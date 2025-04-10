Rose has had success in pressure situations. He won the 2013 U.S. Open and the 2016 Olympic gold medal, and he has competed on six Ryder Cup teams.

But at age 44 — and running out of chances — can he deal with the heat of the Masters?

Scheffler’s steadiness on display again

Scottie Scheffler began the defense of his Masters championship with a bogey-free 68 on Friday.

Scheffler hasn’t led wire-to-wire in either of his two victories, but he’s been close to the top both times; he was tied for third after a 69 in 2022 and was second after an opening 66 in 2024. In both instances he took the 36-hole lead and won both times going away.

No tariffs on Canadian export Conners

Corey Conners turned professional after finishing second at the 2014 U.S. Amateur at the Atlanta Athletic Club. The Canadian has won twice on the PGA Tour and tied for sixth at the 2022 Masters, his best finish in a major. His 68 was his lowest opening-round score at Augusta.

Who will play the weekend?

The low 50 and ties after 36 holes will qualify for the weekend. Last year, the cut was a score of 150, the highest it has been since 2016, and 60 players in the 89-man field advanced.

A cut was instituted in 1957, with the low 40 and ties advancing. From 1962-2012 it was the low 40 and anyone within 10 shots of the lead. From 2013-19, it grew to the low 50 and anyone within 10 shots of the lead. The current standard began in 2020.

Who will be low amateur?

Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai opened the Masters with a 1-over 73 and is the low amateur after the first round. Tai, who qualified for the tournament by winning the NCAA championship last summer, birdied the final hole and is in line to make the cut, something no Tech amateur has done since Matt Kuchar in 1998.

U.S. Open champion Jose Luis Ballester of Spain and Latin American Amateur champion Justin Hastings both opened with 76s.

The golden oldies

Fred Couples, 65, and Bernhard Langer, 67, are both in position to make the cut.

Couples, playing in his 40th Masters, opened with a 71. He did the same thing in 2022 and broke Langer’s record for the oldest player to make the cut. Langer, who announced this would be his final Masters as a competitor, shot 74.