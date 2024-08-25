Golf

Field for Tour Championship set

Top 30 golfers to come to renovated East Lake Golf Club this week
Keegan Bradley hits from the 16th tee during the third round of the BMW Championship golf event at Castle Pines Golf Club, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Castle Rock, Colo. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Keegan Bradley hits from the 16th tee during the third round of the BMW Championship golf event at Castle Pines Golf Club, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Castle Rock, Colo. (AP Photo/Matt York)
By
1 hour ago

The field of 30 golfers who will compete at the Tour Championship this week is set.

Following the BMW Championship on Sunday, the field that will descend upon the renovated East Lake Golf Club was finalized to compete for the FedEx Cup.

Keegan Bradley moved up 46 spots with his win Sunday, entering the BMW in 50th place, the last spot, in the FedEx Cup point standings and moving up to fourth. Adam Scott, who finished in a tie for second, moved up 27 spots to come in 14th.

Justin Thomas was the final golfer in the field after dropping from 22nd to 30th. Brian Harman dropped two spots to just miss the final cut.

Here are the 30 golfers who will compete (in order of ranking):

Scottie Scheffler -10

Xander Schauffele -8

Hideki Matsuyama -7

Keegan Bradley -6

Ludvig Aberg -5

Rory McIlroy -4

Collin Morikawa -4

Wyndham Clark -4

Sam Burns -4

Patrick Cantlay -4

Sungjae Im -3

Sahith Theegala -3

Shane Lowry -3

Adam Scott -3

Tony Finau -3

Byeong Hun An -2

Viktor Hovland -2

Russell Henley -2

Akshay Bhatia -2

Robert MacIntyre -2

Billy Horschel -1

Tommy Fleetwood -1

Sepp Straka -1

Matthieu Pavon -1

Taylor Pendrith -1

Chris Kirk E

Tom Hoge E

Aaron Rai E

Christiaan Bezuidenhout E

Justin Thomas E

About the Author

Follow Chris Vivlamore on twitter

Chris Vivlamore is the sports editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has served as reporter and editor at the AJC since 2003.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Analysis: The FedEx Cup playoffs deliver. Just not always the best player with the title
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Adam Scott builds a 3-shot lead in hopes of getting to FedEx Cup finale
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Scottie Scheffler and PGA Tour's best players face a new course in mile-high Castle Pines
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Brooks Koepka wins LIV Golf Greenbrier in a playoff over Rahm
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

One big-time East Lake member gives rebuild two thumbs up
Stewart Cink, Kevin Kisner to serve as Presidents Cup assistants
How to register for Masters tickets: 2025 lottery application open for limited time
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Beyonce, Michael Jackson among music stars featured in iconic photo exhibit
Parents call for infant emergency hotline after death of their baby
Delta COO leaves for new job after about a year in role