Maxwell finals projections

By Loren Maxwell

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Dec 28

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
74.39A PublicBrooks County59.9%21 - 192Irwin CountyA Public
64.60A PrivatePrince Avenue Christian89.8%33 - 1419Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)A Private

Dec 29

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
94.70AAAAAABuford50.1%21 - 210Lee CountyAAAAAA
85.82AAAAMarist64.8%20 - 146JeffersonAAAA
73.76AAFitzgerald81.1%26 - 1313CallawayAA

Dec 30

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
93.54AAAAAAAGrayson85.3%27 - 1017Collins HillAAAAAAA
90.65AAAAAWarner Robins62.2%23 - 203CartersvilleAAAAA
84.31AAAOconee County59.0%21 - 174Pierce CountyAAA

