Sports Insider: Closer looks at Atlanta United, baseball’s big money

Sports
1 hour ago

As Atlanta United remains unbeaten in the young 2023 MLS season after Saturday night’s draw with Toronto, find out what’s making this year’s team tick thanks to analysis from beat writer Doug Roberson in the latest Sports Insider.

This week’s 55-page digital magazine also also lets football fans dig into the quarterback movement that’s anticipated this NFL offseason, with a look at eight key players that will influence who ends up where.

Plus, a look at the money in Major League Baseball shows not only the strength of the sport overall is better than many give credit for, as well as how it factors into the success of top teams

Also: The top stories of February in the world of sports and the most anticipated ones coming throughout March; analysis of what drives key initiatives of IndyCar and Formula 1 as the two circuits start their seasons; a look at the winners and losers of this year’s NHL’s trade deadline; the unfortunate recent examples of eroding sportsmanship across the athletics world — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find more coverage from our sports teams in Sunday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.

