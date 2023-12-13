High school basketball scores from Tuesday

Boys
Alcovy 61, Morrow 59
Brunswick 65, Lowndes 45
Calhoun 61, Notre Dame Academy 60
Camden County 65, First Coast 61
Coahulla Creek 70, Adairsville 46
Columbia 87, Eagle’s Landing Christian 70
Commerce 74, Riverside Military 33
Dougherty 81, Calhoun County 77
Douglas County 68, Newnan 50
Griffin 62, West Laurens 59
Jasper County 47, Warren County 42
Lakeside-DeKalb 55, Dunwoody 44
Lakeside-Evans 83, Greenbrier 70
Langston Hughes 60, South Paulding 59
Liberty County 53, Beach 38
Long County 62, Savannah Christian 45
Luella 75, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 66
Madison County 100, Johnson-Gainesville 45
Mays 66, Douglass 58
Morgan County 73, Oconee County 59
Murray County 69, Gordon Central 59
North Augusta, SC 50, Cross Creek 49
North Oconee 67, East Forsyth 45
Northeast-Macon 76, Academy For Classical Education 45
Northgate 66, North Clayton 47
Paulding County 62, East Paulding 49
Pickens 74, Dawson County 59
Pope 76, North Springs 63
Portal 90, Screven County 33
Putnam County 68, Laney 62
Richmond Academy 74, South Aiken, SC 52
Ringgold 51, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 39
Schley County 62, Sherwood Christian 44
Seminole County 66, Terrell County 57
Seneca 70, Franklin County 47
South Cobb 57, North Atlanta 49
South Forsyth 77, Northview 26
Southwest Atlanta Christian 76, Atlanta International 42
Southwest DeKalb 82, Clarkston 52
Sprayberry 65, Harrison 46
Statesboro 60, East Laurens 44
Thomson 83, Washington County 68
Toombs County 66, Vidalia 51
Upson-Lee 63, Lamar County 44
Veterans 71, Northside-Warner Robins 66
Walton 73, Blessed Trinity 33
Wheeler County 61, Wilcox County 54
Woodland-Cartersville 78, Southeast Whitfield 34
Woodstock 76, Sequoyah 71
Girls
Arabia Mountain 75, Tucker 23
Armuchee 50, Coosa 40
Athens Christian 80, Social Circle 37
Banks County 60, Prince Avenue 36
Berrien 56, Irwin County 37
Bleckley County 51, Fitzgerald 39
Buford 64, Rabun Gap 51
Butler 63, Glenn Hills 36
Calhoun 31, Notre Dame Academy 30
Chestatee 54, Walnut Grove 48
Coahulla Creek 47, Adairsville 45
Colquitt County 53, Bainbridge 35
Commerce 53, Towns County 25
Cross Creek 48, North Augusta, SC 46
Darlington 41, Chattooga 21
Discovery 67, Mountain View 59
Dougherty 68, Calhoun County 22
Early County 58, Mitchell County 21
Fannin County 68, North Murray 46
Griffin 56, West Laurens 52
Groves 57, Johnson-Savannah 47
Harris County 75, Troup County 22
HHCA 61, Christian Heritage 31
Jenkins County 52, Jefferson County 24
Jones County 53, Eagle’s Landing 48
LaFayette 64, Bremen 44
Lakeside-Evans 48, Greenbrier 23
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 62, Ringgold 52
Lanett 54, Columbus 28
Liberty County 48, Beach 44
Madison County 75, Johnson-Gainesville 19
Mary Persons 51, Turner County 37
Morrow 64, Alcovy 40
Mundy’s Mill 41, Jonesboro 40
North Paulding 72, Hiram 38
Northeast-Macon 48, Academy For Classical Education 46
Northgate 60, North Clayton 38
Paulding County 36, East Paulding 29
Pickens 68, Dawson County 41
Pope 58, North Springs 14
Richmond Hill 45, Glynn Academy 43
Screven County 71, Portal 21
Tattnall County 75, Windsor Forest 37
Tift County 62, Westover 23
Tri-Cities 63, Therrell 13
Trion 54, Pepperell 30
Union Grove 69, Locust Grove 18
Vidalia 53, Toombs County 51
Warner Robins 46, Dutchtown 38
Warren County 65, Jasper County 33
Wayne County 43, Appling County 31
Wesleyan 73, St. Francis 66
West Forsyth 76, Alpharetta 18
Wilkinson County 43, Dooly County 42
Woodland-Cartersville 39, Southeast Whitfield 31
Woodville-Tompkins 57, Metter 54
