Final Softball Rankings

Six of the eight programs ranked atop the respective classes ended the season with state championships led by Class 7A No. 1 Buford, which won its 11th title and first since the Wolves won 10-straight from 2007-2016.

Pope won the program’s third title in Class 6A after winning championships in 2014 and 2019. In Class 5A, Northside-Columbus entered the playoffs ranked No. 10 and won it all. The title was the second for Northside after taking the 4A title in 2017.