638164,96214,2881,946999,834166
8 - AAAAFlowery Branch160,006603,690178,20544,632986,53313,467
8 - AAAACedar Shoals13,806130,172385,372280,435809,785190,215
8 - AAAANorth Oconee6,15372,107264,962335,343678,565321,435
8 - AAAAMadison County1,33626,209128,858248,595404,998595,002
8 - AAAAEast Hall612,72925,74075,596104,126895,874
8 - AAAAChestatee-1312,57513,45316,159983,841

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Peach County
Cedar Grove
Crisp County
Greater Atlanta Christian
Peach County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Appling County
Cedar Grove
Oconee County
Crisp County
Appling County
Liberty County
Dawson County
Cedar Grove
North Murray
Oconee County
Thomson
Crisp County
Reg 4, #3
42
56.43
3-0
Richmond Academy
Reg 1, #2
3
66.71
2-0
Appling County
Reg 2, #4
53
60.23
2-1
Upson-Lee
Reg 3, #1
28
63.17
1-0
Liberty County
Reg 6, #3
48
50.19
2-0
Sonoraville
Reg 7, #2
14
62.14
1-3
Dawson County
Reg 8, #4
32
59.56
2-1
Monroe Area
Reg 5, #1
8
88.39
0-0
Cedar Grove
Reg 7, #3
35
52.90
0-3
North Hall
Reg 6, #2
36
57.20
1-1
North Murray
Reg 5, #4
46
70.73
1-2
Sandy Creek
Reg 8, #1
37
78.04
3-0
Oconee County
Reg 1, #3
51
35.39
0-2
Tattnall County
Reg 4, #2
52
68.02
3-1
Thomson
Reg 3, #4
25
25.82
0-0
Johnson (Savannah)
Reg 2, #1
12
83.68
3-0
Crisp County
Greater Atlanta Christian
Pierce County
Peach County
Rockmart
Greater Atlanta Christian
White County
Mary Persons
Pierce County
Peach County
Burke County
Westminster (Atlanta)
Rockmart
Reg 8, #3
22
62.15
1-2
Hart County
Reg 5, #2
19
77.29
2-0
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 6, #4
1
49.59
2-1
Adairsville
Reg 7, #1
56
73.42
4-0
White County
Reg 2, #3
31
65.70
2-1
Mary Persons
Reg 3, #2
57
45.30
0-0
Windsor Forest
Reg 4, #4
33
51.54
1-2
Morgan County
Reg 1, #1
39
75.53
3-0
Pierce County
Reg 3, #3
4
43.55
0-0
Beach
Reg 2, #2
38
79.15
1-1
Peach County
Reg 1, #4
5
27.71
0-4
Brantley County
Reg 4, #1
6
69.23
0-1
Burke County
Reg 5, #3
55
71.66
1-0
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #2
50
63.06
3-1
Stephens County
Reg 7, #4
10
45.41
3-0
Cherokee Bluff
Reg 6, #1
44
70.78
2-1
Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5 - AAA0-088.39998,1394.22888,909790,427581,846446,6381.24
Crisp County2 - AAA3-083.68998,4373.87856,379640,664377,723221,8113.51
Peach County2 - AAA1-179.15993,2173.45746,961485,112252,900101,4078.86
Oconee County8 - AAA3-078.04998,0212.74614,378290,019124,87055,10417.15
Greater Atlanta Christian5 - AAA2-077.29957,3582.76551,960326,903160,24554,08417.49
Pierce County1 - AAA3-075.53999,9993.13717,337333,926158,01348,29719.71
White County7 - AAA4-073.42999,6302.67411,868225,97396,67924,73439.43
Rockmart6 - AAA2-170.78999,0352.60450,141169,09361,55612,69777.76
Westminster (Atlanta)5 - AAA1-071.66860,5331.87321,395126,81241,1719,620102.95
Sandy Creek5 - AAA1-270.73834,2551.73285,640103,85331,6076,853144.92
Burke County4 - AAA0-169.23994,6522.32275,939110,89333,1316,424154.67
Thomson4 - AAA3-168.02992,5172.23245,29189,02324,1024,343229.26
Appling County1 - AAA2-066.71999,9492.38484,452102,17123,7064,244234.63
Mary Persons2 - AAA2-165.70803,8631.74233,49357,17711,6491,601623.61
Liberty County3 - AAA1-063.17873,2901.59183,25830,1375,1596541,528.05
Dawson County7 - AAA1-362.14986,7561.86114,17132,2555,0075491,820.49
Stephens County8 - AAA3-163.06899,0511.2185,85819,0353,2293572,800.12
Hart County8 - AAA1-262.15879,7001.1470,58615,2292,3672334,290.85
Upson-Lee2 - AAA2-160.23524,9860.9789,46112,2431,5391218,263.46
Monroe Area8 - AAA2-159.56808,2670.9738,8507,2278296515,383.62
North Murray6 - AAA1-157.20973,4051.6179,9959,1288734920,407.16
Jackson2 - AAA1-158.33405,4320.7155,7606,2146254422,726.27
Richmond Academy4 - AAA3-056.43878,7611.2657,9326,2695303826,314.79
Carver (Atlanta)5 - AAA0-358.34200,6470.2616,2591,8032021471,427.57
North Hall7 - AAA0-352.90890,3981.2627,8992,3811317142,856.14
Douglass5 - AAA0-256.67148,6050.199,645936713333,332.33
Americus-Sumter2 - AAA0-253.37171,2110.2712,621804473333,332.33
Sonoraville6 - AAA2-050.19725,7490.9211,629844452499,999.00
Morgan County4 - AAA1-251.54713,6440.8719,2121,274681999,999.00
Franklin County8 - AAA4-051.79408,4260.434,069478271999,999.00
Adairsville6 - AAA2-149.59720,4780.9010,004708261999,999.00
Southeast Bulloch3 - AAA2-145.92126,7100.152,3338731999,999.00
Windsor Forest3 - AAA0-045.30983,9561.098,2102579--
Central (Macon)2 - AAA1-149.6276,0420.113,3671586--
Cherokee Bluff7 - AAA3-045.41612,8990.714,0891615--
Beach3 - AAA0-043.55976,6641.055,1171583--
Ringgold6 - AAA1-245.93390,8020.441,586921--
Harlem4 - AAA0-341.71195,6690.2175120---
Pike County2 - AAA0-145.5626,8120.0463219---
Hephzibah4 - AAA0-142.50224,5100.2499313---
West Hall7 - AAA2-239.94301,3960.3365311---
Tattnall County1 - AAA0-235.39922,0700.964117---
LaFayette6 - AAA1-238.89157,9720.171623---
Gilmer7 - AAA2-137.63207,8930.222472---
Brantley County1 - AAA0-427.71727,0500.74481---
Johnson (Savannah)3 - AAA0-025.82487,0400.4920----
Savannah3 - AAA0-025.85487,1100.4917----
Long County1 - AAA0-420.78350,9320.355----
Coahulla Creek6 - AAA1-232.2821,7110.025----
East Jackson8 - AAA1-130.656,5350.011----
Murray County6 - AAA1-230.045,5250.011----
Groves3 - AAA0-013.4465,2300.07-----
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6 - AAA0-330.785,3230.01-----
Lumpkin County7 - AAA0-314.031,0280.00-----
Redan5 - AAA0-032.804630.00-----
Cross Creek4 - AAA0-413.422470.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAAPierce County729,385267,8532,71447999,9991
1 - AAAAppling County270,046710,37219,042489999,94951
1 - AAATattnall County49617,584652,678251,312922,07077,930
1 - AAABrantley County663,421245,638477,925727,050272,950
1 - AAALong County777079,928270,227350,932649,068
2 - AAACrisp County612,352323,33454,5778,174998,4371,563
2 - AAAPeach County352,036493,910121,94125,330993,2176,783
2 - AAAMary Persons27,008116,155418,096242,604803,863196,137
2 - AAAUpson-Lee5,36036,976194,941287,709524,986475,014
2 - AAAJackson2,80223,057139,264240,309405,432594,568
2 - AAAAmericus-Sumter3685,06548,076117,702171,211828,789
2 - AAACentral (Macon)611,27817,96056,74376,042923,958
2 - AAAPike County132255,14521,42926,812973,188
3 - AAALiberty County532,861340,429--873,290126,710
3 - AAASoutheast Bulloch77,69949,011--126,710873,290
3 - AAAWindsor Forest216,143314,880384,71668,217983,95616,044
3 - AAABeach168,255262,037453,23193,141976,66423,336
3 - AAASavannah2,44916,49378,011390,157487,110512,890
3 - AAAJohnson (Savannah)2,57416,65477,740390,072487,040512,960
3 - AAAGroves194966,30258,41365,230934,770
4 - AAABurke County495,907360,083112,16126,501994,6525,348
4 - AAAThomson423,989396,544137,55634,428992,5177,483
4 - AAARichmond Academy59,214158,934410,567250,046878,761121,239
4 - AAAMorgan County18,91568,687243,198382,844713,644286,356
4 - AAAHephzibah1,0978,63852,235162,540224,510775,490
4 - AAAHarlem8787,11444,279143,398195,669804,331
4 - AAACross Creek--4243247999,753
5 - AAACedar Grove729,410205,12649,53914,064998,1391,861
5 - AAAGreater Atlanta Christian166,641402,086258,752129,879957,35842,642
5 - AAAWestminster (Atlanta)56,256198,967316,808288,502860,533139,467
5 - AAASandy Creek45,845172,774297,138318,498834,255165,745
5 - AAACarver (Atlanta)1,21512,95545,400141,077200,647799,353
5 - AAADouglass6338,09232,340107,540148,605851,395
5 - AAARedan--23440463999,537
6 - AAARockmart804,618161,15127,7965,470999,035965
6 - AAANorth Murray144,725510,308231,62086,752973,40526,595
6 - AAASonoraville24,882153,075280,998266,794725,749274,251
6 - AAAAdairsville22,687145,970276,770275,051720,478279,522
6 - AAARinggold2,55318,355133,130236,764390,802609,198
6 - AAALaFayette52810,41143,768103,265157,972842,028
6 - AAACoahulla Creek75704,37516,75921,711978,289
6 - AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe-888764,3595,323994,677
6 - AAAMurray County-726674,7865,525994,475
7 - AAAWhite County767,532200,36328,1163,619999,630370
7 - AAADawson County192,432543,942203,97446,408986,75613,244
7 - AAANorth Hall33,877186,961451,467218,093890,398109,602
7 - AAACherokee Bluff5,03048,315192,244367,310612,899387,101
7 - AAAWest Hall80313,24975,741211,603301,396698,604
7 - AAAGilmer3267,17048,417151,980207,893792,107
7 - AAALumpkin County--419871,028998,972
8 - AAAOconee County771,535175,20338,31712,966998,0211,979
8 - AAAStephens County95,482309,778290,576203,215899,051100,949
8 - AAAHart County80,127275,947296,439227,187879,700120,300
8 - AAAMonroe Area46,607191,253270,521299,886808,267191,733
8 - AAAFranklin County6,24747,731103,080251,368408,426591,574
8 - AAAEast Jackson2881,0675,3786,535993,465

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Callaway
Fitzgerald
Callaway
Rabun County
Fitzgerald
Lovett
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Thomasville
Callaway
Rabun County
Swainsboro
Thomasville
Dodge County
Columbia
Callaway
Pace Academy
Rabun County
Cook
Swainsboro
Reg 4, #3
28
34.26
0-2
Laney
Reg 1, #2
44
71.81
2-2
Thomasville
Reg 2, #4
48
54.63
0-2
Vidalia
Reg 3, #1
13
64.83
1-1
Dodge County
Reg 6, #3
9
51.22
0-0
Columbia
Reg 7, #2
17
47.68
2-0
Fannin County
Reg 8, #4
2
31.00
1-3
Banks County
Reg 5, #1
7
76.30
3-0
Callaway
Reg 7, #3
8
45.43
1-3
Chattooga
Reg 6, #2
35
63.65
1-1
Pace Academy
Reg 5, #4
5
56.30
2-2
Bremen
Reg 8, #1
38
73.11
3-1
Rabun County
Reg 1, #3
10
58.08
1-2
Cook
Reg 4, #2
37
46.84
3-0
Putnam County
Reg 3, #4
33
52.46
1-1
Northeast
Reg 2, #1
41
59.32
2-2
Swainsboro
Heard County
Fitzgerald
Washington County
Lovett
Heard County
Pepperell
Bleckley County
Fitzgerald
Washington County
Jefferson County
Haralson County
Lovett
Reg 8, #3
47
50.14
1-2
Union County
Reg 5, #2
22
64.26
4-0
Heard County
Reg 6, #4
39
46.35
1-2
South Atlanta
Reg 7, #1
36
57.34
1-2
Pepperell
Reg 2, #3
23
54.90
3-0
Jeff Davis
Reg 3, #2
4
63.22
3-1
Bleckley County
Reg 4, #4
6
32.16
2-0
Butler
Reg 1, #1
18
74.81
4-0
Fitzgerald
Reg 3, #3
50
61.07
1-2
Washington County
Reg 2, #2
45
57.99
2-1
Toombs County
Reg 1, #4
14
56.42
2-0
Early County
Reg 4, #1
24
59.38
0-2
Jefferson County
Reg 5, #3
21
63.34
4-0
Haralson County
Reg 8, #2
16
52.45
1-2
Elbert County
Reg 7, #4
31
44.39
2-2
Model
Reg 6, #1
29
67.52
2-1
Lovett

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Callaway5 - AA3-076.30997,4463.90882,795615,233435,428291,8292.43
Fitzgerald1 - AA4-074.81995,1293.76814,885564,005404,588237,7173.21
Rabun County8 - AA3-173.111,000,0003.35675,509543,881289,311164,8325.07
Thomasville1 - AA2-271.81988,2433.41743,171442,312276,271133,5316.49
Lovett6 - AA2-167.52999,8403.04554,242391,388164,78961,70215.21
Heard County5 - AA4-064.26937,5602.34447,504190,50175,27821,56745.37
Pace Academy6 - AA1-163.65990,7012.48353,823202,48564,18118,92051.85
Dodge County3 - AA1-164.83947,5042.15311,322131,30452,19116,77558.61
Haralson County5 - AA4-063.34925,6972.20400,397163,99859,91516,26660.48
Bleckley County3 - AA3-163.22923,6421.99270,011106,10437,59610,51294.13
Jefferson County4 - AA0-259.38999,6142.06326,506116,06829,0535,689174.78
Washington County3 - AA1-261.07875,3371.75219,10975,70722,0585,300187.68
Swainsboro2 - AA2-259.32958,2411.79234,96972,40617,1253,817260.99
Pepperell7 - AA1-257.34990,2161.97228,61150,36415,7862,617381.12
Cook1 - AA1-258.08775,7181.62245,74562,44512,2302,355423.63
Toombs County2 - AA2-157.99942,6731.65189,16653,47611,4222,119470.92
Early County1 - AA2-056.42705,9961.38185,95241,8117,1461,218820.02
Bremen5 - AA2-256.30740,1201.19118,14134,7416,7801,025974.61
Jeff Davis2 - AA3-054.90888,7701.35103,17023,1743,9305481,823.82
Vidalia2 - AA0-254.63882,3381.3397,65121,5563,4724912,035.66
Elbert County8 - AA1-252.451,000,0001.3780,94719,0412,7702943,400.36
Worth County1 - AA3-152.84510,5870.8785,41014,7521,7502114,738.34
Columbia6 - AA0-051.22883,2411.4569,24413,5231,7542004,999.00
Northeast3 - AA1-152.46479,1430.7250,6058,4901,0321178,546.01
Union County8 - AA1-250.141,000,0001.2757,9269,7651,2161099,173.31
Southwest3 - AA1-051.49420,4110.6139,4016,1296806615,150.52
Lamar County3 - AA2-250.23348,9290.4927,3923,8273774522,221.22
Temple5 - AA2-249.92399,1770.5122,3164,3734743727,026.03
Putnam County4 - AA3-046.84978,3691.2550,3445,2033433132,257.06
Fannin County7 - AA2-047.68880,7691.2034,3744,3964473033,332.33
South Atlanta6 - AA1-246.35812,0211.1532,0623,1702621376,922.08
Chattooga7 - AA1-345.43810,7621.0319,4682,1812009111,110.11
Model7 - AA2-244.39769,2520.9414,7121,5221117142,856.14
Bacon County2 - AA3-142.83295,1710.332,811221121999,999.00
Washington6 - AA1-243.65159,4240.213,93324217--
Therrell6 - AA1-238.10145,6820.171,303412--
Laney4 - AA0-234.26658,0630.681,132282--
Coosa7 - AA2-137.61378,8520.411,628901--
Banks County8 - AA1-331.001,000,0001.0189612---
Butler4 - AA2-032.16534,4990.5547611---
Westside (Augusta)4 - AA1-231.94521,7190.5345610---
Berrien1 - AA1-235.4524,3270.032318---
Gordon Central7 - AA1-231.50126,2540.131494---
Glenn Hills4 - AA0-226.57228,1380.23501---
Monticello3 - AA0-331.575,0340.01151---
East Laurens2 - AA2-131.2432,8070.0318----
Dade County7 - AA1-226.8343,8950.0411----
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6 - AA0-027.946,8230.017----
Towers6 - AA0-023.341,8880.002----
Oglethorpe County4 - AA0-219.2645,3480.051----
Josey4 - AA1-018.2234,2500.031----
McNair6 - AA0-018.103800.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - AAFitzgerald556,437337,93280,44020,320995,1294,871
1 - AAThomasville382,359433,685133,53638,663988,24311,757
1 - AACook31,778107,697335,986300,257775,718224,282
1 - AAEarly County21,28780,263277,181327,265705,996294,004
1 - AAWorth County8,12940,146167,850294,462510,587489,413
1 - AABerrien102775,00719,03324,327975,673
2 - AASwainsboro358,801274,899197,847126,694958,24141,759
2 - AAToombs County293,180270,402223,295155,796942,67357,327
2 - AAVidalia165,666208,880254,220253,572882,338117,662
2 - AAJeff Davis172,915216,126255,086244,643888,770111,230
2 - AABacon County9,27428,59064,558192,749295,171704,829
2 - AAEast Laurens1641,1034,99426,54632,807967,193
3 - AADodge County400,375281,360182,08583,684947,50452,496
3 - AABleckley County312,162285,874216,356109,250923,64276,358
3 - AAWashington County215,254254,540253,301152,242875,337124,663
3 - AANortheast31,37373,231136,228238,311479,143520,857
3 - AASouthwest24,14959,679116,545220,038420,411579,589
3 - AALamar County16,67745,23394,749192,270348,929651,071
3 - AAMonticello10837364,2055,034994,966
4 - AAJefferson County808,138172,34416,8282,304999,614386
4 - AAPutnam County170,735591,725164,46751,442978,36921,631
4 - AALaney10,21698,258295,024254,565658,063341,937
4 - AAButler5,10262,049217,345250,003534,499465,501
4 - AAWestside (Augusta)5,07659,459210,382246,802521,719478,281
4 - AAGlenn Hills69914,31676,372136,751228,138771,862
4 - AAOglethorpe County241,12911,35932,83645,348954,652
4 - AAJosey107208,22325,29734,250965,750
5 - AACallaway712,395212,30256,02616,723997,4462,554
5 - AAHeard County138,564338,770305,381154,845937,56062,440
5 - AAHaralson County117,412307,181324,126176,978925,69774,303
5 - AABremen26,839108,790225,781378,710740,120259,880
5 - AATemple4,79032,95788,686272,744399,177600,823
6 - AALovett645,283279,78461,70613,067999,840160
6 - AAPace Academy291,821440,040209,71149,129990,7019,299
6 - AAColumbia43,597191,015422,523226,106883,241116,759
6 - AASouth Atlanta19,23579,013256,332457,441812,021187,979
6 - AATherrell634,36628,114113,139145,682854,318
6 - AAWashington15,73520,525133,163159,424840,576
6 - AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate-388595,9266,823993,177
6 - AATowers-92061,6731,888998,112
6 - AAMcNair--24356380999,620
7 - AAPepperell656,570220,20683,38030,060990,2169,784
7 - AAFannin County153,648296,715255,058175,348880,769119,231
7 - AAChattooga97,577224,079261,287227,819810,762189,238
7 - AAModel77,460192,111248,602251,079769,252230,748
7 - AACoosa12,95653,745109,471202,680378,852621,148
7 - AAGordon Central1,56310,73232,44281,517126,254873,746
7 - AADade County2262,4129,76031,49743,895956,105
8 - AARabun County895,41693,18910,7975981,000,000-
8 - AAElbert County63,084504,430383,84248,6441,000,000-
8 - AAUnion County40,792387,181496,95975,0681,000,000-
8 - AABanks County70815,200108,402875,6901,000,000-

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Brooks County
Dublin
Metter
Brooks County
Irwin County
Dublin
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Metter
Macon County
Commerce
Brooks County
Mitchell County
Metter
B.E.S.T. Academy
Macon County
Bowdon
Commerce
Wilcox County
Brooks County
Reg 4, #3
17
46.71
0-0
Dooly County
Reg 1, #2
38
54.34
0-2
Mitchell County
Reg 2, #4
55
53.20
2-1
Turner County
Reg 3, #1
36
62.64
3-0
Metter
Reg 6, #3
4
41.62
1-1
B.E.S.T. Academy
Reg 7, #2
56
38.28
2-1
Warren County
Reg 8, #4
52
26.01
2-2
Towns County
Reg 5, #1
32
56.15
2-0
Macon County
Reg 7, #3
60
30.85
0-2
Wilkinson County
Reg 6, #2
6
42.65
1-3
Bowdon
Reg 5, #4
49
45.77
2-0
Taylor County
Reg 8, #1
15
60.99
3-1
Commerce
Reg 1, #3
51
34.22
0-1
Terrell County
Reg 4, #2
59
53.47
2-1
Wilcox County
Reg 3, #4
46
44.56
0-2
Screven County
Reg 2, #1
7
74.86
3-0
Brooks County
Marion County
Irwin County
Dublin
Manchester
Marion County
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Irwin County
Pelham
Clinch County
Dublin
Manchester
Gordon Lee
Reg 8, #3
57
46.51
2-0
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 5, #2
34
54.66
1-2
Marion County
Reg 6, #4
40
40.96
3-0
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 7, #1
25
38.77
1-0
Hancock Central
Reg 2, #3
27
69.20
1-2
Irwin County
Reg 3, #2
19
52.18
1-1
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 4, #4
29
44.32
2-1
Johnson County
Reg 1, #1
42
58.64
1-1
Pelham
Reg 3, #3
35
47.96
1-2
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 2, #2
14
70.12
1-1
Clinch County
Reg 1, #4
37
24.93
1-3
Miller County
Reg 4, #1
18
70.34
0-1
Dublin
Reg 5, #3
33
52.10
1-2
Manchester
Reg 8, #2
31
47.23
2-1
Lincoln County
Reg 7, #4
16
16.95
0-3
Crawford County
Reg 6, #1
22
42.81
3-0
Gordon Lee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Brooks County2 - A Public3-074.86997,1903.97773,927699,572555,400384,6561.60
Clinch County2 - A Public1-170.12988,1643.40637,936552,179343,814175,3084.70
Dublin4 - A Public0-170.34999,1553.29524,726469,523317,098172,3984.80
Irwin County2 - A Public1-269.20984,9303.29612,438524,792303,071147,4705.78
Metter3 - A Public3-062.64994,1412.58473,475358,698125,52540,74023.55
Commerce8 - A Public3-160.99999,9122.86733,061209,301112,88732,58229.69
Pelham1 - A Public1-158.64999,7972.45313,053226,91761,33716,02561.40
Macon County5 - A Public2-056.15966,3332.88726,584287,92365,16413,38473.72
Marion County5 - A Public1-254.66835,0311.93439,306103,68023,0604,424225.04
Mitchell County1 - A Public0-254.34996,4311.97198,984105,13620,4853,474286.85
Wilcox County4 - A Public2-153.47957,7161.87119,73361,55517,0552,711367.87
Manchester5 - A Public1-252.10808,7781.83402,93694,78816,5862,574387.50
Turner County2 - A Public2-153.20586,5720.97103,00653,1538,5681,275783.31
Emanuel County Institute3 - A Public1-152.18908,3111.2587,46746,3317,9121,174850.79
Lincoln County8 - A Public2-147.23992,7281.70270,06928,6114,1384252,351.94
Washington-Wilkes8 - A Public2-046.51991,2261.65247,51325,4283,3173023,310.26
Taylor County5 - A Public2-045.77713,9321.21183,43922,8842,4462024,949.50
McIntosh County Academy3 - A Public1-247.96789,4820.9330,59512,8661,6851695,916.16
Schley County5 - A Public2-147.18330,8110.5686,26911,1041,5681446,943.44
Dooly County4 - A Public0-046.71593,5810.9036,37013,2091,4541128,927.57
Bowdon6 - A Public1-342.65849,1381.67165,92212,5731,2348611,626.91
Gordon Lee6 - A Public3-042.81854,2881.69170,23613,2771,3087712,986.01
B.E.S.T. Academy6 - A Public1-141.62815,7711.55138,7669,8368885418,517.52
Mount Zion (Carroll)6 - A Public3-040.96790,8521.48123,0768,2546593925,640.03
Chattahoochee County5 - A Public2-043.19332,3650.5057,5475,2574603627,776.78
Johnson County4 - A Public2-144.32444,3840.6219,4296,2384443429,410.76
Lanier County2 - A Public3-046.02197,0080.2613,3354,5743942638,460.54
Claxton3 - A Public1-244.37618,0830.6710,7823,5563642441,665.67
Screven County3 - A Public0-244.56628,3990.6911,4583,7573921662,499.00
Atkinson County2 - A Public3-143.91134,2260.176,6211,9541411662,499.00
Warren County7 - A Public2-138.28996,4411.5585,6786,6733101471,427.57
Hancock Central7 - A Public1-038.77996,8661.5792,7627,6343961376,922.08
Montgomery County4 - A Public2-040.36314,5000.427,8251,8281035199,999.00
Trion6 - A Public1-236.92588,4600.9751,0402,4381214249,999.00
Wheeler County4 - A Public3-035.42353,1130.454,946782283333,332.33
Charlton County2 - A Public2-142.97111,9100.144,6611,350962499,999.00
Hawkinsville4 - A Public2-138.01289,3040.375,1591,021461999,999.00
Telfair County4 - A Public2-240.9147,3660.061,124264141999,999.00
Wilkinson County7 - A Public0-230.85974,2271.2319,34760317--
Terrell County1 - A Public0-134.22825,5280.912,65634614--
Armuchee6 - A Public1-125.53101,4910.131,227211--
Towns County8 - A Public2-226.01551,6370.583,58388---
Greene County8 - A Public0-320.63261,6040.275475---
Miller County1 - A Public1-324.93447,9760.461055---
Seminole County1 - A Public0-321.87395,2400.40575---
Calhoun County1 - A Public0-014.30301,4300.32914---
Jenkins County3 - A Public0-330.3260,6960.06394---
Greenville5 - A Public1-229.2112,7500.011672---
Social Circle8 - A Public1-319.02202,8930.212711---
Crawford County7 - A Public0-316.95645,7890.68616----
Georgia Military College7 - A Public1-28.25192,2670.2022----
ACE Charter7 - A Public1-28.33194,4100.2016----
Treutlen4 - A Public1-223.848810.002----
Randolph-Clay1 - A Public0-29.7533,5980.03-----
Portal3 - A Public0-313.606140.00-----
Bryan County3 - A Public0-211.492740.00-----
Baconton Charter1 - A Public1-29.48-------
Glascock County7 - A Public2-27.87-------
Pataula Charter1 - A Public0-4-5.29-------
Central (Talbotton)5 - A Public0-3-7.46-------
GSIC7 - A Public0-2-41.97-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - A PublicPelham808,595174,40613,7943,002999,797203
1 - A PublicCalhoun County164,721136,709--301,430698,570
1 - A PublicMitchell County18,199609,404332,88435,944996,4313,569
1 - A PublicTerrell County7,13557,764397,116363,513825,528174,472
1 - A PublicSeminole County79512,791141,437240,217395,240604,760
1 - A PublicMiller County5538,819109,154329,450447,976552,024
1 - A PublicRandolph-Clay21075,61527,87433,598966,402
1 - A PublicBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1 - A PublicPataula Charter-----1,000,000
2 - A PublicBrooks County506,568304,355163,29822,969997,1902,810
2 - A PublicClinch County259,730341,148323,55063,736988,16411,836
2 - A PublicIrwin County226,764322,621359,80475,741984,93015,070
2 - A PublicTurner County6,12325,220105,617449,612586,572413,428
2 - A PublicLanier County4983,58123,258169,671197,008802,992
2 - A PublicAtkinson County1881,80513,738118,495134,226865,774
2 - A PublicCharlton County1291,27010,73599,776111,910888,090
3 - A PublicMetter704,519208,25161,15520,216994,1415,859
3 - A PublicEmanuel County Institute162,691349,769249,888145,963908,31191,689
3 - A PublicMcIntosh County Academy70,800206,678273,637238,367789,482210,518
3 - A PublicScreven County31,564118,310202,849275,676628,399371,601
3 - A PublicClaxton30,170113,831198,414275,668618,083381,917
3 - A PublicJenkins County2563,15413,98143,30560,696939,304
3 - A PublicBryan County-220252274999,726
3 - A PublicPortal-556553614999,386
4 - A PublicDublin817,654157,68820,5573,256999,155845
4 - A PublicWilcox County155,511566,973162,57672,656957,71642,284
4 - A PublicDooly County15,375110,112246,859221,235593,581406,419
4 - A PublicWheeler County3,26165,199157,389127,264353,113646,887
4 - A PublicJohnson County2,70427,657188,401225,622444,384555,616
4 - A PublicMontgomery County3,24838,419110,640162,193314,500685,500
4 - A PublicHawkinsville2,15630,732100,958155,458289,304710,696
4 - A PublicTelfair County913,21212,46531,59847,366952,634
4 - A PublicTreutlen-8155718881999,119
5 - A PublicMacon County618,190217,05490,33440,755966,33333,667
5 - A PublicMarion County77,472293,203279,525184,831835,031164,969
5 - A PublicManchester184,416233,750222,747167,865808,778191,222
5 - A PublicTaylor County74,730145,407223,485270,310713,932286,068
5 - A PublicSchley County24,03257,49586,074163,210330,811669,189
5 - A PublicChattahoochee County21,07052,60295,360163,333332,365667,635
5 - A PublicGreenville904892,4759,69612,750987,250
5 - A PublicCentral (Talbotton)-----1,000,000
6 - A PublicGordon Lee262,127229,029201,132162,000854,288145,712
6 - A PublicBowdon254,931227,084201,921165,202849,138150,862
6 - A PublicB.E.S.T. Academy211,939212,849206,460184,523815,771184,229
6 - A PublicMount Zion (Carroll)187,774201,307205,665196,106790,852209,148
6 - A PublicTrion80,084120,135161,044227,197588,460411,540
6 - A PublicArmuchee3,1459,59623,77864,972101,491898,509
7 - A PublicHancock Central445,078354,114172,88924,785996,8663,134
7 - A PublicWarren County416,667365,820186,61627,338996,4413,559
7 - A PublicWilkinson County132,122251,209473,334117,562974,22725,773
7 - A PublicCrawford County5,53223,485122,258494,514645,789354,211
7 - A PublicACE Charter2862,76322,673168,688194,410805,590
7 - A PublicGeorgia Military College3152,60922,230167,113192,267807,733
7 - A PublicGlascock County-----1,000,000
7 - A PublicGSIC-----1,000,000
8 - A PublicCommerce763,172188,78945,7692,182999,91288
8 - A PublicLincoln County124,745412,432407,43848,113992,7287,272
8 - A PublicWashington-Wilkes111,121383,775440,27156,059991,2268,774
8 - A PublicTowns County78810,74767,519472,583551,637448,363
8 - A PublicGreene County1282,64622,739236,091261,604738,396
8 - A PublicSocial Circle461,61116,264184,972202,893797,107

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Eagle's Landing Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Wesleyan
Eagle's Landing Christian
North Cobb Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Savannah Christian
Wesleyan
Athens Academy
Eagle's Landing Christian
First Presbyterian
Savannah Christian
Christian Heritage
Wesleyan
Darlington
Athens Academy
Tattnall Square
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 4, #3
22
40.82
3-0
Pacelli
Reg 1, #2
10
46.83
2-1
First Presbyterian
Reg 2, #4
Reg 3, #1
25
57.85
3-1
Savannah Christian
Reg 6, #3
27
35.85
0-3
St. Francis
Reg 7, #2
6
59.87
3-1
Christian Heritage
Reg 8, #4
3
43.03
3-0
Athens Christian
Reg 5, #1
33
67.54
4-0
Wesleyan
Reg 7, #3
7
57.93
2-1
Darlington
Reg 6, #2
19
48.52
2-2
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 5, #4
20
49.30
1-2
Mount Vernon Presbyterian
Reg 8, #1
2
73.45
3-0
Athens Academy
Reg 1, #3
30
47.31
3-0
Tattnall Square
Reg 4, #2
4
43.47
2-2
Brookstone
Reg 3, #4
26
46.71
0-2
Savannah Country Day
Reg 2, #1
8
76.10
2-2
Eagle's Landing Christian
North Cobb Christian
Aquinas
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Prince Avenue Christian
Holy Innocents
North Cobb Christian
Aquinas
Mount de Sales
Calvary Day
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Prince Avenue Christian
Fellowship Christian
Reg 8, #3
11
52.37
2-0
George Walton Academy
Reg 5, #2
13
59.62
0-3
Holy Innocents
Reg 6, #4
15
35.09
1-1
Lakeview Academy
Reg 7, #1
21
62.30
4-0
North Cobb Christian
Reg 2, #3
16
21.16
0-4
Landmark Christian
Reg 3, #2
1
52.80
4-0
Aquinas
Reg 4, #4
36
31.34
0-3
Heritage School
Reg 1, #1
17
49.09
2-1
Mount de Sales
Reg 3, #3
5
52.26
2-2
Calvary Day
Reg 2, #2
34
49.60
1-2
Whitefield Academy
Reg 1, #4
28
44.78
0-1
Stratford Academy
Reg 4, #1
31
58.57
3-1
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 5, #3
12
58.13
2-1
Hebron Christian
Reg 8, #2
23
68.87
3-1
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 7, #4
18
44.69
0-3
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 6, #1
9
64.79
3-0
Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Eagle's Landing Christian2 - A Private2-276.101,000,0004.02917,735628,141522,270393,6691.54
Athens Academy8 - A Private3-073.45999,9553.43734,479450,846357,171228,1793.38
Prince Avenue Christian8 - A Private3-168.87999,8422.98574,608354,976249,502109,4928.13
Wesleyan5 - A Private4-067.54999,9053.13602,471493,824201,08798,5039.15
Fellowship Christian6 - A Private3-064.79999,9402.66383,680267,929169,31354,21217.45
North Cobb Christian7 - A Private4-062.30998,6892.74436,640305,006112,33133,68128.69
Christian Heritage7 - A Private3-159.87997,2882.44338,255209,79863,90816,42659.88
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4 - A Private3-158.571,000,0002.58509,298160,35876,06815,11965.14
Savannah Christian3 - A Private3-157.851,000,0002.38670,845255,67558,09314,11669.84
Holy Innocents5 - A Private0-359.62999,1222.00260,728167,60349,12912,27480.47
Darlington7 - A Private2-157.93995,5612.22266,408146,76338,8928,885111.55
Hebron Christian5 - A Private2-158.13998,7411.81204,758122,35433,2387,203137.83
Aquinas3 - A Private4-052.801,000,0002.00428,905111,27819,4672,879346.34
Calvary Day3 - A Private2-252.261,000,0001.95399,42498,89416,4892,291435.49
George Walton Academy8 - A Private2-052.37991,0011.3982,55037,4066,6008371,193.74
Whitefield Academy2 - A Private1-249.601,000,0001.70187,39126,5546,4985691,756.47
Mount de Sales1 - A Private2-149.09888,2591.74200,33940,6815,8735461,830.50
Tattnall Square1 - A Private3-047.31886,0551.62155,49926,5793,2602424,131.23
Savannah Country Day3 - A Private0-246.711,000,0001.45159,87023,5802,6372054,877.05
First Presbyterian1 - A Private2-146.83820,8791.46129,34720,7272,4441905,262.16
Mount Pisgah Christian6 - A Private2-248.52987,7491.3640,0258,9511,5211725,812.95
Mount Vernon Presbyterian5 - A Private1-249.30990,7951.1736,01610,1051,5681616,210.18
Stratford Academy1 - A Private0-144.78739,0681.2182,74610,6701,0576515,383.62
Brookstone4 - A Private2-243.471,000,0001.5165,2116,1515473330,302.03
Mount Paran Christian7 - A Private0-344.69927,5721.1619,4564,1484312835,713.29
Athens Christian8 - A Private3-043.03941,5951.0513,9213,4241711376,922.08
Strong Rock Christian1 - A Private3-041.48559,9340.8134,6283,0141925199,999.00
Pacelli4 - A Private3-040.821,000,0001.4046,1453,5142194249,999.00
St. Francis6 - A Private0-335.85845,1070.913,308384111999,999.00
Lakeview Academy6 - A Private1-135.09826,8050.882,5693076--
Heritage School4 - A Private0-331.341,000,0001.1510,0303135--
Deerfield-Windsor1 - A Private2-232.78105,8050.12990242--
Landmark Christian2 - A Private0-421.161,000,0001.021,59717---
King's Ridge Christian6 - A Private1-025.15340,3990.351114---
Loganville Christian8 - A Private1-220.1167,6070.0772---
Walker7 - A Private0-423.2980,8900.0810----
Providence Christian5 - A Private0-311.4611,4370.01-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1 - A PrivateMount de Sales315,565245,495191,012136,187888,259111,741
1 - A PrivateTattnall Square260,491239,009219,255167,300886,055113,945
1 - A PrivateFirst Presbyterian211,641219,201209,312180,725820,879179,121
1 - A PrivateStratford Academy142,312177,084202,808216,864739,068260,932
1 - A PrivateStrong Rock Christian67,948111,084153,948226,954559,934440,066
1 - A PrivateDeerfield-Windsor2,0438,12723,66571,970105,805894,195
2 - A PrivateEagle's Landing Christian954,18445,72492-1,000,000-
2 - A PrivateWhitefield Academy45,725917,98436,291-1,000,000-
2 - A PrivateLandmark Christian9136,292963,617-1,000,000-
3 - A PrivateSavannah Christian474,783290,338150,22684,6531,000,000-
3 - A PrivateCalvary Day212,143276,431288,227223,1991,000,000-
3 - A PrivateAquinas231,960290,335273,731203,9741,000,000-
3 - A PrivateSavannah Country Day81,114142,896287,816488,1741,000,000-
4 - A PrivateTrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)803,528162,21228,1226,1381,000,000-
4 - A PrivateBrookstone113,869441,185319,907125,0391,000,000-
4 - A PrivatePacelli71,748322,301410,460195,4911,000,000-
4 - A PrivateHeritage School10,85574,302241,511673,3321,000,000-
5 - A PrivateWesleyan601,168267,15997,60733,971999,90595
5 - A PrivateHoly Innocents205,445346,770299,900147,007999,122878
5 - A PrivateHebron Christian162,340299,938347,350189,113998,7411,259
5 - A PrivateMount Vernon Presbyterian31,04786,118255,047618,583990,7959,205
5 - A PrivateProvidence Christian-159611,32611,437988,563
6 - A PrivateFellowship Christian858,774130,9888,6531,525999,94060
6 - A PrivateMount Pisgah Christian122,452624,770190,09250,435987,74912,251
6 - A PrivateSt. Francis9,898121,138374,301339,770845,107154,893
6 - A PrivateLakeview Academy8,401107,387348,210362,807826,805173,195
6 - A PrivateKing's Ridge Christian47515,71778,744245,463340,399659,601
7 - A PrivateNorth Cobb Christian436,322318,115191,95652,296998,6891,311
7 - A PrivateChristian Heritage310,276331,964272,55382,495997,2882,712
7 - A PrivateDarlington234,383302,965342,665115,548995,5614,439
7 - A PrivateMount Paran Christian19,00346,598190,139671,832927,57272,428
7 - A PrivateWalker163582,68777,82980,890919,110
8 - A PrivateAthens Academy616,573339,49339,6534,236999,95545
8 - A PrivatePrince Avenue Christian360,029535,93192,31711,565999,842158
8 - A PrivateGeorge Walton Academy20,828106,411629,821233,941991,0018,999
8 - A PrivateAthens Christian2,56818,065235,311685,651941,59558,405
8 - A PrivateLoganville Christian21002,89864,60767,607932,393

