Maxwell playoff projections after Week 4

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings' playoff projections for each class.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2020 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|105.81
|1,000,000
|4.11
|859,357
|754,021
|559,134
|352,476
|1.84
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|104.25
|999,582
|4.03
|872,507
|779,212
|449,219
|278,772
|2.59
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|104.01
|1,000,000
|3.95
|821,839
|703,048
|510,867
|275,284
|2.63
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|91.96
|999,996
|2.79
|625,584
|168,931
|70,718
|20,331
|48.19
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|90.33
|996,114
|2.77
|615,528
|279,092
|84,319
|19,107
|51.34
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|89.12
|994,475
|2.60
|558,045
|230,286
|63,526
|13,142
|75.09
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|88.31
|995,978
|2.31
|435,843
|107,736
|44,777
|8,421
|117.75
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|88.63
|973,999
|2.15
|186,458
|104,484
|41,051
|7,862
|126.19
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|88.03
|950,125
|1.88
|297,991
|157,913
|39,702
|6,960
|142.68
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-1
|86.03
|987,701
|2.20
|405,030
|129,345
|28,892
|4,843
|205.48
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|2-1
|85.41
|916,219
|1.51
|187,483
|86,233
|18,656
|2,574
|387.50
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-3
|83.99
|999,939
|2.26
|374,301
|61,880
|19,317
|2,503
|398.52
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-1
|85.13
|937,087
|1.86
|126,793
|58,020
|16,199
|2,396
|416.36
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|83.36
|982,938
|1.80
|248,911
|44,318
|10,955
|1,428
|699.28
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|82.18
|999,039
|1.86
|169,895
|68,579
|11,194
|1,269
|787.02
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|80.39
|998,272
|1.72
|123,205
|44,574
|6,396
|593
|1,685.34
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|80.43
|964,729
|1.55
|168,950
|25,941
|4,558
|457
|2,187.18
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|2-1
|78.56
|955,608
|1.96
|217,429
|42,901
|4,907
|415
|2,408.64
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|0-1
|80.09
|1,000,000
|1.34
|99,111
|32,174
|3,810
|330
|3,029.30
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|77.67
|945,033
|1.87
|191,393
|36,095
|3,715
|262
|3,815.79
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|79.06
|1,000,000
|1.29
|80,699
|24,464
|2,618
|224
|4,463.29
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-2
|77.99
|732,288
|1.17
|49,221
|13,891
|1,647
|129
|7,750.94
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-2
|76.44
|657,018
|1.00
|37,150
|9,273
|929
|74
|13,512.51
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|73.96
|868,299
|1.45
|96,015
|14,020
|1,065
|52
|19,229.77
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|74.99
|993,283
|1.40
|38,588
|9,336
|827
|50
|19,999.00
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|75.91
|605,015
|0.68
|18,248
|4,267
|441
|25
|39,999.00
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|74.54
|529,059
|0.58
|11,996
|2,492
|211
|10
|99,999.00
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|0-3
|72.06
|407,607
|0.55
|12,656
|2,164
|119
|6
|166,665.67
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|69.16
|702,613
|0.82
|17,157
|928
|59
|2
|499,999.00
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|2-1
|68.40
|629,699
|0.85
|23,780
|2,214
|94
|1
|999,999.00
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|1-1
|65.68
|503,734
|0.55
|8,312
|653
|26
|1
|999,999.00
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|2-2
|62.90
|345,545
|0.37
|3,331
|230
|8
|1
|999,999.00
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-2
|69.81
|292,001
|0.38
|6,277
|871
|38
|-
|-
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-0
|62.04
|254,255
|0.30
|2,582
|128
|2
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|2-0
|61.71
|238,714
|0.28
|2,259
|113
|1
|-
|-
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-3
|59.68
|207,076
|0.22
|1,062
|53
|1
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|53.95
|838,626
|0.91
|1,837
|46
|1
|-
|-
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|3-0
|62.11
|319,097
|0.34
|1,946
|45
|1
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|3-1
|59.04
|841,789
|0.89
|524
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|0-3
|57.77
|108,392
|0.12
|428
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|45.90
|484,274
|0.50
|161
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-1
|44.52
|307,085
|0.31
|59
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|43.37
|346,160
|0.35
|57
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|1-3
|44.76
|167,617
|0.17
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-2
|28.22
|23,920
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|546,228
|418,872
|30,469
|4,431
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|442,735
|507,383
|43,089
|6,793
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|4,872
|33,090
|438,078
|523,960
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|6,165
|40,655
|488,364
|464,816
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|463,292
|335,031
|175,951
|24,765
|999,039
|961
|2 - AAAAAAA
|Newnan
|369,055
|366,060
|228,290
|34,867
|998,272
|1,728
|2 - AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|161,463
|277,687
|458,561
|95,572
|993,283
|6,717
|2 - AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|6,132
|20,450
|129,584
|685,623
|841,789
|158,211
|2 - AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|58
|772
|7,614
|159,173
|167,617
|832,383
|3 - AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|517,193
|281,624
|125,448
|49,734
|973,999
|26,001
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|315,280
|331,907
|195,855
|94,045
|937,087
|62,913
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|82,210
|165,304
|253,326
|231,448
|732,288
|267,712
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Walton
|57,634
|129,872
|219,121
|250,391
|657,018
|342,982
|3 - AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|18,255
|56,980
|122,941
|209,431
|407,607
|592,393
|3 - AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|9,428
|34,313
|83,309
|164,951
|292,001
|707,999
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|827,024
|145,914
|22,093
|4,551
|999,582
|418
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|100,151
|425,267
|307,669
|117,038
|950,125
|49,875
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|61,394
|309,647
|370,528
|174,650
|916,219
|83,781
|4 - AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|6,708
|66,942
|165,664
|365,701
|605,015
|394,985
|4 - AAAAAAA
|Newton
|4,723
|52,230
|134,046
|338,060
|529,059
|470,941
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Milton
|541,912
|296,139
|136,363
|21,564
|995,978
|4,022
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|276,610
|364,946
|280,322
|61,060
|982,938
|17,062
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|172,750
|294,847
|392,036
|105,096
|964,729
|35,271
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|5,717
|25,308
|100,376
|372,333
|503,734
|496,266
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Woodstock
|2,248
|13,137
|60,070
|270,090
|345,545
|654,455
|5 - AAAAAAA
|Etowah
|763
|5,623
|30,833
|169,857
|207,076
|792,924
|6 - AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|398,754
|291,812
|181,807
|83,235
|955,608
|44,392
|6 - AAAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|347,968
|296,305
|202,316
|98,444
|945,033
|54,967
|6 - AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|182,017
|241,337
|269,867
|175,078
|868,299
|131,701
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Gainesville
|53,593
|110,736
|189,571
|275,799
|629,699
|370,301
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|8,468
|26,877
|67,369
|151,541
|254,255
|745,745
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|7,397
|24,977
|63,041
|143,299
|238,714
|761,286
|6 - AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|1,803
|7,956
|26,029
|72,604
|108,392
|891,608
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|708,970
|287,383
|3,587
|56
|999,996
|4
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Archer
|290,363
|687,545
|21,442
|589
|999,939
|61
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|605
|20,076
|582,786
|235,159
|838,626
|161,374
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|47
|3,010
|193,050
|288,167
|484,274
|515,726
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|12
|1,413
|122,770
|221,965
|346,160
|653,840
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|3
|569
|73,024
|233,489
|307,085
|692,915
|7 - AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|4
|3,341
|20,575
|23,920
|976,080
|8 - AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|417,733
|329,233
|214,718
|34,430
|996,114
|3,886
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|352,668
|340,152
|258,259
|43,396
|994,475
|5,525
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|222,110
|303,537
|385,098
|76,956
|987,701
|12,299
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|6,797
|22,182
|112,262
|561,372
|702,613
|297,387
|8 - AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|692
|4,896
|29,663
|283,846
|319,097
|680,903
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|94.38
|1,000,000
|4.33
|915,423
|801,478
|664,092
|516,777
|0.94
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|86.57
|1,000,000
|3.51
|760,938
|546,942
|347,641
|149,854
|5.67
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|87.00
|997,577
|3.23
|666,306
|467,669
|268,434
|132,059
|6.57
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|3-0
|81.09
|998,674
|2.75
|477,664
|285,831
|106,876
|38,614
|24.90
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|0-2
|80.25
|980,959
|2.34
|426,391
|209,838
|82,102
|27,033
|35.99
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|79.77
|943,542
|2.28
|447,794
|184,142
|79,996
|24,930
|39.11
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|78.43
|994,613
|2.76
|494,728
|222,794
|82,003
|22,873
|42.72
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|78.59
|924,015
|2.08
|389,123
|149,595
|60,049
|17,274
|56.89
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|77.27
|1,000,000
|2.19
|387,285
|168,594
|51,581
|12,826
|76.97
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-0
|77.83
|988,795
|1.95
|312,874
|144,106
|44,869
|12,777
|77.27
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|76.58
|1,000,000
|2.12
|362,089
|150,676
|43,203
|10,217
|96.88
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-0
|76.58
|877,951
|1.76
|290,459
|100,764
|34,850
|8,681
|114.19
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-0
|76.24
|946,690
|1.85
|290,973
|99,979
|31,041
|7,713
|128.65
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|74.32
|995,368
|2.14
|268,359
|100,744
|26,433
|5,368
|185.29
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|4-0
|74.96
|975,556
|1.65
|217,342
|84,732
|22,335
|4,951
|200.98
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|70.99
|955,575
|2.17
|247,156
|72,058
|14,132
|2,313
|431.34
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|71.23
|946,894
|1.82
|211,343
|41,962
|11,509
|2,014
|495.52
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|71.31
|993,300
|1.92
|198,849
|57,492
|12,446
|1,991
|501.26
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|68.13
|884,170
|1.11
|70,305
|18,462
|3,141
|376
|2,658.57
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|69.46
|535,963
|0.75
|59,395
|13,235
|2,493
|339
|2,948.85
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-2
|67.04
|850,110
|1.34
|91,809
|14,802
|2,675
|259
|3,860.00
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|2-2
|65.30
|838,128
|1.64
|97,424
|19,112
|2,545
|254
|3,936.01
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|68.23
|453,483
|0.61
|41,075
|8,384
|1,416
|192
|5,207.33
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-0
|66.54
|843,678
|1.01
|50,976
|11,889
|1,823
|181
|5,523.86
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-0
|63.10
|672,534
|0.90
|32,615
|4,152
|496
|35
|28,570.43
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-0
|63.42
|690,218
|0.94
|36,073
|4,628
|556
|34
|29,410.76
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|63.09
|438,691
|0.53
|21,229
|2,469
|267
|21
|47,618.05
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-2
|60.05
|596,025
|1.03
|31,729
|4,170
|366
|16
|62,499.00
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|3-1
|57.71
|1,000,000
|1.44
|28,079
|3,711
|263
|14
|71,427.57
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-3
|59.90
|470,185
|0.58
|11,583
|1,191
|103
|7
|142,856.14
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-0
|61.81
|139,175
|0.16
|3,742
|478
|50
|2
|499,999.00
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|55.33
|311,762
|0.49
|7,705
|647
|35
|1
|999,999.00
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|58.86
|220,610
|0.25
|5,057
|411
|34
|1
|999,999.00
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|60.51
|103,464
|0.12
|2,160
|232
|16
|1
|999,999.00
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|57.09
|157,761
|0.17
|2,565
|184
|12
|1
|999,999.00
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|55.91
|240,935
|0.27
|2,392
|180
|10
|1
|999,999.00
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|59.74
|257,712
|0.29
|6,870
|607
|42
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|52.48
|1,000,000
|1.25
|9,081
|635
|18
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|56.42
|389,615
|0.48
|6,820
|301
|18
|-
|-
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|56.12
|505,200
|0.62
|8,536
|367
|12
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-3
|51.75
|164,774
|0.24
|2,136
|119
|7
|-
|-
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|50.93
|139,123
|0.20
|1,540
|84
|3
|-
|-
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-0
|53.17
|174,011
|0.18
|836
|55
|2
|-
|-
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|51.72
|133,790
|0.14
|459
|25
|2
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|43.93
|1,000,000
|1.07
|1,069
|28
|1
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|42.89
|1,000,000
|1.06
|826
|23
|1
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|1-1
|49.38
|52,677
|0.06
|126
|3
|1
|-
|-
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-2
|50.80
|76,447
|0.08
|211
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-4
|47.55
|69,924
|0.08
|193
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|54.77
|22,407
|0.02
|148
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-3
|48.50
|42,381
|0.05
|133
|2
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-3
|40.73
|5,471
|0.01
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-2
|29.34
|67
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|29.59
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|659,660
|258,069
|60,228
|22,043
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAA
|Lee County
|246,770
|446,397
|207,168
|99,665
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|49,732
|155,680
|374,417
|420,171
|1,000,000
|-
|1 - AAAAAA
|Houston County
|43,838
|139,854
|358,187
|458,121
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|654,835
|245,649
|75,303
|18,826
|994,613
|5,387
|2 - AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|236,212
|403,447
|225,295
|90,621
|955,575
|44,425
|2 - AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|79,858
|215,244
|333,428
|209,598
|838,128
|161,872
|2 - AAAAAA
|Statesboro
|21,738
|86,738
|197,273
|290,276
|596,025
|403,975
|2 - AAAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|4,974
|29,483
|90,213
|187,092
|311,762
|688,238
|2 - AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|1,383
|10,988
|43,233
|109,170
|164,774
|835,226
|2 - AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|1,000
|8,451
|35,255
|94,417
|139,123
|860,877
|3 - AAAAAA
|Evans
|576,911
|293,124
|91,166
|38,799
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|294,446
|400,284
|201,051
|104,219
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|70,297
|165,178
|364,450
|400,075
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|58,346
|141,414
|343,333
|456,907
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAAAA
|Westlake
|490,318
|302,134
|139,130
|57,213
|988,795
|11,205
|4 - AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|331,355
|340,016
|205,810
|98,375
|975,556
|24,444
|4 - AAAAAA
|Tucker
|102,449
|189,341
|312,237
|280,143
|884,170
|115,830
|4 - AAAAAA
|Hughes
|73,124
|152,673
|282,430
|335,451
|843,678
|156,322
|4 - AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|1,684
|9,615
|34,783
|127,929
|174,011
|825,989
|4 - AAAAAA
|Morrow
|1,070
|6,221
|25,610
|100,889
|133,790
|866,210
|4 - AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|382,644
|281,141
|186,422
|93,335
|943,542
|56,458
|5 - AAAAAA
|Rome
|315,917
|282,701
|211,544
|113,853
|924,015
|75,985
|5 - AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|222,037
|253,937
|247,131
|154,846
|877,951
|122,049
|5 - AAAAAA
|Dalton
|43,152
|90,746
|157,643
|244,422
|535,963
|464,037
|5 - AAAAAA
|Alexander
|30,436
|69,528
|131,250
|222,269
|453,483
|546,517
|5 - AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|3,528
|12,720
|35,733
|87,194
|139,175
|860,825
|5 - AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|2,146
|8,233
|25,964
|67,121
|103,464
|896,536
|5 - AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|140
|994
|4,313
|16,960
|22,407
|977,593
|6 - AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|595,786
|274,786
|115,872
|12,230
|998,674
|1,326
|6 - AAAAAA
|Kell
|245,359
|394,712
|322,579
|32,718
|995,368
|4,632
|6 - AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|156,792
|318,823
|457,015
|60,670
|993,300
|6,700
|6 - AAAAAA
|Pope
|1,122
|6,406
|62,486
|435,186
|505,200
|494,800
|6 - AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|908
|4,587
|33,554
|350,566
|389,615
|610,385
|6 - AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|32
|593
|5,562
|36,194
|42,381
|957,619
|6 - AAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|1
|87
|2,714
|67,122
|69,924
|930,076
|6 - AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|6
|217
|5,248
|5,471
|994,529
|6 - AAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|-
|1
|66
|67
|999,933
|7 - AAAAAA
|Creekview
|486,255
|250,756
|137,309
|72,574
|946,894
|53,106
|7 - AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|238,581
|265,047
|203,378
|143,104
|850,110
|149,890
|7 - AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|103,235
|166,492
|202,440
|200,367
|672,534
|327,466
|7 - AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|111,406
|175,351
|205,839
|197,622
|690,218
|309,782
|7 - AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|44,452
|93,837
|143,697
|188,199
|470,185
|529,815
|7 - AAAAAA
|Cambridge
|13,090
|36,198
|72,348
|119,299
|240,935
|759,065
|7 - AAAAAA
|Centennial
|1,911
|7,674
|21,034
|45,828
|76,447
|923,553
|7 - AAAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|1,070
|4,645
|13,955
|33,007
|52,677
|947,323
|8 - AAAAAA
|Buford
|617,613
|270,602
|96,083
|13,279
|997,577
|2,423
|8 - AAAAAA
|Dacula
|249,791
|399,927
|269,629
|61,612
|980,959
|19,041
|8 - AAAAAA
|Lanier
|125,373
|280,631
|413,109
|127,577
|946,690
|53,310
|8 - AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|4,429
|25,794
|100,720
|307,748
|438,691
|561,309
|8 - AAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|1,420
|10,471
|50,952
|194,869
|257,712
|742,288
|8 - AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|926
|8,010
|41,910
|169,764
|220,610
|779,390
|8 - AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|448
|4,565
|27,597
|125,151
|157,761
|842,239
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Warner Robins
|1 - AAAAA
|2-1
|95.28
|995,314
|4.08
|921,872
|649,305
|552,249
|397,432
|1.52
|Blessed Trinity
|7 - AAAAA
|2-0
|91.52
|999,697
|3.95
|935,977
|574,785
|446,734
|256,324
|2.90
|Cartersville
|7 - AAAAA
|4-0
|88.24
|999,165
|3.76
|898,839
|518,248
|352,595
|156,176
|5.40
|Ware County
|1 - AAAAA
|3-0
|85.23
|938,074
|3.03
|692,167
|405,532
|195,449
|70,739
|13.14
|Veterans
|1 - AAAAA
|3-0
|84.93
|934,071
|2.98
|680,556
|397,155
|185,362
|65,815
|14.19
|Calhoun
|7 - AAAAA
|3-1
|80.07
|992,517
|3.19
|773,803
|370,320
|112,324
|28,599
|33.97
|Coffee
|1 - AAAAA
|2-1
|78.11
|772,875
|1.96
|387,974
|223,249
|50,390
|11,626
|85.01
|Jones County
|4 - AAAAA
|0-3
|74.05
|939,394
|1.58
|204,759
|119,585
|19,406
|3,321
|300.11
|Starr's Mill
|2 - AAAAA
|3-1
|72.53
|984,006
|2.20
|257,823
|123,553
|19,380
|2,747
|363.03
|St. Pius X
|5 - AAAAA
|2-0
|72.95
|998,218
|2.13
|187,251
|56,836
|15,655
|2,199
|453.75
|Dutchtown
|4 - AAAAA
|1-2
|72.26
|905,746
|1.38
|151,080
|77,060
|11,021
|1,566
|637.57
|Clarke Central
|8 - AAAAA
|1-2
|67.74
|986,787
|2.17
|280,330
|81,771
|7,997
|705
|1,417.44
|Griffin
|2 - AAAAA
|1-2
|67.81
|946,492
|1.79
|134,018
|53,640
|5,108
|483
|2,069.39
|Wayne County
|1 - AAAAA
|2-2
|70.32
|359,666
|0.66
|91,078
|45,941
|4,538
|567
|1,762.67
|Harris County
|2 - AAAAA
|3-0
|67.30
|939,484
|1.74
|122,751
|47,256
|4,362
|402
|2,486.56
|Woodward Academy
|3 - AAAAA
|0-3
|68.61
|987,306
|1.75
|110,090
|26,583
|4,291
|381
|2,623.67
|Cass
|7 - AAAAA
|4-0
|64.64
|826,277
|1.80
|321,882
|73,296
|3,804
|275
|3,635.36
|Stockbridge
|4 - AAAAA
|0-2
|68.13
|767,381
|0.97
|61,472
|21,700
|2,272
|227
|4,404.29
|Creekside
|3 - AAAAA
|0-2
|65.34
|967,955
|1.56
|67,253
|15,884
|1,543
|108
|9,258.26
|Eastside
|8 - AAAAA
|2-1
|61.83
|935,451
|1.71
|158,970
|30,973
|1,411
|87
|11,493.25
|Ola
|4 - AAAAA
|3-0
|66.38
|677,408
|0.81
|39,031
|11,924
|1,140
|89
|11,234.96
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|62.48
|959,828
|1.64
|78,557
|13,215
|878
|43
|23,254.81
|New Manchester
|6 - AAAAA
|2-2
|57.60
|978,356
|1.30
|95,922
|14,263
|425
|18
|55,554.56
|Northgate
|2 - AAAAA
|2-1
|61.37
|795,890
|1.19
|35,209
|8,495
|409
|19
|52,630.58
|Chapel Hill
|6 - AAAAA
|1-2
|57.08
|974,989
|1.27
|85,160
|11,984
|358
|13
|76,922.08
|Loganville
|8 - AAAAA
|1-2
|57.73
|838,479
|1.29
|68,858
|9,366
|278
|10
|99,999.00
|Union Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|2-1
|62.87
|452,414
|0.50
|13,282
|2,774
|218
|17
|58,822.53
|Greenbrier
|8 - AAAAA
|3-0
|56.42
|791,995
|1.16
|49,363
|5,875
|166
|5
|199,999.00
|Jonesboro
|3 - AAAAA
|2-0
|58.77
|847,690
|1.12
|21,284
|4,891
|166
|5
|199,999.00
|M.L. King
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|51.44
|628,500
|0.80
|18,951
|1,316
|18
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|2-1
|57.26
|165,910
|0.17
|1,434
|148
|14
|-
|-
|Northview
|5 - AAAAA
|0-2
|49.96
|544,597
|0.67
|12,756
|763
|12
|-
|-
|Banneker
|3 - AAAAA
|0-1
|52.12
|527,408
|0.61
|3,425
|480
|12
|1
|999,999.00
|Hiram
|7 - AAAAA
|0-4
|49.27
|104,915
|0.14
|6,997
|358
|6
|-
|-
|Decatur
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|48.37
|449,674
|0.54
|7,737
|404
|3
|1
|999,999.00
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 - AAAAA
|3-0
|47.51
|77,429
|0.10
|3,771
|166
|2
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3 - AAAAA
|1-2
|49.84
|383,671
|0.43
|1,501
|154
|2
|-
|-
|Villa Rica
|6 - AAAAA
|1-2
|47.48
|771,990
|0.80
|5,236
|266
|1
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|47.25
|384,993
|0.45
|5,295
|238
|1
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|6 - AAAAA
|0-3
|44.23
|609,403
|0.62
|1,518
|49
|-
|-
|-
|Northside (Columbus)
|2 - AAAAA
|3-1
|49.80
|173,781
|0.20
|705
|49
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8 - AAAAA
|0-3
|45.64
|196,471
|0.22
|1,222
|43
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8 - AAAAA
|1-2
|45.64
|196,535
|0.22
|1,211
|41
|-
|-
|-
|Whitewater
|2 - AAAAA
|1-3
|49.15
|153,720
|0.18
|571
|24
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|3 - AAAAA
|2-0
|46.03
|199,858
|0.21
|324
|24
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|4 - AAAAA
|0-3
|51.44
|39,108
|0.04
|106
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 - AAAAA
|3-0
|52.49
|52,639
|0.05
|172
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8 - AAAAA
|1-2
|39.75
|54,129
|0.06
|66
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-3
|39.55
|328,348
|0.33
|194
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Grady
|6 - AAAAA
|0-3
|37.98
|252,328
|0.25
|94
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3 - AAAAA
|1-2
|42.03
|85,751
|0.09
|63
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|35.12
|34,190
|0.04
|36
|1
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-2
|32.53
|84,586
|0.08
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|2 - AAAAA
|0-4
|35.76
|6,627
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3 - AAAAA
|0-3
|23.60
|361
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 - AAAAA
|0-3
|21.35
|153
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|26.18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|-33.47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|646,633
|241,394
|79,691
|27,596
|995,314
|4,686
|1 - AAAAA
|Ware County
|158,924
|310,837
|301,020
|167,293
|938,074
|61,926
|1 - AAAAA
|Veterans
|150,956
|302,740
|307,123
|173,252
|934,071
|65,929
|1 - AAAAA
|Coffee
|38,838
|117,535
|236,996
|379,506
|772,875
|227,125
|1 - AAAAA
|Wayne County
|4,649
|27,494
|75,170
|252,353
|359,666
|640,334
|2 - AAAAA
|Starr's Mill
|476,958
|282,667
|156,810
|67,571
|984,006
|15,994
|2 - AAAAA
|Griffin
|235,972
|286,788
|265,972
|157,760
|946,492
|53,508
|2 - AAAAA
|Harris County
|215,910
|275,749
|276,350
|171,475
|939,484
|60,516
|2 - AAAAA
|Northgate
|66,919
|134,934
|235,456
|358,581
|795,890
|204,110
|2 - AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|2,380
|10,717
|34,597
|126,087
|173,781
|826,219
|2 - AAAAA
|Whitewater
|1,854
|9,078
|30,169
|112,619
|153,720
|846,280
|2 - AAAAA
|McIntosh
|7
|67
|646
|5,907
|6,627
|993,373
|3 - AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|528,489
|300,839
|122,048
|35,930
|987,306
|12,694
|3 - AAAAA
|Creekside
|336,053
|366,267
|193,947
|71,688
|967,955
|32,045
|3 - AAAAA
|Jonesboro
|103,009
|210,710
|335,471
|198,500
|847,690
|152,310
|3 - AAAAA
|Banneker
|19,592
|65,119
|164,646
|278,051
|527,408
|472,592
|3 - AAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|9,737
|39,192
|111,996
|222,746
|383,671
|616,329
|3 - AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|2,625
|13,949
|52,372
|130,912
|199,858
|800,142
|3 - AAAAA
|Drew
|495
|3,924
|19,491
|61,841
|85,751
|914,249
|3 - AAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|29
|332
|361
|999,639
|4 - AAAAA
|Jones County
|414,497
|268,894
|165,071
|90,932
|939,394
|60,606
|4 - AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|309,697
|276,732
|196,867
|122,450
|905,746
|94,254
|4 - AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|138,414
|196,490
|228,726
|203,751
|767,381
|232,619
|4 - AAAAA
|Ola
|92,762
|152,728
|205,648
|226,270
|677,408
|322,592
|4 - AAAAA
|Union Grove
|37,216
|79,428
|134,693
|201,077
|452,414
|547,586
|4 - AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|5,917
|19,115
|46,422
|94,456
|165,910
|834,090
|4 - AAAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|920
|3,945
|13,093
|34,681
|52,639
|947,361
|4 - AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|577
|2,668
|9,480
|26,383
|39,108
|960,892
|5 - AAAAA
|St. Pius X
|759,131
|199,944
|32,732
|6,411
|998,218
|1,782
|5 - AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|198,317
|505,414
|186,677
|69,420
|959,828
|40,172
|5 - AAAAA
|M.L. King
|18,227
|109,053
|257,304
|243,916
|628,500
|371,500
|5 - AAAAA
|Northview
|11,964
|82,056
|211,291
|239,286
|544,597
|455,403
|5 - AAAAA
|Decatur
|7,304
|57,720
|166,191
|218,459
|449,674
|550,326
|5 - AAAAA
|Lithonia
|5,027
|44,719
|137,598
|197,649
|384,993
|615,007
|5 - AAAAA
|Stone Mountain
|30
|1,094
|8,207
|24,859
|34,190
|965,810
|5 - AAAAA
|Chamblee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5 - AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - AAAAA
|New Manchester
|455,828
|334,288
|139,443
|48,797
|978,356
|21,644
|6 - AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|423,634
|346,904
|150,589
|53,862
|974,989
|25,011
|6 - AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|73,709
|165,260
|301,176
|231,845
|771,990
|228,010
|6 - AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|33,024
|93,516
|212,458
|270,405
|609,403
|390,597
|6 - AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|8,239
|33,457
|101,112
|185,540
|328,348
|671,652
|6 - AAAAA
|Grady
|4,934
|22,261
|74,226
|150,907
|252,328
|747,672
|6 - AAAAA
|North Springs
|632
|4,314
|20,996
|58,644
|84,586
|915,414
|7 - AAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|540,348
|329,945
|117,659
|11,745
|999,697
|303
|7 - AAAAA
|Cartersville
|358,101
|419,227
|198,782
|23,055
|999,165
|835
|7 - AAAAA
|Calhoun
|98,188
|234,790
|548,917
|110,622
|992,517
|7,483
|7 - AAAAA
|Cass
|3,340
|15,586
|125,604
|681,747
|826,277
|173,723
|7 - AAAAA
|Hiram
|11
|277
|5,458
|99,169
|104,915
|895,085
|7 - AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|12
|175
|3,580
|73,662
|77,429
|922,571
|8 - AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|565,029
|259,852
|116,145
|45,761
|986,787
|13,213
|8 - AAAAA
|Eastside
|237,008
|322,249
|237,808
|138,386
|935,451
|64,549
|8 - AAAAA
|Loganville
|108,724
|208,387
|277,129
|244,239
|838,479
|161,521
|8 - AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|81,670
|172,515
|258,240
|279,570
|791,995
|208,005
|8 - AAAAA
|Apalachee
|3,652
|17,165
|49,416
|126,238
|196,471
|803,529
|8 - AAAAA
|Jackson County
|3,557
|17,193
|49,857
|125,928
|196,535
|803,465
|8 - AAAAA
|Walnut Grove
|360
|2,638
|11,396
|39,735
|54,129
|945,871
|8 - AAAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|1
|9
|143
|153
|999,847
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|3-0
|87.01
|999,808
|4.05
|798,487
|682,367
|590,967
|414,799
|1.41
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|3-0
|84.87
|999,834
|3.99
|754,622
|669,773
|574,245
|348,263
|1.87
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|1-2
|74.50
|997,225
|3.10
|652,793
|456,166
|159,919
|58,878
|15.98
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|4-0
|77.02
|1,000,000
|2.77
|631,816
|209,199
|141,040
|59,155
|15.90
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|0-2
|71.22
|977,560
|2.49
|411,670
|240,713
|87,561
|22,930
|42.61
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|2-1
|71.29
|986,533
|2.54
|336,196
|190,342
|86,261
|22,763
|42.93
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|70.39
|973,230
|2.42
|402,162
|226,537
|74,901
|18,707
|52.46
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|0-0
|68.43
|1,000,000
|2.62
|476,437
|277,172
|70,338
|15,887
|61.94
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|1-2
|68.24
|990,798
|2.25
|419,103
|217,305
|49,615
|11,792
|83.80
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|2-0
|66.82
|991,261
|2.06
|348,662
|88,273
|31,966
|6,541
|151.88
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|1-2
|66.93
|945,055
|1.95
|284,158
|73,163
|24,901
|5,033
|197.69
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|0-3
|64.92
|959,850
|1.94
|279,183
|107,858
|21,954
|3,819
|260.85
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|2-1
|63.73
|991,632
|1.85
|267,224
|50,226
|16,073
|2,506
|398.04
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|2-2
|62.38
|869,361
|1.61
|223,641
|77,773
|11,020
|1,537
|649.62
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|0-3
|62.86
|958,692
|1.67
|181,922
|57,685
|9,571
|1,455
|686.29
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|0-0
|63.17
|871,216
|1.55
|177,669
|42,575
|9,303
|1,491
|669.69
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|1-2
|61.87
|921,689
|1.61
|177,088
|49,559
|8,385
|1,111
|899.09
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|4-0
|60.48
|969,090
|1.55
|186,288
|62,385
|7,753
|944
|1,058.32
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|0-2
|61.11
|805,498
|1.31
|125,909
|28,816
|5,043
|645
|1,549.39
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|0-3
|59.26
|809,785
|1.64
|165,307
|46,076
|4,875
|509
|1,963.64
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|0-0
|58.13
|1,000,000
|1.65
|136,371
|40,412
|4,255
|428
|2,335.45
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|1-1
|60.05
|764,114
|1.19
|103,539
|23,272
|3,589
|391
|2,556.54
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|2-1
|54.68
|980,433
|1.55
|102,376
|23,874
|1,923
|105
|9,522.81
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|0-4
|56.13
|678,565
|1.26
|99,204
|21,855
|1,691
|125
|7,999.00
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|0-0
|56.63
|790,011
|1.12
|60,522
|9,102
|1,175
|90
|11,110.11
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|0-2
|55.66
|523,855
|0.70
|36,391
|6,688
|577
|42
|23,808.52
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|2-1
|51.73
|785,118
|0.99
|29,443
|4,830
|262
|12
|83,332.33
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|1-2
|51.46
|404,998
|0.66
|32,843
|4,832
|232
|15
|66,665.67
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|1-1
|52.39
|669,836
|0.75
|15,212
|2,709
|206
|14
|71,427.57
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|3-1
|52.42
|670,580
|0.75
|15,603
|2,766
|189
|10
|99,999.00
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|0-0
|48.72
|1,000,000
|1.20
|24,892
|2,021
|98
|2
|499,999.00
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|48.18
|164,272
|0.20
|6,930
|718
|27
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|2-1
|44.06
|753,857
|0.85
|7,188
|610
|19
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|0-3
|43.46
|725,338
|0.81
|5,838
|467
|17
|-
|-
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|2-1
|44.60
|777,115
|0.89
|8,731
|756
|16
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|2-2
|48.08
|425,631
|0.45
|3,330
|406
|15
|1
|999,999.00
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|0-3
|45.04
|88,039
|0.10
|838
|83
|6
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|2-1
|43.55
|104,126
|0.14
|2,410
|165
|4
|-
|-
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-0
|46.94
|259,034
|0.30
|2,974
|153
|4
|-
|-
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|0-2
|43.91
|231,896
|0.26
|1,922
|146
|2
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|0-4
|44.91
|268,738
|0.28
|941
|77
|2
|-
|-
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|1-3
|40.08
|534,321
|0.57
|1,628
|85
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|0-3
|38.34
|28,887
|0.03
|48
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-0
|39.92
|72,191
|0.08
|194
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|36.41
|15,189
|0.02
|81
|2
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|0-3
|33.95
|212,400
|0.22
|128
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-3
|35.19
|16,159
|0.02
|80
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|1-1
|29.77
|11,143
|0.01
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|0-2
|31.08
|2,223
|0.00
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|0-4
|16.29
|5,327
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-4
|23.22
|16,536
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-2
|23.39
|828
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|23.25
|580
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|0-4
|25.64
|543
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAAA
|Bainbridge
|671,737
|233,527
|70,995
|20,966
|997,225
|2,775
|1 - AAAA
|Cairo
|184,007
|364,939
|276,415
|134,489
|959,850
|40,150
|1 - AAAA
|Thomas County Central
|106,677
|262,567
|338,353
|214,092
|921,689
|78,311
|1 - AAAA
|Westover
|35,235
|120,357
|247,607
|386,812
|790,011
|209,989
|1 - AAAA
|Monroe
|2,172
|16,432
|54,632
|185,798
|259,034
|740,966
|1 - AAAA
|Dougherty
|172
|2,178
|11,998
|57,843
|72,191
|927,809
|2 - AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|443,443
|307,332
|183,625
|56,861
|991,261
|8,739
|2 - AAAA
|Hardaway
|429,953
|379,044
|135,668
|46,967
|991,632
|8,368
|2 - AAAA
|Troup
|97,733
|232,079
|443,680
|185,200
|958,692
|41,308
|2 - AAAA
|LaGrange
|26,941
|71,391
|194,029
|492,757
|785,118
|214,882
|2 - AAAA
|Shaw
|1,863
|9,501
|38,458
|182,074
|231,896
|768,104
|2 - AAAA
|Columbus
|60
|602
|3,783
|24,442
|28,887
|971,113
|2 - AAAA
|Jordan
|7
|49
|719
|10,368
|11,143
|988,857
|2 - AAAA
|Spencer
|-
|1
|17
|525
|543
|999,457
|2 - AAAA
|Kendrick
|-
|1
|21
|806
|828
|999,172
|3 - AAAA
|Benedictine
|-
|-
|888,581
|111,419
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAA
|Jenkins
|748,413
|212,076
|15,769
|23,742
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAA
|New Hampstead
|209,840
|559,794
|32,915
|197,451
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - AAAA
|Islands
|41,747
|228,130
|62,735
|667,388
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - AAAA
|West Laurens
|428,346
|260,094
|162,563
|94,052
|945,055
|54,945
|4 - AAAA
|Baldwin
|235,018
|249,995
|220,224
|165,979
|871,216
|128,784
|4 - AAAA
|Perry
|159,152
|206,603
|228,896
|210,847
|805,498
|194,502
|4 - AAAA
|Howard
|128,660
|183,027
|220,745
|231,682
|764,114
|235,886
|4 - AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|46,997
|93,180
|146,823
|236,855
|523,855
|476,145
|4 - AAAA
|Spalding
|1,823
|7,061
|20,432
|58,723
|88,039
|911,961
|4 - AAAA
|Rutland
|4
|40
|317
|1,862
|2,223
|997,777
|5 - AAAA
|Riverdale
|631,341
|217,099
|93,533
|38,460
|980,433
|19,567
|5 - AAAA
|Fayette County
|106,645
|214,489
|227,791
|204,932
|753,857
|246,143
|5 - AAAA
|Luella
|120,428
|230,977
|230,133
|195,577
|777,115
|222,885
|5 - AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|94,028
|196,199
|221,375
|213,736
|725,338
|274,662
|5 - AAAA
|Hampton
|40,897
|111,854
|163,131
|218,439
|534,321
|465,679
|5 - AAAA
|McDonough
|6,650
|28,588
|60,464
|116,698
|212,400
|787,600
|5 - AAAA
|North Clayton
|11
|794
|3,573
|12,158
|16,536
|983,464
|6 - AAAA
|Marist
|801,188
|162,206
|29,688
|6,726
|999,808
|192
|6 - AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|98,428
|380,935
|338,954
|159,243
|977,560
|22,440
|6 - AAAA
|Stephenson
|84,029
|346,816
|361,923
|180,462
|973,230
|26,770
|6 - AAAA
|Mays
|16,182
|105,073
|247,094
|501,012
|869,361
|130,639
|6 - AAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|172
|4,871
|21,102
|138,127
|164,272
|835,728
|6 - AAAA
|Miller Grove
|1
|99
|1,229
|13,860
|15,189
|984,811
|6 - AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|10
|570
|580
|999,420
|7 - AAAA
|Cedartown
|576,450
|300,518
|88,096
|25,734
|990,798
|9,202
|7 - AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|332,271
|413,661
|151,216
|71,942
|969,090
|30,910
|7 - AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|36,304
|108,913
|266,852
|258,511
|670,580
|329,420
|7 - AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|35,944
|108,708
|266,182
|259,002
|669,836
|330,164
|7 - AAAA
|Pickens
|11,031
|45,418
|145,006
|224,176
|425,631
|574,369
|7 - AAAA
|Ridgeland
|3,870
|21,585
|82,648
|160,635
|268,738
|731,262
|7 - AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|4,130
|1,197
|-
|-
|5,327
|994,673
|8 - AAAA
|Jefferson
|818,638
|164,962
|14,288
|1,946
|999,834
|166
|8 - AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|160,006
|603,690
|178,205
|44,632
|986,533
|13,467
|8 - AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|13,806
|130,172
|385,372
|280,435
|809,785
|190,215
|8 - AAAA
|North Oconee
|6,153
|72,107
|264,962
|335,343
|678,565
|321,435
|8 - AAAA
|Madison County
|1,336
|26,209
|128,858
|248,595
|404,998
|595,002
|8 - AAAA
|East Hall
|61
|2,729
|25,740
|75,596
|104,126
|895,874
|8 - AAAA
|Chestatee
|-
|131
|2,575
|13,453
|16,159
|983,841
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|0-0
|88.39
|998,139
|4.22
|888,909
|790,427
|581,846
|446,638
|1.24
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|3-0
|83.68
|998,437
|3.87
|856,379
|640,664
|377,723
|221,811
|3.51
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|1-1
|79.15
|993,217
|3.45
|746,961
|485,112
|252,900
|101,407
|8.86
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|3-0
|78.04
|998,021
|2.74
|614,378
|290,019
|124,870
|55,104
|17.15
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|2-0
|77.29
|957,358
|2.76
|551,960
|326,903
|160,245
|54,084
|17.49
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|3-0
|75.53
|999,999
|3.13
|717,337
|333,926
|158,013
|48,297
|19.71
|White County
|7 - AAA
|4-0
|73.42
|999,630
|2.67
|411,868
|225,973
|96,679
|24,734
|39.43
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|2-1
|70.78
|999,035
|2.60
|450,141
|169,093
|61,556
|12,697
|77.76
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|1-0
|71.66
|860,533
|1.87
|321,395
|126,812
|41,171
|9,620
|102.95
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|1-2
|70.73
|834,255
|1.73
|285,640
|103,853
|31,607
|6,853
|144.92
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|0-1
|69.23
|994,652
|2.32
|275,939
|110,893
|33,131
|6,424
|154.67
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|3-1
|68.02
|992,517
|2.23
|245,291
|89,023
|24,102
|4,343
|229.26
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|2-0
|66.71
|999,949
|2.38
|484,452
|102,171
|23,706
|4,244
|234.63
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|2-1
|65.70
|803,863
|1.74
|233,493
|57,177
|11,649
|1,601
|623.61
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|1-0
|63.17
|873,290
|1.59
|183,258
|30,137
|5,159
|654
|1,528.05
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|1-3
|62.14
|986,756
|1.86
|114,171
|32,255
|5,007
|549
|1,820.49
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|3-1
|63.06
|899,051
|1.21
|85,858
|19,035
|3,229
|357
|2,800.12
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|1-2
|62.15
|879,700
|1.14
|70,586
|15,229
|2,367
|233
|4,290.85
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|2-1
|60.23
|524,986
|0.97
|89,461
|12,243
|1,539
|121
|8,263.46
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|2-1
|59.56
|808,267
|0.97
|38,850
|7,227
|829
|65
|15,383.62
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|1-1
|57.20
|973,405
|1.61
|79,995
|9,128
|873
|49
|20,407.16
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|1-1
|58.33
|405,432
|0.71
|55,760
|6,214
|625
|44
|22,726.27
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|3-0
|56.43
|878,761
|1.26
|57,932
|6,269
|530
|38
|26,314.79
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|0-3
|58.34
|200,647
|0.26
|16,259
|1,803
|202
|14
|71,427.57
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|0-3
|52.90
|890,398
|1.26
|27,899
|2,381
|131
|7
|142,856.14
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-2
|56.67
|148,605
|0.19
|9,645
|936
|71
|3
|333,332.33
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|0-2
|53.37
|171,211
|0.27
|12,621
|804
|47
|3
|333,332.33
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|2-0
|50.19
|725,749
|0.92
|11,629
|844
|45
|2
|499,999.00
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|1-2
|51.54
|713,644
|0.87
|19,212
|1,274
|68
|1
|999,999.00
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|4-0
|51.79
|408,426
|0.43
|4,069
|478
|27
|1
|999,999.00
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|2-1
|49.59
|720,478
|0.90
|10,004
|708
|26
|1
|999,999.00
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|2-1
|45.92
|126,710
|0.15
|2,333
|87
|3
|1
|999,999.00
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|45.30
|983,956
|1.09
|8,210
|257
|9
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|1-1
|49.62
|76,042
|0.11
|3,367
|158
|6
|-
|-
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|3-0
|45.41
|612,899
|0.71
|4,089
|161
|5
|-
|-
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|43.55
|976,664
|1.05
|5,117
|158
|3
|-
|-
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|1-2
|45.93
|390,802
|0.44
|1,586
|92
|1
|-
|-
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|0-3
|41.71
|195,669
|0.21
|751
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|0-1
|45.56
|26,812
|0.04
|632
|19
|-
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|0-1
|42.50
|224,510
|0.24
|993
|13
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|2-2
|39.94
|301,396
|0.33
|653
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|0-2
|35.39
|922,070
|0.96
|411
|7
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|1-2
|38.89
|157,972
|0.17
|162
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|2-1
|37.63
|207,893
|0.22
|247
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|0-4
|27.71
|727,050
|0.74
|48
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|25.82
|487,040
|0.49
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|25.85
|487,110
|0.49
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-4
|20.78
|350,932
|0.35
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|1-2
|32.28
|21,711
|0.02
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|1-1
|30.65
|6,535
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|1-2
|30.04
|5,525
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|13.44
|65,230
|0.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|0-3
|30.78
|5,323
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-3
|14.03
|1,028
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|0-0
|32.80
|463
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-4
|13.42
|247
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AAA
|Pierce County
|729,385
|267,853
|2,714
|47
|999,999
|1
|1 - AAA
|Appling County
|270,046
|710,372
|19,042
|489
|999,949
|51
|1 - AAA
|Tattnall County
|496
|17,584
|652,678
|251,312
|922,070
|77,930
|1 - AAA
|Brantley County
|66
|3,421
|245,638
|477,925
|727,050
|272,950
|1 - AAA
|Long County
|7
|770
|79,928
|270,227
|350,932
|649,068
|2 - AAA
|Crisp County
|612,352
|323,334
|54,577
|8,174
|998,437
|1,563
|2 - AAA
|Peach County
|352,036
|493,910
|121,941
|25,330
|993,217
|6,783
|2 - AAA
|Mary Persons
|27,008
|116,155
|418,096
|242,604
|803,863
|196,137
|2 - AAA
|Upson-Lee
|5,360
|36,976
|194,941
|287,709
|524,986
|475,014
|2 - AAA
|Jackson
|2,802
|23,057
|139,264
|240,309
|405,432
|594,568
|2 - AAA
|Americus-Sumter
|368
|5,065
|48,076
|117,702
|171,211
|828,789
|2 - AAA
|Central (Macon)
|61
|1,278
|17,960
|56,743
|76,042
|923,958
|2 - AAA
|Pike County
|13
|225
|5,145
|21,429
|26,812
|973,188
|3 - AAA
|Liberty County
|532,861
|340,429
|-
|-
|873,290
|126,710
|3 - AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|77,699
|49,011
|-
|-
|126,710
|873,290
|3 - AAA
|Windsor Forest
|216,143
|314,880
|384,716
|68,217
|983,956
|16,044
|3 - AAA
|Beach
|168,255
|262,037
|453,231
|93,141
|976,664
|23,336
|3 - AAA
|Savannah
|2,449
|16,493
|78,011
|390,157
|487,110
|512,890
|3 - AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|2,574
|16,654
|77,740
|390,072
|487,040
|512,960
|3 - AAA
|Groves
|19
|496
|6,302
|58,413
|65,230
|934,770
|4 - AAA
|Burke County
|495,907
|360,083
|112,161
|26,501
|994,652
|5,348
|4 - AAA
|Thomson
|423,989
|396,544
|137,556
|34,428
|992,517
|7,483
|4 - AAA
|Richmond Academy
|59,214
|158,934
|410,567
|250,046
|878,761
|121,239
|4 - AAA
|Morgan County
|18,915
|68,687
|243,198
|382,844
|713,644
|286,356
|4 - AAA
|Hephzibah
|1,097
|8,638
|52,235
|162,540
|224,510
|775,490
|4 - AAA
|Harlem
|878
|7,114
|44,279
|143,398
|195,669
|804,331
|4 - AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|4
|243
|247
|999,753
|5 - AAA
|Cedar Grove
|729,410
|205,126
|49,539
|14,064
|998,139
|1,861
|5 - AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|166,641
|402,086
|258,752
|129,879
|957,358
|42,642
|5 - AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|56,256
|198,967
|316,808
|288,502
|860,533
|139,467
|5 - AAA
|Sandy Creek
|45,845
|172,774
|297,138
|318,498
|834,255
|165,745
|5 - AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|1,215
|12,955
|45,400
|141,077
|200,647
|799,353
|5 - AAA
|Douglass
|633
|8,092
|32,340
|107,540
|148,605
|851,395
|5 - AAA
|Redan
|-
|-
|23
|440
|463
|999,537
|6 - AAA
|Rockmart
|804,618
|161,151
|27,796
|5,470
|999,035
|965
|6 - AAA
|North Murray
|144,725
|510,308
|231,620
|86,752
|973,405
|26,595
|6 - AAA
|Sonoraville
|24,882
|153,075
|280,998
|266,794
|725,749
|274,251
|6 - AAA
|Adairsville
|22,687
|145,970
|276,770
|275,051
|720,478
|279,522
|6 - AAA
|Ringgold
|2,553
|18,355
|133,130
|236,764
|390,802
|609,198
|6 - AAA
|LaFayette
|528
|10,411
|43,768
|103,265
|157,972
|842,028
|6 - AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|7
|570
|4,375
|16,759
|21,711
|978,289
|6 - AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|-
|88
|876
|4,359
|5,323
|994,677
|6 - AAA
|Murray County
|-
|72
|667
|4,786
|5,525
|994,475
|7 - AAA
|White County
|767,532
|200,363
|28,116
|3,619
|999,630
|370
|7 - AAA
|Dawson County
|192,432
|543,942
|203,974
|46,408
|986,756
|13,244
|7 - AAA
|North Hall
|33,877
|186,961
|451,467
|218,093
|890,398
|109,602
|7 - AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|5,030
|48,315
|192,244
|367,310
|612,899
|387,101
|7 - AAA
|West Hall
|803
|13,249
|75,741
|211,603
|301,396
|698,604
|7 - AAA
|Gilmer
|326
|7,170
|48,417
|151,980
|207,893
|792,107
|7 - AAA
|Lumpkin County
|-
|-
|41
|987
|1,028
|998,972
|8 - AAA
|Oconee County
|771,535
|175,203
|38,317
|12,966
|998,021
|1,979
|8 - AAA
|Stephens County
|95,482
|309,778
|290,576
|203,215
|899,051
|100,949
|8 - AAA
|Hart County
|80,127
|275,947
|296,439
|227,187
|879,700
|120,300
|8 - AAA
|Monroe Area
|46,607
|191,253
|270,521
|299,886
|808,267
|191,733
|8 - AAA
|Franklin County
|6,247
|47,731
|103,080
|251,368
|408,426
|591,574
|8 - AAA
|East Jackson
|2
|88
|1,067
|5,378
|6,535
|993,465
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|3-0
|76.30
|997,446
|3.90
|882,795
|615,233
|435,428
|291,829
|2.43
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|4-0
|74.81
|995,129
|3.76
|814,885
|564,005
|404,588
|237,717
|3.21
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|3-1
|73.11
|1,000,000
|3.35
|675,509
|543,881
|289,311
|164,832
|5.07
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|2-2
|71.81
|988,243
|3.41
|743,171
|442,312
|276,271
|133,531
|6.49
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|2-1
|67.52
|999,840
|3.04
|554,242
|391,388
|164,789
|61,702
|15.21
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|4-0
|64.26
|937,560
|2.34
|447,504
|190,501
|75,278
|21,567
|45.37
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|1-1
|63.65
|990,701
|2.48
|353,823
|202,485
|64,181
|18,920
|51.85
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|1-1
|64.83
|947,504
|2.15
|311,322
|131,304
|52,191
|16,775
|58.61
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|4-0
|63.34
|925,697
|2.20
|400,397
|163,998
|59,915
|16,266
|60.48
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|3-1
|63.22
|923,642
|1.99
|270,011
|106,104
|37,596
|10,512
|94.13
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|0-2
|59.38
|999,614
|2.06
|326,506
|116,068
|29,053
|5,689
|174.78
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|1-2
|61.07
|875,337
|1.75
|219,109
|75,707
|22,058
|5,300
|187.68
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|2-2
|59.32
|958,241
|1.79
|234,969
|72,406
|17,125
|3,817
|260.99
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|1-2
|57.34
|990,216
|1.97
|228,611
|50,364
|15,786
|2,617
|381.12
|Cook
|1 - AA
|1-2
|58.08
|775,718
|1.62
|245,745
|62,445
|12,230
|2,355
|423.63
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|2-1
|57.99
|942,673
|1.65
|189,166
|53,476
|11,422
|2,119
|470.92
|Early County
|1 - AA
|2-0
|56.42
|705,996
|1.38
|185,952
|41,811
|7,146
|1,218
|820.02
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|2-2
|56.30
|740,120
|1.19
|118,141
|34,741
|6,780
|1,025
|974.61
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|3-0
|54.90
|888,770
|1.35
|103,170
|23,174
|3,930
|548
|1,823.82
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|0-2
|54.63
|882,338
|1.33
|97,651
|21,556
|3,472
|491
|2,035.66
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|1-2
|52.45
|1,000,000
|1.37
|80,947
|19,041
|2,770
|294
|3,400.36
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|3-1
|52.84
|510,587
|0.87
|85,410
|14,752
|1,750
|211
|4,738.34
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|0-0
|51.22
|883,241
|1.45
|69,244
|13,523
|1,754
|200
|4,999.00
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|1-1
|52.46
|479,143
|0.72
|50,605
|8,490
|1,032
|117
|8,546.01
|Union County
|8 - AA
|1-2
|50.14
|1,000,000
|1.27
|57,926
|9,765
|1,216
|109
|9,173.31
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|1-0
|51.49
|420,411
|0.61
|39,401
|6,129
|680
|66
|15,150.52
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|2-2
|50.23
|348,929
|0.49
|27,392
|3,827
|377
|45
|22,221.22
|Temple
|5 - AA
|2-2
|49.92
|399,177
|0.51
|22,316
|4,373
|474
|37
|27,026.03
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|3-0
|46.84
|978,369
|1.25
|50,344
|5,203
|343
|31
|32,257.06
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|2-0
|47.68
|880,769
|1.20
|34,374
|4,396
|447
|30
|33,332.33
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|1-2
|46.35
|812,021
|1.15
|32,062
|3,170
|262
|13
|76,922.08
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|1-3
|45.43
|810,762
|1.03
|19,468
|2,181
|200
|9
|111,110.11
|Model
|7 - AA
|2-2
|44.39
|769,252
|0.94
|14,712
|1,522
|111
|7
|142,856.14
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|3-1
|42.83
|295,171
|0.33
|2,811
|221
|12
|1
|999,999.00
|Washington
|6 - AA
|1-2
|43.65
|159,424
|0.21
|3,933
|242
|17
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|1-2
|38.10
|145,682
|0.17
|1,303
|41
|2
|-
|-
|Laney
|4 - AA
|0-2
|34.26
|658,063
|0.68
|1,132
|28
|2
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|2-1
|37.61
|378,852
|0.41
|1,628
|90
|1
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|1-3
|31.00
|1,000,000
|1.01
|896
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4 - AA
|2-0
|32.16
|534,499
|0.55
|476
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|1-2
|31.94
|521,719
|0.53
|456
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|1-2
|35.45
|24,327
|0.03
|231
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|1-2
|31.50
|126,254
|0.13
|149
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-2
|26.57
|228,138
|0.23
|50
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|0-3
|31.57
|5,034
|0.01
|15
|1
|-
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|2-1
|31.24
|32,807
|0.03
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|1-2
|26.83
|43,895
|0.04
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|0-0
|27.94
|6,823
|0.01
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|6 - AA
|0-0
|23.34
|1,888
|0.00
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|0-2
|19.26
|45,348
|0.05
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4 - AA
|1-0
|18.22
|34,250
|0.03
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-0
|18.10
|380
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - AA
|Fitzgerald
|556,437
|337,932
|80,440
|20,320
|995,129
|4,871
|1 - AA
|Thomasville
|382,359
|433,685
|133,536
|38,663
|988,243
|11,757
|1 - AA
|Cook
|31,778
|107,697
|335,986
|300,257
|775,718
|224,282
|1 - AA
|Early County
|21,287
|80,263
|277,181
|327,265
|705,996
|294,004
|1 - AA
|Worth County
|8,129
|40,146
|167,850
|294,462
|510,587
|489,413
|1 - AA
|Berrien
|10
|277
|5,007
|19,033
|24,327
|975,673
|2 - AA
|Swainsboro
|358,801
|274,899
|197,847
|126,694
|958,241
|41,759
|2 - AA
|Toombs County
|293,180
|270,402
|223,295
|155,796
|942,673
|57,327
|2 - AA
|Vidalia
|165,666
|208,880
|254,220
|253,572
|882,338
|117,662
|2 - AA
|Jeff Davis
|172,915
|216,126
|255,086
|244,643
|888,770
|111,230
|2 - AA
|Bacon County
|9,274
|28,590
|64,558
|192,749
|295,171
|704,829
|2 - AA
|East Laurens
|164
|1,103
|4,994
|26,546
|32,807
|967,193
|3 - AA
|Dodge County
|400,375
|281,360
|182,085
|83,684
|947,504
|52,496
|3 - AA
|Bleckley County
|312,162
|285,874
|216,356
|109,250
|923,642
|76,358
|3 - AA
|Washington County
|215,254
|254,540
|253,301
|152,242
|875,337
|124,663
|3 - AA
|Northeast
|31,373
|73,231
|136,228
|238,311
|479,143
|520,857
|3 - AA
|Southwest
|24,149
|59,679
|116,545
|220,038
|420,411
|579,589
|3 - AA
|Lamar County
|16,677
|45,233
|94,749
|192,270
|348,929
|651,071
|3 - AA
|Monticello
|10
|83
|736
|4,205
|5,034
|994,966
|4 - AA
|Jefferson County
|808,138
|172,344
|16,828
|2,304
|999,614
|386
|4 - AA
|Putnam County
|170,735
|591,725
|164,467
|51,442
|978,369
|21,631
|4 - AA
|Laney
|10,216
|98,258
|295,024
|254,565
|658,063
|341,937
|4 - AA
|Butler
|5,102
|62,049
|217,345
|250,003
|534,499
|465,501
|4 - AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|5,076
|59,459
|210,382
|246,802
|521,719
|478,281
|4 - AA
|Glenn Hills
|699
|14,316
|76,372
|136,751
|228,138
|771,862
|4 - AA
|Oglethorpe County
|24
|1,129
|11,359
|32,836
|45,348
|954,652
|4 - AA
|Josey
|10
|720
|8,223
|25,297
|34,250
|965,750
|5 - AA
|Callaway
|712,395
|212,302
|56,026
|16,723
|997,446
|2,554
|5 - AA
|Heard County
|138,564
|338,770
|305,381
|154,845
|937,560
|62,440
|5 - AA
|Haralson County
|117,412
|307,181
|324,126
|176,978
|925,697
|74,303
|5 - AA
|Bremen
|26,839
|108,790
|225,781
|378,710
|740,120
|259,880
|5 - AA
|Temple
|4,790
|32,957
|88,686
|272,744
|399,177
|600,823
|6 - AA
|Lovett
|645,283
|279,784
|61,706
|13,067
|999,840
|160
|6 - AA
|Pace Academy
|291,821
|440,040
|209,711
|49,129
|990,701
|9,299
|6 - AA
|Columbia
|43,597
|191,015
|422,523
|226,106
|883,241
|116,759
|6 - AA
|South Atlanta
|19,235
|79,013
|256,332
|457,441
|812,021
|187,979
|6 - AA
|Therrell
|63
|4,366
|28,114
|113,139
|145,682
|854,318
|6 - AA
|Washington
|1
|5,735
|20,525
|133,163
|159,424
|840,576
|6 - AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|38
|859
|5,926
|6,823
|993,177
|6 - AA
|Towers
|-
|9
|206
|1,673
|1,888
|998,112
|6 - AA
|McNair
|-
|-
|24
|356
|380
|999,620
|7 - AA
|Pepperell
|656,570
|220,206
|83,380
|30,060
|990,216
|9,784
|7 - AA
|Fannin County
|153,648
|296,715
|255,058
|175,348
|880,769
|119,231
|7 - AA
|Chattooga
|97,577
|224,079
|261,287
|227,819
|810,762
|189,238
|7 - AA
|Model
|77,460
|192,111
|248,602
|251,079
|769,252
|230,748
|7 - AA
|Coosa
|12,956
|53,745
|109,471
|202,680
|378,852
|621,148
|7 - AA
|Gordon Central
|1,563
|10,732
|32,442
|81,517
|126,254
|873,746
|7 - AA
|Dade County
|226
|2,412
|9,760
|31,497
|43,895
|956,105
|8 - AA
|Rabun County
|895,416
|93,189
|10,797
|598
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AA
|Elbert County
|63,084
|504,430
|383,842
|48,644
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AA
|Union County
|40,792
|387,181
|496,959
|75,068
|1,000,000
|-
|8 - AA
|Banks County
|708
|15,200
|108,402
|875,690
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Public
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|3-0
|74.86
|997,190
|3.97
|773,927
|699,572
|555,400
|384,656
|1.60
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|1-1
|70.12
|988,164
|3.40
|637,936
|552,179
|343,814
|175,308
|4.70
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|0-1
|70.34
|999,155
|3.29
|524,726
|469,523
|317,098
|172,398
|4.80
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|1-2
|69.20
|984,930
|3.29
|612,438
|524,792
|303,071
|147,470
|5.78
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|3-0
|62.64
|994,141
|2.58
|473,475
|358,698
|125,525
|40,740
|23.55
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|3-1
|60.99
|999,912
|2.86
|733,061
|209,301
|112,887
|32,582
|29.69
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|1-1
|58.64
|999,797
|2.45
|313,053
|226,917
|61,337
|16,025
|61.40
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|2-0
|56.15
|966,333
|2.88
|726,584
|287,923
|65,164
|13,384
|73.72
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|1-2
|54.66
|835,031
|1.93
|439,306
|103,680
|23,060
|4,424
|225.04
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|0-2
|54.34
|996,431
|1.97
|198,984
|105,136
|20,485
|3,474
|286.85
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|2-1
|53.47
|957,716
|1.87
|119,733
|61,555
|17,055
|2,711
|367.87
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|1-2
|52.10
|808,778
|1.83
|402,936
|94,788
|16,586
|2,574
|387.50
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|2-1
|53.20
|586,572
|0.97
|103,006
|53,153
|8,568
|1,275
|783.31
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|1-1
|52.18
|908,311
|1.25
|87,467
|46,331
|7,912
|1,174
|850.79
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|2-1
|47.23
|992,728
|1.70
|270,069
|28,611
|4,138
|425
|2,351.94
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|2-0
|46.51
|991,226
|1.65
|247,513
|25,428
|3,317
|302
|3,310.26
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|2-0
|45.77
|713,932
|1.21
|183,439
|22,884
|2,446
|202
|4,949.50
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|1-2
|47.96
|789,482
|0.93
|30,595
|12,866
|1,685
|169
|5,916.16
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|2-1
|47.18
|330,811
|0.56
|86,269
|11,104
|1,568
|144
|6,943.44
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|0-0
|46.71
|593,581
|0.90
|36,370
|13,209
|1,454
|112
|8,927.57
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|1-3
|42.65
|849,138
|1.67
|165,922
|12,573
|1,234
|86
|11,626.91
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|3-0
|42.81
|854,288
|1.69
|170,236
|13,277
|1,308
|77
|12,986.01
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|1-1
|41.62
|815,771
|1.55
|138,766
|9,836
|888
|54
|18,517.52
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|3-0
|40.96
|790,852
|1.48
|123,076
|8,254
|659
|39
|25,640.03
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|2-0
|43.19
|332,365
|0.50
|57,547
|5,257
|460
|36
|27,776.78
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|2-1
|44.32
|444,384
|0.62
|19,429
|6,238
|444
|34
|29,410.76
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|3-0
|46.02
|197,008
|0.26
|13,335
|4,574
|394
|26
|38,460.54
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|1-2
|44.37
|618,083
|0.67
|10,782
|3,556
|364
|24
|41,665.67
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|0-2
|44.56
|628,399
|0.69
|11,458
|3,757
|392
|16
|62,499.00
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|3-1
|43.91
|134,226
|0.17
|6,621
|1,954
|141
|16
|62,499.00
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|2-1
|38.28
|996,441
|1.55
|85,678
|6,673
|310
|14
|71,427.57
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|1-0
|38.77
|996,866
|1.57
|92,762
|7,634
|396
|13
|76,922.08
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|2-0
|40.36
|314,500
|0.42
|7,825
|1,828
|103
|5
|199,999.00
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|1-2
|36.92
|588,460
|0.97
|51,040
|2,438
|121
|4
|249,999.00
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|3-0
|35.42
|353,113
|0.45
|4,946
|782
|28
|3
|333,332.33
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|2-1
|42.97
|111,910
|0.14
|4,661
|1,350
|96
|2
|499,999.00
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|2-1
|38.01
|289,304
|0.37
|5,159
|1,021
|46
|1
|999,999.00
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|2-2
|40.91
|47,366
|0.06
|1,124
|264
|14
|1
|999,999.00
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|0-2
|30.85
|974,227
|1.23
|19,347
|603
|17
|-
|-
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|0-1
|34.22
|825,528
|0.91
|2,656
|346
|14
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|1-1
|25.53
|101,491
|0.13
|1,227
|21
|1
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|2-2
|26.01
|551,637
|0.58
|3,583
|88
|-
|-
|-
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|0-3
|20.63
|261,604
|0.27
|547
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|1-3
|24.93
|447,976
|0.46
|105
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|0-3
|21.87
|395,240
|0.40
|57
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Calhoun County
|1 - A Public
|0-0
|14.30
|301,430
|0.32
|91
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|0-3
|30.32
|60,696
|0.06
|39
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|1-2
|29.21
|12,750
|0.01
|167
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|1-3
|19.02
|202,893
|0.21
|271
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-3
|16.95
|645,789
|0.68
|616
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|1-2
|8.25
|192,267
|0.20
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public
|1-2
|8.33
|194,410
|0.20
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|1-2
|23.84
|881
|0.00
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|0-2
|9.75
|33,598
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-3
|13.60
|614
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-2
|11.49
|274
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public
|1-2
|9.48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public
|2-2
|7.87
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public
|0-4
|-5.29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-3
|-7.46
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GSIC
|7 - A Public
|0-2
|-41.97
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - A Public
|Pelham
|808,595
|174,406
|13,794
|3,002
|999,797
|203
|1 - A Public
|Calhoun County
|164,721
|136,709
|-
|-
|301,430
|698,570
|1 - A Public
|Mitchell County
|18,199
|609,404
|332,884
|35,944
|996,431
|3,569
|1 - A Public
|Terrell County
|7,135
|57,764
|397,116
|363,513
|825,528
|174,472
|1 - A Public
|Seminole County
|795
|12,791
|141,437
|240,217
|395,240
|604,760
|1 - A Public
|Miller County
|553
|8,819
|109,154
|329,450
|447,976
|552,024
|1 - A Public
|Randolph-Clay
|2
|107
|5,615
|27,874
|33,598
|966,402
|1 - A Public
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1 - A Public
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2 - A Public
|Brooks County
|506,568
|304,355
|163,298
|22,969
|997,190
|2,810
|2 - A Public
|Clinch County
|259,730
|341,148
|323,550
|63,736
|988,164
|11,836
|2 - A Public
|Irwin County
|226,764
|322,621
|359,804
|75,741
|984,930
|15,070
|2 - A Public
|Turner County
|6,123
|25,220
|105,617
|449,612
|586,572
|413,428
|2 - A Public
|Lanier County
|498
|3,581
|23,258
|169,671
|197,008
|802,992
|2 - A Public
|Atkinson County
|188
|1,805
|13,738
|118,495
|134,226
|865,774
|2 - A Public
|Charlton County
|129
|1,270
|10,735
|99,776
|111,910
|888,090
|3 - A Public
|Metter
|704,519
|208,251
|61,155
|20,216
|994,141
|5,859
|3 - A Public
|Emanuel County Institute
|162,691
|349,769
|249,888
|145,963
|908,311
|91,689
|3 - A Public
|McIntosh County Academy
|70,800
|206,678
|273,637
|238,367
|789,482
|210,518
|3 - A Public
|Screven County
|31,564
|118,310
|202,849
|275,676
|628,399
|371,601
|3 - A Public
|Claxton
|30,170
|113,831
|198,414
|275,668
|618,083
|381,917
|3 - A Public
|Jenkins County
|256
|3,154
|13,981
|43,305
|60,696
|939,304
|3 - A Public
|Bryan County
|-
|2
|20
|252
|274
|999,726
|3 - A Public
|Portal
|-
|5
|56
|553
|614
|999,386
|4 - A Public
|Dublin
|817,654
|157,688
|20,557
|3,256
|999,155
|845
|4 - A Public
|Wilcox County
|155,511
|566,973
|162,576
|72,656
|957,716
|42,284
|4 - A Public
|Dooly County
|15,375
|110,112
|246,859
|221,235
|593,581
|406,419
|4 - A Public
|Wheeler County
|3,261
|65,199
|157,389
|127,264
|353,113
|646,887
|4 - A Public
|Johnson County
|2,704
|27,657
|188,401
|225,622
|444,384
|555,616
|4 - A Public
|Montgomery County
|3,248
|38,419
|110,640
|162,193
|314,500
|685,500
|4 - A Public
|Hawkinsville
|2,156
|30,732
|100,958
|155,458
|289,304
|710,696
|4 - A Public
|Telfair County
|91
|3,212
|12,465
|31,598
|47,366
|952,634
|4 - A Public
|Treutlen
|-
|8
|155
|718
|881
|999,119
|5 - A Public
|Macon County
|618,190
|217,054
|90,334
|40,755
|966,333
|33,667
|5 - A Public
|Marion County
|77,472
|293,203
|279,525
|184,831
|835,031
|164,969
|5 - A Public
|Manchester
|184,416
|233,750
|222,747
|167,865
|808,778
|191,222
|5 - A Public
|Taylor County
|74,730
|145,407
|223,485
|270,310
|713,932
|286,068
|5 - A Public
|Schley County
|24,032
|57,495
|86,074
|163,210
|330,811
|669,189
|5 - A Public
|Chattahoochee County
|21,070
|52,602
|95,360
|163,333
|332,365
|667,635
|5 - A Public
|Greenville
|90
|489
|2,475
|9,696
|12,750
|987,250
|5 - A Public
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6 - A Public
|Gordon Lee
|262,127
|229,029
|201,132
|162,000
|854,288
|145,712
|6 - A Public
|Bowdon
|254,931
|227,084
|201,921
|165,202
|849,138
|150,862
|6 - A Public
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|211,939
|212,849
|206,460
|184,523
|815,771
|184,229
|6 - A Public
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|187,774
|201,307
|205,665
|196,106
|790,852
|209,148
|6 - A Public
|Trion
|80,084
|120,135
|161,044
|227,197
|588,460
|411,540
|6 - A Public
|Armuchee
|3,145
|9,596
|23,778
|64,972
|101,491
|898,509
|7 - A Public
|Hancock Central
|445,078
|354,114
|172,889
|24,785
|996,866
|3,134
|7 - A Public
|Warren County
|416,667
|365,820
|186,616
|27,338
|996,441
|3,559
|7 - A Public
|Wilkinson County
|132,122
|251,209
|473,334
|117,562
|974,227
|25,773
|7 - A Public
|Crawford County
|5,532
|23,485
|122,258
|494,514
|645,789
|354,211
|7 - A Public
|ACE Charter
|286
|2,763
|22,673
|168,688
|194,410
|805,590
|7 - A Public
|Georgia Military College
|315
|2,609
|22,230
|167,113
|192,267
|807,733
|7 - A Public
|Glascock County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7 - A Public
|GSIC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8 - A Public
|Commerce
|763,172
|188,789
|45,769
|2,182
|999,912
|88
|8 - A Public
|Lincoln County
|124,745
|412,432
|407,438
|48,113
|992,728
|7,272
|8 - A Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|111,121
|383,775
|440,271
|56,059
|991,226
|8,774
|8 - A Public
|Towns County
|788
|10,747
|67,519
|472,583
|551,637
|448,363
|8 - A Public
|Greene County
|128
|2,646
|22,739
|236,091
|261,604
|738,396
|8 - A Public
|Social Circle
|46
|1,611
|16,264
|184,972
|202,893
|797,107
Class A Private
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|2-2
|76.10
|1,000,000
|4.02
|917,735
|628,141
|522,270
|393,669
|1.54
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|3-0
|73.45
|999,955
|3.43
|734,479
|450,846
|357,171
|228,179
|3.38
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|3-1
|68.87
|999,842
|2.98
|574,608
|354,976
|249,502
|109,492
|8.13
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|4-0
|67.54
|999,905
|3.13
|602,471
|493,824
|201,087
|98,503
|9.15
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|3-0
|64.79
|999,940
|2.66
|383,680
|267,929
|169,313
|54,212
|17.45
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|4-0
|62.30
|998,689
|2.74
|436,640
|305,006
|112,331
|33,681
|28.69
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|3-1
|59.87
|997,288
|2.44
|338,255
|209,798
|63,908
|16,426
|59.88
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|3-1
|58.57
|1,000,000
|2.58
|509,298
|160,358
|76,068
|15,119
|65.14
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|3-1
|57.85
|1,000,000
|2.38
|670,845
|255,675
|58,093
|14,116
|69.84
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|0-3
|59.62
|999,122
|2.00
|260,728
|167,603
|49,129
|12,274
|80.47
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|2-1
|57.93
|995,561
|2.22
|266,408
|146,763
|38,892
|8,885
|111.55
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|2-1
|58.13
|998,741
|1.81
|204,758
|122,354
|33,238
|7,203
|137.83
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|4-0
|52.80
|1,000,000
|2.00
|428,905
|111,278
|19,467
|2,879
|346.34
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|2-2
|52.26
|1,000,000
|1.95
|399,424
|98,894
|16,489
|2,291
|435.49
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|2-0
|52.37
|991,001
|1.39
|82,550
|37,406
|6,600
|837
|1,193.74
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|1-2
|49.60
|1,000,000
|1.70
|187,391
|26,554
|6,498
|569
|1,756.47
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|2-1
|49.09
|888,259
|1.74
|200,339
|40,681
|5,873
|546
|1,830.50
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|3-0
|47.31
|886,055
|1.62
|155,499
|26,579
|3,260
|242
|4,131.23
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|0-2
|46.71
|1,000,000
|1.45
|159,870
|23,580
|2,637
|205
|4,877.05
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|2-1
|46.83
|820,879
|1.46
|129,347
|20,727
|2,444
|190
|5,262.16
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|2-2
|48.52
|987,749
|1.36
|40,025
|8,951
|1,521
|172
|5,812.95
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|1-2
|49.30
|990,795
|1.17
|36,016
|10,105
|1,568
|161
|6,210.18
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|0-1
|44.78
|739,068
|1.21
|82,746
|10,670
|1,057
|65
|15,383.62
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|2-2
|43.47
|1,000,000
|1.51
|65,211
|6,151
|547
|33
|30,302.03
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|0-3
|44.69
|927,572
|1.16
|19,456
|4,148
|431
|28
|35,713.29
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|3-0
|43.03
|941,595
|1.05
|13,921
|3,424
|171
|13
|76,922.08
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|3-0
|41.48
|559,934
|0.81
|34,628
|3,014
|192
|5
|199,999.00
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|3-0
|40.82
|1,000,000
|1.40
|46,145
|3,514
|219
|4
|249,999.00
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|0-3
|35.85
|845,107
|0.91
|3,308
|384
|11
|1
|999,999.00
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|1-1
|35.09
|826,805
|0.88
|2,569
|307
|6
|-
|-
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-3
|31.34
|1,000,000
|1.15
|10,030
|313
|5
|-
|-
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|2-2
|32.78
|105,805
|0.12
|990
|24
|2
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|0-4
|21.16
|1,000,000
|1.02
|1,597
|17
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|1-0
|25.15
|340,399
|0.35
|111
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|1-2
|20.11
|67,607
|0.07
|7
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|0-4
|23.29
|80,890
|0.08
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-3
|11.46
|11,437
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1 - A Private
|Mount de Sales
|315,565
|245,495
|191,012
|136,187
|888,259
|111,741
|1 - A Private
|Tattnall Square
|260,491
|239,009
|219,255
|167,300
|886,055
|113,945
|1 - A Private
|First Presbyterian
|211,641
|219,201
|209,312
|180,725
|820,879
|179,121
|1 - A Private
|Stratford Academy
|142,312
|177,084
|202,808
|216,864
|739,068
|260,932
|1 - A Private
|Strong Rock Christian
|67,948
|111,084
|153,948
|226,954
|559,934
|440,066
|1 - A Private
|Deerfield-Windsor
|2,043
|8,127
|23,665
|71,970
|105,805
|894,195
|2 - A Private
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|954,184
|45,724
|92
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - A Private
|Whitefield Academy
|45,725
|917,984
|36,291
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2 - A Private
|Landmark Christian
|91
|36,292
|963,617
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Savannah Christian
|474,783
|290,338
|150,226
|84,653
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Calvary Day
|212,143
|276,431
|288,227
|223,199
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Aquinas
|231,960
|290,335
|273,731
|203,974
|1,000,000
|-
|3 - A Private
|Savannah Country Day
|81,114
|142,896
|287,816
|488,174
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|803,528
|162,212
|28,122
|6,138
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Brookstone
|113,869
|441,185
|319,907
|125,039
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Pacelli
|71,748
|322,301
|410,460
|195,491
|1,000,000
|-
|4 - A Private
|Heritage School
|10,855
|74,302
|241,511
|673,332
|1,000,000
|-
|5 - A Private
|Wesleyan
|601,168
|267,159
|97,607
|33,971
|999,905
|95
|5 - A Private
|Holy Innocents
|205,445
|346,770
|299,900
|147,007
|999,122
|878
|5 - A Private
|Hebron Christian
|162,340
|299,938
|347,350
|189,113
|998,741
|1,259
|5 - A Private
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|31,047
|86,118
|255,047
|618,583
|990,795
|9,205
|5 - A Private
|Providence Christian
|-
|15
|96
|11,326
|11,437
|988,563
|6 - A Private
|Fellowship Christian
|858,774
|130,988
|8,653
|1,525
|999,940
|60
|6 - A Private
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|122,452
|624,770
|190,092
|50,435
|987,749
|12,251
|6 - A Private
|St. Francis
|9,898
|121,138
|374,301
|339,770
|845,107
|154,893
|6 - A Private
|Lakeview Academy
|8,401
|107,387
|348,210
|362,807
|826,805
|173,195
|6 - A Private
|King's Ridge Christian
|475
|15,717
|78,744
|245,463
|340,399
|659,601
|7 - A Private
|North Cobb Christian
|436,322
|318,115
|191,956
|52,296
|998,689
|1,311
|7 - A Private
|Christian Heritage
|310,276
|331,964
|272,553
|82,495
|997,288
|2,712
|7 - A Private
|Darlington
|234,383
|302,965
|342,665
|115,548
|995,561
|4,439
|7 - A Private
|Mount Paran Christian
|19,003
|46,598
|190,139
|671,832
|927,572
|72,428
|7 - A Private
|Walker
|16
|358
|2,687
|77,829
|80,890
|919,110
|8 - A Private
|Athens Academy
|616,573
|339,493
|39,653
|4,236
|999,955
|45
|8 - A Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|360,029
|535,931
|92,317
|11,565
|999,842
|158
|8 - A Private
|George Walton Academy
|20,828
|106,411
|629,821
|233,941
|991,001
|8,999
|8 - A Private
|Athens Christian
|2,568
|18,065
|235,311
|685,651
|941,595
|58,405
|8 - A Private
|Loganville Christian
|2
|100
|2,898
|64,607
|67,607
|932,393
About the Author