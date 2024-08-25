Field for Tour Championship set

The field of 30 golfers who will compete at the Tour Championship this week is set.

Following the BMW Championship on Sunday, the field that will descend upon the renovated East Lake Golf Club was finalized to compete for the FedEx Cup.

Keegan Bradley moved up 46 spots with his win Sunday, entering the BMW in 50th place, the last spot, in the FedEx Cup point standings and moving up to fourth. Adam Scott, who finished in a tie for second, moved up 27 spots to come in 14th.