Local golf: Three Georgia Tech golfers to compete in World Amateur Championship

The tournament, which concludes Saturday, is being held at Le Golf National and Golf de Saint-Nom-L-Breteche in Paris.

Three advance to quarterfinals to U.S. Senior Am

Three Georgians advanced to the match-play portion of the 67th U.S. Senior Amateur and three advanced to the quarterfinals of the championship,, which concludes Thursday at The Kittansett Club in Marion, Mass.

Bob Royak of Alpharetta, the 2019 national champion, led the group by placing fourth with rounds of 69-73. Others who moved on were Rusty Strawn of McDonough, 2013 champion Doug Hanzel of Savannah, Danny Nelson of Savannah, Jack Larkin Sr. of Atlanta, Billy Mitchell of Roswell and Tom Lape of Atlanta, who survived a 14-for-5 playoff. Also advancing was 1999 Georgia Amateur champion Rick Cloninger, who now lives in South Carolina.

In the Round of 16, Royak defeated Matt Sughrue of Virginia 3 and 2, Strawn eliminated Paul Simson of North Carolina in 19 holes, and Hanzel beat Sean Knapp of Pennsylvania 1 up. Mitchell and Larkin were eliminated in the second round. Nelson, Lape and Cloninger were defeated in the first round.

Former Bulldog wins on Epson Tour

Former Georgia All-American Jillian Hollis won the Epson Tour’s Circling Raven Championship in Worley, Idaho. She shot a final-round 64, won by two shots and set a tournament scoring record at 18-under 198.

Hollis was a two-time winner on the Epson Tour in 2019 and earned a promotion to the LPGA Tour, but was unable to keep her card. This year she’s No. 8 on the money list, with the top 10 automatically earning their LPGA card for 2023.

“It’s been a lot of hard work,” Hollis said. “I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t. I wasn’t having fun on tour, so at the beginning of this year I said I’m not going to do this anymore. I’m changing my life a bit and changing my attitude. My goal this year was to be healthy and have fun. I put so much pressure on myself the last two years and then had an injury for most of 2021. To come full circle, it’s really cool.”

Jaeger to represent McLemore

The McLemore Club in Rising Fawn has signed Stephan Jaeger to represent the club on the PGA Tour. The German-born Jaeger played high school golf at nearby Baylor School in Chattanooga, became an All-American at Tennessee-Chattanooga, has six wins on the Korn Ferry Tour and was that tour’s player of the year for 2020-21.

Jaeger had two strong finishes near the end of the season – a T-6 at the Wells Fargo Championship and fifth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic – to move up to No. 94 in the Fed Ex Cup standings and retain his exemption for 2023.

Senior Golfers Association begins annual tournament

The Senior Golfers Association of Atlanta will begin its annual championship tournament Sunday at Browns Mill Golf Course. There are nine dates through Sept. 22, and members must play a minimum of four rounds to qualify.

The SGAA has 230 active members who are eligible to compete in numerous 18-hole events each week. The tournaments are held throughout the Atlanta area.

Since January 2021, members of the organization have played more than 7,300 rounds. Organized in 1956, the group is one of the country’s longest-running senior golf organizations. Dave Mueller is the organization’s president.

The SGAA will hold its member-guest tournament Sept. 25-28 at the Sea Palm Resort on St. Simons Island.