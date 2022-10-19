ajc logo
X

List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 9

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:

Class 7A

44.50 - Carrollton

43.71 - Mill Creek

42.00 - North Paulding

39.43 - Kennesaw Mountain

39.43 - Osborne

39.00 - Colquitt County

38.43 - Norcross

36.14 - Walton

35.86 - Lambert

35.57 - Parkview

Class 6A

52.57 - Hughes

42.86 - Alpharetta

42.29 - Thomas County Central

42.00 - Houston County

39.29 - Lee County

39.00 - Roswell

38.86 - South Paulding

37.86 - Rome

37.57 - Brunswick

37.43 - Woodward Academy

Class 5A

43.29 - Coffee

39.88 - Cartersville

37.63 - Hiram

37.50 - Chamblee

37.25 - Cambridge

36.00 - Kell

33.75 - Northside (Columbus)

33.63 - Cass

33.63 - Loganville

33.38 - Dalton

Class 4A

43.86 - Troup

42.88 - Perry

41.43 - North Oconee

40.29 - LaGrange

36.29 - Cedartown

35.29 - Northwest Whitfield

35.00 - New Hampstead

34.29 - Heritage (Ringgold)

34.29 - Whitewater

33.29 - Central (Carrollton)

Class 3A

44.71 - Savannah Christian

42.57 - Adairsville

41.71 - Hebron Christian

41.67 - Calvary Day

38.25 - Morgan County

35.86 - Lumpkin County

35.25 - Dougherty

33.71 - Long County

33.63 - Sandy Creek

33.14 - Monroe Area

Class 2A

47.33 - Thomson

44.86 - ACE Charter

43.29 - South Atlanta

43.13 - North Murray

39.43 - Pierce County

39.29 - Northeast

39.14 - Rockmart

36.71 - Union County

35.86 - Fannin County

34.71 - Fitzgerald

Class A Division I

40.43 - Swainsboro

39.17 - Prince Avenue Christian

38.43 - Trion

37.88 - Darlington

37.33 - Irwin County

36.33 - Brooks County

35.50 - Rabun County

34.63 - Bleckley County

34.38 - Lamar County

34.14 - Oglethorpe County

Class A Division II

39.00 - Johnson County

37.38 - Bowdon

37.29 - Wilcox County

37.14 - Manchester

36.57 - Telfair County

35.38 - Clinch County

33.71 - Pataula Charter

32.29 - Aquinas

32.14 - Dooly County

30.29 - Schley County

GIAA

47.57 - John Milledge Academy

47.14 - Heritage (Newnan)

39.57 - Central Fellowship

37.13 - Tattnall Square

37.00 - Westfield

36.71 - Fullington Academy

35.00 - Robert Toombs Academy

34.00 - St. Anne-Pacelli

33.71 - Brookwood

33.29 - Thomas Jefferson

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Bell indicted on federal conspiracy charges against Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner18h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Excitement returns to Bobby Dodd Stadium with Georgia Tech-Virginia matchup
16h ago

Credit: Ron Schwane

Hawks are very good again: ‘We want to compete for a championship’
16h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A midseason look at the Bulldogs: Offense comes to life
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A midseason look at the Bulldogs: Offense comes to life
9h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Brent Key has little to say about Mike Daniels’ resignation
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

Maxwell playoff projections after Week 9
18m ago
4 Questions with Northside-Columbus head coach Andrew Oropeza
1h ago
Pre-playoff Volleyball Rankings
14h ago
Featured

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
15h ago
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top