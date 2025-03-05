Sports
Sports

High school basketball: Sandy Creek one win away from three-peat

Creekside girls look to complete unbeaten season as they face Maynard Jackson in Class 4A title game Thursday, complete four-day championship schedule from Macon
Sandy Creek's Jared White makes a move on the basket during a regular-season game. White was the Region 2-3A Player of the Year. (Photo - Tammy McCracken)

Credit: Tammy McCracken

Credit: Tammy McCracken

Sandy Creek's Jared White makes a move on the basket during a regular-season game. White was the Region 2-3A Player of the Year. (Photo - Tammy McCracken)
By AJC Sports
18 minutes ago

The Sandy Creek team gunning for its third consecutive state championship Wednesday is dramatically different from the past two.

Those teams — and most of the others during the successful tenure of coach Jon-Michael Nickerson — have featured a big man. There was 6-foot-10 Jabari Smith, a McDonald’s All-American who was the No. 3 draft pick by the Houston Rockets in 2022, and 6-7 Micah Smith, now a big contributor at Georgia Southern.

ExploreComplete championship week schedule from Macon Coliseum

And while this year’s team has some height, most of its success has come closer to the ground. If the Patriots are going to become the first boys team to three-peat since Wilkinson County (Class A Public, 2017-19), most likely it will be the guards who are carrying the water.

ExploreKen Sugiura: Creekside girls turn up defensive pressure to pull win one win of perfect season

About the Author

AJC Sports
More Stories

Keep Reading

Sandy Creek's Jared White makes a move on the basket during a regular-season game. White was the Region 2-3A Player of the Year. (Photo - Tammy McCracken)

Credit: Tammy McCracken

Sandy Creek boys going for third consecutive state title in GHSA finals

The team gunning for its third consecutive state championship Wednesday is dramatically different from the past two.

No. 1 Creekside’s defense does a number on No. 2 Marist in state semis

Basketball semifinals primer: 32 games across 5 neutral sites

The Latest

Braves catcher Drake Baldwin watches teammates during a recent spring training workout.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Sports Daily: Who is Drake Baldwin?

Atlanta TV sports listings

Sports Daily: A big Braves injury

Featured

A photo at Atlanta's City Hall on March 23, 2018. (AJC file)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta inspector general’s office staff accuse city officials of retaliation, refer investigations to feds

Workers requested whistleblower protections in investigations involving high-ranking advisers in Mayor Andre Dickens' office, department heads and public safety leaders.

Failed battery plant site in Georgia sold for $50M. What’s next is unclear

Shortly after pulling the plug on one of Georgia’s largest clean energy projects, a battery startup sold the development site to new ownership.

MARTA train ridership fell in 2024 despite gains nationally

Only two cities saw ridership fall more compared to the prior year, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of monthly ridership reports from the FTA.