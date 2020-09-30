Maxwell playoff projections after Week 4

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Colquitt County Lowndes Lowndes North Gwinnett Colquitt County Grayson First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lowndes Milton North Gwinnett Brookwood Lowndes North Cobb Archer Milton North Forsyth North Gwinnett Brookwood McEachern Reg 4, #3 36 85.41 2-1 Parkview Reg 1, #2 22 104.01 4-0 Lowndes Reg 2, #4 38 59.04 3-1 Pebblebrook Reg 3, #1 32 88.63 3-0 North Cobb Reg 6, #3 40 73.96 2-0 South Forsyth Reg 7, #2 2 83.99 0-3 Archer Reg 8, #4 28 69.16 1-3 Mountain View Reg 5, #1 27 88.31 2-0 Milton Reg 7, #3 25 53.95 1-3 Meadowcreek Reg 6, #2 33 77.67 4-0 North Forsyth Reg 5, #4 1 65.68 1-1 Alpharetta Reg 8, #1 34 90.33 3-1 North Gwinnett Reg 1, #3 42 80.09 0-1 Tift County Reg 4, #2 4 88.03 3-0 Brookwood Reg 3, #4 43 76.44 2-2 Walton Reg 2, #1 24 82.18 1-3 McEachern Norcross Colquitt County Grayson Collins Hill Mill Creek Norcross Hillgrove Colquitt County Newnan Grayson Collins Hill West Forsyth Reg 8, #3 26 86.03 1-1 Mill Creek Reg 5, #2 39 83.36 2-0 Roswell Reg 6, #4 17 68.40 2-1 Gainesville Reg 7, #1 31 91.96 3-0 Norcross Reg 2, #3 14 74.99 3-1 East Coweta Reg 3, #2 20 85.13 1-1 Hillgrove Reg 4, #4 41 75.91 3-1 South Gwinnett Reg 1, #1 9 105.81 2-0 Colquitt County Reg 3, #3 23 77.99 1-2 Marietta Reg 2, #2 29 80.39 3-0 Newnan Reg 1, #4 5 79.06 3-1 Camden County Reg 4, #1 18 104.25 4-0 Grayson Reg 5, #3 7 80.43 4-0 Cherokee Reg 8, #2 8 89.12 3-1 Collins Hill Reg 7, #4 11 45.90 1-3 Discovery Reg 6, #1 44 78.56 2-1 West Forsyth

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Colquitt County 1 - AAAAAAA 2-0 105.81 1,000,000 4.11 859,357 754,021 559,134 352,476 1.84 Grayson 4 - AAAAAAA 4-0 104.25 999,582 4.03 872,507 779,212 449,219 278,772 2.59 Lowndes 1 - AAAAAAA 4-0 104.01 1,000,000 3.95 821,839 703,048 510,867 275,284 2.63 Norcross 7 - AAAAAAA 3-0 91.96 999,996 2.79 625,584 168,931 70,718 20,331 48.19 North Gwinnett 8 - AAAAAAA 3-1 90.33 996,114 2.77 615,528 279,092 84,319 19,107 51.34 Collins Hill 8 - AAAAAAA 3-1 89.12 994,475 2.60 558,045 230,286 63,526 13,142 75.09 Milton 5 - AAAAAAA 2-0 88.31 995,978 2.31 435,843 107,736 44,777 8,421 117.75 North Cobb 3 - AAAAAAA 3-0 88.63 973,999 2.15 186,458 104,484 41,051 7,862 126.19 Brookwood 4 - AAAAAAA 3-0 88.03 950,125 1.88 297,991 157,913 39,702 6,960 142.68 Mill Creek 8 - AAAAAAA 1-1 86.03 987,701 2.20 405,030 129,345 28,892 4,843 205.48 Parkview 4 - AAAAAAA 2-1 85.41 916,219 1.51 187,483 86,233 18,656 2,574 387.50 Archer 7 - AAAAAAA 0-3 83.99 999,939 2.26 374,301 61,880 19,317 2,503 398.52 Hillgrove 3 - AAAAAAA 1-1 85.13 937,087 1.86 126,793 58,020 16,199 2,396 416.36 Roswell 5 - AAAAAAA 2-0 83.36 982,938 1.80 248,911 44,318 10,955 1,428 699.28 McEachern 2 - AAAAAAA 1-3 82.18 999,039 1.86 169,895 68,579 11,194 1,269 787.02 Newnan 2 - AAAAAAA 3-0 80.39 998,272 1.72 123,205 44,574 6,396 593 1,685.34 Cherokee 5 - AAAAAAA 4-0 80.43 964,729 1.55 168,950 25,941 4,558 457 2,187.18 West Forsyth 6 - AAAAAAA 2-1 78.56 955,608 1.96 217,429 42,901 4,907 415 2,408.64 Tift County 1 - AAAAAAA 0-1 80.09 1,000,000 1.34 99,111 32,174 3,810 330 3,029.30 North Forsyth 6 - AAAAAAA 4-0 77.67 945,033 1.87 191,393 36,095 3,715 262 3,815.79 Camden County 1 - AAAAAAA 3-1 79.06 1,000,000 1.29 80,699 24,464 2,618 224 4,463.29 Marietta 3 - AAAAAAA 1-2 77.99 732,288 1.17 49,221 13,891 1,647 129 7,750.94 Walton 3 - AAAAAAA 2-2 76.44 657,018 1.00 37,150 9,273 929 74 13,512.51 South Forsyth 6 - AAAAAAA 2-0 73.96 868,299 1.45 96,015 14,020 1,065 52 19,229.77 East Coweta 2 - AAAAAAA 3-1 74.99 993,283 1.40 38,588 9,336 827 50 19,999.00 South Gwinnett 4 - AAAAAAA 3-1 75.91 605,015 0.68 18,248 4,267 441 25 39,999.00 Newton 4 - AAAAAAA 2-0 74.54 529,059 0.58 11,996 2,492 211 10 99,999.00 Harrison 3 - AAAAAAA 0-3 72.06 407,607 0.55 12,656 2,164 119 6 166,665.67 Mountain View 8 - AAAAAAA 1-3 69.16 702,613 0.82 17,157 928 59 2 499,999.00 Gainesville 6 - AAAAAAA 2-1 68.40 629,699 0.85 23,780 2,214 94 1 999,999.00 Alpharetta 5 - AAAAAAA 1-1 65.68 503,734 0.55 8,312 653 26 1 999,999.00 Woodstock 5 - AAAAAAA 2-2 62.90 345,545 0.37 3,331 230 8 1 999,999.00 North Paulding 3 - AAAAAAA 1-2 69.81 292,001 0.38 6,277 871 38 - - Lambert 6 - AAAAAAA 4-0 62.04 254,255 0.30 2,582 128 2 - - Forsyth Central 6 - AAAAAAA 2-0 61.71 238,714 0.28 2,259 113 1 - - Etowah 5 - AAAAAAA 0-3 59.68 207,076 0.22 1,062 53 1 - - Meadowcreek 7 - AAAAAAA 1-3 53.95 838,626 0.91 1,837 46 1 - - Peachtree Ridge 8 - AAAAAAA 3-0 62.11 319,097 0.34 1,946 45 1 - - Pebblebrook 2 - AAAAAAA 3-1 59.04 841,789 0.89 524 20 - - - Denmark 6 - AAAAAAA 0-3 57.77 108,392 0.12 428 7 - - - Discovery 7 - AAAAAAA 1-3 45.90 484,274 0.50 161 2 - - - Duluth 7 - AAAAAAA 1-1 44.52 307,085 0.31 59 - - - - Dunwoody 7 - AAAAAAA 0-0 43.37 346,160 0.35 57 - - - - Campbell 2 - AAAAAAA 1-3 44.76 167,617 0.17 2 - - - - Berkmar 7 - AAAAAAA 0-2 28.22 23,920 0.02 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAAAAA Colquitt County 546,228 418,872 30,469 4,431 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAAA Lowndes 442,735 507,383 43,089 6,793 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAAA Camden County 4,872 33,090 438,078 523,960 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAAA Tift County 6,165 40,655 488,364 464,816 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAAA McEachern 463,292 335,031 175,951 24,765 999,039 961 2 - AAAAAAA Newnan 369,055 366,060 228,290 34,867 998,272 1,728 2 - AAAAAAA East Coweta 161,463 277,687 458,561 95,572 993,283 6,717 2 - AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 6,132 20,450 129,584 685,623 841,789 158,211 2 - AAAAAAA Campbell 58 772 7,614 159,173 167,617 832,383 3 - AAAAAAA North Cobb 517,193 281,624 125,448 49,734 973,999 26,001 3 - AAAAAAA Hillgrove 315,280 331,907 195,855 94,045 937,087 62,913 3 - AAAAAAA Marietta 82,210 165,304 253,326 231,448 732,288 267,712 3 - AAAAAAA Walton 57,634 129,872 219,121 250,391 657,018 342,982 3 - AAAAAAA Harrison 18,255 56,980 122,941 209,431 407,607 592,393 3 - AAAAAAA North Paulding 9,428 34,313 83,309 164,951 292,001 707,999 4 - AAAAAAA Grayson 827,024 145,914 22,093 4,551 999,582 418 4 - AAAAAAA Brookwood 100,151 425,267 307,669 117,038 950,125 49,875 4 - AAAAAAA Parkview 61,394 309,647 370,528 174,650 916,219 83,781 4 - AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 6,708 66,942 165,664 365,701 605,015 394,985 4 - AAAAAAA Newton 4,723 52,230 134,046 338,060 529,059 470,941 5 - AAAAAAA Milton 541,912 296,139 136,363 21,564 995,978 4,022 5 - AAAAAAA Roswell 276,610 364,946 280,322 61,060 982,938 17,062 5 - AAAAAAA Cherokee 172,750 294,847 392,036 105,096 964,729 35,271 5 - AAAAAAA Alpharetta 5,717 25,308 100,376 372,333 503,734 496,266 5 - AAAAAAA Woodstock 2,248 13,137 60,070 270,090 345,545 654,455 5 - AAAAAAA Etowah 763 5,623 30,833 169,857 207,076 792,924 6 - AAAAAAA West Forsyth 398,754 291,812 181,807 83,235 955,608 44,392 6 - AAAAAAA North Forsyth 347,968 296,305 202,316 98,444 945,033 54,967 6 - AAAAAAA South Forsyth 182,017 241,337 269,867 175,078 868,299 131,701 6 - AAAAAAA Gainesville 53,593 110,736 189,571 275,799 629,699 370,301 6 - AAAAAAA Lambert 8,468 26,877 67,369 151,541 254,255 745,745 6 - AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 7,397 24,977 63,041 143,299 238,714 761,286 6 - AAAAAAA Denmark 1,803 7,956 26,029 72,604 108,392 891,608 7 - AAAAAAA Norcross 708,970 287,383 3,587 56 999,996 4 7 - AAAAAAA Archer 290,363 687,545 21,442 589 999,939 61 7 - AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 605 20,076 582,786 235,159 838,626 161,374 7 - AAAAAAA Discovery 47 3,010 193,050 288,167 484,274 515,726 7 - AAAAAAA Dunwoody 12 1,413 122,770 221,965 346,160 653,840 7 - AAAAAAA Duluth 3 569 73,024 233,489 307,085 692,915 7 - AAAAAAA Berkmar - 4 3,341 20,575 23,920 976,080 8 - AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 417,733 329,233 214,718 34,430 996,114 3,886 8 - AAAAAAA Collins Hill 352,668 340,152 258,259 43,396 994,475 5,525 8 - AAAAAAA Mill Creek 222,110 303,537 385,098 76,956 987,701 12,299 8 - AAAAAAA Mountain View 6,797 22,182 112,262 561,372 702,613 297,387 8 - AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 692 4,896 29,663 283,846 319,097 680,903

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Valdosta Buford Lee County Buford Valdosta Allatoona First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lee County Carrollton Buford Richmond Hill Lee County Statesboro Sprayberry Carrollton Kell Buford Northside (Warner Robins) Richmond Hill Reg 4, #3 52 68.13 0-0 Tucker Reg 1, #2 32 86.57 2-1 Lee County Reg 2, #4 51 60.05 0-2 Statesboro Reg 3, #1 18 57.71 3-1 Evans Reg 6, #3 50 71.31 2-2 Sprayberry Reg 7, #2 25 67.04 0-2 Johns Creek Reg 8, #4 46 63.09 1-1 Shiloh Reg 5, #1 8 79.77 0-1 Carrollton Reg 7, #3 42 63.42 2-0 Riverwood Reg 6, #2 26 74.32 1-2 Kell Reg 5, #4 14 69.46 1-1 Dalton Reg 8, #1 6 87.00 2-1 Buford Reg 1, #3 36 77.27 2-2 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 4, #2 33 74.96 4-0 Lovejoy Reg 3, #4 1 42.89 0-4 Alcovy Reg 2, #1 40 78.43 2-1 Richmond Hill Rome Valdosta Westlake Allatoona Rome Creekview Brunswick Valdosta Glynn Academy Westlake Dacula Allatoona Reg 8, #3 30 76.24 3-0 Lanier Reg 5, #2 44 78.59 1-2 Rome Reg 6, #4 39 56.12 1-2 Pope Reg 7, #1 12 71.23 2-1 Creekview Reg 2, #3 5 65.30 2-2 Brunswick Reg 3, #2 29 52.48 1-2 Lakeside (Evans) Reg 4, #4 24 66.54 2-0 Hughes Reg 1, #1 53 94.38 2-1 Valdosta Reg 3, #3 20 43.93 1-3 Grovetown Reg 2, #2 19 70.99 2-1 Glynn Academy Reg 1, #4 23 76.58 3-1 Houston County Reg 4, #1 54 77.83 2-0 Westlake Reg 5, #3 15 76.58 3-0 Douglas County Reg 8, #2 13 80.25 0-2 Dacula Reg 7, #4 41 63.10 3-0 River Ridge Reg 6, #1 3 81.09 3-0 Allatoona

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Valdosta 1 - AAAAAA 2-1 94.38 1,000,000 4.33 915,423 801,478 664,092 516,777 0.94 Lee County 1 - AAAAAA 2-1 86.57 1,000,000 3.51 760,938 546,942 347,641 149,854 5.67 Buford 8 - AAAAAA 2-1 87.00 997,577 3.23 666,306 467,669 268,434 132,059 6.57 Allatoona 6 - AAAAAA 3-0 81.09 998,674 2.75 477,664 285,831 106,876 38,614 24.90 Dacula 8 - AAAAAA 0-2 80.25 980,959 2.34 426,391 209,838 82,102 27,033 35.99 Carrollton 5 - AAAAAA 0-1 79.77 943,542 2.28 447,794 184,142 79,996 24,930 39.11 Richmond Hill 2 - AAAAAA 2-1 78.43 994,613 2.76 494,728 222,794 82,003 22,873 42.72 Rome 5 - AAAAAA 1-2 78.59 924,015 2.08 389,123 149,595 60,049 17,274 56.89 Northside (Warner Robins) 1 - AAAAAA 2-2 77.27 1,000,000 2.19 387,285 168,594 51,581 12,826 76.97 Westlake 4 - AAAAAA 2-0 77.83 988,795 1.95 312,874 144,106 44,869 12,777 77.27 Houston County 1 - AAAAAA 3-1 76.58 1,000,000 2.12 362,089 150,676 43,203 10,217 96.88 Douglas County 5 - AAAAAA 3-0 76.58 877,951 1.76 290,459 100,764 34,850 8,681 114.19 Lanier 8 - AAAAAA 3-0 76.24 946,690 1.85 290,973 99,979 31,041 7,713 128.65 Kell 6 - AAAAAA 1-2 74.32 995,368 2.14 268,359 100,744 26,433 5,368 185.29 Lovejoy 4 - AAAAAA 4-0 74.96 975,556 1.65 217,342 84,732 22,335 4,951 200.98 Glynn Academy 2 - AAAAAA 2-1 70.99 955,575 2.17 247,156 72,058 14,132 2,313 431.34 Creekview 7 - AAAAAA 2-1 71.23 946,894 1.82 211,343 41,962 11,509 2,014 495.52 Sprayberry 6 - AAAAAA 2-2 71.31 993,300 1.92 198,849 57,492 12,446 1,991 501.26 Tucker 4 - AAAAAA 0-0 68.13 884,170 1.11 70,305 18,462 3,141 376 2,658.57 Dalton 5 - AAAAAA 1-1 69.46 535,963 0.75 59,395 13,235 2,493 339 2,948.85 Johns Creek 7 - AAAAAA 0-2 67.04 850,110 1.34 91,809 14,802 2,675 259 3,860.00 Brunswick 2 - AAAAAA 2-2 65.30 838,128 1.64 97,424 19,112 2,545 254 3,936.01 Alexander 5 - AAAAAA 2-1 68.23 453,483 0.61 41,075 8,384 1,416 192 5,207.33 Hughes 4 - AAAAAA 2-0 66.54 843,678 1.01 50,976 11,889 1,823 181 5,523.86 River Ridge 7 - AAAAAA 3-0 63.10 672,534 0.90 32,615 4,152 496 35 28,570.43 Riverwood 7 - AAAAAA 2-0 63.42 690,218 0.94 36,073 4,628 556 34 29,410.76 Shiloh 8 - AAAAAA 1-1 63.09 438,691 0.53 21,229 2,469 267 21 47,618.05 Statesboro 2 - AAAAAA 0-2 60.05 596,025 1.03 31,729 4,170 366 16 62,499.00 Evans 3 - AAAAAA 3-1 57.71 1,000,000 1.44 28,079 3,711 263 14 71,427.57 Sequoyah 7 - AAAAAA 0-3 59.90 470,185 0.58 11,583 1,191 103 7 142,856.14 East Paulding 5 - AAAAAA 3-0 61.81 139,175 0.16 3,742 478 50 2 499,999.00 Bradwell Institute 2 - AAAAAA 0-1 55.33 311,762 0.49 7,705 647 35 1 999,999.00 Habersham Central 8 - AAAAAA 2-1 58.86 220,610 0.25 5,057 411 34 1 999,999.00 South Paulding 5 - AAAAAA 2-1 60.51 103,464 0.12 2,160 232 16 1 999,999.00 Winder-Barrow 8 - AAAAAA 1-2 57.09 157,761 0.17 2,565 184 12 1 999,999.00 Cambridge 7 - AAAAAA 1-1 55.91 240,935 0.27 2,392 180 10 1 999,999.00 Central Gwinnett 8 - AAAAAA 1-3 59.74 257,712 0.29 6,870 607 42 - - Lakeside (Evans) 3 - AAAAAA 1-2 52.48 1,000,000 1.25 9,081 635 18 - - Wheeler 6 - AAAAAA 1-3 56.42 389,615 0.48 6,820 301 18 - - Pope 6 - AAAAAA 1-2 56.12 505,200 0.62 8,536 367 12 - - South Effingham 2 - AAAAAA 0-3 51.75 164,774 0.24 2,136 119 7 - - Effingham County 2 - AAAAAA 1-2 50.93 139,123 0.20 1,540 84 3 - - North Atlanta 4 - AAAAAA 2-0 53.17 174,011 0.18 836 55 2 - - Morrow 4 - AAAAAA 1-1 51.72 133,790 0.14 459 25 2 - - Grovetown 3 - AAAAAA 1-3 43.93 1,000,000 1.07 1,069 28 1 - - Alcovy 3 - AAAAAA 0-4 42.89 1,000,000 1.06 826 23 1 - - Chattahoochee 7 - AAAAAA 1-1 49.38 52,677 0.06 126 3 1 - - Centennial 7 - AAAAAA 0-2 50.80 76,447 0.08 211 10 - - - Kennesaw Mountain 6 - AAAAAA 0-4 47.55 69,924 0.08 193 4 - - - Paulding County 5 - AAAAAA 2-1 54.77 22,407 0.02 148 4 - - - Lassiter 6 - AAAAAA 1-3 48.50 42,381 0.05 133 2 - - - South Cobb 6 - AAAAAA 0-3 40.73 5,471 0.01 7 - - - - Osborne 6 - AAAAAA 1-2 29.34 67 0.00 - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4 - AAAAAA 0-0 29.59 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAAAA Valdosta 659,660 258,069 60,228 22,043 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAA Lee County 246,770 446,397 207,168 99,665 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 49,732 155,680 374,417 420,171 1,000,000 - 1 - AAAAAA Houston County 43,838 139,854 358,187 458,121 1,000,000 - 2 - AAAAAA Richmond Hill 654,835 245,649 75,303 18,826 994,613 5,387 2 - AAAAAA Glynn Academy 236,212 403,447 225,295 90,621 955,575 44,425 2 - AAAAAA Brunswick 79,858 215,244 333,428 209,598 838,128 161,872 2 - AAAAAA Statesboro 21,738 86,738 197,273 290,276 596,025 403,975 2 - AAAAAA Bradwell Institute 4,974 29,483 90,213 187,092 311,762 688,238 2 - AAAAAA South Effingham 1,383 10,988 43,233 109,170 164,774 835,226 2 - AAAAAA Effingham County 1,000 8,451 35,255 94,417 139,123 860,877 3 - AAAAAA Evans 576,911 293,124 91,166 38,799 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 294,446 400,284 201,051 104,219 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Grovetown 70,297 165,178 364,450 400,075 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAAAA Alcovy 58,346 141,414 343,333 456,907 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAAAA Westlake 490,318 302,134 139,130 57,213 988,795 11,205 4 - AAAAAA Lovejoy 331,355 340,016 205,810 98,375 975,556 24,444 4 - AAAAAA Tucker 102,449 189,341 312,237 280,143 884,170 115,830 4 - AAAAAA Hughes 73,124 152,673 282,430 335,451 843,678 156,322 4 - AAAAAA North Atlanta 1,684 9,615 34,783 127,929 174,011 825,989 4 - AAAAAA Morrow 1,070 6,221 25,610 100,889 133,790 866,210 4 - AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAAA Carrollton 382,644 281,141 186,422 93,335 943,542 56,458 5 - AAAAAA Rome 315,917 282,701 211,544 113,853 924,015 75,985 5 - AAAAAA Douglas County 222,037 253,937 247,131 154,846 877,951 122,049 5 - AAAAAA Dalton 43,152 90,746 157,643 244,422 535,963 464,037 5 - AAAAAA Alexander 30,436 69,528 131,250 222,269 453,483 546,517 5 - AAAAAA East Paulding 3,528 12,720 35,733 87,194 139,175 860,825 5 - AAAAAA South Paulding 2,146 8,233 25,964 67,121 103,464 896,536 5 - AAAAAA Paulding County 140 994 4,313 16,960 22,407 977,593 6 - AAAAAA Allatoona 595,786 274,786 115,872 12,230 998,674 1,326 6 - AAAAAA Kell 245,359 394,712 322,579 32,718 995,368 4,632 6 - AAAAAA Sprayberry 156,792 318,823 457,015 60,670 993,300 6,700 6 - AAAAAA Pope 1,122 6,406 62,486 435,186 505,200 494,800 6 - AAAAAA Wheeler 908 4,587 33,554 350,566 389,615 610,385 6 - AAAAAA Lassiter 32 593 5,562 36,194 42,381 957,619 6 - AAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 1 87 2,714 67,122 69,924 930,076 6 - AAAAAA South Cobb - 6 217 5,248 5,471 994,529 6 - AAAAAA Osborne - - 1 66 67 999,933 7 - AAAAAA Creekview 486,255 250,756 137,309 72,574 946,894 53,106 7 - AAAAAA Johns Creek 238,581 265,047 203,378 143,104 850,110 149,890 7 - AAAAAA River Ridge 103,235 166,492 202,440 200,367 672,534 327,466 7 - AAAAAA Riverwood 111,406 175,351 205,839 197,622 690,218 309,782 7 - AAAAAA Sequoyah 44,452 93,837 143,697 188,199 470,185 529,815 7 - AAAAAA Cambridge 13,090 36,198 72,348 119,299 240,935 759,065 7 - AAAAAA Centennial 1,911 7,674 21,034 45,828 76,447 923,553 7 - AAAAAA Chattahoochee 1,070 4,645 13,955 33,007 52,677 947,323 8 - AAAAAA Buford 617,613 270,602 96,083 13,279 997,577 2,423 8 - AAAAAA Dacula 249,791 399,927 269,629 61,612 980,959 19,041 8 - AAAAAA Lanier 125,373 280,631 413,109 127,577 946,690 53,310 8 - AAAAAA Shiloh 4,429 25,794 100,720 307,748 438,691 561,309 8 - AAAAAA Central Gwinnett 1,420 10,471 50,952 194,869 257,712 742,288 8 - AAAAAA Habersham Central 926 8,010 41,910 169,764 220,610 779,390 8 - AAAAAA Winder-Barrow 448 4,565 27,597 125,151 157,761 842,239

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Warner Robins Cartersville Cartersville Veterans Warner Robins Coffee First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Ware County Cartersville Calhoun Veterans Ware County Woodward Academy Cartersville St. Pius X Calhoun Clarke Central Veterans Starr's Mill Reg 4, #3 45 68.13 0-2 Stockbridge Reg 1, #2 52 85.23 3-0 Ware County Reg 2, #4 38 61.37 2-1 Northgate Reg 3, #1 58 68.61 0-3 Woodward Academy Reg 6, #3 50 47.48 1-2 Villa Rica Reg 7, #2 5 88.24 4-0 Cartersville Reg 8, #4 20 56.42 3-0 Greenbrier Reg 5, #1 43 72.95 2-0 St. Pius X Reg 7, #3 4 80.07 3-1 Calhoun Reg 6, #2 8 57.08 1-2 Chapel Hill Reg 5, #4 40 49.96 0-2 Northview Reg 8, #1 9 67.74 1-2 Clarke Central Reg 1, #3 49 84.93 3-0 Veterans Reg 4, #2 15 72.26 1-2 Dutchtown Reg 3, #4 2 52.12 0-1 Banneker Reg 2, #1 44 72.53 3-1 Starr's Mill Blessed Trinity Warner Robins Coffee Cass Southwest DeKalb Blessed Trinity Harris County Warner Robins Griffin Coffee Eastside Cass Reg 8, #3 31 57.73 1-2 Loganville Reg 5, #2 42 62.48 0-0 Southwest DeKalb Reg 6, #4 33 44.23 0-3 Maynard Jackson Reg 7, #1 3 91.52 2-0 Blessed Trinity Reg 2, #3 22 67.30 3-0 Harris County Reg 3, #2 11 65.34 0-2 Creekside Reg 4, #4 41 66.38 3-0 Ola Reg 1, #1 53 95.28 2-1 Warner Robins Reg 3, #3 27 58.77 2-0 Jonesboro Reg 2, #2 21 67.81 1-2 Griffin Reg 1, #4 10 78.11 2-1 Coffee Reg 4, #1 26 74.05 0-3 Jones County Reg 5, #3 32 51.44 0-0 M.L. King Reg 8, #2 17 61.83 2-1 Eastside Reg 7, #4 6 64.64 4-0 Cass Reg 6, #1 36 57.60 2-2 New Manchester

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Warner Robins 1 - AAAAA 2-1 95.28 995,314 4.08 921,872 649,305 552,249 397,432 1.52 Blessed Trinity 7 - AAAAA 2-0 91.52 999,697 3.95 935,977 574,785 446,734 256,324 2.90 Cartersville 7 - AAAAA 4-0 88.24 999,165 3.76 898,839 518,248 352,595 156,176 5.40 Ware County 1 - AAAAA 3-0 85.23 938,074 3.03 692,167 405,532 195,449 70,739 13.14 Veterans 1 - AAAAA 3-0 84.93 934,071 2.98 680,556 397,155 185,362 65,815 14.19 Calhoun 7 - AAAAA 3-1 80.07 992,517 3.19 773,803 370,320 112,324 28,599 33.97 Coffee 1 - AAAAA 2-1 78.11 772,875 1.96 387,974 223,249 50,390 11,626 85.01 Jones County 4 - AAAAA 0-3 74.05 939,394 1.58 204,759 119,585 19,406 3,321 300.11 Starr's Mill 2 - AAAAA 3-1 72.53 984,006 2.20 257,823 123,553 19,380 2,747 363.03 St. Pius X 5 - AAAAA 2-0 72.95 998,218 2.13 187,251 56,836 15,655 2,199 453.75 Dutchtown 4 - AAAAA 1-2 72.26 905,746 1.38 151,080 77,060 11,021 1,566 637.57 Clarke Central 8 - AAAAA 1-2 67.74 986,787 2.17 280,330 81,771 7,997 705 1,417.44 Griffin 2 - AAAAA 1-2 67.81 946,492 1.79 134,018 53,640 5,108 483 2,069.39 Wayne County 1 - AAAAA 2-2 70.32 359,666 0.66 91,078 45,941 4,538 567 1,762.67 Harris County 2 - AAAAA 3-0 67.30 939,484 1.74 122,751 47,256 4,362 402 2,486.56 Woodward Academy 3 - AAAAA 0-3 68.61 987,306 1.75 110,090 26,583 4,291 381 2,623.67 Cass 7 - AAAAA 4-0 64.64 826,277 1.80 321,882 73,296 3,804 275 3,635.36 Stockbridge 4 - AAAAA 0-2 68.13 767,381 0.97 61,472 21,700 2,272 227 4,404.29 Creekside 3 - AAAAA 0-2 65.34 967,955 1.56 67,253 15,884 1,543 108 9,258.26 Eastside 8 - AAAAA 2-1 61.83 935,451 1.71 158,970 30,973 1,411 87 11,493.25 Ola 4 - AAAAA 3-0 66.38 677,408 0.81 39,031 11,924 1,140 89 11,234.96 Southwest DeKalb 5 - AAAAA 0-0 62.48 959,828 1.64 78,557 13,215 878 43 23,254.81 New Manchester 6 - AAAAA 2-2 57.60 978,356 1.30 95,922 14,263 425 18 55,554.56 Northgate 2 - AAAAA 2-1 61.37 795,890 1.19 35,209 8,495 409 19 52,630.58 Chapel Hill 6 - AAAAA 1-2 57.08 974,989 1.27 85,160 11,984 358 13 76,922.08 Loganville 8 - AAAAA 1-2 57.73 838,479 1.29 68,858 9,366 278 10 99,999.00 Union Grove 4 - AAAAA 2-1 62.87 452,414 0.50 13,282 2,774 218 17 58,822.53 Greenbrier 8 - AAAAA 3-0 56.42 791,995 1.16 49,363 5,875 166 5 199,999.00 Jonesboro 3 - AAAAA 2-0 58.77 847,690 1.12 21,284 4,891 166 5 199,999.00 M.L. King 5 - AAAAA 0-0 51.44 628,500 0.80 18,951 1,316 18 - - Locust Grove 4 - AAAAA 2-1 57.26 165,910 0.17 1,434 148 14 - - Northview 5 - AAAAA 0-2 49.96 544,597 0.67 12,756 763 12 - - Banneker 3 - AAAAA 0-1 52.12 527,408 0.61 3,425 480 12 1 999,999.00 Hiram 7 - AAAAA 0-4 49.27 104,915 0.14 6,997 358 6 - - Decatur 5 - AAAAA 0-0 48.37 449,674 0.54 7,737 404 3 1 999,999.00 Woodland (Cartersville) 7 - AAAAA 3-0 47.51 77,429 0.10 3,771 166 2 - - Mundy's Mill 3 - AAAAA 1-2 49.84 383,671 0.43 1,501 154 2 - - Villa Rica 6 - AAAAA 1-2 47.48 771,990 0.80 5,236 266 1 - - Lithonia 5 - AAAAA 0-0 47.25 384,993 0.45 5,295 238 1 - - Maynard Jackson 6 - AAAAA 0-3 44.23 609,403 0.62 1,518 49 - - - Northside (Columbus) 2 - AAAAA 3-1 49.80 173,781 0.20 705 49 - - - Apalachee 8 - AAAAA 0-3 45.64 196,471 0.22 1,222 43 - - - Jackson County 8 - AAAAA 1-2 45.64 196,535 0.22 1,211 41 - - - Whitewater 2 - AAAAA 1-3 49.15 153,720 0.18 571 24 - - - Tri-Cities 3 - AAAAA 2-0 46.03 199,858 0.21 324 24 - - - Eagle's Landing 4 - AAAAA 0-3 51.44 39,108 0.04 106 8 - - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 4 - AAAAA 3-0 52.49 52,639 0.05 172 4 - - - Walnut Grove 8 - AAAAA 1-2 39.75 54,129 0.06 66 2 - - - Lithia Springs 6 - AAAAA 0-3 39.55 328,348 0.33 194 1 - - - Grady 6 - AAAAA 0-3 37.98 252,328 0.25 94 1 - - - Drew 3 - AAAAA 1-2 42.03 85,751 0.09 63 1 - - - Stone Mountain 5 - AAAAA 0-0 35.12 34,190 0.04 36 1 - - - North Springs 6 - AAAAA 0-2 32.53 84,586 0.08 4 - - - - McIntosh 2 - AAAAA 0-4 35.76 6,627 0.01 - - - - - Forest Park 3 - AAAAA 0-3 23.60 361 0.00 - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8 - AAAAA 0-3 21.35 153 0.00 - - - - - Chamblee 5 - AAAAA 0-0 26.18 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 5 - AAAAA 0-0 -33.47 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAAA Warner Robins 646,633 241,394 79,691 27,596 995,314 4,686 1 - AAAAA Ware County 158,924 310,837 301,020 167,293 938,074 61,926 1 - AAAAA Veterans 150,956 302,740 307,123 173,252 934,071 65,929 1 - AAAAA Coffee 38,838 117,535 236,996 379,506 772,875 227,125 1 - AAAAA Wayne County 4,649 27,494 75,170 252,353 359,666 640,334 2 - AAAAA Starr's Mill 476,958 282,667 156,810 67,571 984,006 15,994 2 - AAAAA Griffin 235,972 286,788 265,972 157,760 946,492 53,508 2 - AAAAA Harris County 215,910 275,749 276,350 171,475 939,484 60,516 2 - AAAAA Northgate 66,919 134,934 235,456 358,581 795,890 204,110 2 - AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 2,380 10,717 34,597 126,087 173,781 826,219 2 - AAAAA Whitewater 1,854 9,078 30,169 112,619 153,720 846,280 2 - AAAAA McIntosh 7 67 646 5,907 6,627 993,373 3 - AAAAA Woodward Academy 528,489 300,839 122,048 35,930 987,306 12,694 3 - AAAAA Creekside 336,053 366,267 193,947 71,688 967,955 32,045 3 - AAAAA Jonesboro 103,009 210,710 335,471 198,500 847,690 152,310 3 - AAAAA Banneker 19,592 65,119 164,646 278,051 527,408 472,592 3 - AAAAA Mundy's Mill 9,737 39,192 111,996 222,746 383,671 616,329 3 - AAAAA Tri-Cities 2,625 13,949 52,372 130,912 199,858 800,142 3 - AAAAA Drew 495 3,924 19,491 61,841 85,751 914,249 3 - AAAAA Forest Park - - 29 332 361 999,639 4 - AAAAA Jones County 414,497 268,894 165,071 90,932 939,394 60,606 4 - AAAAA Dutchtown 309,697 276,732 196,867 122,450 905,746 94,254 4 - AAAAA Stockbridge 138,414 196,490 228,726 203,751 767,381 232,619 4 - AAAAA Ola 92,762 152,728 205,648 226,270 677,408 322,592 4 - AAAAA Union Grove 37,216 79,428 134,693 201,077 452,414 547,586 4 - AAAAA Locust Grove 5,917 19,115 46,422 94,456 165,910 834,090 4 - AAAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 920 3,945 13,093 34,681 52,639 947,361 4 - AAAAA Eagle's Landing 577 2,668 9,480 26,383 39,108 960,892 5 - AAAAA St. Pius X 759,131 199,944 32,732 6,411 998,218 1,782 5 - AAAAA Southwest DeKalb 198,317 505,414 186,677 69,420 959,828 40,172 5 - AAAAA M.L. King 18,227 109,053 257,304 243,916 628,500 371,500 5 - AAAAA Northview 11,964 82,056 211,291 239,286 544,597 455,403 5 - AAAAA Decatur 7,304 57,720 166,191 218,459 449,674 550,326 5 - AAAAA Lithonia 5,027 44,719 137,598 197,649 384,993 615,007 5 - AAAAA Stone Mountain 30 1,094 8,207 24,859 34,190 965,810 5 - AAAAA Chamblee - - - - - 1,000,000 5 - AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - AAAAA New Manchester 455,828 334,288 139,443 48,797 978,356 21,644 6 - AAAAA Chapel Hill 423,634 346,904 150,589 53,862 974,989 25,011 6 - AAAAA Villa Rica 73,709 165,260 301,176 231,845 771,990 228,010 6 - AAAAA Maynard Jackson 33,024 93,516 212,458 270,405 609,403 390,597 6 - AAAAA Lithia Springs 8,239 33,457 101,112 185,540 328,348 671,652 6 - AAAAA Grady 4,934 22,261 74,226 150,907 252,328 747,672 6 - AAAAA North Springs 632 4,314 20,996 58,644 84,586 915,414 7 - AAAAA Blessed Trinity 540,348 329,945 117,659 11,745 999,697 303 7 - AAAAA Cartersville 358,101 419,227 198,782 23,055 999,165 835 7 - AAAAA Calhoun 98,188 234,790 548,917 110,622 992,517 7,483 7 - AAAAA Cass 3,340 15,586 125,604 681,747 826,277 173,723 7 - AAAAA Hiram 11 277 5,458 99,169 104,915 895,085 7 - AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 12 175 3,580 73,662 77,429 922,571 8 - AAAAA Clarke Central 565,029 259,852 116,145 45,761 986,787 13,213 8 - AAAAA Eastside 237,008 322,249 237,808 138,386 935,451 64,549 8 - AAAAA Loganville 108,724 208,387 277,129 244,239 838,479 161,521 8 - AAAAA Greenbrier 81,670 172,515 258,240 279,570 791,995 208,005 8 - AAAAA Apalachee 3,652 17,165 49,416 126,238 196,471 803,529 8 - AAAAA Jackson County 3,557 17,193 49,857 125,928 196,535 803,465 8 - AAAAA Walnut Grove 360 2,638 11,396 39,735 54,129 945,871 8 - AAAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - 1 9 143 153 999,847

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Marist Jefferson Stephenson Jefferson Bainbridge Marist First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Jenkins Stephenson Jefferson Carver (Columbus) Cairo Jenkins Stephenson North Oconee Hapeville Charter Jefferson Baldwin Carver (Columbus) Reg 4, #3 40 61.11 0-2 Perry Reg 1, #2 5 64.92 0-3 Cairo Reg 2, #4 27 51.73 2-1 LaGrange Reg 3, #1 24 68.43 0-0 Jenkins Reg 6, #3 49 70.39 0-0 Stephenson Reg 7, #2 39 60.48 4-0 Northwest Whitfield Reg 8, #4 38 56.13 0-4 North Oconee Reg 5, #1 43 54.68 2-1 Riverdale Reg 7, #3 20 52.42 3-1 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 6, #2 18 71.22 0-2 Hapeville Charter Reg 5, #4 35 43.46 0-3 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) Reg 8, #1 23 84.87 3-0 Jefferson Reg 1, #3 50 61.87 1-2 Thomas County Central Reg 4, #2 3 63.17 0-0 Baldwin Reg 3, #4 22 48.72 0-0 Islands Reg 2, #1 6 66.82 2-0 Carver (Columbus) Cedartown Bainbridge Benedictine Marist Cedar Shoals Cedartown Troup Bainbridge Benedictine West Laurens Flowery Branch Marist Reg 8, #3 7 59.26 0-3 Cedar Shoals Reg 5, #2 28 44.60 2-1 Luella Reg 6, #4 31 62.38 2-2 Mays Reg 7, #1 8 68.24 1-2 Cedartown Reg 2, #3 51 62.86 0-3 Troup Reg 3, #2 36 58.13 0-0 New Hampstead Reg 4, #4 21 60.05 1-1 Howard Reg 1, #1 2 74.50 1-2 Bainbridge Reg 3, #3 4 77.02 4-0 Benedictine Reg 2, #2 19 63.73 2-1 Hardaway Reg 1, #4 53 56.63 0-0 Westover Reg 4, #1 52 66.93 1-2 West Laurens Reg 5, #3 15 44.06 2-1 Fayette County Reg 8, #2 16 71.29 2-1 Flowery Branch Reg 7, #4 9 52.39 1-1 Central (Carrollton) Reg 6, #1 30 87.01 3-0 Marist

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Marist 6 - AAAA 3-0 87.01 999,808 4.05 798,487 682,367 590,967 414,799 1.41 Jefferson 8 - AAAA 3-0 84.87 999,834 3.99 754,622 669,773 574,245 348,263 1.87 Bainbridge 1 - AAAA 1-2 74.50 997,225 3.10 652,793 456,166 159,919 58,878 15.98 Benedictine 3 - AAAA 4-0 77.02 1,000,000 2.77 631,816 209,199 141,040 59,155 15.90 Hapeville Charter 6 - AAAA 0-2 71.22 977,560 2.49 411,670 240,713 87,561 22,930 42.61 Flowery Branch 8 - AAAA 2-1 71.29 986,533 2.54 336,196 190,342 86,261 22,763 42.93 Stephenson 6 - AAAA 0-0 70.39 973,230 2.42 402,162 226,537 74,901 18,707 52.46 Jenkins 3 - AAAA 0-0 68.43 1,000,000 2.62 476,437 277,172 70,338 15,887 61.94 Cedartown 7 - AAAA 1-2 68.24 990,798 2.25 419,103 217,305 49,615 11,792 83.80 Carver (Columbus) 2 - AAAA 2-0 66.82 991,261 2.06 348,662 88,273 31,966 6,541 151.88 West Laurens 4 - AAAA 1-2 66.93 945,055 1.95 284,158 73,163 24,901 5,033 197.69 Cairo 1 - AAAA 0-3 64.92 959,850 1.94 279,183 107,858 21,954 3,819 260.85 Hardaway 2 - AAAA 2-1 63.73 991,632 1.85 267,224 50,226 16,073 2,506 398.04 Mays 6 - AAAA 2-2 62.38 869,361 1.61 223,641 77,773 11,020 1,537 649.62 Troup 2 - AAAA 0-3 62.86 958,692 1.67 181,922 57,685 9,571 1,455 686.29 Baldwin 4 - AAAA 0-0 63.17 871,216 1.55 177,669 42,575 9,303 1,491 669.69 Thomas County Central 1 - AAAA 1-2 61.87 921,689 1.61 177,088 49,559 8,385 1,111 899.09 Northwest Whitfield 7 - AAAA 4-0 60.48 969,090 1.55 186,288 62,385 7,753 944 1,058.32 Perry 4 - AAAA 0-2 61.11 805,498 1.31 125,909 28,816 5,043 645 1,549.39 Cedar Shoals 8 - AAAA 0-3 59.26 809,785 1.64 165,307 46,076 4,875 509 1,963.64 New Hampstead 3 - AAAA 0-0 58.13 1,000,000 1.65 136,371 40,412 4,255 428 2,335.45 Howard 4 - AAAA 1-1 60.05 764,114 1.19 103,539 23,272 3,589 391 2,556.54 Riverdale 5 - AAAA 2-1 54.68 980,433 1.55 102,376 23,874 1,923 105 9,522.81 North Oconee 8 - AAAA 0-4 56.13 678,565 1.26 99,204 21,855 1,691 125 7,999.00 Westover 1 - AAAA 0-0 56.63 790,011 1.12 60,522 9,102 1,175 90 11,110.11 Westside (Macon) 4 - AAAA 0-2 55.66 523,855 0.70 36,391 6,688 577 42 23,808.52 LaGrange 2 - AAAA 2-1 51.73 785,118 0.99 29,443 4,830 262 12 83,332.33 Madison County 8 - AAAA 1-2 51.46 404,998 0.66 32,843 4,832 232 15 66,665.67 Central (Carrollton) 7 - AAAA 1-1 52.39 669,836 0.75 15,212 2,709 206 14 71,427.57 Heritage (Ringgold) 7 - AAAA 3-1 52.42 670,580 0.75 15,603 2,766 189 10 99,999.00 Islands 3 - AAAA 0-0 48.72 1,000,000 1.20 24,892 2,021 98 2 499,999.00 Arabia Mountain 6 - AAAA 0-0 48.18 164,272 0.20 6,930 718 27 - - Fayette County 5 - AAAA 2-1 44.06 753,857 0.85 7,188 610 19 - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5 - AAAA 0-3 43.46 725,338 0.81 5,838 467 17 - - Luella 5 - AAAA 2-1 44.60 777,115 0.89 8,731 756 16 - - Pickens 7 - AAAA 2-2 48.08 425,631 0.45 3,330 406 15 1 999,999.00 Spalding 4 - AAAA 0-3 45.04 88,039 0.10 838 83 6 - - East Hall 8 - AAAA 2-1 43.55 104,126 0.14 2,410 165 4 - - Monroe 1 - AAAA 0-0 46.94 259,034 0.30 2,974 153 4 - - Shaw 2 - AAAA 0-2 43.91 231,896 0.26 1,922 146 2 - - Ridgeland 7 - AAAA 0-4 44.91 268,738 0.28 941 77 2 - - Hampton 5 - AAAA 1-3 40.08 534,321 0.57 1,628 85 - - - Columbus 2 - AAAA 0-3 38.34 28,887 0.03 48 4 - - - Dougherty 1 - AAAA 0-0 39.92 72,191 0.08 194 2 - - - Miller Grove 6 - AAAA 0-0 36.41 15,189 0.02 81 2 - - - McDonough 5 - AAAA 0-3 33.95 212,400 0.22 128 1 - - - Chestatee 8 - AAAA 0-3 35.19 16,159 0.02 80 1 - - - Jordan 2 - AAAA 1-1 29.77 11,143 0.01 3 - - - - Rutland 4 - AAAA 0-2 31.08 2,223 0.00 2 - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7 - AAAA 0-4 16.29 5,327 0.01 1 - - - - North Clayton 5 - AAAA 0-4 23.22 16,536 0.02 - - - - - Kendrick 2 - AAAA 0-2 23.39 828 0.00 - - - - - Druid Hills 6 - AAAA 0-0 23.25 580 0.00 - - - - - Spencer 2 - AAAA 0-4 25.64 543 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAAA Bainbridge 671,737 233,527 70,995 20,966 997,225 2,775 1 - AAAA Cairo 184,007 364,939 276,415 134,489 959,850 40,150 1 - AAAA Thomas County Central 106,677 262,567 338,353 214,092 921,689 78,311 1 - AAAA Westover 35,235 120,357 247,607 386,812 790,011 209,989 1 - AAAA Monroe 2,172 16,432 54,632 185,798 259,034 740,966 1 - AAAA Dougherty 172 2,178 11,998 57,843 72,191 927,809 2 - AAAA Carver (Columbus) 443,443 307,332 183,625 56,861 991,261 8,739 2 - AAAA Hardaway 429,953 379,044 135,668 46,967 991,632 8,368 2 - AAAA Troup 97,733 232,079 443,680 185,200 958,692 41,308 2 - AAAA LaGrange 26,941 71,391 194,029 492,757 785,118 214,882 2 - AAAA Shaw 1,863 9,501 38,458 182,074 231,896 768,104 2 - AAAA Columbus 60 602 3,783 24,442 28,887 971,113 2 - AAAA Jordan 7 49 719 10,368 11,143 988,857 2 - AAAA Spencer - 1 17 525 543 999,457 2 - AAAA Kendrick - 1 21 806 828 999,172 3 - AAAA Benedictine - - 888,581 111,419 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAA Jenkins 748,413 212,076 15,769 23,742 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAA New Hampstead 209,840 559,794 32,915 197,451 1,000,000 - 3 - AAAA Islands 41,747 228,130 62,735 667,388 1,000,000 - 4 - AAAA West Laurens 428,346 260,094 162,563 94,052 945,055 54,945 4 - AAAA Baldwin 235,018 249,995 220,224 165,979 871,216 128,784 4 - AAAA Perry 159,152 206,603 228,896 210,847 805,498 194,502 4 - AAAA Howard 128,660 183,027 220,745 231,682 764,114 235,886 4 - AAAA Westside (Macon) 46,997 93,180 146,823 236,855 523,855 476,145 4 - AAAA Spalding 1,823 7,061 20,432 58,723 88,039 911,961 4 - AAAA Rutland 4 40 317 1,862 2,223 997,777 5 - AAAA Riverdale 631,341 217,099 93,533 38,460 980,433 19,567 5 - AAAA Fayette County 106,645 214,489 227,791 204,932 753,857 246,143 5 - AAAA Luella 120,428 230,977 230,133 195,577 777,115 222,885 5 - AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 94,028 196,199 221,375 213,736 725,338 274,662 5 - AAAA Hampton 40,897 111,854 163,131 218,439 534,321 465,679 5 - AAAA McDonough 6,650 28,588 60,464 116,698 212,400 787,600 5 - AAAA North Clayton 11 794 3,573 12,158 16,536 983,464 6 - AAAA Marist 801,188 162,206 29,688 6,726 999,808 192 6 - AAAA Hapeville Charter 98,428 380,935 338,954 159,243 977,560 22,440 6 - AAAA Stephenson 84,029 346,816 361,923 180,462 973,230 26,770 6 - AAAA Mays 16,182 105,073 247,094 501,012 869,361 130,639 6 - AAAA Arabia Mountain 172 4,871 21,102 138,127 164,272 835,728 6 - AAAA Miller Grove 1 99 1,229 13,860 15,189 984,811 6 - AAAA Druid Hills - - 10 570 580 999,420 7 - AAAA Cedartown 576,450 300,518 88,096 25,734 990,798 9,202 7 - AAAA Northwest Whitfield 332,271 413,661 151,216 71,942 969,090 30,910 7 - AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 36,304 108,913 266,852 258,511 670,580 329,420 7 - AAAA Central (Carrollton) 35,944 108,708 266,182 259,002 669,836 330,164 7 - AAAA Pickens 11,031 45,418 145,006 224,176 425,631 574,369 7 - AAAA Ridgeland 3,870 21,585 82,648 160,635 268,738 731,262 7 - AAAA Southeast Whitfield 4,130 1,197 - - 5,327 994,673 8 - AAAA Jefferson 818,638 164,962 14,288 1,946 999,834 166 8 - AAAA Flowery Branch 160,006 603,690 178,205 44,632 986,533 13,467 8 - AAAA Cedar Shoals 13,806 130,172 385,372 280,435 809,785 190,215 8 - AAAA North Oconee 6,153 72,107 264,962 335,343 678,565 321,435 8 - AAAA Madison County 1,336 26,209 128,858 248,595 404,998 595,002 8 - AAAA East Hall 61 2,729 25,740 75,596 104,126 895,874 8 - AAAA Chestatee - 131 2,575 13,453 16,159 983,841

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Peach County Cedar Grove Crisp County Greater Atlanta Christian Peach County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Appling County Cedar Grove Oconee County Crisp County Appling County Liberty County Dawson County Cedar Grove North Murray Oconee County Thomson Crisp County Reg 4, #3 42 56.43 3-0 Richmond Academy Reg 1, #2 3 66.71 2-0 Appling County Reg 2, #4 53 60.23 2-1 Upson-Lee Reg 3, #1 28 63.17 1-0 Liberty County Reg 6, #3 48 50.19 2-0 Sonoraville Reg 7, #2 14 62.14 1-3 Dawson County Reg 8, #4 32 59.56 2-1 Monroe Area Reg 5, #1 8 88.39 0-0 Cedar Grove Reg 7, #3 35 52.90 0-3 North Hall Reg 6, #2 36 57.20 1-1 North Murray Reg 5, #4 46 70.73 1-2 Sandy Creek Reg 8, #1 37 78.04 3-0 Oconee County Reg 1, #3 51 35.39 0-2 Tattnall County Reg 4, #2 52 68.02 3-1 Thomson Reg 3, #4 25 25.82 0-0 Johnson (Savannah) Reg 2, #1 12 83.68 3-0 Crisp County Greater Atlanta Christian Pierce County Peach County Rockmart Greater Atlanta Christian White County Mary Persons Pierce County Peach County Burke County Westminster (Atlanta) Rockmart Reg 8, #3 22 62.15 1-2 Hart County Reg 5, #2 19 77.29 2-0 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 6, #4 1 49.59 2-1 Adairsville Reg 7, #1 56 73.42 4-0 White County Reg 2, #3 31 65.70 2-1 Mary Persons Reg 3, #2 57 45.30 0-0 Windsor Forest Reg 4, #4 33 51.54 1-2 Morgan County Reg 1, #1 39 75.53 3-0 Pierce County Reg 3, #3 4 43.55 0-0 Beach Reg 2, #2 38 79.15 1-1 Peach County Reg 1, #4 5 27.71 0-4 Brantley County Reg 4, #1 6 69.23 0-1 Burke County Reg 5, #3 55 71.66 1-0 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 8, #2 50 63.06 3-1 Stephens County Reg 7, #4 10 45.41 3-0 Cherokee Bluff Reg 6, #1 44 70.78 2-1 Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5 - AAA 0-0 88.39 998,139 4.22 888,909 790,427 581,846 446,638 1.24 Crisp County 2 - AAA 3-0 83.68 998,437 3.87 856,379 640,664 377,723 221,811 3.51 Peach County 2 - AAA 1-1 79.15 993,217 3.45 746,961 485,112 252,900 101,407 8.86 Oconee County 8 - AAA 3-0 78.04 998,021 2.74 614,378 290,019 124,870 55,104 17.15 Greater Atlanta Christian 5 - AAA 2-0 77.29 957,358 2.76 551,960 326,903 160,245 54,084 17.49 Pierce County 1 - AAA 3-0 75.53 999,999 3.13 717,337 333,926 158,013 48,297 19.71 White County 7 - AAA 4-0 73.42 999,630 2.67 411,868 225,973 96,679 24,734 39.43 Rockmart 6 - AAA 2-1 70.78 999,035 2.60 450,141 169,093 61,556 12,697 77.76 Westminster (Atlanta) 5 - AAA 1-0 71.66 860,533 1.87 321,395 126,812 41,171 9,620 102.95 Sandy Creek 5 - AAA 1-2 70.73 834,255 1.73 285,640 103,853 31,607 6,853 144.92 Burke County 4 - AAA 0-1 69.23 994,652 2.32 275,939 110,893 33,131 6,424 154.67 Thomson 4 - AAA 3-1 68.02 992,517 2.23 245,291 89,023 24,102 4,343 229.26 Appling County 1 - AAA 2-0 66.71 999,949 2.38 484,452 102,171 23,706 4,244 234.63 Mary Persons 2 - AAA 2-1 65.70 803,863 1.74 233,493 57,177 11,649 1,601 623.61 Liberty County 3 - AAA 1-0 63.17 873,290 1.59 183,258 30,137 5,159 654 1,528.05 Dawson County 7 - AAA 1-3 62.14 986,756 1.86 114,171 32,255 5,007 549 1,820.49 Stephens County 8 - AAA 3-1 63.06 899,051 1.21 85,858 19,035 3,229 357 2,800.12 Hart County 8 - AAA 1-2 62.15 879,700 1.14 70,586 15,229 2,367 233 4,290.85 Upson-Lee 2 - AAA 2-1 60.23 524,986 0.97 89,461 12,243 1,539 121 8,263.46 Monroe Area 8 - AAA 2-1 59.56 808,267 0.97 38,850 7,227 829 65 15,383.62 North Murray 6 - AAA 1-1 57.20 973,405 1.61 79,995 9,128 873 49 20,407.16 Jackson 2 - AAA 1-1 58.33 405,432 0.71 55,760 6,214 625 44 22,726.27 Richmond Academy 4 - AAA 3-0 56.43 878,761 1.26 57,932 6,269 530 38 26,314.79 Carver (Atlanta) 5 - AAA 0-3 58.34 200,647 0.26 16,259 1,803 202 14 71,427.57 North Hall 7 - AAA 0-3 52.90 890,398 1.26 27,899 2,381 131 7 142,856.14 Douglass 5 - AAA 0-2 56.67 148,605 0.19 9,645 936 71 3 333,332.33 Americus-Sumter 2 - AAA 0-2 53.37 171,211 0.27 12,621 804 47 3 333,332.33 Sonoraville 6 - AAA 2-0 50.19 725,749 0.92 11,629 844 45 2 499,999.00 Morgan County 4 - AAA 1-2 51.54 713,644 0.87 19,212 1,274 68 1 999,999.00 Franklin County 8 - AAA 4-0 51.79 408,426 0.43 4,069 478 27 1 999,999.00 Adairsville 6 - AAA 2-1 49.59 720,478 0.90 10,004 708 26 1 999,999.00 Southeast Bulloch 3 - AAA 2-1 45.92 126,710 0.15 2,333 87 3 1 999,999.00 Windsor Forest 3 - AAA 0-0 45.30 983,956 1.09 8,210 257 9 - - Central (Macon) 2 - AAA 1-1 49.62 76,042 0.11 3,367 158 6 - - Cherokee Bluff 7 - AAA 3-0 45.41 612,899 0.71 4,089 161 5 - - Beach 3 - AAA 0-0 43.55 976,664 1.05 5,117 158 3 - - Ringgold 6 - AAA 1-2 45.93 390,802 0.44 1,586 92 1 - - Harlem 4 - AAA 0-3 41.71 195,669 0.21 751 20 - - - Pike County 2 - AAA 0-1 45.56 26,812 0.04 632 19 - - - Hephzibah 4 - AAA 0-1 42.50 224,510 0.24 993 13 - - - West Hall 7 - AAA 2-2 39.94 301,396 0.33 653 11 - - - Tattnall County 1 - AAA 0-2 35.39 922,070 0.96 411 7 - - - LaFayette 6 - AAA 1-2 38.89 157,972 0.17 162 3 - - - Gilmer 7 - AAA 2-1 37.63 207,893 0.22 247 2 - - - Brantley County 1 - AAA 0-4 27.71 727,050 0.74 48 1 - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3 - AAA 0-0 25.82 487,040 0.49 20 - - - - Savannah 3 - AAA 0-0 25.85 487,110 0.49 17 - - - - Long County 1 - AAA 0-4 20.78 350,932 0.35 5 - - - - Coahulla Creek 6 - AAA 1-2 32.28 21,711 0.02 5 - - - - East Jackson 8 - AAA 1-1 30.65 6,535 0.01 1 - - - - Murray County 6 - AAA 1-2 30.04 5,525 0.01 1 - - - - Groves 3 - AAA 0-0 13.44 65,230 0.07 - - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6 - AAA 0-3 30.78 5,323 0.01 - - - - - Lumpkin County 7 - AAA 0-3 14.03 1,028 0.00 - - - - - Redan 5 - AAA 0-0 32.80 463 0.00 - - - - - Cross Creek 4 - AAA 0-4 13.42 247 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AAA Pierce County 729,385 267,853 2,714 47 999,999 1 1 - AAA Appling County 270,046 710,372 19,042 489 999,949 51 1 - AAA Tattnall County 496 17,584 652,678 251,312 922,070 77,930 1 - AAA Brantley County 66 3,421 245,638 477,925 727,050 272,950 1 - AAA Long County 7 770 79,928 270,227 350,932 649,068 2 - AAA Crisp County 612,352 323,334 54,577 8,174 998,437 1,563 2 - AAA Peach County 352,036 493,910 121,941 25,330 993,217 6,783 2 - AAA Mary Persons 27,008 116,155 418,096 242,604 803,863 196,137 2 - AAA Upson-Lee 5,360 36,976 194,941 287,709 524,986 475,014 2 - AAA Jackson 2,802 23,057 139,264 240,309 405,432 594,568 2 - AAA Americus-Sumter 368 5,065 48,076 117,702 171,211 828,789 2 - AAA Central (Macon) 61 1,278 17,960 56,743 76,042 923,958 2 - AAA Pike County 13 225 5,145 21,429 26,812 973,188 3 - AAA Liberty County 532,861 340,429 - - 873,290 126,710 3 - AAA Southeast Bulloch 77,699 49,011 - - 126,710 873,290 3 - AAA Windsor Forest 216,143 314,880 384,716 68,217 983,956 16,044 3 - AAA Beach 168,255 262,037 453,231 93,141 976,664 23,336 3 - AAA Savannah 2,449 16,493 78,011 390,157 487,110 512,890 3 - AAA Johnson (Savannah) 2,574 16,654 77,740 390,072 487,040 512,960 3 - AAA Groves 19 496 6,302 58,413 65,230 934,770 4 - AAA Burke County 495,907 360,083 112,161 26,501 994,652 5,348 4 - AAA Thomson 423,989 396,544 137,556 34,428 992,517 7,483 4 - AAA Richmond Academy 59,214 158,934 410,567 250,046 878,761 121,239 4 - AAA Morgan County 18,915 68,687 243,198 382,844 713,644 286,356 4 - AAA Hephzibah 1,097 8,638 52,235 162,540 224,510 775,490 4 - AAA Harlem 878 7,114 44,279 143,398 195,669 804,331 4 - AAA Cross Creek - - 4 243 247 999,753 5 - AAA Cedar Grove 729,410 205,126 49,539 14,064 998,139 1,861 5 - AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 166,641 402,086 258,752 129,879 957,358 42,642 5 - AAA Westminster (Atlanta) 56,256 198,967 316,808 288,502 860,533 139,467 5 - AAA Sandy Creek 45,845 172,774 297,138 318,498 834,255 165,745 5 - AAA Carver (Atlanta) 1,215 12,955 45,400 141,077 200,647 799,353 5 - AAA Douglass 633 8,092 32,340 107,540 148,605 851,395 5 - AAA Redan - - 23 440 463 999,537 6 - AAA Rockmart 804,618 161,151 27,796 5,470 999,035 965 6 - AAA North Murray 144,725 510,308 231,620 86,752 973,405 26,595 6 - AAA Sonoraville 24,882 153,075 280,998 266,794 725,749 274,251 6 - AAA Adairsville 22,687 145,970 276,770 275,051 720,478 279,522 6 - AAA Ringgold 2,553 18,355 133,130 236,764 390,802 609,198 6 - AAA LaFayette 528 10,411 43,768 103,265 157,972 842,028 6 - AAA Coahulla Creek 7 570 4,375 16,759 21,711 978,289 6 - AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe - 88 876 4,359 5,323 994,677 6 - AAA Murray County - 72 667 4,786 5,525 994,475 7 - AAA White County 767,532 200,363 28,116 3,619 999,630 370 7 - AAA Dawson County 192,432 543,942 203,974 46,408 986,756 13,244 7 - AAA North Hall 33,877 186,961 451,467 218,093 890,398 109,602 7 - AAA Cherokee Bluff 5,030 48,315 192,244 367,310 612,899 387,101 7 - AAA West Hall 803 13,249 75,741 211,603 301,396 698,604 7 - AAA Gilmer 326 7,170 48,417 151,980 207,893 792,107 7 - AAA Lumpkin County - - 41 987 1,028 998,972 8 - AAA Oconee County 771,535 175,203 38,317 12,966 998,021 1,979 8 - AAA Stephens County 95,482 309,778 290,576 203,215 899,051 100,949 8 - AAA Hart County 80,127 275,947 296,439 227,187 879,700 120,300 8 - AAA Monroe Area 46,607 191,253 270,521 299,886 808,267 191,733 8 - AAA Franklin County 6,247 47,731 103,080 251,368 408,426 591,574 8 - AAA East Jackson 2 88 1,067 5,378 6,535 993,465

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Callaway Fitzgerald Callaway Rabun County Fitzgerald Lovett First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Thomasville Callaway Rabun County Swainsboro Thomasville Dodge County Columbia Callaway Pace Academy Rabun County Cook Swainsboro Reg 4, #3 28 34.26 0-2 Laney Reg 1, #2 44 71.81 2-2 Thomasville Reg 2, #4 48 54.63 0-2 Vidalia Reg 3, #1 13 64.83 1-1 Dodge County Reg 6, #3 9 51.22 0-0 Columbia Reg 7, #2 17 47.68 2-0 Fannin County Reg 8, #4 2 31.00 1-3 Banks County Reg 5, #1 7 76.30 3-0 Callaway Reg 7, #3 8 45.43 1-3 Chattooga Reg 6, #2 35 63.65 1-1 Pace Academy Reg 5, #4 5 56.30 2-2 Bremen Reg 8, #1 38 73.11 3-1 Rabun County Reg 1, #3 10 58.08 1-2 Cook Reg 4, #2 37 46.84 3-0 Putnam County Reg 3, #4 33 52.46 1-1 Northeast Reg 2, #1 41 59.32 2-2 Swainsboro Heard County Fitzgerald Washington County Lovett Heard County Pepperell Bleckley County Fitzgerald Washington County Jefferson County Haralson County Lovett Reg 8, #3 47 50.14 1-2 Union County Reg 5, #2 22 64.26 4-0 Heard County Reg 6, #4 39 46.35 1-2 South Atlanta Reg 7, #1 36 57.34 1-2 Pepperell Reg 2, #3 23 54.90 3-0 Jeff Davis Reg 3, #2 4 63.22 3-1 Bleckley County Reg 4, #4 6 32.16 2-0 Butler Reg 1, #1 18 74.81 4-0 Fitzgerald Reg 3, #3 50 61.07 1-2 Washington County Reg 2, #2 45 57.99 2-1 Toombs County Reg 1, #4 14 56.42 2-0 Early County Reg 4, #1 24 59.38 0-2 Jefferson County Reg 5, #3 21 63.34 4-0 Haralson County Reg 8, #2 16 52.45 1-2 Elbert County Reg 7, #4 31 44.39 2-2 Model Reg 6, #1 29 67.52 2-1 Lovett

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Callaway 5 - AA 3-0 76.30 997,446 3.90 882,795 615,233 435,428 291,829 2.43 Fitzgerald 1 - AA 4-0 74.81 995,129 3.76 814,885 564,005 404,588 237,717 3.21 Rabun County 8 - AA 3-1 73.11 1,000,000 3.35 675,509 543,881 289,311 164,832 5.07 Thomasville 1 - AA 2-2 71.81 988,243 3.41 743,171 442,312 276,271 133,531 6.49 Lovett 6 - AA 2-1 67.52 999,840 3.04 554,242 391,388 164,789 61,702 15.21 Heard County 5 - AA 4-0 64.26 937,560 2.34 447,504 190,501 75,278 21,567 45.37 Pace Academy 6 - AA 1-1 63.65 990,701 2.48 353,823 202,485 64,181 18,920 51.85 Dodge County 3 - AA 1-1 64.83 947,504 2.15 311,322 131,304 52,191 16,775 58.61 Haralson County 5 - AA 4-0 63.34 925,697 2.20 400,397 163,998 59,915 16,266 60.48 Bleckley County 3 - AA 3-1 63.22 923,642 1.99 270,011 106,104 37,596 10,512 94.13 Jefferson County 4 - AA 0-2 59.38 999,614 2.06 326,506 116,068 29,053 5,689 174.78 Washington County 3 - AA 1-2 61.07 875,337 1.75 219,109 75,707 22,058 5,300 187.68 Swainsboro 2 - AA 2-2 59.32 958,241 1.79 234,969 72,406 17,125 3,817 260.99 Pepperell 7 - AA 1-2 57.34 990,216 1.97 228,611 50,364 15,786 2,617 381.12 Cook 1 - AA 1-2 58.08 775,718 1.62 245,745 62,445 12,230 2,355 423.63 Toombs County 2 - AA 2-1 57.99 942,673 1.65 189,166 53,476 11,422 2,119 470.92 Early County 1 - AA 2-0 56.42 705,996 1.38 185,952 41,811 7,146 1,218 820.02 Bremen 5 - AA 2-2 56.30 740,120 1.19 118,141 34,741 6,780 1,025 974.61 Jeff Davis 2 - AA 3-0 54.90 888,770 1.35 103,170 23,174 3,930 548 1,823.82 Vidalia 2 - AA 0-2 54.63 882,338 1.33 97,651 21,556 3,472 491 2,035.66 Elbert County 8 - AA 1-2 52.45 1,000,000 1.37 80,947 19,041 2,770 294 3,400.36 Worth County 1 - AA 3-1 52.84 510,587 0.87 85,410 14,752 1,750 211 4,738.34 Columbia 6 - AA 0-0 51.22 883,241 1.45 69,244 13,523 1,754 200 4,999.00 Northeast 3 - AA 1-1 52.46 479,143 0.72 50,605 8,490 1,032 117 8,546.01 Union County 8 - AA 1-2 50.14 1,000,000 1.27 57,926 9,765 1,216 109 9,173.31 Southwest 3 - AA 1-0 51.49 420,411 0.61 39,401 6,129 680 66 15,150.52 Lamar County 3 - AA 2-2 50.23 348,929 0.49 27,392 3,827 377 45 22,221.22 Temple 5 - AA 2-2 49.92 399,177 0.51 22,316 4,373 474 37 27,026.03 Putnam County 4 - AA 3-0 46.84 978,369 1.25 50,344 5,203 343 31 32,257.06 Fannin County 7 - AA 2-0 47.68 880,769 1.20 34,374 4,396 447 30 33,332.33 South Atlanta 6 - AA 1-2 46.35 812,021 1.15 32,062 3,170 262 13 76,922.08 Chattooga 7 - AA 1-3 45.43 810,762 1.03 19,468 2,181 200 9 111,110.11 Model 7 - AA 2-2 44.39 769,252 0.94 14,712 1,522 111 7 142,856.14 Bacon County 2 - AA 3-1 42.83 295,171 0.33 2,811 221 12 1 999,999.00 Washington 6 - AA 1-2 43.65 159,424 0.21 3,933 242 17 - - Therrell 6 - AA 1-2 38.10 145,682 0.17 1,303 41 2 - - Laney 4 - AA 0-2 34.26 658,063 0.68 1,132 28 2 - - Coosa 7 - AA 2-1 37.61 378,852 0.41 1,628 90 1 - - Banks County 8 - AA 1-3 31.00 1,000,000 1.01 896 12 - - - Butler 4 - AA 2-0 32.16 534,499 0.55 476 11 - - - Westside (Augusta) 4 - AA 1-2 31.94 521,719 0.53 456 10 - - - Berrien 1 - AA 1-2 35.45 24,327 0.03 231 8 - - - Gordon Central 7 - AA 1-2 31.50 126,254 0.13 149 4 - - - Glenn Hills 4 - AA 0-2 26.57 228,138 0.23 50 1 - - - Monticello 3 - AA 0-3 31.57 5,034 0.01 15 1 - - - East Laurens 2 - AA 2-1 31.24 32,807 0.03 18 - - - - Dade County 7 - AA 1-2 26.83 43,895 0.04 11 - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6 - AA 0-0 27.94 6,823 0.01 7 - - - - Towers 6 - AA 0-0 23.34 1,888 0.00 2 - - - - Oglethorpe County 4 - AA 0-2 19.26 45,348 0.05 1 - - - - Josey 4 - AA 1-0 18.22 34,250 0.03 1 - - - - McNair 6 - AA 0-0 18.10 380 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - AA Fitzgerald 556,437 337,932 80,440 20,320 995,129 4,871 1 - AA Thomasville 382,359 433,685 133,536 38,663 988,243 11,757 1 - AA Cook 31,778 107,697 335,986 300,257 775,718 224,282 1 - AA Early County 21,287 80,263 277,181 327,265 705,996 294,004 1 - AA Worth County 8,129 40,146 167,850 294,462 510,587 489,413 1 - AA Berrien 10 277 5,007 19,033 24,327 975,673 2 - AA Swainsboro 358,801 274,899 197,847 126,694 958,241 41,759 2 - AA Toombs County 293,180 270,402 223,295 155,796 942,673 57,327 2 - AA Vidalia 165,666 208,880 254,220 253,572 882,338 117,662 2 - AA Jeff Davis 172,915 216,126 255,086 244,643 888,770 111,230 2 - AA Bacon County 9,274 28,590 64,558 192,749 295,171 704,829 2 - AA East Laurens 164 1,103 4,994 26,546 32,807 967,193 3 - AA Dodge County 400,375 281,360 182,085 83,684 947,504 52,496 3 - AA Bleckley County 312,162 285,874 216,356 109,250 923,642 76,358 3 - AA Washington County 215,254 254,540 253,301 152,242 875,337 124,663 3 - AA Northeast 31,373 73,231 136,228 238,311 479,143 520,857 3 - AA Southwest 24,149 59,679 116,545 220,038 420,411 579,589 3 - AA Lamar County 16,677 45,233 94,749 192,270 348,929 651,071 3 - AA Monticello 10 83 736 4,205 5,034 994,966 4 - AA Jefferson County 808,138 172,344 16,828 2,304 999,614 386 4 - AA Putnam County 170,735 591,725 164,467 51,442 978,369 21,631 4 - AA Laney 10,216 98,258 295,024 254,565 658,063 341,937 4 - AA Butler 5,102 62,049 217,345 250,003 534,499 465,501 4 - AA Westside (Augusta) 5,076 59,459 210,382 246,802 521,719 478,281 4 - AA Glenn Hills 699 14,316 76,372 136,751 228,138 771,862 4 - AA Oglethorpe County 24 1,129 11,359 32,836 45,348 954,652 4 - AA Josey 10 720 8,223 25,297 34,250 965,750 5 - AA Callaway 712,395 212,302 56,026 16,723 997,446 2,554 5 - AA Heard County 138,564 338,770 305,381 154,845 937,560 62,440 5 - AA Haralson County 117,412 307,181 324,126 176,978 925,697 74,303 5 - AA Bremen 26,839 108,790 225,781 378,710 740,120 259,880 5 - AA Temple 4,790 32,957 88,686 272,744 399,177 600,823 6 - AA Lovett 645,283 279,784 61,706 13,067 999,840 160 6 - AA Pace Academy 291,821 440,040 209,711 49,129 990,701 9,299 6 - AA Columbia 43,597 191,015 422,523 226,106 883,241 116,759 6 - AA South Atlanta 19,235 79,013 256,332 457,441 812,021 187,979 6 - AA Therrell 63 4,366 28,114 113,139 145,682 854,318 6 - AA Washington 1 5,735 20,525 133,163 159,424 840,576 6 - AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - 38 859 5,926 6,823 993,177 6 - AA Towers - 9 206 1,673 1,888 998,112 6 - AA McNair - - 24 356 380 999,620 7 - AA Pepperell 656,570 220,206 83,380 30,060 990,216 9,784 7 - AA Fannin County 153,648 296,715 255,058 175,348 880,769 119,231 7 - AA Chattooga 97,577 224,079 261,287 227,819 810,762 189,238 7 - AA Model 77,460 192,111 248,602 251,079 769,252 230,748 7 - AA Coosa 12,956 53,745 109,471 202,680 378,852 621,148 7 - AA Gordon Central 1,563 10,732 32,442 81,517 126,254 873,746 7 - AA Dade County 226 2,412 9,760 31,497 43,895 956,105 8 - AA Rabun County 895,416 93,189 10,797 598 1,000,000 - 8 - AA Elbert County 63,084 504,430 383,842 48,644 1,000,000 - 8 - AA Union County 40,792 387,181 496,959 75,068 1,000,000 - 8 - AA Banks County 708 15,200 108,402 875,690 1,000,000 -

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Brooks County Dublin Metter Brooks County Irwin County Dublin First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Metter Macon County Commerce Brooks County Mitchell County Metter B.E.S.T. Academy Macon County Bowdon Commerce Wilcox County Brooks County Reg 4, #3 17 46.71 0-0 Dooly County Reg 1, #2 38 54.34 0-2 Mitchell County Reg 2, #4 55 53.20 2-1 Turner County Reg 3, #1 36 62.64 3-0 Metter Reg 6, #3 4 41.62 1-1 B.E.S.T. Academy Reg 7, #2 56 38.28 2-1 Warren County Reg 8, #4 52 26.01 2-2 Towns County Reg 5, #1 32 56.15 2-0 Macon County Reg 7, #3 60 30.85 0-2 Wilkinson County Reg 6, #2 6 42.65 1-3 Bowdon Reg 5, #4 49 45.77 2-0 Taylor County Reg 8, #1 15 60.99 3-1 Commerce Reg 1, #3 51 34.22 0-1 Terrell County Reg 4, #2 59 53.47 2-1 Wilcox County Reg 3, #4 46 44.56 0-2 Screven County Reg 2, #1 7 74.86 3-0 Brooks County Marion County Irwin County Dublin Manchester Marion County Mount Zion (Carroll) Irwin County Pelham Clinch County Dublin Manchester Gordon Lee Reg 8, #3 57 46.51 2-0 Washington-Wilkes Reg 5, #2 34 54.66 1-2 Marion County Reg 6, #4 40 40.96 3-0 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 7, #1 25 38.77 1-0 Hancock Central Reg 2, #3 27 69.20 1-2 Irwin County Reg 3, #2 19 52.18 1-1 Emanuel County Institute Reg 4, #4 29 44.32 2-1 Johnson County Reg 1, #1 42 58.64 1-1 Pelham Reg 3, #3 35 47.96 1-2 McIntosh County Academy Reg 2, #2 14 70.12 1-1 Clinch County Reg 1, #4 37 24.93 1-3 Miller County Reg 4, #1 18 70.34 0-1 Dublin Reg 5, #3 33 52.10 1-2 Manchester Reg 8, #2 31 47.23 2-1 Lincoln County Reg 7, #4 16 16.95 0-3 Crawford County Reg 6, #1 22 42.81 3-0 Gordon Lee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Brooks County 2 - A Public 3-0 74.86 997,190 3.97 773,927 699,572 555,400 384,656 1.60 Clinch County 2 - A Public 1-1 70.12 988,164 3.40 637,936 552,179 343,814 175,308 4.70 Dublin 4 - A Public 0-1 70.34 999,155 3.29 524,726 469,523 317,098 172,398 4.80 Irwin County 2 - A Public 1-2 69.20 984,930 3.29 612,438 524,792 303,071 147,470 5.78 Metter 3 - A Public 3-0 62.64 994,141 2.58 473,475 358,698 125,525 40,740 23.55 Commerce 8 - A Public 3-1 60.99 999,912 2.86 733,061 209,301 112,887 32,582 29.69 Pelham 1 - A Public 1-1 58.64 999,797 2.45 313,053 226,917 61,337 16,025 61.40 Macon County 5 - A Public 2-0 56.15 966,333 2.88 726,584 287,923 65,164 13,384 73.72 Marion County 5 - A Public 1-2 54.66 835,031 1.93 439,306 103,680 23,060 4,424 225.04 Mitchell County 1 - A Public 0-2 54.34 996,431 1.97 198,984 105,136 20,485 3,474 286.85 Wilcox County 4 - A Public 2-1 53.47 957,716 1.87 119,733 61,555 17,055 2,711 367.87 Manchester 5 - A Public 1-2 52.10 808,778 1.83 402,936 94,788 16,586 2,574 387.50 Turner County 2 - A Public 2-1 53.20 586,572 0.97 103,006 53,153 8,568 1,275 783.31 Emanuel County Institute 3 - A Public 1-1 52.18 908,311 1.25 87,467 46,331 7,912 1,174 850.79 Lincoln County 8 - A Public 2-1 47.23 992,728 1.70 270,069 28,611 4,138 425 2,351.94 Washington-Wilkes 8 - A Public 2-0 46.51 991,226 1.65 247,513 25,428 3,317 302 3,310.26 Taylor County 5 - A Public 2-0 45.77 713,932 1.21 183,439 22,884 2,446 202 4,949.50 McIntosh County Academy 3 - A Public 1-2 47.96 789,482 0.93 30,595 12,866 1,685 169 5,916.16 Schley County 5 - A Public 2-1 47.18 330,811 0.56 86,269 11,104 1,568 144 6,943.44 Dooly County 4 - A Public 0-0 46.71 593,581 0.90 36,370 13,209 1,454 112 8,927.57 Bowdon 6 - A Public 1-3 42.65 849,138 1.67 165,922 12,573 1,234 86 11,626.91 Gordon Lee 6 - A Public 3-0 42.81 854,288 1.69 170,236 13,277 1,308 77 12,986.01 B.E.S.T. Academy 6 - A Public 1-1 41.62 815,771 1.55 138,766 9,836 888 54 18,517.52 Mount Zion (Carroll) 6 - A Public 3-0 40.96 790,852 1.48 123,076 8,254 659 39 25,640.03 Chattahoochee County 5 - A Public 2-0 43.19 332,365 0.50 57,547 5,257 460 36 27,776.78 Johnson County 4 - A Public 2-1 44.32 444,384 0.62 19,429 6,238 444 34 29,410.76 Lanier County 2 - A Public 3-0 46.02 197,008 0.26 13,335 4,574 394 26 38,460.54 Claxton 3 - A Public 1-2 44.37 618,083 0.67 10,782 3,556 364 24 41,665.67 Screven County 3 - A Public 0-2 44.56 628,399 0.69 11,458 3,757 392 16 62,499.00 Atkinson County 2 - A Public 3-1 43.91 134,226 0.17 6,621 1,954 141 16 62,499.00 Warren County 7 - A Public 2-1 38.28 996,441 1.55 85,678 6,673 310 14 71,427.57 Hancock Central 7 - A Public 1-0 38.77 996,866 1.57 92,762 7,634 396 13 76,922.08 Montgomery County 4 - A Public 2-0 40.36 314,500 0.42 7,825 1,828 103 5 199,999.00 Trion 6 - A Public 1-2 36.92 588,460 0.97 51,040 2,438 121 4 249,999.00 Wheeler County 4 - A Public 3-0 35.42 353,113 0.45 4,946 782 28 3 333,332.33 Charlton County 2 - A Public 2-1 42.97 111,910 0.14 4,661 1,350 96 2 499,999.00 Hawkinsville 4 - A Public 2-1 38.01 289,304 0.37 5,159 1,021 46 1 999,999.00 Telfair County 4 - A Public 2-2 40.91 47,366 0.06 1,124 264 14 1 999,999.00 Wilkinson County 7 - A Public 0-2 30.85 974,227 1.23 19,347 603 17 - - Terrell County 1 - A Public 0-1 34.22 825,528 0.91 2,656 346 14 - - Armuchee 6 - A Public 1-1 25.53 101,491 0.13 1,227 21 1 - - Towns County 8 - A Public 2-2 26.01 551,637 0.58 3,583 88 - - - Greene County 8 - A Public 0-3 20.63 261,604 0.27 547 5 - - - Miller County 1 - A Public 1-3 24.93 447,976 0.46 105 5 - - - Seminole County 1 - A Public 0-3 21.87 395,240 0.40 57 5 - - - Calhoun County 1 - A Public 0-0 14.30 301,430 0.32 91 4 - - - Jenkins County 3 - A Public 0-3 30.32 60,696 0.06 39 4 - - - Greenville 5 - A Public 1-2 29.21 12,750 0.01 167 2 - - - Social Circle 8 - A Public 1-3 19.02 202,893 0.21 271 1 - - - Crawford County 7 - A Public 0-3 16.95 645,789 0.68 616 - - - - Georgia Military College 7 - A Public 1-2 8.25 192,267 0.20 22 - - - - ACE Charter 7 - A Public 1-2 8.33 194,410 0.20 16 - - - - Treutlen 4 - A Public 1-2 23.84 881 0.00 2 - - - - Randolph-Clay 1 - A Public 0-2 9.75 33,598 0.03 - - - - - Portal 3 - A Public 0-3 13.60 614 0.00 - - - - - Bryan County 3 - A Public 0-2 11.49 274 0.00 - - - - - Baconton Charter 1 - A Public 1-2 9.48 - - - - - - - Glascock County 7 - A Public 2-2 7.87 - - - - - - - Pataula Charter 1 - A Public 0-4 -5.29 - - - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 5 - A Public 0-3 -7.46 - - - - - - - GSIC 7 - A Public 0-2 -41.97 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - A Public Pelham 808,595 174,406 13,794 3,002 999,797 203 1 - A Public Calhoun County 164,721 136,709 - - 301,430 698,570 1 - A Public Mitchell County 18,199 609,404 332,884 35,944 996,431 3,569 1 - A Public Terrell County 7,135 57,764 397,116 363,513 825,528 174,472 1 - A Public Seminole County 795 12,791 141,437 240,217 395,240 604,760 1 - A Public Miller County 553 8,819 109,154 329,450 447,976 552,024 1 - A Public Randolph-Clay 2 107 5,615 27,874 33,598 966,402 1 - A Public Baconton Charter - - - - - 1,000,000 1 - A Public Pataula Charter - - - - - 1,000,000 2 - A Public Brooks County 506,568 304,355 163,298 22,969 997,190 2,810 2 - A Public Clinch County 259,730 341,148 323,550 63,736 988,164 11,836 2 - A Public Irwin County 226,764 322,621 359,804 75,741 984,930 15,070 2 - A Public Turner County 6,123 25,220 105,617 449,612 586,572 413,428 2 - A Public Lanier County 498 3,581 23,258 169,671 197,008 802,992 2 - A Public Atkinson County 188 1,805 13,738 118,495 134,226 865,774 2 - A Public Charlton County 129 1,270 10,735 99,776 111,910 888,090 3 - A Public Metter 704,519 208,251 61,155 20,216 994,141 5,859 3 - A Public Emanuel County Institute 162,691 349,769 249,888 145,963 908,311 91,689 3 - A Public McIntosh County Academy 70,800 206,678 273,637 238,367 789,482 210,518 3 - A Public Screven County 31,564 118,310 202,849 275,676 628,399 371,601 3 - A Public Claxton 30,170 113,831 198,414 275,668 618,083 381,917 3 - A Public Jenkins County 256 3,154 13,981 43,305 60,696 939,304 3 - A Public Bryan County - 2 20 252 274 999,726 3 - A Public Portal - 5 56 553 614 999,386 4 - A Public Dublin 817,654 157,688 20,557 3,256 999,155 845 4 - A Public Wilcox County 155,511 566,973 162,576 72,656 957,716 42,284 4 - A Public Dooly County 15,375 110,112 246,859 221,235 593,581 406,419 4 - A Public Wheeler County 3,261 65,199 157,389 127,264 353,113 646,887 4 - A Public Johnson County 2,704 27,657 188,401 225,622 444,384 555,616 4 - A Public Montgomery County 3,248 38,419 110,640 162,193 314,500 685,500 4 - A Public Hawkinsville 2,156 30,732 100,958 155,458 289,304 710,696 4 - A Public Telfair County 91 3,212 12,465 31,598 47,366 952,634 4 - A Public Treutlen - 8 155 718 881 999,119 5 - A Public Macon County 618,190 217,054 90,334 40,755 966,333 33,667 5 - A Public Marion County 77,472 293,203 279,525 184,831 835,031 164,969 5 - A Public Manchester 184,416 233,750 222,747 167,865 808,778 191,222 5 - A Public Taylor County 74,730 145,407 223,485 270,310 713,932 286,068 5 - A Public Schley County 24,032 57,495 86,074 163,210 330,811 669,189 5 - A Public Chattahoochee County 21,070 52,602 95,360 163,333 332,365 667,635 5 - A Public Greenville 90 489 2,475 9,696 12,750 987,250 5 - A Public Central (Talbotton) - - - - - 1,000,000 6 - A Public Gordon Lee 262,127 229,029 201,132 162,000 854,288 145,712 6 - A Public Bowdon 254,931 227,084 201,921 165,202 849,138 150,862 6 - A Public B.E.S.T. Academy 211,939 212,849 206,460 184,523 815,771 184,229 6 - A Public Mount Zion (Carroll) 187,774 201,307 205,665 196,106 790,852 209,148 6 - A Public Trion 80,084 120,135 161,044 227,197 588,460 411,540 6 - A Public Armuchee 3,145 9,596 23,778 64,972 101,491 898,509 7 - A Public Hancock Central 445,078 354,114 172,889 24,785 996,866 3,134 7 - A Public Warren County 416,667 365,820 186,616 27,338 996,441 3,559 7 - A Public Wilkinson County 132,122 251,209 473,334 117,562 974,227 25,773 7 - A Public Crawford County 5,532 23,485 122,258 494,514 645,789 354,211 7 - A Public ACE Charter 286 2,763 22,673 168,688 194,410 805,590 7 - A Public Georgia Military College 315 2,609 22,230 167,113 192,267 807,733 7 - A Public Glascock County - - - - - 1,000,000 7 - A Public GSIC - - - - - 1,000,000 8 - A Public Commerce 763,172 188,789 45,769 2,182 999,912 88 8 - A Public Lincoln County 124,745 412,432 407,438 48,113 992,728 7,272 8 - A Public Washington-Wilkes 111,121 383,775 440,271 56,059 991,226 8,774 8 - A Public Towns County 788 10,747 67,519 472,583 551,637 448,363 8 - A Public Greene County 128 2,646 22,739 236,091 261,604 738,396 8 - A Public Social Circle 46 1,611 16,264 184,972 202,893 797,107

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Eagle's Landing Christian Prince Avenue Christian Wesleyan Eagle's Landing Christian North Cobb Christian Prince Avenue Christian First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Savannah Christian Wesleyan Athens Academy Eagle's Landing Christian First Presbyterian Savannah Christian Christian Heritage Wesleyan Darlington Athens Academy Tattnall Square Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 4, #3 22 40.82 3-0 Pacelli Reg 1, #2 10 46.83 2-1 First Presbyterian Reg 2, #4 Reg 3, #1 25 57.85 3-1 Savannah Christian Reg 6, #3 27 35.85 0-3 St. Francis Reg 7, #2 6 59.87 3-1 Christian Heritage Reg 8, #4 3 43.03 3-0 Athens Christian Reg 5, #1 33 67.54 4-0 Wesleyan Reg 7, #3 7 57.93 2-1 Darlington Reg 6, #2 19 48.52 2-2 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 5, #4 20 49.30 1-2 Mount Vernon Presbyterian Reg 8, #1 2 73.45 3-0 Athens Academy Reg 1, #3 30 47.31 3-0 Tattnall Square Reg 4, #2 4 43.47 2-2 Brookstone Reg 3, #4 26 46.71 0-2 Savannah Country Day Reg 2, #1 8 76.10 2-2 Eagle's Landing Christian North Cobb Christian Aquinas Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Prince Avenue Christian Holy Innocents North Cobb Christian Aquinas Mount de Sales Calvary Day Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Prince Avenue Christian Fellowship Christian Reg 8, #3 11 52.37 2-0 George Walton Academy Reg 5, #2 13 59.62 0-3 Holy Innocents Reg 6, #4 15 35.09 1-1 Lakeview Academy Reg 7, #1 21 62.30 4-0 North Cobb Christian Reg 2, #3 16 21.16 0-4 Landmark Christian Reg 3, #2 1 52.80 4-0 Aquinas Reg 4, #4 36 31.34 0-3 Heritage School Reg 1, #1 17 49.09 2-1 Mount de Sales Reg 3, #3 5 52.26 2-2 Calvary Day Reg 2, #2 34 49.60 1-2 Whitefield Academy Reg 1, #4 28 44.78 0-1 Stratford Academy Reg 4, #1 31 58.57 3-1 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 5, #3 12 58.13 2-1 Hebron Christian Reg 8, #2 23 68.87 3-1 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 7, #4 18 44.69 0-3 Mount Paran Christian Reg 6, #1 9 64.79 3-0 Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Eagle's Landing Christian 2 - A Private 2-2 76.10 1,000,000 4.02 917,735 628,141 522,270 393,669 1.54 Athens Academy 8 - A Private 3-0 73.45 999,955 3.43 734,479 450,846 357,171 228,179 3.38 Prince Avenue Christian 8 - A Private 3-1 68.87 999,842 2.98 574,608 354,976 249,502 109,492 8.13 Wesleyan 5 - A Private 4-0 67.54 999,905 3.13 602,471 493,824 201,087 98,503 9.15 Fellowship Christian 6 - A Private 3-0 64.79 999,940 2.66 383,680 267,929 169,313 54,212 17.45 North Cobb Christian 7 - A Private 4-0 62.30 998,689 2.74 436,640 305,006 112,331 33,681 28.69 Christian Heritage 7 - A Private 3-1 59.87 997,288 2.44 338,255 209,798 63,908 16,426 59.88 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4 - A Private 3-1 58.57 1,000,000 2.58 509,298 160,358 76,068 15,119 65.14 Savannah Christian 3 - A Private 3-1 57.85 1,000,000 2.38 670,845 255,675 58,093 14,116 69.84 Holy Innocents 5 - A Private 0-3 59.62 999,122 2.00 260,728 167,603 49,129 12,274 80.47 Darlington 7 - A Private 2-1 57.93 995,561 2.22 266,408 146,763 38,892 8,885 111.55 Hebron Christian 5 - A Private 2-1 58.13 998,741 1.81 204,758 122,354 33,238 7,203 137.83 Aquinas 3 - A Private 4-0 52.80 1,000,000 2.00 428,905 111,278 19,467 2,879 346.34 Calvary Day 3 - A Private 2-2 52.26 1,000,000 1.95 399,424 98,894 16,489 2,291 435.49 George Walton Academy 8 - A Private 2-0 52.37 991,001 1.39 82,550 37,406 6,600 837 1,193.74 Whitefield Academy 2 - A Private 1-2 49.60 1,000,000 1.70 187,391 26,554 6,498 569 1,756.47 Mount de Sales 1 - A Private 2-1 49.09 888,259 1.74 200,339 40,681 5,873 546 1,830.50 Tattnall Square 1 - A Private 3-0 47.31 886,055 1.62 155,499 26,579 3,260 242 4,131.23 Savannah Country Day 3 - A Private 0-2 46.71 1,000,000 1.45 159,870 23,580 2,637 205 4,877.05 First Presbyterian 1 - A Private 2-1 46.83 820,879 1.46 129,347 20,727 2,444 190 5,262.16 Mount Pisgah Christian 6 - A Private 2-2 48.52 987,749 1.36 40,025 8,951 1,521 172 5,812.95 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 5 - A Private 1-2 49.30 990,795 1.17 36,016 10,105 1,568 161 6,210.18 Stratford Academy 1 - A Private 0-1 44.78 739,068 1.21 82,746 10,670 1,057 65 15,383.62 Brookstone 4 - A Private 2-2 43.47 1,000,000 1.51 65,211 6,151 547 33 30,302.03 Mount Paran Christian 7 - A Private 0-3 44.69 927,572 1.16 19,456 4,148 431 28 35,713.29 Athens Christian 8 - A Private 3-0 43.03 941,595 1.05 13,921 3,424 171 13 76,922.08 Strong Rock Christian 1 - A Private 3-0 41.48 559,934 0.81 34,628 3,014 192 5 199,999.00 Pacelli 4 - A Private 3-0 40.82 1,000,000 1.40 46,145 3,514 219 4 249,999.00 St. Francis 6 - A Private 0-3 35.85 845,107 0.91 3,308 384 11 1 999,999.00 Lakeview Academy 6 - A Private 1-1 35.09 826,805 0.88 2,569 307 6 - - Heritage School 4 - A Private 0-3 31.34 1,000,000 1.15 10,030 313 5 - - Deerfield-Windsor 1 - A Private 2-2 32.78 105,805 0.12 990 24 2 - - Landmark Christian 2 - A Private 0-4 21.16 1,000,000 1.02 1,597 17 - - - King's Ridge Christian 6 - A Private 1-0 25.15 340,399 0.35 111 4 - - - Loganville Christian 8 - A Private 1-2 20.11 67,607 0.07 7 2 - - - Walker 7 - A Private 0-4 23.29 80,890 0.08 10 - - - - Providence Christian 5 - A Private 0-3 11.46 11,437 0.01 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1 - A Private Mount de Sales 315,565 245,495 191,012 136,187 888,259 111,741 1 - A Private Tattnall Square 260,491 239,009 219,255 167,300 886,055 113,945 1 - A Private First Presbyterian 211,641 219,201 209,312 180,725 820,879 179,121 1 - A Private Stratford Academy 142,312 177,084 202,808 216,864 739,068 260,932 1 - A Private Strong Rock Christian 67,948 111,084 153,948 226,954 559,934 440,066 1 - A Private Deerfield-Windsor 2,043 8,127 23,665 71,970 105,805 894,195 2 - A Private Eagle's Landing Christian 954,184 45,724 92 - 1,000,000 - 2 - A Private Whitefield Academy 45,725 917,984 36,291 - 1,000,000 - 2 - A Private Landmark Christian 91 36,292 963,617 - 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Savannah Christian 474,783 290,338 150,226 84,653 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Calvary Day 212,143 276,431 288,227 223,199 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Aquinas 231,960 290,335 273,731 203,974 1,000,000 - 3 - A Private Savannah Country Day 81,114 142,896 287,816 488,174 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 803,528 162,212 28,122 6,138 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Brookstone 113,869 441,185 319,907 125,039 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Pacelli 71,748 322,301 410,460 195,491 1,000,000 - 4 - A Private Heritage School 10,855 74,302 241,511 673,332 1,000,000 - 5 - A Private Wesleyan 601,168 267,159 97,607 33,971 999,905 95 5 - A Private Holy Innocents 205,445 346,770 299,900 147,007 999,122 878 5 - A Private Hebron Christian 162,340 299,938 347,350 189,113 998,741 1,259 5 - A Private Mount Vernon Presbyterian 31,047 86,118 255,047 618,583 990,795 9,205 5 - A Private Providence Christian - 15 96 11,326 11,437 988,563 6 - A Private Fellowship Christian 858,774 130,988 8,653 1,525 999,940 60 6 - A Private Mount Pisgah Christian 122,452 624,770 190,092 50,435 987,749 12,251 6 - A Private St. Francis 9,898 121,138 374,301 339,770 845,107 154,893 6 - A Private Lakeview Academy 8,401 107,387 348,210 362,807 826,805 173,195 6 - A Private King's Ridge Christian 475 15,717 78,744 245,463 340,399 659,601 7 - A Private North Cobb Christian 436,322 318,115 191,956 52,296 998,689 1,311 7 - A Private Christian Heritage 310,276 331,964 272,553 82,495 997,288 2,712 7 - A Private Darlington 234,383 302,965 342,665 115,548 995,561 4,439 7 - A Private Mount Paran Christian 19,003 46,598 190,139 671,832 927,572 72,428 7 - A Private Walker 16 358 2,687 77,829 80,890 919,110 8 - A Private Athens Academy 616,573 339,493 39,653 4,236 999,955 45 8 - A Private Prince Avenue Christian 360,029 535,931 92,317 11,565 999,842 158 8 - A Private George Walton Academy 20,828 106,411 629,821 233,941 991,001 8,999 8 - A Private Athens Christian 2,568 18,065 235,311 685,651 941,595 58,405 8 - A Private Loganville Christian 2 100 2,898 64,607 67,607 932,393