List: Teams in each class allowing fewest points through Week 4

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 7A
3.5 - Newton
7.3 - Harrison
9.0 - Osborne
11.3 - Mill Creek
11.7 - Buford
12.3 - Wheeler
13.0 - Carrollton
13.0 - East Coweta
13.0 - South Gwinnett
13.3 - Camden County
Class 6A
6.7 - Mundy’s Mill
7.0 - Thomas County Central
7.0 - Dunwoody
7.0 - Blessed Trinity
9.8 - North Atlanta
10.8 - Lovejoy
12.0 - Rome
12.0 - Lakeside (Atlanta)
13.8 - Roswell
16.3 - Marist
Class 5A
4.0 - Chapel Hill
7.0 - Ola
8.3 - Cartersville
11.3 - Jefferson
12.0 - Coffee
13.7 - Eastside
14.0 - Dalton
14.3 - Northside (Columbus)
14.5 - Greater Atlanta Christian
14.8 - Arabia Mountain
Class 4A
6.7 - Troup
7.5 - North Oconee
8.3 - Southeast Bulloch
10.7 - Burke County
11.0 - Howard
11.5 - Holy Innocents’
11.8 - Benedictine
12.3 - McDonough
13.5 - Central (Carrollton)
13.7 - Wayne County
Class 3A
6.3 - Savannah Country Day
8.0 - Calvary Day
9.0 - Stephens County
9.7 - Long County
10.3 - Carver (Columbus)
11.3 - Morgan County
11.3 - Lumpkin County
11.7 - Savannah Christian
12.5 - Hephzibah
12.8 - Douglass
Class 2A
2.0 - ACE Charter
2.7 - Therrell
5.3 - Pierce County
7.0 - Thomson
9.3 - Toombs County
9.3 - East Jackson
9.5 - Brantley County
9.5 - Butler
10.5 - Walker
12.3 - Callaway
Class A Division I
5.0 - Swainsboro
5.3 - Bryan County
6.7 - Trion
9.0 - Bacon County
12.7 - Dublin
12.8 - Prince Avenue Christian
13.3 - Oglethorpe County
13.7 - Mount Vernon
16.0 - King’s Ridge Christian
18.8 - Temple
Class A Division II
4.7 - McIntosh County Academy
5.7 - Lanier County
7.3 - Portal
9.5 - Greene County
10.0 - Telfair County
11.3 - Lincoln County
12.3 - Taylor County
12.7 - Mount Zion (Carroll)
13.3 - Manchester
15.8 - Clinch County
GIAA
3.8 - Bethlehem Christian
5.7 - Flint River Academy
6.3 - Gatewood
7.3 - John Milledge Academy
10.0 - Memorial Day
10.5 - Edmund Burke Academy
11.3 - Bulloch Academy
11.5 - Terrell Academy
12.0 - Piedmont Academy
13.8 - Strong Rock Christian
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author