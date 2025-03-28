LIV or let die: How the Masters is handling the ‘other’ league

“I was pretty confident that it was going to happen,” Niemann said. “But it’s always nice to receive the call. You never know.”

It’s just the right move, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement that also extended a special exemption to Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard.

“In support of Augusta National’s efforts to develop interest in golf globally, deserving international players not other qualified have been invited throughout the tournament’s history,” Ridley said. “Both players have showcased their talent while competing around the world. We look forward to their arrival this April.”

This year there will be 12 LIV golfers in the field for the Masters — that’s roughly 13% of the 92-player Masters field. Nearly 23% of players who compete on the LIV tour will participate in the Masters.

Seven of the dozen are former Masters champions, who earn a lifetime exemption into the tournament. Those previous winners are Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed and Jon Rahm.

Bryson DeChambeau remains eligible based on the five-year exemption he gained by winning the 2020 U.S. Open. As the reigning U.S. Open champion, he will be exempt through 2029.

Brooks Koepka remains eligible through 2028 because of his victory at the 2023 PGA Championship. Cameron Smith is eligible through 2027 based on his victory at the 2022 Open Championship.

Tyrrell Hatton qualified by finishing within the top 12 at the 2024 Masters. He also was able to score enough points on the DP World Tour to climb to No. 17 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Hatton won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and the Dubai Desert Classic to climb inside the top 50 that warrants an invitation to the Masters.

Niemann needed special dispensation to join the Masters field. Because LIV events are not sanctioned by the Official Golf Ranking system, Niemann has limited opportunities to earn points and is ranked only No. 83 in the world — far outside the top 50 required to qualify for the Masters.

Under normal circumstances, Niemann would be ranked around 20th in the world and would easily qualify. He won two LIV individual events last year, finished second to Rahm in the season-ending points race, played in three major championships and represented Chile at the Olympics. He has already won twice year in Australia and Singapore.

“Obviously they see me playing around the world, but more than trying hard, I had a great season on LIV and I feel like it goes more through that season on LIV,” Niemann said.

The hottest LIV player who is not going to the Masters is veteran Sebastian Munoz of Colombia, who also plays for the Torque Golf Club. He has finished sixth or better in three of the first tournaments and was runner-up at the season-opening LIV Riyadh. He last qualified for the Masters in 2021.