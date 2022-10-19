List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 9

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:
Class 7A
44.50 - Carrollton
43.71 - Mill Creek
42.00 - North Paulding
39.43 - Kennesaw Mountain
39.43 - Osborne
39.00 - Colquitt County
38.43 - Norcross
36.14 - Walton
35.86 - Lambert
35.57 - Parkview
Class 6A
52.57 - Hughes
42.86 - Alpharetta
42.29 - Thomas County Central
42.00 - Houston County
39.29 - Lee County
39.00 - Roswell
38.86 - South Paulding
37.86 - Rome
37.57 - Brunswick
37.43 - Woodward Academy
Class 5A
43.29 - Coffee
39.88 - Cartersville
37.63 - Hiram
37.50 - Chamblee
37.25 - Cambridge
36.00 - Kell
33.75 - Northside (Columbus)
33.63 - Cass
33.63 - Loganville
33.38 - Dalton
Class 4A
43.86 - Troup
42.88 - Perry
41.43 - North Oconee
40.29 - LaGrange
36.29 - Cedartown
35.29 - Northwest Whitfield
35.00 - New Hampstead
34.29 - Heritage (Ringgold)
34.29 - Whitewater
33.29 - Central (Carrollton)
Class 3A
44.71 - Savannah Christian
42.57 - Adairsville
41.71 - Hebron Christian
41.67 - Calvary Day
38.25 - Morgan County
35.86 - Lumpkin County
35.25 - Dougherty
33.71 - Long County
33.63 - Sandy Creek
33.14 - Monroe Area
Class 2A
47.33 - Thomson
44.86 - ACE Charter
43.29 - South Atlanta
43.13 - North Murray
39.43 - Pierce County
39.29 - Northeast
39.14 - Rockmart
36.71 - Union County
35.86 - Fannin County
34.71 - Fitzgerald
Class A Division I
40.43 - Swainsboro
39.17 - Prince Avenue Christian
38.43 - Trion
37.88 - Darlington
37.33 - Irwin County
36.33 - Brooks County
35.50 - Rabun County
34.63 - Bleckley County
34.38 - Lamar County
34.14 - Oglethorpe County
Class A Division II
39.00 - Johnson County
37.38 - Bowdon
37.29 - Wilcox County
37.14 - Manchester
36.57 - Telfair County
35.38 - Clinch County
33.71 - Pataula Charter
32.29 - Aquinas
32.14 - Dooly County
30.29 - Schley County
GIAA
47.57 - John Milledge Academy
47.14 - Heritage (Newnan)
39.57 - Central Fellowship
37.13 - Tattnall Square
37.00 - Westfield
36.71 - Fullington Academy
35.00 - Robert Toombs Academy
34.00 - St. Anne-Pacelli
33.71 - Brookwood
33.29 - Thomas Jefferson
