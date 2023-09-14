List: Teams in each class allowing fewest points through Week 4

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 7A

3.5 - Newton

7.3 - Harrison

9.0 - Osborne

11.3 - Mill Creek

11.7 - Buford

12.3 - Wheeler

13.0 - Carrollton

13.0 - East Coweta

13.0 - South Gwinnett

13.3 - Camden County

Class 6A

6.7 - Mundy’s Mill

7.0 - Thomas County Central

7.0 - Dunwoody

7.0 - Blessed Trinity

9.8 - North Atlanta

10.8 - Lovejoy

12.0 - Rome

12.0 - Lakeside (Atlanta)

13.8 - Roswell

16.3 - Marist

Class 5A

4.0 - Chapel Hill

7.0 - Ola

8.3 - Cartersville

11.3 - Jefferson

12.0 - Coffee

13.7 - Eastside

14.0 - Dalton

14.3 - Northside (Columbus)

14.5 - Greater Atlanta Christian

14.8 - Arabia Mountain

Class 4A

6.7 - Troup

7.5 - North Oconee

8.3 - Southeast Bulloch

10.7 - Burke County

11.0 - Howard

11.5 - Holy Innocents’

11.8 - Benedictine

12.3 - McDonough

13.5 - Central (Carrollton)

13.7 - Wayne County

Class 3A

6.3 - Savannah Country Day

8.0 - Calvary Day

9.0 - Stephens County

9.7 - Long County

10.3 - Carver (Columbus)

11.3 - Morgan County

11.3 - Lumpkin County

11.7 - Savannah Christian

12.5 - Hephzibah

12.8 - Douglass

Class 2A

2.0 - ACE Charter

2.7 - Therrell

5.3 - Pierce County

7.0 - Thomson

9.3 - Toombs County

9.3 - East Jackson

9.5 - Brantley County

9.5 - Butler

10.5 - Walker

12.3 - Callaway

Class A Division I

5.0 - Swainsboro

5.3 - Bryan County

6.7 - Trion

9.0 - Bacon County

12.7 - Dublin

12.8 - Prince Avenue Christian

13.3 - Oglethorpe County

13.7 - Mount Vernon

16.0 - King’s Ridge Christian

18.8 - Temple

Class A Division II

4.7 - McIntosh County Academy

5.7 - Lanier County

7.3 - Portal

9.5 - Greene County

10.0 - Telfair County

11.3 - Lincoln County

12.3 - Taylor County

12.7 - Mount Zion (Carroll)

13.3 - Manchester

15.8 - Clinch County

GIAA

3.8 - Bethlehem Christian

5.7 - Flint River Academy

6.3 - Gatewood

7.3 - John Milledge Academy

10.0 - Memorial Day

10.5 - Edmund Burke Academy

11.3 - Bulloch Academy

11.5 - Terrell Academy

12.0 - Piedmont Academy

13.8 - Strong Rock Christian

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.