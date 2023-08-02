List: Longest-tenured coaches in Class 6A

Marist’s Alan Chadwick is entering his 39th season at Marist, his only employer as a head coach. The 39 GHSA seasons tie him with Wayman Creel, Rodney Walker and Dan Pitts. Luther Welsh holds the GHSA record with 43 seasons. Larry Campbell is next with 42. Until retiring this offseason, Allatoona’s Gary Varner had been Class 6A’s second-longest tenured coach. He started the Buccaneers’ program in 2008.

39 - Alan Chadwick, Marist

15 - Timothy Floyd, Jonesboro

15 - Dean Fabrizio, Lee County

15 - James Teter, Sequoyah

13 - John Hunt, Woodward Academy

10 - Rocky Hidalgo, Glynn Academy

10 - Steve Hibbitts, Lakeside (Evans)

10 - Edgar Carson, Lovejoy

9 - Michael Nash, Dunwoody

9 - Benji Harrison, Habersham Central

9 - John Reid, Rome

8 - Johnny White, Douglas County

8 - Jerome Weaks, Morrow

8 - Robert Craft, North Forsyth

7 - Chip Walker, Newnan

7 - Brett Vavra, Sprayberry

5 - Trevor Williams, Creekview

5 - Daniel Williams, Hughes

5 - Morris Starr, Lakeside (Atlanta)

5 - Sean Thom, Lassiter

5 - Mike Collins, River Ridge

5 - Tino Ierulli, Shiloh

