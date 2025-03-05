High school basketball: Sandy Creek one win away from three-peat

The Sandy Creek team gunning for its third consecutive state championship Wednesday is dramatically different from the past two.
Those teams — and most of the others during the successful tenure of coach Jon-Michael Nickerson — have featured a big man. There was 6-foot-10 Jabari Smith, a McDonald’s All-American who was the No. 3 draft pick by the Houston Rockets in 2022, and 6-7 Micah Smith, now a big contributor at Georgia Southern.
And while this year’s team has some height, most of its success has come closer to the ground. If the Patriots are going to become the first boys team to three-peat since Wilkinson County (Class A Public, 2017-19), most likely it will be the guards who are carrying the water.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Tammy McCracken
Sandy Creek boys going for third consecutive state title in GHSA finals
The team gunning for its third consecutive state championship Wednesday is dramatically different from the past two.
Featured
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
Atlanta inspector general’s office staff accuse city officials of retaliation, refer investigations to feds
Workers requested whistleblower protections in investigations involving high-ranking advisers in Mayor Andre Dickens' office, department heads and public safety leaders.
Failed battery plant site in Georgia sold for $50M. What’s next is unclear
Shortly after pulling the plug on one of Georgia’s largest clean energy projects, a battery startup sold the development site to new ownership.
MARTA train ridership fell in 2024 despite gains nationally
Only two cities saw ridership fall more compared to the prior year, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of monthly ridership reports from the FTA.