High school basketball scores from Tuesday

Wheeler's Arrinten Page (22) dunks the ball during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 7A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Macon, GA. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Score Atlanta
15 minutes ago

Boys

Alcovy 61, Morrow 59

Brunswick 65, Lowndes 45

Calhoun 61, Notre Dame Academy 60

Camden County 65, First Coast 61

Coahulla Creek 70, Adairsville 46

Columbia 87, Eagle’s Landing Christian 70

Commerce 74, Riverside Military 33

Dougherty 81, Calhoun County 77

Douglas County 68, Newnan 50

Griffin 62, West Laurens 59

Jasper County 47, Warren County 42

Lakeside-DeKalb 55, Dunwoody 44

Lakeside-Evans 83, Greenbrier 70

Langston Hughes 60, South Paulding 59

Liberty County 53, Beach 38

Long County 62, Savannah Christian 45

Luella 75, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 66

Madison County 100, Johnson-Gainesville 45

Mays 66, Douglass 58

Morgan County 73, Oconee County 59

Murray County 69, Gordon Central 59

North Augusta, SC 50, Cross Creek 49

North Oconee 67, East Forsyth 45

Northeast-Macon 76, Academy For Classical Education 45

Northgate 66, North Clayton 47

Paulding County 62, East Paulding 49

Pickens 74, Dawson County 59

Pope 76, North Springs 63

Portal 90, Screven County 33

Putnam County 68, Laney 62

Richmond Academy 74, South Aiken, SC 52

Ringgold 51, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 39

Schley County 62, Sherwood Christian 44

Seminole County 66, Terrell County 57

Seneca 70, Franklin County 47

South Cobb 57, North Atlanta 49

South Forsyth 77, Northview 26

Southwest Atlanta Christian 76, Atlanta International 42

Southwest DeKalb 82, Clarkston 52

Sprayberry 65, Harrison 46

Statesboro 60, East Laurens 44

Thomson 83, Washington County 68

Toombs County 66, Vidalia 51

Upson-Lee 63, Lamar County 44

Veterans 71, Northside-Warner Robins 66

Walton 73, Blessed Trinity 33

Wheeler County 61, Wilcox County 54

Woodland-Cartersville 78, Southeast Whitfield 34

Woodstock 76, Sequoyah 71

Girls

Arabia Mountain 75, Tucker 23

Armuchee 50, Coosa 40

Athens Christian 80, Social Circle 37

Banks County 60, Prince Avenue 36

Berrien 56, Irwin County 37

Bleckley County 51, Fitzgerald 39

Buford 64, Rabun Gap 51

Butler 63, Glenn Hills 36

Calhoun 31, Notre Dame Academy 30

Chestatee 54, Walnut Grove 48

Coahulla Creek 47, Adairsville 45

Colquitt County 53, Bainbridge 35

Commerce 53, Towns County 25

Cross Creek 48, North Augusta, SC 46

Darlington 41, Chattooga 21

Discovery 67, Mountain View 59

Dougherty 68, Calhoun County 22

Early County 58, Mitchell County 21

Fannin County 68, North Murray 46

Griffin 56, West Laurens 52

Groves 57, Johnson-Savannah 47

Harris County 75, Troup County 22

HHCA 61, Christian Heritage 31

Jenkins County 52, Jefferson County 24

Jones County 53, Eagle’s Landing 48

LaFayette 64, Bremen 44

Lakeside-Evans 48, Greenbrier 23

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 62, Ringgold 52

Lanett 54, Columbus 28

Liberty County 48, Beach 44

Madison County 75, Johnson-Gainesville 19

Mary Persons 51, Turner County 37

Morrow 64, Alcovy 40

Mundy’s Mill 41, Jonesboro 40

North Paulding 72, Hiram 38

Northeast-Macon 48, Academy For Classical Education 46

Northgate 60, North Clayton 38

Paulding County 36, East Paulding 29

Pickens 68, Dawson County 41

Pope 58, North Springs 14

Richmond Hill 45, Glynn Academy 43

Screven County 71, Portal 21

Tattnall County 75, Windsor Forest 37

Tift County 62, Westover 23

Tri-Cities 63, Therrell 13

Trion 54, Pepperell 30

Union Grove 69, Locust Grove 18

Vidalia 53, Toombs County 51

Warner Robins 46, Dutchtown 38

Warren County 65, Jasper County 33

Wayne County 43, Appling County 31

Wesleyan 73, St. Francis 66

West Forsyth 76, Alpharetta 18

Wilkinson County 43, Dooly County 42

Woodland-Cartersville 39, Southeast Whitfield 31

Woodville-Tompkins 57, Metter 54

