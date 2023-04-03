Spieth declares his game in best shape since 2017

Since mid-February, Spieth has reaped some positive results on the PGA Tour. He tied for sixth at the WM Phoenix Open, tied for fourth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, tied for 19th at the Players Championship, and tied for third at the Valspar Championship. He is 47th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Not only is his game in a good place, he’s back in his happy place. Spieth considers himself at home when he competes at Augusta National. It was his hours watching the tournament as a youngster – and seeing Tiger Woods make hero shot after hero shot – that inspired Spieth to set aside other sports and focus on golf. It made him run to the putting green at his home course and try to duplicate the putts and chips he watched at Augusta.

“It was my favorite tournament growing up, so qualifying to get here was always a lifelong goal of mine,” he said. “I really fell in love with the game because of this tournament, back to Tiger’s chip-in to Phil’s first win. It inspired me to really take up the game and see what kind of moments you can create, because the ball is always in your hands. Few things are as electric as those moments they had in sports. I wanted to create my own. From the moment I got here I was always very excited, and I wanted to learn it and fall in love with it.”