Sports Insider: Check out Georgia’s starting QB, Tech’s latest scrimmage

College football fans can read how Carson Beck became the new starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs, as the latest edition of Sports Insider digs into the quarterback battle he won under head coach Kirby Smart and new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

This week’s 40-page edition also takes a look at the 10 teams in the preseason Top 25 that bring back the most returning starters, as programs across the country try to dethrone two-time defending champ Georgia — as well as providing a recap of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets’ Saturday scrimmage as they look to climb the ACC standings in head coach Brent Key’s first full season at the helm.

Also, see the top goals of this year’s women’s World Cup down under — and find out why European professional leagues have surpassed the NWSL in providing talent to national teams.

Plus: How youth baseball teams cope with sweltering heat during their tournaments this summer; how the final round sets up for the second PGA Tour playoff event on the Road to East Lake; what former Braves pitcher Luke Jackson dreams of doing after his playing days are done; how 40-point games have become all the rage for WNBA stars this season; the best (and worst) cities to hit this fall on an NFL road trip — and much more to read all week long in this week’s Sports Insider.

The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find more coverage from our sports teams in Sunday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.

Today’s ePaper edition includes After the Game coverage of the Braves’ win over the Giants — including Eddie Rosario coming through again when needed.

