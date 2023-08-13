Sports Insider | Fantasy football: How to win your leagues in 2023

Sports
14 minutes ago
Fantasy football owners can get some valuable info in this week’s Sports Insider, with a mix of strategy for your draft day and your waiver claims all season long (plus some tips on winning friends and influencing people amid the game’s dynamics).

In this week’s 40-page edition, sports fans can also check out the latest from the Bulldogs and the Yellow Jackets practices, with UGA coach Kirby Smart seeing some things for the two-time defending champs to work on and Tech coach Brent Key drawing inspiration from a visit by one of the program’s famous coaches.

Also, find out what’s driving five of the hottest teams in baseball as the pennant races shift into higher gears, as well as five hot hitters and another five hot hands on the mound to start August.

Plus: A look at the Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2023; a handful of leading candidates in soccer smarts if the U.S. Women’s National Team looks for a new leader; some of the biggest reasons to be sad about the demise of the Pac-12; how some voters in the AP college football poll put in work to try to get the preseason rankings right; what Chase Elliott needs to do if he’s going to make the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs again — and much more to read all week long in this week’s Sports Insider.

