19th hole: Saturday at the Masters

Quotes of the day

“A lot of tequila and a bit of whiskey tasting at about 1 o’clock this morning.”

-Sandy Lyle on how he spent Friday night before finishing his final competitive round at the Masters on Saturday morning

“I can’t compete with Viktor Hovland or Jon Rahm or anybody, but I can compete with myself, and that’s really why I come. That’s what I like to do is make the cut here at an older age.”

-Fred Couples on becoming the oldest player to make the cut in Masters history

“I don’t remember the last time it was I hit a solid drive off of 18 and sitting there with hybrid not knowing if it was going to be enough from the fairway with not really much wind.”

-Patrick Reed on finishing the second round in wind and rain

“It’s just unbelievable, surreal. Words don’t do it justice to have won here and played here for 40 years. Pretty incredible. I mean, the fans were great. To get a reception like that and weather like this, I didn’t expect that. I didn’t expect that at all.”

-Larry Mize on finishing his last competitive round at the Masters

Note

In addition to becoming the oldest player to make the cut at the Masters, Fred Couples broke a tie with Gary Player on the list of most cuts made overall. He now has 31. Jack Nicklaus is the all-time leader with 37.

Did you know?

It’s the 60th anniversary of Jack Nicklaus’ victory in 1963, the first of his six Masters. Nicklaus defeated Tony Lema by one stroke and Julius Boros by two strokes.

Weather

Sunday: Lingering drizzle in the morning and breezy. Cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy during by late afternoon. Rainfall: Less than 0.05 inches. Low: 44. High: 62.

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Low: 43. High: 65.

TV schedule

Sunday: 2-7 p.m.: Final round, CBS