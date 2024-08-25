Field for Tour Championship set

The field of 30 golfers who will compete at the Tour Championship this week is set.
Following the BMW Championship on Sunday, the field that will descend upon the renovated East Lake Golf Club was finalized to compete for the FedEx Cup.
Keegan Bradley moved up 46 spots with his win Sunday, entering the BMW in 50th place, the last spot, in the FedEx Cup point standings and moving up to fourth. Adam Scott, who finished in a tie for second, moved up 27 spots to come in 14th.
Justin Thomas was the final golfer in the field after dropping from 22nd to 30th. Brian Harman dropped two spots to just miss the final cut.
Here are the 30 golfers who will compete (in order of ranking):
Scottie Scheffler -10
Xander Schauffele -8
Hideki Matsuyama -7
Keegan Bradley -6
Ludvig Aberg -5
Rory McIlroy -4
Collin Morikawa -4
Wyndham Clark -4
Sam Burns -4
Patrick Cantlay -4
Sungjae Im -3
Sahith Theegala -3
Shane Lowry -3
Adam Scott -3
Tony Finau -3
Byeong Hun An -2
Viktor Hovland -2
Russell Henley -2
Akshay Bhatia -2
Robert MacIntyre -2
Billy Horschel -1
Tommy Fleetwood -1
Sepp Straka -1
Matthieu Pavon -1
Taylor Pendrith -1
Chris Kirk E
Tom Hoge E
Aaron Rai E
Christiaan Bezuidenhout E
Justin Thomas E
